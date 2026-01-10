En français: (Sélectionnez votre langue en haut de la page) https://doorlesscarp953-substack-com.translate.goog/p/literature-review-toxicology-of-3?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=fr&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui&_x_tr_hist=true

1.0 Introduction

If the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse had a social media account, our esteemed leaders would be their paying subscribers, using them as role models and exchanging tips. They would meet up a few times a year, shake their skeletal arms, attend photocalls and make a few deals, after a cognac or three. (A sneak insight to what happens at Davos after hours? And have you ever seen a skeleton drink? I digress…)

Are we to believe that these people, who, judged by their actions, appear to worship conquest, war, famine and death and basically hate you, would these same people give a fig about climate change unless there was something in it for them? Whatever they get out of it, it’s certainly not going to be in your best interest, either now or in future.

You don’t have to dig far to see examples of the hypocrisy in action:

Western leaders pushing for conscription and world war, unprovoked or contrived attacks on sovereign countries, use and environmental spread of depleted uranium (DU) munitions, attacks on farmers, loss of valuable food acres to solar panel deserts and bird blenders, blades going to landfill, Chinas' 1195+ operational coal power plants, not to mention an evil masterminds’ laboratory full of weaponised viruses and weaponised “safe and effective” solutions.

Global events are happening almost faster than I can type.

I would put Bovaer in the saddle bag of the “Famine” horse, as it’s all part of the planned assaults on farmers.

Looking after the environment doesn’t require communist-style central planning and controls, outside of the existing anti-pollution laws. Instead, look after your own:

Take your trash away with you, build fires responsibly, don’t smoke or vape in someone’s face, leave wildlife and plants alone, try to grow using organic techniques and use varieties with higher nutritional contents, etc. etc. You know this already and can DYOR; you don’t need any lectures.

For full disclosure, I use solar panels for off-grid applications and would consider driving an EV if it made sense (which is far from the case). No gun needs to be pointed at my head to do this; the economics and practicalities either work or they don’t.

Emphasis is mine in bold, and some passages are lightly reformatted for legibility on portable devices.

1.1 Climate change: A few inconvenient truths

Global cooling was one of the biggest concern in the 1970s:

Our school geography textbooks had chapters given over to the coming of the next ice age. https://longreads.com/2017/04/13/in-1975-newsweek-predicted-a-new-ice-age-were-still-living-with-the-consequences/

If “the science is settled”, it’s settled in a way that doesn’t support the approved narrative.

1.1.1 C02 lags temperature, not the other way round

"An article in Science magazine illustrated that a rise in carbon dioxide did not precede a rise in temperatures, but actually lagged behind temperature rises by 200 to 1000 years. A rise in carbon dioxide levels could not have caused a rise in temperature if it followed the temperature." (Joe Barton, US House of Representatives (Texas) 1985-2019) Figure 1: Vostok ice core records for carbon dioxide concentration and temperature change. From: “CO2 lags temperature - what does it mean?“ https://skepticalscience.com/co2-lags-temperature.htm

Try to challenge their CO2 hypothesis, and they get quite angry with you, whilst accidentally negating their whole argument by confirming that cyclical changes in solar output and orbital distance are the most important factors (along with other things we cannot control, such as planetary core heat, volcanic activity, and that water vapour is the most important greenhouse gas).

Warm-cold cycles? Misinformation.

It’s different this time, honest!

Historical climate change Understanding rising global temperatures in the context of Earth’s history … Historically, natural changes in the Earth’s orbit cause global temperature change over the course of thousands, rather than hundreds of years. Gradual shifts in Earth’s orbit and tilt (Milankovitch cycles) alter its seasons and distance to the sun – a change which can last tens of thousands of years – creating cycles of warm (interglacial) and cold (glacial) episodes. These orbital variations result in changes to both global temperature and atmospheric carbon dioxide.

Misinformation: Carbon dioxide isn’t responsible for the warming. It was warmer in the past when carbon dioxide levels were lower. Our response: Atmospheric carbon dioxide and global temperatures are closely intertwined. During the last interglacial (which began 115,000 years ago), temperature increases drove atmospheric carbon dioxide levels up; it may even have been a few degrees warmer than today despite having less carbon dioxide in the atmosphere5 because the Earth was tilted towards the sun and received more heat in the northern hemisphere. This mechanism for driving global temperatures is different to today where instead, the carbon dioxide released since the pre-industrial period (rather than a slow orbital cycle), is driving global temperature rises at a rate 10 times faster than the last interglacial. More: https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/climate-change/palaeoclimate

1.1.2 Be careful what you wish for: Global cooling = global famine

This makes sense if famine is your goal.

Climate change and the population collapse during the “Great Famine” in pre-industrial Europe (2014) … One of the worst population collapses of human societies occurred during the early fourteenth century in northern Europe; the “Great Famine” was the consequence of the dramatic effects of climate deterioration on human population growth (Jordan 1996). During this period, the European population collapsed due to the prolonged famine caused by the climatic cooling that was occurring during the transition from the Medieval Warm Period (MWP) to the Little Ice Age (LIA) (Zhang et al. 2007, 2011). … Temperature represents an exogenous factor influencing land availability and productivity (food production), which determined the population size at equilibrium in European agrarian societies. It is interesting to note that recent studies explain the population collapse recorded during the fourteenth century as a consequence of climate cooling associated with the onset of the Little Ice Age (LIA), causing a severe decline in per capita food production and subsequent famines, wars and spread of the black pest (Zhang et al. 2007, 2011). In fact, previous studies have hypothesized that “food supply per capita” is the key variable driving population collapses in pre-industrial societies (Zhang et al. 2011), the key element for capturing this variable is the interaction between the long-term temperature trend and human population size. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3925430/

In contrast, interglacial warming periods were, by comparison, a time of plenty. Today, Greenland is a land of ice, but it got its name from a much warmer epoch.

I know which period I would have preferred to have lived in.

Geologic Evidence of Recurring Climate Cycles and Their Implications for the Cause of Global Climate Changes—The Past is the Key to the Future Don J. Easterbrook, in Evidence-Based Climate Science, 2011 5.1.1.6 The Medieval Warm Period (900 A.D. to 1300 A.D.) The Medieval Warm Period (MWP) was a time of warm climate from about 900 A.D. to 1300 A.D. when global temperatures were apparently somewhat warmer than at present. Its effects were evident in Europe where grain crops flourished, alpine tree lines rose, many new cities arose, and the population more than doubled. The Vikings took advantage of the climatic amelioration to colonize Greenland, and wine grapes were grown as far north as England where growing grapes is now not feasible and about 500 km north of present vineyards in France and Germany. Grapes are presently grown in Germany up to elevations of about 560 m, but from about 1100 A.D. to 1300 A.D., vineyards extended up to 780 m, implying temperatures warmer by about 1.0–1.4 °C (Oliver, 1973). Wheat and oats were grown around Trondheim, Norway, suggesting climates about 1 °C warmer than present (Fagan, 2000).

The Hockey Stick Trick Over a period of many decades, several thousand papers were published establishing the Medieval Warm Period (MWP) from about 900 A.D. to 1300 A.D. and the Little Ice Age (LIA) from about 1300 A.D. to 1915 A.D. as global climate changes. Thus, it came as quite a surprise when Mann et al. (1998) (Fig. 28) concluded that neither the MWP nor the Little Ice Age actually happened on the basis of a tree-ring study and that became the official position of the 2001 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The IPCC 3rd report (Climate Change 2001) then totally ignored the several thousand publications detailing the global climate changes during the MWP and the LIA and used the Mann et al. tree-ring study as the basis for the now famous assertion that “Our civilization has never experienced any environmental shift remotely similar to this. Today’s climate pattern has existed throughout the entire history of human civilization.” (Gore, 2007). This claim was used as the main evidence that increasing atmospheric CO2 was causing global warming so, as revealed in the ‘Climategate’ scandal, advocates of the CO2 theory were very concerned about the strength of data that showed the Medieval Warm Period (MWP) was warmer than the 20th century and that global warming had occurred naturally, long before atmospheric CO2 began to increase. The contrived elimination of the MWP and Little Ice Age by Mann et al. became known as “the hockey stick” of climate change where the handle of the hockey stick was supposed to represent constant climate until increasing CO2 levels caused global warming, the sharp bend in the lower hockey stick. FIGURE 28. Mann et al. (1998) “hockey stick” graph of temperature change over the past 1,000 years based on tree rings. The Mann et al. “hockey stick” temperature curve was at so at odds with thousands of published papers, including the Greenland GRIP ice core isotope data, sea surface temperatures in the Sargasso Sea sediments (Fig. 29) (Keigwin, 1996), paleo-temperature data other than tree rings (Fig. 30) (Loehle, 2007), and sea surface temperatures near Iceland (Fig. 31) (Sicre et al., 2008) one can only wonder how a single tree-ring study could purport to prevail over such a huge amount of data. At best, if the tree-ring study did not accord with so much other data, it should simply mean that the tree rings were not sensitive to climate change, not that all the other data were wrong. McIntyre and McKitrick (2003, 2005) evaluated the data in the Mann paper and concluded that the Mann curve was invalid “due to collation errors, unjustifiable truncation or extrapolation of source data, obsolete data, geographical location errors, incorrect calculation of principal components and other quality control defects”. Thus, the “hockey stick” concept of global climate change is now widely considered totally invalid and an embarrassment to the IPCC. More: https://est.ufba.br/sites/est.ufba.br/files/kim/medievalwarmperiod.pdf

This study from January 2020 by Chen et al. is another challenge to the approved groupthink. Its hilarious in that their findings are that net effect of rising CO2 is global greening, even after offsetting the effects of increased drought stress:

The global greening continues despite increased drought stress since 2000 Highlights The global greening is an indisputable fact.

The rate of global greening increased slightly.

The drought has only slowed the global greening, but not caused the global browning. Abstract Increases or decreases in remote sensing-based vegetation greenness are usually referred to as greening or browning. The CO 2 fertilization along with land management determined that greening is dominant. However, recently global browning signals due to drought stress have also been widely reported. In this study, We used the four latest leaf area index (LAI) datasets to explore this controversial topic, and found that global greening was not only present (trend between 3.1–6.4 ×10−3 m2 m−2 yr−1) but also continued (growth rate trend between 3.3–6.4 ×10−4 m2 m−2 yr−2) during 2001–2020. Greening acceleration occurred in 55.15% of the globe (positive trend and positive growth rate trend), while browning acceleration occurred in only 7.28% (negative trend and positive growth rate trend). Combined with meteorological variables, we found that CO 2 change dominated the LAI trend, while climate change largely determined the LAI growth rate trend. Importantly, our study highlighted that drought trend did not necessarily trigger vegetation browning, but slowed down the rate of greening.

4.3. The synergistic phenomenon of drought trend and greening Without considering human activities, LAI trend is mainly determined by the positive effect of CO 2 fertilization and the negative effect of drought stress (Yuan et al., 2019, Zhu et al., 2016). A growing body of research shows that vegetation growth is enhanced by moisture constraints due to increased VPD and decreased soil moisture caused by climate warming (Jiao et al., 2021, Liu et al., 2020). However, It is not clear that the current drought trend reaches a threshold to exceed the positive effect of CO 2 fertilization. The introduction of the concept of growth rate provided additional explanation, as we found that the drought trend could only have a partial negative impact on vegetation, slowing down the vegetation greening and accelerating the vegetation browning. However, drought trend could not lead to global browning as it could not overtake the positive effect of CO 2 fertilization that contributed to global vegetation (Fig. 5). Our study explains the synergistic phenomenon of drought trends with greening, which is similar to recent findings on gross primary productivity, that is, the rise in VPD offsets only a small fraction of the increase in productivity caused by warming and CO 2 , and gross primary productivity is still increasing globally (Song et al., 2022). Fig. 5. Relative contributions of the drivers of LAI trend and growth rate trend in different areas. PP represents areas with positive LAI trend and positive growth rate trend, PN represents areas with positive LAI trend and negative growth rate trend, NP represents areas with negative LAI trend and positive growth rate trend, and NN represents areas with negative LAI trend and negative growth rate trend. Relative contributions were obtained by an area-weighted average of the contributions of drivers within different areas. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2351989423004262

“In New York 2140 , Kim Stanley Robinson takes on one of the almost unimaginable yet probable outcomes of climate change: that in the foreseeable future, some of New York City will be underwater. Of course, Robinson does not adhere to the most conservative estimates of sea-level rise. But in redrawing the New York Harbor to be 50 feet above sea level, he does stay inside what he has called, in an interview with Scientific American, ‘the extreme edge of what’s possible’ based on somewhat controversial projections of Antarctic ice melt.” https://www.publicbooks.org/rising-tides-rising-profits/

Rebutting the climate change nonsense and hypocrisy is like shooting fish in barrel.

For instance, why is the Venlo region of the Netherlands covered in glasshouses with CO2 injection and not refrigeration units by the thousand, each one equipped with CO2 scrubbers? Maybe I shouldn’t give them ideas.

Either way, Dutch horticulturalists go to great lengths to bring the greenhouse effect to their country. These crops don’t grow themselves, you know.

They also didn’t do a bad job at combating flood risks. Indeed, Dutch engineers travelled the globe, bringing their expertise.

Unfortunately, the Netherlands is just like any other climate change-pushing country: persecuting farmers, etc.

And I spoke too soon about the CO2 scrubbers.

I checked, and this €1.3 billion (around $1.37 billion USD) crackpot scheme hasn’t been pulled yet; the decision makers are as mad as a box of frogs.

If/when fully operational, it will reduce Dutch annual CO2 emissions by about 2%. https://www.portofrotterdam.com/en/news-and-press-releases/first-co2-storage-project-in-the-netherlands-is-launched

CO2 reduction through storage under the North Sea The Netherlands has clear climate targets: by 2030, greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by at least 55% compared to 1990. By 2050, the Netherlands must be climate neutral. One of the ways to achieve the climate objectives is to capture and store CO 2 (Carbon Capture and Storage, CCS for short). The Climate Agreement explicitly chose CCS as one of the measures for CO 2 reduction. In the Porthos project, CO 2 from industry in the port of Rotterdam is captured, transported and stored in empty gas fields under the North Sea. Construction of Porthos has visibly started near Rozenburg. On land, some 30 kilometres of pipeline will go into the ground. And in the North Sea another pipeline up to 20 kilometres off the coast. The Porthos system is expected to be operational in 2026. A clear step towards a climate-neutral Netherlands! More: https://www.porthosco2.nl/en/

Methane from cows is the problem, you say?

Venezuela’s Methane Problem Looms Over Trump’s Oil Revival Plan President Trump’s push to revive Venezuela’s oil sector is colliding with a major technical obstacle: vast methane leaks from crumbling infrastructure that could scare off large international investors, according to Bloomberg. Satellite monitoring shows huge plumes of methane rising from abandoned rigs, corroded pipelines and aging facilities across the country. Those emissions signal both lost revenue and deep operational problems — conditions that tend to deter major oil companies. As Clayton Nash of Tegre Corp. put it, “That’s one way that you’re going to know that you’ve got facilities that are not operated well.” Each year Venezuela wastes about 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas through flaring, venting and leaks, roughly $1.4 billion in potential revenue. About a quarter of its total gas output escapes into the atmosphere — the highest rate globally and nearly ten times the world average. The scale of those leaks reflects decades of neglect, theft and underinvestment, leaving what remains of the system fragile and costly to repair. More: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/venezuelas-methane-problem-looms-over-trumps-oil-revival-plan

Add to this the huge amount of methane that bubbles up from under the oceans, from ecosystems, and from Kier Starmer.

1.1.3 Inquisition

The climate change mantra has become something of a cult, and heretics are being persecuted by the new Inquisition, as their pseudoscience does not stand up to scrutiny.

Change my mind.

An excellent post by Tilak Doshi:

The Misinformation Inquisition: How Censorship Shields Approved Narratives from Scrutiny As the year draws to a close, the guardians of climate orthodoxy have once again unleashed their ritualistic howls of indignation at the actions of the Trump administration. Last week’s op-ed in The Guardian, Bob Ward and Michael Mann—attack dogs of the alarmist establishment—likened the US government’s decision to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) to tyranny, “paid for” by fossil fuel interests. Their op-ed opens with the astonishing claim that the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin “would have understood and even appreciated” Trump’s actions. They accuse President Trump of suppressing climate science, evoking the spectre of Lysenkoism, that infamous episode where ideology trumped empirical inquiry under Stalin’s regime. The irony is exquisite even if lost on its progenitors. Here are two figures who have spent their careers calling for the cancelling of dissenters, now projecting their own sins onto a political leader intent on liberating science from ideological captivity. An Orwellian Malignancy This latest salvo is no aberration but a symptom of a deeper malaise. The climate alarmist narrative, much like its twin in the COVID-19 hysteria, relies on a censorship complex that brands any deviation as “misinformation.” Ward, a fixture in the environmental NGO circuit, has long specialized in ad hominem attacks on respected academics like Richard Lindzen and Richard Tol, dismissing their peer-reviewed critiques as heresy.

Verifiable scientific conclusions do not require censorship, fraud, propaganda, ad hominem attacks and courtrooms, for the facts speak for themselves:

Mann, infamous for his “hockey stick” graph that conveniently erased historical climate variability to fabricate a crisis, has faced courtroom rebukes for his litigious zeal. In his defamation suits, judges have accused him and his legal team of misleading tactics, underscoring the fraudulence of his claims. Yet, in the pages of The Guardian—that reliable echo chamber for green ideologues—the pair inverts reality, portraying Trump’s defunding of activist institutions as censorship, when it is precisely the opposite. Consider the economic and institutional realities underpinning this charade. NCAR, after over five decades, has devolved into a taxpayer-funded propaganda mill, churning out models that predict apocalyptic futures while ignoring the stubborn facts of atmospheric physics and human adaptation.

The same bad actors, using the same tactics:

The parallels with the COVID-19 debacle are striking, revealing how the misinformation label serves as a blunt instrument for silencing debate across scientific domains. Just as climate skeptics are tarred as “deniers,” COVID dissenters were branded spreaders of falsehoods. More: https://tilakdoshi.substack.com/p/the-misinformation-inquisition-how

2.0 Discussion

2.1 Bovaer: the “safe and effective” narrative

Brought to you from the Fiction section

DSM-Firmenich is a major Swiss-Dutch company that develops, produces, and sells Bovaer.

This is part of their sales pitch (translated):

“My mate says its OK”.

This Substack will conduct a deep dive into these claims and see if the scientific literature agrees.

Spoiler alert: It doesn’t.

2.2 Bovaer market trends

The market for Bovaer is certainly large enough to promote corruption and to put profits ahead of safety or efficacy. Globally, the market for ruminant methane reduction is worth $3-4 billion, and growing.

They will role it out to pigs too, at the earliest opportunity.

Ruminant Methane Reduction Market Summary The global ruminant methane reduction market size was estimated at USD 2,786.0 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4,224.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030. This can be attributed to the rising investments in R&D, technological advancements, growing awareness about climate change, the need for ruminant methane (CH4) reduction, and the increase in livestock population. Key Market Trends & Insights In terms of region, North America was the largest revenue generating market in 2024.

Country-wise, Thailand is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

In terms of segment, feed additives/ supplements accounted for a revenue of USD 2,790.7 million in 2024.

Other Products is the most lucrative product segment, registering the fastest growth during the forecast period. Market Size & Forecast 2024 Market Size: USD 2,786.00 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4,224.8 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.3%

North America: Largest market in 2024 According to the Livestock and Poultry: World Markets and Trade report of the U.S. Foreign Agricultural Service, the U.S. had 87.8 million cattle and 74.97 million swine stock as of January 2024. More: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ruminant-methane-reduction-market-report

2.3 Regulatory capture and US Approval

I’m quite sure that money was not a factor when, in 2024, the corrupt FDA (Fraud, Deaths and Atrocities) side-stepped ALL existing regulations and gave Bovaer use a free pass:

… On June 8, 2023, Elanco US, Inc. (“Elanco” or “you”) submitted a request for consultation with CVM regarding 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP), marketed as Bovaer® 10, a new substance for use in animal food. Based on your letter, Bovaer® 10 is the market formulation which contains the active substance, 3-NOP. You also state that 3-NOP is intended for the reduction of methane emissions per pound of dry matter (DM) intake when incorporated at 27.2-36.3 mg 3-NOP per pound (60-80 mg per kilogram) of DM in the total mixed ration of lactating dairy cows. Based on the information provided in your letter, Bovaer® 10 is an article (other than food) intended to affect the structure or any function of the body of an animal, and therefore it is a drug.1 However, the Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) has considered whether it intends to exercise enforcement discretion with regard to certain requirements applicable to animal drugs for Bovaer® 10 – including requirements regarding new animal drug approval, pharmaceutical current Good Manufacturing Practice, adverse event reporting, labeling2, drug establishment registration and drug product listing. CVM has considered whether refraining from enforcement of these requirements at this time would be appropriate based on whether Bovaer® 10 poses a low risk to humans and animals and whether the data show that the product has the intended effect.

Note the use of weasel words:

CVM reviewed the information you submitted on June 8, 2023, and subsequent correspondence on January 31, 2024, that addressed the safety, intended effect and the quantity of the article required to produce the intended effect, manufacturing, labeling for the article, and other relevant information. Based on a review of your data and the characteristics of your product, FDA has no questions at this time regarding whether Bovaer® 10 will achieve its intended effect and is expected to pose low risk to humans

… or animals under the conditions of its intended use. This product demonstrated a reduction of methane gas emissions per pound of dry matter intake when incorporated at 27.2-36.3 mg 3-NOP per pound (60-80 mg per kilogram) of DM in the total mixed ration of lactating dairy cows. Data were not evaluated for other gas emissions. Although Bovaer® 10 is an unapproved drug, at this time we do not intend to initiate enforcement action with respect to the drug requirements listed above for Elanco’s marketing Bovaer® 10 or use provided FDA continues to have no questions or public health concerns about Bovaer® 10. Based on our prior discussions, we understand that you intend to take the following steps: Standards - Manufacture, process, pack, and/or hold Bovaer® 10 under conditions comparable to the standards of Title 21, Code of Federal Regulations, part 507, “Current Good Manufacturing Practice, Hazard Analysis, and Risk-Based Preventive Controls for Food for Animals.” Reporting - Obtain an FDA Establishment Identifier (FEI) for Bovaer® 10 manufacturing facility and provide that information to animalfood-premarket@fda.hhs.gov.3 - Report any substantive changes to your manufacturing procedures or methods, or the information in your letter, that could impact product characterization, safety, or effectiveness to CVM at animalfood-premarket@fda.hhs.gov prior to implementing them. Adverse Event and Product Problem Reporting - Report electronically through the Safety Reporting Portal4 within 24 hours after you determine that, due to an issue or problem with Bovaer® 10, there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, Bovaer® 10 or product containing Bovaer® 10 will cause serious adverse health consequences or death to humans or animals. o Please include a reference to “CVM Letter G-150438” in the “Enter a title to help you identify your report” field of the report questionnaire. - - Electronically submit any adverse events reports, product defects, or consumer complaints received or otherwise obtained for Bovaer® 10 through the Safety Reporting Portal within 30 days of receipt.5 o The adverse event and/or product defect information in the portal will use the appropriate voluntary reporting path depending upon the relevant category of animal. o When reporting, please include a reference to “CVM Letter G-150438” in the “Enter a title to help you identify your report” field of the report questionnaire. Maintain a log of all complaints (including all adverse event reports and product defect reports, and consumer complaints) received, and make the log and related documents available to FDA when requested. Labeling You have shared a representative label with CVM (see attached). You may be responsible for other federal, state, or local requirements that are not addressed by this correspondence.

No independent verification:

Our intent not to enforce certain animal drug requirements is based on our current understanding of the product from the information you provided. This letter does not alter the status of Bovaer® 10 as an animal drug and you should consider this fact when making decisions regarding

Poison first, ask questions later—there is zero consideration of the effects of chronic ingestion over many months, years, or decades. Other factors not considered include drug interactions, the multi-hit hypothesis of disease, and genetic susceptibility:

… distributing Bovaer® 10. FDA has the right to take action under its authorities, and we may reevaluate our intent to refrain from enforcement if we become aware of information that raises a concern about the safety or effectiveness of Bovaer® 10 or under any other circumstance covered by our authorities. In such a case, the product would be treated as an unapproved new animal drug.6 If you submit correspondence relating to this letter, you should reference the date and the CVM File G150438 identifier found at the top of this letter. If you have any questions, please contact Dr. David Edwards by email at: David.Edwards@fda.hhs.gov.

Bovaer® 10 (3-Nitrooxypropanol) For further manufacture of feed for reduction of methane gas emissions per pound of dry matter intake in lactating dairy cows. GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: 3-nitrooxypropanol, minimum……………………………………………10% (w/w) Silicon dioxide, maximum……………………………………………………60% (w/w) Ingredients: Silicon dioxide, propylene glycol, 3-nitrooxypropanol Directions for Use: Thoroughly mix Bovaer 10 into a total mixed ration at 540-720 g/ton of complete feed (100% dry matter basis) to provide 27.2-36.3 mg 3-nitrooxypropanol per pound (60-80 mg per kilogram) of dry matter intake. Bovaer 10 can be incorporated into a premix then included in the total mixed ration to ensure adequate uniformity. Feed continuously to lactating dairy cows. Effectiveness was demonstrated in a total mixed ration containing 27.331.8% neutral detergent fiber and 5.2-5.8% crude fat. Dietary factors influence effectiveness, and feeding diets outside of these ranges may result in reduced effectiveness.

Note the lack of information about long-term efficacy (>105 days), or the effects on yields and milk quality:

Data supporting effectiveness has been evaluated when fed for no more than 105 days. Methane gas emissions were measured for individual animals. Data were not evaluated at the herd, farm, or larger scale. Data were not evaluated for other gas emissions. Milk production, feed efficiency, and milk solids have not been evaluated. Caution: Do not feed undiluted. For use in feed for lactating dairy cows only. Not for use in dry dairy cows, bulls, replacement heifers or bulls, growing cattle, or other ruminant species because safety and effectiveness have not been evaluated in these animals. Silicon dioxide from all sources cannot exceed 2 percent by weight of the complete feed.

Did I forget to mention that your livestock might stop eating?

A decrease in dry matter intake may be observed in some animals. Warning: Not for human use. Caution should be exercised when handling this product. 3-nitrooxypropanol may damage male fertility and reproductive organs, is potentially harmful when inhaled, and is a skin and eye irritant. Personal protective gear, including eye wear, a dust mask, and impervious gloves, should be worn when handling this product. Operators should wash hands after handling. If accidental eye exposure occurs, rinse eyes thoroughly with water. The safety data sheet contains more detailed occupational safety information. To report suspected adverse reactions, contact Elanco US Inc. at 1-800-428-4441 or FDA at https://www.safetyreporting.hhs.gov/. Best Used By: 36 months after the date of manufacture Storage Information: Store in a dry location at temperatures below 25°C (77°F). Keep package closed. Source: https://www.fda.gov/media/178913/download#:~:text=GUARANTEED%20ANALYSIS:,may%20result%20in%20reduced%20effectiveness.

2.3.1 Conflicts of interest

The MSDS for Bovaer raises some important red flags, and the FDA approved it in the absence of comprehensive, long-term safety data.

Where have we heard that before?

… unknown acute oral toxicity … unknown acute dermal toxicity

BMJ 2006 Apr 29 Conflicts of interest are common at FDA Members of drug advisory committees at the US Food and Drug Administration often have financial conflicts of interest and those conflicts affect voting patterns, says a study in JAMA (2006;295: 192116639051). In 73% of the 221 meetings analysed, at least one advisory member or consultant had one or more conflicts. On an individual level, 28% of advisory members and voting consultants had conflicts. The researchers found that if panellists with conflicts had been excluded, voting margins for the index drug would have been less favourable. In none of the instances studied would exclusions have changed the majority vote for or against approval. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1450069/

Elanco US paid the FDA an animal drug application fee of over $600,000, with annual payments exceeding $174k for Bovaer, and in late 2024, they paid the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) $15 million to settle charges related to disclosure failures (corporate astroturfing?).

SEC Charges Indiana-Based Animal Health Products Company With Antifraud Violations ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING

File No. 3-22309 November 12, 2024 – The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced antifraud charges against Elanco Animal Health Inc. for misleading investors when it made statements about its revenue growth and end-user demand without also disclosing its reliance on certain quarter-end sales incentives that were necessary to achieve that revenue and caused its distributors to purchase goods in excess of existing end-user demand. Elanco has agreed to pay $15 million to settle the charges. … When Elanco decided to stop offering these incentivized sales in the first quarter of 2020, causing a $160 million decline in revenue, it cited the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the causes for the revenue decline even though the decision to end the sales incentives had been made before the pandemic began. More: https://www.sec.gov/enforcement-litigation/administrative-proceedings/33-11326-s

2.4 Mode of action: How does it work?

Bovaer 10, pronounced “bov-air”, conjures up images of sunshine and summer meadows, and it sounds a little like the ultra-wealthy residential LA neighbourhood of Bel Air.

The active ingredient is less poetic: 3-nitrooxypropanol (10%), or 3-NOP for short. Other ingredients include silicon dioxide (60%) and propylene glycol as fillers.

3-NOP is a structural analogue of methyl-coenzyme M, the natural substrate of a nickel enzyme involved in the bacterial methanogenesis pathway, methyl-coenzyme M Reductase (MCR).

From: “Fig. 1. Methane formation in the rumen of a dairy cow and its inhibition by 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP). The H 2 concentration in the rumen fluid is near 1 µM (≙140 Pa = 0.14% in the gas phase).” Mode of action uncovered for the specific reduction of methane emissions from ruminants by the small molecule 3-nitrooxypropanol (2016)

3-NOP is described as a “unique tandem-charge warhead inhibitor” because it also partially reduces nitrate to nitrite within the cell, further inactivating MCR by oxidising the nickel ion within the enzyme:

From: “Fig. 3. Inactivation of MCR by 3-NOP and nitrite. The experiments were performed with purified isoenzyme I from Methanothermobacter marburgensis. (A) Effect of 3-NOP on the MCR activity; (B ) Effect of 3-NOP on the EPR signals MCR red1 (78 µM) and MCR ox1 (4 µM) ( 30 ). The spectrum ( Inset ) remaining after complete MCR inactivation with 3-NOP (100 µM) is that of MCR ox1 (see In Vitro Studies). (C) Formation of nitrite and nitrate upon inactivation of MCR with 3-NOP (50 mM). (D ) Effect of nitrite and nitrate on the EPR signal MCR red1 . The 0.3-mL assays contained about 1 mM coenzyme M that was added to MCR during purification and storage to stabilize its activity ( Methods ).” Mode of action uncovered for the specific reduction of methane emissions from ruminants by the small molecule 3-nitrooxypropanol (2016)

2.5 Pharmacokinetics: 3-NOP and metabolite toxicity

3-NOP itself is toxic and should only be handled when wearing full PPE, according to the leaflet sent to the FDA.

This is appropriate, as its rated category 2 for reproductive toxicity:

Safety and efficacy of a feed additive consisting of 3-nitrooxypropanol (Bovaer® 10) for ruminants for milk production and reproduction (DSM Nutritional Products Ltd) First published: 19 November 2021 https://doi.org/10.2903/j.efsa.2021.6905 … The FEEDAP Panel considered that the consumer was exposed to 3-nitrooxypropionic acid (NOPA), which is one of the 3-NOP metabolites. NOPA was not genotoxic based on the studies provided. The FEEDAP Panel concluded that the use of Bovaer® 10 in animal nutrition under the conditions of use proposed was of no concern for consumer safety and for the environment. The FEEDAP Panel concluded that the active substance 3-NOP may be harmful if inhaled. It is irritant (but not corrosive) to skin, irritant to the eyes but it is not a skin sensitiser. As the genotoxicity of 3-NOP is not completely elucidated, the exposure through inhalation of the additive may represent an additional risk for the user. … the additive Bovaer® 10 is a white, free-flowing, fine granular powder. The active substance 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP) is diluted in propylene glycol and adsorbed on silicic acid. The applicant provided the typical quantitative composition of the final formulation (3-NOP 10.5%, propylene glycol 35.2% and silicic acid 54.3%). The minimum content of 3-NOP is specified at 10%.

Many of the references in this report are redacted.

The content of the active substance (3-NOP) was analysed in nine batches of the additive (mean: 10.98%, range: 10.32–11.3%).6,■■■■■ The results demonstrated that the additive complies with the proposed specification (3-NOP minimum 10%).

NOPA: 3-nitrooxypropionic acid

… Human S9 and cytosol liver fractions were able to metabolise 3-NOP to NOPA, more efficiently in the presence of NAD+. This oxidation reaction was very rapid, with half-lives of about 0.7 h. In human liver microsomes, the oxidation only happened after adding NAD+, being detected two additional minor metabolites. This in vitro study showed that cytosol and S9 fractions of liver of all species are able to metabolise 3-NOP to NOPA, more efficiently after addition of NAD+ as cofactor. In cytosol, this reaction was always faster, being 0.7 h the half-life of 3-NOP in both Sprague–Dawley rats and humans. This suggests that alcohol and aldehyde dehydrogenases can play an important role in the oxidation of 3-NOP. There were no qualitative differences among species, although S9 and cytosol fractions of Sprague–Dawley rats and human were the most similar and faster to biotransform 3-NOP to NOPA.

NOPA and 3-HPA are the most significant metabolites:

In vivo studies … Data from both single dose studies showed that 3-NOP orally administered to rats are stable in the stomach, partially metabolised in the intestine, rapidly absorbed and broadly distributed, and excreted as several metabolites, being the oxidation of 3-NOP to NOPA and the hydrolysis of NOPA to 3-HPA the major metabolic pathways. … ll these results confirm to those obtained in the previous rat studies, where only about 30% of the radioactivity was present in urine, faeces, tissues and organs. In rat, 3-NOP is predominantly exhaled as CO 2 (about 70%). Based on the above, it can be concluded that in rat 3-NOP is predominantly exhaled as CO 2 , and the remaining is metabolised by oxidation and hydrolysis. … Conclusions on ADME in experimental species and humans Overall, from the in vivo experiments carried out in rats, it can be concluded that 3-NOP orally administered is stable in the stomach and partially metabolised in the small intestine. 3-NOP and the metabolites formed in intestine are rapidly and extensively absorbed and further metabolised in the liver. An extensive metabolism of 3-NOP was consistently verified, mainly to 14CO 2 (about 70% of the dose) and oxidation to NOPA and subsequent hydrolysis to 3-HPA. 3-NOP and its metabolites are broadly distributed in tissues and organs, the major part of the radioactivity detected in the adrenals, kidneys and liver and also an appreciable amount in bone marrow. Excretion happens mainly in expired air as CO 2 , and a small portion in urine and faeces as metabolites. The compound and its metabolites seem not to accumulate in organism, and the difficulty of identifying the structure of polar compounds chromatographically detected indicates that the low portion of radioactivity present in tissues and organs may correspond to incorporation in endogenous compounds.

Nitrite and nitrate metabolites are concentrated in the bovine’s plasma:

… The plasma concentration of nitrite and nitrate measured at t = 0 was 2.2 μmol/L and increased to levels in the range of 9.0–68.4 μmol/L between 0.5 h and 4 h post-dose. … The FEEDAP Panel considered that these results confirmed previous conclusions that 3-NOP is extensively metabolised to building blocks for endogenous compounds and primarily exhaled as CO 2 . Based on the outcome of the plasma analyses authors conclude that 3-NOP is hydrolysed prior or during uptake from the gastrointestinal tract and that the radioactivity most probably gets incorporated into plasma proteins.

They considered levels of nitrate and nitrite in milk to be at “normal concentrations”:

… The pre-dose concentration and all values for the milking intervals 8–24 h after each dose were at or below the LLQ, whereas levels of nitrate and nitrite in the milking intervals 0–8 h were between 8.9 and 12.8 nmol/g. According to the authors, measured values were in the range of known and normal milk concentrations.

… Conclusions on ADME in ruminants Overall, based on the combined evidence provided by the available kinetic in vitro and in vivo studies the FEEDAP Panel considered that 3-NOP and/or its degradation products (mainly 1,3-propanediol) are almost completely absorbed and extensively metabolised by goats and cows. Besides inorganic nitrate, metabolites of 3-NOP contribute to formation of endogenous compounds, such as lactose and glucose, and are transformed to CO 2 which is exhaled. NOPA is another metabolite of 3-NOP which has been identified in plasma of cows and which has not been detected in other matrices of cows or in samples taken from goats under the conditions of the above-mentioned kinetic studies. 3-NOP was not detected in any of the matrices analysed in the described in vivo studies (except for low urine levels in one of four cows). 3.2.1.3 Overall conclusions on ADME Based on the results of the studies, the FEEDAP Panel concludes that: The metabolism of 3-NOP, either ingested by laboratory animals or escaping rumen fermentation, is qualitatively similar. 3-NOP is metabolised extensively and rapidly to NOPA, 3-HPA, nitrate/nitrite and CO 2 . The 3-NOP carbon skeleton is used for the synthesis of endogenous compounds (carbohydrates, proteins and fatty acids).

In ruminants, 3-NOP is mainly converted by ruminal fermentation into 1,3-propanediol. This explains the absence of 3-NOP in any of the matrices analysed in the in vivo studies (except for low urine levels in one of four cows) and the very limited amounts of NOPA detected in the plasma, milk and tissues; whereas NOPA occurs in higher amounts in laboratory animals. … The dose-range finding study showed some weaknesses: only few animals were used (16 cows in total), lack of confirmation of the target concentration of additive in the feed linked to a possible tendency of the additive to decrease over the time, limited ability of the additive to homogeneously distributed in feed.30 Another limitation consists in the unexpectedly high differences of NOPA concentration between morning and afternoon milking.31 The FEEDAP Panel was therefore not in a position to use the data of the dose-range finding study for an assessment of consumer exposure to NOPA.

Genotoxicity studies failed to find evidence of mutations in exposed bacteria:

… All positive control chemicals induced significant increases in revertant colony numbers, confirming the sensitivity of the tests and the efficacy of the S9-mix. No precipitate and toxicity were observed in any experimental condition. No increase in the mean number of revertant colonies was observed at any tested concentration in any tester strains with or without S9-mix. An Ames microsuspension test (Micro-Ames Test) was also performed to evaluate the potential of 3-NOP (purity ≥ 98%) to induce gene mutations in bacteria using the Salmonella Typhimurium strains TA98, TA100, TA102, TA1535 and TA1537 in the presence and absence of metabolic activation.34 The substance was tested at a concentration range of 1.6 to 500 μg/plate, comparable to 16 to 5,000 μg/plate in the standard Ames test, since the sensitivity of the micro-Ames test is increased by a factor of 10 compared to the standard test. Appropriate positive and negative control chemicals were used, and the results obtained confirmed the reliability of the test system. No significant increase in the mean number of revertant colonies was observed in any experimental condition.

No evidence of chromosome damage or increases in micronuclei were found. Micronucleus (MN) is the small nucleus that forms whenever a chromosome is not incorporated in the daughter nuclei during cell division. MN are important biomarkers for chromosomal damage, genotoxic exposure, and genetic instability, indicating possible DNA breakage or faulty chromosome segregation during cell division.

All positive control chemicals induced significant increases in revertant colony numbers, confirming the sensitivity of the tests and the efficacy of the S9-mix. No precipitate and toxicity were observed in any experimental condition. No increase in the mean number of revertant colonies was observed at any tested concentration in any tester strains with or without S9-mix. An Ames microsuspension test (Micro-Ames Test) was also performed to evaluate the potential of 3-NOP (purity ≥ 98%) to induce gene mutations in bacteria using the Salmonella Typhimurium strains TA98, TA100, TA102, TA1535 and TA1537 in the presence and absence of metabolic activation.34 The substance was tested at a concentration range of 1.6 to 500 μg/plate, comparable to 16 to 5,000 μg/plate in the standard Ames test, since the sensitivity of the micro-Ames test is increased by a factor of 10 compared to the standard test. Appropriate positive and negative control chemicals were used, and the results obtained confirmed the reliability of the test system. No significant increase in the mean number of revertant colonies was observed in any experimental condition.

So, all is good in the World then?

Not so fast, not by a country mile—exposed Chinese hamster V79 cells demonstrated chromosome damage, due to clastogenesis.

Damaged DNA nucleotides can trigger genome rearrangements through clastogenesis, a process driven by erroneous repair of double-strand breaks (DSBs) and associated with cancer development. While DSBs are known to arise from endonuclease activity at stalled replication forks, the clastogenic potential of such DSBs has remained uncertain. Here, we identify a previously unrecognized mechanism of clastogenesis using wild-type, nucleotide excision repair (NER)-deficient and translesion synthesis (TLS)-deficient cells, combined with advanced cytogenetic analyses. We demonstrate that, single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) tracts harboring unrepaired lesions rather than DSBs at collapsed replication forks can persist through mitosis. Only during the subsequent S phase, these tracts are converted into a new class of, highly clastogenic, DSBs. Consistent with a role of this mechanism in carcinogenesis, prostate cancers exhibiting extensive genomic rearrangements frequently harbor somatic defects in NER or in error-free homologous recombination-mediated DSB repair. These findings provide critical mechanistic insight and highlight potential implications for routine clastogenicity testing. From: “Clastogenesis by nucleotide lesions requires the completion of two cell cycles“ (Preprint. December 18, 2025) https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.64898/2025.12.16.694654v1.article-info

… About 50% of cytotoxicity was observed at the two highest concentrations tested. A statistically significant increase in micronuclei, dose-related and above the historical vehicle control range, was observed at 540, 570 and 600 μg/mL. To investigate the mechanism of micronuclei formation, i.e. clastogenic or aneugenic, the content of micronuclei was investigated by the CREST staining. The results obtained indicate a clastogenic activity of 3-NOP that induced 79% micronuclei containing chromosome fragments at 540 μg/mL. Based on these data, the Panel concluded that 3-NOP can induce chromosome damage through a clastogenic mechanism of action.

Human TK6 cells also show signs of oncogenic transformation after exposure to 3-NOP:

… It is concluded that 3-NOP induced a weak increase in micronuclei in cultured human lymphoblastoid TK6 cells. It should be noted that the treatment protocol applied for the extended treatment was not fully compliant with OECD TG 487, that recommends to treat the cells for 1.5–2 normal cell cycle lengths in the presence of cytochalasin-B and to harvest at the end of the treatment period, while in this study cytochalasin-B was added during an additional 27-h recovery time after the treatment.

They also assessed the metabolite NOPA for genotoxicity. Two of the strains were susceptible and developed mutations due to genotoxicity:

… The plates incubated with the test item showed normal background growth up to 5,000 μg/plate in all the experimental conditions used and no precipitation was observed. Substantial and dose-dependent increases in revertant colony numbers were noted in strains TA1535 and TA100 both in the presence and absence of S9 mix. Positive and negative controls gave the expected responses. In conclusion, NOPA induced gene mutations by base pair substitutions in the genome of strains TA1535 and TA100 in the presence and absence of S9 mix.

NOPA failed to induce micronuclei formation or mutations in rat liver and duodenum cells at high doses.

However, the panel were unable to rule out the genotoxicity potential of 3-NOP. In itself, this should have led to the withholding of regulatory approval of Bovaer, pending further investigations, under the precautionary principle:

3.2.3.3 Conclusions on genotoxicity For 3-NOP, negative results were observed in three Ames tests, in one in vitro mammalian cell gene mutation assay, in one SHE assay, in one in vitro MN test performed on whole blood human lymphocytes and in one in vivo MN test performed in mice. However, in the latter, the FEEDAP Panel noted that there was no evidence of bone marrow exposure. Positive results were observed in two in vitro MN tests performed in Chinese hamster V79 cells; in one of these studies, a clastogenic activity was demonstrated by the CREST analysis. Equivocal results were observed in one in vitro MN test performed in TK6 cells and in one in vivo MN test performed in rats. Based on the above, the FEEDAP Panel concludes that the genotoxicity potential of 3-NOP cannot be ruled out. The metabolite NOPA induced gene mutations in a bacterial reverse mutation assay, while no chromosomal damage was reported in an in vitro MN assay. A transgenic rodent gene (TGR) mutation assay conducted as in vivo follow-up for the positive Ames test, showed negative results for the induction of gene mutations in liver and duodenum. Moreover, in an in vivo MN test combined with the TGR, no increase of micronuclei was observed in peripheral blood reticulocytes. Based on the data available, the FEEDAP Panel concludes that the metabolite NOPA does not raise concern for genotoxicity.

Subchronic toxicity studies in rats gave a signal for infertility at a high dose, but not at 100 mg 3-NOP/kg bw/day:

Males were exposed for 29 days, i.e. 2 weeks prior to mating, during mating, and up to necropsy. Females were exposed for 42–52 days, i.e. during 2 weeks prior to mating, during mating, during post-coitum, and during the last 4 days of lactation. All females at 500 mg/kg bw showed evidence of mating but none of the females became pregnant, and no corpora lutea or implantation sites were found in any of these females. At 20 and 100 mg/kg, mating, fertility and conception indices, pre-coital time and numbers of corpora lutea and implantation sites were normal. Treatment with 500 mg 3-NOP/kg bw per day caused adverse effects in the testes and epididymides characterised by severe reduction of the spermatogenesis. The FEEDAP Panel considered 100 mg 3-NOP/kg bw per day as the no observed adverse effect level (NOAEL) for males and females, based on the effects on spermatogenesis and on corpora lutea. … Sperm motility was reduced in most of the males at 300 mg/kg bw per day accompanied by decreased total sperm counts in testes and epididymides. No evidence of recovery was observed after 13 weeks. No treatment-related effects were observed in females treated with up to 300 mg 3-NOP/kg bw per day for 13 weeks. The FEEDAP Panel considered 100 mg 3-NOP/kg bw per day as the NOAEL for males, based on the effects on spermatogenesis, and 300 mg/kg bw per day for females.

Although various tumours were found in treated rats, the panel decided to ignore this data as other studies failed to replicate the findings. Science, see!

… Wistar rats (20 males and/or females per group) were orally administered with 3-NOP at dose levels of 0, 25 (males only), 50 (males and females), 100 (males and females), 300 (males only) or 600 (females only) mg/kg bw per day by gavage for 52 weeks. … Treatment with the test substance resulted in an increase in the incidence of benign gastrointestinal mesenchymal tumours in the small intestines of females treated with 300 mg 3-NOP/kg bw per day. In addition to these mesenchymal tumours, hyperplasia of a similar type of mesenchymal cell was observed in the small intestine muscle layer of one female of both the 50 and 300 mg/kg bw per day group. No gastrointestinal mesenchymal tumours or hyperplastic mesenchymal cells were noted in the small intestines of males. The applicant organised a Pathology Working Group (PWG) to evaluate the specific intestinal findings in this study. A Panel of five board-certified pathologists examined tissue sections of small intestines of rats to characterise the findings originally diagnosed as gastrointestinal mesenchymal tumours or mesenchymal cell hyperplasia and to discuss the carcinogenicity potential of these findings. In females, the PWG noted three benign mesenchymal cell tumours in the 300 mg/kg bw per day group and one animal each in the 50 and 100 mg/kg bw per day group. In two additional females of the 300 mg/kg bw per day and two males of the 100 mg/kg bw per day group, mesenchymal cell hyperplasia was observed.

It never is “related” or “significant”:

The increased incidence of the benign mesenchymal tumours was not considered statistically significant. Regarding the significance of these finding in the small intestines as evidence of a carcinogenic potential of 3-NOP, the PWG took into consideration that there were no similar findings in the gastrointestinal system of the 52-week oral toxicity study nor any gastrointestinal tract lesions at higher doses and no positive genotoxicity following an extensive battery of studies.

Apart from 3-NOP, we have seen evidence of clastogenesis in the metabolite NOPA, which would have been in the rats after oral administration, so why was this not a consideration?

Based on the weight of evidence, the PWG concluded unanimously that 3-NOP was not carcinogenic in Wistar rats. The FEEDAP Panel considered that, even if a statistical significance was not demonstrated, benign gastrointestinal mesenchymal tumours in the small intestines are rare findings and could not be considered as chance findings. Therefore, the NOAEL from this study is 100 mg 3-NOP/kg bw per day.

They explain away the NOPA testicular toxicity problem by saying that its rat-specific. Well, is it significant now, but only in rats, or not significant? Make up your minds!

I smell bovine excrement.

3.2.3.7 Mechanistic toxicity studies Additional in vivo (single dose or repeated doses), in vitro and ex vivo studies performed with 3-NOP and its metabolites (e.g. NOPA and 3-HPA), were performed to elucidate the potential mode of action on the testes and epididymides and interspecies differences in susceptibility. Overall, these studies showed that the parent compound itself (3-NOP) is unlikely to contribute to the testicular toxicity due to its fast metabolism to NOPA. Based on the absence of any testicular/epididymal abnormality 10 days after sc administration of 3-HPA, it may be concluded that this metabolite is not responsible for the testicular toxicity. NOPA can be considered as the ultimate toxicant. Ex vivo/in vitro cultures of seminiferous tubuli of testicular tissue obtained from rats, dogs and non-human primates showed that Sertoli cells (the primary target cell) from dogs were not susceptible to NOPA and those of monkeys reacted differently (tendency to decrease in number in cells) as compared with rats (increase the number of cells). Furthermore, transcriptomics analysis indicated different reaction across the various species. The authors considered these results as an indication that the testicular toxicity induced by administration of 3-NOP is rat specific. The FEEDAP Panel agreed with this conclusion.

I’m not so concerned about nanogram levels of nitrate and nitrite in milk; the animal makes use of almost all of it.

If I see any other conflicting papers, I will let you know.

3-NOP, following the interaction with the target enzyme methyl-coenzyme M reductase, is partly reduced to nitrite (Duin et al., 2016 ), which in the rumen is rapidly converted to ammonia and incorporated into proteins.

Being a small molecule, 3-NOP could diffuse through membranes like the rumen epithelium. As a result, the compound would quickly reach the liver through the portal system, where it could be denitrated and/or oxidised, escaping systemic circulation.

In conclusion, 3-NOP systemic toxicity is “unlikely” (another weasel word), and the panel do not consider NOPA to be genotoxic, even though it induced base pair substitutions and mutations in bacteria.

Based on the above, the FEEDAP Panel concluded that potential systemic toxicity of the additive is unlikely in the target species as well as toxicity at site of contact level due to the rapid metabolism of 3-NOP in the rumen. Consequently, the risk for genotoxicity in the target species is negligible.

The weasel word “limited” tells you absolutely nothing about long-term safety in humans.

The metabolite NOPA is considered responsible for the adverse effects observed in rats at testes and epididymis level; however, it is not considered genotoxic. Residues of NOPA in milk and animal tissues are limited, not being this metabolite the predominant one in the target species.

My advice: run, don’t walk, and get as far away as possible from any product these shills push on you.

It’s OK to feed your animals a carcinogen, because it’s not considered “relevant” to consumer safety:

3.2.5 Safety for the consumer The FEEDAP Panel notes that the genotoxicity of 3-NOP cannot be ruled out and that pre-neoplastic lesions and tumours observed in the 2-year carcinogenicity study with 3-NOP are biologically relevant. However, the consumer is not exposed to 3-NOP. Therefore, the above findings are not considered relevant for the safety for the consumer. In addition, the metabolite NOPA, detected at very low concentration in milk, did not show genotoxic activity in a complete battery of in vitro and in vivo tests. Overall, the FEEDAP Panel concludes that the use of Bovaer® 10 as feed additive does not raise concern for the safety of the consumer regarding genotoxicity. Consequently, a health-based guidance value (acceptable daily intake, ADI) of 1 mg 3-NOP/kg bw per day can be derived from the NOAEL (100 mg/kg bw per day) identified in repeated dose toxicity studies performed in laboratory animals exposed to 3-NOP, applying an uncertainty factor of 100 to account inter- and intraspecies variability. … For the exposure calculation to NOPA, the values corresponding to the LOQ (5 μg/kg) were used for all the mammalian tissues, and for milk the concentration of 3.66 μg/L (the highest individual value analysed). Consumer exposure to NOPA for the different population categories is reported in Table 3.

Methane is temporary, but CO2 persists for centuries:

Methane is a more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, but there is far less of it in the atmosphere and it does not stay there as long. Methane is more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere over the course of a century, but it has an 'atmospheric lifetime' of around 12 years, whereas carbon dioxide molecules hang around for hundreds of years. “Is methane a greenhouse gas?” https://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/quick-questions/is-methane-a-greenhouse-gas.html

All this risk to both animal and human health, yet the evil methane emissions only fall by about 20%. The rest is converted to CO2, thus the whole program is utterly pointless, perhaps even counter-productive.

… The first meta-analysis83 used a total of 12 in vivo studies from 10 scientific publications, with data from dairy cows, beef cattle and sheep, and a range of 3-NOP inclusion rates in the daily ration of the animals from 0 to 280 mg/kg feed DM intake. It was concluded that enteric CH 4 emissions decreased in response to the addition of 3-NOP to the diet, showing a linear dose-response relationship. When used at 100 mg 3-NOP/kg DMI, the CH 4 decreased by about 20%.

… The FEEDAP Panel concludes that the additive is safe for consumers exposed to products from dairy cows fed with Bovaer® 10 up to 100 mg 3-NOP/kg feed DM. More: https://efsa.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.2903/j.efsa.2021.6905

Key takeaways:

3-NOP led to clastogenesis and chromosome damage in Chinese hamster V79 cells.

3-NOP induced a weak increase in micronuclei in cultured human lymphoblastoid TK6 cells.

NOPA induced gene mutations by base pair substitutions in two of the salmonella strains used in the AMES test (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion).

3-NOP, when orally administered to Wistar rats, led to an increase in the incidence of benign gastrointestinal mesenchymal tumours in the small intestines of females treated with 300 mg/kg bw per day.

Mesenchymal cell hyperplasia was observed even at the approved “low” dose of 100 mg/kg bw per day in two of the males. Hyperplasias are also known as pre-neoplastic lesions .

3-NOP led to a fertility signal at 300 mg/kg bw per day in rats, due to effects on spermatogenesis and on corpora lutea.

If you are going to ignore all this in vitro to in vivo research, then why bother with the pretence of a review process? Just go straight to approval, as you know best.

They have been planning this for some time. In 2019, Thiel et al. conducted ADME studies of 3-NOP in rats, and their findings were in keeping with other studies:

3-NOP: ADME studies in rats and ruminating animals Highlights The majority of 3-NOP is metabolized into carbon dioxide.

3-NOP is metabolized into endogenous compounds.

Xenobiotic residues are unlikely in aqueous phase of milk.

... The concentrations of NOPA as well as inorganic nitrate, the major plasma metabolite of 3-NOP identified in rats, were determined in plasma of beef cattle treated with 3-NOP. ... Based on the results presented it is concluded that the majority of 3-NOP (a primary alcohol) is oxidized to NOPA most likely by alcohol dehydrogenase/aldehyde dehydrogenase enzymes in the intestine and liver. NOPA is present in the circulation and further cleaved into HPA and inorganic nitrate (Fig. 1). The parent compound 3-NOP entering the circulation will be quickly metabolized.

The “natural compound” excuse is another irrelevance. Hydrogen cyanide exists naturally in our bodies, but it doesn’t mean its a safe drug!

Location and concentration are more important; “the dose makes the poison”:

... HPA is a natural constituent in the body (Wilson et al., 2017) and is designated as Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) compound C01013. In mammalian cells, HPA is a metabolite of the amino acid beta-alanine and pyrimidine DNA-bases. HPA can either be oxidized to malonate semialdehyde or to 3-hydroxypropanoyl-CoA (Wilson et al., 2017; Den et al., 1959).

Levels of 3-NOP in milk were undetectably low, but cannot be ruled out:

... Residues in edible tissues and milk upon 3-NOP administration may be present in minute amounts but unlikely because (i) the majority of the applied radiolabel is exhaled as CO2, (ii) 3-NOP is quickly transformed into endogenous HPA and further degradation products and incorporated into carbohydrates (i.e. lactose), (iii) 3-NOP and NOPA (the two xenobiotic substances found) have high water solubility and are unlikely to be accumulated in tissues, and (iv) the LOQ of 3-NOP and NOPA in the aqueous phase of the milk was low (200 ppb). However, the compounds were not detected. Therefore, the selection of a marker residue is challenging.

This is actually quite relevant:

Conflict of interest and role of funding source The authors declare no conflict of interest other than employment. AT and RR designed the research, AT and PB supervised the research, AT, RR, PM, and HY wrote the paper, RR served as study director, PM and HY performed the structural elucidation. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0278691519300523

2.5.1 Acrolein contamination: Equivalent to smoking a pack a day?

Acrolein is a little-discussed product of 3-NOP, using 3-HPA as an intermediate:

... Published information on metabolism of 3-NOP is limited. Duin et al. (2016) describe the hydrolysis of 3-NOP into 1,3-propandiol in vitro in rumen fluid which is a compound of low toxicity and which is further transformed into 3-hydroxypropionic acid (HPA) a compound of the intermediary metabolism (Gingell et al., 2000). From: “3-NOP: ADME studies in rats and ruminating animals“ (2019) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0278691519300523

Acrolein is derived from 3-HPA, as it spontaneously dehydrates to form acrolein.

Other pathways exist in both humans and bovines. This is another reason for maintaining a healthy microbiome, and for not using Bovaer:

Bacterial GDH reduces glycerol to 3-HPA, a key component of reuterin. The human gut microbiota may be an as-yet-unrecognized source of endogenous acrolein. Using a combined analytic approach, we recently showed that acrolein is a product of bacterial glycerol metabolism (13). Bacterial vitamin B 12 -dependent glycerol/diol dehydratases (GDH) reduce glycerol to 3-hydroxypropionaldehyde (3-HPA) (13). A second substrate for these enzymes is 1,2-propanediol (1,2-PD), which is reduced to propanal, an intermediate of propionate formation (14). In aqueous solution, 3-HPA exists in an equilibrium with mainly its hydrate, 1,1,3-propanetriol, and its dimer, 2-(2-hydroxyethyl)-4-hydroxy-1,3-dioxane (13). This dynamic system (Fig. 1) has been called reuterin after Lactobacillus reuteri, the best-studied reuterin producer. 3-HPA also spontaneously dehydrates to acrolein, and at physiological conditions (pH 7, 37°C), acrolein is always present in solution, including in microbiological fermentation broth (13). These data suggest that acrolein should be considered an intrinsic component of the reuterin system (13). FIG. 1. Conversion of glycerol to 3-hydroxypropionaldehyde (3-HPA) by bacterial glycerol/diol dehydratases (GDH) and major components of the reuterin system. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5770549/

So why is this a problem?

The New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services published a hazardous substance fact sheet for acrolein:

In 2012, Wang et al. investigated the mechanisms behind its carcinogenicity. In short, acrolein (Acr) inhibits at least three types of DNA repair, as well as enhancing oxidative DNA damage-induced mutagenesis (for example, due to UV exposure).

Effect of Carcinogenic Acrolein on DNA Repair and Mutagenic Susceptibility Acrolein (Acr), a ubiquitous environmental contaminant, is a human carcinogen. Acr can react with DNA to form mutagenic α- and γ-hydroxy-1, N2-cyclic propano-2′-deoxyguanosine adducts (α-OH-Acr-dG and γ-OH-Acr-dG). We demonstrate here that Acr-dG adducts can be efficiently repaired by the nucleotide excision repair (NER) pathway in normal human bronchial epithelia (NHBE) and lung fibroblasts (NHLF). However, the same adducts were poorly processed in cell lysates isolated from Acr-treated NHBE and NHLF, suggesting that Acr inhibits NER. In addition, we show that Acr treatment also inhibits base excision repair and mismatch repair. Although Acr does not change the expression of XPA, XPC, hOGG1, PMS2 or MLH1 genes, it causes a reduction of XPA, XPC, hOGG1, PMS2, and MLH1 proteins; this effect, however, can be neutralized by the proteasome inhibitor MG132. Acr treatment further enhances both bulky and oxidative DNA damage-induced mutagenesis. These results indicate that Acr not only damages DNA but can also modify DNA repair proteins and further causes degradation of these modified repair proteins. We propose that these two detrimental effects contribute to Acr mutagenicity and carcinogenicity.

It’s so toxic that it usually kills the mouse after inhalation, adding an extra challenge to conducting lung cancer studies. And, somewhat ironically, it is also a carcinogenic by-product of two antitumor drugs:

If you are a smoker it can synergistically increase your risk of contracting lung cancer:

… Our present result also shows that Acr treatment enhances UV, BPDE, and oxidative DNA damage-induced mutagenesis. This suggests that Acr-dG adducts in these Acr treated cells are more likely to induce mutations because the DNA repair mechanisms are inhibited in these cells. If Acr-exposed cells are also co-exposed to other mutagens such as alkylating agents and agents that induce oxidative base damages, a scenario that exists in lung epithelial cells in tobacco smokers, then more than additive mutations can be expected because DNA repair is greatly suppressed by Acr. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0021925820531657

There is a theory that acrolein is more responsible for lung cancer in smokers than other carcinogens.

This is from the eBook “ADVANCES IN MOLECULAR TOXICOLOGY - VOLUME FOUR” (2010), pp5, 23:

1.3.2. Tobacco-related lung cancer Lung cancer in smokers is insidious since it typically develops over a period of years, partly driven by the accrual of mutations within critical growth regulatory genes [17]. Countless careers within the toxicology and cancer research communities have been devoted to clarifying the pathways of metabolic activation, detoxication, and DNA adduction by classic tobacco borne carcinogens such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, nitrosamines, and aromatic amines. While the combustion of a cigarette typically releases just nanogram quantities of these carcinogens, the cumulative doses received over a 40-year period by a pack-a-day smoker (i.e., ~290,000 cigarettes in total) resemble those inducing tumors in rodents [12,18]. However longstanding assumptions concerning the tobacco smoke constituents of greatest toxicological significance are challenged by recent suggestions that acrolein strongly contributes to lung tumorigenesis in smokers [19]. Compared to ‘‘classic’’ tobacco carcinogens that require CYP-catalyzed bioactivation to form DNA adducts, acrolein is a direct-acting genotoxicant that is present in smoke at 1000–10,000-fold greater concentrations. Its potential role in tobacco-related lung cancer is explored further in Section 3.4.

3.4. Mutagenicity of acrolein … Controversy concerning the status of acrolein as a mediator of lung cancer in tobacco smokers arose upon publication of a paper by Feng et al. in 2006 [2,19]. These researchers presented data showing a strong similarity between the patterns of DNA damage within a crucial mutational target (the p53 tumor suppressor gene) induced by acrolein and the spectrum of p53 mutations found in lung cancer in smokers [19]. The researchers also noted that acrolein reduced the cellular capacity to repair DNA adducts generated by a major promutagenic species formed from tobacco combustion products, benzo[a]pyrene diol epoxide. Weighing these findings against the fact that acrolein concentrations in tobacco smoke are several orders of magnitude higher than those of benzo[a]pyrene, the authors suggested acrolein deserves greater attention as a mediator of cigarette smoke-related lung cancer [19].

This led to some heated discussions between investigators.

Reconstruction

… Following this report, the workers responsible for the initial association of acrolein with p53 mutations in lung cancer conducted a renewed analysis of acrolein mutagenicity in a shuttle vector-based assay system [111]. Such models facilitate study of the genotoxicity of electrophilic chemicals by permitting direct exposure of plasmid DNA to reactive substances prior to cellular transfection. This approach allows removal of unreacted toxicants via plasmid extraction protocols and therefore minimizes direct cellular exposure to toxic compounds [112]. Using this method along with careful attention to determining adduct levels in treated plasmids, these workers found a close correlation between mutation frequencies in viral progeny and the levels of acrolein–guanine adducts [111]. These latter findings provoked a strong exchange of views between the chief investigators involved in these apparently conflicting studies [113,114]. This ongoing debate highlights that the role of acrolein in tobacco-associated pulmonary tumorigenesis is a controversial topic that challenges long-standing assumptions concerning the central roles of such tobacco carcinogens as nitrosamines, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and aromatic amines. More: https://epdf.pub/advances-in-molecular-toxicology-volume-4-1st-edition.html

Bovaer brings another cancer hit to your lifestyle.

You can’t even vape in many public places, let alone smoke, but 3-NOP in the food chain gets a VIP pass, along with its carcinogenic metabolites.

Cancer is known to result primarily from genetic mutations [1–3]. Moreover, models of carcinogenesis–the multi-stage and multi-hit models–suggest that cancer results from a small number of (two–seven) mutations [4–11]. Yet the availability of extensive genomic data [12, 13] and decades of investigation have failed to reveal, for the vast majority of cancers, the specific mutations that result in carcinogenesis. One reason for the inability to identify these carcinogenic mutations is that there is no single combination of mutations (hits) responsible for all instances of cancer, even within a cancer subtype. Instead, carcinogenesis is a result of one of many possible combinations of a small number of hits. From: “Estimating the number of genetic mutations (hits) required for carcinogenesis based on the distribution of somatic mutations“ (2019) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6424461/

2.5.2 Neurotoxicity of 3-NOP

As a bonus, 3-NOP is also neurotoxic; it’s a mitochondrial poison, and it’s linked to Alzheimer’s Disease.

From “Exposure to 3-Nitropropionic Acid Mitochondrial Toxin Induces Tau Pathology in Tangle-Mouse Model and in Wild Type-Mice” (2020) by Lahianai-Cohen et al.:

Oxidative stress, particularly of mitochondrial origin, plays an important role in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other tauopathies. Controversies regarding the responses of tau phosphorylation state to various stimuli causing oxidative stress have been reported. Here we investigated the effect of 3-nitropropionic acid (3NP), a mitochondrial toxin which induces oxidative stress, on the tangle-pathology in our previously generated double mutant (E257T/P301S, DM) -Tau-tg mice and in WT-mice. We detected an increase in tangle pathology in the hippocampus and cortex of the DM-Tau-tg mice following exposure of the mice to the toxin, as well as generation of tangles in WT-mice. This increase was accompanied with alterations in the level of the glycogen synthase kinase 3β (GSK3β), the kinase which phosphorylates the tau protein, and in the phosphorylation state of this kinase. A response of microglial cells was noticed. These results point to the involvement of mitochondrial dysfunction in the development of the tangle-pathology and may suggest that interfering with mitochondrial dysfunction may have an anti-tangle therapeutic potential.

More: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/cell-and-developmental-biology/articles/10.3389/fcell.2019.00321/full

3.0 Parting shots

4.0 Concluding remarks

Thank you for reading.

Part 2 will focus on the effects of 3-NOP on bovine health, on the nutritional quality of meat and dairy products, and the role that 3-NOP was originally synthesised for—to improve the efficacy of a type of heart drug.

