Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

💯% this from Dr Lynn Fynn.

Cutting Edge: Circulating Exosomes with COVID Spike Protein Are Induced by BNT162b2 (Pfizer–BioNTech) Vaccination prior to Development of Antibodies: A Novel Mechanism for Immune Activation by mRNA Vaccines (2021)

KEY POINTS

BNT162b2 induces release of exosomes carrying SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Abs to SARS-CoV-2 develop after detection of circulatory exosomes.

Exosomes with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein are immunogenic in mice.

Abstract

Severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causes severe acute respiratory syndrome. mRNA vaccines directed at the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein resulted in development of Abs and protective immunity. To determine the mechanism, we analyzed the kinetics of induction of circulating exosomes with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and Ab following vaccination of healthy individuals. Results demonstrated induction of circulating exosomes expressing spike protein on day 14 after vaccination followed by Abs 14 d after the second dose. Exosomes with spike protein, Abs to SARS-CoV-2 spike, and T cells secreting IFN-γ and TNF-α increased following the booster dose. Transmission electron microscopy of exosomes also demonstrated spike protein Ags on their surface. Exosomes with spike protein and Abs decreased in parallel after four months. These results demonstrate an important role of circulating exosomes with spike protein for effective immunization following mRNA-based vaccination. This is further documented by induction of humoral and cellular immune responses in mice immunized with exosomes carrying spike protein.

https://www.jimmunol.org/content/early/2021/10/11/jimmunol.2100637

https://twitter.com/fynn_fan/status/1480751864228597769?s=19

Share

Buy me a coffee☕