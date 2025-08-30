DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

6d

The ancient Chinese didn't have access to lab equipment etc, they just knew what worked:

Anti-proliferative and cytotoxic effects of Strychnos nux-vomica root extract on human multiple myeloma cell line - RPMI 8226 (2013)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19027818/

16h

Excellent review, thank you.

One of my nastiest cases, 35 years ago, was the prolonged death of a 28 year old mother of three from metastatic cervical Ca.

So, from 2006-2020 I was very keen on HPV shots. However I did note the Japanese experience with Gardasil in 2014 or so, but was reassured by the Merck rep (thanks, Cynthia) and the Canadian Medical Director that this had been studied and determined to be just teenage girl neurosis. In about 2019 I spotted an interesting study showing the progression of HPV serotypes after the introduction of Gardasil-4.

Diagnosing chickenpox in clinic became interesting after the introduction of the vax (various flavours.) I would see mild illness and non-diagnostic rashes in otherwise healthy children. I did not consider it useful to subject a child to two blood tests for mild illness and the lesions (likely "form fruste") were rarely juicy enough to try for an unroof and swab.

Your explanation of the chemistry and immunology is superb and I might try to forward this to one of my former colleagues who is academically (PhD before med school and OB/Gynae specialty!) but possibly not emotionally prepared to consider it.

The function of Vitamin C as being potentially harmful in one study but useful in another is interesting.

I did not obtain your paper on HPV vertical transmission, but I note no mention of fathers' HPV status. I have always been a bit squeamish about politicians kissing babies but you have escalated my discomfort an order of magnitude!

