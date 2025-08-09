Reading time:

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Discussion

3.0 Parting shots

4.0 Concluding remarks

5.0 Disclaimer

6.0 References

1.0 Introduction

This is their objective:

Cervical cancer elimination by 2040 – plan for England Introduction Cervical cancer leads to approximately 685 deaths a year in England and most cervical cancer cases (99.8%) are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) virus. By increasing equitable uptake of both HPV vaccination, which protects against most forms of the virus, and cervical screening, which checks for high-risk HPV, we can make cervical cancer a disease of the past. On 15 November, 2023, NHS England outlined its ambition to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040, aligning with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global initiative to achieve a below 4 per 100,000 cervical cancer incidence rate. More: https://www.england.nhs.uk/long-read/cervical-cancer-elimination-by-2040-plan-for-england/

This Substack discusses why a key part of their current approach is flawed and is having the opposite effect on case numbers.

In Part I, I reviewed literature discussing cases of post-vaccinal neurotoxicity in Japan, the structure of the virus and oncogenicity mechanisms, HPV and vaccinal links to osteoporosis, how vaccinal L1 envelope proteins trigger an immune response by immune cells, and the cytokine response to vaccination.

This Substack will further discuss the link between HPV vaccination and osteoporosis via the RANKL/HMGB1/RAGE signalling pathway, adverse events linked to the use of aluminium-containing adjuvants (i.e. aluminium toxicosis), the mechanisms behind vaccine-upregulated ILT2, and other cancer-promoting mechanisms.

2.0 Discussion

2.1 Gardasil and Cervarix vaccine trials failed to demonstrate efficacy

I discussed the bombshell paper “Update on Effects of the Prophylactic HPV Vaccines on HPV Type Prevalence and Cervical Pathology” (2024), by Hamson & Oliver in Part I. The reality is that questions about real-world efficacy are as old as the vaccines. These are some of the other “Turtles all the way down” studies:

A Dutch analysis from 2013 showed that Gardasil was already a flop, i.e. the efficacy for younger age groups was less than 50%.

Key takeaways from “Estimating the Effectiveness of HPV Vaccination in the Open Population: A Bayesian Approach” by Woertman & van der Wilt:

Methods A Bayesian approach was used to reanalyze the data underlying a guidance by the Dutch National Health Insurance Board about the quadrivalent HPV vaccine Gardasil.

Several studies document the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing cases in different subpopulations. None of these (sub)populations, however, is representative of the actual target population that the vaccination program will be applied to.

We used a Bayesian approach for restructuring the data by means of reweighting the subpopulations by using HPV prevalence data, to estimate the effectiveness that can be expected in the actual target population.

Results The original data show an effectiveness of 44% in the entire population and an effectiveness of 98% for women who were compliant and were HPV-free at the start of the study.

If you over-sample vaccinated populations that don’t get exposed to the virus, then yes, your vaccine will appear to work well!

“Lucky heather” probably works as well, if compared using this scam technique.

In the study population, the HPV prevalence was below 4% . In the relevant target population, however, the actual prevalence could be very different. In fact, some publications find an HPV prevalence of around 10% . We used Bayesian techniques to estimate the effectiveness in the actual target population.

We found a mean effectiveness of 25%, and the probability that the effectiveness in the target population exceeds 50% is virtually zero. The results are very sensitive to the HPV prevalence that is used.

HPV vaccination is so ineffective for older age groups that in 2007 the Dutch Healthcare Insurance Board (College voor Zorgverzekeringen, CVZ) advised against HPV vaccination for these cohorts.

Merck appealed:

In 2007 and 2008, CVZ issued two advises to the Dutch Minister of Health about the reimbursement of Gardasil [14], [15]. In 2007, CVZ recommended that Gardasil should not be reimbursed for 13- to 26-year-old women and girls [14]. CVZ acknowledged the therapeutic added value of Gardasil, but was not convinced of its cost-effectiveness.

Shortly thereafter, the Dutch Health Council recommended including HPV vaccination in the national vaccination program for 12-year-old girls and that girls who were then 13 to 16 years old would also be eligible for vaccination [16].

After that, in 2008, the manufacturer of Gardasil asked for a reassessment, with the request to reimburse the vaccine for 17- and 18-year-old girls as well. For the same reasons as in 2007, CVZ advised not to reimburse Gardasil [15].

In both advices, one of CVZ’s main points of critique regarding the cost-effectiveness model supplied by the manufacturer was the effectiveness of the vaccine that was used in the model . In the first advice, the cost-effectiveness model used the per-protocol susceptible effectiveness from one of the phase 3 trials.

CVZ considered this assumption to be unrealistic and overly optimistic. In the second advice, in the new cost-effectiveness model supplied by the manufacturer, attempts were made to correct for existing HPV-16/18 prevalence, but CVZ maintained that the assumptions were not sufficiently supported by data.

Higher prevalence of HPV in the target population = lower efficacy = a commercial flop.

Excuse the expression, but Merck used exclusion criteria to bury the bodies:

Clearly, not all women and girls were eligible to participate in these studies. Considering the exclusion criteria, it seems likely that among the women who were excluded the HPV prevalence would be higher than among the women who were included in the study.

Indeed, a higher number of lifetime sex partners is strongly associated with HPV prevalence [18].

Another bombshell is that HPV vaccination “has no therapeutic benefit for women who are already infected with HPV before vaccination.”

Studies have shown that 20 - 72% of infants have already been infected maternally from birth. This means that the child has already acquired a significant amount of immunity to HPV. You cannot vaccinate against vertically transmitted, familial infections.

An inconvenient truth, coupled with vaccine escape by replacement types, helps to bring down the whole HPV vaccine house of cards:

Transmission Rate Vertical transmission of HR-HPV has been demonstrated when the maternal HPV type is concordant with the HPV type isolated from the newborn. In a large study, Smith found a 71% concordance rate of HPV genotypes in mother-baby pairs. They also found a high concordance (93%) and a low discordance rate when maternal and neonatal antibodies to HPV virus-like particles were analyzed.37 Rombaldi and Gajewska estimate that the prevalence of HPV in pregnant women is 25%.38,39 Several studies have evaluated the rate at which HPV is transmitted from mother to child, but the reported rates of transmission vary. Reported rates of transmission of HPV in women without clinical evidence of HPV to the neonate range from 1–18%.38,40,41 Watts reported a 1% transmission rate of HPV in infants who were born to women without clinical evidence of HPV or the presence of HPV DNA.40 Smith et al found similar rates of transmission in their study population of 203 infants born from 198 women. Of the 203 infants, two had detectable HPV in oral or genital swabs.41,42 At the other end of the spectrum, Fredericks detected HPV DNA in 1/19 (a transmission rate of 5%) infants born from 19 women who had HPV negative cervical swabs.43 Pararkain detected HPV in either buccal or genital swabs in 9% (1/11) of infants born to women without evidence of HPV in cervical swabs using PCR. This number increased to 18% when the infant were examined six weeks later.44 The rate of transmission was also examined in infants whose mothers had clinically evidence of HPV or cervical samples that were positive for HPV DNA at delivery. In women who had detectable HPV during pregnancy, reported HPV transmission rates range from 5–72%.38,42,43 From: “Human Papillomavirus in Infants: Transmission, Prevalence, and Persistence“ (2013) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3632362/

Also, it is known that HPV vaccination has no therapeutic benefit for women who are already infected with HPV before vaccination. In contrast, for women who were uninfected at the time of vaccination, Gardasil is highly effective in preventing events with effectiveness near 100% [13].

Therefore, the HPV-16/18 prevalence before vaccination in the population that is to be vaccinated will be a major determinant of the effectiveness that will eventually be found.

Because even in the intention-to-treat populations the HPV-16/18 prevalence prior to vaccination will probably be lower than the HPV-16/18 prevalence in the open population, the intention-to-treat effectiveness is also likely to be an overestimate of the effectiveness in the actual target population.

Therefore, if we could estimate the effectiveness that can be expected in the target population, based on the above-mentioned effectiveness estimate and on information about the HPV prevalence, we would be much closer to a satisfactory answer to the most relevant question: “What will be the effectiveness—and therefore cost-effectiveness—among all girls who would in fact be eligible for vaccination?”

Results of the Bayesian Analysis The Bayesian supplementary analysis resulted in a posterior distribution for the vaccine’s effectiveness in the projected target population. Summary data are displayed in Table 2.

Again, their data shows that the product is, statistically, a flop when administered to the target populations, with efficacy in the range 25 - 53%.

We found a mean estimated effectiveness of 25% and a 95% credible interval ranging from 7% to 41%. The probability that the true effectiveness exceeds 25% is found to be 53%, and the probability that the effectiveness in the target population exceeds 50% is virtually zero.

From: “ Figure 2 shows the posterior probability distribution for the effectiveness as well as a cumulative distribution plot for the posterior distribution.” https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1098301513000119

The CVZ later got won over by a later cooked-up study, but they were misled:

We already noted that, based on numbers such as the per-protocol effectiveness of 98% and the intention-to-treat effectiveness of 44% from the FUTURE II study, CVZ concluded that the effectiveness of Gardasil was sufficient.

On the basis of our supplementary analysis, we can see that an effectiveness of 25% is more likely in the actual target population and that the probability that the vaccine’s effectiveness in the target population exceeds 50% is virtually zero.

Conceivably, having the outcomes from our supplementary analysis would have changed CVZ’s opinion about the prophylactic effectiveness of Gardasil.

From 2020-21:

Trials of HPV vaccine may have overestimated its efficacy, study finds Researchers have found that follow-up time was too short and an unrepresentative population was used in trials of the human papillomavirus vaccines Gardasil and Cervarix. Researchers found that there was uncertainty as to whether either vaccine prevented cervical cancer, which takes decades to develop, because women in the majority of the trials were followed up for less than six years The efficacy of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines as a preventative for cervical cancer may have been overestimated in trials, a review in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine has concluded (21 January 2020)[1]. Researchers looked at 12 phase II and III randomised controlled trials of Gardasil and Cervarix. They found that there was uncertainty as to whether either vaccine prevented cervical cancer, which takes decades to develop, because women in the majority of the trials were followed up for less than six years, aside from one trial extension in which follow-up was for less than nine years. The trial populations also had limited relevance to the real world, as they were older than the target population of those aged 9-13 years. The researchers also said the trials may have overstated efficacy because screening was conducted at 6–12 month intervals, rather than the normal screening interval of 36 months, leaving uncertainty as to whether detected infections would clear or lead to cervical changes. There was evidence that vaccination prevented cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) grade 1 (CIN1), but the researchers said that this was not clinically important because CIN1 is unlikely to progress to cancer. In contrast, there was not enough evidence of efficacy against CIN grade 3, which is more likely to progress to cancer. “This review has revealed many methodological problems with the phase II and III efficacy trials of HPV vaccination, leading to uncertainty regarding understanding its efficacy,” the researchers concluded. References [1] Rees C, Brhlikova P & Pollock A. Will HPV vaccination prevent cervical cancer? J Royal Soc Med 2020. doi: 10.1177/0141076819899308 Last updated 12 February 2021 19:01 Citation The Pharmaceutical Journal, Trials of HPV vaccine may have overestimated its efficacy, study finds;Online:DOI:10.1211/PJ.2020.20207648 https://pharmaceutical-journal.com/article/news/trials-of-hpv-vaccine-may-have-overestimated-its-efficacy-study-finds (paywalled)

Let’s take a look at the summary of the cited research from 2020. It’s quite damning and highlights some important gaps in the research.

We now know that the answer is “no”, as high-grade CIN3 and cervical cancer rates are back where they were 50-60 years ago, or worse:

Summary We conducted a critical appraisal of published Phase 2 and 3 efficacy trials in relation to the prevention of cervical cancer in women. Our analysis shows the trials themselves generated significant uncertainties undermining claims of efficacy in these data.

There were 12 randomised control trials (RCTs) of Cervarix and Gardasil. The trial populations did not reflect vaccination target groups due to differences in age and restrictive trial inclusion criteria.

The use of composite and distant surrogate outcomes makes it impossible to determine effects on clinically significant outcomes.

Cervical cancer was never a clinical trials endpoint:

It is still uncertain whether human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination prevents cervical cancer as trials were not designed to detect this outcome, which takes decades to develop.

Although there is evidence that vaccination prevents cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 1 (CIN1) this is not a clinically important outcome (no treatment is given).

Trials used composite surrogate outcomes which included CIN1. High efficacy against CIN1+ (CIN1, 2, 3 and adenocarcinoma in situ (AIS)) does not necessarily mean high efficacy against CIN3+ (CIN3 and AIS), which occurs much less frequently.

There are too few data to clearly conclude that HPV vaccine prevents CIN3+. CIN in general is likely to have been overdiagnosed in the trials because cervical cytology was conducted at intervals of 6–12 months rather than at the normal screening interval of 36 months.

This means that the trials may have overestimated the efficacy of the vaccine as some of the lesions would have regressed spontaneously. Many trials diagnosed persistent infection on the basis of frequent testing at short intervals, i.e. less than six months. There is uncertainty as to whether detected infections would clear or persist and lead to cervical changes.

Long-term efficacy against cancer notwithstanding, our last study was from this year, and it also showed that vaccination was associated with increased rates of non-vaccine high-risk HPV types vs the unvaccinated controls.

I won’t walk through it, as the findings are in line with the Hamson & Oliver paper from 2024.

Figure 2, from ”Human papillomavirus prevalence in first, second and third cervical cell samples from women HPV-vaccinated as girls, Denmark, 2017 to 2024: data from the Trial23 cohort study separator” (2025) by Nonboe et al tells you all you need to know.

What have we learnt from this study? Infection with HPV types covered by the vaccine (HPV16/18) has been almost eliminated. Before vaccination, the prevalence of HPV16/18 was between 15–17%, which has decreased in vaccinated women to < 1% by 2021.

However, about one-third of women still had HPV infection with non-vaccine high-risk HPV types, and new infections with these types were more frequent in vaccinated than in unvaccinated women.

Vaccinated: Blue

Unvaccinated: Green

2.2 The HPV vaccination > TNF-α > RANKL > HMGB1 > RAGE > Osteoporosis signalling pathway

I will keep this as simple as possible, beginning with an introduction to vaccine-induced pro-inflammatory cytokines, upstream of the osteoporosis signalling pathway.

In other words, if you see these being expressed, then osteoporosis becomes a possible outcome:

HPV vaccination promotes upregulation of TNF-α

We knew from the Yamaguchi et al. paper discussed in Part 1, “HPV vaccines induce trained immunity and modulate pro-inflammatory cytokine expression in response to secondary Toll-like receptor stimulations” (2024) that Gardasil can signal osteoporosis pathways through at least two pathways:

Release of HMGB1 from dying cells. Through priming the immune system when challenged to release pro-inflammatory cytokines, including interleukin-6 (IL-6) and tumour necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α). This means that upregulation not only lasts for several weeks after vaccination or boosting, but also after exposure to a pathogen.

A further study confirmed a significant upregulation of cytokines, including TNF-α.

TNF-α, tumour necrosis factor alpha, is a pro-inflammatory chemical messenger produced by various immune cells. It is mostly produced by activated macrophages.

TNF gets its name because it is multifunctional and multirole, with regard to tumours.

On the one hand, it can be a cancer killer. On the other hand, it can kill or promote cancer cell growth, proliferation, invasion and metastasis, and tumour angiogenesis.

N.B. These pathways aren’t unique to HPV vaccines, as the objective is always to induce a robust immune response before exposure to the live pathogen, for better or worse.

From “HPV-16 L1 VLP vaccine elicits a broad-spectrum of cytokine responses in whole blood” (2005) by Pinto et al.:

Stimulation of cells from vaccine recipients with L1 VLP (10 μg/ml) induced significant increases in the median levels of inflammatory (IL-1β, IL-8), as well as Th1 (IL-2 and IFN-γ, TNF-α , GM-CSF) and Th2 type (IL-4, IL-6, and IL-10) cytokines (Table 1, Fig. 1A).

These results suggest that a recall response to L1 VLP vaccine comprises activation of innate and adaptive immune responses. The highest increment in cytokine response for whole blood cultures from vaccinated women relative to month 0 (baseline) was observed following the injection of the second dose of vaccine at month 2 for all the cytokines measured.

Further increases following the third vaccination were seen for IL-2, TNF-α, GM-CSF, IL-4, IL-10, and GM-CSF, but these increases were mostly small and non-significant (Table 1, Fig. 1A).

Extract from Table 1. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X05002525

From: “Fig. 1. Whole blood cytokine responses to HPV-16 L1 VLP tested in vitro either at 10 μg/ml (A) or 1 μg/ml (B), PHA (C), and unstimulated, media control (D) in a total of 20 vaccine (filled bars) and four placebo (hatched bars) recipients. Results are presented as median cytokine levels in pg/ml. Vaccine was administered at 0, 1, and 6 months. Whole blood collected at 0, 2, and 7 months (before and 1 month following second and third immunization) was stimulated for 24 h in the absence or presence of L1 VLP or PHA. Supernatants were collected and tested for cytokine content using multiplex cytokine analysis, as described in Section 2. Cytokines were divided in three categories (Th1, Th2 type and inflammatory) for simplicity of presentation. A non-parametric test of trend was used to examine time trends in cytokine production for each in vitro culturing condition.” https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X05002525

TNF-α levels were still elevated four to five times higher than the baseline a month after dose 1, and a month after the booster, at month 7:

Overall, the greatest relative increases in cytokine responses in whole blood cultures following vaccination were seen for IL-2 (47 and 52-fold at months 2 and 7, respectively), IL-6 (26- and 11-fold at months 2 and 7), and IL-8 (10- and 9-fold at month 2 and month 7), followed by GM-CSF (five- and seven-fold at months 2 and 7), IFN-γ (seven-fold at months 2 and 7) and IL-10 (four- and six- fold at months 2 and 7), TNF-α (four- and five-fold at months 2 and 7), IL-1β (five and three-fold at months 2 and 7) and IL-4 (three- and four-fold at months 2 and 7). Some L1 VLP recipients showed small increases for IL-5 and IL-12 production (in 9/20 and 4/20 recipients, respectively) in response to L1 VLP following vaccination.

TNF-α levels correlated with increases in both IL-10 and IL-6 at the lower dose:

The largest (Spearman correlation > 0.60) and most significant correlations observed included the correlation between IL-10/TNF-α (r = 0.78, p < 0.0001) and IL-10/IL-6 (r = 0.72, p < 0.0001) when VLP was tested at 1 μg/ml.

HPV vaccination activates NF-kB

We know from various studies that the transcription factor NF-κB is a pivotal upstream mediator of inflammatory responses, and that IL-6 is the hallmark of NF-kB activation .

In other words, if a study finds elevated pro-inflammatory cytokines, then NF-kB is also activated:

From: “NF-κB target genes involved in inflammation development and progression. NF-κB is an inducible transcription factor. After its activation, it can activate transcription of various genes and thereby regulate inflammation. NF-κB target inflammation not only directly by increasing the production of inflammatory cytokines, chemokines and adhesion molecules, but also regulating the cell proliferation, apoptosis, morphogenesis and differentiation.” https://www.nature.com/articles/sigtrans201723/figures/1

NF-kB is involved in post-vaccination inflammatory syndrome and promotes HMGB1 secretion

From “The mechanism of HMGB1 secretion and release“ (2022) by Chen et al.:

High mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) is a nonhistone nuclear protein that has multiple functions according to its subcellular location. In the nucleus, HMGB1 is a DNA chaperone that maintains the structure and function of chromosomes.

In the cytoplasm, HMGB1 can promote autophagy by binding to BECN1 protein. After its active secretion or passive release, extracellular HMGB1 usually acts as a damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) molecule, regulating inflammation and immune responses through different receptors or direct uptake.

In 1973, Ernest Johns, Graham Goodwin and colleagues extracted a set of nonhistone proteins from calf thymus chromatin 1 , 2 . Subsequently, these proteins were named “high mobility group” (HMG) proteins because of their high mobility in polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis systems with no signs of aggregation.

Currently, HMG family proteins include HMGB, HMGN, and HMGA subfamilies, which are highly evolutionarily conserved nuclear proteins3. As the most abundant protein among all the HMG family members and the second-most abundant protein in the nucleus, HMGB1 (also known as HMG14, HMG-15, and amphoterin6) is widely expressed in mammalian cells and tissues7.

L1 proteins and feedback mechanisms:

In the classical NF-κB activation pathway, subunit p65/p50 dimers are activated in response to various stress signals (such as cytokines, LPS, growth factors and antigen receptors).

NF-kB’s role was confirmed by inhibition — HMGB1 secretion declines in response:

After inhibitor of NF-κB beta (IKBKB) protein is phosphorylated, its subsequent degradation by the proteasome leads to translocation of NF-κB p65/p50 to the nucleus, thereby inducing target gene expression alone or in combination with other transcription factor families.

The NF-κB pathway is involved in HMGB1 release, whereas inhibition of the canonical NF-κB pathway limits HMGB1 secretion in activated immune cells118–120, although the NF-κB target gene directly responsible for this process is still unclear.

TNF is targeted by NF-kB, and may also be involved:

One possibility is that, as mentioned above, TNF (the classic NF-κB target gene) may be involved in the NF-κB-dependent release of HMGB1.

From: “Fig. 2. Active secretion of HMGB1 during stress. HMGB1 secretion is mediated by secretory lysosomes, which can be triggered by a variety of cytokines, signaling pathways, and cell–cell interactions.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8894452/

TLR4 signalling by HPV viruses and vaccines

We know from the vaccine-induced pro-inflammatory cytokine profile that expressing L1 envelope proteins in virus-like particles (VLPs) successfully mimics the immune response to the live virus. Unfortunately, this also means that viral pathologies associated with L1 proteins are also mimicked, which is the theme of these Substacks.

This wouldn’t be a problem if L1 wasn’t biologically active, but then it would be useless in any vaccine against specific HPV types.

From 2005, “Activation of dendritic cells by human papillomavirus-like particles through TLR4 and NF-kappaB-mediated signalling, moderated by TGF-beta” by Yan et al., we learn that the heparin receptor for vaccinal L1 activates dendritic cell (DC) signalling through a pattern recognition receptor (PRR) called toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), otherwise known as “TLR4 signalling”. NF-kB is also involved:

Human papillomavirus-like particles (HPV-VLP) are a candidate vaccine for prevention of HPV infection, and also are a candidate for an immunogenic delivery system for incorporated antigen.

VLP activate in vitro generated dendritic cells (DC) but not Langerhans cells (LC) ; however, the mechanism of this activation is unknown. We have shown that uptake and activation of DC by VLP involves proteoglycan receptors and can be inhibited by heparin. Heparin has been shown to activate DC by signalling through Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) and nuclear factor (NF)-κB .

The data provide evidence that HPV-VLP signal DC through a pathway involving proteoglycan receptors, TLR4 and NF-κB, and shed light on the mechanism by which VLP stimulate immunity in the absence of adjuvants in vivo. LC may resist activation in normal epithelium abundant in TGF-β, but not in situations in which TGF-β concentrations are reduced.

In the skin and mucosal epithelium, two major APC, dendritic cells (DC) and Langerhans cells (LC) , specialize in antigen capture and antigen presentation. LC are located in the epidermis and the epithelial layer of the mucosal tissues, while DC are located in the dermis and deeper tissues 6 .

LC capture and transport epithelial-derived antigens to draining lymph nodes, and they play an important role in the initiation of skin and mucosal responses 7 , 8 .

TGF-β, which is abundant in epithelia, is required for development of LC in vivo 9 . Similarly, TGF-β promotes development of LC from monocytes or haemopoietic progenitors in vitro 10 , 11 , 12 .

Maturation and activation are important for migration of DC and LC from peripheral sites to lymphoid organs, and for effective antigen presentation and priming13.

They demonstrated that prolonged exposure of immature DCs to vaccinal-type VLPs led to their maturation and antigen-presenting abilities, via heparin, TLR4, and a maturation factor called RelB:

Experiments using RelB deficient mice demonstrate that RelB is essential for myeloid DC and LC maturation 23 . RelB plays a direct role in antigen presentation, in that RelB nuclear translocation augments APC function through induction of CD40, MHC and costimulatory molecule expression.

In the present study, we examine the role of RelB and TGF-β in DC and LC signalling by VLP generated in vitro by transfection of insect cells with the gene encoding the capsid protein L1 of the HPV 6b strain (HPV 6bL1-VLP).

We show that maturation of DC induced by the VLP is dependent on NF-κB and TLR4 signalling, and that TGF-β moderates this response in LC.

Langerhans cells (LCs) failed to mature. I'm interested in the TLR4 signalling, but why might this be a hindrance to vaccine efficacy, and the motivation for this research?

Because the LCs are skin and mucosal resident — the very immune cells you would want to prime against HPV infection, and yet the vaccine is failing to do this, due to the inhibition of RelB translocation to the nucleus by transforming growth factor (TGF).

From: “Figure 1. Schematic representation of the properties of Langerhans cell (LC) shared by dendritic cells (DCs) or macrophages. LCs display a mixture of properties, which they share with macrophages (indicated in green), such as self-maintenance and ontogeny. However, LCs are capable of presenting antigen and actively migrate to the draining lymph nodes, which qualifies them as DCs (properties shared between LCs and DCs are indicated in red).” https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2018.00093/full

These data indicate that in response to HPV 6bL1-VLP, human DC but not LC acquire some markers of activation, as well as IL-10 but not IL-12 production. Furthermore, the lack of phenotypic maturation of LC by VLP is not due to suppressive effects of IL-10.

The present study demonstrates that LC fail to become activated in the presence of TGF-β1, as this cytokine inhibits nuclear RelB translocation.

CTL: Cytotoxic T lymphocyte, part of the adaptive immune response to infected or cancerous cells.

It has been proposed that the adjuvant-like effects of VLP relate to their capacity to mature murine or human myeloid DC in vitro 14. Splenic DC activation has been shown to be critical for priming of CTL responses after vaccination with non-HPV-VLP15.

Vaccinal VLPs work in the same way:

Both heparan sulphate and hyaluronan have been shown to activate the NF-κB pathway in DC through interactions with TLR4 42 , 43 . The present study provides the first demonstration of a similar signalling mechanism for HPV-VLP.

The requirement for prolonged incubation of DC with VLP to achieve RelB activation is in keeping with a multistep model of DC activation, which is dependent on an initial interaction with GAG receptors and signalling through TLR4.

Taken together, the data presented here demonstrate fundamental differences in the uptake and signalling of DC and LC by HPV 6bL1-VLP that may reflect responsiveness of APC to VLP vaccines in vivo.

The effects of TGF-β highlight the critical role of the epithelial environment in modulation of the immune responsiveness to HPV itself or to HVP-VLP.

Figure 4 from “The HPV viral regulatory mechanism of TLRs and the related treatments for HPV-associated cancers” (2024) by Qi et al. illustrates the HPV L1 VLP > TLR4 signalling pathway and where NF-kB is activated:

From: “Figure 4. The key TLRs, as well as their signal adapters and downstream media, are crucial for TLR signal transduction. HPV can affect the expression of TLR, which is beneficial for sustained viral infection and even carcinogenesis. The CpG motif from HPV E6 can stimulate TLR9. Infection with HPV E6 and E7 inhibits TLR9 transcription. Contrary to the downregulation of TLR9, the TLR3, 5 and 8 pathways are upregulated during HPV infection. The signal transduction initiated by TLR can activate NF- κB Then activate IRF. The activation of IRF can induce IFN - I, which is crucial for the innate immunity of the virus. HPV L1 VLP can directly activate B cells through TLR4 and MyD88 dependent pathways, thereby producing IgG. In the figure, it should be noted that TLR5 and 11, as well as TLR2 and 6, are independent entities, but their pathways are similar.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11133576

Why might TLR4 signalling in response to vaccinal L1 be a cause for concern?

Because, if you already have precancerous (e.g. CIN) or malignant cells, overexpression of TLR4 leads to the production of cancer-promoting cytokines:

The expression of TLR4 and 9 changes during HPV infection. In studies on the occurrence of cervical cancer, it has been found that TLR4 and 9 levels are crucial for initiating innate immune responses owing to the toxic effects of target cells and the induction of cytokine synthesis.

Therefore, lower levels of TLR4 and 9 are typically associated with worsening cancer progression and poor prognosis (47, 48).

Overexpression of TLR4 was also found in precancerous and malignant cervical cancer specimens, as well as in the human cervical cancer line (HeLa) (49, 50). It produces TGF-β, IL-6 and other immune regulatory cytokines are associated with cancer cell proliferation and immune suppression (43).

Previously discussed vaccine-promoted HMGB1 also has “tumorigenic potential”:

Some studies have observed that compared with normal Keratinocyte, 80% of differentially expressed genes are down regulated in cervical cancer cell lines (62).

Significant changes were detected in both TLR binding genes and molecules related to antiviral immune response, NF-κB activation and MAPK pathway, particularly in the HMGB1-TLR4 signaling axis (62).

Analysis of its function also showed that the expression of HMGB1 has a certain effect on the proliferation of cervical cancer cell lines, and also has tumorigenic potential (62).

OSCC: oral squamous cell carcinoma isn’t spared either by TLR4 signalling:

Corresponding evaluations have also been conducted on TLR4 and 9 in OSCC, and the results show that their increased expression levels can lead to tumor development (43).

Cervarix’s formula further promotes TLR4 (i.e. an agonist) by including an adjuvant:

In HPV related cancers, several pharmacological substances that alter the activity of these receptors were first tested and used as adjuvants for cervical cancer vaccines.

Cervarix is a vaccine which can target HPV 16 and 18. MPL (LPS derived from Salmonella Minnesota) is included in Cervarix’s formula and is a TLR4 agonist (92).

MPL can be used to promote to activate the innate response of interferon and synthesis pro-inflammatory cytokine. As a result, it can also trigger adaptive responses (14).

Extract from “Table 1. TLR agonists associated with the treatment of HPV related diseases. Target - Agonist - Disease/model - Therapeutic method - stage”. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11133576

You won’t see this in the patient information leaflet (PIL):

… Various TLR agonists are currently under investigation in clinical trials for their ability to orchestrate antitumor immunity. The antitumor responses are largely attributed to their aptitude to stimulate APCs such as DCs which in turn, activate tumor-specific T cell responses. However, there is a potential for TLR signaling to occur on cells other than professional APCs that could negate antitumor responses or even worse, promote tumor growth. The impetus for this review is twofold. First, there is accumulating data demonstrating that the engagement of TLRs on different T cell subsets and different cancer types could promote tumor growth or conversely, contribute to antitumor responses. Second, the efficacy of TLR agonists as monotherapies to treat cancer patients has been limited. … Mice with functional TLR4 signaling exhibited diminished lung permeability, leukocyte infiltration, and tumor formation [112]. It is worth noting that this study is an exception in the current literature, the majority of which portrays TLR4 to play a potent protumor role. … In addition to inducing tumor cell proliferation and enhancing cell survival, TLR4 engagement on human breast cancer cell lines has been shown to promote tumor progression by producing factors that promote immune evasion, such as VEGF, NO, IL-6, IL-12, and MMPs [152–154]. NO and IL-6 have been implicated in immune suppression by contributing to the immune evasion of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells and inhibition of NK activity [119, 153]. Furthermore, in mouse colon cancer models, TLR4 stimulation is linked to prolonging tumor-cell survival by up-regulating the expression of the programmed cell death ligand 1 (B7-H1) and ICOS ligand (B7-H2) and by down-regulating the expression of the death receptor Fas [119]. He et al. [155] reported that TLR4 stimulation on human lung cancer cells can also promote immune escape by inducing immunosuppressive cytokines, such as TGF-β, VEGF, and IL-8, while supporting an apoptosis-resistant phenotype. From: “TLR agonists: our best frenemy in cancer immunotherapy“ (2013) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23475577

Maybe mimicking one of the HPV pro-cancer mechanisms, TLR4 signalling, wasn’t such a smart move.

Fig.2 from “HMGB1 and Toll-like receptors: potential therapeutic targets in autoimmune diseases” (2023) illustrates the TLR4-HMGB1 signalling axis:

From: “Fig. 2. HMGB1 and TLRs signaling pathway. HMGB1 can combined with cell surface TLRs (TLR1, TLR2, TLR4, TLR5, TLR6), while the nucleic acid of HMGB1 can cross the cell membrane and bind to the endosomal TLRs (TLR3, TLR7, TLR8, TLR9). TLRs recruit TIR domain-containing adaptor proteins like MyD88 and TRIF, which activate NF-κB signaling and IRFs. This initiates the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α, IFN-γ or the type I interferons IFN-α and IFN-β. The figure distinguishes by color the adaptor proteins MyD88 and TRIF that bind to different TLRs. TRIF: TIR domain-containing adaptor protein inducing IFNβ, MyD88: molecule myeloid differentiation primary response differentiation gene 88, NF-κB: nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, IRF: Interferon Regulatory Factor, IFN: Interferon, TNF-α: tumor necrosis factor-alpha, IL: Interleukin.” https://molmed.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s10020-023-00717-3

Morale et al. discussed the mechanisms in “HPV-transformed cells exhibit altered HMGB1-TLR4/MyD88-SARM1 signaling axis“ (2018).

Key takeaways:

Here we show that the expression of most TLRs is downregulated in cells transformed with HPV, the only exception being TLR4. Previous studies have shown a positive correlation between TLR4 expression levels and cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) grade.

HMGB1 is also a TLR4 agonist:

In addition, activation of TLR4 by LPS in HPV positive cervical tumor derived cell lines resulted in higher TLR4 expression and resistance to apoptosis. We also observed that other proteins related directly to TLR4 activation exhibited altered expression in the presence of HPV. These include the adaptor molecules MyD88 and SARM1, NFκB activation-related proteins Ube2N and TRAF6, and the TLR4 agonist HMGB1.

Although this review was meant to focus on vaccine-induced osteoporosis pathways, tumorigenesis is also promoted by the same pathway. TLR4 signalling is at the heart of this:

A strong relationship between HMGB1, TLR4, RAGE receptors, and tumorigeneses has also been reported. HMGB1 secretion leads to a higher growth and invasive potential of lung cancer cell lines dependent of RAGE and TLR4 signaling.

EMT of human airway epithelial cells is linked to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), and lung cancer:

Furthermore, in human airway epithelial cells, HMGB1 was also capable of inducing epithelial-mesenchymal transition by triggering PI3K/AKT/GSKβ/β-catenin signaling pathway through RAGE activation.

In addition, there is a correlation between TLR4 membrane expression and p65 nuclear localization during the progression from normal tissue to precursor lesions, to squamous cell carcinoma in human epidermal tumors.

Besides, higher HMGB1 levels were observed in lesions compared to normal tissue. Moreover, TLR4 signaling triggered by HMGB1 is able to stimulate an inflammatory response leading to tumor development in a skin model of tumorigenesis.

This inflammatory response induced by TLR4 and HMGB1, can also promote angiogenesis and metastasis in melanoma models after UV exposure.

Various types of tumor-derived cell lines release HMGB1 in different conditions, such as glucose deprivation, leading to increased proliferation, migration and invasion of stromal cells involved in all stages of tumor progression through TLR4 activation.

Interestingly, autophagic cancer-associated fibroblasts secrete HMGB1 activating TLR4 in luminal breast cancer cells, enhancing their stemness and tumorigenicity, correlating TLR4 activation with poor prognosis and increased relapse rate.

HMGB1 as a therapeutic target:

The results presented here support the hypothesis that HMGB1 silencing reduces cell viability, proliferation, and colony formation capacity of cervical cancer cell lines.

HPV infection may interfere with TLR pathways at different levels, resulting in the impairment of their activation and function potentially leading to innate immune system evasion.

Moreover, TLR pathway proteins such as TLR4, SARM1, and HMGB1 may play additional roles related to tumor development.

Vaccinal stimulation of HMGB1 is perfect for stimulating tumour growth. Nice one.

In conclusion, TLR4-HMGB1 signaling axis is a relevant pathway for survival of HPV-positive tumor cells, which warrants further studies to evaluate its potential as a therapeutic target or tumor biomarker.

HPV vaccine-induced osteoporosis: HMGB1

HMGB1, originally described as a nuclear binding protein that facilitates DNA bending and nucleosome formation (4), was previously shown to act as an endogenous adjuvant (5). HMGB1 is highly conserved and besides its nuclear functions, it is actively released by monocytes and macrophages following exposure to LPS, TNFα, and IL-1β and passively released during cell injury and necrosis (6, 7). When released from a cell, HMGB1 acts as an endogenous danger signal, stimulating cytokine release from monocytes, macrophages, and dendritic cells (DCs) (6, 8). HMGB1 was shown to act as adjuvant to delay tumor growth and increase tumor-free survival in mice (5). The proinflammatory region of HMGB1 has been mapped to its B box domain, and this region is sufficient to cause DC maturation and Th1 polarization (9). From: “Activity of the HMGB1-Derived Immunostimulatory Peptide Hp91 Resides in the Helical C-terminal Portion and is Enhanced by Dimerization“ (2015) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4520421/

Having worked our way this far, the final step is to review how HMGB1, IL-6 and aluminium adjuvants are linked to osteoporosis.

RANKL (Receptor Activator of Nuclear factor κB Ligand) promotes bone resorption.

RANKL stimulation promotes the release of HMGB1, and HMGB1 then enhances RANKL-induced osteoclastogenesis, in a feedback loop.

RANKL is the abbreviation for receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa beta (NFkB ligand). It is also commonly referred to as osteoprotegerin ligand (OPGL) or osteoclast differentiation factor (ODF) or TNF related activation-induced cytokine (TRANCE). Four independent researchers almost simultaneously identified the RANKL/OPGL/ODF/TRANCE system for which they cloned utilizing different strategies.[15–18] RANKL is identified to belong to the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) family and has been recognized to be the only cytokine to play an essential role in bone metabolism as it regulates the development, maintenance and activation of osteoclasts.[16,19,20] … The cellular reservoir of RANKL is formed by osteoblasts, bone marrow stromal cells, chondrocytes, activated T lymphocytes, TCD4+, TCD8+, and CD4 CD8 thymocytes. The calciotropic factors with a stimulating role on RANKL production are factors that stimulate bone resorption [i.e. parathyroid hormone (PTH), PTHrP, vitamin D3, interleukin-1 (IL-1), IL-11, IL-17, TNF alpha, prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) and CD40L].[22,23] Figure 1. Interaction of the RANKL–RANK/OPG biomolecular complex. From: “Role of RANKL–RANK/osteoprotegerin molecular complex in bone remodeling and its immunopathologic implications“ (2011) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3156536/

Key takeaways from “HMGB1 Regulates RANKL-Induced Osteoclastogenesis in a Manner Dependent on RAGE” (2008) by Zhou et al. :

High-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) , a nonhistone nuclear protein, is released by macrophages into the extracellular milieu consequent to cellular activation.

Extracellular HMGB1 has properties of a pro-inflammatory cytokine through its interaction with receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and/or toll-like receptors (TLR2 and TLR4) .

Although HMGB1 is highly expressed in macrophages and differentiating osteoclasts, its role in osteoclastogenesis remains largely unknown. In this report, we present evidence for a function of HMGB1 in this event.

HMGB1 is released from macrophages in response to RANKL stimulation and is required for RANKL-induced osteoclastogenesis in vitro and in vivo.

We discussed vaccine-induced TNFα earlier:

In addition, HMGB1, like other osteoclastogenic cytokines (e.g., TNFα) , enhances RANKL-induced osteoclastogenesis in vivo and in vitro at subthreshold concentrations of RANKL, which alone would be insufficient.

The role of HMGB1 in osteoclastogenesis is mediated, in large part, by its interaction with RAGE, an immunoglobin domain containing family receptor that plays an important role in osteoclast terminal differentiation and activation.

HMGB1-RAGE signaling seems to be important in regulating actin cytoskeleton reorganization, thereby participating in RANKL-induced and integrin-dependent osteoclastogenesis.

Taken together, these observations show a novel function of HMGB1 in osteoclastogenesis and provide a new link between inflammatory mechanisms and bone resorption.

OC: Bone-resorbing osteoclasts.

In addition to M-CSF and RANKL, several pro-inflammatory cytokines, also called osteoclastogenic cytokines, have been implicated in OC differentiation. Among these, TNFα, interleukin (IL)-1, and lipopolysaccharide (LPS) seem to contribute to OC differentiation/activation associated with inflammatory osteolysis.(7–9)

In conclusion:

Herein, we present evidence for a role of extracellular HMGB1, acting as an autocrine ligand of RAGE, in RANKL-induced osteoclastogenesis in vitro and in vivo.

In addition to TNFα and LPS, RANKL stimulates HMGB1 release from macrophages. Such extracellular HMGB1 seems to be needed for RANKL-induced OC differentiation.

Analogous to TNFα and IL-1, extracellular HMGB1 stimulates differentiation of OC precursors in the presence of subthreshold levels of RANKL in vitro and in vivo. The latter is blocked in RAGE-deficient mice, suggesting a central role for HMGB1–RAGE interaction.

Finally, we showed that extracellular HMGB1, through RAGE, regulates macrophage polarization and spreading and osteoclastic actin ring formation, suggesting a mechanism underlying its role on osteoclastogenesis.

Taken together, our results are consistent with the hypothesis that extracellular HMGB1 is a physiologically/pathologically relevant osteoclastogenic cytokine, contributing to osteoclastogenesis, thereby participating in focal/inflammatory osteolysis.

HPV vaccine-induced osteoporosis: IL-6

Apart from vaccine-induced HMGB1, TNFα, and IL-1, IL-6 is also significantly associated with osteoclastogenesis (bone resorption).

We discussed the NF-kB > IL-6 association earlier.

Key takeaways from “IL-6 Enhances Osteocyte-Mediated Osteoclastogenesis by Promoting JAK2 and RANKL Activity In Vitro” (2017) by Wu et al.:

Orthognathic surgery is also known as jaw surgery. Loss of bone structure due to surgery impedes recovery:

In our study, we found that IL-6 and RANKL were stimulated in serum 3-7 days after orthognathic surgery. Therefore, IL-6 and IL-6 receptor enhanced the expression of RANKL at both the mRNA and protein level in MLO-Y4.

Furthermore, when MLO-Y4 cells were co-cultured with osteoclast precursor cells, it significantly stimulated osteoclastogenesis.

Our study indicated that osteocytes could promote osteoclastic differentiation and the formation of TRAP-positive multinucleated cells after stimulation with IL-6 and IL-6R.

Our results also indicated that treatment with IL-6 and IL-6R increased RANKL mRNA expression and the RANKL/OPG expression ratio.

Meanwhile, the phosphorylation of Janus kinase 2 (JAK2) and Signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT3) also correlated with RANKL levels.

Furthermore, we investigated the effects of a specific JAK2 inhibitor, AG490, on the expression of RANKL in osteocyte-like MLO-Y4 cells and osteocyte-mediated osteoclastogenesis. The results showed that AG490 inhibited (p)-JAK2 and RANKL expression.

Osteoclastic differentiation was decreased after pretreatment in MLO-Y4 with mouse IL-6/IL-6R and AG490; therefore, we concluded that IL-6 increased osteocyte-mediated osteoclastic differentiation by activating JAK2 and RANKL.

IL-6 and RANKL are key factors for bone remodelling after the orthodontic surgery, and their roles in bone remodelling may be fundamental mechanisms accelerating tooth movement by orthodontic surgery.

HPV vaccine-induced osteoporosis: Aluminium

More than 10 years has passed since the systematic review by Jefferson and colleagues, new adjuvants are being introduced continuously, and FDA and WHO do not require genotoxicity or cardiotoxicity studies of new aluminium adjuvants (WHO 2014b; FDA 2015). Lately, symptoms following HPV vaccination have been suspected of being caused by the addition of aluminium adjuvant (Tomljenovic 2011; Lee 2012; Poddighe 2014; Brinth 2015b; Gruber 2015; Martinez‐Lavin 2015). A recent animal study by Inbar and colleagues managed to spark further controversy by demonstrating behavioral abnormalities in mice administered the aluminium‐containing HPV vaccine Gardasil (Inbar 2016a). Compared to previous animal studies on HPV vaccines, the authors included two control groups: one where mice were administered aluminium adjuvant alone and another with placebo without adjuvant (Inbar 2016a). Inbar and colleagues concluded that Gardasil via both its aluminium adjuvant and HPV antigens can trigger neuro‐inflammation and autoimmune reactions, leading to behavioural changes in mice (Inbar 2016a). Upon submission to a peer‐reviewed journal, the paper was accepted with revisions, and published. However, it was soon withdrawn by the editor (Inbar 2016), only to be published in a competing journal shortly thereafter (Inbar 2016a). The initial withdrawal was allegedly due to "unsound scientific results"; an assertion which was not supported by the final publisher. The theory that aluminium adjuvant is responsible for symptoms following HPV vaccination is impossible to refute or prove based on the current data. Aluminium adjuvant has been administered to both experimental and control group in the vast majority of randomised clinical trials on HPV vaccines, thus masking its potentially harmful effects (Exley 2011). Clinical trials designed to administer vaccine adjuvants to the experimental group as well as the placebo group do, de facto, not compare an intervention against a true placebo, and therefore, do not adequately assess safety (Exley 2011). Indeed, aluminium adjuvants, new or old, should be evaluated for benefits and harms on their own merits. From: “Aluminium adjuvants used in vaccines versus placebo or no intervention“ (2017) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6483624/

The research base confirming toxicological mechanisms is, by now, quite definitive in supporting the hypothesis about links to harm. By now, you could write volumes discussing pathologies caused by adjuvants containing aluminium.

“Aluminium toxicosis: a review of toxic actions and effects” (2020) by Igbokwe et al . provides a great introduction.

Osteoblasts form new bones and heal existing bones, and Al inhibits them through multiple mechanisms.

Key takeaways:

Osteoblastic proliferation and differentiation were inhibited by Al when there was downregulation and inhibition of Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway (Sun et al., 2015; Cao et al., 2016; Huang et al., 2017; Sun et al., 2017).

Osteoblast differentiation was also inhibited by Al through the inhibition of BMP-2 signaling pathway (Yang et al., 2016).

In addition, osteoblast mineralization in vitro was inhibited by Al-induced decline in transforming growth factor (TGF)-β1 expression and action, and upregulation of Smad7 expression (Sun et al., 2016) along with decreased protein expressions of osteopontin , osteocalcin and osteosialoprotein (Song et al., 2017).

The mineralization of bone is impaired by decreased calcium absorption (Orihuela, 2007), because Al inhibits the synthesis of calbindin , a calcium-binding protein involved in transcellular transport of calcium in enterocytes and inhibits the stimulation of synthesis of osteocalcin (the bone matrix protein) in osteoblasts by vitamin D via cellular unresponsiveness (Fanti et al., 1992; Jeffery et al., 1996; Cox and Dunn, 2001).

The expression of cartilage stimulating growth factors, TGF-β1 and BMP-2, were inhibited by Al, thereby suppressing cartilage growth and disrupting cartilage structure (Zhang et al., 2017).

Aluminium should never have been approved as an adjuvant, not least due to its teratogenic properties (as per sodium valproate and Thalidomide):

The effects of Al on growth manifested in developmental abnormalities of fetuses due to teratogenesis in pregnant individuals.

From: “Figure 3. Factors affecting tissue accumulation of aluminium and development of toxicosis.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7071840/

From: “Figure 6. Inflammatory conditions in aluminium toxicosis.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7071840/

In brief, the review has identified the following events to occur during Al exposure to disrupt bone morphology: (a) interference with the availability of calcium for bone formation at the level of intestinal absorption and hormonal control through parathyroid hormone; (b) inhibition of osteoid formation and mineralization through osteoblast dysregulation; and (c) destabilization of osteoclast functions with alteration in osteoclastogenesis and osteoclast apoptosis (Figure 7).

From: “Figure 7. Pathogenesis of bone disease in aluminium toxicosis.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7071840/

“Aluminum toxicity to bone: A multisystem effect?” (2018) by Klein provides additional insights.

Parenteral (injected) Al is much more toxic than ingested Al:

… The intestine, skin, and respiratory tract are barriers to Al entry into the blood.

However, contamination of fluids given parenterally, such as parenteral nutrition solutions, or hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis or even oral Al-containing substances to patients with impaired renal function could result in accumulation in bone, parathyroids, liver, spleen, and kidney.

1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D, or calcitrol, is the most active form of vitamin D, and it plays a key role in regulating calcium absorption and distribution, in conjunction with vitamin K2. Al inhibits conversion from its precursor:

The toxic effects of Al to the skeleton include fractures accompanying a painful osteomalacia , hypoparathyroidism , microcytic anemia , cholestatic hepatotoxicity , and suppression of the renal enzyme 25-hydroxyvitamin D-1 alpha hydroxylase.

Awareness of this long-standing problem should allow physicians to choose pharmaceutical products with lower quantities of Al listed on the label as long as this practice is mandated by specific national drug regulatory agencies. From: “Fig.1. Illustration of the various toxic roles of aluminum (Al) in different body organs. PTH, parathyroid hormone.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6453153/

A hat tip to Dr Kevin McKernan, for originally posting a link on X to our next paper.

Explain Like I'm Five (ELI5):

It’s the toxic “gift” that keeps on giving.

Fragments of Al salt-bound vaccinal L1 protein-encoding DNA in quadrivalent Gardasil were found in clinical specimens using low-temperature PCR. These shouldn’t have been there and are contaminants left over from the manufacturing process.

Merck uses recombinant DNA technology to make the different L1 proteins that should be in the commercially-injected product, forming virus-like particles (VLPs). However, DNA fragments were found in a “non-B-conformation”.

Non-B DNA is DNA in any conformation other than the canonical (B-DNA) conformation. Examples include G-quadruplexes, Z-DNA, and triplexes.

Because it was in this form, it resisted degradation by polymerases, etc., and could persist for months in the vaccinee, leading to potentially fatal complications.

DNA or dsRNA contamination is a problem for many “vaccines”. As I’ve written previously, it is both impractical and uneconomic to remove such contaminants. And I use that expression as they aren’t meant to be present in the vials. The L1 protein and adjuvants are meant to be the immunogenic components, not the leftover DNA fragments.

For Gardasil® vaccine production, the HPV DNA encoding the L1 capsid proteins is inserted into the plasmid pGAL110 to transform yeast cells for production of VLPs [5], [67], [68]. Possible expression systems also include mammalian cells [69]. Retention of residual recombinant DNA in protein-based vaccines has been a concern in the industry since induction of cancer is a single-cell phenomenon, and a single functional unit of foreign DNA integrated into the host cell genome might serve to induce cell transformation as a single event or part of a series of multifactorial events [70]. Chromosomal integration of foreign DNA may occur through poorly understood mechanisms [71], [72] with uncertain consequences [73]. The short-term and long-term impact of the residual fragments of HPV L1 gene DNA or plasmid DNA if chemically bound to the mineral aluminum of AAHS nanoparticles is largely unknown and warrants further investigation. From: “Detection of human papillomavirus (HPV) L1 gene DNA possibly bound to particulate aluminum adjuvant in the HPV vaccine Gardasil®“ (2012, paywalled) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S016201341200267X

A paper from the following year did a deep dive.

Key takeaways from “Topological conformational changes of human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA bound to an insoluble aluminum salt—A study by low temperature PCR“ (2013) by Lee:

From the abstract:

A low temperature (LoTemp?) polymerase chain reaction (PCR), conducted at cycling temperatures not to exceed 85℃and catalyzed by a novel highly processive HiFi? DNA polymerase with proofreading function, was used to study the topological conformational changes of the human papillomavirus (HPV) L1 gene DNA fragments bound to the insoluble amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate (AAHS) adjuvant in the quadrivalent HPV vaccine, Gardasil?.

This means that a PCR test with a particular primer wouldn’t detect them as they wouldn’t be amplified up to a detectable level:

L1 gene DNA fragments of HPV-11, HPV-18 and HPV-16 were detected in the AAHS particles by nested PCR, but all were lacking a region that was amplifiable by an MY09 degenerate primer.

In addition, a pair of degenerate consensus GP6/MY11 primers was able to amplify a target segment of the HPV-11 L1 gene DNA and the HPV-18 L1 gene DNA bound to the AAHS particles as expected for any HPV DNA in the B-conformation.

However, there was no co-amplification of the HPV-16 L1 gene DNA known to coexist in the same samples. The lack of co-amplification was verified by direct DNA sequencing of the PCR amplicons.

The companion HPV-16 L1 gene DNA in the same sample required repeated PCRs with a pair of modified non-degenerate GP6/ MY11 primers for detection.

This is where things get very dark:

This melting profile of the HPV-16 L1 gene DNA was similar to that of the HPV-16 L1 gene DNA recently discovered in the postmortem blood of a young woman who suffered a sudden unexpected death 6 months after Gardasil ? vaccination.

The findings suggest that the topological conformational changes in the HPV L1 gene DNA residues bound to the AAHS adjuvant may be genotype-related.

The special non-B-conformation may prevent the HPV-16 L1 gene DNA from being degraded in the body of the vaccine recipients after intramuscular injection.

From the introduction:

Using LoTemp ® PCR, residual HPV L1 gene DNA fragments have been detected in the proteinase K-digested insoluble fraction of the HPV vaccine Gardasil ® (Merck and Co., Inc.) [7], and in the postmortem blood and spleen of a healthy young woman who suffered a sudden unexpected death 6 months following Gardasil ® vaccination without a recognized cause of death after a full autopsy analysis [8].

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that the quadrivalent HPV vaccine Gardasil ® does contain HPV L1 gene DNA fragments [9].

In theory, residual L1 gene DNA fragments of HPH-16, HPV-18, HPV-11 and HPV-6 may be present in this quadrivalent vaccine.

These naked HPV DNA fragments in the vaccine are expected to be bound to the particulate amorphous aluminum hydroxy phosphate sulfate (ASHS) adjuvant [7]. Aluminum-based adjuvant nanoparticles are generally designed to be phagocytized by macrophages in the vaccine recipients [10-13].

The HPV-16 L1 gene DNA bound to AAHS particles appeared to acquire a non-B-conformation different from that of the HPV-11 and HPV-18 DNA. This phenomenon was further illustrated by PCR and DNA sequencing on Gardasil ® vaccine lot #NL01490 which proved to contain both HPV-18 L1 gene DNA fragments and HPV-16 L1 gene DNA fragments.

The DNA sequences of the type-specific HPV L1 genes used to manufacture the Gardasil® vaccine are well known. The highly conserved region of the HPV L1 gene, about 450 bp in size and terminated by the binding sites for the degenerate MY09 and MY11 primers, is well characterized.

Al can stabilise double-strand DNA fragments, at the right pH:

Aluminum, unlike other metals, is known to stabilize and destabilize portions of a dsDNA molecule at different pHs, cause intrastrand cross-links, and create a “noncooperative melting profile” for the bound DNA molecule [25]. The data presented in this work indicate that DNA bound to insoluble Al3+ may also acquire a non-B-conformation.

If these were just a remnant of vaccination, then DNA fragments for HPV-11, HPV-16, and HPV-18 should also have been detected. But only HPV-16 DNA was found, some 6 months after vaccination:

The presence of HPV DNA fragments of vaccine origin in the body of vaccine recipients might be anticipated after intramuscular injections of Gardasil ® since the vaccine is known to contain these DNA fragments [9]. But the finding of HPV-16 L1 gene DNA fragments only without the companion HPV-11 and/or HPV-18 DNA in a postmortem blood sample of a teenager who died 6 months after completion of 3 injections of a quadrivalent HPV vaccine was a surprise.

The finding of only HPV-16 DNA in the postmortem blood following Gardasil ® vaccination implies that the companion HPV- 11 and the HPV-18 L1 gene DNA fragments in the vaccine may be more accessible to the intracellular nucleases for degradation than those of HPV-16 L1 gene DNA fragments.

The HPV-16 L1 gene DNA fragments in the postmortem blood might have been stabilized by aluminum in a non-B-conformation and protected from nuclease degradation.

Most concerning is that the resistant non-B conformation may persist even after the Al adjuvant has gone:

However, an aluminum-induced Zconformation of DNA has been reported to be stable even after the total removal of aluminum by a chelating agent [26].

Therefore, it is also possible that the nonB-conformation in the DNA fragments induced by aluminum in the Gardasil ® vaccine might have persisted in some host cells without physically being bound to the aluminum salt.

This is the first time that PCR amplification followed by direct DNA sequencing has been used to study topological conformational changes in DNA fragments bound to an insoluble aluminum salt.

Are the authors concerned that the HPV-16 DNA fragments may be expressing an antigen that helps to reinforce the antibody response?

We know that DNA fragments can trigger autoimmune, inflammatory, neurological, metabolic and tumorigenic pathologies via the cGAS-STING pathway, and G4 quadruplexes can do the same.

The young woman “suffered a sudden unexpected death 6 months after Gardasil? vaccination”. Was this a factor?

There are smoking guns:

Clinical trials have consistently demonstrated a higher anti-HPV-16 antibody response than an anti-HPV-18 antibody response following the use of the quadrivalent Gardasil ® vaccine [32-34].

The mechanism for such a difference is poorly understood. The special conformational changes which can render the HPV-16 L1 gene DNA bound to the AAHS adjuvant less degradable in the human body than its HPV-18 or HPV-11 counterparts may provide an explanation for this difference.

Codelivery of a DNA component in a protein vaccine with aluminum salts is known to stimulate a potent and multivalent immune response [35,36].

Intramuscular injection of free HPV-16 L1 plasmid DNA into BALB/C mice invariably induces a strong CD8 T cell response [18].

Persistence of the HPV-16 L1 gene DNA in a vaccinated person may play a role in boosting the typespecific immunogenicity of the HPV-16 capsid protein antigen via a not yet defined mechanism which warrants further investigation for vaccination efficacy and safety.

Footnote:

I performed a PubMed search for this important follow-up research, and found 6 citations. The first was the above paper, and the other 6 weren’t relevant.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=gardasil+HPV-16+L1+gene+DNA+fragments

In other words, as with the plasmid DNA contamination scandal, this bombshell got buried, and we know this because there was no long or short-term follow-up research to prove a negative — that it was safe and didn’t lead to conditions that might take years or decades to become symptomatic.

It’s fine, though, because an AI search and the FDA say so:

Transcript: FDA Information on Gardasil – Presence of DNA Fragments Expected, No Safety Risk October 21, 2011 The FDA has recently received inquiries regarding the presence of human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA fragments in Gardasil and is aware that information related to this issue is on the internet. A concern that the presence of these fragments could represent contamination of the vaccine arises from an unpublished report that recombinant HPV L1-specific DNA sequences were present in 13 vials of Gardasil from different lots. The presence of DNA fragments is expected in Gardasil and not evidence of contamination. Based on the scientific information available to FDA, Gardasil continues to be safe and effective, and its benefits continue to outweigh its risks. Key Facts: Gardasil does contain recombinant HPV L1-specific DNA fragments, but these are not contaminants. DNA encoding the HPV L1 gene is used in the vaccine manufacturing process to produce the virus-like particles that make up the vaccine. The presence of these DNA fragments is expected, is not a risk to vaccine recipients, and is not a safety factor. DNA is the "blueprint" for the majority of living organisms and carries the genetic instructions for how cells function and grow.

The vaccine manufacturing process is highly regulated under FDA's current good manufacturing practice requirements, including inspections conducted by FDA of the manufacturing processes and facilities.

Since the early development of Gardasil, FDA and the manufacturer (Merck and Co., Inc.) have known that after purification of the vaccine, small quantities of residual recombinant HPV L1-specific DNA fragments remain in the vaccine. Gardasil does not contain DNA from other HPV genes or any fulllength infectious HPV genomes.

As it does with all vaccines, FDA continues to monitor the safety of Gardasil. For example, FDA recently evaluated the results of a postmarketing study, which included 189,629 females ages 9 to 26 years, 51% of whom were 9 to 15 years of age to assess the risk for onset of new autoimmune diseases after vaccination with Gardasil. Examples of these types of diseases include juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, etc. The results of this study showed that there is no elevated risk for onset of new autoimmune disease associated with the use of Gardasil.

FDA also continually reviews all reports of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System after vaccination with Gardasil, and there is no evidence of unusual clinical patterns or high reporting rates of adverse events, including autoimmune diseases. One of FDA’s highest priorities is the protection of public health through safe and effective vaccines. As it does with all vaccines, FDA will continue to monitor the safety of Gardasil. Source: https://www.infovac.fr/docman-marc/public/bulletins/2011/918-bulletin-10-lien-1/file

This is an opinion piece, not fact-based. Autoimmune and other disorders may take years to become symptomatic, and be challenging to positively diagnose, let alone link to vaccination years before.

If this was an academic paper, then I would mark it a generous 1/10 due to a lack of citations and evidence in support of their arguments. Many studies say the exact opposite, and sudden death may indeed be an outcome:

… DNA fragments released into the cytoplasm are sensed by the sensor cGAS to initiate immune responses through the bridging protein STING. Many recent studies have revealed a regulatory role of the cGAS-STING signaling pathway in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as myocardial infarction, heart failure, atherosclerosis, and aortic dissection/aneurysm. From: “The cGAS-STING pathway in cardiovascular diseases: from basic research to clinical perspectives“ (2024) https://cellandbioscience.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13578-024-01242-4

From: “Graphical abstract… DNA damage-induced NF-κB activation can influence tumor progression and clearance of tumor cells by the immune system after radio- or chemotherapy (reviewed by Hellweg, 2015 ).” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6127031/

The HPV vaccinal DNA fragment > cGas/STING > NF-kB pathway influences tumour progression as described by Hellweg (2015):

NF-κB is a master switch in inflammation, the central element of an acute innate immune response. Furthermore, it plays a fundamental role in the adaptive immune response and is involved in the regulation of embryonic development, lymphopoiesis and osteogenesis [5], [6], [7], [8], [9], [10], [11], [12]. It contributes to oncogenesis as it can affect most of the hallmarks of cancer through the transcriptional activation of genes associated with cell proliferation, angiogenesis, metastasis, tumor promotion, inflammation and suppression of apoptosis [7]. NF-κB is considered as a crucial promoter of inflammation-linked cancers, with chronic inflammation being a route to carcinogenesis [13]. Aberrant NF-κB regulation, including constitutive or induced activation, has been observed in many cancers. Constitutive NF-κB activation was found e.g. in breast, thyroid, bladder and colon cancer [14], [15], [16], [17], [18], and NF-κB is often activated in malignant cells in response to inflammatory stimuli from the microenvironment. NF-κB can be critical for cancer progression [19] and for radio- and chemotherapy resistance in cancer [8]. This resistance can rise from constitutive NF-κB activity in the tumor cells, or by activation of NF-κB in response to DNA damaging agents such as chemotherapeutics and ionizing radiation [15]. From: “The Nuclear Factor κB pathway: A link to the immune system in the radiation response” (2015) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0304383515001226?via%3Dihub

I’m sure this is just a coincidence:

Fraud, Deaths & Atrocities. It’s de facto the drug industry marking it’s own homework. https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/15/health/fda-drug-industry-fees.html

Post-vaccination inflammatory syndrome

From birth to death, we are all under constant attack, to get boosted regularly with a cocktail of poisons.

The bottom line is that every time you do this, your NF-kB is activated, and you will have elevated osteoclastogenic cytokines for months.

Cytokine production in whole-blood cultures following immunization with an influenza vaccine ABSTRACT A clinical trial of a quadrivalent split influenza vaccine was performed in the 2014/15 season. Sixty-four subjects aged 6 months to 18 years were enrolled in order to investigate the relationship between cellular and humoral immune responses. Subjects were categorized into two groups by measuring neutralizing antibodies: non-primed naïve/primed or seroconverted/non-seroconverted groups. Whole-blood cultures were stimulated with the H1N1 split antigen before immunization and one month after the first and second immunizations for subjects < 13 years and before and one month after the first dose for those ≥ 13 years in order to investigate cytokine production. Significant amounts of IL-2, IL-12, IL-13, MCP-1, MIP-1β, and TNF-α were detected from one month after the first dose in the naïve group. In addition to these cytokines, the production of IL-1β, IL-4, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, IL-17, G-CSF, and IFN-γ was enhanced one month after the second dose. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6343617/

Vaccinal synthetic spike glycoprotein does the same:

SARS-CoV-2 Impairs Osteoblast Differentiation Through Spike Glycoprotein and Cytokine Dysregulation Abstract Pulmonary and extrapulmonary manifestations have been reported following infection with SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19. The virus persists in multiple organs due to its tropism for various tissues, including the skeletal system. This study investigates the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection, including both ancestral and Omicron viral strains, on differentiating mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), the precursor cells, into osteoblasts. Although both viral strains can productively infect osteoblasts, precursor cell infection remained abortive. Viral exposure during osteoblast differentiation demonstrates that both variants inhibit mineral and organic matrix deposition. This is accompanied by reduced expression of runt-related transcription factor 2 (RUNX2) and increased levels of interleukin-6 (IL-6), a cytokine that negatively regulates osteoblast differentiation. Furthermore, the upregulation of receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa B ligand (RANKL) strongly suggests that the ancestral and Omicron variants may disrupt bone homeostasis by promoting osteoclast differentiation, ultimately leading to the formation of bone-resorbing cells. This process is dependent of spike glycoprotein since its neutralization significantly reduced the effect of infective SARS-CoV-2 and UV-C inactivated virus. This study underscores the capacity of ancestral and Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variants to disrupt osteoblast differentiation, a process essential for preserving the homeostasis and functionality of bone tissue. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11860324/

Increased Production of Inflammatory Cytokines after Inoculation with Recombinant Zoster Vaccine in Mice Abstract Increasing numbers of patients with zoster were reported recently, and recombinant zoster vaccine (Shingrix®) was licensed using the AS01 B adjuvant system. Although it induces highly effective protection, a high incidence of local adverse events (regional pain, erythema, and swelling) has been reported with systemic reactions of fever, fatigue, and headache. To investigate the mechanism of local adverse events, cytokine profiles were investigated in mice injected with 0.1 mL of Shingrix®. Muscle tissue and serum samples were obtained on days 0, 1, 3, 5, and 7, and at 2 and 4 weeks after the first dose. The second dose was given 4 weeks after the first dose and samples were obtained on days 1, 3, 5, 7, and 14. IL-6 and G-CSF were detected in muscle tissues on day 1 of the first injection, decreased on day 3 and afterward, and enhanced production was demonstrated on day 1 of the second dose. In sera, the elevated levels of IL-6 were detected on day 1 of the first dose, and IL-10 was detected on day 1 with increased levels on day 3 of the first dose. IL-4 was detected in muscle tissue on day 1 of the second dose and IL-5 on day 1 of both the first and second doses. IFN-γ production was not enhanced in muscle tissue but increased in serum samples on day 1 of the first dose. These results in the mouse model indicate that the induction of inflammatory cytokines is related to the cause of adverse events in humans. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9413309/

Post-vaccination inflammatory syndrome: a new syndrome“ (2022) by Girolamo & Nicola provides an informative summary of what you might call “Long HPV vaccine syndrome”.

I would have liked to have seen discussions about related pro-tumorigenesis and osteoclastic effects too, but these would have been out of scope:

Post-Vaccination Inflammatory Syndrome: a new syndrome Abstract Background: The relationship between vaccines and neuroinflammation have consistent molecular biology bases. In a recent paper we have already analyzed this kind of relationship. Hypothesis: In this paper, we have gained additional evidence to support the link between vaccines and neuroinflammation. Furthermore, we found the molecular bases that support the link between HPV vaccines and certain adverse events (AEs). The peripheral proinflammatory cytokines (IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α), expressed after the injection of the vaccines can reach the brain and can cause neuroinflammation after microglia activation. After vaccine injection significant systemic immune activation may occur with signs suggesting reactive brain inflammation, such as acute crying, fever, restlessness and failure to eat. It is a warning of danger to the brain in front of which we should reflect before causing irreversible damage. We also hypothesized the existence of a post-vaccination inflammatory syndrome caused by the proinflammatory cytokines strongly expressed after HPV vaccine injections. In addition, the molecular explanation of the chronic pain that has affected many girls in the world, including the complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) in Japanese girls. Conclusion: All vaccines can cause neuroinflammation. HPV vaccines can cause a post-vaccination inflammatory syndrome characterized by chronic pain and neuroinflammation. In this case, the phenomena of central sensitization is responsible for all the symptoms associated with chronic pain. The strong expression of proinflammatory cytokines, secreted after HPV vaccinations, brings to process that can produce irreversible neurological results in HPV vaccinated girls. Figure 1. Gardasil and Cervarix vaccines contain aluminum, which activates caspase-1 enzyme, via NLRP3 inflammasome. The caspase-1 enzyme converts the pro-interleukins 1β (IL-1β) and 18 in their active forms. TLRs act through the adapter protein MyD88 that acts by increasing the activity of NF-κB. Both, the IL-1β and the activation of the toll-like receptors (TLR) 4 and 9, determines the activation of the transcription factor NF-κB, which then increases the expression and secretion of IL-1β, IL-6 and TNF-α. Figure 2. The mechanism of action of the aluminum is always represented, but a new anti-meningococcal B vaccine produces the activation of the TLR- 2 and 4. The OMV vesicles contain lipoproteins that activate the TLR2, and LPS that activate TLR4. The strong production of peripheral pro-inflammatory cytokines is capable of producing microglia activation and neuroinflammation. Figure 3. Peripheral pro-inflammatory cytokines, expressed after the injection of vaccines, can reach the brain and, apart from neuroinflammation, can cause a post-vaccination inflammatory syndrome, as in the case of HPV vaccines. Figure 4. Injections of HPV vaccines can produce microglia activation and neuroinflammation. The strong expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines (such as IL-1β, IL-6 and TNF-α), can activate microglia via blood and/or through nociceptors which activate microglia and astrocytes in the spinal cord. The double activation pathway of microglia can produce neuroinflammation. Figure 5. An abnormal nociceptor response to cytokines produced after HPV vaccine injections can produce peripheral and central sensitization phenomena. This new condition explains the mechanisms of chronic pain and produces the symptoms associated with it. Source: (PDF) Post-vaccination inflammatory syndrome: a new syndrome. Available from: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/357771892_Post-vaccination_inflammatory_syndrome_a_new_syndrome [accessed Jul 30 2025].

A quick PubMed search confirmed my suspicions:

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease that commonly results in nontraumatic disability in young adults. The characteristic pathological hallmark of MS is damage to myelin, oligodendrocytes, and axons. Microglia provide continuous surveillance in the CNS microenvironment and initiate defensive mechanisms to protect CNS tissue. Additionally, microglia participate in neurogenesis, synaptic refinement, and myelin pruning through the expression and release of different signaling factors. Continuous activation of microglia has been implicated in neurodegenerative disorders. Figure 2. Demyelination and myelin regeneration in MS . A: Microglia can express platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF), vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), CXCL10, CXCL3, TGF-β1, MMP12, and MMP14, which promote the survival and maturation of OPC and supporting oligodendrocyte remyelination. Myelin debris inhibits OPC differentiation, which markedly affects remyelination. From the onset of demyelination, microglia provide a favorable environment for clearing debris. The brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), CX3CR1, CX3CL1, and C3R are involved in this process. B: C1qa, interleukin-ɑ (IL-ɑ), and Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) secreted by microglia, which could increase the reactivity of astrocytes. Interleukin-1β (IL-1β) secreted by microglia, can activate astrocytes and allow the astrocytes to produce leukemia inhibitory factor (LIF). LIF can promote the differentiation of OPC into mature myelinating oligodendrocytes and relieve demyelination. Microglia are also recruited by astrocytes to the demyelinating lesions, which ensures the smooth process of phagocytosis. C: Encephalitogenic T cells might produce cytokines that directly activate microglia. Activated microglia are the principal source of CC and CXC-chemokines, such as CCL5. CCL5 promotes the activation and secretion of metalloproteinase-9 (MMP-9) in human microglia, which is in connection with the degradation of myelin proteins. Microglia also have a great ability to phagocytose apoptotic encephalitogenic T cells, which can influence the chemoattractive milieu. From: “Microglia in the context of multiple sclerosis“ (2023) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10287974/

Fatal HPV vaccine-induced cerebral vasculitis

N.B. Both autopsies gave the vax a clean bill of health.

From “Death after Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination:Causal or Coincidental?“ (2012), by Tomljenovic & Shaw:

Abstract Background: The proper understanding of a true risk from vaccines is crucial for avoiding unnecessary adverse reactions (ADRs) . However, to this date no solid tests or criteria have been established to determine whether adverse events are causally linked to vaccinations.

Objectives: This research was carried out to determine whether or not some serious autoimmune and neurological ADRs following HPV vaccination are causal or merely coincidental and to validate a biomarker-based immunohistochemical (IHC) protocol for assessing causality in case of vaccination-suspected serious adverse neurological outcomes.

Methods: Post-mortem brain tissue specimens from two young women who suffered from cerebral vasculitis-type symptoms following vaccination with the HPV vaccine Gardasil were analysed by IHC for various immunoinflammatory markers.

Brain sections were also stained for antibodies recognizing HPV-16L1 and HPV-18L1 antigen which are present in Gardasil.

Why might these fatalities be caused by HPV-16L1 antigens, and not HPV-18L1?

I suspect we know the answer.

Results: In both cases, the autopsy revealed no anatomical, microbiological nor toxicological findings that might have explained the death of the individuals. In contrast, our IHC analysis showed evidence of an autoimmune vasculitis potentially triggered by the cross-reactive HPV-16L1 antibodies binding to the wall of cerebral blood vessels in all examined brain samples.

We also detected the presence of HPV-16L1 particles within the cerebral vasculature with some HPV-16L1 particles adhering to the blood vessel walls.

HPV-18L1 antibodies did not bind to cerebral blood vessels nor any other neural tissues.

IHC also showed increased T-cell signalling and marked activation of the classical antibody-dependent complement pathway in cerebral vascular tissues from both cases.

This pattern of complement activation in the absence of an active brain infection indicates an abnormal triggering of the immune response in which the immune attack is directed towards self-tissue .

Conclusions: Our study suggests that HPV vaccines containing HPV-16L1 antigens pose an inherent risk for triggering potentially fatal autoimmune vasculopathies.

Practice implications: Cerebral vasculitis is a serious disease which typically results in fatal outcomes when undiagnosed and left untreated.

The fact that many of the symptoms reported to vaccine safety surveillance databases following HPV vaccination are indicative of cerebral vasculitis , but are unrecognized as such (i.e., intense persistent migraines, syncope, seizures, tremors and tingling, myalgia, locomotor abnormalities, psychotic symptoms and cognitive deficits), is a serious concern in light of the present findings.

It thus appears that in some cases vaccination may be the triggering factor of fatal autoimmune/neurological events. Physicians should be aware of this association.

Hat tip to the VaccineMole. This paper was from 2021.

Aquaporin 4 sequence homology is interesting, as SARS-CoV-2 and engineered Spike also have homology.

I discussed this in an earlier Substack:

… Aquaporin-4 autoantibody associated neuromyelitis optica, a disorder that affects the eye nerves and spinal cord. The “aqua” in aquaporin-4 refers to a channel on the cell membrane that lets water enter a cell and helps maintain ionic and metabolite balance in the brain and spinal cord. It’s extremely important for neurological functioning that AQP4 remains closely regulated - deletion of aquaporin-4 can inhibit meningeal lymphatic drainage. Hat tip to Jennifer Depew R.D. for mentioning its role in circadian rhythms. Lymphatic drainage occurs particularly whilst we sleep and helps to maintain amyloid beta, Tau protein and water homeostasis in the brain. Aquaporin-4 forms a membrane pore that is water-selective. Water can flow bidirectionally down its osmotic gradient. Source: https://www.binderlab.com/research/aquaporin-4 … There are case reports of MS progressing to NMOSD after vaccination, with severe disease exacerbation16 and COVID-19 induced anti-aquaporin-4 antibodies has been causally linked to encephalomyeloradiculitis (inflammation of the brain, spinal cord and spinal nerve roots). SARS-CoV-2 and LNP-mRNA platform induced neurological pathologies and associated autoimmune antibodies (2023)

HPV vaccine adverse event mechanisms resemble Spike pathologies to a disturbing degree.

VaccineMole @VaccineMole Gardasil 9® HPV vaccine by Merck, has been found by scientists to potentially cause fatal inflammatory disease resulting in brain death of a healthy child as young as 14 years old, with symptoms emerging as early as 3 weeks after vaccination.. Source: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/2329048X211016109 https://x.com/VaccineMole/status/1951667938743681308

2.3 HPV vaccines and tumorigenic pathways

ILT2 and immune suppression mechanisms

In Part 1, I reviewed a paper that described vaccine-induced upregulation of an inhibitory receptor called Ig-Like Transcript 2 (ILT2, LILRB1), and I promised to discuss this further, as high ILT2 expression is associated with a poor prognosis in several cancers.

… We found a significant increase in the expression of ILT2 by NK and CD3+ CD56+ lymphocytes and monocytes after quadrivalent HPV (type 6/11/16/18) vaccine immunization. In addition, the in vitro stimulation with the quadrivalent HPV (type 6/11/16/18) vaccine also increased the proportion of CD3− CD56+ ILT2+ NK cells. From: “Human Papillomavirus Immunization Is Associated with Increased Expression of Different Innate Immune Regulatory Receptors” (2012) https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/cvi.00043-12

A paper from 2003 by Shiroishi et al. discussed the mechanisms, and it shares some suppressive mechanisms with IgG4, which is also associated with a significantly increased risk of several cancer types:

In brief, both IgG4 and ILT2 recruit phosphatases such as Src homology 2 domain containing tyrosine phosphatase 1 (SHP-1), which inhibits T cell antigen receptor (TCR) signalling.

And both can preferentially bind and inhibit major histocompatibility complex class I (MHCI) molecules, preventing presentation of antigens to cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs).

Key takeaways from “Human inhibitory receptors Ig-like transcript 2 (ILT2) and ILT4 compete with CD8 for MHC class I binding and bind preferentially to HLA-G“ (2003):

Ig-like transcript 4 (ILT4) (also known as leukocyte Ig-like receptor 2, CD85d, and LILRB2) is a cell surface receptor expressed mainly on myelomonocytic cells, whereas ILT2 (also known as leukocyte Ig-like receptor 1, CD85j, and LILRB1) is expressed on a wider range of immune cells including subsets of natural killer and T cells.

Both ILTs contain immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory receptor motifs in their cytoplasmic tails that inhibit cellular responses by recruiting phosphatases such as SHP-1 (Src homology 2 domain containing tyrosine phosphatase 1) .

Although these ILTs have been shown to recognize a broad range of classical and nonclassical human MHC class I molecules (MHCIs) , their precise binding properties remain controversial.

We have used surface plasmon resonance to analyze the interaction of soluble forms of ILT4 and ILT2 with several MHCIs.

Although the range of affinities measured was quite broad (K d = 2–45 μM), some interesting differences were observed. ILT2 generally bound with a 2- to 3-fold higher affinity than ILT4 to the same MHCI.

HLA-G, or Human Leukocyte Antigen G (also known as HLA-G histocompatibility antigen, class I, G) is a nonclassical protein that acts as a major immune checkpoint (similar to PD-1) by downregulating the immune system’s response.

Immune suppression, tolerance, and immune escape are promoted by ILT2 binding to HLA-G. This is useful to prevent transplant rejection, but it may be devastating for cancer patients.

Furthermore, ILT2 and ILT4 bound to HLA-G with a 3- to 4-fold higher affinity than to classical MHCIs, suggesting that ILT/HLA-G recognition may play a dominant role in the regulation of natural killer, T, and myelomonocytic cell activation.

Two mechanisms, both of which are also exploited by IgG4. The fragment chain (Fc) region of IgG4 binds to receptor sites on the MHCI molecule:

Finally, we show that ILT2 and ILT4 effectively compete with CD8 for MHCI binding, raising the possibility that ILT2 modulates CD8+ T cell activation by blocking the CD8 binding as well as by recruiting inhibitory molecules through its immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory receptor motif.

L1 protein and inhibition of tumour suppressor p53

My literature review presents two tumorigenic pathways.

The first is hypothetical and needs to be confirmed experimentally.

From “Multiple Routes to Oncogenesis are Promoted by the Human Papillomavirus-Host Protein Network“ (2019) by Eckhardt et al., we can see if L1 protein is involved in any potentially oncogenic pathways. These would be additional to those triggered by cGAS-STING or ILT2.

Here, we develop an integrated strategy based on protein network mapping and tumor genome analysis to define the set of oncogenic interactions between virus and host. First, we apply affinity tag-purification mass spectrometry (AP-MS) (14–20) to map the HPV-human protein-protein interaction network in multiple cell lines.

These data are then combined with the somatic mutation profiles of HPV(+) and HPV(−) tumors using the technique of network propagation, leading to the identification of previously unappreciated oncogenic pathways promoted by HPV-human PPIs.

This overall approach, whereby viral proteins are initially used as proteomic probes, followed by comparing the resulting data to cancer genomic datasets through network propagation, has the potential to uncover the biology underlying other virally-induced cancers.

From: “Fig. 2. HPV-human Protein Network Map. Network representation of the HPV-human interaction map in C33A cells (see also Supplementary Table S2 ). Diamond shaped nodes represent the 9 individually expressed HPV-31 proteins and circles represent the 137 high-confidence interactors. HPV-human interactions are depicted in solid black lines, and manually curated human-human interactions are shown with broken grey lines. Select human complexes are highlighted by grey shadows and annotation. Interactors are colored based on detection in HEK293 (blue), Het-1A (orange) or both (see also Supplementary Table S2 , Supplementary Fig. S1 and S2 ). Green rings around interactors indicate previously described HPV-human PPIs (see also Supplementary Table S1 ). Cancer genes are highlighted by a broken red ring around the respective human prey node.“ https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6375299/

Zooming in on the relevant part, the L1 interactions:

What caught my eye was the interaction of L1 with KPNA4 and then TP53, the gene that encodes the tumour suppressor p53.

KPNA4 is also known as karyopherin subunit alpha-4 and Importin subunit alpha-3 and importin-α3. An “importin” is a protein that recognises and binds to karyophilic proteins bearing a nuclear localisation signal (NLS) and transports it through the nuclear pore into the nucleus.

A study from 2021, “KPNA4 is involved in cataract formation via the nuclear import of p53”, showed that KPNA4 helps to induce cataract formation, “likely by mediating p53 nuclear transport.”

P53 suppresses human cancers via multiple mechanisms. One of the most important requires p53 to be transported to the nucleus to induce apoptosis (programmed cell death) of cancer cells, in a tightly controlled process:

From “Fig. 2. The p53 pathway. Under normal conditions, p53 protein levels are tightly regulated by MDM2/X, which together ubiquitinate p53, leading to proteasomal degradation of p53. Under stress conditions, p53 is activated and stabilized by post-translational modifications. Stabilized p53 forms tetramers in the nucleus, binds to target DNA, regulates gene transcription, and controls many different biological processes. ALDH4 aldehyde dehydrogenase family 4 member A1, ALOX12 arachidonate-12-lipoxygenase, AMPK 5′-AMP-activated protein kinase, APAF1 apoptotic protease-activating factor 1, Atgs autophagy-related genes, ATM ataxia-telangiectasia mutated proteins, ATR ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related, BAX apoptosis regulator BAX, CDC cell division cycle, CDK cyclin-dependent kinase, COX-2 cyclooxygenase-2 (also known as PTGS2), CPT1C carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1C, Cyt C Cytochrome C, DDB2 damage specific DNA binding protein 1, DPP4 dipeptidyl peptidase-4, DRAM damage regulated autophagy modulator 2, FANCC fanconi anemia group C protein, FDXR ferredoxin reductase, GADD45 growth arrest and DNA damage-inducible 45, GLS2 glutaminase 2, GLUT glucose transporter type, GPX glutathione peroxidase, G6PDH glucose‑6‑phosphate (G-6‑P) dehydrogenase, HMGB1 high-mobility group box-1, MCD malonyl-coenzyme A decarboxylase, mTOR mammalian target of rapamycin, NOXA superoxide-generating NADPH oxidase, PAI1 plasminogen activator inhibitor 1, PANK1 pantothenate kinase 1, PDK PDH kinase, PIGs p53-induced gene, PML promyelocytic leukemia protein, PRL3 phosphatase of regenerating liver-3, PTPRV protein tyrosine phosphatase receptor type V, PUMA Bcl-2-binding component 3, ROS reactive oxygen species, RRM2 ribonucleoside-diphosphate reductase subunit M2, SAT1 spermine N1-acetyltransferase 1, SLC7A11 solute carrier family7 member11, TFR1 transferrin receptor 1, TIGAR TP53-induced glycolysis and apoptosis regulator, TP53INP1 tumor protein p53 inducible nuclear protein 1, XPC xeroderma pigmentosum group C protein, YAP1 yes-associated protein 1” https://www.nature.com/articles/s41392-023-01347-1

Getting vaccinated can be like pouring fuel on the fire:

If vaccinal L1 is suppressing p53 import by interacting with KPNA4, then if you are vaccinated whilst having abnormal cells (CIN cells) or tumour cells, then this may be tumorigenic.

Earlier this year, researchers used protein-protein simulation software and found that L1 has both the potential binding energy and structure to bind KPNA4, due to molecular mimicry of human-human interfaces.

From “AlphaFold models of host-pathogen interactions elucidate the prevalence and structural modes of molecular mimicry“ (2025) by Baptista et al.:

Figure 5b shows the interaction between HPV-31 L1 and importin subunit alpha-3 (KPNA4). L1 has a bipartite NLS motif that occupies the same position near the interface as a NLS present in human heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein K (HNRNPK), which also interacts with KPNA4.

Extract from “Figure 5. Examples of human-pathogen interfaces that are structurally similar to human-human interfaces and contain similar short linear motifs. Pathogen proteins and linear motifs are shown in orange, human interactors are shown in blue, and the shared proteins are dark gray… b) Bipartite NLSs present in HPV-31 L1 and human protein HNRNPK.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12258915/

Further support for this hypothesis comes from 2002, long before AlphaFold was available.

Key takeaways from “Nuclear import strategies of high risk HPV16 L1 major capsid protein“ (2002) by Nelson et al.:

Both low-risk and high-risk L1 doesn’t just bind KNA4, it also binds and inhibits other kap-family importins.

To the benefit of the virus, the reason that L1 inhibits nuclear import is that this stops the import of anti-viral hnRNP A1 protein as well as p53:

The HPV16 E6 protein targets p53 for proteasomal degradation to facilitate proliferation of the HPV16 infected cell. However, in HPV16 immortalized cells E6 is predominantly spliced (E6*) and unable to degrade p53. … Here, we demonstrate that an interaction between the viral replication/transcription/segregation factor E2 and the tumor suppressor p53 is critical for the HPV16 life cycle. … Results suggest that targeting the E2-p53 interaction would have therapeutic benefits, potentially attenuating the spread of HPV16. From: “A Critical Role for p53 during the HPV16 Life Cycle“ (2022) https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/spectrum.00681-22

During the late phase of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, the L1 major capsid proteins enter the nuclei of host epithelial cells and, together with the L2 minor capsid proteins, assemble the replicated viral DNA into virions.

We investigated the nuclear import of the L1 major capsid protein of high risk HPV16. When digitonin-permeabilized HeLa cells were incubated with HPV16 L1 capsomeres, the L1 protein was imported into the nucleus in a receptor-mediated manner.

HPV16 L1 capsomeres formed complexes with Kap α2β1 heterodimers via interaction with Kap α2. Accordingly, nuclear import of HPV16 L1 capsomeres was mediated by Kap α2β1 heterodimers, required RanGDP and free GTP, and was independent of GTP hydrolysis.

Not just inhibition of KNA4 (Kap α2):

Remarkably, HPV16 L1 capsomeres also interacted with Kap β2 and binding of RanGTP to Kap β2 did not dissociate the HPV16 L1·Kap β2 complex.

Significantly, HPV16 L1 capsomeres inhibited the nuclear import of Kap β2 and of a Kap β2-specific M9-containing cargo.

These data suggest that, during the productive stage of infection, while the HPV16 L1 major capsid protein enters the nucleus via the Kap α2β1-mediated pathway to assemble the virions, it also inhibits the Kap β2-mediated nuclear import of host hnRNP A1 protein and, in this way, favors virion formation.

Both low-risk and high-risk L1 (i.e. vaccinal) bind and inhibit Kap 2:

The ability of the HPV16 L1 to interact and inhibit nuclear import of Kap 2 led us to test whether this activity is specific only for the L1 major capsid protein of high risk HPV16 or if it is shared with the L1 capsid proteins of other HPV types.

We therefore investigated whether the L1 capsomeres of high risk HPV45 interact with Kap 2 and found that they did (Fig. 8, lane 1).

Moreover, binding of RanGTP to Kap 2 did not dissociate the HPV45 L1Kap 2 complexes (Fig. 8, lane 2). Also, as for HPV16 L1 capsomeres, HPV45 L1 capsomeres efficiently inhibited nuclear import of Kap 2 and of its M9-GST cargo (Fig. 9). These data suggest that inhibition of Kap 2-mediated nuclear import pathways is an activity shared at least by the L1 major capsid proteins of HPV16 and HPV45.

Yes, we now know about KPNA4 and p53:

The interaction of HPV L1 major capsid proteins with Kap 2 raises the question of whether L1 proteins interact with additional members of the Kap family . Preliminary data indicate that HPV16 L1 can also interact with Kap 3 and inhibit Kap 3 nuclear import.

This suggests that HPV L1 major capsid proteins could also interact with other members of the Kap superfamily and, perhaps, inhibit other major nuclear import pathways of host cells.

Thank you, vaccine manufacturers:

(KPNA4 = importin-alpha3)

Here, we provide evidence that nuclear import of p53 is indeed mediated through this importin pathway, specifically using importin-α3. p53 directly binds to importin-α3 and this binding requires the basic amino acids contributed by lysine residues 319–321 within the major NLS I. … Of note, importin-α3 is ubiquitously expressed,29 supporting the notion that it is the primary carrier for p53 nuclear import in most if not all cell types. … We identified importin-α3 from the multi-member family of importin-α adaptor proteins as the specific member facilitating p53 recognition by the import machinery (Figure 3). Interestingly, some human breast cancer cell lines with aberrant cytoplasmic localization of wtp53 were traced to truncation mutations in importin-α (the exact importin member was not determined), leading to severe defects of nuclear import of p53.33 From: “Stress-mediated nuclear stabilization of p53 is regulated by ubiquitination and importin-α3 binding“ (2015) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4419752/

L1 protein interactions with MDM2 and p53

Mouse double minute 2 homolog (MDM2), also known as E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase Mdm2 is an oncoprotein that promotes cancer by negatively regulating tumour suppressor p53.

“Structure of the oncogene protein Mdm2.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mdm2#/media/File:Mdm2.png

Experimental evidence from 2010 by Chen et al. shows that if you were born with a specific MDM2 mutation and you tested positive for L1 antibodies, then you were at a significantly higher risk of developing head and neck cancer, up to 5.57-fold.

This can’t be right; more L1 antibodies should mean less risk of HPV-related cancers, not more, surely.

But it is right, because L1 is biologically active and can interact with oncogenic MDM2.

The authors thought the correlation was due to prior HPV exposure, but didn’t explore this further or consider HPV vaccination status:

Given the roles of p53 in tumor suppression and of HPV E6 and MDM2 oncoproteins in p53 degradation, we evaluated HPV16 L1 seropositivity and MDM2 promoter variants to examine their possible associations with OSCC risk in a case-control study of 325 patients and 335 cancer-free matched controls. Compared with individuals having MDM2-rs2279744 GT or GG genotypes and HPV16 L1 seronegativity, the TT genotype and HPV16 L1 seronegativity were found to be associated with an odds ratio (OR) of 1.25 (95% confidence interval [CI],1.06–2.19) for OSCC risk, and GT/GG and HPV16 L1 seropositivity were associated with an OR of 2.81 (95% CI,1.67–4.74). For those with both the TT genotype and HPV16 L1 seropositivity, the associated OR was 5.57 (95% CI, 2.93–10.6). Similar results were observed for the MDM2-rs937283 polymorphism. … Notably, that effect modification was particularly pronounced in never smokers and never drinkers, and for oropharyngeal as opposed to oral cavity cancer. Taken together, our results indicate that the risk of OSCC associated with HPV16 L1 seropositivity is modified by MDM2 promoter polymorphisms. … Finally, HPV16 L1 seropositivity actually indicated whether the patients and controls had had prior HPV exposure or were not, in fact, HPV16-related, and thus might not reflect the tumor's actual HPV16 status, leading to some misclassifications (false negatives for cases). However, an early study confirmed a reasonable concordance between HPV16 L1 seropositivity (52% for HPV16 L1 antibodies and 65.4% for HPV16 E6 or E7 antibodies) and HPV16 DNA positivity in tumor tissues (7). More importantly, the use of serologic status allowed for the inclusion of a cancer-free control group. From: “HPV seropositivity synergizes with MDM2 variants to increase risk of oral squamous cell carcinoma“ (2011) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2940953/

Further research from 2023 used Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA), Protein-Protein Interaction (PPI) analysis, other genetic databases, GO and KEGG analysis and tissue samples to look for correlations.

They found 498 common differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between the HPV+ and HPV- HNSCC patients across the different datasets, and showed that it wasn’t just HPV infection but non-viral L1 that was interacting with MDM2.

If you are carrying a high-risk infection at the time of vaccination and have a specific MDM2 mutation, then L1 can promote the degradation of p53 via interaction with oncogenic viral E6 protein.

Key takeaways from “Identification of p53-target genes in human papillomavirus-associated head and neck cancer by integrative bioinformatics analysis” (2023) by Bouzid et al.:

Head and neck cancer (HNC) is a highly prevalent and heterogeneous malignancy. Although extensive efforts have been made to advance its treatment, the prognosis remained poor with increased mortality. Human papillomaviruses (HPV) have been associated with high risk in HNC.

TP53, a tumor suppressor, is the most frequently altered gene in HNC, therefore, investigating its target genes for the identification of novel biomarkers or therapeutic targets in HPV-related HNC progression is highly recommended.

We now know the other high-risk types are replacing HPV16 and HPV18, due to vaccine escape:

HPV16 and HPV18 contributed to around 85% of HPV + HNC of worldwide cases whereas the remaining are caused by mainly HPV33, HPV35, HPV52, HPV45, HPV39, HPV58 (8, 9).

The HPV infection can lead to a carcinogenic transformation of the infected mucosal epithelium (10) by escaping cell-cycle checkpoints through E6 and E7 mediated degradation of p53 and Rb proteins, respectively (11).

Thus, the carcinogenic process in HPV malignancies is mostly associated with the E6 and E7 oncoproteins that together target various cellular pathways involved in the regulation of cell cycle control, apoptosis and cell polarity control networks (12).

They validated their findings in silico using tumour samples:

These results were consistent with our findings from GEO datasets and further make evidence that the MDM2 gene is a key biomarker to distinguish between HPV + and HPV - HNSCC patients.

Moreover, to assess the prognostic potential of MDM2, the overall survival analysis was performed in a cohort of HNSCC patients and in a cohort of HNSCC based on the HPV status using the Kaplan-Meier plots.

More MDM2 = less p53:

The results reveal that a high level of MDM2 (HR= 1.44, 95%CI (1-2.06), p = 0.046) is correlated with poor overall survival in HNSCC patients ( Supplementary Figure 2A ).

P53 expression was the same in both groups, but MDM2 was much greater in the HPV+ tumour sample data sets:

Validation of MDM2 protein expression A tissue microarray was used for assessing the protein levels of MDM2 in HPV + and HPV - OSCC patients ( Figure 6A ). The IHC scoring showed a low level of IHC staining in HPV - OSCC patients with an average expression of 37.87%, while, the HPV + OSCC disclosed a high level of MDM2 expression with much more IHC staining indicating an average expression of 55.04% ( Figure 6B ).

Importantly, according to the tissue microarray analysis, the MDM2 protein expression was significantly higher in HPV + compared to HPV - HNSCC patients (p = 0.031), ( Figure 6D ).

Additionally, considering the close relationship between MDM2 and p53, we also evaluated the protein expression of p53 in HPV+ and HPV- OSCC patients ( Figure 6C ). Notably, no significant variation (p = 0.44) has resulted between HPV+ and HPV- OSCC patients ( Figure 6E ).

Drinking and smoking are linked to an increased risk of HNC, yet if you have a specific MDM2 mutation, then the presence of L1 antibodies is of greater significance:

Chen et al. further showed that the modifying impact of MDM2 mutations on the incidence of OSCC is linked to HPV16 L1 seropositivity , which was greater in never-smokers than in ever-smokers and in never-drinkers than in ever-drinkers ( 61 ).

L1 is the principal structural protein of the HPV virus and plays a crucial function in the assembly of viral particles.

Another bombshell. What we need to know is what percentage of the population carry this mutation and should never be vaccinated:

The interaction between mutant MDM2 and the L1 protein of HPV16 results in an increase in the L1 protein’s stability and the assembly of virus-like particles, which can augment the virus’ infectiousness.

In addition, the interaction between mutant MDM2 and L1 protein can increase the activity of the E6 oncoprotein and the degradation of p53 , both of which can contribute to cancer development and progression ( 61 ).

Consequently, we propose that when evaluating the modifiable effects of MDM2 mutations on the risk associated with HPV16 L1 seropositivity, smoking and alcohol consumption may also need to be considered.

Can vaccinal L1 enter the nucleus?

Bird et al. discussed this in “Possible Role for Cellular Karyopherins in Regulating Polyomavirus and Papillomavirus Capsid Assembly” (2008). Their work provides strong evidence that it does, provided it possesses the nuclear localization signal (NLS) site. The NLS is located within the C-terminal domain (CTD).

Aksum et al. (2018) confirmed that quadrivalent Gardasil contains full-length L1, including the CTD. And the structure of Gardasil’s resultant VLP “closely resembles the authentic capsids of similar viruses”, according to Zhao et al. (2014):

From: “Figure 2. Three-dimensional reconstructions of (a) HPV11 used 5135 particle images in the reconstruction and the resolution based on the Fsc0.5 criteria was 1.3 nm and the eMDB deposition number is 28367; (B) HPV11 decorated with antibody fragment H11.B2 B2 (6009 particles, Fsc0.5 = 2.0 nm, eMDB 28368); (C) HPV16 (5135 particles, Fsc0.5 = 1.3 nm, eMDB 28369)(d) HPV16 decorated with antibody fragment H16.V5 (6009 particles, Fsc0.5 = 2.0 nm, eMDB28370).” Characterization of virus-like particles in GARDASIL® by cryo transmission electron microscopy

Bird et al. tested their hypothesis in silico and in vitro using created recombinant full-length HPV11 L1, truncated HPV11 L1 (CΔ29), and two types of VP1 capsid proteins.

They demonstrated that HPV11 L1 binds to Karyopherin heterodimer α2β1 ( importin α2β1) via an NLS in the carboxyl terminus, and both HPV45 and HPV11 bind karyopherins α2 and α2β1 before being translocated to the nucleus as a protein complex:

Western blot analysis of proteins transferred from agarose gels shown in the top panel of Fig. 2C identified L1 and karyopherin α2 in the supershifted nucleoprotein complex (Fig. 2C, anti-L1 and anti-α2 panels).

A protein complex comprised of L1 and karyopherin β1 or L1 and karyopherin α2β1 was observed in the lanes where DNA was no longer bound by L1 (Fig. 2C, anti-L1, anti-α2, and anti-β1 panels).

Further experiments confirmed their findings:

To further validate the interaction between karyopherin β1 and HPV11 L1 , full-length recombinant L1 protein fused to GST was incubated with karyopherin α2, β1 , or α2β1 .

Proteins bound to GST-L1 were detected by SDS-PAGE followed by Western blot analysis using antibodies against HPV11 L1 or karyopherin α2 or β1. As shown in Fig. 2D, GST-L1 bound karyopherin α2 and the α2β1 heterodimer. Interestingly, GST-L1 was also capable of binding karyopherin β1 independent of karyopherin α2.

Questions still remain about how importins dissociate from their cargos in the nucleus:

DNA competes for karyopherin α2 binding to VP1 and L1. When karyopherin α disassociates from the capsid proteins after nuclear import is currently unkown. One possibility is that the “NLS-like” sequences at the amino terminus of karyopherin α compete the karyopherin from the VP1 or L1 NLS (17, 18).

Alternatively, because their DNA binding domain overlaps their NLS, binding DNA to VP1 or L1 may release α2 from the NLS. The results shown in Fig. 3 suggested that VP1 and L1 can form a nucleoprotein complex that includes the capsid protein, karyopherin α2, and DNA, as evidenced by the slower-migrating complex.

Karyopherins are abundant in the cytosol, ranging from 1 to 2 μM of each karyopherin (23). This high level of karyopherins would allow them to function as chaperones in addition to their nuclear import function.

Because the nuclear localization of many proteins is mediated by karyopherins, the chaperone function observed with karyopherins in modulating viral protein complex assembly and DNA binding may be applicable to proteins other than the capsid proteins investigated in this study.

The reason that vaccine manufacturers like to include a CTD and NLS in their L1 is for enhanced immunogenicity.

One exception is Cervarix, and it would be interesting to compare adverse event rates and clinical data over the long term. Bearing in mind the flawed clinical trials, it should have a lower cancer-promoting risk as well as lower vaccine efficacy.

This was from 2010, and acknowledges that full-length L1 from “other systems” (i.e. vaccines) is translocated to the nucleus:

… For the CervarixTM vaccine, the HPV-16/18 L1 proteins are produced using the baculovirus expression vector system (BEVS), and then purified to form the VLPs. The production of heterologous proteins using the BEVS technology is based on the introduction of a foreign gene into a non-essential region of the baculoviral genome via homologous recombination. … CervarixTM is the first licensed human vaccine that uses BEVS in its manufacture. In this work, evidence is presented for the first time that BEVS-produced C-terminally truncated HPV-16 and HPV-18 L1 form VLPs that keep all key structural and immunological features, as compared with those reported for native virions.31,32 In contrast to the expression of full length L1 in other systems, the C-terminal truncated L1 proteins were shown to be exclusively located in the cytoplasm, presumably as capsomeres. Towards the end of a multi-step purification process the BEVS-produced L1 proteins self-assembled into VLPs. … A unique feature of the CervarixTM HPV-16 and HPV-18L1 proteins is the truncation that removes a nuclear targeting signal.14,27 This C-terminal truncation does not affect the amino acids engaged in capsomere and capsid formation 35 and does not remove any known neutralizing epitopes, but it prevents nuclear localization of the produced proteins and hence assembly of VLPs inside the BEVS host cells, which was confirmed in the present study by immunogold staining and EM. From: “Molecular and structural characterization of theL1 virus-like particles that are used as vaccineantigens in CervarixTM, the AS04-adjuvantedHPV-16 and -18 cervical cancer vaccine“ (2010) https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/epdf/10.4161/hv.6.5.11023?needAccess=true

A later paper from 2016, by Li et al. confirmed that the CTD is immunogenic. The clue’s given in the title: “The C-Terminal Arm of the Human Papillomavirus Major Capsid Protein Is Immunogenic and Involved in Virus-Host Interaction”:

It is important to note that when they first developed HPV vaccines, they had a limited understanding of how the virus infected cells and assembled the capsids. Hence, they had a limited understanding of potential pathologies caused by mimicry. This is probably why GSK thought that Cervarix would work just as well without the CTD:

To date, limited high-resolution structural information about the HPV capsid has hindered attempts to understand details concerning the mechanisms by which HPV assembles and infects cells.

In this study, we have constructed a pseudo-atomic model of the HPV59 L1-only capsid and demonstrate that the C-terminal arm of L1 participates in virus-host interactions.

Moreover, when conjugated to a scaffold protein, keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), this arm is immunogenic in vivo. These results provide new insights that will help elucidate HPV biology, and hence pave a way for the design of next-generation HPV vaccines.

Next-generation L2 HPV vaccines

From: “Figure 1 HPV genome organization. The genome of HPVs, about 8000 base pairs in length, is consists of approximately eight open reading frames (ORFs), which can be functionally categorized into three main regions: the E region, the L region, and the long control region (LCR).” Current status and future directions for the development of human papillomavirus vaccines

Both L1 and L2 structural proteins are necessary for virion assembly. L1 is the major protein in the VLP, L2 is a minor protein, in the ratio 360 : 72. Both are immunogenic, and E2 and L2-containing vaccines are being studied in clinical tests. There is also a lot of research funding being invested in developing new and improved adjuvants.

A PubMed search highlighted “Enhanced Broad-Spectrum Efficacy of an L2-Based mRNA Vaccine Targeting HPV Types 6, 11, 16, 18, with Cross-Protection Against Multiple Additional High-Risk Types“ (2024) by Tsukamoto et al. as a recent example.

Most concerning is that it is using mRNA technology to encode the L2 protein:

Abstract Background: Current L1-based human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines provide type-specific protection but offer limited cross-protection against non-vaccine HPV types. Therefore, developing a broad-spectrum HPV vaccine is highly desirable. Methods: In this study, we optimized mRNA constructs and developed a multivalent L2-based mRNA vaccine encoding L2 aa 2-130, which includes all known neutralizing epitopes from four prevalent HPV types (HPV-6, -11, -16, and -18). We evaluated its immunogenicity in a mouse model and compared the efficacy of a commercially available mRNA delivery reagent with a custom-synthesized lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation. Results: We identified that a construct containing E01 (a 5′-untranslated region) and SL2.7 (a poly(A) polymerase recruitment sequence) significantly increased protein expression. The L2-based mRNA vaccine induced robust and long-lasting humoral immune responses, with significant titers of cross-reactive serum IgG antibodies against L2 epitopes. Notably, the vaccine elicited cross-neutralizing antibodies and conferred cross-protective immunity not only against vaccine-targeted HPV types but also against non-vaccine HPV types, following intravaginal challenge in mice. We also found that LNP delivered mRNA more effectively in vivo. Conclusions: The L2-based mRNA vaccine developed in this study shows significant potential for broad-spectrum protection against multiple HPV types. This approach offers a promising strategy for reducing the global burden of HPV-associated cancers. Keywords: human papillomavirus vaccine, L2, mRNA, challenge study, animal model … This study utilized two delivery systems for in vivo mRNA delivery: a liposome-based reagent (Invivojet) and lipid nanoparticle (LNP). For the Invivojet system, mRNA was suspended in mRNA buffer and then mixed with the appropriate amount of in vivo-jet RNA Transfection Reagent (1:1, mg mRNA:mL reagent, Polyplus, Illkirch, France), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. … In this study, we optimized an mRNA construct and generated an L2-based mRNA vaccine that induces cross-protective immunity against multiple HPV types. Notably, we demonstrated that LNP is significantly more effective than the commercial product Invivojet for mRNA delivery in vivo. Current licensed HPV vaccines, such as Gardasil and Cervarix, have been instrumental in reducing the incidence of HPV-related cancers by targeting the virus’s L1 major capsid protein. Despite their success, these vaccines offer limited cross-protection against non-vaccine HPV types due to their type-specific nature [37]. As a result, the L2 protein of HPV has emerged as a promising target for developing a new generation of vaccines capable of overcoming these limitations [14,19,37]. The L2 protein includes highly conserved epitopes across a broad range of HPV types, particularly within its N-terminal region (aa 2-130), which is incorporated in our designed mRNA-L2 vaccine (Figure 3A and Supplementary Figure S1) [15,38]. L2 peptides and epitopes are inherently poorly immunogenic. To address this challenge, various studies have attempted to present L2 epitopes on bacteria [39], HPV VLPs [40], eukaryotic viruses [41], and bacteriophages [37]. However, the displayed peptides or epitopes are often restricted in length.

The spaghetti-Bolognese-at-the-wall principle:

Engineered mRNA expresses all the desired epitopes in one long L2 peptide.

No discussion or concern about autoimmunity, hyperimmune responses, or type replacement and original antigenic sin. Plus, there were no rat-based genotoxicity assessments (these used to take at least two years). You are the lab rat:

For a broadly neutralizing antibody response, a vaccine ideally needs to include long L2 peptides containing all neutralizing epitopes from multiple HPV types. In this context, mRNA vaccines present a highly effective approach to HPV vaccine development. … To enhance vaccine efficacy, the sequence spacer between protein domains plays a crucial role [42]. We employed a flexible GSGGSG linker between the L2 protein domains of each HPV type, ensuring independent folding and function without interference. This linker, composed of glycine and serine, is known for its flexibility and solubility and is commonly used in vaccine vector designs due to its non-immunogenic nature [43,44]. To prevent nucleic acid homology and recombination, we utilized a different codon of this linker for DNA synthesis (Supplementary Figure S1).

Persistent expression?

You can’t change your mind, turn it off, turn it down, or un-inject it:

Optimizing mRNA constructs is essential for maximizing translational efficiency, stability, and immunogenicity. A critical strategy involves refining the 5′-UTR and 3′-UTR, which regulate mRNA translation and stability [45]. In this study, we used the E01 sequence [26] as the 5′-UTR and a poly(A) polymerase recruit sequence (SL2.7) to extend the poly(A) tail [27], resulting in a significant increase in expression both in vitro and in vivo (Figure 2) [27,46]. While this optimization produced favorable results, further refinements may be necessary to ensure consistent immune responses across diverse populations [47]. Figure 2. IVT-mRNA expression in vivo. (A) A total of 10 μg of mRNA vectors encapsulated in Invivojet was administered intramuscularly to mice, and bioluminescence was imaged using IVIS 12 h post-injection. (B) Total flux (p/s) was quantified using Living Image 4.0 software from Perkin Elmer (left panel). Fold change in expression relative to the HBB-Luc group (right panel). (C) Muscle tissue injected with mRNA vectors was removed and lysed using cellular lysis buffer. Luciferase activity was measured in the supernatant of the muscle lysate (left panel). Fold change in expression relative to the HBB-Luc group (right panel). Statistical differences were compared between the HBB-Luc group and other groups. *** p < 0.001, **** p < 0.0001, and ns (no significant statistical difference). More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11598371/

No conflicts of interest were declared.

The reason I posted this study here is that the previously reviewed paper shows that genotoxicity or cancer promotion just aren’t their concern.

“Multiple Routes to Oncogenesis Are Promoted by the Human Papillomavirus–Host Protein Network” (2018) predates the L2 mRNA “vaccine“ discussion by six years.

In short, not only does L2 interact and inhibit the same importins as L1, leading to the suppression of p53, but it also significantly degrades an enzyme that acts as a key tumour suppressor.

Mapping studies revealed that HPV16 L2 contains two nuclear localization signals (NLSs), in the N terminus (nNLS) and C terminus (cNLS), that could mediate its nuclear import. Together the data suggest that HPV16 L2 interacts via its NLSs with a network of karyopherins and can enter the nucleus via several import pathways mediated by Kapα 2 β 1 heterodimers, Kapβ 2 , and Kapβ 3 . From: “The L2 Minor Capsid Protein of Human Papillomavirus Type 16 Interacts with a Network of Nuclear Import Receptors“ (2004) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC525100/

RNF20 is a gene that encodes an enzyme called E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase BRE1A.

RNF20 helps to prevent cancer initiation and progression via several mechanisms, including DNA double-strand break (DSB) repair processes, maintenance of chromatin differentiation, and by exerting tumor suppressor activity.

Loss of RNF20 is associated with aggressive cancers, and L2 negatively interacts with RNF20:

RNF20 is somatically altered in breast, lung, prostate cancer, clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), and mixed lineage leukemia, and its reduced expression is a key factor in initiating genome instability; and it also functions as one of the significant driving factors of oncogenesis. Loss of RNF20/40 and H2B monoubiquitination (H2Bub1) is found in several cancers and is linked to an aggressive phenotype, and is also an indicator of poor prognosis. From: “Role of RNF20 in cancer development and progression – a comprehensive review“ (2018) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6043722/

Key takeaways from L2 discussions by Eckhardt et al.:

L2 interacts with the TP53 gene via RNF20, whereas L1 interacts via KPNA4. Neither of these have any place in an injectable being administered to millions, with no long-term clinical studies:

We also demonstrate that the L2 HPV protein physically interacts with the RNF20/40 histone ubiquitination complex and promotes tumor cell invasion in an RNF20/40-dependent manner.

Extract from Figure 2. https://aacrjournals.org/view-large/figure/8377711/1474fig2.jpeg

Both L1 and L2 could be described as “oncoproteins”, along with the E proteins. The planned inclusion of L2 is, arguably, bordering on criminal, especially as this has been known about since at least 2018:

RNF20/40 Histone Modifiers: Targets of HPV L2 versus Mutational Inactivation The second pathway we investigated was a chromatin modification pathway governed by RNF20 and RNF40, which form a heterodimeric ubiquitin ligase complex that monoubiquitinates histone H2B at lysine 120.

This “H2Bub1” histone mark induces an open chromatin structure that is accessible to transcription factors and DNA repair factors ( 46–48 ) and plays a role in tumor suppression ( 49 ).

Accordingly, decreased activity of the RNF20/40 complex is associated with increased invasiveness and tumor progression (49, 50), presumably related to the epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT; ref. 51).

It wasn’t a marginal effect either, that may have been dismissed:

In our pathway analysis, both RNF20 and RNF40 were assigned highly significant combined P values (P = 0.0016 and 0.0018, respectively; Fig. 3B ).

This significance was achieved because in all three cell lines tested HPV L2 was found to bind RNF20 and, to a more variable extent, RNF40 (Fig. 2; MiST scores of 0.69, 0.85, and 0.98 in C33A, Het-1A, and HEK293 cells, respectively).

Not only does L2 lead to the ubiquitination (marked degradation) of RNF20 and RNF40, but it also makes their genes more likely to mutate, leading to loss-of-function, even in cancers lacking detectable HPV infections:

Moreover, RNF20 and RNF40 together had increased odds of mutation in HPV − versus HPV + cancers, although these odds were substantially greater for RNF40 (6.4-to-1) than for RNF20 (3.4-to-1; Fig. 5A ). Extract from Figure 5: “Functional consequences of the L2–RNF20 interaction. A, Subnetwork of HPV L2 interacting with RNF20 and RNF40. Green/blue arrows represent the main contribution of MiST/differential mutation scores through network propagation, respectively. MiST scores of virus–human interaction in C33A cells is indicated (0.82, 0.69).“ https://aacrjournals.org/cancerdiscovery/article/8/11/1474/6219/Multiple-Routes-to-Oncogenesis-Are-Promoted-by-the

The known cooperativity between these two proteins in ReactomeFI meant that the entire complex could be associated with HPV by combining the physical and genetic evidence.

You really don’t want this injecting into you:

To investigate the impact of HPV L2 on RNF20-dependent gene regulation, we first confirmed L2 expression in a panel of HPV + cell lines (Supplementary Fig. S3b).

Next, the physical interaction between RNF20 and L2 was confirmed in Het-1A (Fig. 5B) and C33A cells (Fig. 5C) using IP followed by WB analysis.

How most cancers spread:

We next sought to examine in more detail the functional relationship between L2 expression in human cells and invasive cell migration .

Overexpression of HPV-31 L2 in the human esophagus cell line Het-1A led to a statistically significantly higher percentage of cells invading through a Matrigel matrix in a Transwell invasion assay ( Fig. 5G and H ; P ≤ 1.0 × 10 −6 , two-tailed t test).

Additionally, HPV+ UD-SCC2 cells with CRISPR-mediated polyclonal disruptions of RNF20 showed a decrease in invasion (Fig. 5I and J).

Boom!

These results suggest that HPV L2 expression allows cells to more efficiently invade the local microenvironment through its interaction with RNF20.

They didn’t know, still pretend not to know, and certainly won’t give you informed consent:

Our integrated approach also led to the discovery of previously unknown viral–human interactions involving E1–KEAP1 and L2–RNF20/40.

RNF20, which was found to interact with HPV L2, forms a functional histone ubiquitin ligase complex with RNF40 and monoubiquitinates histone H2B K120.

Notably, RNF20/40 loss of function has previously been linked to tumor progression and invasiveness in breast cancer cells ( 49, 50 ).

We observed large-scale expression changes in response to the overexpression of L2. EMT and cell invasion are the most prominently upregulated functions, reflecting a similar oncogenic phenotype as observed in previous RNF20 loss-of-function experiments.

Interestingly, the upregulated genes in L2 overexpression are also significantly enriched for a previously reported gene cluster associated with cell motility in HNSCC, characterizing poorly differentiated tumors ( 65 ).

These findings suggest that L2 binding can phenocopy the highly invasive phenotype promoted by inactivating mutations in RNF20/40, highlighted by our finding of increased invasiveness in an in vitro invasion assay upon overexpression of HPV L2.

Altogether, these results show that viral phenocopying of recurrent tumor mutations is not a rare evolutionary event restricted to a few classic interactions, but a common scenario.

Be wary of any vaccine that includes E1 or L2 proteins:

Many HPV proteins, including the previously unappreciated E1 and L2, can play key roles in carcinogenesis.

A research question remains:

“Does L1 also interact with RNF20?”

I was unable to find an answer to that, and their interactions net doesn’t flag it.

Edible HPV vaccines

Yes, they went there….

From “Oral Immunogenicity of Human Papillomavirus-Like Particles Expressed in Potato“ (2003) by Warzecha et al.:

Parenteral vaccines are expensive to produce and deliver, however, and therefore are not optimal for use in resource-poor settings, where most cervical HPV disease occurs. Transgenic plants expressing recombinant vaccine immunogens offer an attractive and potentially inexpensive alternative to vaccination by injection.

Importantly, ingestion of transgenic L1 potato was associated with activation of an anti-VLP immune response in mice that was qualitatively similar to that induced by VLP parenteral administration, and this response was enhanced significantly by subsequent oral boosting with purified insect cell-derived VLPs .

Thus, papillomavirus L1 protein can be expressed in transgenic plants to form immunologically functional VLPs, and ingestion of such material can activate potentially protective humoral immune responses.

From: “FIG. 7. Electron microscopy of HPV11 transgenic L1 potato extract. Specimens were prepared as described in Materials and Methods and were examined by electron microscopy. (A) Abundant 55-nm-diameter spherical capsids are present in extract prepared from ST22 transgenic L1 potato tuber (magnification, ×35,000; bar = 0.25 μM). (B) Same field as in panel A at higher magnification (×105,000; bar = 0.1 μM). The arrows indicate representative VLPs.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC167207/

3.0 Parting shots

3.1 Evidence for vaccine harm goes before the court

Newly declassified court documents reveal that Merck ignored internal warnings that its HPV vaccine, Gardasil, could cause autoimmune disorders in young women. The report—part of the record in the ongoing Robi v Merck case—details how Dr Jesper Mehlsen, a Danish physician and former Merck trial investigator, alerted the company to signs of autonomic dysfunction following vaccination. According to Mehlsen, those warnings were “discarded.”

More (paywalled):

A second case.

These poisons should never have been approved in the first place, and should be recalled ASAP, with the victims fully compensated:

VaccineMole @VaccineMole "Merck’s $8 billion cancer vaccine 'Gardasil' faces first U.S. jury trial" "U.S. drugmaker by revenue misled consumers by overstating the benefits of the HPV vaccine and downplaying its risks" The trial was paused in February 2025 and rescheduled for September 2025. Sources: https://fortune.com/2025/01/27/merck-8-billion-cancer-vaccine-lawsuit-jury-trial-gardasil-hpv/ https://fiercepharma.com/pharma/merck-agrees-slam-brakes-ongoing-california-gardasil-vaccine-trial https://x.com/VaccineMole/status/1951685614501528012

A different class action is in progress, and it may spur further claimants:

VaccineMole @VaccineMole Merck's Gardasil HPV Vaccine made in North Carolina has now became a subject of hundreds of new lawsuits out of the Charlotte area. 185 Plaintiffs argue Gardasil vaccine gave them same cancer they were trying to ward off..that only popped off after whey were vaccinated. Queen City News Reporter: "So, what stood out most to you?" Khalif Rhodes - Chief legal Analyst: "First thing i'm gonna say, let's do it up, is money written all over it? Very basic portion of it you have to do..is prove there's a duty breached is causation and there's some type of damages." "Well, i believe that you're giving me this medicine that's supposed to be preventing me from getting this disease and also the secondary effect is preventing me from getting cancer" "But not only is not preventing me from getting cancer, it's also causing cancer" "So the causal connection to you being the reason to my injuries, it's pretty easy" "I say it's easy but they will be a lot of experts that costs a lot of money..but in the end of it these are 185 plaintiffs in all being placed in one lawsuit" "This will be a large payout, a significant settlement if it ever goes to trial, a jury would give extensive punitive damages" Queen City News Reporter: "You talking about easy to prove causation here, how likely is that to prove from your perspective as a lawyer? Khalif Rhodes: "If i can establish that you a duty, ok, you owe me some duty to protect me from something, in this case, from a medication that's not doing what's it's supposed to be doing" "or you're telling me that i bought something and it's not doing you have presented to me, you've already created a duty." "Now you breached a duty of causation portion, is, did me breaching the duty cause your injuries" "Well i didn't take your medicine..standard in law school is the "but for", but for me, taking the medicine from you, i wouldn't have this incident happening" "Additionally, "but" for me relying on you saying that it will work? I probably would have never take your medication" "Now, the problem though, is this that the only vaccine out there for HPV happens to be this only one" "That would be the pushback, but the problems is the research lacked" "In these type of drugs that are pushed out when there's an immediate incident, some type of issue, its rush to try to find a vaccine to find a cure" "and plaintiffs argue it should have been, a deeper breath of information that should have been a deeper pool and this has been hundreds of millions of people have taken this medication" "so, i can see the plaintiffs only getting larger, i can see a lot of other folks when they see these type of reports sayin i want to be a part of this type of claim and so it's unfortunate.." 3m:17s Last edited6:56 PM · Aug 5, 2025 https://x.com/VaccineMole/status/1952790833402609938

However, supported by a Wild West regulatory free-for-all, Merck appeared to be untroubled by the many pending court cases:

Merck opens $1B Gardasil manufacturing facility in North Carolina By Kevin Dunleavy Mar 11, 2025 At its sprawling complex in Durham, N.C., Merck has opened a new $1 billion, 225,000-square-foot manufacturing plant slated to produce bulk substance for its megablockbuster HPV vaccine Gardasil. Merck built the new plant on the 262-acre campus it has occupied since 2004, where the pharma giant produces a variety of vaccines including shots to prevent chickenpox, measles and rubella. The complex manufactured more than 70 million doses last year, with the figure expected to increase this year, a Merck spokesperson said in an email. The campus now employs more than 1,000 people. More: https://www.fiercepharma.com/manufacturing/merck-opens-1b-vaccine-manufacturing-facility-north-carolina

3.2 Inflection Point

It must be remembered that the step change in 2021 didn’t occur in isolation.

Our lifestyle history, genetics, and cumulative neurotoxic effects from prior vaccinations, including DTP and HPV, will all have contributed to the current disaster.

Ethical Skeptic ☀ @EthicalSkeptic Well, here we go... the rise in disability did not stem from a restructuring of the policy after all. Those inputs produce double inflections. This is a novel endemic trend. https://x.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/1951343476647637165 Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 🚨🚨US disabilities from Bureau of Labor Statistics broke out to another new high in July adding 234k. Third new high in a row. This is a monthly survey and is not tied to claims. Since 2/2021 we have added 5.89 million to this survey which is 19.6% growth. Disaster! https://x.com/DowdEdward/status/1951324109419200537

Harry Fisher @harryfisherEMTP Paramedic here. I have lost ZERO front line friends from covid. ZERO! But many friends have now perished from suicide, and post vaccine injury. Canadian numbers, as shown below, can easily be seen as the canary in the coal mine. God bless https://x.com/harryfisherEMTP/status/1951700944405889372 Audreys Towers @AudreyDoepker In BC Canada. 30% of paramedics with mental health challenges. https://x.com/AudreyDoepker/status/1951661213815066872

One of many similar tragic cases, which may have a common cause:

Mum dies just days after returning from holiday, and her family have no idea why A family says they do not know what has caused the death of a "one in a million" mum who died less than a week after returning from a holiday in Tunisia. Amanda 'Mandy' Cugini, 47, from Ely, Cardiff, became unwell and her husband David tried to resuscitate her but without success. She died on July 22 this year. David has told how she was an "amazing" mum with two daughters aged 17 and 10, and a 34-year-old stepdaughter. She was also a beloved nan to two grandsons and her family does not currently know what caused Amanda's death. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/lifestyle/family-relationships/mum-dies-just-days-after-returning-from-holiday-and-her-family-have-no-idea-why/ar-AA1K6L3v

3.3 Robo Docs

Our Wes delivered an inspiring statement to Parliament last month.

I won’t bore you with the whole thing.

Key takeaways:

Oral statement to Parliament Fit for the Future: Health and Social Care Secretary's statement Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, made an oral statement announcing Fit for the Future: 10 Year Health Plan for England. From: Department of Health and Social Care and The Rt Hon Wes Streeting MP Published 3 July 2025 Thank you, Madam Deputy Speaker. With your permission, I will make a statement to the House on ‘Fit for the Future’ - the Government’s 10 Year Health Plan for England. There are moments in our national story when our choices define who we are. … Pharmacy will play an expanded role in the Neighbourhood Health Service. They will manage long-term conditions; treat conditions like obesity and high blood pressure; screen for disease and vaccinate against it. … Wearable technology will feed in real-time health data, so patients’ health can be monitored while they stay in the comfort of their own home, with clinicians reaching out at the first signs of deterioration. The NHS App will become the front door to the health service, delivering power to the patient. You will be able to: Book and rearrange appointments for you, your children, or a loved one you care for

Get instant advice from an AI doctor in your pocket

Leave feedback on your care, and see what feedback other patients have left

Choose where you’re treated

Book appointments in urgent care, so you don’t wait for hours

And refer yourself to a specialist where clinically appropriate … New innovator passports and reform of NICE and the MHRA will see medicines and technology rapidly adopted. Robotic surgery will become the norm in certain procedures, so patients recover from surgery at home rather than in hospital beds. And the NHS will usher in a new age of medicine, leapfrogging disease so we are predicting and preventing it, rather than just diagnosing and treating. It is therefore the ambition of this plan to provide a genomic test for every newborn baby by 2035. More: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/fit-for-the-future-health-and-social-care-secretarys-statement

Robotic surgery and recovery at home?

A modernised version of Victorian kitchen table surgery?

It could work something like this:

Amazon Prime send the robot surgeon and instruments.

Limited self-assembly is required, and the help of an assistant is recommended.

Lie back and think of England.

Meanwhile, early trials of the AI doctor haven’t gone so well:

4.0 Concluding remarks

The aim of this series of reviews is not to advise you whether to take a vaccine or not. That is between you and your doctor. However, it can help you give informed consent, regardless of your decision.

It should also be noted that, as with the toxic SARS-CoV-2 engineered mRNA boosters, just because they are linked to certain pathologies doesn’t mean that everyone will be affected — far from it.

Of particular concern, though, is that CIN and cervical cancer rates continue to rise, even surpassing pre-vaccination levels (part 1). Are there any other population-level clinical signals? Part 3 presents further evidence. It will also include a fairly comprehensive list of alternative therapeutics and a discussion about screening.

I originally planned a much shorter work, focusing on osteoporosis. The cancer story was unexpected, and I feel it needed a deep dive, for hopefully obvious reasons.

Many of the pathologies discussed share common upstream signalling pathways, complicated by the use of adjuvants and DNA fragment contamination. This only became apparent as I progressed with my literature review of over 170 papers, and further research to confirm the findings keeps getting sidestepped.

Thank you for reading and your ongoing support of the channel.

5.0 Disclaimer

This site is strictly an information website reviewing research into potential therapeutic agents. It does not advertise anything, or provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This site does not promote any of these as potential treatments or offer any claims for efficacy. Its content is aimed at researchers, registered medical practitioners, nurses, or pharmacists. This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. Always consult a qualified health provider before introducing or stopping any medications as any possible drug interactions or effects will need to be considered.

Any extracts quoted in the previous article are for non-commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

