Outlook from near Le Lac Tolla, Corsica.

Contents

1.0 Background

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Chestnut honey Honey, polyphenols and neurological disorders Propolis

2.2 Kynurenic acid (KYNA) Kynerenic acid and the kynurenine pathway From chestnut honey to motor neurone disease

2.3 Other studies Honey and osteoporosis Kynurenic acid and cancer Antimicrobial properties and wound healing Kynurenic acid, the gut-brain axis and appetite Kynurenic acid and neurological conditions Kynurenic acid, chestnut honey, IBS and gastritis



3.0 Parting shots

4.0 Concluding remarks

5.0 Disclaimer

6.0 References

1.0 Background

In June this year, I was lucky enough to visit a honey farm on the French island of Corsica. Located near Ajaccio on maquis-covered slopes, “Le Jardin des Abeilles”, or Garden of Bees, has over 400 hives and produces 6 types of AOP-certified honey. Their Corsican bees don’t change throughout the year, but their nectar source changes with the season.

Spring honey is collected from March to May. This has a gorgeous floral taste, with low acidity. But what prompted me to write this Substack was the second honey sample I taste-tested. Corsican chestnut trees (also known as Spanish chestnut, or European chestnut, Castanea sativa) flower from early June to the end of July, and chestnut honey is collected from July to September.

A chestnut grove at 2,500’ / 762m near Le Lac Tolla, Corsica.

Of all the honeys I’ve sampled as part of making mead, Chestnut honey was the most unusual, so far. Valued for cooking, it was the least favourite of the six being sampled by the tasters on account of its tannic nature, with bitter overtones. I wouldn’t wish to risk fermenting a whole batch of it!

The “Visit Corsica” site describes the natural progression of their honeys:

The rich wild natural vegetation and the ancestral knowledge of our beekeepers combine to create honey that is very particular. This product is made up of six seasonal varieties: - Spring honey has a floral taste and lacks acidity. It is collected from March to May and has floral notes thanks to the asphodel and the clementine trees… - The « Maquis de printemps » honey is essentially made from white heather, collected throughout the springtime across the vast expanses of the maquis scrubland that stretches from the sea to the mountains. It is golden, with a delicate caramel or cocoa flavour, with an aroma of liquorice or coconut.

- Maquis honeydew (cistus, oak, mastic), collected from May to September on the coastal zones and wooded areas close to the maquis, has a malty taste that lingers on the tongue, scented with liquorice, caramel and forest fruits. - The « Maquis d’été » is gathered from the month of August and provides a fruity and aromatic honey, mixing helicrysum, anthyllis, Corsican thyme (erba barona), broom, marine germander and the aromatic plants of the mountains. - Honey from the chestnut groves is collected from July onwards and is strong and tannic, with a slight bitterness. Its chestnut flavour has hints of bramble, anthyllis, clematis, broom and marjoram.

- The « Maquis d’automne » is bitter and strong in the mouth, collected from October to February and composed primarily of arbutus. More: https://www.visit-corsica.com/en/content/view/full/38782

Mouthwatering?

For flavour, their “Maquis de printemps” honey was exquisite and is highly sought after. It was the one honey in their shop that was only available in small jars. Having said that, I consider their chestnut honey to be the real star of the show, at least as far as therapeutic potential is concerned.

Honeys sampled at the Le Jardin des Abeilles: “Miel de printemps”; “miel de maquis de printemps”; “miel de miellats du maquis”; “miel de Chataigneraie“ (chestnut honey, dark brown label), and “miel de maquis d’automne”. (Not shown: “miel de maquis d’été” ) . https://www.visit-corsica.com/en/Mon-sejour/Producteurs-et-degustation/Toutes-les-productions/LE-JARDIN-DES-ABEILLES

2.0 Introduction

Manuka honey is derived from the Manuka tree (Leptospermum scoparium), which is grown exclusively in New Zealand and some parts of Australia. It is valued for its antibacterial and wound-healing properties, largely due to its high phenolic and methylgloxal (MGO) content. Together, these form an antioxidant complex with anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties.

To you, today, £89.99 ($122) for a jar of Manuka. “MGO”, or methylgloxal, is the sought-after magic ingredient. The more there is, the more you pay. Source: https://manukahoneydirect.co.uk/products/wedderspoon-raw-manuka-honey-850-mgo-500g

So how does chestnut honey compare to this super-food, at a fraction of the cost? Read on…

2.1 Chestnut honey

Chestnut honey is derived from the nectar and honeydew (a sugary secretion from aphids that feed on the tree) of the chestnut tree. In the Mediterranean area, as with Corsica, forest groves of the Sweet Chestnut (Castanea sativa) are usually located between 1300’ and 3280’ (400 and 1000 m).

Centres of honey production around the Med include Southern France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, mainland Greece (Mount Athos, the mountains of Taygetus and Parnon, the highlands of Epirus) and Turkey. Globally, wherever you find native chestnut trees, you are likely to find their version of the honey, too.

The taste varies according to location and if the bees have also visited neighbouring pine or oak trees for honeydew, whilst on their travels. A bee may fly as far as five to seven miles in search of nectar, but a mile is more typical, and they will happily exploit any “target of opportunity” that presents itself.

Colour can range from golden brown to almost black. I’ve consumed a 500g jar of Greek chestnut honey and found it to be much less bitter than the Corsican version, whilst being of similar appearance.

Honey, polyphenols and neurological disorders

Chestnut honey is well-described in terms of sensory properties, pollen and chemical composition. Specific bitter taste is accompanied with other typical sensory properties derived from its chemical composition, especially in the nectar of sweet chestnut. Compounds from other sources of nectar and honeydew, especially linden, fir and spruce, with smaller amounts from meadow plants, create the specific sensory and chemical properties of Slovene chestnut honey. From: “The quality of Slovenian chestnut honey and its specific properties relevant for medical application and functional nutrition“ (2020) https://www.researchgate.net/publication/373579273_The_quality_of_Slovenian_chestnut_honey_and_its_specific_properties_relevant_for_medical_application_and_functional_nutrition

(Some abstracts are lightly re-formatted with paragraph breaks for legibility on mobile devices)

Potential Therapeutic Benefits of Honey in Neurological Disorders: The Role of Polyphenols (2022) … Honey is the primary product of apiculture with a history of use corresponding to the history of mankind. The nutritional and therapeutic benefits of honey have been indicated in every culture and religion of the world including Greek, Roman, Christianity, and Islam [1,2]. Physicians of ancient times have extensively discussed the medicinal qualities of honey. Ancient Egyptian physicians employed honey in their medication 5000 years ago and the prehistoric Greeks believed honey beneficial for vigor and longevity. The first written reference to the beneficial effects of honey, a Sumerian tablet writing, dating back to 2100–2000 B.C., indicates honey as a potential drug to be used against various complaints. … 2. Composition of Honey The beneficial effects of honey are attributed to various biological bioactive components. The presence of these active compounds justifies the substantial biological benefits of honey. The percentage of all these components varies among different types of honey. In general, honey consists of more than 200 substances. It is mainly a carbohydrate product, and sugars constitute more than 90% of solids. Main sugars found in honey include glucose, sucrose, maltose, fructose, melezitose, isomaltose, maltulose, turanose, nigerose, melibiose, panose, and maltotriose. Water is the second most important component of honey. Conjointly with carbohydrates and water, honey also contains enzymes, vitamins, minerals, flavonoids, and polyphenols [7,8,9]. Riboflavin (Vit. B2), Niacin (Vit. B3), Pantothenic acid (Vit. B5), Pyridoxine (Vit. B6), Folate (Vit. B9), and vitamin C are the major vitamins found in honey. Among minerals, potassium is the major one while calcium, magnesium, sodium, sulfur, and phosphorus are also found in a significant amount. The main enzymes found in honey include invertase (saccharase), diastase (amylase), and glucose oxidase. Non-enzymatic proteins, including glycoprotein, MRJP1, and apalbumin-1, are also found in honey, but in very minute quantities [9]. Polyphenols are a major class of naturally occurring organic compounds that are defined by multiples of phenol units. Polyphenols consist of flavonoids and nonflavonoids that are separated into subclasses based on the number of phenol units, substituent groups, and/or the kind of linkage between phenol units in their molecular structure. A 15-carbon (C6–C3–C6) backbone with two phenyl units (A and B), along with a heterocyclic unit (C), is the characteristic of flavonoids. Non-flavonoid polyphenolic compounds include phenolic acids, coumarins, lignans, hydrolyzable tannins, lignins, and condensed tannins. Honey contains a wide range of both flavonoids and phenolic acids [10]. Among flavonoids, quercetin, myricetin, kaempferol, luteolin, rutin, naringenin, naringin, chrysin, rhamnetin, isorhamnetin, apigenin, pinocembrin, pinobanksin, galangin, tricetin, catechin, and hesperidin are the major compounds found in various varieties of honey. The most common phenolic acids, occurring in almost every honey type, include caffeic acid, gallic acid, coumaric acid, syringic acid, cinnamic acid, ferulic acid, chlorogenic acid, ellagic acid, benzoic acid, vanillic acid, phenylacetic acid, and homogentisic acid. … The leading underlying cause of nerve death is oxidative stress caused by an accumulation of free radicals and depletion of antioxidants [86]. Increasing the levels of antioxidants can be beneficial against these neurodegenerative diseases [24]. Honey contains antioxidants in the form of polyphenols and flavonoids. All kinds of honey contain these bioactive compounds but in varying concentrations. Various colorimetric assays reveal that the total phenolic content in various types of honey varies from 86 mg/kg to 1141 mg/kg [87], whereas the range for the flavonoid content is from 36 mg/kg to 150 mg/kg of honey [88]. Both flavonoids and polyphenols protect neurons against oxidative damage, improve neuronal function and enhance regeneration, protect neurons from neurotoxicity, and modulate neuronal signaling pathways [24]. Figure 1. The therapeutic potential of various polyphenols in honey in different neurological disorders. Various types of honey have a wide range of these vital polyphenols, suggesting honey as a potent complementary and alternative medicine for the management and treatment of a variety of neurological diseases. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9143627/

An analysis of Turkish chestnut honey from 41 locations quantified the presence of 16 phenolic compounds. Their relative proportions varied with geographical location and nectar sources.

Chemometric classification of chestnut honeys from different regions in Turkey based on their phenolic compositions and biological activities (2023) Highlights Phenolic composition and bioactivities of Turkish chestnut honeys were investigated.

The presence of 16 phenolic compounds in chestnut honeys was detected by HPLC-DAD.

Chemometric analysis (PCA and HCA) was used to classification the chestnut honeys.

The phenolic composition depends on the botanical origin of chestnut honeys. … 3.2. Phenolic compounds The phenolic compounds and organic acids composition of chestnut honey samples were depicted in Table 2. Twenty-six phenolic compound and organic acid standards were analyzed, but sixteen standard compounds (levulinic acid, gallic acid, protocatechuic acids, p-hydroxy phenylacetic acid, (4-hydroxyphenyl) ethanol, p-hydroxybenzoic acid, 6,7-dihydroxy coumarin, vanillic acid, p-coumaric acid, ferulic acid, rutin, 2-hydroxy cinnamic acid, rosmarinic acid, quercetin, trans-cinnamic acid and chrysin) were detected in chestnut honey samples. Levulinic, gallic, protocatechuic, vanilic, trans-cinnamic acids and (4-hydroxyphenyl) ethanol were identified in all studied chestnut honey samples. Gallic acid was detected as the major compound in all chestnut honeys studied, except for BO, BI, BK1 BK2, KS, KC1, KD1, KD2, KC2, KI1 and SG coded samples. The gallic acid content of chestnut honey samples ranged from 4.08 to 183.74 μg/g. p-Hydroxy phenylacetic acid was found to be the main compound in samples BO (120.38 μg/g), BI (115.60 μg/g), BK1 (111.20 μg/g) and BK2 (86.65 μg/g) while rutin was the major compound in KS (80.55 μg/g), KC1 (72.43 μg/g), KD2 (65.64 μg/g), KD1 (52.20 μg/g), KC2 (49.00 μg/g), KI1 (34.31 μg/g) and SG (29.93 μg/g) samples. 2-Hydroxy cinnamic acid, rosmarinic acid and quercetin were determined only in Bursa of BO, BI, BK1, BK2, BOS, and BIN chestnut honey samples. While p-coumaric acid (0.01 μg/g) was not found at all in samples from Bursa, it was found in small amounts in all other chestnut honey samples. Protocatechuic acid (0.01 μg/g) was found in small quantities in all studied chestnut honey samples except AA (0.69 μg/g), IS (0.96 μg/g), IB (1.03 μg/g), SSAP (1.48 μg/g), ZA (0.21 μg/g) and ZC (0.38 μg/g) coded samples (Table 2). Fig. 1. Score plot graphic for PC1 and PC2 in chestnut honey samples. … 4. Conclusions Forty-one chestnut honey samples from 8 different regions (Black Sea and Marmara) in Turkey were classified according to the amounts of phenolic compounds, antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, anti-urease, anticholinesterase and anti-tyrosinase activities using chemometric approach. In this study it has been revealed that phenolic compounds can be used as a distinguishing factor according to the regions where chestnut honey is produced, and the phenolic content of honey differs qualitatively and quantitatively depending on the botanical origin and nectar sources of honey. It is concluded that levulinic, gallic, vanilic, trans-cinnamic acids and (4-hydroxyphenyl) ethanol could be used as marker compounds in Turkish chestnut honeys. Studied chestnut honeys possesses significant antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-quorum sensing, anti-inflammatory, anticholinesterase, anti-urease and anti-tyrosinase activities that can be used as functional food in complementary and supportive theraphy. In this way, chestnut honeys may be useful in various applications such as food, cosmetics and medicine. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0308814623003448?via%3Dihub

DNA repair. Very useful for delaying the effects of ageing and for cancer prevention.

(Paywalled):

Phenolic profiles, antioxidant, antimicrobial, and DNA damage inhibitory activities of chestnut honeys from Black Sea Region of Turkey (2018) Abstract Honey is the product of beekeeping that has great market potential thanks to valuable nutritional and medicinal qualities. Black Sea Region coast of Turkey is suitable for production of chestnut production so chestnut-based honeys are highly produced in this region. To prove the beneficial therapeutic properties, 49 chestnut (Castania sativa Mill.) honey samples from the cities of Black Sea Region were investigated in terms of colors, total phenolic and flavonoid contents, antioxidant activities, antimicrobial potentials, phenolics, and effects on hydroxyl radical-induced DNA breaks in the non-site-specific system. The amount of flavonoid was found to be limited in chestnut honey samples compared to the phenolic acids. A wide variation was observed in the amounts of total antioxidant activities of honey samples. It was displayed that most of the tested honey samples had the ability to repair the DNA breaks created by hydroxyl radicals. More: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/jfbc.12502

This paper discusses the properties of higher-quality chestnut honeys.

Sinop is a peninsula in northern Turkiye, on the Black Sea Region coast. The chestnut-covered hills are around 1500 - 2000’ / 457 - 610m high.

(Paywalled):

Determination of the superior quality properties of randomly selected chestnut honey samples from the Sinop region (2023) Abstract In this study, a total of 43 chestnut honey samples were randomly selected and collected from the Erfelek, Ayancik, and Turkeli districts of Sinop. The pollen content of all honey samples was determined, revealing that chestnut pollen accounted for over 90% in most cases. The chestnut honey from the Sinop region is considered of high quality compared to other chestnut honeys, primarily due to its low HMF (Hydroxymethylfurfural) levels, low moisture content, high proline content, and significant pollen content. More: https://acikerisim.sinop.edu.tr/items/5ffb25bc-7493-4127-ad30-3ed1f9d70c73

A polyphenol-rich diet helps to prevent insulin resistance and diabetes. This, in turn, helps to slow the rate of age-associated cognitive decline.

Glycemic control contributes to the neuroprotective effects of Mediterranean and green-Mediterranean diets on brain age: the DIRECT PLUS brain-magnetic resonance imaging randomized controlled trial (2024) Abstract Background We recently reported that Mediterranean (MED) and green-MED diets significantly attenuated age-related brain atrophy by ∼50% within 18 mo. Objective The objective of this study was to explore the contribution of specific diet-induced parameters to brain-volume deviation from chronologic age. Methods A post hoc analysis of the 18-mo DIRECT PLUS trial, where participants were randomly assigned to the following groups: 1) healthy dietary guidelines, 2) MED diet, or 3) green-MED diet, high in polyphenols, and low in red meat. Both MED groups consumed 28 g walnuts/d (+440 mg/d polyphenols). The green-MED group further consumed green tea (3–4 cups/d) and Mankai green shake (Wolffia globosa aquatic plant) (+800 mg/d polyphenols). We collected blood samples through the intervention and followed brain structure volumes by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). We used hippocampal occupancy (HOC) score (hippocampal and inferior lateral-ventricle volumes ratio) as a neurodegeneration marker and brain-age proxy. We applied multivariate linear regression models. Results Of 284 participants [88% male; age = 51.1 y; body mass index = 31.2 kg/m2; hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) = 5.48%; APOE-ε4 genotype = 15.7%], 224 completed the trial with eligible whole-brain MRIs. Individuals with higher HOC deviations (i.e., younger brain age) presented lower body weight [r = –0.204; 95% confidence interval (CI): –0.298, –0.101], waist circumference (r = –0.207; 95% CI: –0.310, –0.103), diastolic (r = –0.186; 95% CI: –0.304, –0.072), systolic blood pressure (r = –0.189; 95% CI: –0.308, –0.061), insulin (r = –0.099; 95% CI: –0.194, –0.004), and HbA1c (r = –0.164; 95% CI: –0.337, –0.006) levels.

HbA1c: Glycated haemoglobin, a measure of blood glucose and diabetes.

“Normal”= below 42-47 mmol/mol.

HOMA-IR: Homeostatic Model Assessment for Insulin Resistance. Lower is better.

c-reactive protein: A blood marker for systemic inflammation. Produced by the liver.

After 18 mo, greater changes in HOC deviations (i.e., brain-age decline attenuation) were independently associated with improved HbA1c (β = –0.254; 95% CI: –0.392, –0.117), HOMA-IR (β = –0.200; 95% CI: –0.346, –0.055), fasting glucose (β = –0.155; 95% CI: –0.293, –0.016), and c-reactive protein (β = –0.153; 95% CI: –0.296, –0.010). Improvement in diabetes status was associated with greater HOC deviation changes than either no change in diabetes status (0.010; 95% CI: 0.002, 0.019) or with an unfavorable change (0.012; 95% CI: 0.002, 0.023). A decline in HbA1c was further associated with greater deviation changes in the thalamus, caudate nucleus, and cerebellum (P < 0.05). Greater consumption of Mankai and green tea (green-MED diet components) were associated with greater HOC deviation changes beyond weight loss. Conclusions Glycemic control contributes to the neuroprotective effects of the MED and green-MED diets on brain age. Polyphenols-rich diet components as Mankai and green tea may contribute to a more youthful brain age. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0002916524007457

Many Turkish people take honey daily as part of their culture. This is often, quite rightly, for its health benefits—typically one to two tablespoons mixed with butter.

Glycemic index values of monofloral Turkish honeys and the effect of their consumption on glucose metabolism (2016) Abstract Background/aim: Clinical trials have shown that low glycemic index (GI) nutrition reduces mean blood glucose concentrations and insulin secretions. The aim of the present study was to determine the GI values of various monofloral (citrus, milk-vetch, chestnut, thyme, lime, pine) honeys of Turkey, and the effect of their consumption on glucose metabolism. Materials and methods: Processing data from 20 healthy volunteers, GI values were determined from the glycemia values by using the incremental area method. Serum insulin and C-peptide levels were also measured before and 120 min after the test. Results: The GI values of citrus, thyme, lime, chestnut, pine, and milk-vetch honeys were found to be 44.9, 52.6, 55.3, 55.5, 58.8, and 69, respectively. Serum insulin and C-peptide values after honey consumption were relatively lower than those after reference food (glucose) consumption. By the end of the 120 min, serum insulin levels were significantly higher, while a significant decrease was observed after the consumption of chestnut honey (P < 0.05). Conclusion: Citrus and thyme honeys were determined to have low GI, while serum insulin levels were significantly lower after the consumption of chestnut honey. Long-term research is needed to compare the effects of honey consumption on healthy and diabetic individuals. Keywords: Honey; glucose metabolism; glycemic index; nutrition. ... Additionally, it is interesting that serum insulin levels were determined to be significantly low 2 h after chestnut honey consumption, while a significant increase was observed after reference food consumption. More: https://journals.tubitak.gov.tr/medical/vol46/iss2/37/

This study, conducted in mice, demonstrated that supplementation with chestnut honey may help prevent neuronal damage caused by a high-fat diet.

Preventive Impact of Long-Term Ingestion of Chestnut Honey on Glucose Disorders and Neurodegeneration in Obese Mice (2022) Abstract The purpose of the present study was to evaluate the impact of long-term honey ingestion on metabolic disorders and neurodegeneration in mice fed a high-fat diet (HFD). Three groups of mice were fed with a standard diet (STD), HFD or HFD supplemented with honey (HFD-H) for 16 weeks. Biochemical, histological, Western blotting, RT-PCR and Profiler PCR array were performed to assess metabolic parameters, peripheral and central insulin resistance and neurodegeneration. Daily honey intake prevented the HFD-induced glucose dysmetabolism. In fact, it reduced plasma fasting glucose, insulin and leptin concentrations and increased adiponectin levels. It improved glucose tolerance, insulin sensitivity and HOMA index without affecting plasma lipid concentration. HFD mice showed a significantly higher number of apoptotic nuclei in the superficial and deep cerebral cortex, upregulation of Fas-L, Bim and P27 (neuronal pro-apoptotic markers) and downregulation of Bcl-2 and BDNF (anti-apoptotic factors) in comparison with STD- and HFD-H mice, providing evidence for honey neuroprotective effects. PCR-array analysis showed that long-term honey intake increased the expression of genes involved in insulin sensitivity and decreased genes involved in neuroinflammation or lipogenesis, suggesting improvement of central insulin resistance. The expressions of p-AKT and p-GSK3 in HFD-H mice, which were decreased and increased, respectively, in HFD mouse brain, index of central insulin resistance, were similar to STD animals supporting the ability of regular honey intake to protect brain neurons from insulin resistance. In conclusion, the present results provide evidence for the beneficial preventative impact of regular honey ingestion on neuronal damage caused by HFD. Keywords: HFD mice; honey; insulin resistance; neurodegeneration; obesity. Figure 1. Effects of long-term honey ingestion on metabolic parameters in HFD mice. Honey failed to prevent weight gain and dyslipidemia in HFD mice. (A) Bodyweight; (B) Daily food intake; (C) Plasma concentrations of triglycerides, cholesterol, HDL and LDL in the different groups of mice. Data are mean values ± S.E.M. ( n = 8/group). * p < 0.05, *** p < 0.001 vs. STD mice. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8879402/

The following year, the same authors conducted follow-up research using limonene (from Citrus) in combination with chestnut honey and found synergistic effects.

Long-Term Ingestion of Sicilian Black Bee Chestnut Honey and/or D-Limonene Counteracts Brain Damage Induced by High Fat-Diet in Obese Mice (2023) … We analyzed the brain neurodegeneration, inflammation, oxidative stress, and gene expression of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) markers. The HFD animals showed higher neuronal apoptosis, upregulation of pro-apoptotic genes Fas-L, Bim P27 and downregulation of anti-apoptotic factors BDNF and BCL2; increased gene expression of the pro-inflammatory IL-1β, IL-6 and TNF-α and elevated oxidative stress markers COX-2, iNOS, ROS and nitrite. The honey and D-limonene intake counteracted these alterations; however, they did so in a stronger manner when in combination. Genes involved in amyloid plaque processing (APP and TAU), synaptic function (Ache) and AD-related hyperphosphorylation were higher in HFD brains, and significantly downregulated in HFD-H, HFD-L and HFD-H + L. These results suggest that honey and limonene ingestion counteract obesity-related neurodegeneration and that joint consumption is more efficacious than a single administration. … Recently, D-limonene (1-methyl-4-(1-methylethenyl) cyclohexane), a monocyclic monoterpene that is the major constituent of citrus essential oils, has also received notable scientific interest due to its ability to mitigate inflammation and oxidative stress and reduce apoptotic cell death [24]. In fact, it possesses antidiabetic, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antinociceptive and anticancer properties [25]. In animal models, D-limonene has been reported to alleviate obesity-related metabolic disorders [26,27]. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9966634/

The ethyl acetate content of chestnut honey also helps to prevent neurotoxicity.

Ethyl Acetate Fraction of Chestnut Honey Attenuates Scopolamine-Induced Cognitive Impairment in Mice and Glutamate-Induced Neurotoxicity in HT22 Cells (2024) Chestnut honey has various benefits, such as antioxidative, anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, antibacterial, and antiviral effects. However, the effects of chestnut honey or the ethyl acetate fraction of chestnut honey (EACH) on neurodegenerative diseases and their related cognitive impairment and neurotoxicity have not yet been established. Therefore, in this study, we investigated the mitigating effect of the EACH on scopolamine (SCO)-injected cognitive decline in mice and glutamate-exposed neurotoxicity in HT22 cells. EACH administration significantly reversed SCO-induced cognitive decline in mice, as demonstrated through the Morris water maze and passive avoidance tests. The EACH treatment showed a significant alleviation effect by recovering more than 80% of the cell viability decrease induced by glutamate exposure in the HT22 neuronal cell model. Furthermore, the EACH significantly reduced reactive oxygen species accumulation, lactate dehydrogenase release, mitochondrial depolarization, and neuronal apoptosis. The EACH regulated the level of apoptosis-related proteins, induced the nuclear translocation of nuclear factor-E2-related factor 2 (Nrf-2) and the expression of related antioxidant proteins, and induced the phosphorylation of tropomyosin-related kinase receptor B (TrkB)/cAMP-calcium response element-binding protein (CREB) and the expression of brain-derived neurotrophic factor. These data indicate that the EACH can prevent neurons from oxidative damage and improve cognitive dysfunction by activating Nrf-2 and TrkB/CREB signaling pathways. Therefore, the EACH demonstrates potential therapeutic value in mitigating oxidative stress-induced neurotoxicity, cognitive decline, and related neurodegenerative diseases. … the group that was administered with EACH spent more time in the NE quadrant, and the number of times they crossed the platform location was also significantly higher than that in the SCO group (Figure 2A–C). However, the 100 mg/kg EACH group showed statistically significant efficacy in both parameters, but the 300 mg/kg EACH group did not, so no dose dependency was observed. To evaluate the working memory of the mice in each group, the PA test was performed 2 days after the probe test, and the test trial was conducted 1 day after the training trial. The EACH group showed a statistically significant increase in the average step-through latency compared with the SCO group at both the 100 and 300 mg/kg doses (Figure 2D). Figure 2. Effects of ethyl acetate fraction of chestnut honey on mice memory loss induced by scopolamine (SCO) injection, as assessed using (A–C) probe and (D) passive avoidance (PA) tests. (A) Time spent in the northeast quadrant, (B) times the mice crossed the former platform location and (C) swimming trajectory in the probe test. (D) Step-through latency of the training and test trials in the PA test. (C) Images represent the swimming trajectory of mice in each group on the probe test. Data are expressed as mean ± standard error of the mean (n = 8). # p < 0.05 (vs. normal), * p < 0.05, and † p < 0.001 (vs. SCO). More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11591166/

This study demonstrated how honeys may be beneficial for treating bacterial infections, inflammation and sepsis.

Anti-Inflammatory and Antibacterial Effects and Mode of Action of Greek Arbutus, Chestnut, and Fir Honey in Mouse Models of Inflammation and Sepsis (2022) … Results: The administration of all Greek honey samples to LPS-stimulated mice revealed a potent anti-inflammatory activity by suppressing the TNFα serum levels and the expression of TNFα and iNOS in the liver at levels comparable to those of the manuka honey, but they had no effect on IL-6 or IL-1β. It was shown that the LPS-induced suppression of CYP1A1 in the liver was reversed by Epirus and Crete fir honey, while, correspondingly, the suppression of CYP2B10 in the liver was reversed by Evros chestnut and Epirus fir honey. The effect of the same honey samples in polymicrobial peritonitis in mice was also evaluated. Even though no effect was observed on the disease severity or peritoneal bacterial load, the bacterial load in the liver was reduced in mice treated with Evros chestnut, Epiros fir, and Crete fir, while the bacterial load in the lungs was reduced in Epirus arbutus, Crete fir, and manuka honey-treated mice. Conclusion: Our findings suggest that these specific Greek honey samples possess distinct anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, as evidenced by the reduced production of pro-inflammatory mediators and the impaired translocation of bacteria to tissues in septic mice. Their mode of action was comparable or more potent to those of manuka honey. Figure 3. Effect of the Greek honey types’ administration on CS-induced sepsis: (A) severity score of sepsis and the bacterial load in the (B) blood, (C) peritoneal lavage, (D) spleen, (E) liver, and (F) lungs of CS-injected mice. All graphs represent measurements from 5 mice per group and show the mean ± SEM. In the post-hoc test, the CS-injected group was selected as the control group for multiple comparisons with the honey-treated groups: * p < 0.05, ** p < 0.01, and *** p < 0.001. The absence of an asterisk indicates no statistical significance. A: Epirus arbutus; B: Evros chestnut; C: Epirus fir; D: Crete fir; E: Manuka honey. Clinical scoring system: 0 = no abnormal clinical signs; 1 = ruffled fur but lively; 2 = ruffled fur, moving slowly, hunched, and sick; 3 = ruffled fur, squeezed eyes, hardly moving, down, and very sick; 4 = same as 3 but with incontinence; 5 = moribund. … The administration of honey reduced the bacterial load in the tissues of septic mice. This could be an indication that honey has an important role in preventing translocation of microorganisms. In accordance with this finding, honey was previously found to reduce bacterial translocation rates from the intestinal lumen to mesenteric lymph nodes or other extraintestinal tissues in an experimental obstructive jaundice model [52,53]. … 5. Conclusions In conclusion, our results showed that treatment with Greek arbutus, chestnut, and fir honeys resulted in the suppression of inflammatory responses in mice with acute endotoxemia by reducing the production of TNF-α and iNOS. In addition, the administration of Greek honeys decreased the bacterial translocation to tissues during polymicrobial peritonitis. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9784341/

Propolis

Propolis is a natural substance that bees make by gathering resin from cone-producing evergreen trees or from the buds of trees such as the Poplar.

Propolis has been used for thousands of years as a natural antiseptic and antibiotic and its medical benefits are well documented. https://baxbees.co.uk/shop/propolis/raw-propolis/

Monoamine oxidase (MAO) is another component of chestnut honey with neuroprotective properties.

Total monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibition by chestnut honey, pollen and propolis (2013) Abstract Monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitors are generally used in the treatment of depressive disorders and some neurodegenerative illnesses, such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The aim of this preliminary study was to investigate the MAO [MAO (E.C.1.4.3.4)] inhibiting effect of various apitherapeutic products, such as chestnut honey, pollen and propolis. Extracts’ MAO inhibition was measured using peroxidase-linked spectrophotometric assay in enzyme isolated from rat liver microsomes, and the values are expressed as the inhibition concentration (IC 50 ) causing 50% inhibition of MAO. The antioxidant activity of the bee products was also determined in terms of total phenolic content (TPC) and ferric reducing/antioxidant power in aquatic extracts. All samples exhibited substantial inhibition of MAO, propolis having the highest. Inhibition was related to samples’ TPCs and antioxidant capacities. These results show that bee products possess a sedative effect and may be effective in protecting humans against depression and similar diseases. Figure 1. Total MAO inhibition by different concentrations of honey. More: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/10.3109/14756366.2013.843171

Caffeic acid, a component of chestnut honey-based propolis, may also be used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

(Paywalled):

Naturally occurring caffeic acid phenethyl ester from chestnut honey-based propolis and virtual screening towards DYRK1A (2023) Abstract Neurodegenerative diseases (NDDs) are disorders with dysfunction and ongoing loss of neurons, glial cells and the neural networks in the brain and spinal cord. DYRK1A protein was reported to modulate to the cytoskeletal fraction in human and mouse brain, and the remaining protein is located in the cytosolic and nuclear fractions. Caffeic acid phenethyl ester (CAPE) is a natural derivative of caffeic acid and found in propolis, a bee product. In this study, we focused on isolation and characterisation of CAPE from chestnut honey-based propolis by HPLC-MS/MS technique and virtual screening of CAPE towards DYRK1A by molecular docking methods. Results revealed that CAPE might be a beneficial option to treat Alzheimer disease (AD) by suppressing DYRK1A protein. Keywords: Alzheimer disease; CAPE; DYRK1A; neurodegenerative diseases; propolis. Graphical abstract More: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/10.1080/14786419.2024.2309660

2.2 Kynurenic acid (KYNA)

From: “Figure 4. Graphic presentation of potential kynurenic acid (KYNA) targets in metabolic syndrome in humans. The effects of KYNA in specific pathological conditions drawn from animal studies are described in the text and are presented in Table S7 . The graphic is based on [ 96 ]; however, only identified KYNA targets are presented.” Source: A Review of the Health Benefits of Food Enriched with Kynurenic Acid

Broadly speaking, KYNA is to chestnut honey what MGO is to Manuka.

Highlights • Content of kynurenic acid in chestnut honey is exceptionally high. • Kynurenic acid content in chestnut tree male flower is higher than in female one. • Chestnut honey can be an important source of dietary kynurenic acid. Kynurenic acid (KYNA) is a metabolite of tryptophan exerting a number of positive actions in rodents, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidative activity. In this study, an analysis of KYNA concentration in a number of honeys, including chestnut honey, as well as chestnut tree parts and products made from chestnuts, was performed. It was found that the content of KYNA in chestnut honey is exceptionally high, in comparison both with other types of honey investigated and with selected chestnut products, such as peeled fruit, crème, puree and flour. It was also detected that the content of KYNA in chestnut tree male flower is several times higher than in female flower. Our results indicate that chestnut honey, which is predominantly produced in Mediterranean countries, contains very high amounts of KYNA and can be an important source of dietary KYNA. … there were significant differences in KYNA content between various types of honey. Honeys such as multiflorous honey, lucerne honey, honeydew honey, thyme honey, lavender honey, linden honey, sulla honey, orange honey, buckwheat honey, clover honey, fir honey, sunflower honey and honey made from Pueblo plants contain significant amount of KYNA when compared to other food products but contain much lower amounts of KYNA than eucalyptus honey or pine honey. All of them, however, cannot be compared to chestnut honeys which contain very high amounts of KYNA. From: “An exceptionally high content of kynurenic acid in chestnut honey and flowers of chestnut tree“ (2016) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0889157516300114

Kynerenic acid and the kynurenine pathway

KYNA is a metabolite involved in the kynurenine pathway (KP). I discussed the link between disruption to the KP and Long COVID/Long COVID Vax syndrome back in 2022.

A recap from “Spike protein (inc vax) induced immunodeficiency & carcinogenesis megathread #29: The tryptophan catabolite or kynurenine pathway and long COVID”:

The kynurenine pathway is a metabolic pathway leading to the production of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). Metabolites involved in the kynurenine pathway include tryptophan, kynurenine, kynurenic acid, xanthurenic acid, quinolinic acid, and 3-hydroxykynurenine. The kynurenine pathway is responsible for total catabolization of tryptophan about 95%. Disruption in the pathway is associated with certain genetic and psychiatric disorders.

Kynurenine pathway dysfunction Disorders affecting the kynurenine pathway may be primary (of genetic origin) or secondary (due to inflammatory conditions). Peripheral inflammation can lead to a build up of kynurenine in the brain, and this is associated with major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. Dysfunction of the pathway not only cause increasing metabolites such as quinolinic acid or kynurenic acid but also affects serotonin and melatonin synthesis. Kynurenine clearance in exercised muscle cells can suppress the build up in the brain.

Dysfunctional states of distinct steps of the kynurenine pathway (such as kynurenine, kynurenic acid, quinolinic acid, anthranilic acid, 3-hydroxykynurenine) have been described for a number of disorders, for example: HIV dementia

Tourette syndrome

Tic disorders

Psychiatric disorders (such as schizophrenia, major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders)

Multiple sclerosis

Huntington's disease

Encephalopathies

Lipid metabolism

Liver fat metabolism

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Glutaric aciduria

Vitamin B6 deficiency

Eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome

Long COVID

Tryptophan (symbol Trp or W) is an α-amino acid that is used in the biosynthesis of proteins. Tryptophan contains an α-amino group, an α-carboxylic acid group, and a side chain indole, making it a polar molecule with a non-polar aromatic beta carbon substituent. It is essential in humans, meaning that the body cannot synthesize it and it must be obtained from the diet. Tryptophan is also a precursor to the neurotransmitter serotonin, the hormone melatonin, and vitamin B3. It is encoded by the codon UGG. Like other amino acids, tryptophan is a zwitterion at physiological pH where the amino group is protonated (–NH+3; pKa = 9.39) and the carboxylic acid is deprotonated ( –COO−; pKa = 2.38).[5] Humans and many animals cannot synthesize tryptophan: they need to obtain it through their diet, making it an essential amino acid

From chestnut honey to motor neurone disease

KYNA can be a marker for disease, but correlation doesn’t imply causation.

Key takeaways from “Kynurenic Acid: The Janus-Faced Role of an Immunomodulatory Tryptophan Metabolite and Its Link to Pathological Conditions” (2017) by Wirthgen et al.:

Tryptophan metabolites are known to participate in the regulation of many cells of the immune system and are involved in various immune-mediated diseases and disorders.

Kynurenic acid (KYNA) is a product of one branch of the kynurenine pathway of tryptophan metabolism. The influence of KYNA on important neurophysiological and neuropathological processes has been comprehensively documented.

In recent years, the link of KYNA to the immune system, inflammation, and cancer has become more apparent .

Given this connection, the anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive functions of KYNA are of particular interest. These characteristics might allow KYNA to act as a “double-edged sword.”

With most of the alternative therapeutics I’ve reviewed, this isn’t a concern because they either help to delay the onset of cancer in the first place, or they signal other anti-cancer pathways. However, it needs to be considered:

The metabolite contributes to both the resolution of inflammation and the establishment of an immunosuppressive environment, which, for instance, allows for tumor immune escape.

Within the central nervous system, it has been well documented that metabolites such as KYNA and QUIN modulate neurological functions. Thus, KYNA acts as an antagonist affecting all ionotropic glutamate receptors including NMDA, AMPA, and kainate receptors as well as the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (α7nAChR) assuming it as a neuroprotective metabolite (15–18).

Even now, the mode of action has not been confirmed experimentally:

However, the inhibition of α7nAChR by KYNA is extensively debated because some later studies addressing this mechanism ( 3 , 19 – 21 ) could not recapitulate the original results from Hilmas et al. ( 18 ).

Dysregulation of KP, resulting in alterations of the balance between KYNA and QUIN, has been described in many neurological disorders (22).

Less inflammation is better with these conditions:

However, alterations of KYNA are also described in several inflammatory-related states, such as sepsis or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) , and are discussed as a potential marker in cancer patients ( 23 – 25 ).

It is generally accepted that KYNA mediates immunosuppressive effects (22), notably by targeting the G-protein-coupled receptor 35 (GPR35)- or aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR)-associated signaling pathways (2, 26, 27).

“Figure 1. Kynurenic acid (KYNA) synthesis along the kynurenine pathway and its mode of action. The catabolism of TRP by the enzymes TDO or IDO represents the rate-limiting step in KYNA synthesis. The intermediate metabolite kynurenine can be further processed through three distinct pathways to form KYNA, 3-hydroxykynurenine, and anthranilic acid. KYNA is formed by the irreversible transamination of KYN either via kynurenine aminotransferases (KAT I–IV) or through the action of reactive oxygen species (ROS). KYNA is a non-competitive antagonist of ionotropic glutamate receptors (GLUT-R) as well as of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (α7nAChR) expressed on neuronal cells. Apart from neuromodulatory properties, KYNA is an agonist of the broadly expressed G-protein-coupled receptor 35 (GPR35) and aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR). Furthermore, KYNA functions as an ROS scavenger. Black arrows mark enzymatic reactions and dashed arrows include more than one catalytic reaction step. FOR, formamidase; IDO, indolamine 2,3-dioxygenase; TDO, tryptophan 2,3-dioxygenase; TPH, tryptophan hydroxylase; KAT, kynurenine aminotransferase; KMO, kynurenine 3-monooxygenase; KYN, kynureninase; AMO, anthranilate 3-monooxygenase; AMPA, α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid receptor; NMDA, N -methyl-d-aspartate receptor; KAR, kainate receptor.” https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2017.01957/full

Pharmacokinetics and therapeutic mechanisms are challenging to demonstrate in the lab because of involvement with gut microbiota, in vivo. It’s not sufficient to use a simple in vitro model to test for therapeutic properties. We saw the same thing with many other therapeutics, such as with icariin, and especially with DMSO:

Studies in rabbits described differences in KYNA metabolism depending on the type of administration ( 58 ). After oral administration of KYNA, the majority of the dose was detected in the form of quinaldic or 8-hydroxyquinaldic acid, indicating a dehydroxylation of the molecule.

In contrast, after subcutaneous administration, 99% of KYNA was recovered unchanged, indicating that the dehydroxylation occurs in the gastrointestinal tract ( 58 ) most probably by the gut microbiota .

This is supported by the finding that approximately 30% of ingested KYNA was excreted in urine as quinaldic acid in humans ( 59 ).

The assumption that KYNA is metabolized by microorganisms is supported by the finding that extracts of Pseudomonas spp. and Aerococcus spp. were able to enzymatically partially degrade KYNA (60, 61).

There is a link between KYNA, the Gpr35 receptor, and osteoblast/osteoclast activity, too.

More KYNA is better:

In our research, we found a lower serum level of muscle-derived kynurenic acid (Kyna) in PMOP model mice, accompanied by a decreased level of kynurenine aminotransferases (Kats) in the gastrocnemius muscle. Moreover, treadmill-running exercise upregulated the muscle levels of KATs and increased the serum concentration of Kyna, which was positively correlated with the alleviation of bone loss. Furthermore, we found that exogenous Kyna treatment alleviated bone mineral loss and microstructure destruction in PMOP mice by inhibiting osteoclast maturation and increasing osteoblast viability. Mechanistically, we observed that Kyna reduced the NFκB p65 phosphorylation level by activating the Gpr35 receptor, which inhibited NFATc1 expression in osteoclasts and upregulated Runx2 expression in osteoblasts. From: “Exercised accelerated the production of muscle-derived kynurenic acid in skeletal muscle and alleviated the postmenopausal osteoporosis through the Gpr35/NFκB p65 pathway“ (2022) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9260440/

LPS: lipopolysaccharide, the hyper-inflammatory endotoxin produced by many bacteria. LPS is linked to toxic shock and sepsis.

The KYNA effect under inflammatory conditions appears to be more uniformly. Several in vitro studies, using various primary or immortalized leukocyte cell types, have revealed that KYNA can attenuate inflammation elucidated by different stimuli (e.g., LPS).

TNF: Tumor Necrosis Factor or TNF-alpha is a proinflammatory cytokine that, in the right context, may promote cancer growth:

For instance, KYNA reduces TNF expression and secretion (26, 55, 65, 66) and diminishes high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) protein secretion in monocytes (66, 67).

α-defensin HNP1–3 is an antimicrobial neutrophil peptide. Elevated levels of HNP1-3 are associated with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes:

Interleukin 4 (IL-4) may be both pro- or anti-inflammatory, depending on context.

Likewise, KYNA has been shown to inhibit the secretion of α-defensin HNP1–3 in granulocyte cultures (66) and reduce interleukin 4 release in T-cell receptor stimulated invariant natural killer-like T cells (iNKT) (68).

Interleukin 23 or IL-23 is a pro-inflammatory cytokine, and is linked to the upregulation of pro-inflammatory IL-17. Almost all cytokines of this type are associated with the progression of many types of cancer and autoimmune disorders:

Recently, Elizei et al. (69) demonstrated that KYNA reduced LPS-induced IL23 expression of dendritic cells and inhibited Th17 cell differentiation in vitro.

Chestnut honey should be beneficial for many patients with autoimmune conditions involving the IL23/IL17 axis, such as fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS), multiple sclerosis (MS) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS):

The downregulation of the IL23/IL17 axis is known to be beneficial for anti-inflammatory treatment of many immune-mediated diseases (70).

Disrupted KP and KYNA levels are associated with several progressive, severe neurological conditions:

A link between inflammation and increased brain levels of KYNA was furthermore described in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients. This study demonstrated a correlation between increased levels of KYNA in CSF with the severe clinical status of ALS (137).

AD: Alzheimer’s Disease.

It is assumed that oxidative stress, glutamatergic excitotoxicity, or neuroinflammation play key roles in the pathophysiology of neurodegeneration, particularly in ALS or AD (148).

Note: KYNA isn’t contributing to these conditions; it’s attempting to mitigate their associated neurotoxicity:

Therefore, the increased production of KYNA may act as compensatory response to neurotoxic effects. The fact that KYNA was decreased in the blood of patients with a severe clinical state of ALS (137) supports the suggestion that TRP or KYN from the periphery is used as precursors for increased brain synthesis of KYNA, knowing that KYNA is hardly able to cross the blood–brain barrier (149).

With schizophrenia, there is evidence for a genetic link to elevated levels of KYNA, according to this study:

… In these patient-derived experimental models, KYNA induced uptake of synaptic structures in microglia, and inhibition of the endogenous KYNA production led to a decrease in the internalization of synapses in microglia. The integrated large-scale transcriptomic and genetic datasets showed that KYNA-producing KATs enriched for genes governing synaptic activity and genetic risk variants for schizophrenia. Conclusions: Together, these results link genetic risk variants for schizophrenia to elevated production of KYNA and excessive and activity-dependent internalization of synaptic material in microglia, while implicating pharmacological inhibition of KATs as a strategy to avoid synapse loss in schizophrenia. From: “Kynurenic Acid and Promotion of Activity-Dependent Synapse Elimination in Schizophrenia“ (2025)

Increased levels of KYNA in saliva were also detected in schizophrenia patients with concurrent distress intolerance compared with distress-tolerant patients and healthy controls. This finding indicated an interference of stress with the activation of KP (129).

Some inherited diseases also have disrupted KYNA levels:

In patients suffering from Huntington’s disease , KYNA was decreased in the CSF and several brain regions ( 135 , 136 , 150 ). It was suggested that this was due to a selective impairment in KYNA biosynthesis in specific brain areas of HD patients ( 150 ), resulting in an inadequate anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective response to inflammatory conditions.

Increased concentrations of KYNA in the brain were described in patients with Down syndrome ( 133 ), which exhibit similar neuropathological features as patients with AD, such as neuritic amyloid-β plaques ( 151 ).

This indicates that neuro-inflammatory processes may play a role in the Down syndrome phenotype. Increased brain levels of KYNA may reflect a compensatory response to neurotoxic effects due to congenital malfunctions.

Furthermore, the finding that in Down syndrome patients the urinary excretion of KYN was lower concurrent with increased excretion of KYNA, and anthranilic acid, suggests a shift of KP to the neuroprotective and antioxidative branch (134).

The link between KYNA, the microbiome, colon cancer and IBS:

High GPR35 expression in the gastrointestinal tract ( 26 , 79 ) indicates that this receptor, and probably its ligand KYNA, could have a function in gut homeostasis ( 152 ).

The potential significance of KYNA for gut health emerges from its association with various bowel diseases and colon cancer [Table 1 ( 30 , 138 , 139 )], as well as the potential anti-inflammatory effects of KYNA treatment in dogs with experimental colon obstruction ( 71 ).

Studies in rats and pigs have shown a high concentration of KYNA in the intestinal lumen ( 153 , 154 ). The intestinal KYNA concentration increased from the proximal to the distal part of the gut, reaching ~16 μM in the distal ileum of the rat ( 153 ) and ~1.6 μM in the colon of the pig ( 154 ).

The studies in rat suggest that relevant amounts of KYNA in the gut originated from the intestinal microflora, due to the relatively low concentrations in the wall of the ileum (~0.2–0.3 μM) and the food (~0.6 μM).

Yes, dietary intake of KYNA may help:

However, certain foods and herbs may contain relatively high amounts of KYNA like broccoli (~2 μM), honey (~1 μM), basil (~74 μM), and thyme (~9 μM) ( 155 , 156 ).

Furthermore, the intestinal commensal Escherichia coli can produce and liberate KYNA through aspartate aminotransferase (AspAT) (153, 157, 158).

Bioavailability is high:

KYNA is readily absorbed from the gut into the bloodstream ( 155 ). Interestingly, rats with the probiotic Bifidobacteria infantis in the gut have significantly higher KYNA levels in the blood then un-colonized control animals ( 159 ).

Furthermore, blood from B. infantis-colonized animals exhibits a lower TNF induction after ex vivo challenge with LPS, which is a typical indication of an endotoxin tolerance.

A feedback mechanism. Keep taking your kefir, magnesium, and other pre- and probiotics too:

There are also indications that KYNA selectively regulates the growth, and thereby the composition, of the intestinal microbiota (160). In this context, the microbial-mediated KYNA catabolism, known so far from Pseudomonas and Aerococcus (60, 61), might be relevant.

They also cautioned about taking “very high amounts of KYNA” until the studies have been done in humans. This shouldn’t be a concern, even if the source is chestnut honey, as the KYNA is still at a relatively low concentration. To my knowledge, a spoon or two a day hasn’t been associated with side effects due to KYNA!

Interestingly, feed supplementation with very high amounts of KYNA might have a toxic/stress-inducing effect in rainbow trout (161). Hence, further studies are necessary to evaluate if a supplementation of KYNA is beneficial or detrimental to human health.

No conflicts of interest were declared.

In 2024, Alves et al. published an excellent, comprehensive literature review: “The Biology and Biochemistry of Kynurenic Acid, a Potential Nutraceutical with Multiple Biological Effects“ .

(Emphasis mine):

Abstract Kynurenic acid (KYNA) is an antioxidant degradation product of tryptophan that has been shown to have a variety of cytoprotective, neuroprotective and neuronal signalling properties. However, mammalian transporters and receptors display micromolar binding constants; these are consistent with its typically micromolar tissue concentrations but far above its serum/plasma concentration (normally tens of nanomolar), suggesting large gaps in our knowledge of its transport and mechanisms of action, in that the main influx transporters characterized to date are equilibrative, not concentrative.

“Efflux systems function via an energy-dependent mechanism (active transport) to pump out unwanted toxic substances through specific efflux pumps. Some efflux systems are drug-specific, whereas others can accommodate multiple drugs using small multidrug resistance (SMR) transporters.[4][5]”

In addition, it is a substrate of a known anion efflux pump (ABCC4), whose in vivo activity is largely unknown. Exogeneous addition of L-tryptophan or L-kynurenine leads to the production of KYNA but also to that of many other co-metabolites (including some such as 3-hydroxy-L-kynurenine and quinolinic acid that may be toxic). With the exception of chestnut honey, KYNA exists at relatively low levels in natural foodstuffs. However, its bioavailability is reasonable, and as the terminal element of an irreversible reaction of most tryptophan degradation pathways, it might be added exogenously without disturbing upstream metabolism significantly. Many examples, which we review, show that it has valuable bioactivity. Given the above, we review its potential utility as a nutraceutical, finding it significantly worthy of further study and development. Keywords: kynurenic acid; SLC22A6; SLC22A8; ABCC4; oxidative stress; cytoprotectant; nutraceutical 1. Introduction Many natural products, including normal human metabolites, are of interest as candidate nutraceuticals since their deficiency, while not necessarily causing overt disease, may lead to a less-than-optimal functioning of the organism of interest [1]. Accordingly, improved functioning, and the potential for an extended and healthy lifespan, might then be realized by the addition of the nutraceutical. Research interest in such nutraceuticals, which when added to and delivered in food matrices are referred to as ‘functional foods’, is consequently considerable (e.g., [2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28]). As part of a continuing survey of nutraceuticals, where we previously focused on ergothioneine (e.g., [18,29]), we determined that kynurenic acid (KYNA) might be of nutraceutical value. Here, we bring together some of the evidence that leads us to suppose that given its somewhat limited availability in normal diets, not least as the end product of a mammalian metabolic pathway, KYNA might indeed have a nutraceutical effect when provided exogenously.

Key takeaways:

In humans, tryptophan is one of nine essential proteinogenic amino acids that must be obtained from the diet (i.e., we do not biosynthesize it [ 44 ]), while it (and its metabolites such as KYNA) may also be produced by the gut microbiome [ 45 , 46 , 47 , 48 ] (and transported in a manner reflected in the gut–brain axis [ 49 , 50 , 51 , 52 , 53 , 54 , 55 , 56 , 57 , 58 , 59 , 60 ]) or by some other minor pathways [ 61 ].

More than 95% of tryptophan is said to be degraded via the “L-kynurenine pathway” (KP) [62,63,64], consistent with mathematical models [65], and KYNA is one terminal part of the tryptophan degradation pathway, occurring via N-formylkynurenine and L-kynurenine (KYN) [66].

Another challenge for experimental design:

Note, however, that not all arms of this pathway exist in all cells: they are often segregated [ 67 , 68 , 69 , 70 , 71 , 72 ], implying the need for single-cell analyses [ 73 , 74 , 75 , 76 , 77 , 78 , 79 ].

… since KYNA is both seen as neuroprotective (e.g., [ 93 , 99 , 100 ]) and is essentially the terminal element and an irreversible step in this part of the kynurenine pathway, it is reasonable that provided it and its metabolites are beneficial or at least harmless, it can be added with impunity.

Importantly, no diseases seem to be associated with the overexpression of KAT [101], the enzyme that is responsible for the synthesis of KYNA. The ability to add KYNA without affecting levels of molecules such as L-kynurenine directly is a core idea behind its potential use as a nutraceutical.

It may be useful to some gut bacteria to produce KYNA as this is immunosuppressive, increasing their survival prospects:

Genestet et al. observed that Pseudomonas aeruginosa clinical isolates present a high transcription level of the kynaA gene (the first gene involved in the kynurenine pathway, converting L-Trp to L-kynurenine) and produce high amounts of kynurenine when in contact with human neutrophils, leading to increased bacterial survival.

They also discuss how KAT enzymes in yeast may detoxify excess tryptophan, which may be harmful to microbes. Its properties as a ROS scavenger may also benefit bacteria:

… KYNA appeared as the best scavenger of O 2 − among the molecules tested [ 171 ]. In this case, an increase in L-kynurenine production by P. aeruginosa, especially when the pathway branch leading to anthranilate production is suppressed, might lead to an increase in the production of KYNA [ 172 ], which appears to be the best scavenger, although more studies are necessary to define its role over L-kynurenine in P. aeruginosa survival.

Furthermore, KATs can play an essential role in bacterial survival and amino acid synthesis/nitrogen assimilation due to their higher affinity and efficiency for other natural substrates over L-kynurenine [168,173].

ABCC4 is a “very efficient efflux pump”:

… they are a major cause of resistance to antibiotics (e.g., [232,253,254,255]) and to antitumor drugs (e.g., [256,257,258,259,260]). Therefore, the tissue distribution of KYNA is likely to depend strongly on the concentrations of potential ABCC4 inhibitors (some listed in Table 1) as well as the disposition of efflux transporters like ABCC4 and others of the ABCC family.

Quercetin is a potent inhibitor of ABCC4, and can therefore, in theory, increase the efficacy of many drugs such as antibiotics and chemotherapeutic agents:

Interestingly, among the most potent inhibitors of ABCC4 (K i ~1 μM [251]) is the flavonoid quercetin, another important nutraceutical [261,262].

If quercetin also inhibits ABCG2 then it begs the question whether the two would complement each other in your daily stack:

ABCG2 (BCRP) is also a potential effluxer of KYNA [263,264].

BCRP is short for Breast Cancer Resistance Protein. A quick search confirms that its good news:

The potential inhibitory effect of quercetin, a major plant flavonol, on breast cancer resistance protein (BCRP) activity was investigated in this study. The presence of quercetin significantly increased the cellular accumulation and associated cytotoxicity of the BCRP substrate mitoxantrone in human cervical cancer cells (HeLa cells) in a concentration-dependent manner. The transcellular efflux of prazosin, a stereotypical BCRP substrate, was also significantly reduced in the presence of quercetin in a bidirectional transport assay using human BCRP-overexpressing cells; further kinetic analysis revealed IC 50 and Ki values of 4.22 and 3.91 μM, respectively. Moreover, pretreatment with 10 mg/kg quercetin in rats led to a 1.8-fold and 1.5-fold increase in the AUC 8h (i.e., 44.5 ± 11.8 min∙μg/mL vs. 25.7 ± 9.98 min∙μg/mL, p < 0.05) and C max (i.e., 179 ± 23.0 ng/mL vs. 122 ± 23.2 ng/mL, p < 0.05) of orally administered sulfasalazine, respectively. Collectively, these results provide evidence that quercetin acts as an in vivo as well as in vitro inhibitor of BCRP. Considering the high dietary intake of quercetin as well as its consumption as a dietary supplement, issuing a caution regarding its food–drug interactions should be considered. From: “Quercetin Is a Flavonoid Breast Cancer Resistance Protein Inhibitor with an Impact on the Oral Pharmacokinetics of Sulfasalazine in Rats“ (2020) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7285070/

Difficult to model in vitro:

Note too that kynurenic acid may also be bound to albumin [265,266], something that would be missed in standard extractive metabolomics studies.

It’s “extremely complex”:

Overall, the system is extremely complex, benefitting strongly from the kind of ODE-based modelling that is known in this field as ‘physiologically based pharmacokinetic modelling’ [267,268], while the increasing availability of cell lines engineered to overexpress individual SLCs [269] should make answering this question of KYNA transporters much more accessible [270].

Interesting. Forget the “folic acid for all” dogma and, instead, consider dietary intake of KYNA?

An especially striking finding [294] was that KYNA was accumulated 20-fold in cord blood relative to the maternal plasma, and its concentration was also 20-fold greater (in mice) in the fetal brain vs. maternal tissue [295] (see also [296] for external KYNA addition), strongly implying a role for both concentrative transporters and for KYNA itself in fetal development.

Tell me that this isn’t linked to Bifidobacteria-derived KYNA, too:

Quercetin has a drawback in that it has poor bioavailability:

We note also that L-kynureine is more widely bioavailable, being a substrate of the ‘large amino acid transporter’ in C. elegans [ 297 ], a homologue of the human SLC7A5 [ 241 , 298 , 299 , 300 , 301 , 302 ] that transports many large, neutral amino acids, including tryptophan and L-kynurenine).

This of course complicates analyses of the transport of KYNA if tryptophan or L-kynurenine and/or kynurenine amino-transferase(s) are also present or added (Figure 6). D-kynurenine can also be used and is metabolized via D-amino acid oxidase [303] or transamination [304].

Bioavailability of KYNA is good, including to the brain:

Given the relative paucity and activity of (known) transporters, it is possible that KYNA is not the most bioavailable of nutraceuticals, but that oral KYNA is definitely absorbed in the mammalian gut [ 36 , 305 , 306 , 307 , 308 ], and can cross a model of the blood–brain barrier with a respectable permeability of some 3.5·10 −6 cm·s −1 [ 309 ], precisely that of the modal value for marketed drugs across Caco-2 cells [ 310 ].

The levels of natural absorption can also be improved further by linking it to a transporter substrate [ 311 , 312 ] or using special formulations [ 309 , 313 , 314 , 315 , 316 , 317 , 318 ] (we ignore analogues that do not yield KYNA itself, since our focus is the nutraceutical activity of the genuine natural product).

Thus, there is no reason why exogenously supplied KYNA might not be bioavailable, and the many effects reviewed here surely indicate both that it is and that can confer host benefits.

Formula milk just doesn’t compare:

7.1. Breast Milk O’Rourke et al. measured various tryptophan metabolites including KYNA in human breast milk, finding values of ca. 12 ng/mL (52 nM) at term, rising ~3.5-fold for term babies, but less so (and not significantly) in pre-term babies.

Milart et al. [ 359 ] noted that natural human breast milk contained KYNA at much higher levels (from ca. 21 nM to ~300 nM at 6 months of breastfeeding, a ca. 14-fold increase) as lactation kicked in, levels that were well above those in a variety of commercial infant formulas.

Rat pups exposed postnatally to KYNA also demonstrated less obesity for the same increase in bone mineral density [359] (see also [360,361]).

Some honeys are better than others as a source of KYNA:

Honey is a notable source of KYNA. In particular, the product from sweet chestnut trees reportedly weighs in at ca. 100 mg KYNA/kg [36,307] or even more [392] (Table 3 and Figure 7).

The source of these high levels is, in particular, the male flowers of the tree, most other parts of the edible chestnut having far lower levels [ 392 ]. Note, however, that most honeys are closer to 1 mg/kg or lower, so a 25 mg supplement (say) of KYNA would require a mighty dose of any but the most potent honey.

An overall conclusion from Table 3 is that if KYNA is going to be given as a nutraceutical, even at low doses, its levels are likely to exceed those seen when its sole exogenous source is foodstuffs [308] (propolis, of an unstated origin, was also said to be a good source [36], although KYNA was not reported in a number of untargeted metabolomics studies [394,395,396,397], so this seems worth investigating further).

From: “Figure 7. A summary of the kynurenic acid concentrations of various foodstuffs. Data are compiled from the following references: squares [ 392 ], circles [ 36 ], diamonds [ 391 ].” https://www.mdpi.com/ijms/ijms-25-09082/article_deploy/html/images/ijms-25-09082-g007.png

Thus, while the precise contribution of KYNA itself is unknown (chestnut honey also contains many phenolic and other antioxidants [ 399 ]), the excellent review by Turska and colleagues [ 308 ] does provide a list of examples where this honey is thought to have provided health benefits.

These include positive effects on glucose metabolism and neurodegeneration in obese mice [ 400 ], vs. high-fat diets in obese mice [ 401 ], acid-/alcohol-induced gastric ulceration in mice [ 402 ], on carbon tetrachloride-induced liver damage in rats [ 403 ], and in inhibiting breast cancer cell line proliferation in vitro [ 404 ].

It has been found protective against influenza in mouse macrophages and mice in vivo [405]. Along with curcumin, it also produced a substantial increase in the longevity of heat-stressed bees [406].

KYNA should be a useful therapeutic for treating long COVID and for resisting fibrosis:

In Table 6 , we summarize some of the examples in which KYNA has proved to be neuroprotective against stresses in non-CNS tissues. Ischemia-reperfusion injury occurs when tissues subjected to hypoxia are reoxygenated, leading to the rapid formation of ROSs; although this is well known in acute circumstances, it is becoming increasingly recognized that this can also occur chronically (e.g., [ 413 ]), especially in diseases such as long COVID where fibrinaloid microclots [ 539 , 540 , 541 ] can induce hypoxia [ 539 ] and related sequelae such as reperfusion injury [ 413 ] and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) [ 542 ].

As an antioxidant, and probably via other signalling pathways, a particular feature of KYNA is its ability to lower the extent of ischemia-reperfusion injury [ 517 ].

Another accompaniment of such diseases is fibrosis and/or amyloid deposition [543,544]. In some cases, fibrin can adopt an amyloid form, e.g., [540,545,546,547,548], though only rarely is fluorescence staining for amyloid performed [549]. Similarly, the ability of KYNA to lower fibrosis [308,550,551,552] may be relevant in this context.

Safety isn’t a concern at the doses encountered:

Turska and colleagues provide an excellent review [308] of the possibility of enriching foodstuffs with KYNA.

High-dose tryptophan consumption also significantly increases KYNA metabolite levels. So why not simply take it in, for example, a bodybuilder’s shake? You could, and there is a case for doing this to help treat long COVID, but it lacks the healing and antibacterial properties of the other compounds in chestnut honey, such as the phenolics and minerals:

By and large, however, human safety studies involving dosing with substantial amounts of pure exogenous KYNA per se have largely not been performed [ 307 ], though KYNA (as chestnut honey) was given to human volunteers with no ill effects [ 306 ] while a 6 g tryptophan challenge increased KYNA levels more than 130-fold , again without seeming ill-effects, albeit some effects on cerebral blood flow in healthy controls but not in those with schizophrenia-related disorders [ 664 ] (rather implying the irrelevance of KYNA here).

Some studies in rodents have added KYNA at massive doses (well over 100 mg/kg , getting into the millimolar range in serum/plasma), seemingly without ill effects (indeed sometimes with protective effects).

We note that Hiratsuka and colleagues [ 672 ] gave young female participants up to 5000 mg tryptophan per day (~100 mg/kg based on the stated BMI levels) with no adverse effects; the amount of KYNA that was formed is unknown, though approximately 100 μmol/d (~19 mg) could be found in the urine [ 672 ], the value plateauing after ~7 d [ 673 ].

Similarly, Al-Karagholi and colleagues [ 674 ] dosed volunteers with 5 mg L-kynurenine/kg (say 350 mg total) without apparent ill-effect, while Jauch et al. [ 675 ] administered L-kynurenine to rhesus monkeys at doses up to 200 mg/kg , with serum KYNA levels reaching ~25 μM within 10 min, declining to 2.8 μM after 4 h, again without apparent ill effects.

Rentschler et al. dosed rats with L-kynurenine at 100 mg/kg , as well as a kynurenine aminotransferase inhibitor at 30 mg/kg ; given that on average every marketed drug interacts with at least six known targets [ 676 ] (see later section on docking), it is hard to interpret mechanisms during such experiments in which pharmaceutical drugs are added at these kinds of concentration.

The main point here is that while any ‘targets’ may remain unknown, there do not seem to be safety issues with these quite substantial doses.

There may be a link between KYNA and schizophrenia:

We do also note some studies in which KYNA induced possibly undesirable effects. While far less common than those in which it has been shown to be a cytoprotectant, it is appropriate to list some of them (Table 11, see also Table 4).

The reasons for such effects are also not really well understood, i.e., whether these are causative or they are essentially downstream responses.

As mentioned, the biggest problem with most such studies is that they add tryptophan or L-kynurenine, which can themselves (or their other metabolites) lead to many other undocumented and important changes in host biochemistry.

Schizophrenia seems the most common, and as noted, the evidence is at best equivocal as to whether changes in the level of KYNA are a cause or an effect or simply an accompaniment.

KYNA may not be of benefit to rheumatoid arthritis sufferers:

22. KYNA as a Therapeutic for Chronic Inflammatory Diseases Many of the diseases mentioned above share similar properties, including in particular that they are chronic and accompanied by inflammation (an interesting recent suggestion around the latter based on mitochondrial antipathy to their cellular host is worth flagging [ 712 ]).

Thus, any nutraceuticals that might be able to tackle inflammation would be of value, and we have set out here the evidence that leads us to suppose that KYNA might be one.

This said, there are seemingly some chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid disease [713], that seem not to have major changes in KYNA.

Chestnut honey has been demonstrated to have beneficial effects, even with relatively low levels of KYNA:

… our ‘index’ antioxidant nutraceutical, ergothioneine acts in part via the redox-active transcription factor Nrf2 (e.g., [ 741 , 742 , 743 , 744 , 745 , 746 ]). Studies in KYNA are far behind, but a tantalizing report [ 747 ] shows that chestnut honey —the foodstuff containing by far the largest amount of KYNA ( Table 3 )—can exert protective effects via Nrf2 on LPS-treated macrophages and indomethacin-treated gastric mucosa.

Indeed, high levels of KYNA can induce Nrf2 synthesis [ 94 ] and prevent the induction of reactive oxygen species [ 95 ] and other changes [ 748 ] caused by quinolinic acid.

While the aryl hydrocarbon receptor AhR is also a transcription factor, its activation can itself stimulate the activation of Nrf2 [732,733,749], and a variety of known agonists target both ArH and Nrf2 [731,750] and assist with atopic dermatitis and psoriasis (see above), so this is reasonable.

The authors also used a range of tools to model and predict which molecules KYNA is likely to interact with. It revealed an unexpected link to hypothyroidism and the use of oestrogen contraceptives:

Remarkably, only one protein was predicted by all three tools, the thyroid hormone receptor alpha (THA , Figure 10 A). This is especially interesting, as previously impaired removal of KYNA from the brain during has been observed in experimental hypothyroidism [ 625 ] ( Table 8 ).

Twenty-seven predicted targets for KYNA were identified by at least two of these computational compound-target prediction tools, including the aforementioned AhR (Table 12).

Concentrated in the liver, heart and kidney, PPARa helps to regulate lipid metabolism, inhibits foam cell formation (e.g. atherosclerosis and hypertension) and inhibits pro-inflammatory cytokines:

Other nuclear receptor family members predicted in addition to THA and AhR, included the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha (PPAR-alpha) and estrogen receptor beta (ER-beta). The latter is notable in the light of a recent report of lower plasma KYNA levels in users of estrogen contraceptives [ 632 ] ( Table 8 ).

Not least of note is the prediction that KYNA was predicted to bind the lymphocyte specific tyrosine kinase (LCK). Critical to T cell signalling, LCK function has been shown by us to be exquisitely sensitive to dietary zinc supply [772], and this too may contribute to the immunological effects caused by KYNA.

In their conclusions, they highlight the importance of nutraceuticals as part of the bigger picture:

Thanks to advances in scientific knowledge and in public health, human lifespan has been increasing in developed countries since the middle of the 19th century at something like 6 y per 25 y (ungendered and aggregated data for the UK at https://www.statista.com/statistics/1040159/life-expectancy-united-kingdom-all-time/, accessed on 19 August 2024), and its variation between individuals and countries has also decreased [786].

However, the healthspan, the period in which one is free of significant ill-health, has not matched it [787]. It is widely recognized (e.g., [788,789,790]) that diet has a significant role in bringing the healthspan closer to the lifespan.

In particular, nutraceuticals, molecules that influence health positively and that might be part of or added to a ‘healthy diet’, are seen as a contributor.

A future Substack?

Ergothioneine (ERG) , a potent and effective antioxidant, seems to be one [ 1 , 18 , 29 , 508 , 791 , 792 ], with experimental evidence and ongoing studies for this continuing to emerge (e.g., [ 320 , 793 ]), and we here make the case that KYNA is another.

Overall, the evidence that KYNA may indeed be a worthwhile nutraceutical that might be added exogenously involves at least the following: Many examples in which its exogenous addition seems to offer benefits of health or of protection against disease Evidence that its concentration is relatively low in normal populations Safety evidence to the effect that there do not seem to be examples in which hyperactive alleles of KAT enzymes lead to overt disease, and that exogenous KYNA cannot realistically ‘go back’ to L-kynurenine Evidence that it is more or less readily bioavailable for entering plasma from the diet rather than simply being produced by compounds such as tryptophan and L-kynurenine that are more easily transported but that can lead to other, potentially toxic molecules.

This said, not least by comparison with ergothioneine, there are considerable gaps in our knowledge of its biology.

In the case of ergothioneine, there has been a massive upsurge in interest in the last 20 years, and as pointed out by Halliwell and Cheah [ 792 ], “a key factor was the discovery that an organic cation transporter, OCTN1, is responsible for uptake of “ergothioneine” from the gastrointestinal tract and for its distribution to tissues in the bodies of humans and other animals” (see [ 802 , 803 ]).

Given the evidence for ‘missing’ transporters that we present above, a similar trajectory seems plausible for KYNA.

2.3 Other studies

Honey and osteoporosis

Honey: A Promising Therapeutic Supplement for the Prevention and Management of Osteoporosis and Breast Cancer (2023) … Honey as a functional food with high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties can contribute to the prevention of various diseases. Its health benefits are mainly related to the content of polyphenols. This review aims to summarize the current knowledge from in vitro, animal, and human studies on the use of honey as a potential therapeutic agent for osteoporosis and breast cancer. Preclinical studies have revealed a beneficial impact of honey on both bone health (microstructure, strength, oxidative stress) and breast tissue health (breast cancer cell proliferation and apoptosis, tumor growth rate, and volume). The limited number of clinical trials, especially in osteoporosis, indicates the need for further research to evaluate the potential benefits of honey in the treatment. Clinical studies related to breast cancer have revealed that honey is effective in increasing blood cell counts, interleukin-3 levels, and quality of life. In summary, honey may serve as a prospective therapeutic supplement for bone and breast tissue health. More: https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/12/3/567

Kynurenic acid and cancer

Kynurenic acid inhibits colon cancer proliferation in vitro: effects on signaling pathways (2014) Kynurenic acid (KYNA), a tryptophan metabolite, inhibits proliferation of several cancer cell lines including colon cancer, renal cancer and glioblastoma cells. Previous studies reported that inhibitory properties of KYNA may be related to interactions of KYNA with cell cycle regulators and signaling proteins. … In this study, the inhibitory effect of KYNA on activation of phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt (PI3K/Akt) and mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling pathways in colon adenocarcinoma HT-29 cells was revealed. KYNA decreased phosphorylation of Akt, ERK 1/2 and p38 kinases in HT-29 cells. Interestingly, the study revealed also unexpected effect of KYNA on Wnt pathway in HT-29 cells. KYNA in millimolar concentrations increased protein expression of β-catenin. However, the nuclear translocation of β-catenin in HT-29 cells exposed to KYNA was not observed. Moreover, KYNA 1 mM increased antiproliferative properties of inhibitors of signaling pathways: wortmannin, PD98059, SB202190 and IWR-1. Taking into consideration these results, KYNA may be seen as a potential chemopreventive agent in colon cancer or supportive agent in standard cancer chemotherapy. However, the interactions between KYNA, Wnt signaling pathway and β-catenin need further studies to exclude potential effect of KYNA on colon carcinogenesis. More: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00726-014-1790-3

HCAR3 and Kynurenic Acid in Cancer: A Promising Axis of Immunometabolic Regulation or a Scientific Mirage? (2025) The hydroxycarboxylic acid receptor (HCAR) family belongs to G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) implicated in a diverse array of physiological and pathological mechanisms. Kynurenic acid, a metabolite of the tryptophan catabolic pathway, has been proposed as a putative ligand of HCAR3. This receptor, among other HCARs, has garnered particular attention due to its exclusive expression in humans and closely related primates, and its emerging role in immunometabolic regulation. … activation of Gi-coupled signaling cascades in immune cells by HCAR3 leads to elevated intracellular calcium levels [1,12]. HCAR3 is predominantly expressed in neutrophils, macrophages, monocytes, and basophils, supporting its pleiotropic role in systemic immune regulation. Its activation has been linked to immunomodulatory effects, including attenuation of immune responsiveness and promotion of anti-inflammatory pathways [13]. These findings indicate that HCAR3 may participate in broader immunomodulatory networks, with potential relevance to cancer development and tumor immunosurveillance. Emerging evidence implicates HCAR3 in key oncogenic processes, including cell proliferation, motility, and metabolic reprogramming of tumor cells. Concurrently, the kynurenine pathway, the main pathway of tryptophan metabolism, is frequently dysregulated in multiple cancer types, resulting in altered production of biologically active metabolites. KYNA, an endogenous ligand of HCAR3, represents a significant metabolite of the kynurenine pathway with well-documented immunomodulatory properties. Notably, KYNA has also been shown to modulate cancer cell metabolism, proliferation, survival, and migration, through both direct and indirect mechanisms [14,15,16,17,18]. … Direct interaction of KYNA with signaling pathways may influence the regulation of cancer cell proliferation. In vitro studies have demonstrated the antiproliferative activity of KYNA toward colon cancer, renal cancer, melanoma, and glioblastoma cells [14,15,17,18]. A comparable inhibitory effect was observed in melanoma A375 and SK-MEL-28 cells exposed to nicotinamide, another HCAR3 ligand [32]. Importantly, HCAR3 is also involved in the proliferation, differentiation, and survival of normal cells. The silencing of HCAR3 in human primary keratinocytes resulted in reduced migration and impaired metabolic activity [11]. It should be underlined that the KYNA–HCAR3 functional network may exert both direct and indirect effects on cancer cells, particularly through the modulation of immune responses. HCAR3 is highly expressed in various immune cell types, including neutrophils, monocytes, and basophils, but also in hematopoietic tissues, such as the bone marrow, and the spleen [13]. … The body of evidence and research hypotheses presented in this article suggest a potential link between the HCAR3 receptor and KYNA in the context of cancer pathophysiology. The hypothesis that KYNA may serve as a functional ligand for HCAR3, affecting cancer cell biology and modulating the immune response in the tumor microenvironment, represents a novel, interesting research direction. This concept may enhance our understanding of molecular and metabolic mechanisms of cancer progression and identify specific molecular targets for innovative therapeutic strategies. Elucidating the potential HCAR3–KYNA axis in cancer may have significant clinical and therapeutic implications, as HCAR3 may represent a new prognostic and predictive biomarker in various cancer types, potentially facilitating personalized treatment strategies. Additionally, modulation of HCAR3 activity and/or the kynurenine pathway may represent a new therapeutic strategy in cancer treatment. More: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/26/13/6269

KYNA: “… a clear-cut dose-dependent inhibitory effect was observed in concentrations above 0.01 mM for HT-29 cells”.

HT-29 is a cell line from a female colorectal adenocarcinoma patient.

Kynurenic acid and cancer: facts and controversies (2019) … It cannot be excluded that immune system may play an important role in biological response of cancer cells exposed to KYNA. On the contrary, recent studies revealed an inhibitory effect of KYNA on the proliferation of human glioblastoma T98G cells (IC 50 = 1.3 mM) [37]. It also significantly inhibited the proliferation of human colon and renal cancer cells [24, 38]. KYNA exerted an antiproliferative activity against colon adenocarcinoma HT-29, LS-180 and Caco-2 cells with IC 50 of 0.9, 0.2 and 1.2 mM, respectively [24]. Importantly, it should be indicated that, a clear-cut dose-dependent inhibitory effect was observed in concentrations above 0.01 mM for HT-29 cells [24]. In vitro studies demonstrated antiproliferative properties of KYNA also against RCC Caki-2 cells (IC 50 = 0.04 mM) [38]. Importantly, KYNA inhibited other cellular processes in cancer cells. KYNA in millimolar concentrations significantly decreased DNA synthesis in T98G (IC 50 = 8.9 mM) [37], HT-29 (IC 50 = 4.4 mM) [63] and Caki-2 (IC 50 = 2.1 mM) [38] cells. It also inhibited the migration of glioblastoma (IC 50 = 0.6 mM) [37] and RCC [38] cells. Although the exact molecular mechanism of the action of KYNA on cancer cells’ proliferation and motility has not been revealed, its possible interactions with receptors and several proteins involved in signal transmission and cell cycle regulation suggest the potential function of KYNA in the process of carcinogenesis (Fig. 3). Fig. 3 A schematic presentation of selected cellular processes influenced by KYNA. KYNA inhibits phosphorylation of protein kinase B (Akt), extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK 1/2), and p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase (p38) [ 99 ]. The effect of KYNA on phosphoinositide 3-kinase/protein kinase B PI3K/Akt pathway may lead to disruption of various cellular processes including proliferation, cell cycle, cell survival and migration. Interaction between KYNA and ERK pathway may affect the processes of differentiation, proliferation or apoptosis, whereas interaction between KYNA and p38 pathway may affect the processes of proliferation, cell motility, apoptosis, stress response and inflammation. Moreover, KYNA enhances the protein expression of β-catenin which is involved in adhesion, development, cell survival and proliferation. The potential relationship between AhR (a) and GPR35 (b) receptors and mentioned signalling pathways is presented; however, the specific mechanism of KYNA interactions has not been fully elucidated. a KYNA is an agonist of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor AhR. According to the biological effects of AhR activation, three possible types of interactions may be suggested: via PI3K/Akt pathway, ERK signalling pathway or by activation of the expression of xenobiotic and non-xenobiotic target genes (based on [ 127 , 128 , 129 ]). b KYNA activates G-protein-coupled receptor 35 (GPR35) which may lead to inhibition of phosphorylation of various signalling proteins, including Akt, ERK, and p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase (p38). Additionally, activation of GPR35 may lead to increase in β-catenin expression (based on [ 59 , 130 ]). c KYNA enhances the protein expression of cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor p21 Waf1/Cip1 resulting in possible inhibition of cyclin D/CDK4/CDK6, cyclin E/CDK2, cyclin A/CDK2 and cyclin B/CDK1 complexes which may lead to cell cycle arrest and antiproliferative activity [ 63 ] More: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00018-019-03332-w

This study demonstrated that derivatives of KYNA in chestnut honey may be effective at causing apoptosis of aggressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC).

Abstract Prostate cancer (PCa) is the most common malignancy in men and represents the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Western countries. PCa is initially androgen-dependent, however, this tumor inevitably progresses as castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), which represents the most aggressive phase of the pathology. In this work, in two CRPC cell lines (DU145 and PC3), we studied the in vitro inhibitory properties of the tryptophan-derived endogenous metabolite kynurenic acid (KYNA) and of the lactam form of 3–2′-pyrrilonidinyl-kynurenic acid (3-PKA-L), alkaloids usually present in combination in chestnut honey. Cytotoxicity was evaluated by 3-(4,5-dimethylthiazole-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide (MTT) assay, cell colony formation assay, and Western blot analysis of the major mediator proteins involved in apoptotic processes. In all experiments, KYNA was scarcely or not active while 3-PKA-L showed anticancer activity in the high concentration range (0.01 mM – 1 mM) from 24 to 72 h. The results obtained showed that cell death was induced by extrinsic apoptotic pathway, by cell morphological changes and reduction of cell colonies number. These novel results represent the first promising step to the accurate description of 3-PKA-L cytotoxic effect, not observed with KYNA, paving the way to the search of new anticancer agents, as well as to the better understanding of the physiopathological role of this interesting natural product. … Recent studies that analyzed the effect of KYNA on cancer cell proliferation, demonstrated an antiproliferative activity in human glioblastoma cells (Walczak et al. 2014a, b), human colon cancer cells (Walczak et al. 2014a, b), and renal cancer cells (Walczak et al. 2012). Besides KYNA, other structurally related quinoline alkaloids have been found in chestnut honey in a wide range of concentrations (from few mg/Kg up to hundreds of mg/Kg). Among these derivatives, 3-PKA represents the first example of hybrid quinoline/pyrrolidine alkaloid, which involves the activated KYNA C-3 position (Fig. 1). Fig.1. Chemical structures of tryptophan KYNA, 3-PKA, and 3-PKA-L. The dashed arrow indicates the bioconversion of KYNA to 3-PKA through an unknown pathway. The relevant atom numberings are indicated

This is a significant finding. If you only test KYNA in the lab, you are not modelling the other relevant derivative compounds in chestnut honey.

I may need to review 3-PKA-L separately at some point.

Published data suggest this derivative as the major representative of a wider group of structurally related derivatives, which is sometimes able to even replace KYNA in the composition of chestnut honey (Beretta et al. 2009a, b; Truchado et al. 2009; Cho et al. 2015). To date, the factors underlying the origin of this metabolic shift at plant and/or honeybee level are unknown. Keywords: Kynurenic acid, Quinoline alkaloids, Tryptophan metabolism, Prostate cancer, Apoptosis Fig. 4. Effect of 3PKA-L on clonogenic capacity of DU145 (a) and PC3 (d) cells. Both cell lines were treated with 3PKA-L (1 mM) for 48 h, and the colony-forming ability was assessed after 12 days of culture. Cell colonies were stained with crystal violet and are represented in purple. Data were expressed as number of colonies of treated DU145 (b) and PC3 (e) cells in comparison with no treatment control cells (C). Data in (b) and (e) represent mean values ± SEM and were analyzed by t student’s test. *p < 0.05 vs C. Morphological analysis of DU145 (c) and PC3 cells treated with 3-PKA-L (f). Morphological changes were observed after 48 h treatment with 3PKA-L (1 mM). Treated cells showed less adhesion, acquiring a spherical shape compared to control cells. This phenotype suggests a loss of cellular junctions as consequence of apoptosis induction. Cells were examined under a Zeiss Axiovert 200 microscope with a 20 × 0.4 objective lens linked to a Coolsnap Es CCD camera (Roper Scientific-Crisel Instruments) More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8172409/

Antimicrobial properties and wound healing

Antimicrobial Evaluation of Various Honey Types against Carbapenemase-Producing Gram-Negative Clinical Isolates (2022) The development of antibiotic resistance is a major public health issue, as infections are increasingly unresponsive to antibiotics. Emerging antimicrobial resistance has raised researchers’ interest in the development of alternative strategies using natural compounds with antibacterial activity, like honey, which has emerged as an agent to treat several infections and wound injuries. Nevertheless, the antibacterial effect of honey was mostly evaluated against Gram-positive bacteria. Hence, the objective of our study was to evaluate the antibacterial activity, as well as the physicochemical parameters, of genuine Greek honeys against multidrug-resistant Gram-negative pathogenic bacteria. … the antimicrobial activity of 10 different honey types was evaluated in five consecutive dilutions (75%, 50%, 25%, 12.5% and 6.25%) against the clinical isolates by the well diffusion method, as well as by the determination of the minimum inhibition concentration after the addition of catalase and protease. Almost all the physicochemical parameters varied significantly among the different honeys. Fir and manuka honey showed the highest values in pH and H 2 O 2 , while the free acidity and lactonic acid levels were higher in chestnut honey. Total phenols, total flavonoids and free radical scavenging activities were found higher in cotton, arbutus and manuka honey, and finally, manuka and oregano honeys showed higher tyrosinase inhibition activity and kojic acid levels. … Many honeys outperformed manuka honey in their antibacterial potency. It is of interest that, for any given concentration in the well diffusion method and for any given type of honey, significant differences were not detected among the four multidrug-resistant pathogens, which explains that the damaging effect to the bacterial cells was the same regardless of the bacterial species or strain. … Concerning, manuka honey, no inhibition was observed at concentrations 12.5% and 6.25%, while many samples of the Greek honeys showed antibacterial effects at these concentrations, such as cotton, arbutus, fir and heath at 6.25% and cotton, arbutus, chestnut, thyme, oregano, fir and heath at 12.5% concentrations (Table S1 and Figure 1a). Almost all studied honeys exhibited antimicrobial activity at 25% and 50% concentrations, notwithstanding this effect was more pronounced at the 75% concentration, ranging from a maximum of 21.3 mm to a minimum of 13.67 mm (Table S1 and Figure 1a). Artificial honey showed a slight antibacterial effect (6.2 mm) only at a 75% concentration (Table S1). Figure 1. (a). Antibacterial activity (zone of inhibition in mm) of various concentrations of the different honeys against Enterobacter cloacae subsp. dissolvens assessed by the well diffusion method; (b). Geometrical means of the antibacterial activity of the different honeys against Enterobacter cloacae subsp. dissolvens assessed by the MIC method as the crude sample, with the addition of catalase and proteinase K. … An analysis revealed that, in the lower concentrations, more samples outperformed the manuka honey than in higher ones (Table 4), a finding suggesting that the antibacterial factors of this honey are less effective when the honey is diluted, while the antibacterial factors of the Greek honeys are more drastic. Manuka honey antibacterial activity has been extensively studied [43,48,49]. Thus, we enrolled manuka honey in our study as a comparative criterion for the antibacterial potency of the studied honeys. Several Greek honeys included in our study outperformed the antibacterial effect of manuka honey (Table 4 and Table 5), regardless of their phytological origin. Arbutus, chestnut and fir honeys seemed to exhibit a more potent antimicrobial effect against our Gram-multi-resistant strains. … The total phenols (TPC) (Table 1) were found higher in cotton (99.7 mg GAE 100 g−1), fir (99.7 mg GAE 100 g−1), chestnut (52.86 mg GAE 100 g−1), arbutus (52.32 mg GAE 100 g−1) and manuka honey (88.71 mg GAE 100 g−1). Cotton and fir honey outreached the manuka honey in total phenols. Still, these two honeys (cotton and fir) showed high H 2 O 2 levels superior to manuka honey. The total phenols and hydrogen peroxide showed synergistic antimicrobial activity. … Our results showed that there are significant variations in the physical and chemical characteristics of the various types of honey, depending on their floral origin. Furthermore, the different honeys showed important differentiations concerning their antibacterial effects, as demonstrated by the well diffusion assay, and many of them outperformed the antimicrobial potency of manuka honey. The addition of catalase caused significant differences among the types of honeys in their antibacterial activity, assessed by the MIC method, implying that hydrogen peroxide is involved in the pathways that lead to the formation of compounds with antibacterial properties. More: https://www.mdpi.com/2079-6382/11/3/422

Antibacterial Action Mechanisms of Honey: Physiological Effects of Avocado, Chestnut, and Polyfloral Honey upon Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli (2020) … The effects of honey samples on membrane potential, membrane integrity, and metabolic activity were assessed using different fluorochromes, in a 180 min time course assay. Time-kill experiments were also carried out under similar conditions. Exposure of S. aureus and E. coli to the distinct honey samples resulted in physiological changes related to membrane polarization and membrane integrity. Moreover, honey induced a remarkable metabolic disruption as primary physiological effect upon S. aureus. The different honey samples induced quite similar effects on both bacteria. However, the depth of bacteria response throughout the treatment varied depending on the concentration tested and among honey varieties, probably due to compositional differences in the honey. Figure 4. Effects of avocado honey (AH), chestnut honey (ChH) and polyfloral honey (PH) on S. aureus CECT 86 metabolic activity, evaluated using calcein-AM staining. Data at each time point corresponds to mean values of mean intensity of fluorescence (MIF)± standard deviation. NS indicate no significant differences and asterisks indicate significant differences (*: p < 0.05; **: p < 0.01; ***: p < 0.001) between treated cells vs. the control (non-treated cells) and between the two honey concentrations tested for each honey variety. … The effect of honey on bacterial cell viability differed depending on the honey variety and the concentration tested. The lowest honey concentrations (20% (w/v) for AH and ChH and 10% (w/v) for PH) induced, in general, bacteriostatic effects on E. coli cells; whereas the highest concentrations (30% (w/v) for AH and ChH and 20% (w/v) for PH) produced the bacterial death. This data suggests that honey concentration is an essential factor which determine the ability of E. coli cells to resist honey induced alterations. PH exhibited the most powerful repercussion on this bacterium. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7179468/

Chestnut honey and royal jelly in eye drops for healing corneal ulcers.

Treatment of Corneal Alkali Burn with Chestnut Honey, Royal Jelly, and Chestnut Honey-Royal Jelly Mixture (2019) Abstract Objectives: The alkaline burn of the cornea usually results in a decreased vision with opacification. In this study, we investigated the potential role of endemic chestnut honey (CH) and royal jelly on corneal healing after an alkaline burn. Methods: We created an alkaline burn on the center of the corneas of four groups of Wistar rats by applying round filter paper soaked with 1 N NaOH for 30 seconds. The animals were treated with RJ, CH, RJ-CH combination and Na-Hyaluronate (Na-HA) eye drops. We performed a serial evaluation with anterior segment photography on the first, 7th, and 14th days of the experiment. Pathologic examination conducted with hematoxylin and eosin stains and immunostaining for SMA and α4β1 integrin. We evaluated the corneal healing process with a scoring system, which was estimating the degree of corneal edema, the size of the corneal ulcer, and limbal hyperemia. Results: There was no statistically significant difference between groups on the first, 7th, and 14th days concerning the healing scores (p=0.88, p=0.06, p=0.80, respectively). However, there were significantly better scores in the repeated measures of CH (p=0.012) and RJ-CH (p=0.00) groups. The RJ group and Na-HA group did not show a significant difference in repeated measures (p=0.19 and p=0.10, respectively). The α4β1 integrin levels on immunostaining showed a significant difference among groups on the 14th day (p=0.002). Conclusion: We found better corneal healing after treatment with the RJ-CH containing eye drops concerning corneal healing sore and α4β1 integrin staining. Keywords: Cornea; chestnut honey; corneal alkaline burn; royal jelly; smooth muscle antigen; α4β1 integrin. Figure 1. The frames on the upper part of the figure show the fluorescein staining of each group on the first day. The lower part of the figure contains the pictures taken on the 14 th day (RJ=Royal Jelly, CH= Chestnut Honey, RJ-CH= Royal Jelly-Chestnut Honey, NaHA= Sodium Hyaluronate ). More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8842058/

Examination the effects of chestnut and Manuka Honey for wound healing on mice experimental model (2022) Abstract Objective: In this study, the aim is to examine the effects of Chestnut and Manuka honey on wound healing in order to investigate the effectiveness of cost-effective alternative to current approaches in terms of wound care and treatment. Material and Methods: In this study, we used 30 healthy male Balbc mice weighing 18-24 g. We randomly divided the rats into three groups. A control group, a group treated with only Chestnut honey, a group treated with Manuka honey cream. After the wounds were formed in groups, the tissue samples were gathered on the seventh and fourteenth days. Then these samples were examined histologically and immunohistochemically. Results: When the study results were evaluated, statistically significant differences were seen between histological and immune-histochemical findings in wound tissue preparations. On the seventh day, tissue samples showed re-epithelialization (P=0,002), granulation cell density (P=0,003) and angiogenesis (P= 0,003). In the fourteenth day tissue samples, we found epithelialization (P=0,001), granulation cell density (P=0,002) and angiogenesis (P=0,001). In the tissue samples in the seventh and fourteenth days between the groups, we found immino-histochemically, Ki-67 and EGF dyeing percentages as P= 0,004 and P=0,003 respectively. Conclusion: We think chestnut honey may contribute to a shorter wound healing process.

RESULTS When we compared the 7th and 14th day tissue samples of the control, Chestnut and Manuka honey groups in terms of reepithelialisation, statistically significant differences were found between the tissues of both days for the groups (P values in order p=0.002; p=0.001). On the 14th day, it was observed that the reepithelialisation was completed in the chestnut and Manuka honey groups, but not in the control group. On the 7th day, it was observed that the formation of reepithelialisation in chestnut honey was quite ahead of Manuka honey group (p=0.006). It was observed that reepithelialisation was more advanced on the 7th day in chestnut and Manuka honey groups than in the control group (P values in order p=0.002; p=0.001) (Figure1)

Angiogenesis refers to the revascularisation (healing) of the wound:

… When we compared the tissue samples of the control, Chestnut and Manuka honey groups in terms of angiogenesis rates, it was observed that the tissue samples on the 14th and 7th day created statistically significant differences between the groups on both days (P value respectively p = 0.003; p = 0.001). In the chestnut honey group, angiogenesis was found to be higher than Manuka honey and control groups on the 7th day (P values respectively p=0.005 and p=0.001 (14). The intensity of angiogenesis in the chestnut honey group on the 14th day was lower than Manuka honey and control groups (P values respectively p=0.006 and p=0.001). Manuka honey group had a higher angiogenesis rate on the 7th day than the control group, but on the 14th day, angiogenesis was observed at higher rates in the control group than Manuka honey group.

Ki-67 staining uses an antibody to identify and quantify wound-healing, actively dividing cells:

… We stained the tissue samples on the 7th and 14th days of the standard and Western diet groups with Ki-67 and EGF antibodies separately and evaluated the results. The percentage of Ki-67 staining in the tissue samples of the Chestnut honey group on the 7th day was higher than that of Manuka honey and control groups. … There was no statistical difference between the percentage of Ki-67 staining on the 14th day of Chestnut honey and Manuka honey groups (P>0.05). Statistically significant differences were also observed in the percentage of EGF staining between the groups on the 7th and 14th days (p=0.000). On the 7th day, the highest percentage of EGF staining was observed in Chestnut honey group. The lowest was observed in the control group.

CONCLUSION The results obtained from this study show that honey used for therapeutic purposes in wound healing is effective in the healing process. In addition, Chestnut honey was found to be more effective than Manuka honey in wound healing. For this reason, the botanical origin of honey is extremely important in terms of productivity. Application time also affects wound healing. Based on the results from this study, new prospective studies with different honey types, animal models and dosages can be planned More: https://medscidiscovery.com/index.php/msd/article/view/700

Impregnate a hydrogel with chestnut honey and use this to dress and heal diabetic ulcers.

Chestnut Honey Impregnated Carboxymethyl Cellulose Hydrogel for Diabetic Ulcer Healing (2017) Abstract Honey-based wound dressings have attracted a lot of attention from modern scientists owing to their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects without antibiotic resistance. Such dressings also promote moist wound healing, and have been considered natural, abundant, and cheap materials for folk marketing. This study investigated the various behaviors and characteristics of chestnut honey-impregnated carboxymethyl cellulose sodium hydrogel paste (CH–CMC) as a therapeutic dressing, such as its moist retention, antibacterial activity for inhibiting the growth of Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli, and the rate of wound healing in db/db mice. The results provide good evidence, suggesting that CH–CMC has potential as a competitive candidate for diabetic ulcer wound healing. Keywords: chestnut honey, CMC hydrogel, γ-irradiation, wound dressing More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6431954/

Chestnut honey has been shown to have antibacterial effects against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Chestnut Honey Is Effective against Mixed Biofilms at Different Stages of Maturity (2024) Abstract The irresponsible overuse of antibiotics has increased the occurrence of resistant bacterial strains, which represents one of the biggest patient safety risks today. Due to antibiotic resistance and biofilm formation in bacteria, it is becoming increasingly difficult to suppress the bacterial strains responsible for various chronic infections. Honey was proven to inhibit bacterial growth and biofilm development, offering an alternative solution in the treatment of resistant infections and chronic wounds. Our studies included chestnut honey, valued for its high antibacterial activity, and the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, and S. epidermidis, known to form multi-species biofilm communities. Minimum inhibitory concentrations (MIC) of chestnut honey were determined for each bacterial strain. Afterwards, the mixed bacterial biofilms were treated with chestnut honey at different stages of maturity (incubation times: 2, 4, 6, 12, 24 h). The extent of biofilm inhibition was measured with a crystal violet assay and demonstrated by scanning electron microscopy (SEM). As the incubation time increased and the biofilm became more mature, inhibition rates decreased gradually. The most sensitive biofilm was the combination MRSA-S. epidermidis, with a 93.5% inhibition rate after 2 h of incubation. Our results revealed that chestnut honey is suitable for suppressing the initial and moderately mature stages of mixed biofilms. Keywords: MRSA; Pseudomonas; Staphylococcus; chronic wound. Figure 1. Antibiofilm effect of chestnut honey in the case of combined biofilms of different maturities. Data are expressed using box and jitter plots, minimum to maximum values are presented by vertical lines, while median within the plot as a horizontal line. Jitters represent the data of eight replicates in each box. Lowercase letters a, b, and c above the boxes indicate significant differences between the means of inhibitory rates following incubation for 2, 4, 6, 12, or 24 h, respectively, according to Student’s t-test (p < 0.01). The same lowercase letters above the boxes indicate mean values that are not significantly different from each other; different lowercase letters indicate means that are significantly different. Pseudo: Pseudomonas aeruginosa , MRSA: Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus , SE: S. epidermidis . More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10967288/

Antiviral effects against herpes simplex.

Korean Chestnut Honey Suppresses HSV-1 Infection by Regulating the ROS–NLRP3 Inflammasome Pathway (2023) Abstract Herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) is double-stranded DNA virus that belongs to the Orthoherpesviridae family. It causes serious neurological diseases of the central nervous system, such as encephalitis. The current U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs for preventing HSV-1 infection include acyclovir (ACV) and valacyclovir; however, their long-term use causes severe side effects and often results in the emergence of drug-resistant strains. Therefore, it is important to discover new antiviral agents that are safe and effective against HSV-1 infection. Korean chestnut honey (KCH) has various pharmacological activities, such as antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammation effects; however, antiviral effects against HSV-1 have not yet been reported. Therefore, we determined the antiviral activity and mechanism of action of KCH after HSV-1 infection on the cellular level. KCH inhibited the HSV-1 infection of host cells through binding and virucidal steps. KCH decreased the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and calcium (Ca2+) following HSV-1 infection and suppressed the production of inflammatory cytokines by inhibiting nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells (NF-кB) activity. Furthermore, we found that KCH inhibited the expression of the nod-like receptor protein 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome during HSV-1 infection. Taken together, the antiviral effects of KCH occur through multiple targets, including the inhibition of viral replication and the ROS-mediated NLRP3 inflammasome pathway. Our findings suggest that KCH has potential for the treatment of HSV-1 infection and related diseases. Keywords: HSV-1, KCH, ROS, NF-кB, mitochondria, NLRP3 inflammasome Figure 2. KCH inhibits HSV-1 and HSV-2 replication in Vero cells. The cells were infected with HSV-1 or HSV-2 for 2 h and treated with KCH (1.25, 2.5, and 5 mg/mL) or ACV (30 μmol/L) for 48 h. ACV was used as a positive control. After incubation, the virus was quantitated using a plaque assay for (A) HSV-1 and (B) HSV-2. Cytotoxicity induced by (C) HSV-1 and (D) HSV-2 was measured by the crystal violet method. Bar graph (mean ± SEM) statistical data were measured using a one-way analysis of variance with Tukey’s post hoc test. *** p < 0.001 compared with the untreated group. ### p < 0.001; ## p < 0.01 and # p < 0.05 compared with the HSV-1-infected group. … Various honeys, including manuka, tualang, and Tilia amurensis honey, and associated compounds, such as methylglyoxal (MGO), have attracted attention as effective natural therapies because of their ability to attenuate acute inflammation by enhancing the immune response. Several studies have demonstrated antiviral effects against HIV, influenza virus, and varicella-zoster virus [34,35]. Among these, a study on Tilia amurensis honey has reported on the protective effect of influenza A virus though the activation of interferon beta signaling and the interferon inducible transmembrane protein 3 (IFITM3) pathway [35]. … In the present study, we demonstrated, for the first time, that KCH inhibits HSV replication and the ROS-mediated NLRP3 inflammasome, which is increased in HSV-1-infected cells (Figure 8). KCH inhibits viral infection by disrupting viral binding and exhibiting increased virucidal effects. In addition, we confirmed that KCH significantly reduced intracellular ROS and calcium, which were increased by viral infection. Figure 8. Antiviral mechanism of KCH upon HSV-1 infection in Vero cells. KCH attenuates viral infection by suppressing ROS-mediated NLRP3 inflammasome after HSV-1 infection. In a previous study, we reported the anti-influenza effects of kynurenic acid (KYNA), a specific compound in chestnut honey [23]. However, we did not examine KYNA in relation to HSV-1. Therefore, we investigated the antiviral effect of KYNA on HSV-1 infection. However, KYNA did not have a significant effect. Thus, we speculate that various components in KCH other than KYNA may contribute to antiviral efficacy against HSV1. We plan to conduct further studies to analyze the various components present in KCH and study individual compounds with potential anti-HSV effects. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10669648/

Kynurenic acid, the gut-brain axis and appetite

Intermittent or extended fasting promotes the elevation of neuroprotective KYNA, and it also favourably modulates the microbiome:

Fasting diets: what are the impacts on eating behaviors, sleep, mood, and well-being? (2024) Introduction The use of fasting to impact health outcomes can be traced back to the Hippocratic collection which treated seizures in a man by abstaining from food and drink (1). More recently, Guelpa and Marie (2) and later Höhn et al. (3) tested intermittent fasting as a potential intervention for epilepsy. Fasting diets (FDs) have drawn a great deal of attention among energy-restricted diet options (4) due to their associated effects on reducing serum glucose, depletion of hepatic glycogen, and a shift from glycolysis to ketogenesis. Concurrently, attention has been drawn to its various physical and mental health effects (5) such as altered anxiety behavior and cognition effects (6). … Mounting evidence shows that FDs confer positive effects on weight control (10) and a beneficial contribution against a wide variety of health outcomes such as metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), cardiovascular diseases, and cancer (11). Moreover, several human and animal studies have reported the anti-aging effects (12) and neurological benefit of FDs. Similarly, the implementation of FDs has been shown to relieve symptoms of many disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy (13), and stroke (14). … Fasting diet regimens Fasting diets have been implemented in different forms. Unlike traditional calorie restriction diets, fasting diets require a minimum of 8 h of fasting. ADF is defined as a restriction of 75% to 100% of the energy needs every other day and consuming the usual diet on the other days. The 5:2 IF which is one of the most popular regimens for FDs, involves fasting for 2 non-consecutive days and eating a habitual diet on the other 5 days of the week. In periodic fasting, people are recommended to limit food intake for 1 or 2 days per week but are allowed to eat their regular diet for 5 or 6 days per week. TRF is characterized by eating abstinence for particular time periods of the day, generally between 8 and 12 h each day. Religious fasting regimes, such as Ramadan, in which individuals must fast from dawn to sunset for a month, are identified as other forms of fasting diets (15, 16). … Overall, fasting benefits mental health by affecting neuroplasticity, neurogenesis, bioenergetics, and stress resistance in the nervous system. Mood comfort during fasting has been discussed as an evolutionary adaptation for survival and the search for food (111). While not fully characterized, the currently known effects of fasting on the gut-brain axis can be found in Figure 1. The neurobiology of mood improvement during periodic fasting has been discussed through several mechanisms to be discussed below (111). Figure 1. Key changes occurring in the gut-brain axis during fasting states. During a fasted state, the gut (left) and brain (right) display changes as indicated. Kynurenine metabolism products kynurenic acid and quinolinic acid are identified as neuroprotective or neurotoxic, respectively. Highlighted by the red circle, the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis also plays a role in the bi-directional communication between the gut and brain during fasting. Kyn, Kynurenine; KYNA, Kynurenic acid; 5-HT, Serotonin; KAT, Lysine acetyltransferase; QUIN, Quinolinic acid; PGC-1α, Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma coactivator-1 alpha. … The microbiota has the potential to affect neuronal function directly or indirectly through neurotransmitters, vitamins, and microbial metabolites such as short-chain fatty acids (135). It’s difficult to understand the mechanism by which these metabolites affect brain function because intestinal-mucosal barrier and blood-brain barrier hinder a direct access to the brain (133). It’s suggested that the microbiota may send signals to the brain by activating afferent sensory neurons of the vagus nerve via neuroimmune and neuroendocrine pathways, affecting the production of precursors, neurotransmitters, and metabolites that are associated with mood and behavior (133, 134). The prevalent gastrointestinal ailments observed among patients with anxiety and depression disorders imply a mutual interaction between gut activities and brain function (136). Intermittent fasting has been shown to modulate the gut microbial composition and their metabolic activities towards an increased production of neurotransmitters and active metabolites. It was indicated that germ-free mice had a higher level of circulating tryptophan and low levels of hippocampal serotonin, which conversely increased when introducing tryptophan-metabolizing bacteria into the gut, along with a mitigation in anxiety-like behavior (137). … Kyn is the main metabolite produced, with 90% of tryptophan metabolism being utilized for Kyn production (138). Kyn is subsequently metabolized into two different streams: quinolinic acid (QA) and kynurenic acid (KYNA). Traditionally, QA is viewed as neurotoxic and utilized instead for the creation of NAD+, whereas KYNA is viewed as neuroprotective due to its interaction with N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors (139). The transition from Kyn to KYNA is governed, in part, by peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma coactivator 1-alpha (PGC1α). Fasting has been shown to increase the expression of PGC1α. This increase results in a higher allocation of Kyn for the production of KYNA, resulting in an increase in neuroprotection (140). The second tryptophan metabolite, serotonin (5-HT), has two distinct types: gut-derived serotonin (GDS) and brain-derived serotonin (BDS), each with their own areas of effectiveness. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10803520/

Fasting raises KYNA levels in the gut, and this induces appetite by inhibiting normal vagus nerve function and activating “hunger neurons” - the AgRP (Agouti-related peptide) neurons in the arcuate nucleus (ARC) of the hypothalamus.

Oral intake of KYNA does not lead to increased appetite or weight gain, unless you are already fasted. In other words, it’s a compensatory mechanism.

The gut-brain axis mechanism of normal appetite induced by kynurenic acid (2025) Highlights • Intestinal KYNA levels are elevated during fasting • Oral KYNA increases food intake only in fasted mice • KYNA activates ARCAgRP neurons via NG-NTS circuit inputs to increase food intake • KYNA stimulates appetite through GPR35 in intestinal vagal afferent nerve endings Summary Feeding is essential for both host-organism survival and gut-microbiota maintenance. Our research focuses on how kynurenic acid (KYNA), a gut-microbiota metabolite, regulates appetite during fasting. We find that fasting significantly raises KYNA levels in the intestine, which increases short-term food intake by inhibiting vagal afferent nerve in the nodose ganglion (NG) and activating AgRP neurons in arcuate nucleus (ARCAgRP). The orexigenic effects of KYNA are abolished by subdiaphragmatic vagotomy (sdVx), chemogenetic activation/inhibition of glutamatergic NG/ARCAgRP neurons, inhibiting the nucleus of the solitary tract (NTS) to ARCAgRP inputs, or knockdown of GPR35 (a KYNA receptor) in the intestinal vagal afferent nerve. Our data support a model in which KYNA acts through the GPR35 receptor to inhibit vagal afferent signaling and subsequently activate ARCAgRP neurons, which leads to increased food intake. These findings reveal a mechanism by which gut microbiota controls appetite during fasting, highlighting the complex relationship between microbial and host feeding behavior. Graphical abstract In 18-h fasting mice, oral administration of 10-mg/kg KYNA increased acute food intake after 1 h, while 100-mg/kg KYNA significantly increased acute food intake at both 1- and 3-h time points (Figure 1B). These results were replicated in three independent experiments using different cohorts of mice (Figures S1C and S1D). Interestingly, while 1-week water supplementation of 1.25-mg/mL KYNA increased food intake (Figure 1C), it did not affect body-weight gain (Figure S1E). This discrepancy may be attributed to the previously reported stimulatory effects of chronic KYNA supplementation on energy expenditure.17 … Moreover, we found that mice had a reduced intake of the high-fat diet (HFD) in 18-h-fasting mice (Figure 1D) and the chow diet in 2-h-refed mice (Figure 1E), respectively, after oral 100-mg/kg KYNA administration. This is consistent with Fan et al.’s finding that KYNA dose-dependent increase in chow-to-oreo intake ratio after oral administration plays a role in maintaining dietary balance.18 Additionally, a tail-vein injection of 5-mg/kg KYNA had no effect on food intake (Figure 1F). These results indicate that increasing KYNA in the gut, rather than in the blood, is important for regulating normal animal appetite. Figure 1 Effect of KYNA on food intake. (A) KYNA levels in intestinal contents of mice under ad libitum feeding, 18-h fasting, and 18-h fasting followed by 3-h refeed (n = 5 or 6 per group). (B) Food intake of 18-h fasting mice after orally administering saline or 100-mg/kg KYNA (n = 6 or 7 per group). (C) Food intake of 1 week after chronic adding KYNA to drinking water (n = 6 per group). (D) HFD food intake of 18-h fasting mice after orally administering of saline or 100-mg/kg KYNA (n = 8 per group). (E) Food intake of 18-h fasting followed by 2-h refed mice after orally administering saline or 100-mg/kg KYNA (n = 5 per group). (F) Food intake of 18-h fasting mice after tail-vein injection of saline or 5-mg/kg KYNA (n = 5 or 6 per group). Results are presented as mean ± SEM.∗p ≤ 0.05 and ∗∗p ≤ 0.01 by non-paired Student’s t test. See also Figures S1 and S2. … Therefore, these results demonstrate that KYNA enhances food intake by activating AgRP neurons and potentially acts through the NTS→ARCAgRP neural circuit. The vagus nerve endings in the intestine contain numerous receptors that sense hormones, fatty acids, and other substances.7 Among these, GPR35, a receptor for KYNA, is one of the most highly expressed metabolite receptors in the NG.16 Our study revealed that oral KYNA administration increased GPR35 expression in the NG. This led us to investigate whether intestinal KYNA is detected by GPR35 receptors in the gut’s vagus nerve endings. To test this hypothesis, we specifically knocked down GPR35 in the gut branch of vagal afferents by injecting retrograde shGPR35 virus into the intestine and Cre recombinase virus into the NG. This intersectional knockdown blocked KYNA’s orexigenic effect, suggesting a key mediating role of GPR35 expressed by the intestinal vagal nerve endings. For the first time, we demonstrate that KYNA, a gut-microbiota metabolite, is detected by the GPR35 receptor in the vagal afferent nerve endings of the gut. This detection triggers a cascade where the interaction inhibits the excitability of the NG-NTS circuit, which then activates ARCAgRP neurons to promote food intake. These findings establish KYNA’s crucial role in maintaining normal energy intake and appetite regulation. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211124725004309

Kynurenic acid and neurological conditions

Kynurenines in the Pathogenesis of Multiple Sclerosis: Therapeutic Perspectives (2020) … 1. Introduction Even though kynurenic acid was discovered roughly 170 years ago, it was not until the 1970s and 1980s that the kynurenine pathway (KP) sparked substantial interest among neuroscientists. This was due to the discovery that the two major products of the pathway, kynurenic acid (KYNA) and quinolinic acid (QUIN), possess significant, yet opposing effects on various neuronal cells and physiological processes [1]. The KP was found to be responsible for the overwhelming majority (>90%) of peripheric tryptophan (TRP) metabolism [2]. In the early days of kynurenine research, the belief held for a long time that the main purpose of the KP is solely the production of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a coenzyme already known to be a pivotal molecule in a vast amount of vital biochemical processes including, but not limited to being a key component in several redox reactions and being vital to mitochondrial function [3]. In the past decades, however, significant attention has been directed to the enzymes and metabolites of the KP, after the discovery that an alteration can be found not only in the metabolite levels but in the activity of the enzymes producing them as well in numerous disorders. They have been implicated to play a role in neurodegenerative, psychiatric and developmental diseases, infections, tumors, autism, vascular diseases, allergies, transplant rejections, cancer immunity, immune privilege disorders and also in various autoimmune and neuroinflammatory conditions [4,5,6,7,8,9,10]. Kynurenic acid was the first member of the “kynurenine family” derived from the essential amino acid TRP. KYNA has been intensively studied in the past decades, has turned out to be a potent antagonist of excitatory ionotropic glutamate receptor on both the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) and glycineB site. On the other hand, the other main derivate of the pathway, quinolinic acid, is a selective agonist of the aforementioned receptor. The activation of the NMDA receptors (NMDAR) results in a cationic influx (Na+, Ca2+, K+) to the cell; the subsequent increase in intracellular Ca2+ level activates several downstream signaling pathways and secondary messenger molecules, which ultimately lead to various synaptic alterations. The superfluous activation of the NMDARs, however, causes an excessive inflow of Ca2+ ions, eliciting neurotoxicity and cellular damage, which can even induce neuronal cell death. Neuronal damage due to the excitotoxicity caused by excessive NMDAR activation has been linked to a number of neurodegenerative disorders including Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple sclerosis (MS) [11]. Additional to the confirmed excitotoxicity mediated by the overactivation of the NMDARs, an increased level of QUIN was reported in the pathogenesis of these diseases as well [4,5,6,7,8,11]. In addition to finding an elevation in QUIN levels, a decreased amount of KYNA was observed in some of these diseases. This raised the question, that not simply the increasement of QUIN is essential to the pathogenesis, but a more complex dysregulation is underlying, causing a shift of the KYNA to QUIN ratio. … 4.5.2. Kynurenine Metabolite Changes in MS Not only pre-clinical data are available on the kynurenines’ role in MS, but a number of studies supplied data from humans as well. In addition to the precise pathomechanism of MS being unknown yet, the exact role the KP plays in it is unclear as well. Therefore, it is not surprising that conflicting data are available regarding the various changes observed in the KP and its metabolites in MS. There is an agreement, however, that a significant dysregulation of the KP is present in MS. Some evidence suggests, that the induction of the kynurenine pathway is mediated by pro-inflammatory cytokine-cascades, as described above [193,205,206]. Many of the previously described proinflammatory factors and cytokines modulating the KP are known to be altered in MS as well. Therefore, it is rational to assume that changes in the KP will be present in patients with MS who show disease activity, e.g., at times of acute lesions formation/expansion, when increased inflammation in the CNS is present. It is also logical to presume that during chronic stages of the disease when little or no CNS inflammation is present only minor or no changes are expected to be seen in the KP. Activation of the kynurenine pathway results in two very distinct and opposite events. Short-term benfits of the KP’s activation arise in the form of decreased T cell proliferation (via the previously discussed pathways and feedback loops), leading to immunosuppression, while chronic activation of the KP enzymes induces the production of neurotoxic metabolites and plays a role in preventing the innate repair mechanism of remyelination [207]. … In summary, the results of these studies suggest that the KP, most notably the activity of IDO-1, might be downregulated or unaltered in stable MS, probably contributing to disease pathogenesis, whereas its upregulation can be seen during acute inflammatory relapses, most probably reflecting an endogenous counter-regulatory reaction, which responds to anti-inflammatory therapy. A rise in downstream kynurenine metabolism additional to IDO-1 activity can be seen during an acute inflammatory exacerbation in MS. Furthermore the imbalance between neurotoxic and neuroprotective metabolites of the kynurenine pathway favoring the neurotoxic ones might contribute to neurodegeneration in progressive MS subtypes in part via NMDA receptor-mediated excitotoxicity. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7349747/

The neuroprotective ratios in CFS and FMS patients were lower than those in the controls, indicating that a relative deficiency of KYNA and precursor KAT II enzyme activity may contribute to disease pathologies and symptoms.

Kynurenine metabolites and ratios differ between Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Fibromyalgia, and healthy controls (2021) Abstract Background: There is growing evidence that the kynurenine pathway is involved in the pathology of diseases related to the central nervous system (CNS), because of the neuroprotective or neurotoxic properties of certain metabolites, yet the role of each metabolite is not clear. The pathology of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) and Fibromyalgia (FM) is currently under investigation, and the overlapping symptoms such as depression suggest that the CNS may be involved. These symptoms may be driven by enhanced neurotoxicity and/or diminished neuroprotection. However, the kynurenine metabolite status has not been well studied in these two possible related disorders of CFS and FM. The objective of this study was to investigate the metabolites and ratios of the kynurenine pathway in CFS and FM compared to healthy controls and examine the possible correlations with symptoms of anxiety and depression. Method: In this study, females aged 18-60 were included: 49 CFS patients; 57 FM patients; and 54 healthy controls. Blood plasma was analysed for the following metabolites involved in the kynurenine pathway: Tryptophan, kynurenine, kynurenic acid (KA), 3-hydroxykykynurenine (HK), anthranilic acid, xanthurenic acid (XA), 3-hydroxyanthranilic acid, quinolinic acid (QA) and picolinic acid. The concentrations of these metabolites, as well as the ratios of different metabolites indicating enzymatic activity, were compared between the groups. Findings were controlled for age, body mass index (BMI), and symptoms of anxiety and depression. Results: QA differed between CFS and FM patients (β = .144, p = .036) and was related to higher levels of BMI (β = .017, p = .002). The neuroprotective ratio given by KA/QA was lower for CFS patients compared to healthy controls (β = -.211, p = .016). The neuroprotective ratio given by KA/HK was lower for FM patients compared to healthy controls, and this lower neuroprotective ratio was associated with increased symptoms of pain. The kynurenine aminotransferase II (KAT II) enzymatic activity given by XA/HK was lower for FM patients compared to healthy controls (β = -.236, p = .013). In addition, BMI was negatively associated with enhanced KAT II enzymatic activity (β = -.015, p = .039). Symptoms of anxiety and depression were not associated with the metabolites or ratios studied. Conclusion: Our study indicates associations between kynurenine metabolism and CFS and FM as well as characteristic symptoms like fatigue and pain. Forthcoming studies indicating a causative effect may place kynurenine metabolites as a target for treatment as well as prevention of these conditions in the future. … 4. Discussion In this study we found reduced neuroprotective [lnKA]/[lnQA] ratio in CFS patients compared to healthy controls, and lower ratios of both [lnXA]/[lnHK] and neuroprotective [lnKA]/[lnHK] in FM patients compared to healthy controls. These differences persisted when controlled for age, BMI, and symptoms of anxiety depression. There were no differences between the CFS and FM groups. Anxiety and depression scores did not have any effect on any of the metabolites or ratios of the tryptophan-kynurenine pathway. Age, BMI, fatigue, pain scores and nicotine use affected several of the findings. Furthermore, we observed higher quinolinic acid (QA) concentrations in CFS patients. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S030645302100161X

More is better, in the case of AD.

Higher concentrations of kynurenic acid in CSF are associated with the slower clinical progression of Alzheimer's disease (2023) Abstract INTRODUCTION The kynurenine pathway's (KP) malfunction is closely related to Alzheimer's disease (AD), for antagonistic kynurenic acid (KA) and agonistic quinolinic acid act on the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor, a possible therapeutic target in treating AD. METHODS In our longitudinal case–control study, KP metabolites in the cerebrospinal fluid were analyzed in 311 patients with AD and 105 cognitively unimpaired controls. RESULTS Patients with AD exhibited higher concentrations of KA (β = 0.18, P < 0.01) and picolinic acid (β = 0.20, P < 0.01) than the controls. KA was positively associated with tau pathology (β = 0.29, P < 0.01), and a higher concentration of KA was associated with the slower progression of dementia. DISCUSSION The higher concentrations of neuroprotective metabolites KA and picolinic acid suggest that the activation of the KP's neuroprotective branch is an adaptive response in AD and may be a promising target for intervention and treatment. Highlights Patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) exhibited higher concentrations of kynurenic acid and picolinic acid than controls.

Higher concentrations of kynurenic acid were associated with slower progression of AD.

Potential neurotoxic kynurenines were not increased among patients with AD.

Activation of the kynurenine pathway's neuroprotective branch may be an adaptive response in AD. … As the KP changes with age, the concentrations of Kyn, KA, and QA increase, whereas that of Trp drops.14, 15 However, most KP studies have been performed in blood and far fewer in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), while most studies on KP metabolites in neurodegenerative disorders have been small and their results mixed regarding concentrations of Trp,15-17 KA,18-20 and QA.19, 21-23 However, some KP metabolites have been associated with AD's progression, especially due to interacting with the phosphorylation of tau and the formation of amyloid plaques.2 QA's role as a precursor of NAD+ and its neurotoxic ability enable it to not only exert direct neurotoxic effects in higher concentrations but also increase the phosphorylation of tau in neurons.24 QA also has an agonistic effect on the NMDAR, which seems to be important for the production of amyloid beta (Aβ) and direct neurotoxic effects given higher glutamate concentrations in the extracellular space.5, 24 However, owing to diverse results found in clinical populations, the role of the KP in patients with symptomatic AD needs to be further explored. More: https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alz.13162

Kynurenic acid, chestnut honey, IBS and gastritis

Decreased levels of kynurenic acid in the intestinal mucosa of IBS patients: relation to serotonin and psychological state (2013) Abstract Objective: Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) has been associated with psychiatric comorbidity and alterations in serotonergic metabolism. Tryptophan is the precursor of serotonin (5-HT), but it is mainly catabolized through the kynurenine pathway. This pathway may also be involved in the pathogenesis of IBS by virtue of deviating tryptophan from the 5-HT pathway resulting in 5-HT deficiency. We therefore aimed to ascertain the mucosal and systemic concentrations of 5-HT and kynurenic acid (KYNA), a principal kynurenine metabolite. Methods: Duodenal mucosal biopsy specimens and platelet poor plasma samples were obtained from 15 healthy volunteers and 15 IBS patients. Psychological state was assessed using the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale and the Symptom Checklist-90. Results: IBS patients showed significantly lower mucosal and higher systemic concentrations of both 5-HT and KYNA compared to healthy controls. Also, significant correlation between mucosal but not plasma concentrations of KYNA and 5-HT and psychological state in IBS was observed. Conclusion: The observation that mucosal KYNA and 5-HT are both decreased in IBS does not support the hypothesis that increased activation along the kynurenic pathway results in relative 5-HT deficiency. However, an increased release of these substances from the intestine to the systemic compartment may lead to a decrease in intestinal KYNA and 5-HT levels, resulting in disturbance of intestinal homeostasis. Thus, changes in psychological states observed in IBS patients may be secondary to alterations in gastrointestinal function, and in particular kynurenine and/or 5-HT metabolism. Fig. 1. Plasma and mucosal concentrations of kynurenic acid and serotonin (5-HT) in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and healthy controls. *p < .05; ***p < .001. … A number of studies have found evidence for a dysregulation in the kynurenine pathway in IBS. The present study, although limited in sample size, is the first to report on both mucosal and systemic levels of KYNA. We found decreased mucosal levels and increased systemic levels of KYNA in IBS patients. KYNA is an antagonist at the N-methyl-D-aspartate and nicotinic cholinoreceptors and an agonist at the orphan G-protein-coupled receptor GPR35, at which KYNA is one of the most potent endogenous agonists yet identified [10]. GPR35 has been shown to have anti-nociceptive properties and has therefore been suggested as an important target to counteract inflammatory pain [11]. The highest levels of GPR35 are in the intestine, and thus GPR35 may play an important role in mediating the actions of KYNA [12]. In the intestine, KYNA is known to have neuroprotective, anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory properties and is believed to play a role in gut motility and sensory functions [13]. Decreased mucosal concentrations of KYNA may therefore potentially contribute to functional, neural, metabolic or inflammatory derangements that facilitate the development of gastrointestinal disorders, such as IBS. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022399913000251?via%3Dihub

If you suffer from gastritis, this study suggests taking both cabbage and chestnut honey for synergistic benefits:

Anti-Inflammatory Effect of Chestnut Honey and Cabbage Mixtures Alleviates Gastric Mucosal Damage (2024) Abstract Gastritis, one of the most common gastrointestinal disorders, damages the stomach lining as it causes a disproportion between the protective and ruinous factors of the gastric system. Cabbage (CB) is widely used to treat gastric lesions but requires the addition of natural sweeteners to counteract its distinct bitter taste. Therefore, this study sought to determine whether the combination of chestnut honey (CH)-which is known for its dark brown color and high kynurenic acid (KA) content-or KA-increased CH (KACH) with CB (CH + CB or KACH + CB) exerts synergistic effects for improving both taste and efficacy. Before confirming the gastroprotective effects in indomethacin (INDO)-induced rats, the anti-inflammatory activities of CH + CB and KACH + CB were assessed in lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-stimulated RAW 264.7 macrophages. As a result, treatment with either CH + CB or KACH + CB downregulated pro-inflammatory cytokine levels in LPS-stimulated RAW 264.7 macrophages by regulating the translocation of nuclear factor kappa B. Furthermore, both CH + CB and KACH + CB not only enhanced the levels of antioxidant enzymes but also triggered the activation of nuclear factor erythroid-related factor 2. Based on these effects, CH + CB or KACH + CB effectively protected the gastric mucosa in INDO-induced rats. Therefore, this study suggests that CH + CB and KACH + CB exert stronger gastroprotective effects when used together. Keywords: gastritis; indomethacin; inflammation; oxidative stress.

Both taken together (CH+CB) are more effective than each in isolation:

Figure 4. The protective effect of CH and CB mixtures at various ratios on gastric damage in INDO-induced rats. (A) Schematic diagram of the first animal experiment. (B) Visual inspection of gastric lesions in experimental groups. Damaged area (%) of gastric mucosa was determined using ImageJ software. (C) For histopathological inspection, H&E-stained gastric mucosal sections were observed under an Olympus BX53 microscope (original magnification × 100). The pathological score for epithelial cell loss, haemorrhage, and erosion was randomly quantified on an H&E-stained section from each experimental group (n = 5). Results are presented as mean ± SD of five independent experiments. ### p < 0.001 vs. the CON group; * p < 0.05, ** p < 0.01, *** p < 0.001 vs. the INDO group. $ p < 0.05, $$ p < 0.01 vs. the CH-treated group. CON, control group; INDO, indomethacin-induced rats (80 mg/kg, p.o.); STI, INDO-induced rats with Stillen ® (100 mg/kg, p.o.); CB, INDO-induced rats with cabbage (4.5 g/kg, p.o.); CH, INDO-induced rats with chestnut honey (0.5 g/kg, p.o.); CH + CB, INDO-induced rats with mixture of CH and CB (5 g/kg, p.o.). More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10857084/

3.0 Parting shots

3.1 Rotten to the core

After reviewing a bank of research (and I’m only scratching the surface here), you may be wondering why the benefits of kynurenic acid aren’t being shouted from the rooftops by medical professionals.

It’s for the same reason that health research charities remain silent about the benefits of magnesium, vitamin D, K2, and so on, whilst continuing to promote allopathic drugs that are frequently very expensive, ineffective, or even harmful to health.

Most US neurologists prescribing multiple sclerosis drugs receive pharma industry payments (2025) Nearly 80% of US neurologists prescribing drugs for multiple sclerosis (MS) received at least one pharma industry payment, with higher volume prescribers more likely to be beneficiaries, finds a 5 year analysis of Medicare database payments, published in the open access journal BMJ Open. And those in receipt of these payments were more likely to prescribe that company's drugs, especially if the sums involved were larger, sustained, and recent, the findings indicate. Because of the lifelong nature of MS, effective therapies are usually continued indefinitely unless a patient's clinical response changes, explain the researchers. And MS drug prescriptions are Medicare's largest neurological drug expense despite making up a relatively small portion of total claims, they add. Read the full story here.

Having reaped billions from the scamdemic and bled the NHS dry, Big Pharma is back, and they want an even bigger slice of the pie. They want to push yet more novel meds, and they want them faster to market (i.e. no long-term safety or efficacy evaluations):

UK must spend more on medicines, minister says, as Big Pharma cuts investment (2025) FILE PHOTO: Then chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance attends a virtual news conference at Downing Street, in London, Britain May 10, 2021. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo© Thomson Reuters By Alistair Smout LONDON (Reuters) -Britain needs to reverse its declining spend on medicines, science minister Patrick Vallance said on Tuesday, after two major pharmaceutical firms cancelled or paused investments and the industry warned of a difficult operating environment. U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co, known as MSD in Europe, last week said it was scrapping research operations in London, while Reuters reported that AstraZeneca had paused a 200 million pound ($273 million) investment in Cambridge. The pharmaceutical industry has been outspoken about what it says is Britain's underinvestment in life sciences, criticising its system for valuing medicines, known as NICE. Its talks with the government over how much revenue from drug sales must be returned to the country's National Health Service have also stalled. Vallance, who worked at GlaxoSmithKline before serving as Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser during the COVID pandemic, told a parliamentary committee hearing that appropriate access and payment for medicines was a "crunch issue" which "was causing an environment which the industry is finding difficult in the UK". "I think there will be an increased percentage of NHS spend on medicines," he told lawmakers, adding he was "deeply concerned that there's been a 10-year decrease in the investment and support for a vital industry". "The reason that I think we need to reverse that direction is not just price ... It's about saying we need to make sure that we get rapid uptake with the best new medicines." … "In the long term, this needs to be a country which is committed to investing in innovation, to making innovation available to patients and providing a front door through to the NHS through which innovative medicines can pass," he said. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/uk-must-spend-more-on-medicines-minister-says-as-big-pharma-cuts-investment/ar-AA1MFnin

3.2 Cognitive dissonance

Cognitive dissonance is a term for the state of discomfort felt when two or more modes of thought contradict each other.

Back in 2021, you couldn’t turn on the radio or a TV channel without chief medical officers, US presidents, rock stars and even the Pope telling you why you needed to have your shot of “safe and effective”.

And it hasn’t stopped now. As for societal harm to health, not a word.

Regardless of the horrific health implications due to SV40 promoter/DNA/dsRNA contamination, frameshifting, IgG4 class switching, TLR inactivation, p53 inhibition (e.g. hyperprogressive cancer & recurrences), ROS-induction, osteoporosis, (i.e. accelerated aging), infertility and stillbirths, homologous epitopes (e.g. lupus SLE, skin blisters, Guillain-Barré syndrome, Bell’s palsy), miR-21, ACE-2 binding, amyloid clotting, myocarditis, kidney failure etc etc, the biggest joke is on you.

You see, the Pfizer jab was last updated two years ago, for the LP.8.1 variant, which has long since gone to the retirement home for old viruses:

“To account for reporting delays, we report the proportion of lineages within COVID-19 cases that have had a sequenced positive sample between 4 August 2025 and 17 August 2025. Of those sequenced in this period 38.33% were classified as XFG, 32.78% were classified as XFG.3, 12.22% were classified as NB.1.8.1, 5.56% were classified as LP.8.1 and 5% were classified as XFG.3.1. Note that low sequencing numbers will impact the accuracy of the prevalence estimates.” https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/national-flu-and-covid-19-surveillance-reports-2025-to-2026-season/national-flu-and-covid-19-surveillance-report-11-september-2025-week-37

In other words, there is no way that it can do anything other than make you feel ill for a few days, or worse, particularly if you are elderly. And if you are immunosuppressed, then any vaccine (or gene therapy) is not going to generate a robust immune response. It can only help exhaust what little reserve you had left (i.e. anergy).

Dumb and dumber. Anyone still pushing this plörre is either willfully blind or incompetent.

UK health officials say 'book your vaccine' as hospital admissions increase (Sept. 2025) Health experts have urged eligible people to book their Covid vaccines now as hospital admission rates have increased slightly. Ahead of winter illness season the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued advice on how to stay safe. In a post made to social media platform X, it guided people to the latest flu and Covid statistics, as both viruses “continue to circulate”. It said: “We have published our latest data on flu and COVID-19, which continue to circulate at low levels. “Weekly COVID-19 hospital admission rates remain low but have increased slightly. Eligible groups can now book their vaccination appointments.” Doctor Alex Allen, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: “This week’s data shows that flu and COVID-19 continue to circulate at low levels. While hospital admissions for COVID-19 remain low, numbers have increased slightly during the past few weeks, so now is the time to book in for the COVID-19 vaccine if you’re eligible. “We can expect to see both flu and COVID-19 cases rise in the coming weeks as we head towards the winter months so it’s important that those eligible for the vaccines to protect against these viruses take up the offer to ensure they have the best protection.” … Vaccines Based on scientific advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), those eligible for a flu vaccination this Autumn/Winter include: From 1 September 2025: Pregnant women

All children aged two or three years on 31 August 2025

Primary school aged children (from Reception to Year 6)

Secondary school aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11)

All children in clinical risk groups aged from 6 months to less than 18 years From 1 October 2025: Those aged 65 years and over

Those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined in the Influenza chapter of the Green Book)

Those in long-stay residential care homes

Carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

Close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

Frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants Health and social care staff will also be offered a flu vaccine from their organisation from 1 October 2025, with multiple convenient options to get vaccinated based around working and shift patterns. This year’s autumn COVID-19 vaccination programme will run from 1 October 2025 to 31 January 2026 and those eligible include: Adults aged 75 years and over

Residents in a care home for older adults

Individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed (as defined in the COVID-19 chapter of the Green Book) https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/uk-health-officials-say-book-your-vaccine-as-hospital-admissions-increase/ar-AA1MuTko

I love this article for its irony. The JCVI tell you it’s a "relatively mild disease for most people", and this implies that most people don’t need it!

NHS Covid vaccine eligibility changes are 'puzzling' says charity (Sept. 2025) Concerns have been raised over the "puzzling" NHS criteria changes for Covid vaccinations this year. Free flu vaccines will be offered to those aged 65 and over this winter, consistent with last year's approach, but Covid boosters will only be available to individuals aged 75 and above, as well as those who are immunosuppressed. Katherine Crawford, chief executive at Age Scotland, has expressed confusion as to why people between the ages of 65 and 74 could not receive a Covid vaccine alongside their flu jab, reports the BBC. … Ms Crawford described the vaccination criteria, particularly for those aged 65 to 74, as confusing. She told the BBC: "I can't really understand the rationale behind the fact that if you're going for a flu vaccine, you wouldn't be able to just have a Covid vaccination at the same time. "It does feel as though the government is moving to vaccinate to the bare minimum and that feels really puzzling." Ms Crawford warned the uncertainty could prompt some elderly people to alter their daily routines throughout the winter months, potentially resulting in increased loneliness and isolation. Those not qualifying for free NHS jabs can get them privately from certain high street chemists. Costs differ but the flu jab is available for approximately £20 whilst the Covid booster reportedly costs around £100. The JCVI's yearly guidance stated Covid-19 was now a "relatively mild disease for most people", with hospitalisation and death rates having "reduced significantly". It explained that targeting the eldest adults and those with compromised immune systems, as the two demographics who remain at elevated risk, was founded on "a standard cost-effectiveness assessment, in line with other routine vaccinations". More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/nhs-covid-vaccine-eligibility-changes-are-puzzling-says-charity/ar-AA1MONDl

The article doesn’t go there, but why, why, why is there unseasonally high demand for NHS services? It’s certainly not due to COVID-19:

Hospital uses cafe as makeshift A&E ward (18th Sept. ‘25) The cafe’s seating area was screened off to make space for patients - Cover Images An NHS hospital has used its on-site coffee shop as a makeshift ward for emergency patients. William Harvey Hospital, in Ashford, Kent, was accused of “leaving people to rot” after it closed the cafe to house accident and emergency patients. Bosses at the NHS trust have apologised and said the “unacceptable” move would not be allowed to happen again. On Tuesday, the cafe’s seating area was screened off to make space for patients being wheeled in. East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust said staff were dealing with “significant demand” at the time. However, the Department of Health and Social Care stated the hospital had not provided “safe, dignified care in appropriate clinical settings”. ‘They’ve given up’ Relatives of patients accused the trust of “leaving people to rot”. “It really feels like they’ve given up on the elderly,” one told KentOnline. “Anyone with family or friends in here should be concerned. What does it say about the way things are going when they’ve even run out of room in the corridors?” … “On Tuesday, due to significant demand for emergency services, a small number of patients were temporarily cared for within the coffee area, while we arranged for emergency patients to be diverted to other hospitals. “Despite the area being screened off to maintain the privacy of patients, we know that this is unacceptable and we are very sorry to patients who have been cared for in this way. “This will not be allowed to happen again.” A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “This is unacceptable and we expect the William Harvey Hospital to take urgent action to address this. All NHS trusts should provide safe, dignified care in appropriate clinical settings.” More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/hospital-uses-cafe-as-makeshift-a-e-ward/ar-AA1MPaaF

3.3 The Future of Healthcare

The present is ugly enough, partly due to the consequences of the experimental mass healthcare disaster from 2020. But the future looks worse—a dystopian nightmare of yet more untested experimental drugs, gene therapy agents, invasive implants, apps and monitoring:

If there is one thing we can learn from the thousands of published studies, it is how little we know about how the human body actually works. Even in this one Substack, you will see many papers from just the last two years that are trying to fill in specific knowledge gaps.

It’s far too simplistic to think that you can just create a “digital twin” and then use AI to reliably diagnose and treat you remotely. We just don’t have that level of understanding, let alone the computing power to simulate it all in real time.

A recap from earlier, a paper just over a year old: “The Biology and Biochemistry of Kynurenic Acid, a Potential Nutraceutical with Multiple Biological Effects”:

Have Siemens mastered this in their “precision medicine” modelling, and all the other thousands of interacting biochemical reactions and feedback cycles?

Of course not. And without it, your 3D digital disease-warning digital twin is digital junk, apart from for specific purposes such as planning surgery or 3D printing a prosthesis.

Just simulating one protein to ligand interaction demands a lot of supercomputer processing time:

Ignorant to such details, Clueless Wes is back, and he’s not feeling too good, as the British Medical Association docs have, predictably, thrown up all over his “Great Leap Forward” plans.

“Nurse, bring a vomit bowl”.

Sorry Wes, but neither the tech nor the personnel are anywhere near being ready, and never could be:

‘Friends, not foes’ needed to help fix broken NHS, Streeting tells BMA Wes Streeting has called on the British Medical Association to be “friends, not foes” to help fix a broken NHS under the looming threat of tight budgets and the popularity of the Reform Party. The Health Secretary was speaking at a special meeting of the BMA’s representative body as doctors told the organisation of their concerns that the Government’s 10-Year Health Plan for England may result in poorer standards of care for patients.

Naturally, he won’t discuss the principal reason for the NHS’s “biggest crisis in its history”, the elephant in the room, apart from blaming the previous lot. He forgets that Labour wholeheartedly supported all the most disastrous Conservative healthcare-related votes from 2020.

If anything, they wanted to double down on them at the time—the measures frequently weren’t extreme enough for them, whilst in opposition.

“Rescuing the NHS from the biggest crisis in its history is a team effort and it will only happen if we are on the same side, working together. “I can’t do this alone. I need partners, not adversaries. “I am in this job to fight for patients every day just like you, and just like you I am in this job to save the NHS every day. “If we join forces, it’s a fight we can win. If we are pitted against each other, the whole country loses.” He added: “When I said the NHS was broken I did not just mean for patients. I am clear that the future depends on building a health service that values you, invests in you, and supports you. We can only do that as friends, not foes.” … “The Conservatives took the NHS to the worst crisis in its history – we’re putting it back on the road to recovery. “I’ve got to say, and surely you must see this, there isn’t a more pro-NHS, pro-union, pro-doctor health secretary waiting in the wings.” … The 10-year plan is intended to deliver fundamental changes to the way health services are structured, funded, and delivered. Among the range of reforms and policies are moving care from hospitals to communities, including focusing on providing more care outside of hospitals, with an emphasis on the development of neighbourhood health centres.

More AI, more apps, more vaccines, more prescription drugs…

There is also a call to move from analogue to digital, including a major expansion of the NHS App and greater use of AI and other technology, as well as a call to also concentrate on preventing ill health. Earlier Dr Tom Dolphin, the BMA chairman of council, told the meeting morale is low among the workforce, patient confidence needs to be rebuilt, “waits for hospital appointments are too often measured in years, not days and weeks”, and there is a need to fix a disjointed NHS. … A survey with responses from 2,874 grass roots doctors in England about the 10-year plan reveals some of the “doctors’ deep concerns” about its impact on their patients and their profession, the BMA said.

The “10 Year Health Plan” involves stopping doctors from being doctors:

Some 77% of GPs who responded to the survey felt proposals in the plan could damage the continuity of patient care and over 80% said it would decrease the independence of general practice. Many doctors also do not believe they can provide similar levels of treatment in the planned neighbourhood health hubs. Dr Dolphin says clarity is needed on about how the hubs will work, particularly as there are so many vacancies in the NHS. He added the Government “will need to explain how fewer staff will be able to deliver more care through Neighbourhood Health Centres, open 24 hours a day, six days per week”. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/friends-not-foes-needed-to-help-fix-broken-nhs-streeting-tells-bma/ar-AA1Mwk7y

3.4 Honey isn’t healthy

We can only laugh at this pharma-influenced legislation and rebut it in the strongest possible terms by weight of experimental evidence:

Source (translated):

EU regulations lead to censorship of entrepreneurs Beekeeper Gerard van de Braak, owner of honingonline.nl, has been forced by the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) to remove all information about honey and health from his website. "Even if a customer asks me if honey is healthy, I am not allowed to confirm that," he says. The measure is a result of European legislation, which virtually prohibits 'medical claims' in the food industry. According to expert Bert Schwitters, the European rules play into the hands of large food companies and pharmaceutical companies and lead to censorship of small parties. Van de Braak has already lost a lot of turnover after he adjusted his website. More: https://deanderekrant.nl/honingverkoper-mag-niet-zeggen-dat-honing-goed-is-voor-de-gezondheid/

4.0 Concluding remarks

Honey is much more than just a sandwich spread. Although kynerenic acid is a marker of disease, this is normally due to its elevation as a compensatory mechanism—an attempt by the body to limit damage by feedback mechanisms.

In spite of this, many progressive inflammatory, autoimmune-related and neurological conditions are associated with depleted KYNA levels, and oral supplementation with chestnut honey, tryptophan and probiotics have all been demonstrated to be beneficial. A potential contraindication is with a specific subset of schizophrenia patients with elevated KYNA due to their genetic profile.

And KYNA is just one of hundreds of potentially therapeutic compounds in chestnut and other honeys. When taken together, many of these work better in combination than in isolation (synergy).

As for Manuka, I think we can conclude from the research that it has an equally beneficial (or better) competitor, at a more affordable price.

4.1 Dosing and other advice

Although not medical advice and lacking references, this site gives useful advice, including about dosing and other contraindications:

Chestnut honey: what is it made of, benefits and harms, uses … How to use chestnut honey for medicinal purposes In order for chestnut honey to bring the greatest benefit to the body, it is recommended not to subject it to thermal processing before using. Heating over 60 degrees contributes to the fact that all of its useful and healing properties will be lost. This is why chestnut honey is not recommended to be added in the process of cooking at high temperature and in hot tea. . . . Honey should be consumed daily to maintain normal blood pressure. Hypertension is also not contraindicated for hypertensive people, but you need to be careful, because honey helps to reduce blood pressure. If you do not exceed the allowable daily rate, it will tone the cells, improve blood circulation and eliminate weakness. To prevent hypertension, phytotherapists recommend eating 10 grams of honey with 5 ml of garlic juice every day. A mixture of chestnut honey and black currant can lower high blood pressure in a short period of time. In order to prepare it, you need to take half a kilogram of fresh black currants and add 75 g of honey. Take such a remedy for 15 g three times a day. The course lasts for 1 month. Harms and contraindications Do not use this product in the presence of individual intolerance. Suffering from such a disease as diabetes, you can include honey in your diet only after consulting with a specialist. It is important to observe a strict dosage of the product. Side effects can occur only as a result of overdose. Self-appointed chestnut honey for the treatment of a particular disease is not worth it. Be sure to consult with your doctor. Women in the position, as well as breastfeeding should also be careful to include the product in their food. If after taking chestnut honey, a rash with itching appeared on the body, stomach problems or nausea, swollen mucous membranes, headaches and runny nose, these are signs of allergy. In this case, you should immediately stop eating honey and other food and drinks in which it is present. Otherwise you can cause irreparable harm to your health. There are no other contraindications, but it is worth noting that the product should not be consumed in huge quantities. More: https://foodguide.decorexpro.com/en/kashtanovyj-med-polza-i-vred-dlja-zdorovja/

5.0 Disclaimer

This site is strictly an information website reviewing research into potential therapeutic agents. It does not advertise anything, or provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This site does not promote any of these as potential treatments or offer any claims for efficacy. Its content is aimed at researchers, registered medical practitioners, nurses, or pharmacists. This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. Always consult a qualified health provider before introducing or stopping any medications as any possible drug interactions or effects will need to be considered.

Any extracts quoted in the previous article are for non-commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

6.0 References