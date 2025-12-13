En français: (Sélectionnez votre langue en haut de la page) https://doorlesscarp953-substack-com.translate.goog/p/a-flunami-of-flu-and-rsv?_x_tr_sl=en&_x_tr_tl=fr&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp&_x_tr_hist=true

14th December ‘25: Katie Hopkins nails it.

short story - novelette - novella - novel - PhD thesis - Trump’s tariff list - War and Peace - U.S. Tax Code

Any extracts used in the following article are for non-commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

Handwritten. No hallucinations or propaganda.

Northern lights (Aurora borealis) in the sky over Tromso, Norway. https://stock.adobe.com/

Contents

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Discussion

3.0 Parting shots

4.0 Concluding remarks

5.0 Disclaimer

6.0 References

1.0 Introduction

I was going to feature these in a Bovaer “Parting Shots”, but it’s worthy of its own Substack. 2025 brought us the early, widespread outbreak of a virus - the stupidity virus.

People who should know better haven’t learned any lessons from the scamdemic, or from suffering post-vax breakthrough infections. I can’t decide if they are conflicted, or just lack critical thinking skills. I’m not sure which is worse.

And the 2025 Darwin Award goes to: All the head teachers, parents, big pharma, government agencies, and medical professionals

It could be almost funny in a dark sort of way, but our kids are suffering needlessly because of their decisions.

2.0 Discussion

2.1 Latest from the MSM

From 5th December ‘25:

[Emphasis mine, lightly reformatted for legibility]

London hospital admissions for flu ‘could triple’ as health bosses urge public to get vaccinated a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward Health officials fear London hospital admissions for flu could triple as a winter epidemic seizes the country - with the capital among the worst-hit regions. Public health leaders have issued media briefings up and down the UK about an alarming spike in flu incidents - with low vaccination rates in London making the city more vulnerable than most other regional hubs. On Thursday, NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey warned last year’s record of 5,408 hospital beds occupied by flu patients could be exceeded next week by a figure anywhere from 5,000 and 8,000. He branded the decision by doctors to strike as “cruel” and “calculated to cause mayhem at a time when the service is really pulling all the stops out to try and avoid that and keep people safe”. At a board meeting on Thursday, Sir Jim said the planned strike action had caused “a genuine and palpable feeling of anger, frustration and exasperation” among colleagues, adding: “I really do hope we can find a way of avoiding this.” Signage for the Emergency Department

It would be instructive to have their vaccination status.

“Crickets”.

An average of 259 flu patients took up London hospital beds on each day of last week, triple the 89 recorded at this time last year, the Evening Standard reports. Separate figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show the rate of hospital admissions for flu stood at 7.8 per 100,000 people last week, up sharply from 4.8 the previous week and almost double the rate at this point last year (4.4).

Ahem:

“As of 30 November, around 70% of older people and care home residents had taken up the offer of a free flu jab.”

Admission rates were highest among people aged 85 and over, at 40.0 per 100,000; 75-84 year-olds (21.4); and children aged four and under (21.2). … Appointments for free flu jabs can be booked at GP practices, on the NHS app, or by calling 119 (with translators available). Alternatively, search ‘NHS pharmacy vaccine’ online. It takes around two weeks for flu vaccine to take effect and those most at risk are urged to take action sooner rather than later. People eligible for a flu vaccine include:

People with long-term health conditions aged six to 65

People aged 65 and over

Pregnant women

All children aged two to three years old on August 31

Primary school-aged children (from Reception to Year 6)

Secondary school-aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11)

Carers and frontline health and social workers Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of The King’s Fund health think tank, said: “[The] data confirms that the NHS is entering the most challenging period of the year with pressures hitting the health and care service from all directions. “Rising flu waves and industrial action are all adding strain to a system which is already struggling to deliver timely care for patients. The flu season started unusually early this year and is yet to peak, so it is too soon to know how long this surge will be sustained for.” Data in the NHS situation report shows that while flu patients are at a record high for this time of the year, the numbers for norovirus and Covid-19 are lower than in previous winters. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/london-hospital-admissions-for-flu-could-triple-as-health-bosses-urge-public-to-get-vaccinated/ar-AA1RQd2T

UKHSA: UK Health Security Agency.

From 5th December ‘25:

UKHSA warns ‘time is running out’ as two viruses explode in UK The mask in the doctor’s hand The UKHSA has issued a warning that ‘time is running out’ to protect yourself as cases of two key viruses explode heading into Christmas. The UK Health Security Agency is urging ‘all eligible groups’ to get vaccinated as both flu and RSV cases rise ‘with just three weeks until Christmas’. It says its latest data shows a significant rise in flu cases among adults, with hospital admissions for flu shooting up by 63% in the past week. But it warned that it can take two weeks for the flu vaccine to become effective, meaning that time is rapidly running out to get protected against flu in time for Christmas, which alarmingly is just three weeks away. It said on Thursday: “With just three weeks until Christmas, the UK Health Security Agency is urging all eligible groups to ensure they help protect themselves against flu and RSV as cases sharply increase. “The latest data shows that cases of flu and RSV have risen significantly in the past week and we are now seeing more flu cases among adults. Flu hospitalisations have increased by 63% in the past week and with increased mixing and socialising over the next few weeks, this is expected to exacerbate these increases further. … About the RSV jab, it added: “This week’s data also shows that cases of RSV continue to increase despite the later start this year to the RSV season, so it’s important that eligible groups make sure they are vaccinated. For RSV, pregnant women are offered the vaccine from 28 weeks and it is recommended during every pregnancy to help provide the best protection for newborn babies, who are at highest risk. RSV also impacts older adults and can cause severe illness, which is why those aged 75 to 79 or who turned 80 years old after 1 September 2024 are also offered the vaccine.” Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “With flu and RSV cases sharply increasing in the past week and Christmas just three weeks away, now is your last chance if eligible to help get protected before Christmas. We expect to see these viruses circulating more widely in the lead up to Christmas and more people getting sick - threatening a potential peak over the festive period and into the New Year.

Is that a threat, Sir?

“Nobody wants anyone in their family, especially young children, to spend Christmas in hospital. The best defence against this is a vaccine, but time is running out as it can take up to two weeks from vaccination for your body to build maximum protection. So don’t delay any longer, if anyone in your family is eligible, book that appointment today or take your child to the local community clinic. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/ukhsa-warns-time-is-running-out-as-two-viruses-explode-in-uk/ar-AA1RNcQU

2.2 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Originally known as chimpanzee coryza agent (CCA), RSV is another lab-derived virus.

It was first identified in 1955 at a biodefense research facility at Fort Detrick, in a colony of chimps being used for polio vaccine research. It quickly spread from the lab and has proved to be very profitable—that is, if causing disease is your goal.

What is the History of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infection in the U.S. and other countries? Updated August 23, 2024 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) was identified in 1955 by JA Morris in laboratory chimpanzees housed at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Maryland.1 The chimpanzees, which were used in polio vaccine research, exhibited symptoms of respiratory illness.2 Morris was able to confirm that the viral agent, which was initially named Chimpanzee Coryza Agent (CCA), was contagious when he exposed a second group of chimpanzees to the infection.3 In February 1956, a laboratory worker was purposely exposed to the infected chimpanzees and developed symptoms that included a low-grade fever, runny nose, cough, and headache. The lab worker initially tested negative for antibodies, but positive two weeks later. Additionally, blood samples taken from young adults living near Walter Reed Army Medical Center but most infants and children were negative. Antibodies, however, were detected in young adults, of which eight were dwelling in the same army barracks as the initial laboratory worker.4 Robert Chanock, a pediatrician and virologist, from Johns Hopkins University began research to isolate a novel pathogen believed to be causing severe respiratory illness in infants. While researching, Chanock discovered two additional agents in babies with croup and pneumonia that were identical to CCA.5 Johns Hopkins is located within a 30-mile radius of Walter Reed Army Institute, where CCA was initially identified. Due to the similarity of the novel pathogens to CCA and its characteristics, Chanock suggested the virus be renamed “Respiratory Syncytial” virus.6 In 1960, the virus was found in over 50 percent of the young babies diagnosed with pneumonia or bronchiolitis in the Washington D.C. area and in 12 percent of older infants and young children and labeled as a “respiratory pathogen of major significance during early life”.7 By the early 1960s, the virus was identified in Australia and attributed to an epidemic of lower respiratory illness in infants.8 9 By the early 1980s, RSV was considered the most significant lower respiratory infection in infants and children under the age of two, with most presenting with bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Most outbreaks were reported in the late fall and spring in the U.S. and lasted between two and five months.10 Public health officials report that between four and five million children develop RSV infection each year, 11 with approximately 2.1 million resulting in outpatient treatment, between 58,000 and 80,000 requiring hospitalizations, and between 100 and 300 deaths. Additionally, the virus is estimated to be responsible for between 60,000 and 120,000 hospitalizations and between 6,000 and 10,000 deaths in adults 65 years of age and older.12 More: https://www.nvic.org/disease-vaccine/rsv/history-in-america

… Although RSV is not a new virus, many have not heard of but have likely been infected with it at some point in their lifetimes. Almost all children get an RSV infection by the time they are 2 years old, but RSV isn’t just a virus impacting young children—older adults can still be at risk for severe infection. Age, chronic health conditions and weakened immune systems are all risk factors for the disease. From: “Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Tis the Season“ (2023) https://asm.org/articles/2022/december/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv-tis-the-season

The only NHS-approved RSV vaccine for use during pregnancy is Pfizer’s Abrysvo (Bivalent respiratory syncytial virus prefusion F, RSVpreF). The theory is that the mother passes immunity to the unborn child. In other words, the vaccination schedule begins even before you are born.

… Most of the time RSV causes a mild, cold-like illness, but it can also cause severe illness such as: Bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung)

Pneumonia (infection of the lungs) Two to three out of every 100 infants under 6 months are hospitalized with RSV every year. Those who are hospitalized may require oxygen, IV fluids (if they aren’t eating and drinking), and mechanical ventilation (a machine to help with breathing). Most improve with this type of supportive care and are discharged in a few days. From “RSV in Infants and Young Children” (2024) https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/infants-young-children/index.html

Maternal uptake varies by region:

3. Maternal vaccine uptake by region and ethnic group Although there has been a general upward trend in RSV vaccine uptake across regions, the UKHSA’s monthly data has shown there is variation in RSV vaccination coverage across NHS commissioning regions and ethnic groups.[11] For April 2025, the UKHSA said the highest coverage was reported in the South East commissioning region (63.4%) and the lowest in the London commissioning region (44.8%). Figure 1 shows coverage by NHS commissioning region in April 2025: Figure 1. RSV vaccine coverage (%) in pregnant women by NHS commissioning region, April 2025

Vaccinal antibodies and cytokines in the mother quickly decline. If we take a typical 50% efficacy as the minimal desired efficacy, then the vaccine is a borderline flop, unless administered close to the due date.

In other words, it’s not a “vaccine”, it’s a drug. This study also had many limitations, with strong financial links to Big Pharma:

4. Effectiveness of the maternal vaccine According to a recent study published in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal, the first five months of the RSV maternal vaccination programmes in England and Scotland were effective in reducing the risk of hospitalisation of infants with RSV-associated acute lower respiratory infections.[16] The research, led by NHS paediatricians, showed the maternal RSV vaccination was 58% effective in preventing hospitalisation of infants with RSV whose mothers were vaccinated at any time before delivery. This effectiveness increased to 72% for those mothers who were vaccinated more than 14 days before delivery. The researchers highlighted strengths and limitations of the study. For example, they said the large number of sites involved in the study had meant their findings “probably captured a population that was representative of England and Scotland as a whole”. However, limitations included the study’s assessment taking place shortly after the national programmes were introduced. The researchers said this meant the study’s findings may not apply to all settings and may not fully reflect future outcomes once the programmes became more established. The National Institute for Health and Care Research, the Wellcome Trust and Imperial College London funded the study. More: https://lordslibrary.parliament.uk/protecting-infants-from-respiratory-syncytial-virus/

In 2025, the BMJ published a VAERS RSV safety surveillance report. If we consider vaccine efficacy and an under-reporting factor (URF) of ~100 for some serious side effects, then the risk/benefit ratio comes into question.

Safety surveillance of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine among pregnant individuals: a real-world pharmacovigilance study using the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System … Participants Surveillance data included all AE reports submitted to VAERS in pregnant individuals following vaccination. Exposure Receipt of RSVpreF vaccine among pregnant individuals in the USA. Primary and secondary outcome measures Descriptive statistics were used to assess all AE reports with RSVpreF, including frequency, gestational age at vaccination, time to AE onset, reported outcomes and proportion of serious reports. Data mining techniques were employed to identify disproportionate reporting of RSVpreF-event pairs. Reports of preterm births were clinically reviewed. Results VAERS received 77 reports pertaining to RSVpreF vaccination in pregnant individuals, with 42 (54.55%) classified as serious. The most frequently reported non-pregnancy-specific AEs were headache, injection site erythema and injection site pain. For pregnancy-specific AEs, preterm birth was the most frequently reported (12.8%), followed by AE terms such as preterm premature rupture of membranes and caesarean section (each at 3.3%), and cervical dilatation, haemorrhage during pregnancy and uterine contractions during pregnancy (each at 1.4%). Our disproportionality analysis indicated signals for various AEs, particularly preterm birth, indicating that reports of preterm birth in conjunction with RSVpreF vaccination were observed more frequently than statistically expected.

There is a strong temporal association with triggering preterm births.

If you give it too early, the efficacy falls to placebo levels, but if you administer it late enough for an apparent efficacy rate of 70%+ then you risk triggering a preterm:

Most of the reported preterm births were moderate to late, occurring between 32 and less than 37 weeks of gestation. The median time from immunisation to the onset of preterm birth was 3 days, with two-thirds of cases reported within a week of vaccination. Conclusions The AEs reported to VAERS among pregnant individuals vaccinated with RSVpreF largely aligned with the safety profile observed in prelicensure studies; however, this analysis also highlights the previously observed safety signal for preterm birth. Active surveillance studies focusing on maternal and perinatal outcomes are needed to further evaluate this signal and guide future clinical recommendations. More: https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/15/4/e087850

ABRYSVO is another agent with links to inflammatory neurologic events. Although this study was focused on the over-60s, if the same signalling pathways occur in the developing child, then you would expect to increase the risk of inducing neurodevelopmental disorders (as with acetaminophen, especially if the mother has taken both).

“Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) (pronounced Ghee-yan Bah-ray) is a rare neurological disorder in which a person’s immune system mistakenly attacks part of their peripheral nervous system—the network of nerves that carries signals from the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body.

GBS begins suddenly and can increase in intensity over a period of hours, days, or weeks until certain muscles cannot be used at all. Some cases of GBS are very mild and only marked by brief weakness. Others cause nearly devastating paralysis, leaving the person unable to breathe on their own. In these cases, the disorder is life-threatening—potentially interfering with breathing, blood pressure, or heart rate.”

The rates may appear low, and a URF-like Pfizer fraud correction factor should probably be applied:

Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluation (GRADE): Pfizer RSVpreF Vaccine (ABRYSVO) For Everyone Sept. 9, 2024 … Across all RSVpreF clinical trials, inflammatory neurologic events were reported in three of 20,255 adults aged ≥60 years within 42 days after vaccination with RSVpreF. All cases occurred in the phase 3 clinical trial. The first case was reported as GBS in a 66 year-old participant from the United States with onset of symptoms 14 days post-vaccination. The second case was reported as Miller Fisher syndrome (a GBS variant) in a 66 year-old participant from Japan with symptom onset 10 days post-vaccination. The third case was reported as undifferentiated motor-sensory axonal polyneuropathy in a 68 year-old participant from Argentina with worsening of pre-existing symptoms 21 days post vaccination.

Whoa—We see a strong signal for negative efficacy in the data. In other words, although some may be more protected for the duration of the study (15 days to an average of 12 months), others were put in hospital by the shot:

d Efficacy was calculated as 1 – incidence rate ratio x 100. Estimates are from the manufacturer and are unadjusted; CDC was able to replicate estimates using event counts and person-time provided by the manufacturer with only minor rounding differences. VE is for first episode of hospitalization from Day 15 (14 days after vaccination) through the end of follow-up time. Includes the full 2021-2022 RSV season (August 2021-October 2022; exact dates were site-dependent) in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres and part of the 2022-2023 RSV season (July 2022-January 2023; exact dates were site-dependent) in the Northern hemisphere. Estimates represent a mean follow-up time under surveillance for RSV illness of 10.6 months per participant. Due to a gap in surveillance for RSV illness between seasons one and two, this corresponds to a mean of 12 months from beginning to end of efficacy follow up, per participant. Available from: www.cdc.gov/acip/downloads/slides-2023-06-21-23/06-RSV-Adults-Melgar-508.pdf.

I’ve written at length about how mRNA technology has to be immunosuppressive to avoid detection by pattern recognition receptors (PRRs), which would lead to its premature degradation.

LNPs and “accidental” contamination with dsDNA help to compensate for this to some degree, but not in a productive manner for long-term protection, as these are not pathogen-specific, and any immune response lacks effective T-cells.

Moderna’s experimental mRNA RSV shot for babies was also a real stinker, with confirmed negative efficacy:

‘Safety signal’ in Moderna’s RSV vaccine studies halts trials of other vaccines for childhood killer Company found signs its shots made some infected kids sicker than expected, casting a new shadow over the previously troubled RSV vaccine field 13 Dec 2024 No vaccines exist to protect children from respiratory syncytial virus, which each winter sends many to the hospital, like this baby in a German intensive care unit. Recently approved adult vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are already saving lives. But prospects have dimmed for some infant vaccines against the virus, which each year kills up to 100,000 children under age 5 around the world and is the leading cause of infant hospitalizations in the United States. In recent clinical trials, two experimental RSV vaccines for babies may not only have failed to protect them, but actually made some of them sicker when they got RSV or another respiratory virus. The findings, publicly discussed in detail for the first time yesterday, have profoundly unsettled many RSV scientists, who recall similar problems with a vaccine trial decades ago. Scientists aren’t certain Moderna’s data signal a real problem, but the company has already stopped studies and abandoned development of the vaccines. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in turn, this week halted some trials of other experimental RSV vaccines for children. And scientists fear this development will be exploited by some to wrongly promote antivaccine agendas. At an FDA advisory panel that met yesterday to discuss Moderna’s two vaccine trials, committee member Arnold Monto, an epidemiologist from the University of Michigan School of Public Health, said, “It’s very clear that there’s a safety signal. … We are confronted with a very complicated situation.” … Moderna first alerted FDA in mid-July that infants who had received one of two RSV vaccines unexpectedly had higher levels of severe respiratory disease than those given a placebo injection. Each vaccine delivered messenger RNA (mRNA)—the same technology used in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine—to make the body produce viral proteins and elicit an immune response. One vaccine targeted RSV alone, whereas the second added in an mRNA designed to protect against human metapneumovirus (hMPV), which is in the same family as RSV and causes similar symptoms. In a trial in Panama that enrolled children ages 5 months to 7 months old, five of 40 who received either RSV vaccine and later became infected with RSV developed severe or very severe cases of lower respiratory tract infections, compared with one of 20 children in the placebo group. Among the 27 infants who got the combo vaccine, three later became seriously ill from hMPV infections versus none in the placebo group. … the history of RSV vaccine studies has researchers on high alert for problems. An RSV vaccine trial in the 1960s infamously sent 80% of vaccinated children to the hospital; two died. Vaccinating apparently primed their immune system so that during an infection helpful T cell responses were blunted and high levels of ineffective antibodies were produced, forming dangerous airway-clogging complexes. That tragedy “cast a decadeslong shadow over RSV vaccine development,” David Kaslow, who heads FDA’s vaccine branch, noted at the meeting. That shadow has been receding over the past few years, as Moderna and GSK brought RSV vaccines to market for older adults, and Pfizer introduced one that’s also approved for pregnant women (who pass anti-RSV antibodies to their babies that protect them for the first 6 months of life). Instead of containing whole, inactivated RSV, like the vaccine linked to the tragedy, the new vaccines consist of RNA encoding a single RSV surface protein, known as F, that helps the virus fuse to human cells. (The hMPV component codes for the F protein in that virus.) To avoid the immune response linked to the tragedy, the vaccines use a strategy developed years ago by virologist and immunologist Barney Graham, now at the Morehouse School of Medicine. The F protein naturally exists in either a pre- or postfusion confirmation. Graham’s group showed that vaccines using the protein locked into a prefusion structure would, by revealing normally occluded portions in the postfusion state, teach the immune system to make highly potent “neutralizing” antibodies, protecting against disease rather than enhancing it. The strategy works in adults. But the new data suggest it may not protect infants from the inappropriate immune response, which leads to so-called vaccine-associated enhanced respiratory disease. More: https://www.science.org/content/article/safety-signal-moderna-s-rsv-vaccine-studies-halts-trials-other-vaccines-childhood

So the clowns haven’t learned anything from 2020-21 about not using specific protein antigens, rather than whole viruses, or not bothering at all due to the risk of inducing antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and autoimmune responses.

“In antibody-dependent enhancement, sub-optimal antibodies (the blue Y-shaped structures in the graphic) bind to both viruses and Fc gamma receptors (labeled FcγRII) expressed on immune cells, promoting infection of these cells.” By Jmarchn - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=97988895

It’s a mistake they keep repeating with mRNA tech and many other vaccines (e.g. HPV). It’s one of the reasons for this Substack, as vaccine escape is taking its toll:

A single amino acid mutation alters multiple neutralization epitopes in the respiratory syncytial virus fusion glycoprotein Published: 22 April 2025 Abstract Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the leading cause of infant hospitalization. All current RSV therapeutics, including antibody prophylaxis and adult vaccination, target the RSV fusion glycoprotein (RSV-F). The seven neutralization sites on RSV-F are highly conserved and infrequently mutate. Here, we show that a single amino acid mutation at position 305 in RSV-F significantly alters antigenic recognition of RSV-F binding sites and reduces the susceptibility of RSV to neutralizing antibodies. In an in vitro evolution assay, we show that RSV-F L305I occurs in a majority of RSV quasi-species. Computational modeling predicted that the L305I mutation altered the epitope landscape of RSV-F, resulting in changes to neutralizing antibody sensitivity and affinity towards the RSV-F glycoprotein. Screening of published RSV-F sequences revealed that position 305 in RSV-F was conserved with a leucine and isoleucine in RSV-A and RSV-B subtypes respectively. Our study suggests that select amino acids in RSV-F may act as ‘conformational switches’ for RSV to evade host serum antibodies. This work has important implications in understanding RSV evolution and resistance as it suggests that mutational resistance to neutralizing antibodies can occur at sites distal to antigenic epitopes, significantly altering antibody sensitivity to viral infection. These unique antigenic landscape changes should be considered in the context of vaccine and therapeutic development in order to better understand viral mechanisms of evasion and resistance. More: https://www.nature.com/articles/s44298-025-00119-8

RSV-B has already mutated, and a monoclonal antibody-resistant strain is increasing in prevalence. It’s only a matter of time before it evades Pfizer’s RSVpreF, too.

… Comparing mutational frequencies in RSV-F before and after 2020 revealed minor changes for RSV A, while the K191R, I206M, and Q209R frequencies increased by over 10% in RSV B. Notably, the nirsevimab-resistant mutation, S211N in RSV B, increased in frequency from 0% to 1.15%. Both representative strains aligned with the predicted RSV-F structures of their respective prototypes exhibited similar conformations, with low root-mean-square deviation values. These results could provide foundational data from China for the development of RSV mAbs and vaccines. From: “A multi-center study on genetic variations in the fusion protein of respiratory syncytial virus from children with Acute Lower Respiratory Tract Infections in China during 2017–2021“ (2024) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1995820X2400141X

2.3 It’s not a “Superflu” , it’s a super-bad vaccine

With an R number of 1.4 vs 1.2, it’s not that much more infectious than other types of flu. For comparison, the reproduction number for measles is typically cited as 12 to 18 other people being infected by one person, on average. And according to the ECDPC “… the individual risk of severe illness remains similar to previous years”.

The problem was that the boyz gambled on three strains which might become dominant, and they gambled wrong, again.

Meanwhile, the strains they did get right failed to protect the recipients or to prevent transmission through cross-protection.

Seasonal flu vaccines are designed to protect against the influenza viruses that research indicates will be most common during the upcoming season. Beginning again in 2024-2025, all flu vaccines in the United States will be “trivalent” vaccines, which means they protect against three different influenza viruses: an influenza A(H1N1) virus, an influenza A(H3N2) virus, and an influenza B/Victoria virus. … All flu vaccines for the 2025-2026 season will be trivalent vaccines, designed to protect against three different influenza viruses, including two influenza A viruses and an influenza B/Victoria virus. From “Key Facts About Seasonal Flu Vaccine“, Sept. 3, 2025 https://www.cdc.gov/flu/vaccines/keyfacts.html#:~:text=Flu%20vaccine%20options,an%20influenza%20B/Victoria%20virus.

No lessons have been learned, and the fix is always more of the same.

More vaccines, more leaky masks.

The narrative that the virus is “hotter and nastier” is contradicted by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, who, correctly, cite a “larger epidemic driven by lower immunity to infection”.

From 9th December ‘25:

Symptoms as ‘K strain’ of flu hits UK as schools close and No10 issues mask statement The symptoms of a new strain of flu sweeping the UK has been revealed as some schools have been forced to close and Downing Street gave a mask wearing update. The NHS is now warning of a “tidal wave” of flu infections, which has led to some schools closing and calls for masks to return in hospitals. A new strain of flu, known as “subclade K”, is to blame. This virus is a mutated form of the influenza A H3N2 virus that has undergone significant “genetic drift” over the summer and is leading to soaring cases in the UK. H3 flu also tends to be inherently more severe and infectious than other types of flu, owing to more potent genes and a bigger “R rate” – about 1.4 instead of 1.2 – a measure that shows it spreads more easily. Experts also say H3 flu waves are “always hotter and nastier” than those of other strains. This combination means the public has very little natural protection against the K strain. A government study of 554 people with flu found 420 of them had the new K strain of H3N2. The massive surge of infections led Downing Street today to say wearing a mask to prevent the spread of respiratory illness was “something people can consider”. A No 10 spokesman said: “There is long-standing guidance in place for people on a range of measures they can consider taking to help limit the spread of winter bugs if they have flu-like symptoms. “This is neither new nor an instruction but simply something people can consider when trying to limit the spread of winter respiratory illnesses. “It’s been a long-standing position. The best defence against flu is the vaccine, which is why we’re ramping up our vaccination efforts this winter with almost 17 million flu jobs already delivered, which is 350,000 more than this time last year.” … The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said: “Even if the individual risk of severe illness remains similar to previous years, a larger epidemic driven by lower immunity to infection could still result in a higher absolute number of hospitalisations and increased pressure on healthcare services.”

We know from school and clinical data that this is demonstrably a factually incorrect statement, including in relation to hospitalisation of the elderly and kids:

UKHSA data suggests this year’s vaccine is providing good protection against flu even though a drifted influenza A(H3N2) strain – dubbed super flu – is currently dominating cases in England. The number of people in hospital with flu in England is at a record level for this time of year. An average of 1,717 flu patients were in beds in England each day, including 69 in critical care, the most recent data showed.Meanwhile, some schools have been forced to close temporarily due to high levels of illness. For example, the BBC reported two weeks ago a secondary school in Cheshire had closed for two days for a deep clean after a “number of flu-like cases”. St Martin’s School in Caerphilly had also closed last week after more than 250 pupils and members of staff fell ill, it was reported. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/symptoms-as-k-strain-of-flu-hits-uk-as-schools-close-and-no10-issues-mask-statement/ar-AA1S0PHi

From 5th December ‘25:

‘Superflu’ with extra-mutations sweeps Britain as NHS warns of ‘worst winter ever’ ‘Superflu’ with extra-mutations sweeps Britain as NHS warns of ‘worst winter ever’ with covid-style restrictions The NHS is bracing for what senior officials describe as a “historic crisis” this winter, as a heavily mutated strain of flu tears through the country and hospital admissions surge to record seasonal levels. Health leaders say the so-called “super flu”, a drifted influenza A(H3N2) strain also known as “subclade K”, is proving more infectious and causing more severe illness than the viruses that dominated last year. Experts fear the new variant is leaving people more vulnerable not only to flu itself but also to other circulating seasonal infections. Officials warn that the flu season has begun “unusually early”, prompting virologists to call on Britons to resume wearing face masks in crowded spaces. Current data suggests children aged five to 14 are driving transmission, with H3N2 accounting for the overwhelming majority of confirmed cases.

The mask Nazis are back.

There are no good, independent studies to support their mandates, as aerosolised virus particles and fomites easily pass through or around the mask, or enter via other exposed mucosal tissues:

The eye is susceptible to avian and human influenza virus infection In human beings, influenza virus infections generally follow respiratory exposure and cause respiratory symptoms as the primary manifestation of disease. The distribution of influenza virus cellular receptors in the human respiratory tract (terminal sialic acids linked to galactose via α2,3 or α2,6 glycosidic bonds) is believed to govern host range and tropism, with human influenza viruses preferentially binding to α2,6 linked sialic acid, and avian influenza viruses preferentially binding to α2,3 linked sialic acid.6 However, the ocular surface (notably the corneal and conjunctival epithelia) represents an often overlooked mucosal surface that, like the respiratory tract, bears permissive receptors for influenza virus, primarily in an α2,3 linkage.7 … Laboratory data show that a diverse range of human and avian influenza viruses are capable of replicating in several discrete ocular cell types in vitro, and can effectively use ocular exposure to mount a productive respiratory infection in vivo. From: “The eyes have it: influenza virus infection beyond the respiratory tract“ (2018) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6035055/

… Professor Nicola Lewis, director of the World Influenza Centre at the Francis Crick Institute, said: “We haven’t seen a virus like this for a while, these dynamics are unusual. H3 is always a hotter virus, it’s a nastier virus, it’s more impactful on the population.” Amid the growing “flunami”, the UK Health Security Agency has reiterated that masks “continue to be a useful tool in limiting the spread of respiratory viruses in some situations”. Officials have reissued guidance advising that wearing a well-fitting mask when ill can help reduce the number of virus-laden particles released from the mouth and nose. They say masks can also protect the wearer from infections such as Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Woman sneezing Covid-style restrictions are quietly reappearing in parts of the NHS. Hospitals in Lincolnshire and Shropshire have already reinstated mandatory mask use in high-risk areas. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/superflu-with-extra-mutations-sweeps-britain-as-nhs-warns-of-worst-winter-ever/ar-AA1RMX35

How about “Get Stuffed!”

They haven’t apologised or taken ownership of their past crimes yet. I have no intention of reliving the pseudoscientific, authoritarian scamdemic years:

‘You must wear a mask on public transport’ - NHS boss issues new health warning over superflu ‘tidal wave’ Published: 09/12/2025 - 10:33 Londoners who are feeling poorly should put on a face mask when travelling on the Tube, buses and trains, according to a senior NHS figure. Daniel Elkeles, who runs NHS Providers representing hospitals across the country, has issued an urgent plea as what he describes as a “tidal wave” of flu crashes through the capital. The former London Ambulance Service chief says the health service finds itself in “unchartered, unprecedented territory” thanks to a particularly aggressive strain of influenza. “We really need people to sit up and listen,” Mr Elkeles told Times Radio. He’s calling on anyone with a cough or who’s sneezing to cover up in public spaces to prevent passing the virus on to others. This year’s flu is no ordinary bug, but a “very nasty variant” that’s proving far more contagious than strains from previous years. … “It’s much earlier in the winter season than normal,” Mr Elkeles explained, urging everyone who qualifies for a free flu jab to get vaccinated straight away. “If you haven’t already had your flu vaccine and you are eligible, please go and take it,” he added. For those who don’t qualify for the free jab, he reckons spending £15 to £20 at your local pharmacy is “probably the best investment” you could make this winter. More: https://www.gbnews.com/health/flu-infections-mask-public-transport-warning

2.4 Alternative therapeutics

See this section. I’ve added chestnut honey, terpenes, CBD, and Methylene Blue to the list.

I just spent £9.38 on 180 x 600mg N-Acetyl-Cysteine (NAC) capsules, and I’m 100% sure they will do more to fight a viral infection than any of the snake oils they keep pushing.

China joins the roll call.

From 5th December ‘25:

China hit by mystery virus outbreak as hospitals overwhelmed and children issued warning Hospitals are overflowing Medical facilities across China are battling soaring influenza rates . . . but not the typical winter flu variety. Accounts from China detail mounting cases of the H3N2 flu strain hammering the country, affecting numerous hospitals nationwide from major cities like Beijing and Tianjin to provinces including Hebei, Henan, Guangdong, Fujian, Shandong, Shanxi and beyond. Concerns over a potential epidemic have intensified after Peng Zhibin, a specialist at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Communist Party of China, declared that China’s flu infection rate had reached a phase of sharp escalation in late November. Chinese social media posts have exposed what seem to be distressing scenes of youngsters queuing for medical attention in hallways as hospital reception areas become packed with patients. Chaotic scenes Taking to social media, one Chinese resident wrote: “On the evening of November 23rd, around 8 PM, I went to the Beijing Children’s Hospital, and didn’t get home until 1 AM. The flu has been so terrifying lately, all sorts of... all sorts of..”, reports the Mirror. Statistics from the Alibaba Health platform show purchases of flu antiviral medications have rocketed by 500% between November 10-21, sparking worries about a major looming epidemic. … Dr Zhang Datao, director of the institute for infectious and endemic disease control at the Beijing CDC, confirmed that the primary culprit behind the surge in infections across the city is the Influenza A virus, also known as H3N2. The health expert also clarified that no other respiratory infectious diseases have been identified alongside Influenza A as the main cause of the seasonal outbreak. The report indicates that the virus outbreak has predominantly affected children aged 5-14, with the majority of these outbreaks occurring in educational and childcare settings. Tragically, official sources in China have confirmed that one child has died after contracting influenza A. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/china-hit-by-mystery-virus-outbreak-as-hospitals-overwhelmed-and-children-issued-warning/ar-AA1RKUho

2.5 Backstory

During the 2023-24 influenza season, the overall vaccination rate of Shenzhen school children was only 57%. Adjusted vaccine efficacy (aVE) rates were 33.14 to 59.76%, stratified by age, i.e. insignificant protection for older pupils.

Influenza vaccine effectiveness among primary and secondary school students in Shenzhen during the 2023/24 influenza season Published online: 24 Apr 2025 … During the winter influenza season, the overall unadjusted influenza VE among primary and secondary school students in Shenzhen was 57.78% (95% CI, 49.89 - 64.41%). The adjusted VE (aVE) was 57.06% (95% CI, 48.59 - 64.13%) among the entire study population. The aVE among the 6–9 years group (59.76% [95% CI, 49.95-67.65%]), the 10–12 years group (54.76% [95% CI, 33.68-69.14%]), and the 13–18 age group (36.57% [95% CI, −23.80-67.51%]), respectively. When stratified by educational category, the aVE for primary school students was 60.77% (95% CI, 52.57-67.55%). However, the aVE (33.14% [95% CI, −15.01-61.13%]) was not statistically significant for secondary school students (including both junior high and high school students).

By week 18 of the following summer, VE rates had declined further still into insignificance, further demonstrating a failure to induce long-term protection. Also note the negative efficacy in the CI range, when compared to the control group.

… The National Influenza Weekly Report indicated that the influenza positivity rate hit the bottom in week 18 of 2024, followed by a consecutive increase above 10% in weeks 19 and 20, which was accompanied by a notable shift in the predominant circulating strain.[Citation19] Consequently, our exploratory study was conducted from May 22 to June 11, 2024 (weeks 21-24), during which we enrolled 450 students with ILI. Of these, 105 (23.33%) tested positive for influenza virus. Of note, A(H1N1) emerged as the predominant subtype/lineage with 74 cases (70.48%), followed by A(H3N2) with 20 cases (19.05%) and influenza B with 11 cases (10.48%). The remaining 345 patients (76.67%) tested negative for influenza virus. … The VE estimates during this period are summarized in Table 4. The overall aVE was 19.63% (95% CI, – 29.13% to 49.98%). Analysis by influenza subtype/lineage revealed varying levels of protection. For A(H1N1), aVE was 21.67% (95% CI, – 35.52% to 54.73%); for A(H3N2), aVE was 12.33% (95% CI, – 132.12% to 66.89%); and for B/Victoria, aVE was 13.80% (95% CI, – 202.55% to 75.44%). These results suggest a substantial waning of VE across all subtypes/lineages six months post-vaccination during the 2023/2024 influenza season.

Unlike the West, the CCDC and the CCP aren’t blaming mutations or calling it a “superflu”:

… Despite escalating infection rates throughout China, both the Chinese Center for Disease Control and the Communist Party of China have stated that no significant mutations have been detected in the H3N2 influenza virus so far. More: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/22221751.2025.2490531#d1e453

Meanwhile, Spain is pushing more of the same failed measures: mask mandates and vaccination campaigns:

Entire European country brings back pandemic-era restriction as deadly virus cases surge Entire European country brings back pandemic-era restriction as deadly virus cases surge Spain is preparing to reintroduce mask requirements in hospitals and other medical facilities as the country faces a sharp rise in flu cases ahead of winter. The Ministry of Health has issued a nationwide warning and is working on a coordinated plan with regional governments to curb infections and protect vulnerable groups. The return of masks marks the most significant reinstatement of a pandemic-era measure since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Officials emphasise that the move is preventative, and is aimed at easing pressure on hospitals already dealing with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. … Under the upcoming guidelines, masks will be mandatory for patients, visitors and staff in hospitals, primary-care centres and residential care facilities in high-risk areas. … Spain is also accelerating its flu vaccination campaign. Older adults, healthcare workers and people with underlying conditions are being urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Public health officials say that combining vaccination with mask-wearing, hand hygiene and good ventilation is the most effective way to reduce transmission, hospital admissions and severe cases. They note that staying home when sick remains critical. … Although the return of mandatory masks in healthcare settings may feel like a step backwards, health officials say that the measures are temporary and targeted. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/entire-european-country-brings-back-pandemic-era-restriction-as-deadly-virus-cases-surge/ar-AA1RCdlm

The US hasn’t escaped the stupidity virus.

Masks have always been a form of viral theatre, more about appearing to be doing something—anything—that looks vaguely credible.

Counties across US reinstating mask mandates as new virus strain fuels unexpected surge As winter viruses continue to spread, counties across the US are reinstating mask mandates for people entering hospitals. Major New Jersey hospital systems are reimposing mask requirements for staff, patients and visitors in response to rising cases of Covid, flu and RSV statewide. Hackensack Meridian Health, the state’s largest network with 18 hospitals, announced Monday that all visitors to admitted patients must wear masks effective December 1. RWJ Barnabas Health, which operates 14 hospitals, also reinstated last year’s mandate that same day, requiring masks for direct-care employees, patients leaving their rooms, and all visitors in patient areas. The move follows a recent increase in hospitalizations linked to respiratory illnesses, particularly among adults over 65 and young children. The leading culprit is the H3N2 subtype of Influenza A. State health officials warn cases are expected to rise further during the holiday season. The policy shift mirrors a similar mask mandate that was recently reinstated in Sonoma County, California. Since the pandemic, when universal masking was strongly encouraged, public health officials have intermittently reinstated those recommendations to combat what experts have come to call the ‘quad-demic’: Covid, flu, RSV and the common cold. As seasonal respiratory illnesses surge, hospitals nationwide are reimposing mask requirements for all who enter (stock) … The order was built on a pre-pandemic masking policy first adopted by the county in 2017 and is designed to be reapplied each respiratory virus season unless officially rescinded. In addition to masking, the county is encouraging all residents aged six months and older to stay up to date with vaccines for covid, flu and RSV. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/health-news/counties-across-us-reinstating-mask-mandates-as-new-virus-strain-fuels-unexpected-surge/ar-AA1ROGNL#

The NHS is urging us to self-quarantine, mask up and get vaxxed…

From 8th December ‘25:

NHS UK-wide ‘stay at home’ H3N2 update as cases of mutated virus strain rise The NHS has issued a nationwide ‘stay at home‘ warning as winter bugs, including the H3N2 variant, are rapidly spreading throughout Britain. In a recent social media post, the health service also advised the public to ‘cover your nose and mouth’ and to ‘avoid contact with other people’. … “Of influenza viruses subtyped at the UKHSA Respiratory Virus Unit, the majority were A(H3N2).” The H3N2 variant is presently the predominant flu strain circulating across Britain during the 2025/2026 flu season. According to the UKHSA, a particular subtype of H3N2, called subclade K, is behind most recent infections, putting considerable pressure on healthcare services. … Taking to X this morning (December 8), the NHS stated: “If you have flu, there are some things you can do to help get better more quickly. Flu will often get better on its own, but it can make some people seriously ill. It’s important to get the flu vaccine if you’re eligible. If you have flu, there are some things you can do to help get better more quickly.” Flu patients in hospital in England

Nothing is going to change until the conflicted NHS starts being honest about vaccine failure and alternative therapeutics, such as NAC, vitamin C, D & zinc.

The flu vaccine helps protect against flu. It’s safe and effective. It’s offered on the NHS every year in autumn or early winter to some adults and children at higher risk of getting seriously ill from flu. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/nhs-uk-wide-stay-at-home-h3n2-update-as-cases-of-mutated-virus-strain-rise/ar-AA1RVJvv

It gets worse…

Head teacher says 170 pupils called in sick in one day Brian Guthrie, the principal of Ebrington Primary School in Londonderry, said attendance was worse than at the height of Covid More than 170 pupils at the same school called in sick in just one day, a head teacher has claimed. Brian Guthrie, the principal of Ebrington Primary School in Londonderry, said many were suffering from flu and some even had to attend A&E and be admitted to hospital. Mr Guthrie said the school of 500 pupils saw attendance drop to as low as 63 per cent last week, meaning over a third were off sick. “The number of students off has been unprecedented,” he said. “Even at the worst height of Covid, I didn’t see attendance like this.” A tidal wave of flu has already left 10 times as many patients in hospital compared with this time two years ago. Official figures show confirmed flu cases among adults and children in Northern Ireland have more than trebled in the last two weeks, rising from 273 to 954. Mr Guthrie said both children and staff had been affected. “They’ve also had stomach bugs, sore throats and illnesses, but it has been challenging to have this many pupils and staff off,” he added. “There’s a flu epidemic going around Northern Ireland at the minute and it’s been having a major impact.” He said the school had gone back to implementing cleaning precautions that reminded him of Covid regulations. “We have increased our hand hygiene,” he said. “We increased cleaning during the week, with all desks and doorhandles being sanitised.” He said many students – around 90 per cent – were vaccinated, but it was not nearly enough to help fight the latest bout of flu. … “We’re back up to about 95 per cent attendance now but the last few weeks were tough,” Mr Guthrie added. “We’re looking forward to our Christmas concerts and having everybody back for those, fingers crossed. “Hopefully Father Christmas doesn’t need a vaccine or end up poorly with the flu.” More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/medical/head-teacher-says-170-pupils-called-in-sick-in-one-day/ar-AA1RNsB7

VIRAL FEARS Critical NHS incidents declared as ‘superflu outbreak’ triggers Covid-esque ‘lockdowns’ – shutting wards and schools Plus, everything you need to know about flu - from how to treat it to how to keep your family safe Published: 09:02, 9 Dec 2025 HOSPITALS up and down the country have declared ‘critical incidents’ as a wave of mutant ‘super flu’ tears through the UK. Schools have been forced to bring back Covid-style “firebreak lockdowns” as hundreds fall sick in what experts warn could be the ‘worst outbreak in a decade‘.

We have reports of 100-year-olds walking around who are still resistant to the 1918 fludemic, and yet the vaccinated aren’t even protected from a virus that was around 3 years ago?

Get off my lawn:

The measures have been introduced as a mutant flu strain – known as H3N2 – alongside RSV and norovirus drive illness rates up, filling hospital beds. Last week, an average of 1,700 patients were in hospital with flu – more than 50 per cent higher than the same time last year. This year’s strain, also now known as ‘subclade K’ or ‘super flu’, has mutated, which means it might be better at evading vaccines. There has also not been an H3 outbreak since 2022, which means there is little immunity among the public. More: https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/37575782/hospital-declares-critical-incident-flu-covid-measu

I’ve been highlighting instances of negative vaccine efficacy (- VE) in the data, and this recent preprint confirms the worst: The vaccinated were at a greater risk of being infected than the unvaccinated.

The sample size wasn’t insignificant, 53402 employees.

Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccine During the 2024-2025 Respiratory Viral Season ABSTRACT Background The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of the influenza vaccine during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season. Methods Employees of Cleveland Clinic in employment in Ohio on October 1, 2024, were included. The cumulative incidence of influenza among those in the vaccinated and unvaccinated states was compared over the following 25 weeks. Protection provided by vaccination (analyzed as a time-dependent covariate) was evaluated using Cox proportional hazards regression. Results Among 53402 employees, 43857 (82.1%) had received the influenza vaccine by the end of the study. Influenza occurred in 1079 (2.02%) during the study. The cumulative incidence of influenza was similar for the vaccinated and unvaccinated states early, but over the course of the study the cumulative incidence of influenza increased more rapidly among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. In an analysis adjusted for age, sex, clinical nursing job, and employment location, the risk of influenza was significantly higher for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state (HR, 1.27; 95% C.I., 1.07 – 1.51; P = 0.007), yielding a calculated vaccine effectiveness of −26.9% (95% C.I., −55.0 to −6.6%). Conclusions This study found that influenza vaccination of working-aged adults was associated with a higher risk of influenza during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season, suggesting that the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season. Summary Among 53402 working-aged Cleveland Clinic employees, we were unable to find that the influenza vaccine has been effective in preventing infection during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season. … A new vaccine is produced each year in an attempt to match the vaccine strains to the strains projected to be most prominent in the upcoming influenza season. Since the current process of developing the vaccine typically takes a few months, a decision on which strains to include in the vaccine must be made several months in advance. In years where there is a good match between the vaccine strains and the infecting strain, vaccine effectiveness is expected to be good. In years where there is a poor match between vaccine strains and the circulating infecting strain, vaccine effectiveness is expected to be poor. Figure 3. Simon-Makuch plot comparing the cumulative incidence of influenza for subjects stratified by vaccination status. Day zero was 1 October 2024, the day the influenza vaccine began to be offered to employees for the respiratory viral season. Point estimates and 95% confidence intervals are jittered along the x-axis to improve visibility. … Given all the variables that can influence the effectiveness of the influenza vaccine in any given year, and our current processes for developing the vaccine, it may be asking for too much to expect the vaccine to be highly effective year after year. It therefore becomes important to evaluate the effectiveness of the vaccine every year. This study found that influenza vaccination was associated with a higher risk of influenza among adults in the healthcare workforce in northern Ohio, USA, during the 2024-2025 winter season, suggesting that the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season. More: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.01.30.25321421v3

2.6 Mechanisms of failure

Public health policy has demonstrably failed in its objectives, but how did we get here?

Also see:

Inactivated trivalent Influenza vaccine (TIV) and immune deficiencies

A pharma company called Genentech attempted to improve vaccine efficacy in 2014.

They provide some useful context:

Targeting the Achilles’ Heel of Influenza Viruses Influenza viruses are ingenious at evading our body’s natural immune system defenses by constantly mutating, allowing these viruses to re-emerge year after year. Genentech scientists are exploring a new way to fight back. … Two broad types of flu virus can cause severe illness in humans: A and B. Influenza A is of greatest concern because it not only causes seasonal flu, but is also responsible for worldwide pandemics. Influenza B doesn’t have as much genetic diversity as influenza A, and thus isn’t a pandemic threat. But influenza B still causes severe disease in the very young, especially premature infants, the immune compromised and the elderly. Importantly, both virus types are included in the seasonal flu vaccine. Hs and Ns We have to look at the biology to understand why there are many different flu viruses, rather than just one. Diversity starts with two major proteins on the surface of the influenza A (sidebar) virus, called hemagglutinin and neuraminidase. Hemagglutinin allows the flu virus to attach to and enter human cells, while neuraminidase promotes release of new flu viruses from infected cells. Flu viruses are named by which hemagglutinin and neuraminidase they have on their surface. For example, H1N1 has hemagglutinin subtype 1 and neuraminidase subtype 1. There are 18 recognized hemagglutinin subtypes and 11 neuraminidase subtypes, which lead to many potential combinations that can infect humans. Drifting over time The different H and N subtypes are not all that define the diversity of flu viruses. As a flu virus replicates billions of times in an infected population, it slowly accumulates genetic mutations within the H and N proteins. Over time, these changes can affect the severity and contagiousness of a flu virus, and make it different enough that the immune system no longer recognizes that particular virus. This is called antigenic drift, and means that over time a virus can change enough to require a new vaccine. This also explains why a person can contract the flu many times over a lifetime. From animals to humans and back A second challenge with influenza A is that it not only infects humans, but also infects many other species, including ducks, chickens, pigs and horses. When humans are in close contact with animals, such as in poultry markets and pig farms, influenza A viruses circulating among animals have the opportunity to jump over to humans and back, potentially changing in the process. When an animal or human is infected with at least two different influenza A viruses, the genetic code inside the viruses can be reshuffled to create an entirely new virus. This abrupt change is called antigenic shift and is responsible for creating new flu viruses that the human immune system has never been exposed to. This type of change increases the risk for a pandemic, as the majority of the human population will not have antibodies to fight the new virus and stop its spread. That’s what happened in 1918, leading to the “Spanish Flu” pandemic, which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 50 million people worldwide. Rare antibodies Unfortunately for humans, the immune system focuses its efforts on producing many antibodies against the highly variable “head” of the hemagglutinin protein to block that particular virus from infecting cells. This is the case regardless of whether the immune response is from natural flu infection or vaccination. Because this head region of hemagglutinin changes over time, these antibodies are not protective against all strains of flu, making annual vaccination necessary. Fortunately, there are other antibody targets on the flu virus that don’t change so easily. More: https://www.gene.com/stories/targeting-the-achilles-heel-of-influenza-viruses

Humoral immunity: Another name for the antibody-mediated part of the adaptive immune system, using B cells.

Current vaccines are lacking in their ability to induce both humoral memory and cellular memory T cell protection:

Current vaccines are mainly focused on eliciting a strain-matched humoral immune response, requiring yearly updates, and do not provide protection for all vaccinated individuals. The past few years, the importance of cellular immunity, and especially memory T cells, in long-lived protection against influenza virus has become clear. To overcome the shortcomings of current influenza vaccines, eliciting both humoral and cellular immunity is imperative. From: “Influenza and Memory T Cells: How to Awake the Force“ (2016) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5192353/

Not only do TIV vaccines fail to induce a robust T cell response, but they also hamper the development of T cell immunity to other infections. CD8+ T cells are crucial for fighting bacterial and viral pathogens. It’s therefore no coincidence that the school’s attendance was hit by a variety of other co-infections, in both staff and pupils.

In the “Effects on immunity in children” section, a couple of papers I reviewed:

Annual Vaccination against Influenza Virus Hampers Development of Virus-Specific CD8+ T Cell Immunity in Children (2011) … In the present study, we compared influenza A virus-specific cellular and humoral responses of unvaccinated healthy control children with those of children with cystic fibrosis (CF) who were vaccinated annually. Similar virus-specific CD4+ T cell and antibody responses were observed, while an age-dependent increase of the virus-specific CD8+ T cell response that was absent in vaccinated CF children was observed in unvaccinated healthy control children. Our results indicate that annual influenza vaccination is effective against seasonal influenza but hampers the development of virus-specific CD8+ T cell responses. The consequences of these findings are discussed in the light of the development of protective immunity to seasonal and future pandemic influenza viruses. More: https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/jvi.05213-11

This was from 2012, and found that the average relative risk of contracting a different respiratory virus after TIV vaccination increased over 4-fold:

Increased risk of noninfluenza respiratory virus infections associated with receipt of inactivated influenza vaccine Abstract We randomized 115 children to trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine (TIV) or placebo. Over the following 9 months, TIV recipients had an increased risk of virologically-confirmed non-influenza infections (relative risk: 4.40; 95% confidence interval: 1.31-14.8). Being protected against influenza, TIV recipients may lack temporary non-specific immunity that protected against other respiratory viruses.

In case you wondered, it didn’t even protect them from influenza during the early 2009 flu season:

In the prepandemic period of our study, we did not observe a statistically significant reduction in confirmed seasonal influenza virus infections in the TIV recipients (Table 3), although serological evidence (Supplementary Appendix) and point estimates of vaccine efficacy based on confirmed infections were consistent with protection of TIV recipients against the seasonal influenza viruses that circulated from January through March 2009 [16]. We identified a statistically significant increased risk of noninfluenza respiratory virus infection among TIV recipients (Table 3), including significant increases in the risk of rhinovirus and coxsackie/echovirus infection, which were most frequently detected in March 2009, immediately after the peak in seasonal influenza activity in February 2009 (Figure 1). More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3404712/

TIV vaccines also fail to elicit a strong or significant immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibody response to infection in the respiratory tract. This is a flaw of many vaccines, including those for SARS-CoV-2.

A large Swedish study found that individuals with IgA deficiency were more than twice as likely to have a record of any infection than the control group (36.1% vs 18.8%). And they were almost three times more likely to contract a respiratory tract infection (17% vs 6.3% in controls).

Influenza infection also elicits durable CD4+ T cell immunity, which TIV vaccines also fail to match. From 2015:

Memory CD4 T cells in Influenza Current Influenza vaccines promote protective immunity to infection through the generation of neutralizing antibody responses to hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA) viral surface glycoproteins. Due to a combination of antigenic drift and shift, HA and NA proteins exhibit profound variations in protein sequence and antigenicity in different Influenza strains. As a result, antibody responses typically provide limited cross-protection against new viral serotypes, leading to the requirement for new vaccine formulations annually. Immunity that is cross-protective between Influenza strains expressing distinct HA and NA serotypes is termed heterosubtypic immunity. Importantly, memory T cells generated following Influenza infection have been demonstrated to mediate heterosubtypic immune responses to distinct viral strains via the targeting of conserved viral proteins (Liang et al. 1994; Epstein et al. 1997; Woodland et al. 2001). Thus, the targeted generation of virus-specific memory T cell responses by vaccines could represent a way to achieve durable, cross-protective immunity to Influenza. … Following Influenza infection, virus-specific CD4 T cells are maintained as long-lived memory populations with an enhanced capacity to protect against secondary infection, due to their ability to respond more rapidly and robustly upon antigen encounter. In addition, in contrast to naïve cells, which remain in lymphoid tissues, memory cells localize to peripheral sites, poised to respond to secondary challenge at the site of infection. In mouse models of Influenza infection, memory CD4 T cells have been shown to mediate protective responses independently of B and CD8 T cells (Teijaro et al. 2010). Additionally, CD4 memory T cell responses are the protective correlate in vivo in human Influenza challenge studies (Wilkinson et al. 2012). Furthermore, that memory CD4 T cells can be cross reactive to multiple Influenza strains (Lee et al. 2008; Richards et al. 2010) makes them an attractive target for vaccine development strategies. Fig. 2. DC imprinting, tissue homing and tissue retention in effector and memory CD4 T cells. (a) Following Influenza infection, naïve CD4 T cells are activated in the lung-draining lymph node by lung-derived DCs which also imprint homing receptor expression allowing T cells to traffic to the lung. (b) Newly activated effectors reduce expression of CD62L and CCR7, allowing egress from the lymph node. In addition, lung homing molecules including CCR4, CXCR3, CCR5 and LFA-1 are upregulated, allowing cells to traffic to the lung by following a chemokine gradient. Integrins, such as LFA-1, facilitate tissue entry. (c) Activated effectors remain in the lung via expression of integrins, including LFA-1 and VLA-1. Factors such as inflammation and TCR signaling may trigger expression of CD69 is increased, though it is not clear. Expression of CD103 by CD8 Trm is triggered by TGF-β signaling … Following the resolution of infection, maintenance of a pathogen-specific memory T cell population at the site of pathogen encounter may represent an effective strategy for protection against secondary challenge (Fig. 2c). As with homing, tissue retention of T cells seems to be regulated by the expression of various chemokine receptors and integrins. … Memory CD4 T cells, in contrast to naïve CD4 T cells, are known to rapidly produce multiple inflammatory cytokines and chemokines in response to TCR stimulation, resulting in the recruitment of macrophages, NK and other innate effector cells. These cells, in turn, produce additional inflammatory cytokines which further support the inflammatory response. In response to secondary Influenza challenge, primed mice or mice receiving memory CD4 cells upregulate factors including IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-6, IL-12, CXCL9 and CXCL10 compared to naïve (Strutt et al. 2010). This enhanced production of cytokines and chemokines correlates with early viral control during secondary infection (Strutt et al. 2010). … The most well-characterized memory CD4 response in Influenza infection is production of the Th1-type cytokine IFN-γ. In contrast to naïve CD4 T cells, which slowly begin to upregulate IFN- γ production driven by T-bet days after TCR stimulation, the production of IFN-γ by memory CD4 T cells occurs rapidly via an NF-kB-mediated transcriptional program (Lai et al. 2011). … The cytotoxic role of CD8 T cells in Influenza infections is well established (Topham et al. 1997), consistent with its role in many different infection systems. There is increasing evidence that effector and memory CD4 T cells can also mediate cytotoxic responses in Influenza infection. … There is evidence that vaccine type and route of administration affect memory CD4 T cell generation in response to Influenza vaccination. In studies comparing inactivated trivalent Influenza vaccine (TIV), given intramuscularly, and live attenuated Influenza vaccine (LAIV), administered intranasally, the percentage of virus-specific CD4 and CD8 T cells secreting IFN-γ increased significantly after LAIV, but not TIV, immunization in children five to nine years of age (He et al. 2006). Protection against Influenza infection was also found to be superior following immunization with LAIV as compared to TIV (Belshe et al. 2007). A later study comparing combinations of TIV and LAIV prime and booster vaccinations demonstrated that only vaccine combinations containing LAIV induced Influenza-specific, IFN-γ-producing CD4 memory (Hoft et al. 2011). Thus, LAIV appears to induce stronger virus-specific CD4 responses and is better able to generate CD4 memory than the current inactivated vaccine formulation. Significantly, these findings suggest that both vaccine localization and ability of virus to replicate within the host may be important for the design of Influenza vaccines able to promote development of memory CD4 T cells. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4339101/

TIVs are least effective at inducing robust immunity in the very target groups that need it the most.

This is another example of the “vaccine paradox”:

If your immune system isn’t robust enough for the vaccine to work properly, then it probably won’t do much to protect you. But if your immune system is robust enough, then you probably don’t need it.

From 2021:

T Cell Immunity against Influenza: The Long Way from Animal Models Towards a Real-Life Universal Flu Vaccine Currently, two types of seasonal vaccines are licensed: tri- or quadrivalent inactivated vaccines (TIV/QIVs) and live-attenuated influenza vaccines (LAIVs). Both types combine antigens from two IAV (H1N1 and H3N2) and one or two IBV strains (Yamagata and/or Victoria). HA-directed neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) are the major immune correlate induced by those vaccines, and the hemagglutination inhibition assay (HAI) is routinely used to measure this correlate of protection (COP) in blood samples. However, an HAI titer is insufficient for capturing the whole entity of “flu immunity” [9], nor does it seem to be a good predictor of immunity in all age groups [10,11,12]. More recently, the analysis of responses to H3N2 viruses seem to be problematic in HAI assays [13,14,15]. In addition, widely used TIV/QIVs suffer from major obstacles, like a low vaccine efficacy (VE), especially in the elderly, and the need for annual vaccine adaptions due to the genetic instability of HA. As a result, current vaccines yield VEs below 70%, and can even approach zero if the vaccine does not match the circulating strain [16,17,18].

Even LAIVs have many drawbacks when compared to natural influenza infection. Live attenuated vaccines are more expensive to produce, the process takes longer, and the live virus can still mutate, leading to “genetic drift”:

… As early as 1944, an inactivated flu vaccine was developed by Thomas Francis and colleagues [19]. Remarkably, the basic principle of IAV vaccines produced in embryonated chicken eggs (ECEs) is still used nowadays, although significant problems arise from this vaccine production system, like the enormous demand for synchronized, pathogen-free chicken eggs, the time-consuming production cycle, mutations in the HA antigen due to egg adaption, or compatibility problems of some flu strains with ECE, to name a few. However, some improvements of TIV/QIV have been made lately. To increase VE in the elderly population, high-dose influenza vaccine formulations and specific adjuvants augment immunogenicity in this most vulnerable age group [20,21,22]. Cell culture-derived vaccines, like the recombinant influenza vaccine Flublok, generated in insect cells, and the inactivated mammalian cell-grown vaccine Flucelvax, entered the marked recently and decrease the demand for chicken eggs [23,24]. However, significant obstacles regarding the annual vaccine adaptions still exist with these technologies. The need for seasonal adaptions also remains with LAIV. Such live-attenuated and temperature-sensitive IAV strains are produced by reverse genetics in chicken eggs, using six segments from the temperature-sensitive master donor strain and the HA/NA segments from the respective WHO vaccine recommendation. Administered as a nasal spray, these viruses can replicate to some extent in the colder upper respiratory tract, while they are not able to spread to the warmer lower respiratory tract [25,26]. Importantly, LAIVs induce not only classical HAI responses, but in contrast to TIV/QIVs, also local antibodies and cross-reactive T cell immunity specific for conserved internal influenza proteins. LAIVs thereby induce a broader immunity against divergent IAV [27,28]. However, while being a proof-of-principle for T cell-mediated heterologous immunity (Het-I), LAIVs do not present a vaccine option for all age groups, and they suffer from low VEs in some seasons [29,30,31].

Vaccine-associated T cell deficiencies have outsized negative effects on your ability to fight infections and to mitigate lung tissue damage:

… As early as 1965, Jerome Schulman and Edwin Kilbourne observed that mice recovered from a previous H1N1 infection were partially protected against mortality, virus replication, and lung tissue damage following H2N2 infection [33]. Immunization with inactivated H1N1 was not able to induce Het-I, indicating that humoral responses are not sufficient for the protection. Later animal studies have proven the essential role of cross-reactive T cells for such infection-induced Het-I [34,35,36,37,38,39]. … When Schulman and Kilbourne conducted their studies in 1965, they could not know that they had observed T cell-mediated Het-I. This specific knowledge was just not available at that time. As immunology has made much progress in the recent decades, we can tell today that they not only did observe T cell immunity, but this immunity was probably also provided by tissue-resident memory T cells (TRMs). … Studies in mice have proven the essential role of lung CD8+ and CD4+ TRMs in providing Het-I against secondary IAV infections. Although localized T cell responses cannot prevent an initial infection like nAbs can do, they restrict virus replication, disease severity, and lung pathology [60,61,62,63]. However, CD8+ TRM responses in the lung tissue wane over time. Wu et al. found a substantial loss of TRM immunity within seven months after the primary infection [62]. … While numerous vaccine strategies that evoke cross-reactive T cell responses have been developed in animal models, a fairly low number also progressed towards human clinical trials. Even fewer of these studies have exploited local or mucosal administration strategies.

Apart from running the grave risk of inducing autoimmune disorders or ADE, one of the most promising “universal vaccine” candidates proved to be something of a flop in the target group:

… One of the most characterized vector-based universal flu vaccine approaches is MVA–M1/NP. In total, nine clinical trials were initiated with this vaccine candidate, which encodes full-length NP and M1 derived from IAV. MVA–M1/NP was shown to induce CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses specific for the conserved vaccine epitopes. Analyses of the vaccine immunogenicity in different age groups presented a decreasing induction of T cell responses in older individuals. … While vaccine-induced T cell responses remained statistically significant over the baseline for 52 weeks in 50–59-year-old participants, the responses in >70-year-old participants were only significant over the baseline for three weeks after vaccination [155]. In a human challenge study, the vaccine showed a slightly decreased infection rate in the vaccine group (2 out of 11) compared to the placebo group (5 out of 11), but an interpretation of the vaccine effect was hampered by the unexpectedly low number of infections in the placebo group [156]. Of note, the flu infections in the placebo group induced stronger T cell responses than vaccination with MVA–M1/NP, suggesting that vaccine-induced immunity is weaker compared to naturally acquired immunity.

Intranasal vaccine sprays are challenged by poor dose control, the need for frequent booster doses, and the risk of inducing hyperimmune reactions. They often need to include adjuvants for efficacy, and these can raise safety concerns.

… While all the above mentioned vaccine trials exploited systemic immunization routes, mucosal vaccine administration is key to engage local immune responses, especially TRMs in the respiratory tract. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7911237/

Is the answer T cell influenza vaccines? Not exactly, as memory B cells are equally important for protection from re-challenge.

Plasmablasts develop from activated memory B cells and are guided to their bone marrow niches by chemokines such as CXCL12, where they sustain antibody levels for many years. TIV vaccines are no substitute for immunity gained through live virus exposure.

From 2019:

Antibody Determinants of Influenza Immunity … While persistence of influenza-specific antibodies can be short lived after vaccination, we have found the persistence of memory B cells in the circulation can be extraordinarily long. Most dramatically, in 2007 we isolated B cells from nearly 100-year-old subjects that neutralized the 1918 H1N1 and related early 20th century H1N1 influenza viruses [3–6], even though those viruses had not circulated in the human population for about 5 decades. Intuitively, one might think that maintaining peripheral blood circulation of memory B cells for such a long period, “waiting for” a return of the 1918 influenza virus, would be metabolically costly and inherently inefficient for humans to maintain. However, this persistence of B-cell memory was beneficial when the 2009 H1N1 pandemic occurred (with a virus containing antigenic elements of the 1918 virus) and the extreme elderly exhibited an otherwise unexpected relative protection compared to those without prior exposure to early 20th century H1 viruses [7]. We have found persistence of human B cells in circulation in living survivors not only of the highly virulent 1918 pandemic, but also for those affected by every known pandemic to date. For example, we isolated very potent neutralizing human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from middle-aged subjects for the 1957 H2N2 pandemic virus [8], which circulated in humans only from 1957 to 1968.

If vaccines fail to induce a memory B cell pool while the individual is young and able to withstand infection, then you are robbing your future pool of immunity, something that you may need to rely on when older.

I’m not saying to go to influenza parties, but vaccination has consequences:

Most human subjects born prior to 1968 have such B cells in peripheral blood. This same type of legacy herd immunity in humans exposed to older influenza strains also has occurred with the H3 viruses, which entered the human population in 1968. Most older adults are immune to H3 viruses that infected humans in the first several decades of H3 circulation. Viruses related to these earlier H3 viruses appear to persist in swine populations in the US and are designated “H3 variant” viruses.

Vaccines do not provide the same level of long-term protection:

Thus, there is a general observation that serum titers to many influenza strains can be short lived, but memory B cells often remain in circulation for decades (or life) and their presence may correlate with some level of protection. It is uncertain if vaccination induces as long-lived a circulating memory B-cell response as does natural infection, but likely the durability of vaccine-induced responses is not as durable. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6452307/

Lung-resident memory B cells help to provide the crucial IgA mucosal immunity. This is one of the reasons that TIV vaccines do not provide this first-line defence.

Also from 2019:

Recalling the Future: Immunological Memory Toward Unpredictable Influenza Viruses … After influenza re-exposure, lung-resident memory B cells differentiate into plasmablasts, providing IgG and IgA in situ that quickly neutralizes the virus (117, 118). In general, IgA+ memory B cells seem to localize preferentially to the blood and to tissue sites of pathology, while IgG+ memory B cells are broadly distributed among tissues that may, or may not, be directly involved in the disease process (116, 117). B cell memory and secreted IgA located in the lungs are essential to provide a quick and effective response against influenza viruses upon exposure, yet current influenza vaccines fail to strongly boost IgA responses (119). Antigen reaching the mucosa of the lung is required to potentially induce stronger IgA responses and for the generation of lung-resident memory B cells, which establish early after infection. The varied location of memory B cells according to their isotype, together with the fact that different environments drive B cell class-switching to a specific isotype, are of particular interest for vaccine design, particularly where (as in influenza) mucosal surfaces are the primary site of infection. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6614380/

Our immune systems are shaped through early and repeated infections

What Bill Gates and his pharma buddies don’t want you to know is that, left to itself, our immune system is very effective at providing enough immunity to keep us alive and protected for decades, from millions of potential pathogens. It does so in a manner that resembles one of the most sophisticated algorithmic supercomputers.

Every day, we come under attack from countless numbers of invaders, yet most of the time, this happens without symptoms.

Of course, it can’t get it right all the time, and old age presents its own challenges, but on the whole, it beats most vaccines hands down. All we need to do (for both) is to do our best to help it function by exercising and by obtaining sufficient nutrients and UV exposure.

The T cell repertoire

From: “Figure 3. Size and composition of the pre-selection, naive and antigen-experienced repertoires. TCR diversity is greatest in the pre-selection repertoire (gray). Positive and negative selection in the thymus purges the pre-selection repertoire of most specificities, creating a peripheral naive repertoire that is substantially less diverse (green). In the periphery, antigen exposure further narrows the repertoire over time leading to clonal expansion of antigen-specific populations (blue). TCR diversity is largely preserved throughout the human lifespan, except in infancy and old age, but the net distribution of TCR clonotypes is altered. TCR, T cell receptor.” https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Size-and-composition-of-the-pre-selection-naive-and-antigen-experienced-repertoires-TCR_fig3_271536353

Naïve T cells are long-lived, slowly cycling cells 〚13,14〛 that circulate through secondary lymphoid organs until they encounter their cognate Ag. During the initial encounter with Ag, CD8+ T cells bearing a T-cell receptor (TCR) specific for pathogen-derived Ags are selected to undergo clonal expansion. The specificity of this selection is driven by the interaction of TCR with short peptides presented by polymorphic MHC class I molecules on the surface of professional Ag-presenting cells. These cells, such as dendritic cells (DC), are able to fully activate naïve T cells through their expression of costimulatory molecules 〚15〛. Once the full signal(s) is delivered, naïve CD8+ T cells start to proliferate and differentiate into Ag-specific effector cells that, depending on type of infection, will contribute to the clearance of infection. From: “CD8 T-cell homeostasis after infection: setting the ‘curve’“ (2002) https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/immunology-and-microbiology/naive-t-cell

From 2014:

Diversity and clonal selection in the human T-cell repertoire Abstract T-cell receptor (TCR) diversity, a prerequisite for immune system recognition of the universe of foreign antigens, is generated in the first two decades of life in the thymus and then persists to an unknown extent through life via homeostatic proliferation of naïve T cells. We have used next-generation sequencing and nonparametric statistical analysis to estimate a lower bound for the total number of different TCR beta (TCRB) sequences in human repertoires. We arrived at surprisingly high minimal estimates of 100 million unique TCRB sequences in naïve CD4 and CD8 T-cell repertoires of young adults. Naïve repertoire richness modestly declined two- to fivefold in healthy elderly. Repertoire richness contraction with age was even less pronounced for memory CD4 and CD8 T cells. In contrast, age had a major impact on the inequality of clonal sizes, as estimated by a modified Gini–Simpson index clonality score. In particular, large naïve T-cell clones that were distinct from memory clones were found in the repertoires of elderly individuals, indicating uneven homeostatic proliferation without development of a memory cell phenotype.

Thymic involution: “The gradual shrinking of the thymus gland with age, leading to a decline in immune function due to reduced production of new T cells.”

Our results suggest that a highly diverse repertoire is maintained despite thymic involution; however, peripheral fitness selection of T cells leads to repertoire perturbations that can influence the immune response in the elderly. … The ability of the adaptive immune system to respond to a wide variety of pathogens depends on a large repertoire of unique T-cell receptors (TCRs). TCR diversity is generated by the random and imprecise rearrangements of the V and J segments of the TCR alpha (TCRA) and V, D, and J segments of the TCR beta (TCRB) genes in the thymus. Thymic production of T cells is the sole mechanism to generate TCR diversity. … Despite significant age-related decreases in richness, humans maintain high diversity during healthy aging. Strikingly, we find age-associated changes in the distribution of clonal sizes, in particular in the naïve compartment, which may reflect unevenness of homeostatic expansion with clonal expansion of some naïve T cells that equal or exceed clonal sizes of memory T cells. … Young adults carried an estimated 60–120 million different TCRB genes, both in the CD4 and CD8 naïve T-cell repertoires. This high diversity in nucleotide sequences was reflected in a large functional repertoire of TCR β chains with a lower boundary of ∼20 million different amino acid sequences. Fig. 1. Age is associated with a modest decrease in diversity of the TCRB repertoire. TCRB sequences were obtained from replicate samples of naïve (A and B) and memory (C and D) CD4 and CD8 T cells. A lower bound of TCRB richness was estimated by applying nonparametric statistics using the Chao2 estimator. Results are shown for nucleotide (A and C) and derived amino acid sequences (B and D). Estimates were compared by Wilcoxon–Mann–Whitney test. Increase in age is associated with a decline in richness of naïve CD4 and CD8 T cells; however, the repertoire in the elderly remains highly diverse. Richness in CD4 and CD8 memory T cells markedly differed, whereas the impact of age was negligibly small.

This is one of the reasons why, with age, our T cells’ response to novel vaccine epitopes leads to vaccine failure (i.e. a low VE), just when we need it the most.

We have evolved to focus what remaining immunity we have on pathogens that are most likely to be encountered again, rather than trying to protect against everything, and doing it badly. You might call this the “Big Pharma” approach.

The inequalities in clonal sizes could compromise the immune response to the majority of antigenic epitopes while causing an increased responsiveness to selected few epitopes. … To compare the contributions of expanded clones to the repertoires, we used a “clonality score” summary metric that is independent of sequencing depth. This metric can be thought of as the probability that two sequence reads selected at random from different replicate library pools will be members of the same clone. Clonality scores in the elderly are approximately >100-fold higher for naïve CD8 T cells and >10-fold higher in CD4 T cells compared with younger individuals (Fig. 2B). Fig. 2. Increase in clonal expansions within naïve CD4 and CD8 T-cell compartments with age. (A ) The mean number of replicate TCRB sequences was used as an estimate of approximate clonal sizes. The frequency distribution of clonal size bins is shown as (log mean) ± SD of the four young and the five elderly adults. Nondetectable clonal sizes were set at a frequency of 1 in 10 7 . ( B) Replicate samples of naïve CD4 or naïve CD8 T cells were analyzed for the shared occurrence of TCRB sequences to estimate a clonality score, defined as the probability of two independently identified sequences originating from the same clone. Clonality scores were compared by Wilcoxon–Mann–Whitney test. The observed increase indicate inequality in clonal sizes in the elderly naïve T-cell repertoire with age with increasing number of large clones. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4246948/

A 2020 study by Watkins & Miles provides a deep dive. I will focus on the key passages:

The human T-cell receptor repertoire in health and disease and potential for omics integration Abstract The adaptive immune system arose 600 million years ago in a cold-blooded fish. Over countless generations, our antecedents tuned the function of the T-cell receptor (TCR). The TCR system is arguably the most complex known to science. The TCR evolved hypervariability to fight the hypervariability of pathogens and cancers that look to consume our resources.

T-Cells and the Human T-Cell Repertoire Pathogenic viruses can multiply rapidly and reach 1 × 107 copies mL–1 of blood. Likewise, pathogenic bacteria and parasites can divide within minutes and reach copies of 1 × 108 mL–1 of blood. These pathogens are not only capable of exponential growth but also contain machinery that can produce trillions of themselves every day, resulting in incredible evolutionary speed. By contrast, humans “divide” approximately every two decades. Our genomes are highly stable, and have extremely predictable protein–RNA integration networks (simple cell functions). Thus, the obvious question is how humans can protect themselves. One of the numerous ideas is the evolutionary “big bang” which occurred over a relatively short period 500 million years ago.1 This allowed our ancestral predecessors to fight hypermutability with hypermutability.

The shapeshifting reptilian humanoid theory might not be such a conspiracy after all:

In cold-blooded reptiles, the recombination-activating genes (RAG1 and RAG2) integrated into the genome along with terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase and clusters of immune receptor genes. αβ T-cell receptors (TCRs). The TCR is a membrane-integral heterodimeric protein expressed on the surface of T cells. The TCR is a clonotyic membrane protein and individual clones expand in response to stimulus. There are three main ways of producing αβTCR diversity. First is the recombination of the T-cell α-genes on chromosome 14 and T-cell β-genes on chromosome 7 by RAG1/2. Second is the generation of junctional diversity by terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase to produce the complementarity-determining region 3 (CDR3). Third is the pairing of different in-frame TCR α- and β-chains for thymic selection. The process is termed V(D)J recombination. The CDR3 loop encodes more than 99% of αβTCR diversity and the collective human repertoire comprises 5–10 × 109 T cells that can recognize millions of antigens. … Given what is known about terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase revision, 24 and 25 positions along the CDR3 core can be modified using the 20 proteogenic amino acids. Thus, the theoretical TCR β-chain repertoire comprises 1 × 2029 unique structures, and the TCR α-chain repertoire comprises 1 × 2131 unique structures. The total number of theoretical pairs is unknown, given the TCR β-chain can pair with different length α-chains and vice versa. Without doubt, the TCR is one of the most complex systems known to science. We do not know the actual in vivo TCR diversity, given most T cells are found in tissues. … Individuals with nonsense mutations in RAG1 or RAG2 are devoid of T cells and B cells, suffer from severe combined immunodeficiency disease and are at high risk of viral infection from birth.4 Missense mutations in RAG1 or RAG2 result in severely reduced V(D)J recombination. This is a severe combined immunodeficiency disease termed Omenn syndrome which is characterized by erythroderma, eosinophilia, hepatosplenomegaly, lymphadenopathy and opportunistic infections.5 Omenn syndrome is fatal unless treated with a bone marrow transplant. Infections predominate in RAG deficiency, but autoimmunity is also common.6 There are currently 11 clinical phenotypes known via mutations in RAG1 or RAG2.4

Long Held T-Cell Dogmas Disproved … CD8+ T cells were thought to just recognize peptides presented by human leukocyte antigen class I (HLA-I) and CD4+ T cells were thought to just recognize peptides presented by HLA-II.

You have to laugh at how crude vaccine/adjuvant technology is by comparison:

However, nature is more complex than initially hoped, and T-cell biology has been turned on its head over the last 10 years. First, data show that TCR is highly flexible11 with an unknown number of docking modes.12 A single TCR can recognize at least 1.3 million peptide–HLA-I complexes as well or better than its cognate antigen.13 Further, TCRs can recognize peptides of different lengths,14 putting their peptide cross-reactivity potential in the multimillions.

The current paradigm of thymic selection is that self-antigen epitopes (self-peptides) are presented on MHC molecules in order to positively select T cells that won’t attack our own tissues, but only the foreign, invading pathogen. But new research data shows that there are far too many potential peptides to present for self-screening, and it would take too long.

This raises serious questions about the paradigm of thymic selection, as T cells are supposably rigorously scanned across self-epitopes. Up to 4.8 × 5.016 peptides can be presented by a single HLA molecule15 and humans can encode up to six different HLA molecules (A-, B-, C-, DPB1-, DRB1- and DQB1-) from a pool of 26 889 alleles (hla.alleles.org). A limitation is time; double-positive thymocytes undergo negative selection over 12 h and single-positive thymocytes undergo selection over 4 days.16 Mathematically, it would not be possible to comprehensively scan a clonotype across self-peptides when T cells can only engage an average of 20 antigen-presenting cells per hour.17 To add to the complexity, it is now known that only one RAG gene is needed for V(D)J recombination and that this can occur out of the thymus.18 An amusing fact about our critical RAG genes is that they are one of the very few genes in humans without introns and parallel transposon biochemical function, suggesting that a virus/transposon integrated into the genome of a jawed fish 600 million years ago.1 This means that the same transposons which inserted into the original genome are used to fight pathogens via V(D)J recombination. To continue, it was thought that the CD8+ T cell/HLA-I and CD4+ T cell/HLA-II binding were a preprogramed and permanent paradigm, but new data have shown that T cells can bypass this system12, 19-21 with MHC-I-restricted TCR capable of binding HLA-E.22

T cell antigen receptors (TCRs) don’t even need to physically contact the antigen to be activated, due to the interaction with lipid complexes formed from the lipid antigen–presenting molecule CD1c:

… It was thought that the TCR expansively engaged the presented peptide with an average of 40 contacts per complex,23 but it is now known that antigen engagement can occur with a single hydrogen bond or a single water bridge28 or even no contacts at all.25 Surprisingly, it is now known that TCR can also bind alternate presentation receptors such as MR1, HLA-E, butyrophilins, CD1a, CD1c, CD1d, MHC-like stress ligands and T10/T22 presenting lipids, glycolipids, monosaccharides, isoprenoid precursors, pyrophosphates, alkylamines and small molecules.12, 29

If we don’t fully understand how T cells are activated, then how can we design safe and effective vaccines?

Get it wrong, and you risk causing a hyperimmune response, immunosuppression or autoimmunity.

Collectively, the ligands of the T-cell repertoire are vast and still growing with advancing research. Caution is advised when hypothesizing the ligand specificity of a TCR. … There is an estimated 5–10 × 109 T cells in the blood, containing an upper bound of 7 × 106 unique TCR β-chains.30 Interestingly, an estimated 5 × 103 clonotypes are lost every year of your life,30 beginning with a lower bound of 5.0 × 106 β-chains when young (6–25 years), 4.1 × 106 when middle aged, 3.1 × 106 when aged and 2.6 × 106 when long-lived.30 Of course, you are not losing cells, they are just dividing along the course of your life as you experience unique histories of infections, cancers, autoimmunity and allergies. This reduces the overall diversity of the TCR pool.

Kids don’t need 70 adjuvanted vaccine shots. Their immune systems are already highly developed and adaptable:

A related topic is the start of life. A surprising study on monozygotic twins versus unrelated babies found a similar overlap but an enriched number of CDR3s in monozygotic twins.31 At the other end of the spectrum, long-lived individuals have memory T-cell compartments that undergo constant memory inflation, dominated by hyperexpanded CD8+ T-cell clonotypes that are frequently herpesvirus specific,32-35 that are immunosenescent, terminally differentiated and deficient in proliferative capacity and effector functions. Immunosenescence T cells are CD27–, CD28–, CCR7low, KLRG1+ and CD45RA+.36

Repeated vaccination may also be a cause of chronic antigen presentation:

One theory is that chronic antigen presentation gradually generates human T-cell immunosenescence,36 as also seen in the cancer microenvironment.37 New types of T cells are being discovered constantly, so the clear questions is how similar these cells are with regard to clonal overlap and functionality? Naïve cells may develop as T con or regulatory T (T reg ) cells depending on the type of cytokines in the environment. A TCR NGS study comparing T conventional versus natural T reg (nT reg ) found virtually no clonotype overlap.38 Thus, it appears that T reg cells are a unique lineage. T reg cells come in different subsets, are primarily generated in the thymus (nT reg ) and inhibit damage to host tissue and control T-cell trafficking.39-41

Despite all this complexity and the hundreds of millions of possible clonotypes, unrelated humans share a surprising degree of overlap:

Conversely, overlap does occur between humans. One deep sequencing study showed that a surprising total overlap of 72 000 clonotypes were amino acid identical between unrelated individuals.43 Several factors underlying clonotype sharing between unrelated individuals are listed in Table 2. One factor is termed convergent recombination.44 Here, numerous V(D)J recombination events converge to generate the same nucleotide sequence. Next, many different nucleotide sequences converge to encode the same amino acid sequence. Another theory is precursor frequency.45 Here, different naïve antigen-specific T-cell precursors in the body are made across a wide range of frequencies. Table 2. Factors contributing to clonotype enrichment

There are still huge gaps in our understanding:

Remaining Work to be Done and Omics Integration (Basic) TCR NGS has moved quickly to disease settings; however, it still requires healthy baselines for comparisons and knowledge discovery and for integration into other omics fields for robust clinical correlates. Little is known about the TCR architecture, function, trafficking and phenotype of many T-cell subsets across age groups and genomic backgrounds. Answers are also lacking to simple, important clinical questions such as how many T cells are needed to clear a cancer or save a life from an infectious disease?

TRBV: T-cell Receptor Beta Variable.

TRBJ: T-cell Receptor Beta Joining.

This refers to the specific gene segments used during TCR gene rearrangement, contributing to diversity in the T cell immune repertoire:

From: “Figure 1. Schematic representation of the TCRβ chain rearrangement. The antigen-binding domain of a TCRβ is formed by the variable region of each chain, encoded by recombined V, D and J segments. The Complementarity Determining Region 3 (CDR3) encompasses the VDJ junction with N-diversity regions. Coding TCRβ mRNA is composed of the following segments: L-leading region, V-variable segment, D-diversity segment, J-joining, and C-constant. The length of germline segments forming variable region ranges from 274 bp to 293 bp for V, 12–14 bp for D and 47–51 bp for J. Number of functional gene segments and their lengths refer to mouse reference (IMGT ® ).” Profiling of the TCRβ repertoire in non-model species using high-throughput sequencing

Lastly, basic questions such as why CDR3 lengths have Gaussian distributions or, despite more than 20 000 HLA alleles and diverse immunological histories, why TRBV usage and TRBJ usage are predictably hierarchal also remain unanswered. More: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/imcb.12377

FluMist flop

Vaccines such as FluMist crudely obliterate all these background clonotype algorithmic optimization processes in one hit. Unfortunately, it’s the only available LAIV in many countries.

You can’t inject LAIVs mainly due to safety concerns, i.e. immediate systemic exposure mimics a sudden full-blown infection, and your immune system goes into overdrive, with widespread inflammation. This can lead to fever, shock, multi-organ failure, and death.

Examples of this hyperimmune response include MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children).

FluMist should be recalled from use, especially in children, due to a lack of efficacy in most years, the risk of OAS and T cell suppression.

In September ‘24, the FDA approved FluMist (currently trivalent, LAIV) for self- or carer administration:

In other words, it offered no protection against the future dominant H3N2 escape variant. Source: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/vaccine-types/nasalspray.html

It’s curious that it regained regulatory approval, because in 2016, the CDC advised that it should no longer be used, as it didn’t work.

This year’s FluMist is also a miserable flop, judging by the headlines:

Bad News For Kids Who Don’t Like Flu Shots June 23, 2016 The FluMist vaccine, given as a nasal spray, showed a lack of effectiveness in the past few flu seasons. It’s time to brace the kids who don’t like getting their flu shots for some disappointing news. A panel of vaccination experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the surprising recommendation late Wednesday that FluMist Quadrivalent, the nasal spray vaccine that protects against influenza, should no longer be used. It turns out that the spray — which is particularly popular among kids, pediatricians and parents who don’t like seeing their little ones cringe at the sight of a needle — hasn’t worked as well as the old-fashioned shot during the past few flu seasons. Before then, FluMist protected against influenza as well as, or even better than, the flu shot. The panel’s recommendation against the spray was informed by data collected for children ages 2 through 17 that showed no evidence the nasal spray vaccine offered protection during last year’s flu season. Data also showed that FluMist performed poorly in the prior two flu seasons. The recommendation by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has to be reviewed and approved by the CDC director before it becomes official policy, but that’s usually a formality. Scientists don’t know why the nasal spray vaccine isn’t working anymore, says Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and longtime member of the Influenza Vaccine Working Group that offers guidance to the CDC’s panel of vaccination experts. “The company [that manufactures FluMist], the FDA, and other investigators still haven’t been able to put their scientific finger on the exact reason, but there are several studies that have indicated that in the United States the vaccine has underperformed in a very substantial way,” he says.

It may be related to its transition from trivalent to quadrivalent, which is counterintuitive:

Schaffner did note, however, that the spray began performing poorly when all flu vaccines were adjusted to protect against four influenza strains instead of three. Flu vaccine manufacturers had planned to supply as many as 176 million doses of vaccines for this upcoming season. MedImmune, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca and the maker of FluMist, planned to provide about 8 percent of this total. In response to the recommendation against FluMist, AstraZeneca said in a statement that it “is working with the CDC to better understand its data to help ensure eligible patients continue to receive the vaccine in future seasons in the U.S.” More: https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2016/06/23/483239744/bad-news-for-kids-who-dont-like-flu-shots

The PIL is full of red flags, too, as you would expect:

It gets worse, and FluMist was probably a large factor in this tragic event, from what we know about priming and T cell suppression:

Utah family hopes daughter’s death from influenza after FluMist vaccine leads to reform Sep 11, 2016 PARK CITY – The Academy of Pediatrics is not recommending the FluMist vaccine this season, and signs around local pharmacies will only be promoting the flu shot. The AAP said FluMist is not effective and has not been effective the last three seasons. No one knows the impact of that more than the Coyne family. Pink ribbons showing the community’s love and support still sit in the Coyne’s front lawn, seven months after losing their little girl. “We’ve had great support in Park City, our neighbors put the ribbons up in February,” Michelle Coyne said. Michelle and Mark Coyne lost their youngest daughter, Mackenzie Annabel Coyne, on Valentine’s Day, which happened to be just two days after her eighth birthday. “We miss her tremendously, she is still part of our family,” Mark Coyne said.“We are trying to keep her whimsical, kind personality alive.” Michelle and Mark had been giving their three children the FluMist vaccine for the last few years. In November, they gave Mackenzie hers. Then on February 14, she started throwing up, and 12 hours later, she died in the emergency room from H1N1. “You just wish the system would be there to protect you, and you sort of have that level of confidence in that, right? That there are good people making good decisions,” Coyne said. But the Coynes say the system failed them and dozens of other families last flu season. “Everything that we were told, everything the physicians were told, everything the media was told from the CDC and these advisory committees was the FluMist was the most effective way to protect your children from the flu,” Mark Coyne said. The CDC came out this month saying the FluMist has only been 3 percent effective in preventing the flu, which is compared to the flu shot at 63 percent effective. The AAP is not recommending the use of FluMist this year. “That is a big difference, and that is why they made that recommendation,” said Rich Lakin, the Utah Department of Health’s Immunization Program Manager. “We are not ordering any FluMist vaccines this season.” Lakin wants to remind people the flu shot is Utah’s only option this year when it comes to a flu vaccine. More: https://www.fox13now.com/2016/09/10/utah-family-hopes-daughters-death-from-influenza-after-flumist-vaccine-leads-to-reform

Immune system priming

Early priming of our immune system is known as “original antigenic sin” (OAS), “antigenic imprinting”, “the Hoskins effect”, “immunological imprinting”, “antigenic seniority”, “back-boosting”, “negative interference”, or “primary addiction”.

From 2019:

Original Antigenic Sin: How First Exposure Shapes Lifelong Anti–Influenza Virus Immune Responses Abstract The term “original antigenic sin” (OAS) was first used in the 1960s to describe how one’s first exposure to influenza virus shapes the outcome of subsequent exposures to antigenically related strains. In the decades that have passed, OAS-like responses have been shown to play an integral role in both protection from and susceptibility to infections. OAS may also have an important deterministic role in the differential efficacy of influenza vaccine responses observed for various age cohorts across seasons.

If your first exposure to viral epitopes as a child is via a vaccine, then your immune system will be primed for life to respond primarily with antibodies (and a limited cellular response) specific to that vaccine.

If antigenic shift occurs, your immune system may become vulnerable and non-neutralising.

Lacking immune priming to the whole virus leads to a greater risk of a severe breakthrough infection, and it is difficult to break this pattern:

Although the hierarchical nature of the Ab response against influenza virus was initially described over half a century ago, there has continued to be substantial interest in developing a more detailed understanding of the influence of OAS on subsequent infections and vaccinations using modern cohorts. To this end, in 2012, a large cross-sectional study of Ab responses against H3N2 viruses that circulated between 1968 and 2008 in southern China clearly reaffirmed the strong correlation between Ab titers and age of encounter to particular influenza virus strains. Individuals reliably had the highest titers of neutralizing Abs against those strains that circulated within the first decade of life and progressively lower titers of Abs against strains that circulated later (10). … We observed that exposure to strains encountered later in life “back-boosted” the Ab response to strains of the same subtype encountered earlier in life. Thus, the strains of a given subtype encountered earliest in life experienced the greatest number of back-boosting events, leading them to be consistently maintained at the highest Ab titers (Fig. 1A) (11). FIGURE 1. OAS: key findings and mechanistic insights. (A) An individual’s first exposure to influenza virus can shape the humoral immune response to subsequent infection and vaccination, a phenomenon first described in 1960 by Thomas Francis. Subsequent studies have demonstrated that Abs specific to strains encountered earlier in life are often back-boosted by later exposures to viruses with related antigenicity. A hierarchical Ab response is then generated and maintained because the strains encountered earliest are back-boosted the greatest number of times. Back-boosted Abs may be less effective at neutralization of circulating strains of virus whose antigenicity has changed as a result of antigenic drift. In contrast, when directed against conserved, protective epitopes (such as the HA stalk/stem domain), back-boosting may be essential to achieving protection. (B) Although several important advances related to the mechanistic basis and consequences of OAS have been made since its initial description over 60 y ago, many important questions remain unanswered. Impact of OAS on vaccine effectiveness … The “negative interference” predicted by the antigenic distance hypothesis was proposed as an explanation for the unusual observation that vaccine efficacy against H3N2 was apparently reduced in repeat vaccinees when compared with first-time vaccinees during the 2012–2013 influenza season in Canada (41). … During the 2014–2015 influenza season, the circulating H3N2 strain acquired a glycosylation site that was not present in the egg-grown vaccine because of mutations acquired during vaccine production. This led to an extremely low vaccine effectiveness in that season (43). Adults who would have been previously exposed to strains lacking the glycosylation site early in their childhood mounted particularly strong responses against the vaccine strain, which would likely have offered little protection against infection (44, 45). Finally, a striking age-associated drop in vaccine efficacy was also observed for older and middle-aged adults during the H1N1-dominated 2015–2016 influenza season. During that season, the circulating H1N1 strains also acquired a new glycosylation site (39). Skowronski et al. (46) reported that efficacy was particularly low in repeat vaccinees. These age-associated reductions in vaccine efficacy were consistent with OAS-like responses (47). More: https://academic.oup.com/jimmunol/article/202/2/335/7953860?login=true

From 2017, Monto et al. proposed a new term for reduced vaccine efficacy due to early-years vaccination:

The Doctrine of Original Antigenic Sin: Separating Good From Evil Recent observations have provided convincing evidence that reduced VE after sequential influenza vaccination is a real phenomenon. We propose that such reduction in VE be termed “negative antigenic interaction,” given that there is no age cohort effect. In contrast, the potentially positive protective effect of early influenza virus infection later in life continues to be observed.

This was never going to be a realistic solution to the problem, due to the enormous number of potential point mutations, and that there are theoretically 198 possible hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N) subtype combinations (18 x 11 ):

The gap in antibody prevalence in younger individuals was viewed as increasing their susceptibility to future strains. In his classic article, “On the Doctrine of Original Antigenic Sin” [1], published after the A(H2N2) pandemic, Francis concluded that these gaps in their immunity should be eliminated by providing early in life the antigenic stimuli to meet the known or anticipated recurrent strains. Natural exposures would then serve to enhance the broad immunity laid down by vaccination. It is our hope that such vaccines can be made from pools of chemically purified antigens – or even with strains experimentally devised. In this manner the original sin of infection could be replaced by an initial blessing of induced immunity. … There is a new element that has now been added to the debate on the effects of repeat vaccination. VE estimates for A(H3N2) reported by Skowronski et al for 2014–2015 among those vaccinated in Canada in that year and for 2013–2014 are shown in Figure 3. The A(H3N2) virus circulating in 2014–2015 was a major drift variant of the one contained in that year’s vaccine. The point estimate for those vaccinated in both years was negative (–32%; 95% confidence interval, –75%–0%). This negative VE was interpreted by the authors to indicate that prior influenza vaccination can, in certain situations, produce actual increased susceptibility to infection, not simply a VE that was less than the expected value. This followed a somewhat similar Canadian observation during the 2009 pandemic of increased susceptibility among those who previously received the 2008 trivalent vaccine containing seasonal A(H1N1) [30]. More: https://academic.oup.com/jid/article/215/12/1782/3112608

Effects of exposure to low levels of virus particles

It was suspected, and then confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, that exposure to low levels of virus particles is sufficient in itself to give us a significant degree of T cell protection against the latest variants, even without being symptomatically infected.

Passive exposure constantly primes our immune system to all the latest variants, requiring no vaccines and no guesswork as to which variant will become dominant.

A multivalent vaccine booster focusing on defunct variants undoes all this good work.

From 2021:

Repeated Exposure to Subinfectious Doses of SARS-CoV-2 May Promote T Cell Immunity and Protection against Severe COVID-19 … As suggested by recent studies, low-dose viral particles entering the respiratory and intestinal tracts may be able to induce T cell memory in the absence of inflammation, potentially resulting in different degrees of immunization. ,,, The use of low antigen doses is gaining increasing attention also in vaccine development, as several studies pointed to a higher quality of T cell responses obtained through low levels of antigenic stimulation [21]. The observation that low virus doses result in milder disease manifestations has found confirmation in mouse-adapted models of MERS and SARS [22,23], in a hamster model of SARS-CoV-2 infection [24] and recently in ferrets infected with SARS-CoV-2 [25]. … Specifically, the authors found T cell responses directed against SARS-CoV-2 spike and/or membrane proteins in 28% of healthy individuals who donated blood before the pandemic, in 46% of healthy individuals who donated blood during the pandemic, in 67% of exposed family members (who shared a household with a COVID-19 patient at the time of illness), in 87% of convalescent subjects with a history of mild COVID-19, and in 100% of convalescent individuals recovering from severe COVID-19 [67]. While the presence of T cells reactive against SARS-CoV-2 in the blood of pre-pandemic donors is explained by previous infection with CCCoVs, the nearly doubled percentage of SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells in subjects who donated blood after the beginning of the pandemic strongly suggests that contact with viral particles present in the environment has elicited specific T cell responses. Moreover, the striking increase of SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells in exposed family members (one third of whom were antibody-seronegative) further supports the hypothesis that a low-dose viral inoculum, presumably reiterated over time, resulted in the development of specific T cell responses. This hypothesis gains further support from recent studies showing that individuals who stayed in close contact with a COVID-19-positive subject developed T cell memory in the absence of infection [61]. Close contacts are often negative to both nucleic acid testing and antibodies, indicating that SARS-CoV-2 failed to establish a successful infection [61]. A similar observation was reported during the MERS epidemic, where high-risk individuals (camel workers) who were nucleic acid testing negative and antibody negative developed significant levels of MERS-CoV specific memory T cells [70]. It remains to be determined whether T cell responses generated in the absence of infection can protect against subsequent challenges with SARS-CoV-2. However, previous studies on influenza-specific T cells demonstrated that pre-existing memory CD4+ and CD8+ lymphocytes were able to provide protection against subsequent infections [71,72,73]. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8224680/

A study from 2020 by Asadi et al. helps to support this hypothesis, in relation to influenza.

It is enlightening that we were and are being told to mask up, whilst not fully understanding the mechanisms of transmission:

Influenza A virus is transmissible via aerosolized fomites Abstract Influenza viruses are presumed, but not conclusively known, to spread among humans by several possible routes. We provide evidence of a mode of transmission seldom considered for influenza: airborne virus transport on microscopic particles called “aerosolized fomites.” In the guinea pig model of influenza virus transmission, we show that the airborne particulates produced by infected animals are mainly non-respiratory in origin. Surprisingly, we find that an uninfected, virus-immune guinea pig whose body is contaminated with influenza virus can transmit the virus through the air to a susceptible partner in a separate cage. We further demonstrate that aerosolized fomites can be generated from inanimate objects, such as by manually rubbing a paper tissue contaminated with influenza virus. Our data suggest that aerosolized fomites may contribute to influenza virus transmission in animal models of human influenza, if not among humans themselves, with important but understudied implications for public health. … Uncertainty surrounding the modes by which influenza virus transmits among humans under different conditions hinders the assessment of non-pharmaceutical interventions designed to prevent influenza’s spread14,15. … We first show that the vast majority of airborne particulates emitted from a guinea pig cage are non-respiratory in origin and thus presumably environmental dust. We then demonstrate that infected guinea pigs heavily contaminate their fur and surrounding environment with virus, and we further establish that if these dust particulates become contaminated with influenza virus they can serve as aerosolized fomites that carry the virus to a susceptible guinea pig through the air. … To investigate this hypothesis, we first infected guinea pigs with Pan99 influenza virus by intranasal inoculation using a standard protocol, and then we assessed the degree of environmental contamination in their cages over time. We found that swab samples from their fur, ears, paws, and cages all yielded viable virus by 2 days post-inoculation (dpi), and virus remained cultivable from swabs until at least 3 dpi (Fig. 2a). No measurable virus was cultured from swabs taken either on the day of inoculation or on 1 dpi, demonstrating that virus replicating within the respiratory tract, rather than the initial inoculum, was being spread to and persisting on their bodies and environment. Fig. 2. Infected guinea pigs contaminate their environments with viable influenza virus. a Swab eluate viral titers (in plaque-forming units (pfu) ml −1 ) from fur, ears, paws, and cages of two separately housed guinea pigs (GP1 and GP2) after intranasal inoculation with Pan99. Two biological replicates (two individual guinea pigs) were performed. One swab per area (fur, ears, paws, and cages) was taken, and one plaque assay per swab eluate was performed (one technical replicate per swab from each biological replicate). Horizontal dashed lines indicate upper (650 pfu ml −1 of swab eluate) and lower (4 pfu ml −1 ) limits of detection (LOD) for the titration plaque assays. b An intranasally inoculated guinea pig grooming (Supplementary Movie 1 ). Source data are provided as a Source Data file. Fig. 3. Influenza virus-naive guinea pigs are infected by aerosolized fomites. a Transmission experiment schematic, showing a virus-naive recipient guinea pig placed downwind of, but physically separated from, a virus-immune, virus-contaminated donor guinea pig. b Nasal wash virus titers, in plaque-forming units (pfu) ml −1 , from 12 immune, contaminated donor guinea pigs, each represented by a different color. c Nasal wash virus titers from 12 recipient guinea pigs. Each color represents an individual recipient. Dotted line indictes the limit of detection (LOD). Source data are provided as a Source Data file. … These results show that dried influenza virus remains viable in the environment, on materials like paper tissues and on the bodies of living animals, long enough to be aerosolized on non-respiratory dust particles that can transmit infection through the air to new mammalian hosts. … In vivo, we show that guinea pigs painted with influenza virus harbored viable virus on their bodies for up to 4 days post-contamination, which was subsequently transmitted through the air to infect 3 of 12 virus-susceptible partner animals housed in separate cages (25% transmission rate, 95% credible interval 8–52%). … Influenza virus transport on dust has been infrequently hypothesized4,17,29 and experimentally explored30 in the past, and other respiratory pathogens are known or suspected to initiate human infection in this manner31,32. However, current opinion about influenza virus transmission, both in humans7–11 and in animal models16,33, appears to presume that airborne infectious virus derives solely from exhaled, coughed, or sneezed respiratory particles, or occasionally from aerosol-generating medical procedures6,10,11. We now provide direct experimental evidence that the airborne particles mediating mammalian influenza virus transmission need not be directly emitted into the air from the respiratory tract of an infectious host; rather, aerosolized fomites from a virus-contaminated environment can also spread influenza viruses through the air. … This possibility should be experimentally explored in a rigorous fashion, because the confidence with which we can extrapolate animal data to human influenza rests on the degree to which animal models are representative of human influenza. If aerosolized fomites contribute differently to airborne influenza virus transmission in animal models and humans, it would be an important caveat in generalizing animal data to public health. … To our knowledge, no experimental evidence exists to establish that the airborne transmission of influenza viruses between experimental animals, or even between humans, occurs entirely via exhaled respiratory particles, as is commonly presumed. Our experimental data confirm that influenza virus transmission by aerosolized fomites is, at minimum, biologically plausible, and possibly generalizable to other respiratory viruses that transmit preferentially or opportunistically12 by the airborne route.

Competing interests The authors declare no competing interests. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7435178/

Minimum infective dose: HID50 and TCID50 for different viruses

Research from fifty years ago helps to explain why most NPIs are useless at preventing infections by aerosolised viruses and fomites. A few thousand influenza virus particles normally suffice to cause infection.

It would be prudent to assume that you will be exposed to an infectious dose sooner or later, and to plan accordingly.

TCID50: Tissue Culture Infectious Dose 50%, represents the amount of virus dilution required to induce cytopathic effects in 50% of wells containing the inoculated cell culture after a defined period of time.

HID50: Human Infectious Dose 50%, indicates the dose of virus which will cause illness or infection in 50% of persons exposed to the dose.

From a 2011 review by Yezli & Otter

Minimum Infective Dose of the Major Human Respiratory and Enteric Viruses Transmitted Through Food and the Environment … The viral titer measured in nasopharyngeal washes culminates on approximately day 2 or 3 after infection and can reach up to 107 TCID50/ml (Douglas 1975; Murphy et al. 1973). It is thought that between 103 and 107 virions fit into aerosolized influenza droplets with diameters between 1 and 10 lm (Weber and Stilianakis 2008). Considering that the airborne infectious dose of influenza is approximately 0.67 TCID50 for virus reaching the respiratory epithelium (Atkinson and Wein 2008), this shows that the influenza HID50 could easily fit into one aerosolized droplet (Weber and Stilianakis 2008). … The HID50 of influenza A (H2N2) was reported to be 0.6-3.0 TCID50 when administered in small particle aerosols to serum antibody-free volunteers. Studies suggest that the nasal infectious dose of influenza virus A is several orders of magnitude higher than that of airborne infection. More: https://pashev.ru/files/yezli-2011.pdf

There are several estimates of the HID50 for SARS-COV-2 which are in the range 100-1000 virions. This is provisional and experimental work in human volunteers will soon provide better data. The influence of the route of administration is, as yet, unknown. Influenza and the common cold have been studied more intensively and the HID50 does depend on the route of administration and the strain of virus  For flu HID50s can be anything from 3500 – 10,000,000 viral particles by nasal administration  But by aerosol administration it can be much lower about three-fold  For the Common cold (Rhinoviruses) from 10 - ~700,000 virus particles.  And for noroviruses (the one’s that cause Winter Vomiting) apparently only one virus particle can set off a full-blown infection. https://www.bohs.org/app/uploads/2021/04/Staying-safe-from-Sars-CoV-2-virus-and-why-the-exposure-controls-work.pdf

Not only may your immune system be primed asymptomatically by low doses of virus particles and fomites, but the reverse is also true. The asymptomatic individual, or those with mild symptoms, may still exhale large quantities of virus during normal breathing. And that’s without even considering fomite shedding.

From 2014:

Influenza Virus Aerosols in the Air and Their Infectiousness

6. Exhaled Breath of Healthy Subjects also Contains Influenza Virus Particles It is important to consider that the air exhaled by the healthy person also contains influenza virus particles. In studies of particles exhaled by healthy subjects during tidal breathing, researchers reported concentrations from 1 to over 1 × 104 particles per liter, with the majority of the particles being less than 0.3 μm in diameter [29, 48, 49]. One of these studies also reported that 55% of the population studied exhaled >98% of the particles in the air volume investigated and concluded that these subjects, classified as high producers, could, over time, exhale more particles during normal tidal breathing than during relatively infrequent coughing or sneezing events [49]. Concentrations in exhaled breath samples ranged from <48 to 300 influenza virus RNA copies per filter in the positive samples, corresponding to exhaled breath generation rates ranging from <3.2 to 20 influenza virus RNA copies per minute. Total particle concentrations ranged from 67 to 8.5 × 103 particles per liter of air. 7. Conclusions The human infectious dose of the influenza A virus, when administered by aerosol to subjects free of serum neutralizing antibodies, ranges between 1.95 × 103 and 3.0 × 103 viral particles. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4147198/

3.0 Parting Shots

3.1 Wes is back, and he’s here to help

I’m sure we are in good hands

NHS could ‘collapse’ this winter under twin threats of ‘superflu’ and Christmas strikes, Wes Streeting warns The NHS faces collapsing this winter with the twin threats of ‘superflu’ and Christmas strikes, the Health Secretary has said. Writing in The Times on Friday, Wes Streeting said the NHS faces a ‘challenge unlike any it has seen since the pandemic’. Hospitals are struggling amid a ‘relentless strain’ of the virus which has seen a record number of flu patients on wards and a further influx expected over the weekend. … Citing the data, the Health Secretary praised staff for ‘working around the clock to keep the show on the road’. But he added: ‘It’s a precarious situation, and Christmas strikes could be the Jenga piece that collapses the tower.’ More: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15377585/NHS-collapse-winter-twin-threats-superflu-Christmas-strikes-Wes-Streeting.html

3.2 A link between flu vaccination and dementia

Related to the statins literature review:

Translated from German:

Study on vaccinations for adults: 38–50% increased risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease December 8, 2025 by Dr. Peter F. Mayer The largest study to date on the link between vaccinations and dementia, involving 13.3 million vaccinated individuals, concludes that the risk increases with each subsequent vaccination, remains elevated over a period of ten years, and is highest after flu and pneumococcal vaccinations. Neurological damage caused by vaccinations has already been demonstrated in a growing number of large studies . But not only that, there is also sound scientific evidence regarding the mechanisms of action, which essentially concludes that vaccine-induced microstrokes cause damage to the brain. The largest and most rigorous study ever conducted on vaccines and dementia – involving 13.3 million adults in the United Kingdom – revealed a deeply disturbing pattern: those who received standard adult vaccines had a significantly higher risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The study by Antonios Douros et al. entitled “ Common Vaccines and the Risk of Incident Dementia: A Population-based Cohort Study” was published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases. Results Common vaccines were associated with an increased risk of dementia compared to no exposure (OR, 1.38 [95% CI, 1.36–1.40]). When using a 10-year delay (OR, 1.20 [95% CI, 1.18–1.23]) and compared with prostate cancer screening (1.19 [1.11–1.27]), but not with breast cancer screening (1.37 [1.30–1.45]), the increase in risk diminished. Conclusions Common vaccines were not associated with a reduced risk of dementia. Unmeasured confounding factors and detection biases were likely responsible for the observed increased risk. The risk increases with each additional dose, remains elevated for a full decade, and is highest after influenza and pneumococcal vaccinations. With each statistical adjustment, the signal does not weaken but becomes clearer, more consistent, and increasingly difficult to explain. Crucially, these associations persisted even after adjusting for an unusually wide range of potential confounding factors, including age, sex, socioeconomic status, BMI, smoking, alcohol-related disorders, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, coronary artery disease, stroke/TIA, peripheral vascular disease, diabetes, chronic kidney and liver disease, depression, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, cancer, traumatic brain injury, hypothyroidism, osteoporosis, and dozens of medications ranging from NSAIDs and opioids to statins, antiplatelet agents, immunosuppressants, and antidepressants. Even after taking this extensive list into account, the increased risks remained strong and remarkably stable, as Nicolas Hulcscher describes after a detailed evaluation of the study . Vaccinated adults have a 38% higher risk of dementia. The primary fitted model showed that adults who received common adult vaccines (influenza, pneumococcal, shingles, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) had an incidence of approximately 38% had an increased risk of developing dementia (OR 1.38). This alone already refutes the claim that “vaccines protect the brain,” but the deeper findings are far worse. The risk of Alzheimer’s disease is even higher, at 50%. The supplementary tables reveal an even more shocking result: when the authors limited the analyses specifically to Alzheimer’s disease, the correlation became even stronger. 50% increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease (adjusted OR 1.50) This suggests that the effect is not random. The correlation is even stronger in the most devastating subtype of dementia. The mechanisms of action are largely understood. Put simply, the vaccine and its components neutralize the negative zeta potential of the membranes of blood cells, causing them to clump together and block blood vessels in the brain. This leads to microstrokes in the brain. More: https://tkp-at.translate.goog/2025/12/08/studie-ueber-impfungen-fuer-erwachsene-38-50-erhoehtes-risiko-fuer-demenz-und-alzheimer/?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp

3.3 If at first you don’t succeed…

As discussed in Part 1, influenza vaccination causes new-onset cardiac symptoms in at least 2.6% of cases.

In this case report from 2018, we learn that, not content with poisoning him the first time, they tried again a year later.

Recurrence of pericarditis after influenza vaccination: A case report and review of the literature Background: This case report describes a patient with pericarditis likely attributed to influenza vaccination (positive rechallenge), with a literature review. Case presentation: A 87-year old patient developed pericarditis after influenza vaccination, with acute chest pain, without ECG abnormalities or increased cardiac enzyme levels. Echocardiogram showed moderate pericardial effusion. Recovery was obtained through steroids. One year later, few days after re-immunization, the patient experienced the same symptoms and was admitted to hospital with diagnosis of recurrence of pericarditis with severe pericardial effusion, again treated with steroids. Other possible causes were ruled out and the cardiologist recommended against influenza vaccinations in the future; the patient did not experience recurrence of pericarditis in the following 6 years. Cases of pericarditis following influenza immunization in the literature were also reviewed. Conclusions: Pericarditis following immunization for influenza is very rarely reported in the literature. In a few cases, influenza vaccination seems likely responsible. We suggest considering recent immunization in patient’s history as part of the differential diagnosis in elderly with chest pain. … Moreover, the patient was monitored forthe following 6 years during which influenza vaccination was not performed and no recurrence of pericarditis was reported (positive de-challenge). This is in line with Engleret al. [21] who strengthened the importance of active long-term surveillance. More: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/324970043_Recurrence_of_pericarditis_after_influenza_vaccination_A_case_report_and_review_of_the_literature

3.4 Katie Hopkins nails it

4.0 Concluding remarks

A summary of the research findings:

RSV was called chimpanzee coryza agent (CCA). It originated in a biodefence (bioweapons?) lab in 1955. Almost all of us have been exposed to it by the time we are 2 years old.

Vaccine efficacy is low when administered earlier in pregnancy, but there is a greater risk of preterm birth if given later, when efficacy is higher, but negative efficacy is frequent too.

Other side effects include inflammatory neurologic events, such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS).

One of Moderna’s mRNA trials was halted due to negative efficacy and vaccine-enhanced disease (VED).

There are many alternatives to vaccination. They help our immune systems to prevent infection, and also help to reduce the severity and duration of symptomatic infections.

They are also the better choice for the elderly, as they have different modes of action and do not depend on us having a strong immune system or require specific antigen priming.

Influenza A(H3N2)-subclade isn’t much more transmissible or severe than the influenza of other years, but the vaccines used primed recipients for the wrong variants, leading to negative efficacy and the current “flunami”.

The contribution from other vaccines, especially COVID-19 mRNA-induced IgG4 class switching and systemic immunosuppression, cannot be overlooked.

Masks offer minimal protection against aerosolised viruses and no protection against infection via the ocular surface.

Real-world efficacy of flu vaccines is rated a fail (<50%) or negative for many target groups in most years. Efficacy also declines at about 33% per month, to insignificance after around 8 weeks. It would be more correct to call it a drug than a vaccine.

Current vaccines are focused on eliciting an antibody response to the head region of the virus, hemagglutinin. This makes it easy for genetic drift to cause vaccine escape. Injected vaccines also fail to elicit IgA mucosal immunity, roughly halving potential efficacy.

Not only do vaccines fail to induce memory B or T cell immunity, but research also shows that they all but abolish a child’s specific CD8+ T cell response to a viral challenge.

This leads to an over 4-fold increased risk of contracting a different respiratory virus.

Only live attenuated vaccines induce substantial CD4 and CD8 T cell immunity.

LAIVs also cannot protect you from vaccine escape caused by genetic drift or during the production process in chicken eggs.

Attempts at universal vaccines have flopped and can lead to autoimmune disorders.

We have an enormous number of different antigen-specific CD8+ effector T cells that we accumulate through life as different clonotypes. Many of these are cross-reactive to novel pathogens.

Young adults have 100 million unique TCR beta sequences in naive CD4 and CD8T-cell repertoires, which decline with healthy ageing and according to our immunological history.

The CDR3 loop encodes more than 99% of αβTCR diversity, and the collective human repertoire comprises 5–10 × 10^9 T cells.

“The TCR is one of the most complex systems known to science”.

FluMist has a long history of negative efficacy and side effects. It was effectively banned by ACIP from 2016-2018, not least because a vaccinated child died from influenza.

Early exposure in life primes our immune systems to the dominant pathogen at the time. If the first exposure to the antigen is via vaccination and boosters, then this may impair our immune response for life. This can really cause problems as we age.

Exposure to low levels of virus particles, below an infectious dose, helps to prime our immune systems (including T cells) to whatever variant is in our local community. A vaccine booster with the wrong antigens undoes this protection.

Aerosolised fomites due to shedding are a significant source of infection, according to research using guinea pigs. Findings are thought to extend to humans, as there were similar findings with COVID-19.

The HID50 for influenza by nasal administration is 3500-10,000,000 viral particles, but if aerosolised, this is three-fold lower. .

Riisitunturi National Park, Finnish Lapland, at sunset in winter. https://stock.adobe.com/

6.0 References