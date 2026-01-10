DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

DoorlessCarp🐭
DoorlessCarp🐭
Jan 10

Indeed, it targets 3 types of DNA repair mechanism.

My further concern is that even nanogram amounts in meat and dairy would suffice to lead to a significant accumulation of mutations, especially with other lifestyle effects.

Neural Foundry
Jan 10

The chromosome damage findings here are deeply concerning. The fact that 3-NOP induced clastogenesis in Chinese hamster V79 cells through CREST analysis, combined with micronuclei formation in human TK6 cells, raises serious red flags about genomic stability.

What's particularly troubling is the mechanism described - clastogenesis requires the completion of two cell cycles, meaning single-stranded DNA tracts with unrepaired lesions persist through mitosis and convert into highly clastogenic double-strand breaks in the subsequent S phase. This has direct implications for carcinogenesis, especially given the association with prostate cancers exhibiting genomic rearrangements.

The regulatory panel's conclusion that "the genotoxicity potential of 3-NOP cannot be ruled out" should have been grounds for rejection under the precautionary principle, not approval with "enforcement discretion." The fact that they approved it anyway while acknowledging chromosome damage and pre-neoplastic lesions suggests regulatory capture at work.

Given the multi-hit model of cancer (requiring only 2-7 mutations), adding another clastogenic agent to the food chain through dairy products seems reckless, especially when the environmental benefit is minimal - only ~20% reduction in methane, which just converts to CO2 anyway.

