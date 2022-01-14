Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

There have been quite a few studies on exosomes: cancer cells use them for signalling & control, and some tumor suppressors like P53 also restrict their numbers as part of the suppression function.

To see the involvement of spike protein was somewhat surprising.

More:

https://molecular-cancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12943-018-0897-7

