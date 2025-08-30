Reading time:

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Discussion

2.1 More evidence for maternal HPV-IgG antibodies

2.2 Alternatives: Cervical screening, therapeutics Screening, vaccination rollout, and cervical cancer inflection points Diabetes Green Tea Vitamin D Aspirin Dietary antioxidants Magnesium Honey Cannabidiol (CBD) Quercetin Resveratrol Berberine Artemisinin and Artemisia annua (Sweet wormwood) Baicalin and Scutellaria baicalensis (Chinese skullcap) Gynostemma (Jiaogulan) Ivermectin Fenbendazole Lactoferrin Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)



3.0 Parting shots

4.0 Concluding remarks

5.0 Disclaimer

6.0 References

1.0 Introduction

In Part I, I reviewed literature discussing cases of post-vaccinal neurotoxicity in Japan, the structure of the virus and oncogenicity mechanisms, HPV and vaccinal links to osteoporosis, how vaccinal L1 envelope proteins trigger an immune response by immune cells, and the cytokine response to vaccination.

Part 2 discussed the link between HPV vaccination and osteoporosis via the RANKL/HMGB1/RAGE signalling pathway, adverse events linked to the use of aluminium-containing adjuvants (i.e. aluminium toxicosis), the mechanisms behind vaccine-upregulated ILT2, and other cancer-promoting mechanisms.

Part 3 concludes the series by answering the question “If not vaccination, then what?”.

I discuss the benefits of making lifestyle changes, the importance of early screening with follow-up, and include an extensive list of alternative therapeutics.

2.0 Discussion

2.1 More evidence for maternal HPV-IgG antibodies

Soon after publishing Part 2, I found another paper which helps to undermine the whole narrative for HPV vaccination.

“Maternal HPV-antibodies and seroconversion to HPV in children during the first 3 years of life” (2022) by Syrjänen et al. found an even higher rate of immunity in newborns than “Human Papillomavirus in Infants: Transmission, Prevalence, and Persistence“ (2013) by LaCour.

To assess the dynamics of human papillomavirus (HPV) serology, we analyzed HPV6-,11-,16-,18-, and 45 antibodies in infants during the first 36 months of their life.

Serial serum samples of 276/327 mother–child pairs were collected at baseline (mothers) and at months 1, 2, 6, 12, 24 and 36 (offspring), and tested for HPVL1-antibodies using the GST-L1 assay.

Concordance between maternal and infant HPV-antibody levels remained high until month-6 (p < = 0.001), indicating maternal antibody transfer .

At 1 month, 40–62% of the infants tested seropositive to any of the 5 HPV-types. Between 1–3 years of age, 53% (58/109) of the children born to HPV-seronegative mothers tested HPV-seropositive.

Times to positive seroconversion varied between 13.4 and 18.7 months, and times to negative seroconversion (decay) between 8.5 and 9.9 months. Significant independent predictors of infants’ seroconversion to LR-HPV were hand warts and mother’s history of oral warts and seroconversion to LR-HPV.

No predictors of seroconversion to HR-HPV were identified. Maternal HPV-IgG-antibodies are transferred to her offspring and remain detectable for 6 months, corroborating the IgG molecule’s half-life.

It wasn’t just short-lived maternal IgG antibody transfer. These mothers were test-negative, yet the child gained immunity to at least 4 high-risk HPV viral genotypes. They only tested for antibodies to L1 protein of HPV types 6/11/16/18/45.

There is a high likelihood that if they tested for other types, they would have found antibodies too:

Seroconversion to HPV-genotypes 6, 11, 16 and 18 was confirmed among children born to HPV-seronegative mothers, implicating an immune response to these HPV-genotypes during early infancy.

Viral DNA transmission from the parent is one of the reasons for this:

Human papillomavirus (HPV)-infection has been traditionally considered a sexually transmitted infection (STI). However, HPV DNA has been found in oral and genital samples of neonates and young children as well as in the placenta and cord blood, suggesting the possibility of maternal transmission 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 .

None of the mothers included in the FFHPV cohort had received the HPV vaccine.

HPV6-seropositivity was the most common (54.7%), followed by HPV16 (33.3%), HPV11 (21.4%), HPV18 (20.2%) and HPV45 (9.5%). The highest mean MFI-values were detected for HPV6 and HPV16 antibodies; 541 MFI and 474 MFI, respectively, with a range from 200 to over 1100 and 2100, respectively.

From "Figure 1. Mothers' seropositivity at 3rd trimester by HPV type. HPV seropositivity to HPV6, HPV 11, HPV16, HPV18 and HPV45 in the pregnant mothers (n = 327) at their third trimester. The medium fluorescence (MFI) value of 200 or more was the cut-off for the seropositivity of the respect HPV types analyzed. The mean and the range of MFI in HPV-seropositive and HPV-seronegative mothers are given in the columns. None of the mothers had been vaccinated for HPV. MFI Mean fluorescence intensity, n number of the mothers stratified by HPV-seropositivity."

HPV antibodies of the infants during their first 36 months … All infants born to the mothers so defined had measurable IgG- antibodies to the respective maternal HPV-serotype at the age of 1 month. However, only part of these infants had HPV6/11/16/18/45 antibody levels that exceeded the 200MFI cut-off for seropositivity: 45.8%, 18.4%, 30.5%, 12.1% and 5.7%, respectively.

At the age of 1 month, the highest MFI mean value was found for HPV6 (MFI 181), followed by HPV16 (MFI 66), and HPV18, HPV11 and HPV45, all showing substantial variation (Fig. 2).

From "Figure 2. Antibody-levels to HPV6, HPV 11, HPV16, HPV18 and HPV45 in offspring born to seropositive mothers defined by MFI 200 or more for any HPV type. In total 179 of the 327 pregnant mothers were seropositive to HPV6, HPV 11, HPV16, HPV18 or HPV45 L1 protein (cut-off, any HPV type > 200 MFI). The mean HPV antibody levels and the range in their offspring are given as columns stratified by HPV serotypes and follow-up visits. The number of tested offspring (= n) of the seropositive mothers are given in parenthesis under the horizontal axis at the different follow-up visits (mo = month). Unfortunately, blood samples were not available from all infants at all different time points, and this is the reason why the numbers are not unanimous."

HPV-seroprevalence of the offspring born to HPV-seropositive mothers … At the age of 1 month, 40 to 62% of the infants were seropositive to any of the tested HPV-genotypes. During the FU, HPV6-seropositive children far outnumbered the children seropositive to the other HPV-genotypes.

Infants’ HPV-seropositivity was at lowest at the 6-month FU-visit for all HPV types: 19.3%, 3.8%, 9.8% and 14.3% for HPV6, HPV11, HPV16 and HPV18, respectively, and seropositivity to HPV45 was non-existent from this point on.

At the age of 2 years, 38.6% of the children were still seropositive for HPV6, and 14.9% were positive for HPV16 and HPV18, each.

At the age of 3 years, 43 children were still HPV6-seropositive while only four and one were seropositive to HPV16 and HPV18, respectively.

No vaccines involved, the mothers were test-negative, yet over half the infants were building their immunity by 24 months:

HPV-seroprevalence of the offspring born to HPV-seronegative mothers To identify the infants’ seroconversion caused by an acquired HPV-infection during the 3-year FU, we evaluated the infants born to HPV-seronegative (< 200 MFI) mothers.

Altogether, 53% (n = 58) of the infants born to 109 HPV-seronegative mothers did seroconvert to HPV by the age of 3 years, peaking at the age of 24 months (Table 2).

HPV6-seropositivity was most prevalent among the children aged 1 year, and HPV6-seroconversion rate increased by age.

Similarly, the mean levels of HPV6 antibodies were higher (> 1100 MFI at 12 and 24 months; 642 MFI at 36 months) than found for any other tested HPV-types. At the age of 3 years, 23 (4.7%) HPV-seropositive children were identified of whom six were seropositive to HPV6 or HPV18 at all three FU visits.

Vaginal delivery was statistically significantly (p = 0.048), associated with infants’ seropositivity at the age of 2 years. The first-born children had significantly lower HPV6-antibody levels as compared with the non-first-born children at the age of 1 year (p = 0.0001) and 2 years (p = 0.023), as did HPV11-antibodies at 1 year (p = 0.0001).

Outcome of HPV serology in children during the first 36 months of life In Kaplan–Meier analysis for seroconversion (Fig. 4, upper panel), 46.1% of the infants showed seroconversion to HPV6, 14.1% converted to HPV11-, 10.3% to HPV16-, 13.8% to HPV18- and 1.6% to HPV45- L1-antigens (p = 0.0001).

It took an average of 18.7 months to generate antibodies themselves (seroconversion). Without exposure to live virus, maternally transmitted antibodies decay with time. However, long-term immunity (e.g. T-cells and primed macrophages) would be retained due to exposure to HPV RNA.

The mean (95% CI) seroconversion times for HPV6/11/16/18/45 were 18.7 months (16.8–20.6), 17.9 months (15.5–20.2), 17.3 months (13.7–20.8), 15.5 months (12.5–18.4), and 13.4 months (5.0–21.8), respectively (p = 0.639).

From "Figure 4. Cumulative seroconversion and antibody decay by HPV type in offspring during the first 3 years of life. Kaplan–Meier analysis showing 3 years cumulative antibody seroconversion (upper panel) and decay (lower panel) for HPV6, HPV 11, HPV16, HPV18 and HPV45 antibodies."

To explore the possible differences in HPV antibody decay or seroconversion between the infant antibodies of maternal origin and those newly acquired by the infants, we made a new Kaplan –Meier analysis of the infants stratified by their mother’s HPV-serostatus (HPV-seronegative or –positive).

There was nearly no decay of the HPV-antibodies in infants born to HPV-seronegative mothers. The differences between infants born to seronegative and seropositive mothers was most obvious for HPV6 and HPV16 antibody decay.

A negative correlation:

Importantly, the serostatus of the mother for the individual HPV-types had no effect on infant’s seroconversion to the respective HPV-type.

Low risk HPV seroconversion correlated with the presence of oral warts in the mother, but there was no significant correlation to the seroconversion to high risk types:

When adjusted for the other covariates, mother’s history of oral warts (p = 0.0001; OR = 55.9; 95% CI 6.74–463.08) and infant’s hand warts at the age of 3 years (p = 002; OR = 42.8, CI 4.15–440.76) were significant independent predictors of infant’s seroconversion to LR-HPV.

In contrast, no significant predictors for infants’ seroconversion to HR-HPVs were disclosed by either univariate or multivariate GEE.

It should be noted that they didn’t confirm whether the antibodies were neutralising or non-neutralising. This shouldn’t be a concern, though, if HPV DNA was the immunogen.

Are vaccinal L1 antibodies neutralising? And vaccines lack the live viral DNA, for obvious reasons:

As determined from the natural history studies on HPV infection, GST-L1 seems to be a good measure of cumulative immunity induced by the natural HPV infection but not a reliable marker of immune protection, because the assay does not distinguish between neutralizing and non-neutralizing antibodies17

Awkward:

Important to note is that the mothers included in the prior studies referred here are non-HPV vaccinated, similarly as the mothers of our Finnish Family HPV Study cohort.

The full paper then goes on to discuss similar findings from several other studies.

Importantly, our results indicate that seroconversion to LR- and/or HR-HPVL1 proteins is possible already early in life, confirming the results of three previous studies9,25,26.

More research is needed to explain the vertical transmission:

Confirmed HPV-seroconversion during the first 3 years of life implicates an early exposure to HPV , i.e., a virus-producing infection capable of eliciting an immunological (antibody) response.

However, we do not know as yet why some of the infants experience HPV seroconversion during these early months of their life. The two key unsolved questions are, (1) by which route has the exposure to different HPV-types taken place at early infancy? and (2) at which site has the serological response been mounted?

The present study is the first to explore in more detail the predictors of HPV seroconversion at early age. The disclosed predictors (Table 3) suggest that HPV infection resulting in seroconversion at early childhood might be intra-familial, the mother being the most likely transmitter.

This notion is supported by the discovery that mother’s history of oral warts (usually HPV6/11) and mother´s seroconversion to LR-HPVs are significantly associated with the offspring’s seroconversion to LR-HPV.

Taken together, the present results confirm that maternal IgG antibodies to HPVL1 protein are readily transferred to their offspring and remain detectable at least for 6 months, corroborating the known half-life of IgG-immunoglobulins. Furthermore, we also confirmed seroconversion to HPV-genotypes 6, 11, 16, 18 (but not HPV45) among children born to HPV-seronegative mothers, implicating an immune response to HPV-infection by these genotypes already at early infancy.

2.2 Alternatives: Cervical screening, therapeutics

From the collective literature, you can conclude that, at best, the current generation of HPV vaccines give you limited immunity to HPV types that were common decades ago. Some of these are less prevalent today or have been surpassed by other high-risk non-vaccinated types.

At worst, immune priming means that population-level immunity has been set back decades due to vaccine escape, and many vaccinees have developed post-vaccination inflammatory syndrome, including POTS and GBS, or worse. Part 2 discussed the mechanisms leading to an increased risk of osteoporosis and the very cancers they were meant to prevent.

None of the vaccines had cervical cancer outcomes as an endpoint, and a wave of pre-cancerous lesions and cancers followed their rollout. The first two Substacks helped to explain why this was—the many pro-tumorigenic signalling pathways of HPV vaccines and population-level immune escape.

The good news is that there are many, much safer and effective alternatives, and it’s never too late to start on the right path. You may already have vertically transmitted immunity, but to follow the precautionary principle, let us assume not.

Some of these prompt changes to lifestyle, some can be incorporated into diet or your daily stack, whilst others are more appropriate to those with a cancer diagnosis or are in remission (note the disclaimer, particularly about TCM herbals, and not changing your meds without expert medical advice!).

These are listed roughly in order, starting with a scandalous inflection point, and the benefits of regular screening vs HPV vaccination.

Screening, vaccination rollout, and cervical cancer inflection points

Jikkyleaks @Jikkyleaks "Look over here not there" HPV vaccine "success" explained in one chart. Every vaccine scientist will try to convince you that the drop in u25 cancers was due to the vaccine when it was merely due to the change in screening. But check out the HUGE RISE in 25+ cancers. This pattern is repeated in Scotland and Australia where similar changes to the screening age were made a few years after the introduction of coerced vaccination, obfuscating the figures to hide a scandalous rise in 25-29 age cervical cancers after the vaccine rollout. For clarity most cancers in this age group are early and detected on screening before they become advanced. Moving the screening age meant that they were diagnosed later and therefore in an older age bracket.

Jikkyleaks @Jikkyleaks The big red arrow is pointing to the preinvasive diagnoses which tend to mirror the actual cancers - the upper chart was too busy. Here is the same from the OP with arrows showing both cancer (above) and precancer (below) which both rose significantly after the vaccine rollout

https://cancerresearchuk.org/health-professional/cancer-statistics/statistics-by-cancer-type/cervical-cancer/incidence#heading-Two

The data shows that it wasn’t just cervical cancer rates that increased. This is in keeping with elevated ILT2 and impaired tumour-suppressor mechanisms:

Jikkyleaks @Jikkyleaks And the Scottish data. Note there were multiple other cancers that increased in the Scottish cohort of that age at the same time. But we don't talk about those because that doesn't fit the narrative. https://opendata.nhs.scot/dataset/annual-cancer-incidence/resource/72c852b8-ee28-4fd8-84a9-5f415f4bc325 Jikkyleaks @Jikkyleaks Yes and your data is incorrect because you only looked at the age group that wasn't being screened and is low incidence. Here is Scotland's actual data for age up to 34, which is within the vaccination cohort. What happened in 2014? Jikkyleaks @Jikkyleaks Because most diagnosed come from the screening program and are time dependent early cancers. So if you delay screening you will get fewer cancers in that age group temporarily and they will shift to the next age group. Which is what happened 7:40 PM · May 2, 2025 Thread: https://x.com/Jikkyleaks/status/1918453471474487691

Source paper.

The odds ratios show that screening is over five to ten times more effective at preventing cancer incidence and death than vaccination:

Impact of cervical screening on cervical cancer mortality: estimation using stage-specific results from a nested case–control study (2016) Abstract Background: It is well established that screening can prevent cervical cancer, but the magnitude of the impact of regular screening on cervical cancer mortality is unknown. Methods: Population-based case–control study using prospectively recorded cervical screening data, England 1988–2013. Case women had cervical cancer diagnosed during April 2007–March 2013 aged 25–79 years (N=11 619). Two cancer-free controls were individually age matched to each case. We used conditional logistic regression to estimate the odds ratio (OR) of developing stage-specific cancer for women regularly screened or irregularly screened compared with women not screened in the preceding 15 years. Mortality was estimated from excess deaths within 5 years of diagnosis using stage-specific 5-year relative survival from England with adjustment for age within stage based on SEER (Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results, USA) data. Results: In women aged 35–64 years, regular screening is associated with a 67% (95% confidence interval (CI): 62–73%) reduction in stage 1A cancer and a 95% (95% CI: 94–97%) reduction in stage 3 or worse cervical cancer: the estimated OR comparing regular (⩽5.5yearly) screening to no (or minimal) screening are 0.18 (95% CI: 0.16–0.19) for cancer incidence and 0.08 (95% CI: 0.07–0.09) for mortality. It is estimated that in England screening currently prevents 70% (95% CI: 66–73%) of cervical cancer deaths (all ages); however, if everyone attended screening regularly, 83% (95% CI: 82–84%) could be prevented. Conclusions: The association between cervical cancer screening and incidence is stronger in more advanced stage cancers, and screening is more effective at preventing death from cancer than preventing cancer itself. Keywords: cervical cancer, screening, mortality, impact of screening on mortality, estimating impact of screening More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5117785/

In spite of this, the screening trend is heading in the wrong direction, and if you do find abnormal cells, then you need to act quickly on the findings.

N.B. One for another time, but there is evidence that breast cancer screening fails to reduce net mortality long-term because of the “broken dormancy” effect.

Routine practice of just monitoring abnormal cells spotted in smear tests 'may quadruple risk of cervical cancer' Abnormal cells on the cervix, known as CIN, are not cancerous Updated: 08:18, 30 November 2023 Monitoring rather than removing abnormal cells can increase the chances of cervical cancer four-fold, a study found. In one of the first studies to examine longer term risk, researchers found opting for regular checks instead of removal does pose a heightened risk. Experts believe it could be due to previously dormant human papillomavirus (HPV) reactivating when a person gets older or the immune system is weakened. They said the findings are important to future management and guidance offered to patients when making treatment choices following screening results. In the UK, women are invited for cervical screening between the ages of 25 to 64 to check for cervical cancer. NHS cervical screening data shows uptake was at its highest that year (75.7 per cent). It has since fallen to 68.7 per cent in 2023 … Some 45 per cent opted for monitoring abnormal cells, while 55 per cent underwent large loop excision of the transformation zone (LLETZ), a common surgery to remove the affected cells. Researchers found 104 cases of cervical cancer—56 in the group that had cells monitored and 48 in the group who had LLETZ. In the short term, the chances of cervical cancer was similar for both at 0.56 and 0.37 per cent respectively during the two-year monitoring period. However, in the long term, those being monitored saw their risk increase almost four-fold to 2.65 per cent, while it remained stable in those who underwent treatment (0.76 per cent). The increased risk was mainly seen in women over the age of 30, according to the research published in the BMJ. Researchers said their findings 'are important for future guidelines on management of CIN2 and clinical counselling of women with a diagnosis of CIN2'. More: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-12805005/Routine-practice-just-monitoring-abnormal-cells-spotted-smear-tests-quadruple-risk-cervical-cancer.html

Their article failed to provide the link to their source paper. This took me a long time to track down, but it turned out to be “Untreated cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 2 and subsequent risk of cervical cancer: population based cohort study” (2023), by Lycke et al.:

Results The cohort included 27 524 women with CIN2, of whom 12 483 (45%) had active surveillance and 15 041 (55%) had immediate LLETZ. During follow-up, 104 cases of cervical cancer were identified—56 (54%) in the active surveillance group and 48 (46%) in the LLETZ group. The cumulative risk of cervical cancer was comparable across the two groups during the active surveillance period of two years. Thereafter, the risk increased in the active surveillance group, reaching 2.65% (95% confidence interval 2.07% to 3.23%) after 20 years, whereas it remained stable in the LLETZ group at 0.76% (0.58% to 0.95%). Conclusions Undergoing active surveillance for CIN2, thereby leaving the lesion untreated, was associated with increased long term risk of cervical cancer compared with immediate LLETZ. These findings show the importance of continued follow-up of women having active surveillance. Fig 3. Cumulative risk of cervical cancer among women with cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 2 (CIN2) having active surveillance or immediate large loop excision of transformation zone (LLETZ), stratified by age (<30, ≤30). Graph is based on model 1. An interactive version of this graphic is available at https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/15561284/ … One explanation for the higher long term risk of cervical cancer in women having active surveillance could be that the lesion and underlying human papilloma virus infection are left untreated in case of regression. The human papilloma virus infection may therefore persist as detectable or undetectable latent infection, even in the absence of colposcopic abnormalities. Thus, regressed CIN2 may be only a temporary state in some women at high risk. For example, a previous study on CIN2 has shown that women experiencing initial regression have a threefold higher risk of recurrent high grade cytology (high grade squamous intraepithelial lesion or atypical squamous cells—cannot exclude high grade squamous intraepithelial lesion) or histology (CIN2 or CIN3) within four years compared with women having a LLETZ.29 These findings support the hypothesis that human papilloma virus may be able to establish latency on lesion regression with subsequent risk of viral reactivation during periods of immune incompetence or increasing age.8910 However, no evidence suggests a higher risk of CIN3+ in women with reactivated latent human papilloma virus infections compared with apparent incident detection of human papilloma virus.830 More: https://www.bmj.com/content/383/bmj-2023-075925

Diabetes

Often curable by making lifestyle changes, diabetes is associated with a significantly increased risk of HPV infection and cervical cancer:

Diabetes associated with cervical carcinoma among high-risk HPV-infected patients with cytologically diagnosed high grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (2022) … Results: Among HGSIL patients with high-risk HPV infection, compared with women with HbA1c <5.7%, the odds ratio for women with prediabetes was 1.72 (95% CI: 0.87-3.41) and the odds ratio for women with diabetes was 3.29 (95% CI: 1.10-9.80) for cervical cancer. Sensitivity analysis showed that diabetes was significantly associated with cervical cancer in different age groups and different HPV variant. E-value analysis showed robustness to unmeasured confounding. Conclusions: In patients with HR-HPV combined with HGSIL, diabetes and prediabetes are associated with cervical cancer. More: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2022.993785/full

Green Tea

Although the focus is on cervical cancer, almost all these have efficacy against a wide range of cancer types, due to shared signalling pathways.

The anti-cancer activity of green tea, coffee and cocoa extracts on human cervical adenocarcinoma HeLa cells depends on both pro-oxidant and anti-proliferative activities of polyphenols (2015) … After short-term exposure, green tea and coffee extracts, but not cocoa, induced the formation of intracellular reactive oxygen species. Only the green tea extract increased the production of superoxide anion radicals and decreased reduced glutathione levels. Gene expression of Cu/Zn and Mn-superoxide dismutase or catalase was unaltered in cells treated with extracts, but green tea partially inhibited catalase activity. The cytotoxic activity of green tea and coffee extracts was partially inhibited by vitamin C. The in vitro anti-cervical cancer potency of tested polyphenol extracts is related to their pro-oxidant and anti-proliferative activities and are exhibited in the following order: green tea > coffee > cocoa, with only green tea showing both pro-oxidative and anti-proliferative action. … Cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women worldwide with 500 000 new diagnoses annually, most occurring in the developing world.3 A large body of evidence from epidemiological and experimental studies indicates that dietary polyphenols, especially green tea catechins such as epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), act as eﬀective chemopreventive agents towards diﬀerent organ specific cancers.4–9 Epidemiological data of green tea consumption and its chemoprevention against cervical cancer are still lacking or are under the way.10 Ex vivo data demonstrated that EGCG induced apoptosis in cancer cells in more than 50% of women with cervical cancer.11 In almost 70% of green tea extract-treated patients with diﬀerent stages of cervical cancer signicant anti-cancer eﬀects were present, when compared to the untreated group.12 In addition, there are several in vitro studies addressing the anti-proliferative and apoptotic mechanism of green tea polyphenol extract or EGCG in HeLa cell lines, a type of immortalized cervical carcinoma cell line.13–18 More (first page only): https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269038237_The_anti-cancer_activity_of_green_tea_coffee_and_cocoa_extracts_in_human_cervical_adenocarcinoma_HeLa_cells_depends_on_both_pro-oxidant_and_anti-proliferative_activities_of_polyphenols

Suppressive Effects of EGCG on Cervical Cancer (2018) Abstract Cervical cancer is the fourth most common gynecological cancer worldwide. Although prophylactic vaccination presents the most effective method for cervical cancer prevention, chemotherapy is still the primary invasive intervention. It is urgent to exploit low-toxic natural anticancer drugs on account of high cytotoxicity and side-effects of conventional agents. As a natural product, (-)-epigallocatechingallate (EGCG) has abilities in anti-proliferation, anti-metastasis and pro-apoptosis of cervical cancer cells. Moreover, EGCG also has pharmaceutical synergistic effects with conventional agents such as cisplatin (CDDP) and bleomycin (BLM). More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6225117/

Epigallocatechin-3-gallate and its nanoformulation in cervical cancer therapy: the role of genes, MicroRNA and DNA methylation patterns (2023) Green tea, a popular and healthy nonalcoholic drink consumed globally, is abundant in natural polyphenols. One of these polyphenols is epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), which offers a range of health benefits, such as metabolic regulation, antioxidant properties, anti-inflammatory effects, and potential anticancer properties. Clinical research has shown that EGCG can inhibit cancers in the male and female reproductive systems, including ovarian, cervical, endometrial, breast, testicular, and prostate cancers. Further research on cervical cancer has revealed the crucial role of epigenetic mechanisms in the initiation and progression of this type of cancer. These include changes to the DNA, histones, and non-coding RNAs, such as microRNAs. These changes are reversible and can occur even before genetic mutations, making them a potential target for intervention therapies. One promising approach to cancer prevention and treatment is the use of specific agents (known as epi-drugs) that target the cancer epigenome or epigenetic dysregulation. Phytochemicals, a group of diverse molecules, have shown potential in modulating cancer processes through their interaction with the epigenetic machinery. Among these, green tea and its main polyphenol EGCG have been extensively studied. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10740301/

Vitamin D

Go catch some rays, take foods rich in D, or add to your daily stack. But make sure it’s D3 (cholecalciferol) rather than D2 (ergocalciferol):

The Preventive Role of the Vitamin D Endocrine System in Cervical Cancer (2023) Vitamin D along with its active metabolite calcitriol and its metabolic and signaling system, known as the vitamin D endocrine system, have been widely recognized as a pivotal regulator of calcium homeostasis in addition to non-calcemic antitumoral effects in a variety of human cancers, including cervical cancer. Several studies have found an inverse relationship between the incidence of cervical neoplasia and vitamin D levels. This narrative review updates the current evidence supporting the notion that the vitamin D endocrine system has a preventive role on cervical cancer, mainly in the early phases of the disease, acting at the level of suppressing cell proliferation, promoting apoptosis, modulating inflammatory responses, and probably favoring the clearance of human papillomavirus-dependent cervical lesions. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10218637/

Aspirin

Average OR of 0.53, i.e. a halving of the risk:

Aspirin and Acetaminophen Use and the Risk of Cervical Cancer (2016) Results Compared to nonusers, frequent aspirin use was associated with decreased odds of cervical cancer (odds ratio, 0.53; 95%confidence interval, 0.29–0.97). A slightly larger association was observed with frequent, long-term use of aspirin (odds ratio, 0.46; 95% confidence interval, 0.22–0.95). Acetaminophen use was not associated with the risk of cervical cancer. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4764061/

Dietary antioxidants

The Preventive Effect of Dietary Antioxidants on Cervical Cancer Development (2020) … We reviewed the relevant literature to investigate the dietary and nutrient intake on cervical cancer. The intake of vitamins A and D and carotenoids may inhibit early cervical cancer development. The intake of folate may prevent or inhibit HPV infection rom progressing to various grades of CIN. The intake of vitamins C and E may widely inhibit the process of cervical cancer development. Polyphenols are often used in cases of cervical cancer in combination chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Regarding nutrients, different antioxidants may have differing abilities to intervene in the natural history of cervical diseases associated with HPV infection. Regarding foods, the intake of both vegetables and fruits containing multiple vitamins may widely suppress cervical cancer development. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7698010/

Lower dietary mineral intake is significantly associated with cervical cancer risk in a population-based cross-sectional study (2021) Population-based studies investigating the association between dietary mineral intake and risk of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) or cervical cancer in Chinese women are few. We performed a cross-sectional analysis of screening data obtained from 2,304 women in 2014 within an ongoing cohort study comprising 40,000 women in China. … After adjusting for multiple potential confounders, low dietary calcium intake was associated with CIN2+ risk (first versus fourth quartile: odds ratio [OR]=1.52, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.01-2.32). Similar for magnesium (OR=1.80, 95% CI: 1.20-2.68), phosphorus (OR=1.69, 95% CI: 1.12-2.55), zinc (OR=1.55, 95% CI: 1.03-2.34), and potassium (OR=1.92, 95% CI: 1.28-2.88). Low dietary intakes of calcium and potassium were significantly associated with CIN1 risk. Increased CIN2+ risk correlated with rates of no oral contraceptives and lower levels of dietary Potassium. These results thus proposed that low dietary mineral intake was an independent risk factor, potential synergy may exist between low dietary mineral levels and oral contraceptives contribute to the development of higher-grade CIN and cervical cancer. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7738836/

Magnesium

Figure 2. Correlation between Magnesium intake and the risk of HPV infection . The red solid line depicts the fitted smooth curve relating the variables, and the blue dashed line denotes the 95% confidence interval for this fit. Adjusted for age, race, poverty-to-income ratio, education level, marital status, Smoking status, drinking status, Intake of vitamins A, C, K, folic acid, and β -carotene.

Honey

Hint:

Hit the subscribe button to learn more about the therapeutic properties of a non-manuka honey type in a future Substack.

Honey: A Promising Therapeutic Supplement for the Prevention and Management of Osteoporosis and Breast Cancer (2023) Osteoporosis and breast cancer are serious diseases that have become a significant socioeconomic burden. There are biochemical associations between the two disorders in terms of the amended function of estrogen, receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa beta ligand, oxidative stress, inflammation, and lipid accumulation. Honey as a functional food with high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties can contribute to the prevention of various diseases. Its health benefits are mainly related to the content of polyphenols. … Preclinical studies have revealed a beneficial impact of honey on both bone health (microstructure, strength, oxidative stress) and breast tissue health (breast cancer cell proliferation and apoptosis, tumor growth rate, and volume). … Clinical studies related to breast cancer have revealed that honey is effective in increasing blood cell counts, interleukin-3 levels, and quality of life. In summary, honey may serve as a prospective therapeutic supplement for bone and breast tissue health. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10045300/

Figure 1. Progression from normal cervical cytology to cervical cancer. Figure adapted from article by Muntinga et al . 7 CIN, cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; HSIL, high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions.

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Cannabidiol (CBD) as a Promising Anti-Cancer Drug (2020) … The effects of CBD on a variety of other cancers have also been reported, however to a lesser degree (Table S7). Cervical cancer cell lines treated with CBD had time- and concentration-dependent killing effects that were shown to be mediated by apoptosis and independent of cell cycle arrest [93,115]. Treatment with CBD resulted in the upregulation of p53 and Bax, a pro-apoptotic protein, and downregulation of RBBP6 and Bcl-2, two anti-apoptotic proteins, in SiHa, HeLa, and ME-180 cells [115]. CBD also decreased the invasion of HeLa and C33A, which was dependent on CB 1 , CB 2 , and TRPV1. Ramer et al. also found this anti-invasive property of CBD to be associated with the upregulation of p38 MAPK and p42/44 MAPK, along with their downstream target, TIMP-1, which is similar to lung cancers as discussed above (Figure 5A). More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7693730/

Quercetin

Quercetin modulates signaling pathways and induces apoptosis in cervical cancer cells (2019) … We find that quercetin decreases cell viability, reduces colony formation, promotes G 2 -M cell cycle arrest, induces DNA damage and encourages apoptosis. Quercetin induces apoptosis via activating both apoptotic pathways with a stronger effect of the extrinsic pathway relying on the combined power of TRAIL, FASL and TNF with up-regulation of caspases and pro-apoptotic genes. Quercetin could inhibit anti-apoptotic proteins by docking studies. Further, quercetin blocks PI3K, MAPK and WNT pathways. Anticancer effect of quercetin observed in cell-based assays were corroborated by molecular biology studies and yielded valuable mechanistic information. Quercetin appears to be a promising candidate with chemopreventive and chemotherapeutic potential and warrants further research. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6692570/

Resveratrol

Activation of FoxO1/SIRT1/RANKL/OPG pathway may underlie the therapeutic effects of resveratrol on aging-dependent male osteoporosis (2020) Results Age-dependent osteoporosis resulted in significant increase in serum levels of phosphate, bone specific alkaline phosphatase, hsCRP, IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α, MDA, NO, and RANKL gene expression. However, there was significant decrease in serum level of GSH, and gene expression of FoxO1, SIRT1 and OPG. Osteoporotic changes were seen in femur epiphysis, metaphysis and diaphysis. Resveratrol restored significantly age-dependent osteoporotic changes. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7293127/

Berberine

Potential cytotoxic and anti-metastatic effects of berberine on gynaecological cancers with drug-associated resistance (2020) Highlights Berberine can affect cervical cancer growth through inhibition of HPV oncoproteins.

Berberine can inhibit growth of cervical, ovarian, and endometrial cancer cells through inducing apoptosis.

Berberine decreases tumor-promoted angiogenesis via down-regulating VEGF expression in cervical cancer cells. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0223523419311031

Artemisinin and Artemisia annua (Sweet wormwood)

Use of artemisinin and its derivatives to treat HPV-infected/transformed cells and cervical cancer: a review (2014) … Laboratory studies have shown that this compound, and its derivatives, have activity against HPV-infected and -transformed cells and cervical cancer cells. In situations of compassionate use, studies have also demonstrated efficacy in clinical situations. Well-designed clinical trials relating to its use should be undertaken. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24754594/ (paywalled)

Baicalin and Scutellaria baicalensis (Chinese skullcap)

Baicalin Inhibits Human Cervical Cancer Cells by Suppressing Protein Kinase C/Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription (PKC/STAT3) Signaling Pathway (2018) Results Baicalin administration significantly reduced the viability by facilitating the apoptosis in HeLa and SiHa cells. Baicalin treatment also significantly reduced the wound closure and cell amount invaded as measured by Transwell assay. The expression levels of PKCζ, survivin, matrix metalloproteinase (MMP)2, MMP9 as well as the phosphorylation of signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) 3 were reduced in baicalin administrated cervical cancer cells. Conclusions Baicalin exerted anti-cancer effects on human cervical cancer cells by targeting STAT3 regulated signaling pathways. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5896362/

Gynostemma (Jiaogulan)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published As with artemisia and CBD, you can take this daily as a tea.

Figure 2. Cumulative risk of cervical cancer among women with cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 2 (CIN2) having active surveillance or immediate large loop excision of transformation zone (LLETZ), stratified by age (<30, ≤30). Graph is based on model 1. An interactive version of this graphic is available at https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/15561284/

Ivermectin

Ivermectin, a potential anticancer drug derived from an antiparasitic drug (2020) 2.5. Reproductive system cancer Cervical cancer is one of the most common gynecological malignancies, resulting in approximately 530,000 new cases and 270,000 deaths worldwide each year. The majority of cervical cancers are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection [54,55]. IVM has been proven to significantly inhibit the proliferation and migration of HeLa cells and promote apoptosis [56]. After intervention with IVM, the cell cycle of HeLa cells was blocked at the G1/S phase, and the cells showed typical morphological changes related to apoptosis. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7505114/

Perhaps your doctor could prescribe it for when you are HPV vaccinated, to inhibit L1-induced loss of p53?

Ivermectin is a specific inhibitor of importin α/β-mediated nuclear import able to inhibit replication of HIV-1 and dengue virus (2012) … We recently developed a high-throughput screen to identify specific and general inhibitors of protein nuclear import, from which ivermectin was identified as a potential inhibitor of importin α/β-mediated transport. In the present study, we characterized in detail the nuclear transport inhibitory properties of ivermectin, demonstrating that it is a broad-spectrum inhibitor of importin α/β nuclear import, with no effect on a range of other nuclear import pathways, including that mediated by importin β1 alone. Importantly, we establish for the first time that ivermectin has potent antiviral activity towards both HIV-1 and dengue virus, both of which are strongly reliant on importin α/β nuclear import, with respect to the HIV-1 integrase and NS5 (non-structural protein 5) polymerase proteins respectively. Ivermectin would appear to be an invaluable tool for the study of protein nuclear import, as well as the basis for future development of antiviral agents. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3327999/

Ivermectin: A Controversial Focal Point during the COVID-19 Pandemic (2022) 3.1. Antiviral Activity One of the most exciting effects of IVM is its possible role as an antiviral against COVID-19 [45]. Certain reviews have emphasized the antiviral effect of IVM in vitro and in vivo against RNA and DNA viruses [46]. An experiment in which cell cultures were treated with and without IVM (20 μmol/L) over 24 h identified increases in the gene expression of proteins participating in four antiviral pathways that were statistically significant, including the routes of infection of HCMV, HPV, EBV and HIV1. These results support the broad-spectrum antiviral activity of IVM [47]. It is essential to highlight that the movement of proteins between the cytoplasm and the nucleus is mediated by the superfamily of proteins called importins, which are essential for cellular processes, such as differentiation and development, and are fundamental in the pathological states of viral diseases and oncogenesis [48]. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9502658/

Fenbendazole

Demonstrated efficacy against cervical cancer stem cells (CCSCs), too. This is rare amongst Western allopathic cancer treatments, and is necessary to help prevent recurrences:

Fenbendazole Exhibits Antitumor Activity Against Cervical Cancer Through Dual Targeting of Cancer Cells and Cancer Stem Cells: Evidence from In Vitro and In Vivo Models (2025) Abstract Cervical cancer remains a major threat to women’s health, with advanced cases often exhibiting recurrence and metastasis due to cancer stem cells driving therapy resistance. This study evaluated fenbendazole (FBZ), a repurposed veterinary anthelmintic, for its antitumor activity dual targeting cervical cancer cells (CCCs) and cervical cancer stem cells (CCSCs). CD133+CD44+ CCSCs were isolated from HeLa and C-33 A cell lines via immunomagnetic sorting and validated for stemness. Cell proliferation, cell cycle and apoptosis, and protein expression were detected by MST assay, flow cytometry, and Western blot analysis, respectively. FBZ dose-dependently inhibited proliferation, induced G2/M arrest, and triggered apoptosis in both CCCs and CCSCs. Mechanistically, FBZ upregulated cyclin B1 and phosphorylation of cdc25C-Ser198, while downregulating Wee1, phosphorylation of CDK1, and phosphorylation of cdc25C-Ser216, collectively enforcing G2/M blockade. In vivo, FBZ (100 mg/kg) significantly suppressed tumor growth in xenograft models without weight loss, contrasting with cisplatin-induced toxicity. Survival analysis revealed 100% survival in FBZ-treated mice versus 40% in cisplatin and 0% in untreated controls. These findings demonstrate FBZ’s unique ability to simultaneously target bulk tumor cells and therapy-resistant CCSCs via cell cycle disruption, supported by its preclinical safety and efficacy, positioning it as a promising therapeutic candidate for cervical cancer. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12156427/

Lactoferrin

Inhibitory effects of human lactoferrin on U14 cervical carcinoma through upregulation of the immune response (2014) Abstract Human lactoferrin (hLF) is a multifunctional glycoprotein that inhibits cancer growth. However, the inhibitory effect of this glycoprotein in cervical cancer remains inconclusive. This study investigated the efficacy of hLF on the inhibition of U14 cervical cancer in vivo. Recombinant adenovirus carrying hLF (Ad-hLF) were constructed. Mice inoculated with U14 cells were randomly allocated to four treatments: i) Phosphate-buffered saline (negative control), ii) Ad-green fluorescent protein (negative control), iii) Ad-hLF (studied) or iv) cyclophosphamide (CTX; positive control). Tumor growth, as well as levels of natural killer (NK) cells, CD4+ and CD8+ peripheral blood T lymphocyte subpopulations, serum cytokines and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) in tumor tissues were detected. Compared with the negative controls, tumor growth was inhibited by hLF and mice lifespans in the Ad-hLF-treated group were prolonged to reach the levels of the CTX-treated group. The activity of tumor-killing NK cells was upregulated by hLF. Moreover, the number of CD4+ and CD8+ peripheral blood T lymphocyte subpopulations increased following treatment with Ad-hLF. Treatment with Ad-hLF increased the levels of serum interferon-γ, serum interleukin-2 (IL-2) and tumor necrosis factor-α, and decreased the levels of serum IL-4 in tumor-bearing mice. The expression of VEGF in tumor tissues was downregulated by hLF. In conclusion, hLF inhibits the growth of U14 solid tumors by modulating the immune response of tumor-bearing mice. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24520300/

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)

This isn’t a definitive list, and I cannot vouch for their toxicity or clinical efficacy. These are from “JADE REMEDIES, A Chinese Herbal Reference for the West” by Peter Holmes, 1996.

Illustrations are from “Zhi Wu Ming Shi Tu Kao” by Wu Qi-chun, 1848.



Volume 1:

Sichuan Fritillary Bulb:

Pinellia:

Lotus:

Fenugreek:

Turmeric (curcumin):

Phoenix-Tail Fern:

Job’s-Tears Seed:

Purple Nutsedge Root:

Volume 2:

Glossy Privet Berry:

Silkworm Larva.

At least these are dried:

Vomit Nut.

I hope it tastes better than it sounds:

I need to point out that these contain strychnine and have been used to make arrow poison. Nice.

Dragon Arum:

Pedatisect Pinellia:

Yellow Pagoda Tree:

Winter Cherry:

China Root:

Hornet/Wasp Nest.

If you want to collect your own, then beat yourself up:

Don’t mess around with TCM or other therapeutics. Always seek advice from licensed professional practitioners.

3.0 Parting shots

3.1 Chickenpox nonsense

These clowns just won’t let up, and boy, are they getting annoyed.

OK, we see you. Our kids don’t need yet another toxic assault on their developing immune systems, especially in this case, to prevent what amounts to a “usually mild” (as the article puts it) infection in almost all cases.

You can stop your arm-waving and your ad hominem attacks. This isn’t helping you to regain trust.

Instead, show us your long-term research and your randomised placebo-controlled child vaccine studies and clinical safety data.

Get your children the chickenpox jab to stop the anti-vaxxers, minister tells parents ahead of NHS rollout Conspiracy theorists who spread misinformation must be defeated, a health minister said, as he urged parents to take up the new chickenpox jab. The vaccine, which currently costs around £150 at private clinics and pharmacies, will be rolled out on the NHS in England from January. It will form part of a new combined immunisation on the childhood vaccination programme, and ministers hope it will protect some youngsters from severe complications from the virus. Health minister Stephen Kinnock argued it is “common sense” for parents to vaccinate their children, amid what he described as a rise in “vaccine hesitancy” following the Covid pandemic. New data reveals none of the main childhood vaccines in England reached the 95 per cent uptake target in 2024/25. Some 91.9 per cent of five-year-olds received one dose of the MMR vaccine, unchanged from 2023/24 and still the lowest level since 2010/11, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Stephen Kinnock said the government would work with schools, GPs and public health authorities to battle ‘vaccine hesitancy’ (PA) Just 83.7 per cent of five-year-olds had received both MMR doses, down year-on-year from 83.9 per cent and the lowest level since 2009/10. Uptake of the first MMR dose at 24 months stood at 88.9 per cent in 2024/25 – unchanged on the previous year, but again the lowest figure since 2009/10. Speaking to LBC, Mr Kinnock said: “There’s been a 10-year trend in declining take-up of vaccines, and I think obviously the vaccine hesitancy that came after the pandemic has definitely not helped. “These conspiracy theorists, who are peddling this nonsense and rubbish, we’ve got to take them on, we’ve got to defeat them in our arguments and drown out the noise that they’re making.” The government is working with GPs, schools and public health authorities to create local and national campaigns in a bid to increase take-up, Mr Kinnock said. These conspiracy theorists, who are peddling this nonsense and rubbish, we’ve got to take them on, we’ve got to defeat them in our arguments and drown out the noise that they’re making Stephen Kinnock Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said information shared online that is not rooted in scientific evidence could be one reason for the decline in vaccine uptake. “I think there is a lot of misinformation around vaccines, particularly around the MMR vaccine,” he told The Independent. “They are seeding doubts into people’s minds that probably wouldn’t have been there before.” He stressed that we need to “get into marginalised communities that might be fearful and make sure they understand what’s going on, and vaccinate them”. Dr Ben Kasstan-Dabush, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, urged people “to be cautious” of vaccine information on social media as “it may not be based on scientific evidence”. Instead, he suggested reading the NHS website or calling a GP surgery. Chickenpox is a common childhood illness and is usually mild. The main symptom is an itchy, spotty rash over the body, but, before this appears, children may have a high temperature, a loss of appetite, and may feel generally unwell. Chickenpox usually gets better on its own within one to two weeks, although some children can develop complications, including bacterial infections such as group A strep. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/get-your-children-the-chickenpox-jab-to-stop-the-anti-vaxxers-minister-tells-parents-ahead-of-nhs-rollout/ar-AA1LtkgW

To add to the scary, granny-killing “disinformation”, let me instead present this paper from back in 2002:

“Varicella control and vaccine coverage: issues and challenges” by Wallington and Weir found that, as is typical, chickenpox vaccine-induced immunity is inferior to natural immunity and has not been demonstrated to be lifelong.

The authors highlight the increased risk of re-infection or shingles in later life, which can put you at increased risk of complications, just when you don’t need this:

The risk of severe complications from primary VZV infection is much higher in adults than in children. Adults account for only 5% of all annual cases, yet between 1987 and 1996 they represented about 70% of reported VZV-related deaths in Canada.4

Would waning vaccine-induced immunity put both the mother AND child at increased risk?

Answers, please, Mr. Kinnock.

Maternal infection during the first 28 weeks of gestation can transmit VZV to the fetus and lead to congenital varicella syndrome.

A live attenuated vaccine called the Oka strain was developed in Japan, in the early 1970s. Until June 2000 the only varicella vaccine licensed for use in Canada was highly heat sensitive, but it has been replaced with a vaccine that offers better stability at fridge temperature.

Even most docs were against it. Why take a needless risk?

Despite the advent of a more stable vaccine, health care professionals do not universally accept routine administration of the varicella vaccine because it is unclear whether lifelong immunity will develop in children who are vaccinated.

It is currently estimated that the vaccine offers about 70%–90% protection against VZV of any severity for at least 7 to 10 years, which is the observation period reported from recent studies. 1 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11

If the protective effect wanes, a program of universal vaccination could cause a shift in the epidemiology of varicella to the adult population, with a resulting increase in morbidity. 3 , 12

This would put susceptible adults at increased risk of the disease at an age when significant complications are common.12

Far from being “misinformation”, there is ample evidence of illness and deaths (especially autism, ASD, and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, SIDS) linked to MMR, DTaP and other vaccines on the schedule. I've read some harrowing VAERS reports, and yes, there are much better alternatives available, enough to fill several Substacks.

From "Fig. 3. The pertussis vaccine and SIDS. In a preliminary study of 70 children who died from SIDS, more than two-thirds had received DPT within 21 days prior to death: 13 % died within 24 h, 26 % within 3 days, and 37 %, 61 %, and 70 % within 1, 2, and 3 weeks, respectively. Source: Torch, 1982." Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature

Postscript

The chickenpox varicella vaccine doesn't even work that well; you need two doses, and clinical trials have never had mortality as an endpoint (thread):

The trial referred to by Grok, PMC9297935, is written up in “Randomised controlled trial showed long‐term efficacy, immunogenicity and safety of varicella vaccines in Norwegian and Swedish children” (2021) by Casabona et al.

It looks like GSK needs to go back to school.

From "Chickenpox" by the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne https://www.rch.org.au/kidsinfo/fact_sheets/Chickenpox/

4.0 Concluding remarks

In this series of Substacks, I hope I have taken you closer to being able to give informed consent, whatever your decision may be. We learned that mimicking a viral protein to generate antibodies is a subpar approach to preventing cervical cancer, and it appears to be having the opposite effect through the elucidated mechanisms.

And evidence shows that delayed screening helped to hide a disturbing increase in vaccine-associated cancer rates.

I also presented a long list of alternative approaches to consider, and I trust that you will find many of these of interest, especially the importance of lifestyle and regular, early screening with follow-up treatments. Many of these are broad-spectrum therapeutics and should be of interest to all of us.

I might take a pass on the vomit nuts, though.

The Strid, Wharfedale, Yorkshire Dales, England

5.0 Disclaimer

This site is strictly an information website reviewing research into potential therapeutic agents. It does not advertise anything, or provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This site does not promote any of these as potential treatments or offer any claims for efficacy. Its content is aimed at researchers, registered medical practitioners, nurses, or pharmacists. This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. Always consult a qualified health provider before introducing or stopping any medications as any possible drug interactions or effects will need to be considered.

Any extracts quoted in the previous article are for non-commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

6.0 References