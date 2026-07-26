Lake District Hiking in Borrowdale: Base Brown, Green Gable, Great Gable, High Raise and the Langstrath Valley
A pictorial guide
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Contents
Borrowdale rainforest national nature reserve (NNR)
Day 1: Base Brown, Green Gable, Great Gable, and Seathwaite Fell
Day 2: High Raise, and the Langstrath Valley via the Stake Pass
Leg 4: Langstrath Valley to Borrowdale via Stonethwaite Beck and Galleny Force
Bing Maps deprecated Ordnance Survey API key support - what’s the workaround?
The Fire Maple Polaris X5 Cooking System: An alternative to the Jetboil Flash 1.0L
Introduction
I’ve returned to the UK Lake District, a year after climbing Skiddaw, Coniston Old Man, and exploring the slate quarries around Little Langdale:
TL;DR: 22 miles in two days; four Wainwrights:
Base Brown (2,119 ft / 646 m)
Green Gable (2,628 ft / 801 m)
Great Gable (2,949 ft / 899 m)
High Raise (2,500 ft / 7622 m)
Wainwrights are the 214 English peaks (known locally as fells) described in Alfred Wainwright’s seven-volume Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells (1955–66). They all lie within the boundary of the Lake District National Park in Cumbria, and all but one (Castle Crag) are over 1,000 feet (304.8 m) in height.[a]
Over two million copies of the Pictorial Guides have been sold since their publication.[1] In 1974, Wainwright published a supplementary volume The Outlying Fells of Lakeland (1974), which includes another 116 summits (described in 56 walks); these are the Wainwright Outlying Fells.[2][3]
Summiting all of the Wainwrights is a popular form of peak bagging in the Lake District, along with the Birketts. Because both lists are based on historical books, unlike, for example, the Munros, their constituents remain fixed, regardless of revisions to height or other metrics.
There are 214 Wainwrights, of which 209 are also classed as one of the 541 Birketts. Wainwrights cover a wide range of heights, from major mountains such as the highest Wainwright, Scafell Pike at 978 metres (3,209 ft), to Castle Crag, the smallest Wainwright at 290 metres (951 ft).
Alfred Wainwright MBE (17 January 1907 – 20 January 1991), who was widely known as AW, penned 7 beautifully written guides. Even some 60 years later, mountains don’t change that much, and I found books 3 and 7 really useful for planning.
Three nights at the excellent Seatoller Farm campsite in Borrowdale.
If you feel inspired enough to pay a visit, I recommend booking your accommodation or pitch at least 4 weeks in advance, especially for weekend arrivals.
I also brought my homemade 3D stereoscopic rig along for field testing. I’ve equipped 2 Insta360 Ace Pro2 action cams with 189° fisheye lenses, and use a GPS Preview Remote control watch/mic for synchronous shutter firing.
I’m using DaVinci Resolve 21 to combine the images and for post-processing, to create VR180 4k/8k 3D hemispheres you can look around using any VR headset. Early results are very encouraging, and when I’m happy with the results, I will share them on Steam’s free DeoVR platform, as Substack isn’t geared to support 3D output.
Some of the mono 2D movies are featured below.
DeoVR has all sorts of virtual experiences to test your stomach with, including BASE jumps and free-fall parachuting.
I wasn’t doing anything as extreme as that, but there were times when you really needed to watch where you were placing your hands and feet.
Conditions were far from ideal for the exertions of hiking, reaching 25-26°C both days, and with the humidity boosted to 65% RH by a thunderstorm the night before. With virtually no clouds or shade, it meant lugging 3.5L of water for the first hike (more on this later). Even the summits were at 20°C, with barely a breeze for comfort.
After last year, you might be thinking that summertime in the lakes is always like this.
But no, this run of El Niño-influenced weather is very much the exception.
Ordinarily, you must travel prepared for low cloud, drizzle (“Scotch mist”), downpours, and temperatures in the teens.
Snow is possible on the peaks from November to May.
My tent got flattened by a gale on the first failed attempt at Skiddaw one April, with a blizzard thrown in for good measure, and you usually need to plan a valley or lakeside walk for those days when the fells are cloaked in cloud.
This time, the walks were in the central fells area:
Borrowdale rainforest national nature reserve (NNR)
On 16th May 2024, parts of Borrowdale were declared to be one of England’s largest and rarest temperate rainforests. Covering some 721 hectares, the campsite lies at the southern end of the NNR.
Did you know that there’s a rainforest in England? Borrowdale Rainforest, or Borrowdale Oakwoods as it’s also known, is one of the largest areas of temperate rainforest in England. This National Nature Reserve is one of the rarest habitats in the world, home to a diverse array of animal and plant life.
Rather than referring to just one area, the Borrowdale Rainforest refers to several woodland areas in the Borrowdale valley, Lake District. Work is currently underway to reconnect these areas, creating more of this unique habitat.
The high rainfall that this area experiences creates a humid climate, allowing lush woodland to thrive. Here, you’ll find an array of mosses, ferns, and lichen, plus ancient oak trees. It’s free to explore this National Trust site and they’re perfect for walks, even when the weather isn’t on your side!
Day 1: Base Brown, Green Gable, Great Gable, and Seathwaite Fell
Start: Seatoller, Keswick, CA12 5XQ.
What3words: ///crass.prowling.volunteered
Grid Reference: NY245136
Ordnance Survey (OS) Map: The English Lakes, South Western area. OL6. 1:25,000:
Distance: 9.17 miles / 14.76 km
Time: 7-8 hours.
Total Ascent: 3730‘ / 1137m
GPX Route: “Great Gable from Seatoller”
Android App: Locus Map
OpenAndroMaps Downloads for Android: Link
Website with OS Maps, including 1:50,000 / 1:25,000: Link
Garmin OpenTopo Downloads: These are near OS quality and include Basecamp files & DEM contours: Link
Wainwright Pictorial Guide, Internet Archive link:
A Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells. Book Seven. The Western Fells
Leg 1: Seatoller to Base Brown
I couldn’t go anywhere for 15 minutes, as sheep were being shepherded down from where I needed to be going up.
The view from Sourmilk Gill, looking north towards Seatoller.
I wasn’t in danger taking this shot, as I could see where my feet were, and the rock platform was substantial, but the sheer drop was real enough.
Waterfall on Sourmilk Gill. According to AW, you can climb up the north side of the gill up to the drystone wall, on the far bank, but you do need to ford the watercourse twice.
Leg 2: Base Brown to Green Gable
Leg 3: Green Gable to Great Gable
Leg 4: Great Gable to Seathwaite Fell
Leg 5: Descent from Seathwaite Fell to Borrowdale
AW recites the tale of Moses Rigg in Book 7, the Western Fells.
Hat-tip to you, Moses.
Day 2: High Raise, and the Langstrath Valley via the Stake Pass
Start: Seatoller, Keswick, CA12 5XQ.
What3words: ///crass.prowling.volunteered
Grid Reference: NY245136
Ordnance Survey (OS) Map: The English Lakes, South Western area. OL6. 1:25,000:
Distance: 12.26 miles / 19.73 km
Time: 7-9 hours.
Total Ascent: 4347‘ / 1325 m.
GPX Route: "High Raise Loop"
Wainwright Pictorial Guide, Internet Archive link:
A Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells. Book Three. The Central Fells
Leg 1: Seatoller to Greenup Edge via Lining Crag
Another “sheep-jam”, this time in Stonethwaite. I sought refuge behind a car.
When I ventured out to get a better shot, I spooked the sheep, caused a mini pile-up, and had to retreat quickly …
Leg 2: Greenup Edge to High Raise
Leg 3: High Raise to the Langstrath Valley via Stake Pass
A waterfall on the Stake Beck descent. On the left of the shot, frost has cleaved off the face of the gorge, exposing fresh rock. These rocks are iron-stained volcaniclastic tuffs and rhyolitic ash-flow deposits, formed during the Ordovician period over 450 million years ago.
The tuff was formed by the deposition of volcanic ash under water, and this and other narrow bands of tuff are interspersed with bands of ignimbrite, resultant from the deposition of lava (Taylor et al 1971).
Although originally a horizontal band, this now slopes down to the north, and outcrops mainly on the faces of Pike of Stickle and Harrison Stickle in the Langdale area. The band has been eroded by glacial action and detached blocks of the tuff are present within morainal mounds, as well as scattered as scree across the slopes of the Great Langdale valley.
From “Site 123, Harrison Coombe, Great Langdale Cumbria. Archaeological Excavation” (2004)
https://eprints.oxfordarchaeology.com/5515/1/L9235Report.pdf
Leg 4: Langstrath Valley to Borrowdale via Stonethwaite Beck and Galleny Force
Galleny Force. I spent a few pleasant minutes here and got a couple of stereoscopic shots.
To view the 3D version below, set DeoVR as follows (SideBySide Half, 180° Fisheye):
Ideally, I need to use a slower shutter speed so the water looks better, but I have 4K movie footage with sound too, which should give a great sense of immersion.
You can use neutral density (ND) filters in place of the lens guard, but you can’t use these with Ace Pro2 fisheyes. One reason is that the cameras are waterproof down to 39 feet (12 meters) without any protective case, and filters would likely compromise this.
Camping tech corner
I’m not affiliated or sponsored in any way, just looking for better solutions and sharing my own experience.
Bing Maps deprecated Ordnance Survey API key support - what’s the workaround?
I’d been using a free Microsoft O/S API key in MOBAC to create localised 1:25,000 maps for my Garmin GPSmap 67, but this stopped being supported on June 30th, 2025.
After exploring several options, I found that I could get an API key directly from Ordnance Survey, provided I registered for a Premium account. You need to lodge a payment card with them in case you exceed the free Premium monthly data limit of £1,000.
I normally use a few pence each month, but I still recommend using a low-balance virtual debit card. The key thing is to make sure that you don’t share your key, or let a bot take control of it. Other than that, I can get all the latest maps I need for free.
Despite repeated attempts, I couldn’t get MOBAC to work with the key, as it kept triggering DDoS-type server alerts and data errors.
After looking into alternatives, I came across free mapping software called QGIS, which gives you everything you need, and more, via plugins.
The workflow involves creating and blending the following layers before exporting with a Garmin KMZ plugin:
A digital elevation model (DEM) layer, eg Copernicus GLO-30 (30m).
A hillshade layer.
An O/S API-linked UK raster mapping layer.
Set the Project Coordinate Reference System (CRS) to suit your location and map type. For O/S maps, EPSG: 4326 - WGS 84 works very well.
You can use EPSG: 3857 - WGS 84 / Pseudo-Mercator for undistorted viewing on a monitor, but do not use this for export to Garmin.
1/ Enter the O/S premium data URL with API key in the Data Source Manager.
You get this from your O/S API Projects page:
2/ Generate a UK DEM layer, using Copernicus.
Go to the OpenTopgraphy site, open a free account, and request an API key.
Download the free plugin:
Load the DEM Downloader applet from the Raster menu and enter the API key (no URL):
Zoom out the map to cover your hiking area. I zoomed out to cover the width of the UK, and managed to map the entire UK in 3 huge .tif files (1 - 2 GB each)
Change to Copernicus Global DSM 30m, and click the icon to auto-set the extents, set an output path, then click Run:
The output is added and enabled, creating an awesome-looking effect:
3/ Add hillshade to the DEM layer.
Go to Raster > Analysis > Hillshade to add a permanent hillshade layer:
Experiment with this, but multidirectional shading works very well:
And you get this effect:
If you zoom in, the shading is stripy:
Improve this by right-clicking on the hillshade layer and applying these resampling settings:
Like an evil mastermind, your creation will start to come to life:
Then go back into layer properties > Transparency, and turn it down to suit, e.g. 30-50%:
In practice, I can’t see the striping on my GPS display, and even if you zoom in, it works well, bringing the contours out of the terrain.
Before:
After:
4/ Export to Garmin as a KMZ file.
Download the free GarminCustomMap plugin from here.
Change the map CRS back to 4326. If you don’t, it will warn you.
Set the map zoom scale to 1:25,000, as the plugin uses the current QGIS view extents.
Run the plugin from the menu, or from the icon on the lower taskbar:
I use these settings for 1:25,000:
Then wait for the hourglass to clear, and for a green status bar.
Zoom factors you can use:
1 - 1 : 200,000 - Regional view / Driving maps
2 - 1 : 100,000 - Small-scale topography / Road networks
4 - 1 : 50,000 - Standard Landranger topographic maps
8 - 1 : 25,000 - OS Explorer / Highly detailed hiking maps
16 - 1 : 12,500 - Ultra-detailed trail systems / Property boundaries
20 - 1 : 10,000 - Maximum scale limit for advanced devices (e.g., Montana)
If you overzoom without adjusting the map scale, this reduces the finished map raster resolution, which you don’t want.
Load the .kmz file, and you should see dozens of .jpg files, which are Garmin-compliant in size and number. This varies by device, but the great thing about the export plugin is that it keeps within these limits:
Guidelines for Creating Custom Maps
More than one jpeg can be in a KMZ file.
The only kml file that will be processed is a doc.kml, inside the KMZ file.
JPEG files are the only supported image type.
JPEG files must be saved without Progressive Image (typically found under advanced options).
KMZ files are read from \Garmin\CustomMaps directory on both the device’s internal memory and on the SD Card.
Garmin BaseCamp™ software will display custom maps; however, custom maps cannot be sent from Garmin BaseCamp™ to a product that supports custom maps. Custom maps must be manually placed in the CustomMaps folder of the device they are to be used on.
Overlander® navigator users: The CustomMaps folder needs to be created and added to the first Garmin folder on the device.
Images over 1 megapixel (1024x1024 pixels, 512x2048 pixels, etc.) will be rendered at a reduced resolution on the device. If this is causing a problem for your map, you can split the image and use multiple JPEG files inside of one KMZ file.
Each JPEG file should be less than 3MB.
The max number of custom map JPEG images that can be loaded is 100 for most supported devices. Exceptions to this are:
eTrex® Touch handheld: 500 JPEG images
Montana® series handhelds: 500 JPEG images
Monterra™ handheld: 99 JPEG images
Oregon® 600, 600t, 650, 650t, 700, 750, and 750t handhelds: 500 JPEG images
GPSMAP® 64, 64s, 64sc, 64st, 64x, 64sx, and 64csx handhelds: 500 JPEG images
GPSMAP® 65 and 65s handhelds: 500 JPEG images
GPSMAP® 66i, 66s, 66sr, and 66st handhelds: 500 JPEG images
GPSMAP® 67 and 67i handhelds: 500 JPEG images
GPSMAP® H1 and H1i Plus handhelds: 500 JPEG images
The size of the JPEG files will affect the draw speed on the Garmin device.
There is no limitation on KMZ file size as long as the previous limitations are met.
Since each KMZ file will need at least one JPEG file to be a functional custom map, KMZ file limitations match JPEG limitations.
Custom Maps are enabled or disabled individually or as a group, depending on the Garmin device model.
More: https://support.garmin.com/en-US/?faq=UcO3cFueS12IwCnizrJjeA
Click on a file to check the output:
It will appear to be warped on a PC, but correct on the device.
This is what Base Brown looks like on my GPS, and it’s sunlight-readable:
(In practice, the pixels are invisible)
You can then overlay your route etc.
It’s complicated to set up, with a steep learning curve, but once your DEM files and settings are saved it takes seconds to map out your next route.
5/ You can preview the topography and your route planning in QGIS by using the 3D Map Views feature.
Right-click on the DEM layer, and enable elevation under Configuration:
Assign the same DEM layer to Terrain in 3D Configuration.
Go to View > 3D Map Views > New 3D Map View and click on the spanner, using settings similar to these (DEM, plus your DEM file layer):
The map port will come to life. Use the middle mouse button to change the view, and click the red button to enable synthetic shadows, if you haven’t already added a hillshade layer.
Drag the corner of the viewport to increase the size.
You can use other map sources for different regions, eg OpenTopoMap
Go to View > Panels and enable Browser
Right-click on XYZ Tiles, enter the following URL, and change the max zoom to 17:
https://tile.opentopomap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png
Expand XYZ Tiles, double-click on your new layer, and view the result:
Add a DEM layer and hillshade as before. Don’t forget to disable display of your DEM layer:
Export to Garmin, and check your output in the .KMZ file:
QGIS is amazing, and I’m just using a small part of its feature set.
The Fire Maple Polaris X5 Cooking System: An alternative to the Jetboil Flash 1.0L
Just as fast to the boil as the Jetboil, it includes a pot stand and, unlike the Jetboil, it features a regulator that maintains constant gas flow as the cylinder depletes or cools, and it allows you to simmer.
I boiled up a beef stew and a pouch of Kashmiri potatoes in ten minutes with ease. And the best part? It’s ~half the price of the equivalent Jetboil.
There are some negatives though:
It’s heavier than the Jetboil, and better suited to staying in camp than taking to the summit for a brew. Fire Maple offers more portable models though.
It uses the old-style piezo igniter, which may be unreliable in damp conditions. Bring a backup lighter or matches with you.
The Star X5 Polaris Pressure Regulator Cooking System from Firemaple is a portable cooking solution for outdoor adventures.
The set includes a stove with an adjustable micro-regulator valve, a powerful electric jet burner, and an ideal camp water boiler.
Micro Regulated Valve: The micro regulating valve features incredible boiling performance in extreme weather and allows for a versatile use from simmer to a boil at the same time.
All In One Set: All components including a stove with pressure regulator valve, a pot with heat exchanger, a pot stand, a canister stabiliser and a separately sold 220/230g standard propane and butane mixture cartridge can be put together into 1 compact unit. Also, 1 mesh bag contained for easy carry. It’s easy to use with the piezo igniter included, push to start!
BPA Free: Constructed with high quality hard anodised aluminium alloy and the lid is made of tritan and silicone (knob), our Polaris is BPA FREE, versatile, durable and built to last.
Highly Efficient: Our industry leading heat exchange technology minimises wind impact and reduces boiling times by up to 30% compared to traditional backpacking stoves, boiling 1 litre water in only 3.5 minutes.
Safe, Sturdy And Durable: The sturdy aluminium pot features a locking stainless steel handle for secure and safe handling, this combined with the insulating neoprene cover on the pot will ensure years of safe outdoor cooking pleasure!
Technical specification
Material: Anodized Aluminum / Stainless Steel / Tritan / Silicone / Copper
Power: 6142BTU/h, 1.8kW, 129g/h
Weight: 622g / 22 oz
Fuel Type: Isobutane Gas Mixture
Unfolded Size: 123*254*264.5mm,4.8*10*10.4in;
Folded Size: 123*132*207mm,4.8*5.2*8.1in
Volume: 1L,33.8us_oz
Boil Time: 1min 50sec per 0.5 liter
More: https://buyadventuregear.co.uk/products/firemaple-star-x5-polaris-pressure-regulator-cooking-system-blue
Sawyer SP129 - Squeeze Water Filtration System
I tackled the Lining Crag scramble on Day 2 with the help of a Wainwright Coast to Coast walker, who was three days out from her start at St. Bees Head.
It takes the average fit hiker 12 to 15 days, and she had some great tips:
Buy a food dehydrator so that you can economically prepare your own compact, lightweight ration packs.
Carry no more than 2 litres of water, but invest in a water filter.
Carry some water purification tablets.
Having lugged 3.5 litres up and down Great Gable on the first day (along with my camera kit), I decided to take a lighter backpack to High Raise, and to restrict the water to 2 litres. In the end, my water pouch ran out about 2 miles from home, and all the public houses in the area that I had relied upon (!) happened to be closed on Mondays, so I was ready for a drink.
Thanks, guys.
This was without consequence on this occasion, but if it had happened up on the fells, or if my pouch sprung a leak, then heat stroke and dehydration could have resulted, as Sophie Raworth recently found out whilst fell running around High Raise:
Sophie Raworth: ‘This one rookie error landed me with heat exhaustion while running in the Lake District’
The BBC broadcaster is preparing for a big mountain ultra – but forgot to pack one key item on a long training run
By Sophie Raworth. Published: 19 July 2026
On the spur of the moment, I jump on a train and am whisked from London to the Lake District in just over two and a half hours on a day trip. It has been almost a decade since I visited Cumbria and its Lakeland Fells. It hadn’t occurred to me that I could do it on a day off from work.
I’m training for a run in the Alps later this year. It’s not easy to prepare for the mountains when you live in London. My weekends are spent seeking out peaks to climb. Box Hill in Surrey has been useful with its 220-metre summit, but I need some proper height.
My coach, Jo Willkinson, is waiting for me at Oxenholme station near Kendal. She recently moved to the Lake District and is delighted to be able to show me around. We drive deep into the mountains, past Lake Windermere, Ambleside and beyond. It’s just 40 minutes from the station to Stickle Ghyll car park in Great Langdale, and I spend most of that time saying ‘wow’. There’s not a cloud in the sky. I’d forgotten how majestic these mountains are.
Stickle Tarn trail is not runnable, for most of us at least. But I try to power myself up the two-mile path as fast as I can. It’s almost 400 metres to the top, proper mountain training finally and it’s slow going. This is a different kind of running. Hike the steep paths, run anything vaguely flat, make the descents as fast you dare, without twisting your ankle. It takes us almost an hour to reach Stickle Tarn, where hikers have stripped off and are perching on rocks while they cool down in the lake. Cumbria is unexpectedly hot. It’s 30C today. We are carrying two litres of water each but already I can tell it may not be enough. And I have made a very basic error. I am not wearing a hat. It’s a silly mistake and something I will pay for over the next few days.
I soak my feet in the Tarn to try to cool down and then we press on across the Fells. It’s runnable now though I sink occasionally, surprisingly, into ankle deep bogs along the way. I’ve told Jo I need plenty of elevation, so she drags me up and over some of the famous summits – Sargeant’s Man, High Raise, Harrison Stickle, Pike of Stickle, Rossett Pike and then back down into the valley. There’s no shade. There are very few people. The only noise is from a family of chattering ravens perched high on a rocky outcrop. The breathtaking views stretch for miles. We run for more than four and a half hours in relentless sunshine. We climb more than 1000 metres yet cover less than 12 miles. I am thirsty all the way home on the train to London that night and then feel wiped out and sick all weekend. ‘Heat exhaustion’, declares my neighbour, a doctor. ‘Why on earth didn’t you wear a hat?’ After all my years of running, I can’t believe I made such a rookie error. I guess, like so many, I’m still adjusting to the UK’s new bouts of extreme heat.
More: https://www.runnersworld.com/uk/news/a73166275/sophie-raworth-heat-exhaustion/
I’ve therefore invested in the highly recommended Sawyer SP129 - Squeeze Water Filtration System for my next adventure.
I haven’t tested it in the field, but can confirm that it’s lightweight, compact, filters down to 0.1 micron and comes with a 1 L pouch and various connectors.
0.1 micron isn’t enough to filter out waterborne viruses, but this isn’t usually a problem in the UK. You never need to replace the filter, but you must backwash it regularly to avoid slowdowns. I found that it needed little pressure to work - it’s not like squeezing a tube of toothpaste, and you can quickly empty the pouch.
The pack weight is minimal compared to carrying an extra 1-2 kg of water and bottles. My usual setup for these conditions is to carry 2 litres in a pouch, with two 0.75 litre tough aluminium bottles as backup, and one of these contains an isotonic energy drink. The net weight of all this is around 4 KG (9 lbs).
Much less extra baggage for next time.
If you are going off grid, or water holes are infrequent, you can buy an additional pack of 3 pouches and fill these with fresh water. The filtration will keep these potable even after several days.
Wildlife precautions? In the Lake District?
This was from a zoo in California.
Video shows family of bears tearing unattended campsite to shreds
The clip comes as a warning to keep camps bear-safe ahead of the 4 July weekend
The US Fish and Wildlife Service (UFWS) has shared a video showing just how quickly brown bears can destroy a campsite. The video, which was created in collaboration with Oakland Zoo, was made to demonstrate just how much damage bears can cause when attracted in search of food.
The clip, which was shared on Twitter, shows three bears ransacking a tent and camping gear, using their claws to tear into a cooler, flattening equipment, and reaching up to grab marshmallows from sticks.
More: https://www.advnture.com/news/video-shows-family-of-bears-tearing-unattended-campsite-to-shreds
The UK hasn’t had wild native brown bears for about 1,500 years, in the early medieval period, but this didn’t mean that my tent was safe from hungry intruders.
A few minutes after lights out on the first night, with it pitch black outside, I could hear movement outside the tent. Probably just a camper. Lots of us were still awake as it was World Cup quarter-final weekend.
But the sound got closer. My tent has a porch area, and whatever it was wasn’t human, and it was now inside my tent.
Was it a rat? A fox?
I grabbed my lantern, tentatively opened the flymesh door, only to find a hungry hedgehog raiding my rubbish bag. He/she had taken a fancy to French flair - the gourmet remnants of my ration pack tins.
Naturally I went to grab my phone, but, let’s call him “Spike”, had legged it by then, back under the tent flap.
I knew he’d be back again later, so shifted everything from the torch to inside the secure bedroom compartment. This included my food bag.
And sure enough, Spike had another go a few hours later, but this time I just turned over …
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Disclaimer
Walking can be dangerous, and all walkers must take personal responsibility for their own safety. You should always carry a backup means of navigation and not rely on a single phone, app or map. This Substack strives to provide accurate information but cannot accept responsibility for changes, errors or omissions.
Simply beautiful, thank you for sharing . Hope your feet are well!!🌞🤩⭐️💥
So beautiful! And some of the topography is so amazing to look at, not even a low lying shrub was growing near the tops of many of the areas you climbed, it really did look like a lunar mission.