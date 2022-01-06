The Great Reset, social credit obsessed establishment is in a tailspin now as revealed by their repeated, increasingly vitriolic outbursts at the so called unvaxxed and increasingly contradictory statements.

They know that people aren't stupid, they know the jabs have failed, you need another every 3 months to remain technically vaxxed and against what? A mild cold? No deaths. And they see and experience for themselves the dire side effects, plus they get infected as well. What's the point?

They also see the deal being welched on, they've "done their bit" but are still having to test and mask, quarantine or be treated generally as if unvaxxed.

The result is that the establishment narks can see real world booster renewal rates are turning down fast, people have had enough, they are increasingly saying No if they can, they will not comply. Presumably businesses are quietly making accomodations too behind the scenes, and indeed we increasingly see very public backtracking as their staffing levels collapse.

Sorry Blair, Trudeau, Macron and so on, it's over. You tried, you failed, your great cattle tracking idea has not been universally accepted as you'd hoped.

Sure you can try force but on everyone all the time? Not gonna work is it? Back off whilst you can before the mob gets really angry and not with each other as you would like, but with you.

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/keeping-shots-date-replaces-fully-vaccinated-dr-fauci-says

