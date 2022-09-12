Share

Updated 9th May ‘24:

I have kept in touch with the founder, AM Gonzalez, and understand they have been overwhelmed with demand. As I have not worked directly with them since 2022 I rely on reader feedback, and based on this I have decided to remove the post from public access.

Rather than take it down completely I have made it accessible to paid subscribers for information only, and caution that if you do try to join the group you may not get the support you need.

If the situation changes in future I will review this status.

