As per previous posts on social media, are some of the middle aged triple jabbed looking years older?

We may not be imagining it and we know that senescence is being induced or accelerated systemically due to the cytotoxic effects of the transfection agents. It is a well known medical phenomenon.

Cancer Treatment-Induced Accelerated Aging in Cancer Survivors: Biology and Assessment (2021)

Individuals with and without cancer can age very differently from one another. People with cancer seem to age very rapidly, may appear frail due to cancer treatment, and need assistance in daily routines at age 70, whereas individuals without cancer may not need assistance even at ages much older than 70 [

Cancer treatments can lead to accelerated aging by inciting hallmarks of aging, including telomere attrition, stem cell exhaustion, cellular senescence, DNA damage, and epigenetic alteration.

2. Cancer Treatment-Induced Accelerated Aging in Cancer Survivors

It is not uncommon in clinical practice to observe that cancer patients receiving treatments appear to become “older”. For example, as discussed in Hill et al. [8], a healthy 65-year-old female who “appears to be age 65” is diagnosed with locally advanced breast cancer and receives doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide, and paclitaxel. By the time she completes treatment, she becomes frail and “appears older than age 65” [8]. After stopping the treatment, the acceleration of aging may slow down, sometimes may even reverse, but this patient may not “appear to be age 65” like how she appears to be at the pretreatment level.

