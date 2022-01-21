+ See step by step walk through of later pre-proof paper, April ‘22:

Spike protein (inc vax) induced immunodeficiency & carcinogenesis megathread #28: Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs

https://doorlesscarp953.substack.com/p/innate-immune-suppression-by-sars-315?s=w

Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

Keywords here: BREAST CANCER, LYMPHOMA

Stephanie Seneff 1, Greg Nigh 2, Anthony M. Kyriakopoulos 3, and Peter A McCullough 4



1 Senior Research Scientist, Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, MIT, Cambridge MA USA 02139

2 Naturopathic Oncologist, Immersion Health, Portland, OR 97214, USA

3 Director and Head of Research and Development, Nasco AD Biotechnology Laboratory, Department of Research and Development, Sachtouri 11, 18536, Piraeus, Greece

4 Chief Medical Advisor, Truth for Health Foundation, Tucson, AZ USA.

January 21, 2022



Abstract

The mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were brought to market in response to the widely perceived public health crises of Covid-19.

The utilization of mRNA vaccines in the context of infectious disease had no precedent, but desperate times seemed to call for desperate measures. The mRNA vaccines utilize genetically modified mRNA encoding spike proteins. These alterations hide the mRNA from cellular defenses, promote a longer biological half-life for the proteins, and provoke higher overall spike protein production. However, both experimental and observational evidence reveals a very different immune response to the vaccines compared to the response to infection with SARS-CoV-2. As we will show, the genetic modifications introduced by the vaccine are likely the source of these differential responses. In this paper, we present the evidence that vaccination, unlike natural infection, induces a profound impairment in type I interferon signaling, which has diverse adverse consequences to human health. We explain the mechanism by which immune cells release into the circulation large quantities of exosomes containing spike protein along with critical microRNAs that induce a signaling response in recipient cells at distant sites. We also identify potential profound disturbances in regulatory control of protein synthesis and cancer surveillance. These disturbances are shown to have a potentially direct causal link to neurodegenerative disease, myocarditis, immune thrombocytopenia, Bell’s palsy, liver disease, impaired adaptive immunity, increased tumorigenesis, and DNA damage. We show evidence from adverse event reports in the VAERS database supporting our hypothesis. We believe a comprehensive risk/benefit assessment of the mRNA vaccines excludes them as positive contributors to public health, even in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Links to full pdf paper:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/357994624_Innate_Immune_Suppression_by_SARS-CoV-2_mRNA_Vaccinations_The_role_of_G-quadruplexes_exosomes_and_microRNAs

Share

Buy me a coffee☕