Just published and I would recommend reading in full. It's difficult to overstate the seriousness of this, the potential mass consequences to public health.

It's a description of the cause of many of the pathologies I’ve explored previously and the A&E departments are seeing:

The paper explores the risks for carcinogenesis, autoimmunity and immunosuppression amongst others.

Differences in Vaccine and SARS-CoV-2 Replication Derived mRNA: Implications for Cell Biology and Future Disease (2022)

AUTHORS

Kevin McKernan Anthony M. Kyriakopoulos Peter A. McCullough

Abstract

Codon optimization describes the process used to increase protein production by use of alternative but synonymous codon changes. In SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines codon optimizations can result in differential secondary conformations that inevitably affect a protein’s function with significant consequences to the cell. Importantly, when codon optimization increases the GC content of synthetic mRNAs, there can be an inevitable enrichment of G-quartets which potentially form G-quadruplex structures. The emerging G-quadruplexes are favorable binding sites of RNA binding proteins like helicases that inevitably affect epigenetic reprogramming of the cell by altering transcription, translation and replication. In this study, we performed a RNAfold analysis to investigate alterations in secondary structures of mRNAs in SARS-CoV-2 vaccines due to codon optimization. We show a significant increase in the GC content of mRNAs in vaccines as compared to native SARS-CoV-2 RNA sequences encoding the spike protein. As the GC enrichment leads to more G-quadruplex structure formations, these may contribute to potential pathological processes initiated by SARS-CoV-2 molecular vaccination.

Download preprint:

https://osf.io/bcsa6/download

https://osf.io/bcsa6/

