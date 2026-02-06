En français: (Sélectionnez votre langue en haut de la page) https://doorlesscarp953-substack-com.translate.goog/p/literature-review-toxicology-of-3-c7e?_x_tr_sl=en&_x_tr_tl=fr&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp&_x_tr_hist=true

1.0 Introduction

Supporters of the use of Bovaer 10 claim that the high, harmful levels of the chemical are not being fed to cattle. Plus, they add that it is being metabolized in the cow’s gut and not passed on to humans. Critics of Bovaer 10 claim that it is difficult to control just how much will be fed to cattle, as it forms part of their feed and is not administered directly. Plus, many believe, that longer term safety studies are essential and required before launching such a new product to market that is a new chemical never previously used in our food system. It should be noted that Bovaer 10 is such a strong chemical that farmers and industrial workers are formally instructed to wear personal protective equipment to reduce exposure to Bovaer 10. Additionally, although Bovaer 10 has been extensively tested over months of exposure to cattle with no adverse effects, many do not believe this is nearly long enough for such a novel new ingredient to have widespread use where humans are consuming it. “What should you know about Bovaer 10?” (December 10, 2024) https://stockmansteaks.com.au/blogs/news/what-should-you-know-about-bovaer-10

Part 1 discussed the “safe and effective” narrative about Bovaer, projected market trends, conflicts of interest at the FDA, mode of action, pharmacokinetics, metabolite toxicity, acrolein contamination, and neurotoxicity.

There is significant experimental evidence of genotoxic effects of 3-Nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP) and its major metabolite, 3-nitrooxypropionic acid (NOPA).

I summarised key takeaways from the EU’s EFSA Panel on Additives and Products or Substances used in Animal Feed (FEEDAP) review panel conclusions from 2021.

N.B. None of the panel members declared a conflict of interest.

According to the EFSA:

As ever, you need to be your own regulator. You cannot rely on these clowns to protect you. Source: https://www.efsa.europa.eu/en/topics/topic/feed-additives

They concluded “The use of Bovaer® 10 in animal nutrition under the conditions of use proposed is of no concern for consumer safety”, despite the following findings:

3-NOP led to clastogenesis and chromosome damage in Chinese hamster V79 cells.

3-NOP induced a weak increase in micronuclei in cultured human lymphoblastoid TK6 cells.

NOPA induced gene mutations by base pair substitutions in two of the Salmonella strains used in the AMES test (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion).

3-NOP, when orally administered to Wistar rats, led to an increase in the incidence of benign gastrointestinal mesenchymal tumours in the small intestines of females treated with 300 mg/kg bw per day.

Mesenchymal cell hyperplasia was observed even at the approved “low” dose of 100 mg/kg bw per day in two of the males. Hyperplasias are also known as pre-neoplastic lesions .

3-NOP led to a fertility signal at 300 mg/kg bw per day in rats, due to effects on spermatogenesis and on corpora lutea.

There is no safe lower threshold for exposure to genotoxic carcinogens. Even nanogram amounts may be unsafe, especially if exposure occurs over decades. This amount is likely to be below the limit for detection.

Smoking is now highly restricted because of this principle, and yet Bovaer gets a free pass. Both of them can also expose you to the carcinogen, acrolein, as discussed in Part 1.

Carcinogens are currently categorized into two classes, genotoxic and non-genotoxic carcinogens, which are subject to different regulatory policies. Genotoxic carcinogens are chemicals that exert carcinogenicity via the induction of mutations. Owing to their DNA interaction properties, there is thought to be no safe exposure threshold or dose. Genotoxic carcinogens are regulated under the assumption that they pose a cancer risk for humans, even at very low doses. In contrast, non-genotoxic carcinogens, which induce cancer through mechanisms other than mutations, such as hormonal effects, cytotoxicity, cell proliferation, or epigenetic changes, are thought to have a safe exposure threshold or dose; thus, their use in society is permitted unless the exposure or intake level would exceed the threshold. “Thresholds of Genotoxic and Non-Genotoxic Carcinogens“ (2018) https://d-nb.info/1240577044/34

Part 2 will review the scientific evidence and reports from the farming community—do they agree with the EFSA that Bovaer-10 doesn’t have harmful effects on animal health?

2.0 Discussion

2.1 Effects on bovine health

Dysbiosis

It is challenging for many animals to break down cellulose-rich grasses and extract nutrients, as they lack the necessary enzymes. Ruminants (including cattle, sheep, and goats) are at a significant advantage due to having multi-chambered stomachs. The most important of these is the rumen, which acts as a fermentation vat:

The digestive tract of the adult cow The cow’s digestive tract consists of the following. Mouth

Esophagus

A four-compartment stomach, which includes The rumen (paunch) The reticulum (“honeycomb”) The omasum (“manyplies”) The abomasum (“true stomach”)

Small intestine

Large intestine Stomach components The rumen The rumen (on the left side of the animal) is the largest stomach compartment and consists of several sacs. It can hold 25 gallons or more of material depending on the size of the cow. Because of its size, the rumen acts as a storage or holding vat for feed. Aside from storage, the rumen is also a fermentation vat. The rumen’s environment favors the growth of microbes. These microbes digest or ferment feed within the rumen and make volatile fatty acids (VFAs). The rumen absorbs most of the VFAs from fermentation. A good blood supply to the rumen walls improves absorption of VFAs and other digestion products. Tiny projections (papillae) line the rumen, which increases the rumen’s surface area and the amount it can absorb. The reticulum The reticulum is a pouch-like structure in the forward area of the body, close to the heart. The tissues in the reticulum form a network similar to a honeycomb. A small tissue fold lies between the reticulum and rumen, but the two aren’t separate compartments. Together they’re called the rumino-reticulum. Heavy or dense feed and metal objects eaten by the cow drop into this compartment. Nails and other sharp objects may work into the tissue and cause “hardware disease.” You can use magnets to prevent disease or correct the problem through surgery. Leaving it untreated may lead to infection and possibly death. The omasum The omasum is a globe-shaped structure containing leaves of tissue (like pages in a book). It absorbs water and other substances from digestive contents. Feed material (ingesta) between the leaves will be drier than ingesta found in the other compartments. The abomasum The abomasum is the only compartment lined with glands. These glands release hydrochloric acid and digestive enzymes, needed to breakdown feeds. The abomasum is similar to a nonruminant stomach.

Belching Digestion produces 30 to 50 quarts of gas per hour in the rumen. Carbon dioxide and methane are the main gases present. Cows must release this gas to avoid bloating. Under normal conditions, swelling from gas formation causes the cow to belch and release the gas. Rumination Cows may spend 35 to 40 percent of each day ruminating (cud chewing). The amount of time spent ruminating depends on the diet. Little ruminating occurs when cows eat grain or finely ground rations. But when eating long hay, cows may ruminate for several hours. Mature cattle spend little time chewing while eating feed. Thus, during rest periods, cows regurgitate (bring up) soft feed wads (cud) to re-chew and break into smaller pieces. They also re-salivate the feed and re-swallow it. This process makes the feed easier for the microbes to digest. More: https://extension.umn.edu/dairy-nutrition/ruminant-digestive-system

Ruminants didn’t evolve to use methanogens just for fun. Despite methane production being relatively inefficient, the advantage for the cow is a healthier microbiome and optimised digestion of their dietary inputs.

A side effect of administering a methanogen-suppressing antibiotic is that this leads to less efficient calorie and nutrient extraction, with consequent poorer yields and impaired health.

From “More energy from fibre” (last updated: Oct 31, 2025):

The most important facts at a glance Methanogenic microbes make the intestine a more efficient “energy utilizer”. Those who produce methane gain more energy from fiber – but only if they eat a fiber-rich diet. The same meal can provide different amounts of energy depending on the microbiome. An active methane microbiome is beneficial in the case of energy deficiency, unfavorable in the case of obesity. “Calories” are not a fixed quantity – they depend on the microbiome.

What are the effects of methanogens in the gut? The microbial breakdown of dietary fiber produces hydrogen (H₂) as a by-product of fermentation. High H₂ partial pressure slows down the fermentation processes because many bacteria are then unable to regenerate their NAD⁺. They virtually “suffocate” on their own electrons. Methanogens (Methanobrevibacter smithii) use precisely this H₂ to form methane (CH₄): 4 H₂ + CO₂ → CH₄ + 2 H₂O This lowers the H₂ partial pressure in the intestine and makes fermentation thermodynamically more favorable, allowing the remaining bacteria to ferment further and convert more substrates (dietary fiber). This H₂ consumption creates an ecological advantage: Fiber degraders (e.g. Bacteroides, Roseburia, Prevotella) break down complex carbohydrates into sugars.

Fermenters convert these into short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs).

Methanogens keep the process going by eliminating excess H₂. The whole thing works like a production chain: fiber → sugar → SCFAs + H₂ → CH₄ And because the methanogens reduce the “exhaust gas pressure”, production can continue. This leads to more SCFAs, especially propionate, which can be used by humans. What does this mean for your health? Methanogenesis is not a waste product, but part of a highly efficient microbial network. In combination with fiber degraders (Bacteroides, Bifidobacterium, Prevotella) and propionate producers (Odoribacter, Phascolarctobacterium), a consortium is formed that degrades hydrogen, thermodynamically favors fermentation and thus provides more short-chain fatty acids. The result: higher “metabolizable energy” for the host, a microbial energy boost, so to speak, which only works if there is enough fibre available. More: https://bacteria.de/en/insight/more-energy-from-fiber/

SCFAs, such as butyrate and propionate, have been demonstrated to have significant anti-cancer properties.

Less methanogens = less SCFAs.

… Propionate is a short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) mainly produced from carbohydrates by gut microbiota. Sodium propionate (SP) has shown to suppress the invasion in G protein-coupled receptor 41 (GPR41) and GPR43-overexpressing breast cancer cells. In this study we investigated the effects of SP on the proliferation, apoptosis, autophagy, and antioxidant production of breast cancer cells. … We revealed that the anticancer effect of SP was mediated by inhibiting JAK2/STAT3 signaling which led to cell-cycle arrest at G 0 /G 1 phase, and increasing levels of ROS and phosphorylation of p38 MAPK which induced apoptosis. “Sodium propionate exerts anticancer effect in mice bearing breast cancer cell xenograft by regulating JAK2/STAT3/ROS/p38 MAPK signaling" (2021) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32973326/

A study from October ‘25, “Effects of 3-nitrooxypropanol on methane emission, growth and feed intake in growing calves from 5 months of age” by the appropriately named Burgers et al. confirmed the hypothesis:

Abstract This study aimed to test the effect of 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP) on methane (CH 4 ) emission, feed intake, and body weight (BW) of calves from 5 mo of age. Seventy calves were enrolled in the acclimatization period (3 wk), after which 60 calves were selected based on their ability to use the automated feed bins and the GreenFeed system. Calves (N = 60), a mixture of males and females and either Holstein Friesian or Belgian Blue, were blocked in pairs by sex, breed, and BW, and within block randomly assigned to 1 of 2 dietary treatments: a partially mixed ration (PMR) supplemented with (1) a placebo concentrate (CTL), or with (2) a 3-NOP concentrate (on average 121 mg 3-NOP/kg dry matter of total ration).

In every period, 3-NOP calves had a lower BW compared to CTL (over the entire treatment period: 251 vs. 258 kg, P < 0.01). The 3-NOP group and the CTL group did not differ in initial BW, but calves in the 3-NOP group had a lower final BW (290 kg) compared to CTL (301 kg) (P < 0.01). Despite the decreased DMI and growth performance, gain-to-feed ratio (kg BW gain/kg DMI) did not differ between the treatment groups. It can be concluded that 3-NOP persistently decreases CH 4 emission in growing beef calves from 5 to 8 mo of age, but that it takes a longer period of time to grow the cattle to a similar body weight due to the decreased growth performance. More: https://academic.oup.com/jas/article/doi/10.1093/jas/skaf379/8306828

Cows can naturally live for 15 to 20+ years, but beef cattle are usually slaughtered when much younger, after around 18-22 months, and dairy cows after around 4-6 years. It is therefore concerning that the longest duration study in the literature ran for only 12 months.

Studies have shown that the ruminant’s microbiome adapts over time to the effects of 3-NOP.

Not all methanogens are the same, and some become more prevalent under 3-NOP, with CH4 production from some species actually increasing. High grain (HG) diet cows also showed greater reductions than those fed a high forage (HF) diet.

Would resistant species dominate the microbiome after 1-2 years, and would they need modified diets to maintain efficacy? Don’t test, don’t tell.

Key takeaways from “Differential alteration of rumen microbial composition in response to 3-nitrooxypropanol supplementation in dairy cattle fed high-grain and high-forage diets“ (2025) by Choi et al.:

Multiple Bovaer projects suspended

Bovaer manufacturer responds to reports of cattle illnesses and deaths 7th November 2025 DSM-Firmenich, the manufacturer of the methane-reducing feed additive Bovaer, has responded to allegations from Danish farmers that the product is linked to recent cattle illnesses and deaths. Since October, many Danish dairy farmers have added Bovaer to their cattle feed following new legislation requiring them to either use Bovaer for at least 80 days each year, or add extra fat to their feed year-round. According to Landbrug & Fødevarer (L&F) – the Danish Agriculture & Food Council – cattle have shown signs of fever, reduced milk production, and lethargy. In some cases, farmers have also reported bloating. At the same time, the L&F emphasises that many farms have not experienced any problems with the use of Bovaer. When approached by Farmers Guide, Ida Storm, director of the Danish Agriculture & Food Council Cattle, confirmed that the council is familiar with some cases of dairy farmers reporting problems after starting to use Bovaer. “This is obviously of great concern to us. Animal welfare must not be compromised. At the same time, we are surprised, since no research or large-scale trials have indicated problems,” she added. To gather more information, DAFC Cattle has launched an online survey for dairy farmers to report any problems. More: https://www.farmersguide.co.uk/livestock/animal-health/bovaer-manufacturer-responds-to-reports-of-cattle-illnesses-and-deaths/

Norwegian dairy farmers pause use of Bovaer November 13 2025 Norwegian milk producer Norsk Melkeråvare is temporarily suspending the use of Bovaer on dairy farms in Norway. This pause is a precautionary measure while further clarification is sought regarding some negative effects observed on some farms in Denmark. “So far, no negative effects of Bovaer have been observed in Norway. However, as a precaution and in consultation with our researchers at MetanHUB, we are opting for a temporary pause to gather more knowledge,” says Johnny Ødegård, director of Norsk Melkeråvare. “Meanwhile, MetanHUB continues to test new metane-reducing feeds, as we are convinced of their important role in climate work. We will review the use of Bovaer in January or sooner, depending on developments.” More: https://www.demolenaar.nl/en/pet-food/methane-reduction/Norwegian-dairy-farmers-pause-use-of-Bovaer/59601/

Methane-cutting cow feed trials brought to an end Tests of a methane-reducing additive were carried out on 30 farms in the UK Malcolm Prior Rural affairs producer Published 8 November 2025 A major UK trial of a controversial feed additive designed to reduce emissions of planet-warming methane gas by dairy cows has ended. Arla Foods, owner of the UK’s largest dairy co-operative, is now reviewing the results of the tests on 30 farms before any decision on future use is made. The launch of the Bovaer supplement trial last year saw concerns raised over food safety, as well as misinformation and conspiracy theories posted online, with videos on social media showing people flushing milk down the toilet in protest. Bovaer is now the focus of an investigation in Denmark after farmers raised fresh concerns but manufacturer DSM-Firmenich said the additive was “proven, effective and safe”. The company spokesman added that it had been “successfully used for over three years by thousands of farmers in over 25 countries.” But he said: “We are aware that in recent days, some farmers have raised concerns about cow health. “We are actively engaging with the relevant organizations to ensure that all these concerns are fully investigated and properly addressed. “In previously reported cases, Bovaer was not identified as a contributing factor to the health concerns raised.” More: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvgvkppx4kko

Norwegian dairy company temporarily halts use of methane-reducing product after complaints 22-11-2025 At this time, no negative effects from the use of Bovaer have been reported at Norske Melkeravare. Photo: Mark Pasveer The largest buyer of milk in Norway is temporarily stopping the use of Bovaer, a product that reduces cows’ methane emissions. Norske Melkeråvare is doing this as a precaution after complaints from Denmark about the supplement. According to the company, however, there are no indications that the product from the Dutch-Swiss company dsm-firmenich is harmful. Bovaer has been approved by the European food watchdog EFSA as an additive that reduces the amount of methane livestock emit by dozens of percent. Recently, reports appeared in Denmark from dairy farmers who said their cows had become ill after using the supplement. These cases allegedly involved fever, reduced fertility, and even death. Investigation into causes “At this moment, no negative effects from the use of Bovaer have been reported,” says Norske Melkeråvare regarding the situation in Norway. Nevertheless, the company has “decided to pause for now while we gather more insight.” dsm-firmenich points out that Bovaer was extensively studied before it came onto the market. “No problems have been reported in the countries where Bovaer is used, apart from the alleged reports in Denmark,” a spokesperson for the nutrition and health company said.

This is implausible, as we know that, by design, it causes dysbiosis and that the effects vary with diet and other cofactors:

The company says it is working with farmers, advisors, feed companies, and regulators to investigate the possible causes of the Danish complaints. “dsm-firmenich notes that Bovaer was successfully used in the first nine months of this year in Denmark by four hundred dairy farmers, without ever being identified as the cause of health problems in cows,” the company writes. More: https://www.allaboutfeed.net/animal-feed/feed-additives/norwegian-dairy-company-temporarily-halts-use-of-methane-reducing-product-after-complaints/

“It’s just poison for our cows”

Extracted video from X post (5m 16s):

Offrange posted an excellent review in December ‘25.

Feed Supplement Triggers Reports of Cow Poisoning By Emma Penrod Dec 14, 2025 Some studies suggest the Bovaer supplement, intended to reduce methane emissions, may reduce dairy cows‘ feeding behaviors and milk. The cause of the reported poisonings remains unclear. Authorities in Denmark are investigating claims that Bovaer, a relatively new supplement intended to reduce methane emissions in cows, has sickened animals and reduced milk production in their herds. But separating the conspiracy theories from any actual ill effects could take years, as scientific study of the supplement continues. Large numbers of Danish farmers began to use Bovaer on Oct. 1 of this year to comply with a new rule in the country’s Livestock Approval Regulation, according to a November 22 statement by the Danish Veterinary & Food Administration that has since been moved or removed from the agency’s website. As of Nov. 17, according to an official tally, some 400 Danish farmers have reported issues such as diarrhea, fever, “poisoning symptoms,” and other signs of disease in their cows. Accounts from farmers on social media suggest cows fell ill within days of receiving their first full dose of the Bovaer supplement, becoming unwilling or unable to stand after several days of refusing to eat. But other accounts which frequently express skepticism about climate soon amplified these reports with incendiary language calling Bovaer poison and alleging climate mandates will destroy farming.

These reports have more weight because they aren’t anecdotes; they include survey results, and the response rate was surprisingly high:

But Denmark is the first country to experience widespread complaints of health effects in cows since using of the supplement. Aarhus University, a leading Danish educational institution, had launched a study of the supplement’s impact on animal feeding behaviors and welfare earlier this year, before the rash of complaints emerged. According to SEGES Innovation, a private research firm that is collecting data on the reported illnesses, 419 Danish dairy farmers have reported that their cows are eating less since they began using the supplement. Another 58 farmers report their cows are producing less milk since supplementation began, while 376 farmers say their cows are both eating less and producing less milk. Thirty-nine percent of Danish dairies with more than 50 cows had responded to the SEGES Innovation survey as of Nov. 17. About three-fourths of survey respondents say the supplement has had a negative effect on their cows, though SEGES Innovation noted on its website that this is likely because the herds that haven’t experienced problems are less likely to report. About three-fourths of survey farmers say the supplement has had a negative effect on their cows.

The significant increase in reports also correlated with mandated use of Bovaer, i.e a temporal association. Temporality is one of Bradford Hill’s criteria:

Reports of health effects surged in October, when most Danish dairy farmers began to use Bovaer to comply with the mandate, according to SEGES Innovation. Although the supplement was used by farmers prior to October, SEGES collected just 118 complaints regarding the supplement from January to August of this year, and 124 complaints from September.

“It matters how and under what conditions a feed additive like Bovaer is used in practice.” Studies of the supplement to date, including those previously conducted by Aarhus University, never identified “the pattern of disease now being described in the media — with fever, diarrhea, and in some cases, dead cows,” Charlotte Lauridsen, head of the department of animal and veterinary sciences at the university, said in a statement when the reports of sick cows began to emerge. However, a handful of studies, including some conducted at Aarhus, had collected data to suggest that feeding Bovaer might cause cows to eat less feed. Scientists there pushed for a closer look at feeding behavior because “reduced [feed] intake can be an indication of welfare issues,” Jesper Emborg, head of communications for Aarhus University, said in an email to Offrange. Now, with the results of that study due out in 2028, “I think we would have all liked to be closer to a result,” Emborg said. Lauridsen said it is possible that differences between real-world scenarios and research trials, which take place under carefully controlled conditions, could result in different outcomes in commercial settings. Factors such as feed composition, management, housing environment, and individual animal temperament could influence how the supplement performs — as could the way in which the supplement itself is dosed and administered. “You can compare it to being prescribed medication,” Lauridsen said in a statement emailed to Offrange. “If I’m given four pills by my doctor, it’s crucial that I read the leaflet to see whether I should take them all at once or spread them out during the day. Such details make a big difference in how the medicine works. In the same way, it matters how and under what conditions a feed additive like Bovaer is used in practice.” More: https://ambrook.com/offrange/livestock/sorting-out-Bovaer

Fool me twice…

One of the reasons why clinical trials appeared to be “safe and effective” is due to regulatory capture, or Big Pharma marking its own homework. Most deaths or adverse events get disregarded as either “statistically insignificant” or “unrelated to the treatment”.

We are led to believe that no cows suffered from Bovaer-associated health or welfare issues in any of the trials. However, in this regulatory approval document, we learn that two of the cows in one study had to be euthanised early, but they don’t tell us why. And another had to be withdrawn for not eating enough (as per the Danish reports):

Assessment of 3-Nitrooxypropanol “3-NOP” as a feed additive for all ruminants for milk production and reproduction. Assessment finalised: 06/10/2022 … A request was received to provide a full risk assessment on the safety and efficacy of an additive (Bovaer ® 10) containing a minimum 10% 3-nitrooxypropanol, under Regulation (EC) No 1831/20031 under the category of ‘zootechnical’ additives, functional group ‘substances which favourably affect the environment’.

… Based on data from in vitro studies, two meta-analyses and three long-term efficacy trials, the AFFAJEG concluded that the product can be considered efficacious for reducing methane production in ruminants when fed daily at the proposed dose of 52.8 - 88 mg/kg of complete feed.

2.2.1. Safety for the target species The AFFAJEG evaluated two tolerance studies presented in the application. Study 1 aimed to find a dose range to inform Study 2 and to potentially establish a margin of safety. The applicant claimed that a margin of safety of 5 could be derived from this study, but the JEG challenged this claim based on shortcomings in its design and implementation. Study 1 used only 4 cows per group, which were given 0, 100, 500 and 1000 mg 3-NOP/kg feed DM for 90 days. The highest dose showed a reduced intake of feed and a reduced heart weight, with no pathological signs (haematology, clinical chemistry, and gross pathology at necropsy and histopathology of selected organs). It was considered that such a low sample size would be unlikely to yield reliable statistics, especially given that two cows, one from the top-dose group and one from the 500 mg group, were euthanised prematurely. Furthermore, NOPA was detected in the milk from 3 out of 4 cows from the control group. The Group did not consider this study valid for evaluating the tolerance of the target species to the additive. Study 2 used 20 cows per group, which were given doses of 3-NOP of 0, 80, 100, or 200 mg/kg feed DM for 56 days. Statistically significant differences were found in some haematological and biochemical parameters for all dose groups. These were within normal physiological ranges and without an associated dose response, therefore, were not considered to be adverse effects.

Is Bovaer another anti-fertility drug? And decreased liver ALT is associated with reduced muscle mass, B6 deficiency and chronic liver disease:

At the 200 mg dose, effects identified included decreased ovary size, decreased serum activities of ALT (alanine aminotransferase) and LDH (lactate dehydrogenase), and reduced feed and water intake. Feed and water intake vary with many factors and, since no behavioural or productivity changes (i.e., milk yield) were reported, the decrease in feed and water intake would not be considered an adverse effect. The decrease in ovarian size was not accompanied by histopathological change and it was concluded that it should not be considered an adverse effect of the study at the 200 mg/kg dose. The serum activities of LDH and ALT remained within the normal reference range and would not be considered an adverse effect. The Group concluded that the additive could be considered safe at a dose of 200 mg/kg and that a margin of tolerance of 2 could be established. 2.2.2. Safety for the consumer 2.2.2.1. Carcinogenicity The applicant presented a 2-year carcinogenicity study in Wistar rats in which benign mesenchymal cell tumours were reported in 4 out of 49 females at the top dose of 300 mg/kg bw/day of 3-NOP given orally. Based on these results, the original study report concluded there was evidence of carcinogenicity in female rats. However, an independent group of pathologists reanalysed the study’s slides and concluded that mesenchymal cell tumours were present in 3 out of 49 females at the top dose group, which was no longer statistically significantly different from the control group. … The AFFAJEG concluded that at the higher dose levels (300 mg/kg/day in females), the additive has the potential to cause mesenchymal cell hyperplasia and benign tumours. Due to the absence of malignant tumours and genotoxicity, it was concluded that the additive is not carcinogenic at the recommended inclusion rate and benign tumours occurred only above the NOAEL. More: https://acaf.food.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2023-04/RP1059_3NOP_CommitteesAdvice_Final.pdf

As per the introduction, there is no safe exposure threshold or dose for suspected genotoxic carcinogens.

Hypocalcemia

Whether human or bovine, we share many of the same pathological mechanisms.

I noted that calcium deficiency was mentioned in the video.

Paralysis is associated with acute calcium deficiency, so I reviewed the literature to determine whether 3-NOP could act as a calcium antagonist. Could this be contributing to some of the observed pathologies?

A couple of research papers showed that I may be on the right track. 3-NOP isn’t itself a calcium channel antagonist, but it was originally developed to improve the efficacy of calcium channel antagonists, i.e. a type of heart drug.

It was never a novel compound formulated by chemists solely to target methanogens. Its antibiotic properties (remember when they were bad?) were discovered later.

Gemini AI may occasionally scalp some useful papers, but by default, it will gaslight you with the approved narrative. Never rely on it (or other LLMs) as a primary source:

Gemini posting some bovine excrement

Apart from cancer risk and dysbiosis, this adds a pathological risk of cardiac arrhythmia and the observed cases of collapse.

Source papers

From “Effects of 3-nitrooxypropanol and varying concentrate feed proportions in the ration on methane emission, rumen fermentation and performance of periparturient dairy cows“ (2021) by Schilde et al.:

… Ogawa et al. (Citation1990) synthesised the substance 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP) by chemoselective reduction to improve the efficacy of calcium channel antagonists. Later it was discovered that 3-NOP, a mononitrate ester of 1,3-propanediol and structural analogue of methyl-coenzyme M (CoM), also specifically targets the active site of methyl-coenzyme M reductase (MCR) which catalyses the reduction of CoM and the release of methane during the last step of CH 4 formation in rumen archaea (Duin et al. Citation2016). More: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/10.1080/1745039X.2021.1877986

From “Impact of Zootechnical Additive of the Nitrooxypropanol to Minimize Methane Emission in Cattle: A Review” (2024) by Mshary et al.:

… As a possible intestinal CH4 inhibitor, a synthetic molecule called 3-NOP is a structural analogue of methyl-coenzyme M (Duval and Kindermann, 2012; Araújo et al.,2023), (Figure 1). The 3-NOP substance is synthesized by chemo selective reduction to improve the efficacy of calcium channel antagonists (Ogawa et al.,1990). More: https://journal.djas.uodiyala.edu.iq/index.php/dasj/article/view/9053/7355

From Ogawa et al. (1990):

The nitrooxy group (–ONO₂) in 3-NOP functions as a nitric oxide (NO) donor. One of the reasons that nitroglycerin tablets are taken during an angina attack is that they donate the vasodilatory NO, improving blood flow to the heart. Both are organic nitrates.

The next section discusses why feeding an animal organic nitrates may lead to various pathologies, including calcium imbalances and endolethial dysfunction.

Ruminants are particularly sensitive to nitrate toxicity, as rumen microbes convert nitrates such as 3-NOP into much more toxic nitrites, which was discussed in part 1.

The endothelial monolayer forms the innermost lining of all blood vessels and of the cardiac chambers, where it is known as endocardium. Endothelial cells provide a widespread interface that continuously perceives and integrates signals delivered by blood-borne humoral cues and by changes in shear stress and/or pulsatile stretch. Additionally, endothelial cells may sense even subtle alterations in local tissue microenvironment and/or in the signalling activity of neighbouring cells [1,2,3,4,5]. Endothelial dysfunction is, therefore, involved in the pathogenesis of life-threatening cardiovascular disorders, such as coronary artery disease, acute myocardial infarction, atherosclerosis, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, stroke, and, more, recently COVID-19 [3,6,7]. A spatio-temporal increase in intracellular Ca2+ concentration ([Ca2+] i ) is crucial to select the most appropriate endothelial response to the multiple inputs that are simultaneously delivered either from blood flow or from adjoining tissue [2,11,12,13]. Endothelial Ca2+ signals can adopt distinct waveforms, e.g., biphasic Ca2+ elevation or intracellular Ca2+ oscillations, to regulate a plethora of functions [2,14], such as vascular tone and blood pressure [15,16], vascular permeability [17,18], and repair [19,20], neurovascular coupling [4,21], platelet aggregation and blood coagulation [22], leukocyte infiltration [23], and angiogenesis [24]. From: “The Molecular Heterogeneity of Store-Operated Ca2+ Entry in Vascular Endothelial Cells: The Different roles of Orai1 and TRPC1/TRPC4 Channels in the Transition from Ca2+-Selective to Non-Selective Cation Currents” https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/4/3259

Dedkova & Blatter (2002) discussed how relatively high levels of NO can upset the calcium balance in bovines, and there is a homeostatic feedback mechanism between the two.

Nitric oxide synthase (NOS) is a family of enzymes which catalyse the production of nitric oxide. Free calcium helps to activate NOS and consequent NO release.

From “Nitric oxide inhibits capacitative Ca2+ entry and enhances endoplasmic reticulum Ca2+ uptake in bovine vascular endothelial cells”:

Autocrine effects: How a cell responds to signalling molecules that it releases and its own receptors bind to; a self-stimulating or self-inhibitory loop.

Paracrine effects: How cells respond to signalling molecules from nearby cells. Examples include growth factors such as VEGF and microRNAs (miRNAs).

… Our results demonstrate that in pulmonary artery endothelial cells, NO inhibits capacitative Ca2+ entry, reduces the peak of ATP-induced ER Ca2+ release and PMCA activity, and enhances filling and accumulation of Ca2+ into intracellular stores. The results suggest that autocrine and paracrine modulation of [Ca2+] i by NO exerts an important autoregulatory feedback on NO synthesis in vascular endothelial cells.

Autoregulation of NO synthesis in endothelial cells NO levels in stimulated endothelial cells typically do not exceed micromolar levels (Blatter et al. 1995; Nakatsubo et al. 1998), suggesting regulatory mechanisms that limit and terminate NO synthesis under physiological conditions. This is particularly important because excessive NO levels are detrimental to cells and have been implicated in various pathological conditions of the cardiovascular system. For example, high NO levels have been suggested to play a role in the hyporesponsiveness to vasoconstrictors observed in animals with septic shock (Julou-Schaeffer et al. 1990). An increased production of nitrogen oxides was also observed in vascular endothelium during early stages of hypercholesterolaemia concomitant with an upregulation of eNOS (Kanazawa et al. 1996).

Endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS) is a key enzyme that produces nitric oxide (NO) in the vascular endothelium, acting as a critical regulator of cardiovascular health.

Ca2+ plays a key role in the activation of eNOS and affects Ca2+ homeostasis in target cells of endothelial NO release (such as VSMCs). This raises the question of whether endothelial NO also influences [Ca2+] i regulation in endothelial cells themselves and thereby exerts autocrine regulation of its own synthesis. Few data are available on the effect of NO on endothelial [Ca2+] i regulation and the results are inconclusive. For example, it was shown that NO (applied in the form of SNP) could stimulate Ca2+ influx in porcine aortic endothelial cells (Berkels et al. 2000b). In contrast, NO dose-dependently decreased endothelin 1-stimulated mobilization of Ca2+ in microvascular endothelium from human brain (Chen et al. 1999), a response that was mimicked by cGMP and abrogated by inhibitors of guanylate cyclase or cGMP-dependent protein kinase.

Conclusion The effect of NO on Ca2+ regulation in endothelial cells is controversial. For example, in contrast to our data, it has been shown that endogenous NO can lower basal [Ca2+] i levels due to activation of Ca2+ extrusion by the PMCA in transfected endothelial cells with blocked IP 3 -dependent Ca2+ release and potentiate CCE in intact cells (Chen et al. 2000). More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2290138/

This imbalance doesn’t just affect the animal’s cardiovascular health, but may have systemic effects, especially during demanding transition periods, such as calving and when commencing milk production. Excessive NO is associated with systemic inflammation, death, and disease.

From “Differential intracellular calcium influx, nitric oxide production, ICAM-1 and IL8 expression in primary bovine endothelial cells exposed to nonesterified fatty acids” (2016) by Loaiza et al.:

Background Nonesterified fatty acids (NEFAs) are involved in proinflammatory processes in cattle, including in the increased expression of adhesion molecules in endothelial cells.

Results Myristic (MA), palmitic (PA), stearic (SA), oleic (OA) and linoleic acid (LA) rapidly increased Ca2+ i . The calcium response to all tested NEFAs showed an extracellular calcium dependence and only the LA response was significantly inhibited until the intracellular calcium was chelated.

Background The levels of nonesterified fatty acids (NEFAs) in bovine plasma increase during transition periods, such as after calving and during early lactation [1]. During these stages, a negative energy balance is generated, which is mainly characterized by an increased release of NEFAs from adipose tissues into the plasma [2]. Elevated plasma NEFA concentrations have recently been related to the incidence of metabolic and infectious bovine diseases, including fatty hepatitis, metabolic ketosis, mastitis, and endometritis, which cause high economic losses to the cattle industry worldwide [2, 3]. Therefore, NEFAs directly affect tissue/organ functions, and even more importantly, indirectly affect the bovine innate immune system, as previously reported [4].

LA increases nitric oxide (NO) production To assess whether NEFAs affect NO production in the endothelium, we exposed BUVECs to MA, SA, PA, OA, or LA and evaluated the cells for NO production using DAF-FM signals. Only LA significantly increased the DAF-FM fluorescence intensity in BUVEC monolayers. As illustrated in Fig. 4a, the DAF-FM signal increased approximately 1.5-fold in LA-exposed BUVECs compared with the signal in cells treated with vehicle (DMSO).

Discussion The NEFA levels in blood plasma are particularly elevated during the transition period in dairy cattle, when lipids are strongly mobilized from the adipose tissues to the bloodstream, with plasma concentrations increasing from the basal level of 0.1 mM to 0.7–2 mM [1, 25–27].

LA: Linoleic acid (rapeseed, canola), is prone to oxidation and presents an inflammatory cardiovascular risk to humans, too, even at low concentrations.

LA and organic nitrate-induced nitric oxide cause endothelial calcium imbalance and promote elevated levels of proinflammatory cytokines, hence the risk of Bovaer making this worse.

Whilst transient NO may be beneficial due to vasodilation, sustained exposure to nitrates in food promotes harmful inducible NO production.

A positive correlation between NO production and increased pro-inflammatory cytokine levels (TNF-α, IL-6, IL-17, IL-12, and interferon-γ) were reported in patients with IBD. From “Overview of cytokines and nitric oxide involvement in immuno-pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel diseases“ (2016) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4986402/

… This study has demonstrated that single NEFAs alone, at low concentrations of 0.3 mM, increase the intracellular calcium response in primary bovine endothelial cells, inducing different molecular pathways involved in the endothelial cell activation process.

LA is one of the most abundant NEFAs, and is also the worst for promoting NO production; rapeseed oil in cattle feed puts the animal at increased risk of inflammation during transition periods. Bovaer could further tip the scales in favour of calcium imbalance and inflammation at this time.

In naturally occurring acute systemic coliform mastitis linoleic acid and oleic acid were the most abundant NEFA, suggesting that specific fatty acids can be involved in inflammation and innate immunity, and to be relevant as risk factors during the transition period [28].

… We also evaluated the NO response in NEFA-exposed bovine endothelium, because NO is a well-known indicator of inflammation [37]. All NEFAs were evaluated, but only LA increased NO in the endothelial cells. This response was dependent on both calcium and eNOS. There is evidence that eNOS activity is dependent on Ca2+/calmodulin [38], and it is probable that the increase in NO is a secondary effect after the interaction of eNOS with Ca+2/calmodulin. Both NO and eNOS actively participate in the regulation of vascular tone and are therefore important intracellular enzymes, especially in microvascular hyperpermeability [39]. There is some evidence that increased levels of NO in endothelial cells produce proinflammatory profiles, which might lead to metabolic diseases. LA induces reactive oxygen species (ROS) and the overproduction of NO after an increase in calcium, causing peroxynitration in endothelial cells [40].

… Massive lipid mobilization leading to an increase in plasma NEFAs is observed in cows around parturition, causing an increased incidence of metabolic and infectious diseases, including laminitis, endometritis, and mastitis [1–4]. The exposure of bovine endothelial cells to NEFAs increases the expression of the proinflammatory cytokines IL-6 and IL-8 and the adhesion molecules ICAM-1 and VCAM-1 [6]. It has also been postulated that the excessive accumulation of NEFAs during chronic inflammatory responses might increase TNFα, IL-6, and IL-1β expression by activating NF-κB in adipocytes and macrophages. These cytokines are thought to link the metabolic state and the inflammatory response, usually in the postpartum period within the uteri of cows [3, 4].

Introducing a high dose of organic nitrates to a bovine’s diet disrupts the microbiome and lipid profiles. What could possibly go wrong?

European farmers are finding out the hard way.

In conclusion:

… These results indicate that the responses of endothelial cells to individual NEFAs are highly variable. Recently, it has been demonstrated that there is an association of LA enhancement in plasma and milk in naturally occurring acute systemic coliform mastitis [52]. Therefore, the increase in total NEFAs that is described as risk factor for the onset of proinflammatory process that occur during transition periods in cattle, should be revised carefully in the future. Further studies are required to determine whether other individual NEFAs participate in the bovine proinflammatory responses in vivo during the transition period and in other NEFA-dependent disorders in cattle. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4766702/

Related: Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) sources and food quality

Where does the problematic linoleic acid originate from in the cow? We know that during transition periods, it gets transported from the adipose (fat) stores.

CLA exists in the form of around 28 different isomers, but the relative health benefits of different isomers are either controversial or yet to be determined.

From “Potential strategies to enhance conjugated linoleic acid content of milk and dairy products: A review” (2024) by Gebereyowhans:

Conjugated linoleic acid is a collective term that represents for all the CLA isomers, defined by two conjugated double bonds in different geometric (i.e., cis or trans) and positional locations. Up to the present time, there are about 28 known isomers of CLA [1]. Of those, cis-9, trans-11 CLA and trans-10 cis-12 CLA are the most abundant isomers representing approximately 85 % and 10 %, respectively, of all the naturally occurring CLA isomers [2]. The cis-9, trans-11 CLA and trans-10 cis-12 CLA are also considered to be the most essential isomers associated with health benefits. A number of human trials and meta analysis reported positive correlation between CLA supplementation and reduction in cardiovascular diseases. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11492441/

Bovine cis-9, trans-11 CLA is associated with beneficial cardiovascular properties when consumed in beef or milk, and cows obtain most of this from their diet—either through eating dietary precursors rich in LA, such as grass and alfalfa, or through feed supplements.

The problem with adding CLA to the cows’ diet via supplements is that the nutritional quality of milk and beef is inferior to that from grazing, and supplementing with Bovaer makes things worse.

From “Conjugated linoleic acid content and fatty acids profile of milk from grazing dairy cows in southern Chile fed varying amounts of concentrate“ (2016) by Marin et al.:

Bovine milk represents an important source of nutrients rich in energy, high-quality protein, minerals, and vitamins for human nutrition (Gurbuz Citation2009). Fat represents the greatest energy source provided by this milk, and fat composition is determined primarily by the nutritional composition of a cow’s diet (Bauman & Griinari Citation2003). Milk fat encompasses primarily saturated fatty acids (SFAs) (Jenkins et al. Citation2008). Because of the relationship between SFA and cardiovascular disease, milk fat is considered a risk factor for human health. Nevertheless, the presence of essential polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) has been associated with positive impacts on human health (Belury Citation2002; Benjamin et al. Citation2015). CLA has been shown to possess hypocholesterolemic and anti-atherogenic properties (reducing the amount of cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein); to have an immunostimulant effect (increasing immune response by promoting T-cell proliferation and increasing the IgA secretion and macrophage function against certain cancers); and to have an antioxidant role and participate in the reduction of body weight by increasing lipolysis and reducing fat deposits in tissues (Benjamin et al. Citation2015). CLAs occur in varying isomers but predominantly present with cis-9, trans-11 structure. Although CLA occurs in small amounts in vegetable oils, the meat and milk of ruminants contain particularly high concentrations, varying between 0.5% and 2% of total lipids (Bauman & Griinari Citation2003; Jenkins et al. Citation2008). CLAs are mainly synthesized in the rumen, representing an intermediary product of linolenic acid biohydrogenation; consequently, it is also called rumenic acid. Vaccenic acid (18:1, trans-11) is synthesized in the rumen and is subsequently transported through the bloodstream and converted to CLA in the liver and mammary gland. The process consists of the desaturation of carbon 9 by the desaturase enzyme present in the cells of the mammary gland and/or liver of ruminants, and its transformation to CLA (cis-9, trans-11 isomer) (Jenkins & McGuire Citation2006; Harvatine et al. Citation2008). The best natural sources of CLA for human consumption are ruminant meat and dairy products, and the most important factor influencing CLA concentration in these products is the animals’ diet (Dhiman et al. Citation2005).

Grazing animals tend to provide food which is richer in the “good” CLA than those fed silage, hay, and supplements. It’s one of the reasons I prefer to use grass-fed butter. It’s richer in carotenoids, butyric acid and vitamin K2.

Pastures are rich in linolenic acid, which represents 48–56% of total fatty acid content; corn silage is rich in linoleic acid. Alfalfa hay is also high in linolenic acid; however, a significant portion of unsaturated fatty acid is oxidized during the drying process. As a result, grazing animals should produce milk with higher CLA concentrations as compared to animals with diets rich in silage, hay, and concentrate supplements (Dannenberger et al. Citation2005; Harvatine et al. Citation2008). Dhiman et al. (Citation2005) reported that grazing animals presented 500% greater CLA concentrations in their milk as compared to animals fed diets containing 50% concentrate and 50% conserved forage.

Here we have the problem, as by adding oilseed crops to their diet, you introduce potentially “bad CLA”. Although this doesn’t change the isomer fractions in the cow, it’s less nutritious for the animal, leading to less nutritious meat and dairy products:

Another factor increasing the amount of CLA in milk is the incorporation of oilseed crops in animals’ diets (Dhiman et al. Citation2005; Jenkins & Harvatine Citation2014). These seeds and their oils (soybean, sunflower, canola, peanut, etc.) are rich in linoleic acid and linolenic acid (linseed), precursors to CLA in the rumen (Jenkins & McGuire Citation2006; Slots et al. Citation2009). There is evidence that a dairy cow’s energy balance affects milk fatty acid profile. Marin et al. (Citation2010) and Melendez et al. (Citation2016) found that cows with ketosis (determined by measuring beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB)) produced milk with lower CLA. Increasing PUFA content, mainly omega-3 and CLA in animal products, may contribute to greater dietary intake and generate positive effects on human health. Considering the variety of grazing production systems present in southern Chile, it is of paramount benefit to compare CLA content in milk from grazing cows receiving varying amounts of concentrate supplement. This study hypothesized that cows fed diets supplemented with a greater quantity of concentrate would produce milk with lower CLA content than cows with greater grazing activity and lower concentrate consumption.

4. Discussion … The hypothesis was confirmed by the results of this study: Group B (high grazing, lower concentrate) produced milk with 46% higher CLA as compared to Group A (lower grazing, higher concentrate). Although the association between diet and CLA milk content has been well established in many other studies worldwide (Dannenberger et al. Citation2005; Dhiman et al. Citation2005; Morales et al. Citation2010), this report is one of the first in Chile to find that increased grazing produces higher milk CLA content. The results of this study support those reported by Morales et al. (Citation2015), who found that cows in south Chile produced milk with 50% higher CLA content when grazing and receiving mixed feed, as compared to those receiving total mixed ration diets.

TL;DR: Seed oil CLA supplements lead to poor-quality milk.

From “A Supplement Containing Trans-10, Cis-12 Conjugated Linoleic Acid Reduces Milk Fat Yield but Does Not Alter Organ Weight or Body Fat Deposition in Lactating Ewes“ (2010) by Sinclair et al.:

Abstract Conjugated linoleic acids (CLA) have been demonstrated to be a potent inhibitor of milk fat synthesis in ruminants, but effects on carcass composition and organ weight are unknown. Our objectives in this experiment were to determine the dose response of ruminally protected CLA on the performance, organ weight, and fatty acid (FA) composition of early lactation dairy ewes. Twenty-four multiparous dairy ewes were fed a basal diet for 10 wk that was supplemented with a lipid-encapsulated CLA at 1 of 3 levels: no CLA (control, CON), low CLA (L-CLA), or high CLA (H-CLA) to supply 0, 1.5, or 3.8 g/d, respectively, of both trans-10, cis-12 and cis-9, trans-11 CLA. Dry matter intake was not affected (P > 0.05) by dietary treatment. Ewes fed H-CLA had a 13% higher milk yield compared with those receiving either CON or L-CLA. Compared with CON, milk fat yield (g/d) was 14 and 24% lower in ewes fed L-CLA or H-CLA, respectively. Supplementing ewes with CLA did not affect carcass or organ weights, carcass composition, or organ FA content. Compared with ewes receiving the CON diet, CLA supplementation had little effect on the FA composition of the Longissimus dorsi, although cis-9, trans-11 and trans-10, cis-12 CLA were increased in ewes receiving H-CLA. The current findings are consistent with the view that the energy spared by the CLA reduction in milk fat content was mainly partitioned to milk yield and there was no evidence of organ hypertrophy or liver steatosis.

The cow’s digestion and metabolism respond negatively to this slop:

… Conjugated linoleic acids (CLA)9 are produced in the rumen as intermediaries in the biohydrogenation of linoleic acid by bacteria (1). Much attention has focused on the effects of the trans-10, cis-12 CLA isomer on milk fat depression (MFD) in dairy cows, where it is well established that there is a dose response and a maximum inhibitory effect on milk fat synthesis of 50% (2). More recently, 2 other isomers, trans-9, cis-11 CLA and cis-10, trans-12 CLA, have also been demonstrated to have potent MFD effects in dairy cows (3, 4). The MFD response to trans-10, cis-12 CLA has been demonstrated in other ruminants, including caprines (5, 6) and ovines (7, 8). … CLA supplements have been shown to reduce body fat or body fat depots in several species, including mice, rats, pigs, and humans, and this effect is due to the trans-10, cis-12 CLA isomer (10).

FIGURE 1. Daily milk fat content ( A), milk yield (B ), and milk fat yield ( C) of ewes fed the CON diet or diets supplemented with 1.5 (L-CLA) or 3.8 g/d (H-CLA). Values are means, n = 8; SEM = 2.5 g/kg, 76.1, and 6.1 g/d, respectively.

Compared with ewes receiving the CON treatment, CLA supplementation had little effect on the FA composition of the LD, except for cis-9, trans-11, which was increased in ewes receiving H-CLA, and trans-10, cis-12 CLA and 22:6(n-3,) which were increased in ewes receiving L-CLA or H-CLA (Table 4). In contrast, there was an incremental increase in the content of trans-11 18:1 and a decrease in cis-9 16:1 in the heart muscle, perirenal fat, and liver in ewes that received CLA. In addition, there was a dose-dependent increase in the liver content of 18:0 and cis-9 18:1 and a decrease in 20:4(n-6) in ewes that received supplementary CLA. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S002231662207136X

Increased seed oil trans-10, cis-12 CLA in ewes is a concern, as this would translate to inferior meat and dairy quality: less healthy CLA, with a greater fraction of bad CLA.

In this study, the authors expected trans-10, cis-12 CLA to reduce insulin resistance (IR) (a good thing for avoiding type 2 diabetes), but they actually found it made IR worse!

It also reduced “good HDL” (High-Density Lipoprotein), as a coup de grâce.

From “Treatment With Dietary trans10cis12 Conjugated Linoleic Acid Causes Isomer-Specific Insulin Resistance in Obese Men With the Metabolic Syndrome“ (2002) by Riserus et al.:

OBJECTIVE—Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) is a group of dietary fatty acids with antiobesity and antidiabetic effects in some animals. The trans10cis12 (t10c12) CLA isomer seems to cause these effects, including improved insulin sensitivity. Whether such isomer-specific effects occur in humans is unknown. The aim of this study was to investigate whether t10c12 CLA or a commercial CLA mixture could improve insulin sensitivity, lipid metabolism, or body composition in obese men with signs of the metabolic syndrome. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS—In a randomized, double-blind controlled trial, abdominally obese men (n = 60) were treated with 3.4 g/day CLA (isomer mixture), purified t10c12 CLA, or placebo. Euglycemic-hyperinsulinemic clamp, serum hormones, lipids, and anthropometry were assessed before and after 12 weeks of treatment. RESULTS—Baseline metabolic status was similar between groups. Unexpectedly, t10c12 CLA increased insulin resistance (19%; P < 0.01) and glycemia (4%; P < 0.001) and reduced HDL cholesterol (−4%; P < 0.01) compared with placebo, whereas body fat, sagittal abdominal diameter, and weight decreased versus baseline, but the difference was not significantly different from placebo. The CLA mixture did not change glucose metabolism, body composition, or weight compared with placebo but lowered HDL cholesterol (−2%; P < 0.05). CONCLUSIONS—These results reveal important isomer-specific metabolic actions of CLA in abdominally obese humans. A CLA-induced insulin resistance has previously been described only in lipodystrophic mice.

Also consider the “clinical consequences” of incorporating seed oil supplements in cattle feed:

Considering the use of CLA-supplements among obese individuals, it is important to clarify the clinical consequences of these results, but they also provide physiological insights into the role of specific dietary fatty acids as modulators of insulin resistance in humans. More (paywalled): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12196420/

When tested on rats, researchers found that CLA supplementation leads to cardiac damage and dyslipidaemia. This is mostly due to the effects of oxidation.

The effects of CLA on cardiac tissue surprised the authors.

From “Conjugated linoleic acid and cardiac health: Oxidative stress and energetic metabolism in standard and sucrose-rich diets“ (2008) by Diniz et al.:

The adverse effect of conjugated linoleic acid on serum lipids was related to its oxidant property. Reactive oxygen species react with protein moieties to produce oxidation states, thus diminishing the cellular uptake of lipids from the blood (Schaffer, 2003). Therefore, conjugated linoleic acid, enhancing the lipid hydroperoxide and diminishing total antioxidant defences, delayed serum lipoprotein metabolisms, having adverse effects on lipid profile. Judging from our experimental data, this surprising effect of conjugated linoleic acid was reflected in cardiac tissue. The enhanced myocardial lipid hydroperoxide and in lipid hydroperoxide/total antioxidant defences ratio indicated oxidative stress in C-CLA and S-CLA rats (Table 4). There are a number of possible mechanisms by which conjugated linoleic acid could increase the myocardial oxidative stress. This could be due to increased postprandial-carbohydrate oxidation, decreasing the mitochondrial membrane fluidity (Novelli, 2005), uncoupling of mitochondrial chain-membrane oxidative phosphorylation, thus inducing changes in trans-membrane potential (Cocco et al., 1999), or due changes in biological antioxidant defence system. It includes SOD that catalysis the destruction of O 2 - by dismutation and hydrogen peroxide formation, catalase and GSH-peroxidase that catalyse the conversion of hydrogen peroxide to water.

In conclusion, the present study brought new insights on conjugated linoleic acids, since conjugated linoleic acids, isomers c9, t11 and t10, c12 presented an undesirable pro-oxidant effect and induced metabolic changes in cardiac tissue. Because the majority of the metabolic conditions, leading to cardiac dysfunction remain clinically silent and become manifest only when cardiac alteration is effectively installed, conjugated linoleic acid intake for weight loss and abdominal adiposity reduction can have long-term effects on cardiac health. Nevertheless, despite its effect on body weigh in sucrose-rich diet condition; dietary conjugated linoleic acid supplementation may be disadvantageous because it can lead to oxidative stress and dyslipidemic profile. More (paywalled): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18054909/

Breaking news: hydrogen sulphide poisoning

As with the Covid experimental mRNA gene agent death shots, none of these potential mechanisms of harm excludes the others. It may be that all—or even none of them—play their part to a lesser or greater degree.

Once I heard of potential hydrogen sulphide ( H 2 S) poisoning, the next step was to review the literature to find out what might be going wrong with some of the cattle. It turned out to be quite a well-known and researched area. Indeed, it should have been expected to some degree.

This story broke just after I’d completed my literature review:

Trials to start on link between sulphur content in feed, metabolic issues and Bovaer By Stella Meehan January 26, 2026 Data analysis carried out by independent non-profit research organisation SEGES Innovation in Denmark has suggested that Bovaer, in combination with high sulphur content in the feed ration, increases the risk of metabolic disorders in cows. Research was undertaken after many farmers in Denmark complained of negative results within their herds after feeding the methane-inhibiting feed additive Bovaer to the cows’ diet. Since January 1, 2025, all conventional dairy farmers in Denmark with more than 50 cows are required to reduce methane emissions by adjusting their feed. The Danish Dairy Farmers’ Association previously told Agriland that the feed additive had been used in “relatively few herds in the spring, without significant changes in the cows’ appetite or welfare in most cases”. Around 1,400 herds, out of Denmark’s total of about 2,000, are believed to have started administering Bovaer around October 1 last year. A spokesperson for dsm-firmenich, the company that developed Bovaer said: “We are actively engaging with the relevant organisations to ensure that all these concerns are fully investigated and properly addressed. “In previously reported cases, Bovaer was not identified as a contributing factor to the health concerns raised.” Sulphur According to the data analysis by SEGES Innovation, a large proportion of the sulphur content of feed rations comes from rapeseed meal and rapeseed cake. “There is therefore reason to suspect that the combination of Bovaer and a high proportion of rapeseed products increases the risk of dairy producers experiencing more metabolic disorders in their herd,” the research outlines (translated to english).

Roll out the toxic product first, and do the proper safety trials later:

Farmers who use rapeseed products exclusively as a protein source, SEGES Innovation recommends that you wait to feed Bovaer until the autumn of 2026, as it is expected that the risk assessment regarding the combination of Bovaer and high sulphur content will be investigated in trials this spring (2026). Alternatively, farmers are advised that they can consider replacing rapeseed products completely or partially with soy meal. “It should be emphasised that the data analysis cannot say anything conclusive about causal relationships between Bovaer and the sulphur content in the ration. “The data analysis is based on a relatively large number of herds and with high statistical probability. Due to a precautionary principle, SEGES has chosen to present the results,” the report outlines. Analysis The analysis is based on 200 large breed herds that have indicated that they have not changed feed materials in connection with starting with Bovaer. Correlations between feed ration parameters and the experience of using Bovaer have been analysed by SEGES Innovation researchers. 92 feed ration parameters have been studied in the form of nutrients, minerals, vitamins, energy, filling and protein values. These have been calculated in the feed assessment system NorFor. The analysis shows that the sulphur content of the ration is significantly higher (2.62 vs 2.48g/kg DM) in the feeding plans of herds that have indicated an increased incidence of feeding and metabolic disorders.

Not only “bad CLA”, but excessive sulphur too:

Rapeseed products Sulphur is found especially in rapeseed cake and rapeseed meal and typically accounts for 50-60% of the sulphur content in a cow’s feed ration when rapeseed is the primary protein source, according to SEGES Innovation. In rations with a high corn silage content, 70%+ of the sulphur can come from rapeseed products. Sulphur is found especially in the amino acids cysteine ​​and methionine. The data analysis combined with symptoms from cows in practice, leads to a hypothesis that Bovaer in combination with high sulphur content may be a direct or contributing cause of the sick cows that dairy farmers have reported. Bovaer increases the availability of hydrogen in the rumen, while rapeseed products contribute sulphur. The combination of hydrogen and sulphur can lead to the formation of hydrogen sulphide ( H 2 S), which is a toxic gas for cows and humans. SEGES stated that there is little literature on hydrogen sulphide measurements on cows fed Bovaer and sulphur/rapeseed products, and it is therefore not known for sure whether this is the explanation for some of the incidents observed in some herds. The risk of feeding Bovaer and rapeseed products is expected to be investigated more thoroughly in trials at Aarhus University (AU) in the spring of 2026. https://www.agriland.ie/farming-news/trials-to-start-on-link-between-sulphur-content-in-feed-metabolic-issues-and-bovaer/

Another case of poison first, and ask questions later.

The last highlighted paragraph correlates with what I found in the literature, but I can add more detail.

The first research into H 2 S production in ruminants was conducted back in 1953:

3. Hydrogen Sulfide Production Pathway in Rumen 3.1. Hydrogen Sulfide Production in Rumen The production of H 2 S in the rumen is depending on the availability of sulfate reduction by ruminal sulfate-reducing bacteria. In the rumen, so many bacteria, fungi and protozoa are present, some bacteria are sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB) and these bacteria are anaerobic. These bacteria can reduce sulfate into hydrogen sulfide in the rumen of the animals [19], and the reaction is demonstrated in Figure 1. Lewis et al. (1954) [18] verified that in the rumen of sheep, sulfate could be reduced into hydrogen sulfide. It was also confirmed in the in vitro trial that substance-reducing particles in fermentation broth could be reduced by the use of numerous sources, for example, ethanol, glucose, malic acid, citric acid and lactic acid. Though in 1960, the first strain of SRB was isolated, research on sulfate reduction in the rumen was conducted during the 1953.

Increasing levels of sulphate in the diet do not increase the numbers of SRBs, but it does increase their ability to reduce sulphates to H 2 S:

Desulfovibrio is SRB major strain that was found in the rumen by Howard et al. [20]. Cummings et al. (1995) [21] conducted research on steers fed high sulfate diet and concluded that there was no upsurge of SRB population, but the capability to decrease sulfate in the rumen was boosted. Figure 1. Sulfur-reducing bacteria use the sulfate to produce hydrogen sulfide. More: https://encyclopedia.pub/entry/2223

Severe H 2 S poisoning leads to polio in ruminants, technically “polioencephalomalacia”.

You read that right, screwball European net-zero policies are very likely leading to cases of non-viral, sulphur-induced poliomyelitis (S-PEM) in our herds.

From 2020, by Shah et al:

Production of Hydrogen Sulfide by Fermentation in Rumen and Its Impact on Health and Production of Animals … Hydrogen sulfide and its different ionic forms are highly toxic forms of sulfur. In the rumen, microbes produce sulfide—and if the diet contains more sulfate—the microbes produce a greater quantity of sulfide. In the rumen, dietary sulfur can be compressed into hydrogen sulfide. Hydrogen sulfide is a type of gas and its accumulation in ruminants may create some kind of toxic effects on the animals. It may cause some disorders, such as poliomyelitis [12].

H 2 S is no joke:

In ruminants, poliomyelitis causes neuropathological conditions, leading to neural metabolic disorders, as, change in the level of thiamine, water deprivation, sodium ion toxicosis, higher intake of the sulfur and lead poisoning [13]. Hence it is important to regulate the production of hydrogen sulfide in the rumen.

2. Hydrogen Sulfide Toxicity in Rumen Hydrogen sulfide’s effects on respiration are similar to that of hydrogen cyanide [14]. Hydrogen sulfide and its ionic particles are extremely lethal and have an strong effect on animals. Rumen fermentation produces hydrogen sulfide, which is quickly absorbed through the intestinal wall and making animal sensitive to the toxin hydrogen sulfide. The production of hydrogen sulfide depends on the sulfur concentration in the diet [15]. If the sulfur is provided to animals in the form of sulfate—or the concentration of sulfur in the diet is greater—the microorganisms in rumen use the sulfate to synthesize sulfides, which increases hydrogen sulfide levels in the rumen of the animals. This extreme absorption and production of sulfide in rumen causes a toxicological effect on the health of the ruminants [16]. Abe et al. (1996) [17] reported that hydrogen sulfide may act in the brain as a neuromodulator. Gould et al. (1997) [13] also stated that usually, when the concentration of hydrogen sulfide exceeded 2000 mg/L it may cause the poliomyelitis, and death may occur if animals are not cured timely. Many studies also reported that greater production of hydrogen sulfide levels could cause sulfur-induced poliomyelitis (S-PEM) in animals. Lewis et al. (1954) [18] reported that hydrogen sulfide concentration below 471.2 mg/L in rumen did not cause toxic and side effects on the health of animals.

By suppressing the polar bear-killing methanogens with Bovaer, you promote the cow-killing sulphate-reducing bacteria (SRB). These proliferate in preference to methanogens as they are much more efficient at metabolising the free hydrogen ions:

3.2. Sulfide-Reducing Bacteria and Methanogens Relationship in the Rumen There is an interactive and competitive relationship among methanogens and SRB. SRB and methanogens compete with each other for the requirement of the hydrogen for metabolism through anaerobic reactors [24]. Correspondingly, in the rumen, as SRB reduce sulfate to sulfide and methanogens reduces CO 2 to produce CH 4 . SRB can also competitively attach to hydrogen ions. In the rumen, SRB’s compatibility with methanogens depends mainly on the sulfate levels [25,26]. If sulfate levels exceed a certain concentration in the rumen, the production of methane can be decreased. Nevertheless, when the concentration of sulfate becomes very low, a mutually beneficial and symbiotic association develops through hydrogen generation among methanogens and SRB, signifying ‘interspecific transfer of hydrogen. Reducing the level of sulfates in the rumen by SRB can make SRB a source of hydrogen sink [27]. Taking into account the two considerations of thermodynamics and matrix affinity, SRB has an advantage in competing with methanogens for hydrogen [28]. However, few studies have shown that methanogens cannot contest with SRB for hydrogen, though SRB and methanogens coexist [29,30]. The absolute benefit of SRB in the use of hydrogen is similarly verified by the kinetic parameters of the potential difference. The hydrogen ion is more inclined towards SRB, since the energy provided by the sulfates is greater. SRB has a low value of usable critical level for hydrogen relative to methanogens. Hence, the lower level can be used by SRB as opposed to that of methanogens. More: https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9717/8/9/1169

It’s ironic that the same Scottish government that approved the construction of a Bovaer factory near Glasgow also knows and posted about the risks of toxicity:

ABB supplies automation system for cattle feed additive facility to support methane reduction goals Press release | Zurich, Switzerland | 2025-05-22 ABB awarded contract to provide automation hardware and software for a major methane-reducing cattle feed additive production facility

Site will manufacture a fast-acting additive – licensed in more than 65 countries – that will help reduce the amount of methane cattle emit

Project supports global efforts to reduce the amount of methane released into the atmosphere ABB has been selected to supply automation and electrical systems by animal nutrition and health specialist dsm-firmenich, as part of a project to develop a cattle feed additive production facility at Dalry, 40 kilometers west of Glasgow in Scotland, to support methane reduction goals in the livestock sector. ABB’s solutions will improve engineering efficiency, operator effectiveness and asset utilization. The site will increase global production of Bovaer®, dsm-firmenich’s innovative methane-reducing feed additive for cows and cattle that has been researched and developed for more than 15 years. More: https://new.abb.com/news/detail/125790/abb-supplies-automation-system-for-cattle-feed-additive-facility-to-support-methane-reduction-goals

In 2023, the Scottish Government posted this review of the technologies. Their advisors do know the risks:

Reducing emissions from agriculture – the role of new farm technologies This research identified and evaluated technologies which could offer carbon savings in Scottish agriculture which are not currently in use but could be brought to market within 20 years. A shortlist of technologies were explored in greater detail to identify candidates for accelerated development.

On nitrate and sulphate toxicity:

Alternative sinks for hydrogen Sulphate Like nitrate, reduction of sulphate is thermodynamically favourable and will remove hydrogen from the rumen. Like nitrate, the amount of sulphate that can be added before issues of toxicity arise is limited, placing a ceiling on the amount of methane that can be prevented. Toxicity is due to the end product of sulphate reduction, hydrogen sulphide, which is inhaled after eructation from the rumen, leading to the condition polioencephalomalacia.

Safer probiotics could have been developed instead of Bovaer, but weren’t:

Novel nitrate oxidising sulphide reducing bacteria, with the potential to minimise ruminal accumulation of both nitrite and hydrogen sulphide (both undesirable), have been identified, but little seems to have been done to develop them as viable probiotics for the purpose of methane mitigation. Distillers’ grains contain a higher level of sulphate than other concentrate ingredients. One opportunity to use sulphate to deliver a small but real reduction in methane is to recognise its contribution when formulating concentrate feeds using distillers’ grains.

Bovaer 10 is only referred to in passing, as it was already being marketed at the time of writing:

A2. Other Feed Supplements Functional Group : Livestock Management and Production: Sub-Functional Group: Feed Management ; Feed Supplements Overview The following feed supplements are close to or on the market and are not considered further in this review: Product name Bovaer 10 Active principle 3-nitrooxypropanol Supplier DSM Nutritional Solutions, CH Regulatory category Feed Additive Regulatory status Authorised for lactating ruminants (EU) Not yet authorised in UK

Bonus side effect from statins

Did you know that statins can modify both the ruminant and human microbiome, the effect being to suppress methanogens?

Will they mandate statin prescriptions to save the planet?

The overview of statins in gut microbiota. Statins enter the intestine and affect the abundance of gut microbiota; meanwhile, the gut microbiota could predict statins response or adverse events. Statins could produce secondary metabolites (TMAO/BAs/SCFAs) by different mechanisms. Gut microbiota play a key role in the treatment and side effects of statins. Finally, statins-induced changes of gut microbiota are associated with individual differences. BA: bile acid, FGF15: fibroblast growth factor 15, FXR-SHP: farnesoid X receptor-small heterodimer partner, PXR: pregnane X receptor, SCFAs: short-Chain Fatty Acids, TMAO: trimethylamine oxide. Created by Figdraw. “A gut feeling of statin” (2024) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11540068/

I might need to research Part 3.

Returning to the government document, this is an antibiotic property of statins. Did your doctor tell you this?

Statins It has been known for several years that statins (e.g., lovastatin, mevastatin) inhibit the enzyme HMG-CoA reductase that is rate-limiting to the biosynthesis of a key component of the methanogen cell membrane (interestingly, this same pathway is involved in cholesterol synthesis, explaining the medicinal use of statins to prevent hypercholesterolaemia). Abrego-Gacia et al. (2021) reviewed six in vivo studies in which statins reduced methane yield by an average of 19%. Statins came from various sources, which may explain the wide variation in response in methane yield (from +3% to –42%). Use of the same high purity statin preparations used in human medicine as feed supplements is probably unaffordable. However, statins are produced by various fungal species which can be grown quite simply on agricultural residues through solid-state fermentation.

You could produce your own statins for non-human use quite cheaply, for better or worse, but then there would be no commercial incentive for those with their snouts in the trough.

Pigs (Three Different Ones) by Pink Floyd (11m 12s. Sound up):

While this may offer a route to low-cost, home-produced supplements (especially suitable for use in developing countries), it may also be a disincentive to the development of supply chains of commercial supplements, especially as prior art (dating back to at least the publication of Miller and Wolin, 2001) is an obstacle to the protection of intellectual property (patent and commercial applications exist for the use of statins to suppress enteric methane in humans, and in environmental bioremediation). The production of statin-rich fermentation products under controlled industrial conditions, offering appropriate quality control, has not, to our knowledge, been explored. More: https://www.gov.scot/publications/reducing-emissions-agriculture-role-new-farm-technologies/pages/7/

To conclude the discussion part of this review, in 2022, Zhao & Zhao posted a useful deep dive into different methane-reducing strategies and their competing mechanisms.

Targeting methanogens or promoting SRBs are the leading technologies, but misuse of the former can lead to the poisoning of your herd through the latter, as many farmers are now discovering:

Decreasing ruminal methane production through enhancing the sulfate reduction pathway Abstract … H 2 is the primary substrate for CH 4 production in the processes of ruminal methanogenesis. Sulfate reducing bacteria are able to compete with methanogens for H 2 in the rumen, and consequently inhibit the methanogenesis. Enhancing the ruminal sulfate reducing pathway is an important approach to mitigate CH 4 emissions in ruminants.

2. Methanogenesis in the rumen … There are three pathways for CH 4 production in the rumen (Fig. 2). Firstly, CO 2 is reduced successively to CH 4 by H 2 as the primary electron donor through formyl, methenyl, methylene and methyl intermediates and 1 mol of CH 4 and 2 mol of H 2 O can be produced from 1 mole of CO 2 and 4 mol of H 2 . The reduction of the carbon moiety involves 7 steps catalyzed by a number of unique cofactors and enzymes (Haque, 2018). The CO 2 –H 2 reduction is the predominant pathway of CH 4 production in the rumen and accounts for about 82% the CH 4 production (Ellis et al., 2008). … Of the three pathways for the CH 4 production in the rumen, it could be found that inhibiting the CO 2 –H 2 reduction processes is most important because most of the ruminal CH 4 is produced through the pathway. Fig. 2. Simplified methanogenesis pathways and related methanogens genera in the rumen. Modified based on Honan et al. (2021) . 3. Potentials of inhibiting ruminal methanogenesis through enhancing the sulfate reduction pathway Except for the pathway of CO 2 –H 2 reduction, other pathways for H 2 disposal also exist in the rumen, such as propionate production, reductive acetogenesis, sulfate reduction, nitrate/nitrite reduction and fumarate reduction (Fig. 3).

As discussed in part 1, despite its known toxicity, 3-NOP does indeed produce toxic nitrite (NO2) as a metabolite—a reminder that Bovaer-10 may be harmful to the animal through multiple pathologies.

Molecular docking suggested that 3-NOP preferably binds into the active site of MCR in a pose that places its reducible nitrate group in electron transfer distance to Ni(I). With purified MCR, we found that 3-NOP indeed inactivates MCR at micromolar concentrations by oxidation of its active site Ni(I). Concomitantly, the nitrate ester is reduced to nitrite, which also inactivates MCR at micromolar concentrations by oxidation of Ni(I). “Mode of action uncovered for the specific reduction of methane emissions from ruminants by the small molecule 3-nitrooxypropanol” (2016) https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1600298113

Fig. 3. Ruminal fermentation of carbohydrates and H 2 disposal ways. Modified based on Lan and Yang (2019) .

Ruminal SRB can produce sulfide mainly using lactate and sulfate as the substrates, even though other carbon sources can be utilized. Then, sulfide can combine with H 2 to produce H 2 S (Suttle, 2010). About 70% to 85% of H 2 S eructated from the rumen can be inhaled (Pogge, 2016) and may be absorbed into blood to cause polioencephalomalacia (PEM), which is the syndrome of S toxicity at high S intake.

Because SRB require H 2 to reduce sulfate to sulfide and methanogens require H 2 to reduce CO 2 to produce CH 4 , the most important relationship between SRB and methanogenesis is the competition for H 2 . The ability of SRB in the competition for H 2 with methanogens in the rumen mainly depends on sulfate levels (Jiang et al., 2010; Singh and Lin, 2015). Increasing sulfate level in the rumen can improve the capacity of SRB to be a H 2 sink (Bryant et al., 1977). Table 1 shows that the dissimilatory sulfate reduction by SRB is thermodynamically more favorable (ΔG = −21.1 kJ/mol H 2 ) than hydrogenotrophic methanogenesis (ΔG = -16.9 kJ/mol H 2 ) (Ungerfeld et al., 2015).

As touched on earlier, you could use less pathogenic probiotics, but some of these have their drawbacks:

Some SRB are versatile organisms that possess the ability to oxidize H 2 S to sulfate and prevent the accumulation of toxic levels of H 2 S (Dröge et al., 2005). A newly isolated group of SRB, known as Fusobacterium, decreased the 72 h CH 4 production by 62% in in vitro rumen fermentation without H 2 S accumulation (Paul et al., 2011). Thus, selecting specific SRB that have the ability to oxidize H 2 S is a promising strategy to decrease the ruminal CH 4 production. Nitrate-reducing-sulfide-oxidizing bacteria (NR-SOB) are a subset bacterial group that can use sulfide as the electron donors for nitrite ammonification (Hubert and Voordouw, 2007). However, the presence of NR-SOB is limited in the rumen due to the low concentration of ruminal sulfide. It was reported that ruminal SRB Wolinella succinogenes have physiological similarities with NR-SOB Sulfurospirillium deleyianum, which are able to use sulfide as an electron donor for their growth (Simon, 2002). More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405654522000221

Although Lund’s original paper is paywalled, research using nitrates in the diet reveals toxic effects that mirror what farmers are seeing in many of their cows: Reduced milk yields and changes in dry matter intake (DMI) lead to weight loss.

The cow eats less concentrate and may try to compensate by eating more pasture, but this carries fewer calories per unit volume, and there is a limit to how much the cow can physically eat.

Wyngaard et al. discuss several possible reasons for this:

Effect of dietary nitrate on enteric methane emissions, production performance and rumen fermentation of dairy cows grazing kikuyu-dominant pasture during summer (2018)

3.3 Dry matter intake and enteric methane emissions Body weight of cows decreased linearly (P=0.034), while pasture DMI increased linearly (P=0.002) with increasing dietary nitrate addition (Table 5). The high nitrate diet fed to cows resulted in a greater (P=0.006) pasture DMI compared with cows fed either the control or low nitrate diets. Conversely, cows fed the high nitrate diet had a lower (P<0.001) concentrate DMI compared with cows on the other two treatment diets. Concentrate DMI decreased linearly and quadratically (P<0.001) with increasing dietary nitrate addition. Total DMI was, however, unaffected by treatment. Individual NDF intake as % of BW increased linearly (P=0.004) with increasing dietary nitrate addition, and was greater (P=0.014) for cows on the high nitrate diet than cows on the control diet, but similar to cows on the low nitrate diet. Total DMI as % of BW tended to increase linearly (P=0.085) with increasing dietary nitrate addition. … Although individual total DMI was unaffected by nitrate supplementation in the current study, it was observed that the high nitrate diet decreased concentrate DMI and milk yield, while pasture DMI increased correspondingly. Both van Zijderveld et al. (2011) and Olijhoek et al. (2016) reported that total DMI and milk yield were unchanged by addition of nitrate (21, and 6 to 23 g of nitrate/kg of DM, respectively) in TMR diets fed to dairy cows that were gradually adapted to nitrate. On the contrary, Lund et al. (2014), Peterson et al. (2015), and Klop et al., (2016) reported that total DMI decreased by 11%, 27%, and 5%, respectively, when nitrate was fed at 20, 21, and 21 g/kg of DM, respectively.

Gradual adaptation helps, but does not eliminate weight loss.

Taking the most conservative figure, a 5% reduction may not sound much, but many farms operate on slender margins; this may be the difference between remaining a going concern and relying on subsidies to avoid bankruptcy:

… What also needs to be mentioned is the production profitability ratio which demonstrated a high level of dispersion. It was negative for first-quartile (i.e. Slovakian, Finnish, Czech, Estonian, Hungarian, Latvian and Swedish) farms which means they would generate a loss without production subsidies. The dispersion was much smaller for milk production profitability and for income per dairy cow. In the population surveyed, the average values of these ratios were EUR 0.13 per kg and ca. EUR 792 per cow, respectively. … In some of the key producers of the Union milk market, including France and Poland (Table 2), milk production results in a medium-poor income situation, and is characterized in particular by a negative production profitability ratio. Their poor economic performance, especially that of milk producers based in France – one of the Union’s leading milk producing countries, is also confirmed in findings from other research. Skarżyńska (2017) demonstrated that the average incomes of a French nonsubsidized farm in 2010–2013 was even lower than those of Polish farms (a total of EUR 5,500 vs. EUR 8,400). The amounts of income specified above are significantly different from what is recorded in countries such as the UK and the Netherlands (ca. EUR 40,000) and Italy (over EUR 60,000). Meanwhile, the payment for labor in French dairy farms was lower than in Poland (with EUR 3,300 per FWU vs. 1008 Income Situation of Dairy Farms in European Union Countries: A Synthetic Approach EUR 4,800 per FWU). In turn, instruments of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, especially operating payments, had a significant impact on the increase in farm incomes. With payments included, incomes of French farms were 2.5 times higher than in their Polish peers but remained no less than twice smaller than those recorded in British and Italian farms. “Income Situation of Dairy Farms in European Union Countries: A Synthetic Approach“ (2021)

However, it should be noted that cows from the study of Lund et al. (2014) were not adapted to nitrate, whereas it is unclear whether cows from the study of Peterson et al. (2015) were adapted to nitrate or not. Cows in the study of Klop et al. (2016) were, however, gradually adapted. Furthermore, Hegarty et al. (2013) demonstrated that by not gradually adapting beef cattle to a nitratebased diet (9.5 g of nitrate/kg of DM), DMI, average daily gain and carcass weight were lower compared with cattle fed a urea-based diet. These authors reported that a lower DMI imposed by dietary nitrate addition signifies one of the symptoms related to sub-acute nitrate toxicity. Therefore, it is clear that animals need to be gradually adapted to nitrate to avoid negative effects on DMI and animal production. This is supported by Lee and Beauchemin (2014) who reported that dietary adaptation is essential to sustain high levels of DMI and animal production when feeding nitrate especially at levels greater than 25 g of nitrate/kg of DM. Cows in the current study were gradually adapted to nitrate diets. Although blood methaemoglobin was not measured during this study, it can be said that nitrate toxicity was unlikely to be the cause of the observed reduction in concentrate DMI. Another explanation 25 for the decrease in DMI might be due to the bitter taste of nitrate resulting in a reduced palatability of the nitrate containing feed (Bruning-Fann and Kaneene, 1993). Even in encapsulated form, the addition of nitrate to TMR diets resulted in sorting against nitrate (Lee et al., 2017). Thus, the observed decrease in concentrate DMI in the current study without affecting total DMI is, in part, explained by the organoleptic properties of nitrate. Possible flavourants for nitrate containing diets, especially in concentrate form, deserve further study. Cows on the high nitrate diet increased their pasture DMI in an attempt to compensate for the decrease in concentrate DMI. Pasture substitution was reversed. However, unsupplemented pasture, irrespective of digestibility, is unable to supply sufficient energy to meet the requirements of high producing dairy cows (Bargo et al., 2003), because pasture DMI in dairy cows is limited by several factors such as rumen fill (Boudon et al., 2009). Therefore, the observed increase in pasture DMI in the current study was inadequate to supply the energy lost by the partial refusal of concentrate. Although ME intake was unaffected by nitrate addition in the current study, a numerical difference in ME intake of 4 MJ/cow per d was evident between the control and high nitrate groups. Given the cow production parameters in the current study a ME margin of 4 MJ/cow per d could result in approximately 1 kg difference in milk yield (NRC, 2001), therefore partially explaining the observed decrease in milk yield for cows on the high nitrate diet. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0377840118307624

Bovaer might have been researched for 15 years, but nobody wanted to test whether cows sensibly avoided food containing the stuff until this Danish study was announced in early 2025:

New project to investigate whether Bovaer impacts cows’ welfare 4 February 2025 by ANIVET Kommunikation The addition of Bovaer to the feed makes dairy cows more climate-friendly and is part of the Danish government's plan to reduce the environmental impact from agriculture. But what does Bovaer mean for cow welfare? A new AU project will investigate this.

What does Bovaer mean for cow welfare? During the project, the researchers will follow the cows’ activities, lying behavior, social behavior, and comfort behavior. Meanwhile the cows’ feed intake and feeding behaviour will also be measured using automatic feed bins. The researchers will also investigate whether dairy cows will avoid feed with added Bovaer if given the choice. This is done by giving the cow the option to eat feed with and without the additive. Cows are able to avoid feed additive that make them feel uncomfortable, by associating this discomfort this with feed characteristics, such as taste or location. This behaviour can be used in behavioural tests to investigate whether cows will avoid certain feedstuffs or additives, or certain concentrations of them. First of its kind Up until now, studies of the effects of Bovaer have focused on the additive’s effect on the animals’ methane emissions and performance. This project is the first to investigate whether Bovaer affects animal welfare. Studies done at Aarhus University have shown a reduction in feed intake, while other studies show no change. “Reduced appetite and feed intake can be caused by several factors, and it can be a sign of discomfort. Therefore, there is reason to investigate whether Bovaer has a negative impact on animal welfare,” says project leader Professor Margit Bak Jensen. More: https://dca.au.dk/en/current-news/news/show/artikel/new-project-to-investigate-whether-bovaer-impacts-cows-welfare

In case you're wondering what they found, the study period unfortunately ends in 2028, long after Bovaer has been inflicted on farmers, and huge factories built to churn the stuff out.

3.0 Parting shots

3.1 German Eco-loons disable remote starts

I can’t decide whether they are mentally ill and lack critical thinking skills or are just conflicted. This sort of nonsense only works if these King Canutes can also ban frost, snow, misty windows, and vehicle warm-up times.

Or would they rather you make off in haste, wiping out old ladies in the street as you go?

It’s also a taste of the dystopian social justice that we have been warned of, as they can use technology to control your life for ideological reasons.

Used up all your carbon credits this week? Too bad. You ain’t going nowhere, pal.

Germany Forces Lexus To Deactivate Remote Start With Over-The-Air Update Monday, Jan 19, 2026 - 10:45 AM BILD reader Stephan P. from Berlin is plagued by a problem with the stand-alimonization of his Lexus – and he is not alone in the problem Germany - whose chancellor just admitted they made a 'serious strategic mistake' chasing green unicorns when they shut down their nuclear plants - has just forced Lexus to deactivate the remote start feature which pre-warms an owner's car so they don't freeze their nethers off first thing in the morning in the winter. Toyota spokesman Ralph Müller confirmed the measure, telling BILD that the pre-heating feature, which was previously free via MyToyota or Lexus Link Plus apps - is now deactivated on all combustine-engine vehicles across the country, as legislators consider remote engine warm-up “unnecessary running” that creates “avoidable exhaust pollution.” What’s more, Toyota has used remote access to disable the function to comply with the order, protecting owners from potential penalties by German authoritarian regulatory enforcers. The feature is still available on pure EVs and plug-in hybrids, which allows for cabin heating without starting the combustion engine. https://x.com/MyLordBebo/status/2011712915963859403 As Gadget Review notes further, Car idling bans stem from Germany’s broader assault on fossil fuel heating systems. This crackdown connects to Germany’s Building Energy Act, requiring 65% renewable energy in new heating systems by 2024. The law aims to phase out gas and oil heating by 2045, but critics highlight massive costs and slow adoption rates—gas still heats 56% of Germany’s 43 million apartments. Coalition plans to reform the controversial “heating law” by February 2026 promise more flexibility and technology openness. But car owners are collateral damage in this green transition, where authorities apparently can’t distinguish between heating a building and de-icing a windshield. Your luxury car just became the latest battlefield in Europe’s climate wars, where bureaucrats decide which buttons work in your own vehicle. The real question isn’t whether remote start causes pollution—it’s whether you still own the features you bought. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/germany-forces-lexus-deactivate-remote-start-over-air-update#google_vignette

3.2 EU escalates its crusade against agricultural productivity

Not content with poisoning cattle with Bovaer, they also have pigs and poultry in their crosshairs.

You are the carbon they wish to eliminate.

The EU’s Green Crackdown Threatens European Industry Amid Deindustrialization Submitted by Thomas Kolbe Monday, Jan 26, 2026 - 07:00 AM Brussels and Berlin are increasing regulatory pressure on European industry. With the tightening of the EU Industrial Emissions Directive, agriculture is now moving even further into the crosshairs of climate regulation. That the EU is increasingly isolating itself on the international stage seems to concern no one.

Regulatory Pressure by Design Specifically, the new EU directive will place roughly 30 percent of poultry and pig farms under industrial emissions regulation. As if the sector were not already on the brink of collapse under existing regulatory pressure, the next attack on these operations is now being orchestrated. Across the EU, about 50,000 operations will be required to implement binding environmental management systems, audited on cycles of one to three years. In Germany alone, 13,000 facilities are subject to EU compliance. Farms with at least 1,200 fattening pigs or 700 breeding sows, as well as poultry operations with around 40,000 broilers or 21,400 laying hens, will now be direct targets of the tightened rules. Under the threat of heavy fines of at least three percent of EU-generated annual revenue for violations, the European Union is attempting to enforce the Green Deal by brute force. The goal is to ensure the reduction of harmful emissions in air, water, and soil, while promoting resource efficiency and a decarbonized circular economy by 2050. For German Environment Minister Carsten Schneider (SPD), the directive’s tightening is a cause for celebration. He cited the policy’s successes over the past decade, which have already led to significant CO₂ reductions and fostered greener production in Europe. That technological progress primarily arises from competition and market-driven dynamics hardly factors into today’s political central planning. High ideological fortresses have been erected, completely obscuring the view of economic reality. For affected farms, the implementation means one thing above all: a massive increase in documentation, approval, and compliance obligations. They will now be subject to regular emission measurements and detailed reporting, which will be submitted to state environmental authorities and fed into EU-wide registers and public portals—suddenly, transparency matters. This transparency requirement creates intense public pressure on farms to comply swiftly and fully, regardless of how the additional costs will be financed. Industry experts estimate compliance costs—for example, ammonia emission reductions—between €100,000 and €500,000 per barn, depending on size and technology. If BAT requirements (“Best Available Techniques”) must be retrofitted annually, these burdens can quickly escalate into millions. Previously, the EU directive applied mainly to sectors such as chemicals, steel, cement, refineries, and energy facilities, targeting primarily large installations with high emissions and throughput. Government officials repeatedly stress that the tightened regulatory pressure applies only to large operations. In reality, both the Supply Chain Act and the new directive create significant pressure along entire supply chains. Large companies are forced to pass their environmental obligations onto smaller suppliers, extending inspection and compliance mechanisms across the entire value chain. Political Paralysis Remarkably, European politics remains unfazed by the ongoing deindustrialization of its economic base, stubbornly defending its course. More: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/eus-green-crackdown-threatens-european-industry-amid-deindustrialization

3.3 A cancer pandemic rings Big Pharma’s cash registers

Now, what if you could convince the majority of the population that a cancer-promoting, contaminated gene therapy agent was actually a life-saving necessity?

@weldeiry I am pleased to share the peer-reviewed published manuscripts by Kuperwasser and El-Deiry “COVID vaccination and post-infection cancer signals: Evaluating patterns and potential biological mechanisms” and El-Deiry “Hypothesis: HPV E6 and COVID spike proteins cooperate in targeting tumor suppression by p53” both published today but censored due to cybercriminial attack on the @Oncotarget @OncotargetJrnl website. The authors are happy to share the full PDFs with any interested reader upon request by email.” https://x.com/weldeiry/status/2007496380265238618?s=20

Ethical Skeptic @EthicalSkeptic Across all major cancer-tracking indices - diagnosis rates, treatment expenditures, public and institutional attention, and mortality - a clear and consistent signal is observable. All four inflected in temporal concurrence following the introduction of mRNA vaccination.



The signal is not “skyrocketing.” Hyperbolic language should be treated with caution; it is frequently cited in rhetorical flak by less-than-honest actors.



In systems terms, this cancer signal is coherent and persistent, with increased Shannon entropy in the cancer-type distribution—indicating a shift away from dominance by historically primary cancers toward a broader array of secondary and less common types, increasingly observed in younger age brackets compared to just seven years ago.



What makes this signal concerning is the combination of factors: the rise in less common cancers, their novel prevalence among traditionally less-susceptible cohorts, and the signal’s overall magnitude.



As a system-level phenomenon, it exceeds—by a wide margin—the corresponding signals historically associated with tobacco exposure or the introduction of agricultural pesticides.



This is how it should be framed. https://x.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/2015586948576915800

Cancer Drugs Drive Nearly One-Fifth Of Pharma Sales Monday, Jan 12, 2026 - 09:15 AM The global pharmaceutical industry’s revenue is increasingly concentrated in a handful of high-value drug classes, with oncology, diabetes/obesity treatments and immunology leading the charge. As Statista’s Tristan Gaudiat details below, according to estimates from Statista Market Insights, cancer drugs alone generated over $217 billion last year, making oncology the largest therapeutic segment, driving nearly one-fifth (18 percent) of all pharmaceutical sales. You will find more infographics at Statista Antidiabetic medicines rank second, with estimated sales of over $85 billion in 2025, contributing 7 percent to global market revenues. Some of the top-grossing drugs include Merck’s Keytruda, an immunotherapy for multiple cancers with almost $30 billion in revenue in 2024, as well as Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic/Wegovy, used for diabetes treatment and weight loss, and bringing in more than $10 billion annually for their parent companies. https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/cancer-drugs-drive-nearly-one-fifth-pharma-sales

3.4 Not dementia or a brain tumour, but chronic vitamin deficiency

This should be basic stuff. I immediately thought of B-vits, as these are essential for maintaining a healthy nervous system.

‘I thought my brain fog was dementia until I discovered it was a vitamin deficiency’ It was a cold, dark, wintery night in October 2018 when Katrina Burchell was commuting from her job as a solicitor in London to her home in Hertfordshire. Burchell, feeling tired and confused, accidentally boarded the wrong train and when it reached the end of the line in north London, she found herself alone on a dark platform, miles from home. “It was the third night in a row I had got on the wrong train,” she says. “When I eventually stepped off the train I was completely lost and confused. The train driver took one look at me, and realised something was wrong. “He kindly took me back to the main station, and while he did so I explained I had pins and needles in my hands and feet and felt tired and confused. He looked worried and concerned and asked me why I wasn’t getting any treatment. His last words to me were, ‘You deserve to be listened to. Do not leave the doctor’s office until they agree to help you.’” For some years, Burchell had been grappling with debilitating brain fog and fatigue. She was concerned it was a sign of dementia or a brain tumour, but wasn’t getting any answers from her GP. A few days later Burchell had a referral appointment with a haemotologist, and with the train driver’s words in her head, she told the doctor she was not leaving until things were sorted. Soon after she was diagnosed with pernicious anaemia, an autoimmune condition that affects your stomach and is the most common cause of vitamin B12 deficiency. Burchell, now 60, says her main symptom of fatigue had been present for as long as she could remember: “My mother used to say, ‘if you go to bed any earlier you will meet yourself getting up’. When I was 19, I went to see my GP and described my fatigue and some gastric problems I’d been having, and he diagnosed me with IBS [irritable bowel syndrome]. He told me it was very common, nothing could be done, and I’d just have to live with it.” Her GP also tested her B12 and iron levels, but while both were low, they were within the normal range (she says if she were tested now, new guidelines would show her to be deficient). Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that helps maintain the health of our cells, metabolism, and DNA production. … However, in 2004 after another blood test her GP diagnosed her with pernicious anaemia and put her on 12-weekly injections of B12. Burchell feels she was “under treated”, and should have had a higher dose (she eventually did in 2018), and wasn’t monitored. By this point, Burchell was still tired and had nerve damage in her fingers and the soles of her feet, meaning she couldn’t feel them – which made her clumsy. In July 2010, she fell down the stairs of a London bus and broke her hand. At the local hospital they gave her gas and air for hours, which nobody linked to lowering her B12 levels further. At this point, Burchell changed her job to one where she could work from home, stopped running, developed anxiety attacks and became largely bed bound, unable to stay awake for more than seven hours a day. In 2014, she was taken to A&E with chest pains and diagnosed with severe iron deficiency anaemia and developed bladder and bowel incontinence and barely left her house. Soon afterwards she read about pernicious anaemia online and asked her GP whether her symptoms were connected to that. She was told they were not. After seeing the haematologist in 2018 her condition was finally taken seriously and treated properly. She now gets injections every eight weeks, but more in between if needed. “He was angry with my GP and kept apologising for how long I had been suffering.” In 2019, Burchell began volunteering at the Pernicious Anaemia Society and took on the role as chief executive after its founder retired. “Better awareness and education about vitamin B12 in primary care is vital, as is a change in attitude to the importance of vitamin deficiencies,” she says. Burchell says she hears stories from other sufferers with similar stories: “A lot of medical gaslighting goes on, especially with autoimmune diseases,” she says.

See here:

“Part of the problem is that B12 deficiency isn’t on the curriculum for GPs. They don’t look holistically at a patient’s overall nutrition or health, or family history. They just look for one symptom and want to treat it with a prescription. “If I can save just one person from going through what I went through, it would mean the world to me.” More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/i-thought-my-brain-fog-was-dementia-until-i-discovered-it-was-a-vitamin-deficiency/ar-AA1vo8ni

4.0 Concluding remarks

Not content with degrading the nutritional profile of milk through pasteurisation, we can now add concerns about adulteration. Low-level contamination does not guarantee safety, particularly when evaluated under the Precautionary Principle, and the multi-hit theory of cancer.

Given the widespread exposure and the increasing number of immunocompromised individuals due to previous public health mandates, this risk is fundamentally unacceptable.

Negative impacts on the health of livestock, with evidence of reduced milk and meat yields, also lead to the conclusion that the experimental rollout of Bovaer-10 needs to be halted. There is no positive side to its use, as the climate change argument has been demonstrated to be spurious in so many ways.

Footnote: Pasteurisation

Hat tip to a friend who mentioned the politics which principally led to reduced milk nutritional value through pasteurisation. As discussed in part 1, and as seen in everyday politics, if it’s something that people like Lord Rothchild are pushing, then it’s unlikely to be in your favour.

Note the snake oil salesman’s techniques:

Urgency.

Compulsion (the customer cannot determine their own lifestyle choices or risk-weighting).

Quoting the support of various groups, despite not being specialists in animal husbandry, microbiology, or food production

Misleading fatality stats, taken out of context.

Linking raw milk to every other serious disease under the sun.

Ignoring TB testing of cattle (which actually began in 1860), hygienic practices, and the health status of consumers. We aren’t all equally at risk, and you could say the same about at-risk groups and some cheeses, raw egg, fish, meat or probiotics.

Ignoring the health and immune benefits of raw milk.

From Hansard (the official, edited verbatim report of debates and proceedings in the UK Parliament).

PASTEURIZATION OF MILK. HL Deb 10 April 1946 vol 140 cc643-75643 §2.41 p.m. §LORD ROTHSCHILD rose to call the attention of His Majesty’s Government to 644the urgent need for compulsory pasteurization of milk in as many parts of the United Kingdom as is practicable; and to move for Papers. The noble Lord said: My Lords, in spite of your Lordships’ well-known indulgence towards beginners, I imagine there are few who do not feel considerable apprehension on the occasion of their maiden speech in this Chamber. I feel this particularly because there are so many noble Lords who are better qualified to speak on the Motion in my name than I am. Nevertheless, I am fortified to a certain extent by the fact that the Motion has the backing of a number of learned institutions such as the British Medical Association, the Society of Medical Officers of Health, the Joint Tuberculosis Council, the Royal College of Surgeons and the Royal College of Physicians. It will not be necessary for me to say much about the benefits of pasteurized milk or, as it is known in these days, heat treated milk. Your Lordships are aware that a large number of people die each year through drinking milk contaminated with the bovine tuberculosis germ. I will not weary your Lordships with statistics, but will merely mention that if all the members of this House were killed twice a year—and I think your Lordships will agree that this would be a matter of some gravity—the number of deaths would be of the same order as that caused in the United Kingdom by drinking raw milk contaminated with the germ of tuberculosis. I need not remind your Lordships that the number of casualties from this germ far exceeds the number of deaths; but no precise figures are available to me on this point, though the number of casualties has been estimated at about five times the number of deaths. If we put the number of deaths per year at 1,600, the number of casualties will be between 7,000 and 8,000. These casualties, which require months of hospital treatment, are a source of misery and anxiety to their families and grave expense to the State. §Of course tuberculosis is not the only disease caused by drinking raw milk contaminated with germs. Undulant fever claims an unknown number of victims each year—un-known because it is a difficult disease to diagnose—while outbreaks of typhoid and paratyphoid fever, dysentry, food poisoning, scarlet fever, and diphtheria 645are known to be caused from time to time by the drinking of raw milk. More: https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/lords/1946/apr/10/pasteurization-of-milk

Without writing a whole new review, a quick fact check exposes some of the lies, and this undermines his key, dramatic “TB deaths” narrative, even allowing for the effects of pasteurisation.

If you are healthy, it’s very difficult to die from bovine TB, and since 1953, most people in the UK have been given the BCG vaccine. Yet pasteurisation remains compulsory to this day for sales which aren’t direct from the farm gate.

If you are immunocompromised, your doctor will have already advised you to avoid certain foods due to the risk of contracting a serious GI tract infection.

HM Government Bovine TB: Reducing the Risk of Human Infection: Information for farmers … Humans and M. bovis TB caused by M. bovis is diagnosed in a very small number of people in the UK every year. The majority of cases are in people over 65 years old (and who drank infected unpasteurised milk in the past) or in those of any age who picked up the infection abroad. The number of human TB cases due to M. bovis infection is closely monitored by Public Health England, Public Health Wales and Health Protection Scotland. Overall, human TB caused by M. bovis accounts for less than 1% of the total TB cases diagnosed in the UK every year (the main cause of TB in humans is from Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the human TB bacterium. Those working closely with livestock and/or regularly drinking unpasteurised (raw) milk have a greater risk of exposure. More: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/5a7ffcd340f0b62302690d57/Bovine_TB_and_M_bovis_information_for_farmers_2015.pdf

The last point is that pasteurisation increases the risk of milk being contaminated later with certain pathogenic bacteria, which grow better with reduced bacterial competition, when compared to raw milk.

I’m not saying to ban pasteurisation, but to give the consumer the option of buying raw milk wherever pasteurised milk is sold.

Until then, making your own organic kefir remains one of the better alternatives:

SPC: Standard Plate Count, an estimate of the total number of viable aerobic bacteria in a sample.

PASTEURIZED MILK Pasteurized milk has an initial microflora that consists primarily of thermoduric bacteria and spores such as Bacillus , Micrococcus, Lactobacillus, Microbacterium, Corynebacterium, Streptococcus, Enterococcus, and Arthrobacter spp. Large numbers of these microorganisms in the raw milk supply can contribute significantly to the SPC of pasteurized products. Most thermoduric bacteria grow slowly in refrigerated milk and are outgrown by gram-negative psychrotrophic bacteria (Pseudomonas, Flavobacterium, and Alcaligenes spp. as well as some members of the coliform group) that contaminate pasteurized milk after pasteurization. In the absence of psychrotrophic bacteria or if large number of thermoduric bacteria survive pasteurization, certain thermodurics, particularly psychrotrophic sporeforming Bacillus spp., can grow and cause spoilage (e.g. sweet-curdling). Spoilage by gram-negative bacteria results in fruity, rancid, bitter, and unclean flavors. Generally, populations in excess of 106 per mL are required before flavor defects are detectable. For maximum shelf life, refrigerated storage should be below 4ºC. Bacteria related to foodborne illness are destroyed by proper pastaurization. Recent outbreaks of salmonellosis and listeriosis in pasteurized milk have been linked to post-pasteurization contamination. Post-pasteurization contamination with L. monocytogenes and Yersinia enterocolitica is of major concern to the dairy industry since these organisms grow at refrigeration temperatures. More: https://www.bcnlabs.com/diary-products

