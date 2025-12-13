DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

Dingo Roberts
18h

Two almost relevant anecdotes:

1. I worked at a hospital for 20 years, before they mandated the flu shot. One day while someone over the intercom was making yet another desperate attempt to get everyone to get the flu shot, I asked a doctor: "if they're so bent on everyone getting the vaccine, why don't they mandate it?" He said, "because too many doctors would refuse."

2. While at Brigham and Women's hospital during the "pandemic", I saw a doctor take down her mask, sneeze into her hand, and put the mask back up.

John Davison's avatar
John Davison
21h

I often wonder - and hope - how hilarious it would be if Terrain Theory was in fact correct, or at least deserved serious attention.

Just think (and hope as do I) that in actual fact all these pesky virus pathogens were merely, albeit genius in construct, none existent ie merely the inevitable result of cellular housekeeping following environmental and other stressors.

Oh to be at the Pearly Gates when the likes of Bourla, Bancel. and on a much lesser level, Ferguson, Hancock, Edmunds etc. attempt to get their free pass.

