Are There Hidden Genes in DNA/RNA Vaccines? (2022)

Due to the fast global spreading of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus – 2 (SARS-CoV-2), prevention and treatment options are direly needed in order to control infection-related morbidity, mortality, and economic losses. Although drug and inactivated and attenuated virus vaccine development can require significant amounts of time and resources, DNA and RNA vaccines offer a quick, simple, and cheap treatment alternative, even when produced on a large scale. The spike protein, which has been shown as the most antigenic SARS-CoV-2 protein, has been widely selected as the target of choice for DNA/RNA vaccines. Vaccination campaigns have reported high vaccination rates and protection, but numerous unintended effects, ranging from muscle pain to death, have led to concerns about the safety of RNA/DNA vaccines. In parallel to these studies, several open reading frames (ORFs) have been found to be overlapping SARS-CoV-2 accessory genes, two of which, ORF2b and ORF-Sh, overlap the spike protein sequence. Thus, the presence of these, and potentially other ORFs on SARS-CoV-2 DNA/RNA vaccines, could lead to the translation of undesired proteins during vaccination. Herein, we discuss the translation of overlapping genes in connection with DNA/RNA vaccines. Two mRNA vaccine spike protein sequences, which have been made publicly-available, were compared to the wild-type sequence in order to uncover possible differences in putative overlapping ORFs. Notably, the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine sequence is predicted to contain no frameshifted ORFs on the positive sense strand, which highlights the utility of codon optimization in DNA/RNA vaccine design to remove undesired overlapping ORFs. Since little information is available on ORF2b or ORF-Sh, we use structural bioinformatics techniques to investigate the structure-function relationship of these proteins.

The presence of putative ORFs on DNA/RNA vaccine candidates implies that overlapping genes may contribute to the translation of smaller peptides, potentially leading to unintended clinical outcomes, and that the protein-coding potential of DNA/RNA vaccines should be rigorously examined prior to administration.

Full paper:

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2022.801915/full

2 years too late. So what might they mean by the last paragraph?

Hat tip to James Lyons-Weiler and his take. The whole Substack is well worth a read.

The Hubris of Modern Medicine Caused Billions to Be Injected With "Hidden Genes" in the mRNA Sequences in COVID-19 Vaccines. It's Time We Tell Them We Know.

Parts of cryptic genetic code lead to proteins that are almost certainly expressed by cells in the vaccinated along with Spike - with unknown effects. No one has any idea what to do about it now.

…As if those are not reason enough…

Now we have yet another reason to no trust public health. The public health agenda caused billions of people around the planet to be injected with the spike-protein encoding RNAs without first determining whether other parts of the RNA might be read as other proteins.

I first reported that the complementary sequence to the Pfizer full-length mRNA sequence encodes a complete and uninterrupted open reading frame - the full length of the sequence.

Now, a peer-reviewed paper from The University of Cambridge has asked “Are There Hidden Genes in DNA/RNA Vaccines?”

The authors reported:

“Eleven small overlapping ORFs (27-87 residues long) were discovered using NCBI ORFfinder on the wild-type spike protein sequence, and eight small ORFs (26-52 residues long) were found to overlap the Pfizer BNT162b2 vaccine mRNA sequence. Notably, the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine mRNA sequence displayed no overlapping sequences on the positive sense strand – only on the negative sense strand…”

They presume there is not issue with the ORFs on the negative sense strand, apparently unaware of the studies that show the mRNA is, in fact, incorporated into the tissue of fast-dividing cells.

Proteins not found in the human genome expressed by human cells with lead to cytotoxic t-cells attacking them and initiative cell death. Therefore, cellular damage and organ damage will occur due to these unintended, preventable proteins translated by the protein-producing machinery of our cells.

Read the paper’s conclusions. Clearly, these steps should have been done before unleashing this biologic on the human population:

Although the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 spike protein nucleotide sequence has been found to code for translated overlapping genes, ORF detection predictions on the sequences of two mRNA vaccines reveal that codon optimization has the potential to disrupt non-specific translation. Additional overlapping ORFs can arise during codon optimization; thus, the final sequences should nevertheless be scrutinized for their protein-coding potential. In the case of DNA vaccines and viral vectors, the negative-sense strand should also be checked for its protein-coding potential. Additionally, as variants of concern become known and vaccines are altered to include them, the spontaneous generation of ORFs should be re-assessed. Many precautionary steps have been taken to ensure the safety and efficacy of the mRNA vaccines, including nucleoside modification to reduce inflammatory responses and 5’-capping and polyadenylation tail length optimization to increase mRNA stability and translation... Thus, the inclusion of additional steps to ensure that vaccine sequences code solely for the intended protein may also lead to better health and safety outcomes. Measures to check for other adverse effects on host cells, such as those resulting from potential interactions of vaccine nucleotide sequences with host RNAs or proteins, or the host microbiome may be increase efficacy and safety as well..⁠. More in-depth investigation of these delivery methods may reveal aspects that should be further refined to safeguard against unintended side effects.

It is utterly unacceptable that Moderna and Pfizer did not catch this, and it is similarly unacceptable that FDA and CDC organizations such a VRBPAC and ACIP did not catch this.

There is no plan to update the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to disrupt these open reading frames - or to remove the unsafe epitopes that can lead to autoimmunity against proteins, including many of those in our immune systems.

It’s time we take the bad news that the public knows, and understands how the rush to vaccines was not even close to “science”, but instead was mayhem.

Consider giving a gift subscription of Popular Rationalism to public health personnel in your state. Perhaps your state epidemiologist. Or someone who sits on your State or County Board of Public Health. They will receive these articles directly in their inbox. And you can email them and tell them that you’re giving them the gift of advanced warning that the public will not rest until those who have made a debacle of science and disturbed the peace in our society via lies and fraud are held directly, and personally, accountable.

https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/the-hubris-of-modern-medicine-caused?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjozMDk0NDE5NCwicG9zdF9pZCI6NTAyODIyMTgsIl8iOiJOWEg5diIsImlhdCI6MTY0NzYyNTgxNywiZXhwIjoxNjQ3NjI5NDE3LCJpc3MiOiJwdWItNDc1MTI0Iiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1yZWFjdGlvbiJ9._LKtrvQ9cbqhVL7kIVi4k8NbQAyqL7Jf-zbPNomgNlw&s=r

Dr James E. Olsson

Genetic Engineering, Johns Hopkins 2014, Biomedical and Cancer Research:

https://twitter.com/DrJamesOlsson/status/1504621931621888012?s=20

