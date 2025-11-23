DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis
6d

Appalling. TYVM for your continued activity on our behalf.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rainbow Roxy's avatar
Rainbow Roxy
2d

Thanks for writing this, it clarifies a lot. The neurodevelopment aspect for kids is trully concerning. This really builds on your previous work challenging conventional wisdom. Very insightful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Doorlesscarp953
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture