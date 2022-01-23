Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

Share

Hilights🤦‍♂️

Quality control? We don't need no stinking quality control.

No, no, no, FFS NO!

How was this ever acceptable?

I think we know (first paragraph):

Almost all adverse event reports were initially closed as not associated, including this which arguably brings the whole tower crashing down. This is unbelievably bad😳

Antibodies to your newborns. Too bad now that they are competing, non neutralizing. No mention of cytotoxic spike levels, just abs & viral RNA…

Read the full shameful report here:

https://t.co/WAm6oB7EmP

Share

Buy me a coffee☕