This study assessed fatty acid and brain-derived neurotrophic factor levels in patients with first-episode schizophrenia and related disorders. The levels of erythrocyte fatty acids and plasma brain-derived neurotrophic factor were measured at baseline and week 8 after treatment with paliperidone extended release. Cognitive function was evaluated using the Cognitive Assessment Interview and the cognition subscale of the Neuroleptic-Induced Deficit Syndrome Scale. There were significant decreases in stearic acid and nervonic acid levels and a significant increase in eicosapentaenoic acid levels after eight weeks. At week 8, cognition was positively associated with dihomo-γ-linolenic acid, linoleic acid, and eicosapentaenoic acid levels, and negatively associated with nervonic acid levels. Psychopathology was positively correlated with polyunsaturated fatty acid levels, and negatively correlated with saturated fatty acid levels at week 8. At both baseline and week 8, brain-derived neurotrophic factor level had a negative association with polyunsaturated fatty acids and a positive association with saturated fatty acids and monounsaturated fatty acids. The present study demonstrated that fatty acids have significant associations with cognition and psychopathology at week 8, and with brain-derived neurotrophic factor levels at both baseline and week 8.

Polyunsaturated fatty acids, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, first-episode schizophrenia, paliperidone extended release, cognition, psychopathology

