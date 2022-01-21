Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

The suspicion that the spike protein formed in the body as a result of the "vaccination" against Covid-19 could be responsible for the pathologically observed inflammations and lesions of vessels has now been confirmed immunohistologically for the first time.

The pathologists Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt and Prof. Dr. Walter Lang and their team have succeeded in reliably detecting the vaccine spike protein in the vessels of a person who died 4 months after "vaccination" and who had vascular lesions and also vaccine-induced myocarditis. Detection was successful using an antibody specific for the spike protein by conventional immunohistochemistry on the tissue sections.

The described detection method can be applied to all organ and cell damage in which conspicuous pathological findings are found after "vaccination" against Covid-19. From this follows: For ethical, legal and scientific reasons, all histopathological examinations in connection with damage due to "vaccination" against Covid-19 must be accompanied with this method with immediate effect.

Reutlingen, January 17, 2022

Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt

Prof. Dr. Walter Lang



Full article:

https://pathologie-konferenz.de/en/

