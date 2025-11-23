En français: (Sélectionnez votre langue en haut de la page) https://doorlesscarp953-substack-com.translate.goog/p/literature-review-toxicology-of-acetaminophenpar?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp&_x_tr_hist=true

1.0 Introduction

… These laboratory studies demonstrate that the target organ for toxicity in neonates is the central nervous system, not the liver, and demonstrate that if paracetamol had been tested using current guidelines, it would never have been approved for use in children. From: “Paracetamol (acetaminophen) use in infants and children was never shown to be safe for neurodevelopment: a systematic review with citation tracking“ (2022) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9056471/

Acetaminophen/paracetamol is the most widely used drug of the world. At the same time, it is probably one of the most dangerous compounds in medical use, causing hundreds of deaths in all industrialized countries due to acute liver failure (ALF). … The history of the discovery of paracetamol starts with an error (active against worms), continues with a false assumption (paracetamol is safer than phenacetin), describes the first side-effect ‘epidemy’ (phenacetin nephropathy, drug-induced interstitial nephritis) and ends with the discovery of second-generation problems due to the unavoidable production of a highly toxic metabolite of paracetamol N-acetyl-p-benzoquinone imine (NAPQI) that may cause not only ALF and kidney damage but also impaired development of the fetus and the newborn child. It appears timely to reassess the risk/benefit ratio of this compound. From: “Acetaminophen/paracetamol: A history of errors, failures and false decisions“ (2014) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25429980/

Not needing much of an introduction, Acetaminophen (C8H9NO2) is the generic name of an ingredient of many well-known brands, including Paracetamol, Tylenol, Panadol, Aceta, and Tylenol Extra Strength.

The original patent for "paracetamol” expired in 2007, but newer patents exist with later expiration dates for specific formulations, dosages, and combination products.

It is used systemically as a treatment for a wide range of conditions, including:

Back Pain

Chiari Malformation

Chronic Pain

Dengue Fever

Eustachian Tube Dysfunction

Fever

Headache

Muscle Pain

Neck Pain

Pain

Plantar Fasciitis

Sciatica

Transverse Myelitis

It’s also useful for reducing the amount of opioids needed after surgery, for example, post-caesarean (Ng et al., 2019) and oncologic breast surgery (Alsaadi et al., 2024).

The global market for acetaminophen is huge. In 2024, it was valued at $10.6 billion, and is expected to appreciate to $14.1 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

Upstream active pharmaceutical ingredient capacity is concentrated in a handful of Asia-based chemical manufacturers, whereas downstream finished branded dose production is spread across a range of multinationals and private-label companies.

The most important feature is that it’s sugar-free.

The pediatric market is exploited by providing acetaminophen in liquid formats, with dosing syringes and child-resistant caps.

Oral administration accounts for 87% of global revenues. Rectal and intravenous use accounts for most of the balance.

The purpose of this Substack is not to advise you whether to take the product or not; it is so that, whatever your choice, you have informed consent. As ever, I consult representative peer-reviewed literature or preprints and present the research findings.

Thus, this is not a work of opinion; it aims to stick objectively to facts gained through the scientific method.

That doesn’t mean that these are definitive; such findings are always open to discussion, and further research is often warranted. But if such questions are unresolved, the precautionary principle should apply.

Precautionary principle The precautionary principle is an approach to risk management, where, if it is possible that a given policy or action might cause harm to the public or the environment and if there is still no scientific agreement on the issue, the policy or action in question should not be carried out. However, the policy or action may be reviewed when more scientific information becomes available. The principle is set out in Article 191 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). The concept of the precautionary principle was first set out in a European Commission communication adopted in February 2000, which defined the concept and envisaged how it would be applied. https://eur-lex.europa.eu/EN/legal-content/glossary/precautionary-principle.html

Emphasis is mine in bold, and some passages are lightly reformatted for legibility on portable devices.

2.0 Discussion

2.1 History of analgesics

The forerunners of acetaminophen were discovered by accident. Phenacetin provided a convenient way for drug manufacturers to consume cheap by-products from dye manufacturing. It proved to be a popular, ill-fated way to meet Swiss watch production targets. Acetaminophen was thought, mistakenly, to be a much safer alternative. That perception remains to this day.

Brune et al. (2014) provide an excellent reference piece:

Acetaminophen/paracetamol: A history of errors, failures and false decisions 1. Discovery by error and serendipity 1.1 Acetanilide In 1884, an important discovery took place in Strasbourg (Germany, later France). At that time, the medical clinic of Strasbourg was headed by the famous professor Adolf Kussmaul. Two young assistants, A. Cahn and P. Hepp, asked his advice on how to treat a patient who suffered from many ailments, among those fever and worm infestation (Cahn and Hepp, 1886). Kussmaul suggested to try naphthalene, which had been recommended as an intestinal antiseptic (Sneader, 1985). The two young physicians followed the advice and were disappointed by the result – most ailments remained, including the worms. Much to their surprise, they observed, however, that the fever of the patient fell shortly after the administration of the putative naphthalene. The two physicians wondered why the antipyretic effect had not been described before. Researching the source of the ‘naphthalene’, they learnt that (the local) pharmacy had provided them with acetanilide (Fig. 1) instead of naphthalene – an error with long-lasting consequences! Figure 1. Aniline and its metabolites (adapted and modified from Prescott, 1996 ). Consequently, Cahn and Hepp tested acetanilide in rabbits and dogs (at that time, an animal ethics request was not needed) (Cahn and Hepp, 1886). They observed reliable but short-lasting antipyretic activity. Both species did not suffer from (visible, acute) toxicity. The young physicians then dared to try acetanilide in 24 patients (certainly without informed consent). They were excited as all of them showed a reduction of fever. Acetanilide turned out as effective as phenazone, which had been successfully put to the marketplace two years before (Filehne, 1884).

A metaphor for Big Pharma dumping toxic by-products on the market:

1.2 Phenacetin It is to be credited to O. Hinsberg (1913) to have synthesized phenacetin (Fig. 1). Together with a pharmacologist from Freiburg, A. Kast, he showed that the new compound worked as acetanilide but was less toxic (Hinsberg, 1913). In addition, it could be produced at low costs, as Bayer and other companies were flooded with large amounts of para-nitrophenol, which is a by-product of the production of dianisidine (needed to produce the new synthetic ‘aniline dyes’). C. Duisberg (1913, director of Bayer) reported that Bayer was searching for customers of the useless para-nitrophenol. He states that it was pure luck (Duisberg, 1913) that O. Hinsberg together with A. Kast found that phenacetin can be produced easily from para-nitrophenol and that it is both more effective and safer than acetanilide.

Paracetamol was the main active metabolite of phenacetin and was responsible for its analgesic effects:

The situation changed in 1946 when American scientists reinvestigated the phenacetin metabolism. Lester and Greenberg at Yale together with Flinn, Brodie and Axelrod (Axelrod, 1988) (Fig. 3), in New York, showed that paracetamol was the main (and active) metabolite of phenacetin, a claim originally put forward by Hinsberg and Treupel (1894). Brodie believed that paracetamol is the safer and more active drug as compared to phenacetin, as phenacetin could lead to aniline, but paracetamol not (Flinn and Brodie, 1948). Still, paracetamol was not the end of the metabolic cascade. It was eliminated as glucuronide or sulfate, but some paracetamol was oxidized to NAPQI (N-acetyl-p-benzoquinone imine), a highly reactive compound, which we will have to deal with later.

Methemoglobin toxicity: a condition where excessive methemoglobin in the blood prevents red blood cells from delivering oxygen to the body, leading to symptoms like cyanosis (blue skin), fatigue, headache, and, in severe cases, seizures, coma, or death.

Anyway, from the data accrued by the Axelrod group, it was plausible that paracetamol (in the United States, acetaminophen) could be the better drug, free of methemoglobin production, but retaining the full analgesic/antipyretic power of phenacetin. Regrettably, this conclusion was partially false. Figure 3. J. Axelrod and B.B. Brodie investigated the metabolism of phenacetin and suggested that paracetamol is the safer drug. (Source: Wikipedia, The AMINCO-Bowman SPF: Biography Section) These observations supported the market introduction of paracetamol/acetaminophen. Interestingly, the comparatively small problem of methemoglobin production was remedied, but the liver toxicity of paracetamol was overlooked until 1966 (Davidson and Eastham, 1966). The metabolization of phenacetin to paracetamol is slow, allowing for the detoxification of most of the emerging paracetamol (Fig. 1) into harmless glucuronides or sulfates. Only small amounts of the toxic, reactive NAPQI are produced from phenacetin (Fig. 1). The introduction of paracetamol led to a re-evaluation of the toxicity of phenacetin. This was a very timely as a frightening observation in Switzerland hinted at serious kidney problems from the intensive use of phenacetin. 1.4 Phenacetin, the culprit of the first side-effect epidemy? Relieve of pain and fever was achieved by the use of the new synthetic, antipyretic analgesics. Aspirin (introduced 1899), phenazone (1884) and acetanilide, later substituted by phenacetin (1887), dominated the drug market during the first 50 years of the 20th century. They were the most widely used and prescribed drugs in most countries (and they still are). All of them were found by serendipity, often under false assumptions. The attempts for further improvement led to the use of pharmacological analogues. In the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, aspirin and other derivates of salicylic acid were the standard analgesics. In continental Europe and parts of Asia, phenazone and derivates (aminophenazone, dipyron) were the prevailing drugs. When the major metabolite of phenacetin, paracetamol, was introduced (1953), few consumers switched to the new compound, but the situation changed soon. Firstly, the economic situation of Europe and the United States improved and the demand for consumer goods with it. In Switzerland, the traditional watch industry gained momentum. New mechanical watches were assembled under time constraint (job work), mostly by women. The job work led to headache and exhaustion after a few hours of assembling small and delicate mechanical watches (Moeschlin, 1957, 1958; Dubach et al., 1975, 1991).

Ah, the wonder of modern medicine: spiked bread and butter.

An effective method to overcome pain and fatigue was a break, coffee and a piece of bread covered with butter and punched into the butter ‘headache pills’. Most prominent was a brand produced by Hofmann-La Roche, called Saridon®. [At that time, Saridon® contained caffeine, phenacetin, propyphenazone and barbiturates (Zollinger, 1955).] At the same time, it was customary in Switzerland that elderly women had their coffee in one of the nice coffee shops. They supplemented their coffee with a couple of headache pills, which they could get directly from the waiter. These and other habits, not only in Switzerland, increased the use of headache pills, which typically consisted of the three ingredients: phenacetin (or phenazone, propyphenazone), aspirin and caffeine. Nobody was afraid of any harm as all the components and the mixtures of them were regarded safe, useful and pleasant – a major error as turned out later. It is the merit of scientists from Switzerland (Fig. 4) who observed an increase in incidence of interstitial nephritis in the population of Basel and nearby regions. They described the pathology of this ‘disease’ (better: chronic intoxication). It occurred often in young (30–50 years old) women (many workers in the watch industry) who suffered initially from mild hypertension, later from interstitial nephritis going along with pigmentation of the skin and early death from cardiac infarction and/or cardiac insufficiency.

Initial investigations excluded phenacetin as the cause. No change there (!)

Spühler and Zollinger (1953) speculated about a change in the environment, including the widespread use of barbiturates and antibiotics (Spühler and Zollinger, 1953). Moreover, they realized that in most cases the disease started with headache, which was at first episodic and later almost permanent. Today, we call it ‘rebound headache’ (Rapoport et al., 1996). Many of the patients were suffering from this type of chronic headache and ingested headache pills (often Saridon®) regularly – without much relieve.

Eventually, a different physician correctly connected the cause with effect, but it took until 1980 for the paradigm shift to occur:

In contradistinction to what is written in many articles, in the original paper, Spühler and Zollinger (1953) did not suspect a causal relationship between the use of analgesics and interstitial nephritis, although one-third of their (first) 44 patients had consumed analgesics regularly. It was the merit of a clinician, S. Moeschlin (Fig. 4), to pinpoint the relation between ‘Saridon’-abuse and kidney decay (Moeschlin, 1957, and quoted in ‘Der Spiegel’, July 1958). It was only shortly after their publication that a worldwide increase of interstitial nephritis was observed and a connection between the use of analgesics (mostly combinations) and nephropathy (analgesic nephropathy, phenacetin nephritis, Saradon nephritis) was postulated (Nanra, 1980; Kincaid-Smith, 1981; Dubach et al., 1991). Figure 4. H.U. Zollinger, S. Moeschlin and U.C. Dubach discovered the analgesic-induced kidney damage (phenacetin kidney, Saridon®-kidney). (Sources: 550 Jahre Universität Basel (Festschrift), Der Spiegel, Juli 1958 and Who is Who: Kantonsspital Basel, CH, 1991)

Exit phenacitin, enter paracetamol, the safe new wonder drug:

The observation from Switzerland and many other countries indicated that phenacetin was the major culprit of interstitial nephritis, hypertension and death. Consequently, beginning in the 1950s of the last century, paracetamol supplanted phenacetin. It was hoped that the abuse potential would be lower and the kidney toxicity absent. There was indeed some reduction of the ominous interstitial nephritis, but the coincidence of the reduction may rather reflect the intensive attempts, on the one hand, to hinder consumers to abuse combination analgesics and, on the other hand, to get those who were habitually consuming these compounds, deconditioned and detoxified (Drukker et al., 1986; Feinstein et al., 2000). It turned out again that combination analgesics taken regularly not only lost their anti-headache activity but rather induced headache attacks (Rapoport et al., 1996). In the end, it appeared that kidney problems were solved and paracetamol could be used as a safe and active analgesic, even in pregnant women and children. Regrettably, this assumption was wrong again. Paracetamol does not cause methemoglobin production (Prescott, 1980) but it turned out to be hepatotoxic due to its very reactive intermediate (NAPQI, Fig. 1), which is produced in the liver and kidney cells via the CYP P450 metabolizing enzymes, preferentially in the liver and kidney. Hundreds of death cases and thousands of hospital referrals result from overdosing, voluntarily and accidentally every year (Moynihan, 2002; Lee, 2004). More: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/ejp.621

2.2 An overview of acetaminophen toxicity

Its danger lies in a successful long-running marketing campaign that, falsely, leads to its perception as being safe. It’s also an ingredient in a wide range of over-the-counter home remedies for colds, ‘flu, aches and pains.

It is relatively easy to accumulate a toxic dose, particularly if you are feeling low and taking multiple medications. The likelihood of this increases due to “acetaminophen rebound headache”, caused by tolerance due to frequent use of pain medication. “Frequent” may mean taking it for as little as 2-3 days a week.

Medication overuse headaches tend to happen to you every day, or nearly every day, and may be so intense that they wake you from sleep.

If your liver and kidneys are not young and healthy, your threshold for toxicity will be lower still, with alcohol or other painkillers further compounding the effects.

Acute Hepatic necrosis

Fortunately, the liver is unique in that it is the only internal organ with the remarkable ability to regenerate itself with new, functional cells after sustaining cell loss through injury or necrosis. But you must eliminate the toxic agent before the damage is too extensive.

Description. The clinical course of acute hepatic necrosis resembles an acute, toxic injury to the liver with sudden and precipitous onset, marked elevations in serum aminotransferase levels, and early signs of hepatic (or other organ) dysfunction or failure despite minimal or no jaundice. Rapid recovery after withdrawal of the agent is also typical. Other organ failure, such as lung, kidney or bone marrow, may also be present and may overshadow the hepatic injury. Acute hepatic necrosis is typically caused by a direct hepatotoxin and is usually dose dependent and “expected”, rather than idiosyncratic. Latency to Onset. The time to onset of acute hepatic necrosis is typically short, 1 to 14 days. Symptoms. Usually abrupt onset of nausea, weakness, fatigue and abdominal pain; somnolence and mental clouding may occur early. Itching is rare and jaundice appears later. Other organ failure (kidney, lung, bone marrow) may be prominent. Serum Enzyme Elevations. ALT rising rapidly to above 800 IU/L (>20 times ULN), with alkaline phosphatase <2 times ULN (<230 U/L). As a result, the R ratio (ALT divided by Alk P, both expressed as multiples of the upper limit of normal) tends to be very high (>10). If measured, LDH levels are also elevated. Serum creatinine, BUN, INR and ammonia are also often raised, sometimes before hyperbilirubinemia (which is usually mild to moderate even at the height). Strikingly, the serum enzymes usually improve rapidly with stopping the medication, falling by 50% within 8 days. More: Acute Hepatic Necrosis (2019)

A StatPearls post by Agrawal et al. (last update: 2025) provides some alarming stats.

Key takeaways from “Acetaminophen Toxicity“:

Although relatively safe at therapeutic doses, acetaminophen poisoning causes hepatic necrosis.

Acetaminophen toxicity is the second most common cause of liver transplantation worldwide and the most common cause of liver failure in the United States.

Responsible for 56,000 emergency department visits and 2600 hospitalizations, acetaminophen poisoning causes 500 deaths annually in the United States.

Notably, around 50% of these poisonings are unintentional , often resulting from patients misinterpreting dosing instructions or unknowingly consuming multiple acetaminophen-containing products.

The mortality associated with acetaminophen overdose is low if recognized and treated within the first 8 hours.

Factors such as alcohol use, genetics, age, medications, herbal supplements, and nutritional status can enhance acetaminophen’s ability to damage the liver.

In addition to liver failure, affected patients may experience renal failure as a consequence of acetaminophen toxicity.

Acetaminophen toxicity is prevalent, primarily due to the drug’s widespread availability and the common perception of its safety.

In the United States, acetaminophen toxicity is the leading cause of liver failure. Over 60 million Americans use acetaminophen weekly, often unknowingly, due to its presence in various combination products, particularly those containing opioids and diphenhydramine.

Disturbingly, its specific mode of action is still not fully understood. If you don’t know how it works, how can you predict its long-term toxicology, drug interactions, or our genetic susceptibility?

Cyclooxygenase (COX): An enzyme that creates prostaglandins and thromboxanes from arachidonic acid (an animal-sourced omega-6 fatty acid). Two isoforms, COX-1 and COX-2 are targets of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS). COX-1 was thought to produce homeostatic prostaglandins (PGs), and COX-2 PGs were thought to be pathophysiological (linked to pain and inflammation), but it’s not that clear-cut.

Prostaglandins (PGs): Hormone-like substances produced in most tissues that play a role in bodily defence, natural physiology, inflammation, pain, and fever.

Thromboxanes: A group of lipids involved in blood hemostasis, especially for clot formation through platelet aggregation.

Although its mode of action, specifically the selective inhibition of cyclooxygenase in the brain, is not fully understood, acetaminophen effectively alleviates fever and pain.

In addition, it may inhibit prostaglandin synthesis in the central nervous system and directly affect the hypothalamus to produce an antipyretic effect.[4]

If left untreated, acetaminophen toxicity can lead to both fatal and non-fatal hepatic necrosis. Timely intervention is essential in preventing fulminant liver failure and the need for liver transplantation.

Activated charcoal should be administered within the first hour and N-acetylcysteine within the first 8 hours.

The most reliable predictor of toxicity is correlating the time of ingestion with the serum acetaminophen concentration using the Revised Rumack-Matthew nomogram. Patients whose levels fall above the treatment line at 4 hours require N-acetylcysteine.

A striking 50% of cases result from unintentional overdoses, highlighting a crucial need for healthcare professionals to properly educate patients regarding the proper dosing of acetaminophen and its presence in prescribed and over-the-counter preparations.

Dosing and pathophysiology

In the UK, since September 1998, a general sales outlet (such as a supermarket) can only sell paracetamol in a maximum pack size of 16 x 500mg, and a maximum of 2 packs in any one transaction (16 g in total from one outlet). A pharmacy may sell you packs of 32.

Overdoses lead to 100-200 deaths per year in the UK, and it is thought that the change in legislation reduced overdose deaths by 43% per year.

According to StatPearls, you can still take a toxic dose in 24 hours, even with these pack size limits:

Acetaminophen is available in immediate-release and extended-release formulations. The dosage forms available are capsules, elixir, gel, oral and intravenous solutions, liquid, tablets, suppositories, syrup, and dissolve packs. When taken at therapeutic doses, acetaminophen has a good safety profile. The therapeutic doses are: 10 to 15 mg/kg/dose in children every 4 to 6 hours with a maximum dose of 80 mg/kg/d 325 to 1000 mg/dose in adults every 4 to 6 hours, with a maximum daily dose of 4 g/d

Toxicity is likely to develop in adults at: >12 g over a 24 hours 7.5 to 10 g in a single dose Doses >350mg/kg

Toxicity in children occurs following a single dose of 150 mg/kg or 200 mg/kg in otherwise healthy children aged 1 to 6.

Acetaminophen is fully absorbed in the duodenum within 2 hours of ingestion. Foods and medications that decrease gastric emptying can delay absorption.

The liver metabolizes 89% of acetaminophen, leading to saturation of the sulfation and glucuronidation pathways and depletion of hepatic glutathione stores.

The result is the production of a toxic, highly reactive compound that causes a cascade of oxidative hepatocyte injury.

If you suspect that you have taken too many, time is of the essence.

N.B. These figures are disturbing, another example of regulatory capture.

Epidemiology Acetaminophen toxicity accounts for 50% of all reported cases of liver failure in the United States and 20% of all liver transplants. If discovered and treated quickly, the associated morbidity and mortality are low. Once liver failure develops, the mortality increases to 28% , with one-third requiring a liver transplant.

Although acetaminophen poisoning is more common in children, adults are more likely to develop hepatotoxicity. Acetaminophen poisoning is responsible for 56,000 emergency department visits, 2600 hospitalizations, and 500 deaths annually in the United States, with 50% of these cases being unintentional overdoses.[5][6][7]

Approximately 30,000 pediatric acetaminophen poisoning cases are reported to the National Poison Data System annually.

Factors that increase the risk of hepatotoxicity include underlying liver disease , alcohol use disorder , and unintentional overdose .

Combination opioid prescriptions containing acetaminophen are an additional risk contributing to acetaminophen poisoning. The United States Food and Drug Administration now requires a lower dose of acetaminophen in all combination products.

Pathophysiology Acetaminophen is rapidly absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract and reaches therapeutic levels in 30 minutes to 2 hours. Overdose levels peak at 4 hours unless other factors are included, such as the co-ingestion of an agent that slows gastric motility or if the acetaminophen is in an extended-release form.[8][9]

The more damage the liver sustains, the longer it takes to eliminate a toxic dose:

Acetaminophen has an elimination half-life of 2 hour s but can be as long as 17 hours once hepatic injury develops. In the liver, acetaminophen conjugates to nontoxic, water-soluble metabolites that are excreted in the urine.[9]

Metabolism Approximately 90% of acetaminophen is metabolized in the liver by the hepatic microsomes via sulfotransferase and UDP-glucuronosyl transferases, forming sulfate and glucuronide conjugates that are excreted in the urine.[10][11]

About 8% of acetaminophen is metabolized by hepatic cytochrome P450 subfamilies—CYP2E1, CYP1A2, and CYP3A4—through the mixed-function oxidase pathway, generating a toxic, highly reactive, electrophilic intermediate N-acetyl-p-benzoquinoneimine (NAPQI).

The remaining 2% of acetaminophen is excreted unchanged in the urine.

At therapeutic doses, acetaminophen produces minimal amounts of NAPQI, which swiftly conjugates with hepatic glutathione to produce nontoxic cysteine and mercaptate compounds excreted in the urine. However, in cases of acetaminophen toxicity, an increased production of NAPQI occurs, depleting hepatic glutathione stores.

Glutathione: “a tripeptide (cysteine, glycine, and glutamic acid) found in relatively high concentrations in many bodily tissues. It plays a pivotal role in reducing oxidative stress, maintaining redox balance, enhancing metabolic detoxification, and regulating the immune system.”

From: “Figure 3. Role of JNK in acetaminophen-induced liver injury. Acetaminophen is metabolized to NAPQI through CYP2E1, which reduces glutathione levels in mitochondria. Excessive NAPQI induces ROS, which activates ASK1, MKK4, and JNK. JNK, MKK4, and Bax translocate to the outer membrane of mitochondria through binding of Sab to increase the mitochondrial permeability transition, resulting in induction of massive hepatocyte death.” A Liver Full of JNK: Signaling in Regulation of Cell Function and Disease Pathogenesis, and Clinical Approaches

NAPQI binds with hepatic mitochondrial proteins. The impairment of the mitochondrial electron transport chain (ETC) leads to the generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), such as superoxide. This activates cell death signalling pathways (the c-Jun N-terminal kinase, JNK, pathway), ultimately causing hepatic necrosis.

NAPQI gains an additional aryl group and binds covalently to cysteine groups on hepatic macromolecules, particularly mitochondrial proteins, forming NAPQI-protein adducts. The process initiates an irreversible cascade. The results of NAPQI-protein adduct formation include: Oxidative hepatocyte injury Alteration of the mitochondrial ATP-synthase alpha-subunit Hepatocellular centrilobular necrosis

Processes that contribute to the propagation of hepatic injury include: Generation of nitrotyrosine adducts within mitochondria by toxic free radicals, such as peroxynitrite Results in damage to mitochondrial DNA and ATP-synthase, halting ATP synthesis Lipid peroxidation and membrane damage Release of cytokines, apoptosis-inducing factor, endonuclease G, and reactive nitrogen and oxygen species from damaged mitochondria Causes a secondary inflammatory response Recruitment of inflammatory cells through the innate immune system by damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) products, such as nuclear fragments and mitochondrial DNA Typically manifests during clinical stage II



Subclinical toxicity may develop following repeated therapeutic doses due to the following factors:

Acute alcohol ingestion.

Chronic alcohol ingestion.

Chronic liver disease.

Concurrent medications and herbal supplements: Medications that induce CYP2E1 enzymes, such as carbamazepine , or compete for glucuronidation pathways, such as trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole and opioids , increase the risk of hepatotoxicity. Herbal supplements such as St John wort , garlic , and germander may enhance the CYP450 activity.

Nutritional status: Hepatic glucuronidation depends on liver carbohydrate reserves. Fasting or malnutrition decreases the glucuronidation of acetaminophen, causing an increased production of NAPQI.

Age: The risk of hepatotoxicity increases with age. Children younger than 5 appear less susceptible to hepatotoxicity unless they receive repeated supratherapeutic doses or acetaminophen. The increased supply and regeneration of glutathione and greater activity of conjugation enzymes in children are likely reasons for the lower risk of hepatotoxicity.

Genetics: The link to genetic polymorphisms that cause acetaminophen’s diminished or excessive oxidative metabolism is unclear. Patients affected by Gilbert syndrome are at risk for increased toxicity.

Tobacco use: Tobacco use induces CYP1A2 enzymes and is an independent risk factor for mortality after acetaminophen overdose. The highest mortality is associated with patients who smoke and drink alcohol.[13]

Serum phosphate: Low serum phosphate levels result in decreased acetaminophen toxicity, likely due to enhanced cell regeneration supported by hepatocyte phosphate uptake to regenerate ATP.

If you’ve overdosed, you may be asymptomatic for up to 24 hours. It may take 1-4 days before liver and kidney damage lead to severe symptoms.

10-50% of patients with significant liver damage may also develop acute renal failure.

The clinical course of acetaminophen toxicity consists of 4 stages.[15] Stage I First 30 minutes to 24 hours Possibly asymptomatic May experience nausea, vomiting, diaphoresis, pallor, lethargy, and malaise Laboratory values are generally normal, but aminotransferase levels may increase within 8 to 12 hours Central nervous system depression and elevated anion gap metabolic acidosis are possible with a >30 g ingestion Stage II 24 to 72 hours Laboratory results reveal hepatotoxicity and nephrotoxicity Clinically, the patient appears improved, but laboratory values worsen Right upper quadrant pain and hepatomegaly Evidence of abnormal prothrombin time (PT) and total bilirubin, along with oliguria and renal function abnormalities Case reports indicate acute pancreatitis Stage III 72 to 96 hours Aminotransferase levels peak, with values exceeding 10,000 IU/L More pronounced symptoms, including jaundice, confusion, hyperammonemia, abnormal aminotransferases, and bleeding diathesis, along with recurrence of symptoms from stage 1 Acute renal failure in 50% of patients with frank liver failure and 10% to 25% of patients with significant liver damage Indirect hyperbilirubinemia Prolonged PT Hypoglycemia Lactic acidosis The most common stage for death to occur due to multisystem organ failure Stage IV If the patient survives stage 3 Recovery phase Typically begins by day 4 and completes by day 7 Symptoms and laboratory values may require several weeks to normalize Histopathologic changes in the liver become evident Acute renal failure due to acute tubular necrosis manifests as an elevated blood urea nitrogen and creatinine, proteinuria, hematuria, and granular and epithelial cell casts on urinalysis. The incidence is less than 2% of all patients, 5% of cases with liver involvement but no hepatic failure, 10% of severe poisonings, and nearly 53% of cases with acute hepatic failure. The renal function generally returns to normal in 1 to 4 weeks. Some patients may require dialysis during this time.



In terms of treatment, activated charcoal (AC) may be given if the patient presents within 1-4 hours after ingestion. The powerful antioxidant N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is given to patients with any evidence of liver damage and acetaminophen ingestion. It may be beneficial for the first 24 hours after ingestion. After this period, hemodialysis and kidney dialysis may be necessary.

High-Risk Ingestion High-risk ingestion consists of a dose of >30g. These patients may require intubation to protect their airway, intravenous fluids and vasopressors, and bicarbonate for metabolic acidosis. Patients with a high-risk ingestion are at an increased risk of developing fulminant liver failure. Activated charcoal should be administered even if beyond 4 hours, and N-acetylcysteine should be initiated immediately. In addition to N-acetylcysteine, hemodialysis is indicated in patients with an acetaminophen concentration >900 mcg/mL.

N-acetylcysteine Management N-acetylcysteine protects against liver toxicity if administered within 8 hours of acetaminophen ingestion. The effectiveness remains unchanged whether initiated between 0 and 4 hours or 4 and 8 hours. N-acetylcysteine acts by preventing the binding of NAPQI to hepatic macromolecules by acting as a substitute for glutathione, serving as a precursor for sulfate, and reducing NAPQI back to acetaminophen.

The prognosis is generally good, provided you are quickly administered NAC:

The incidence of hepatotoxicity for patients treated with N-acetylcysteine within 8 hours of acetaminophen ingestion is less than 10%, but it increases to approximately 40% when delayed beyond 16 hours.

When treated promptly, the mortality associated with acetaminophen toxicity is less than 2%. However, if patients present late and develop severe liver failure, mortality is high.

Approximately 1% to 3% of patients with severe liver failure require liver transplantation.[19][35][36] In general, children younger than 6 have a better prognosis than adults, primarily due to their greater capacity to detoxify acetaminophen.

Nurses and pharmacists play vital roles in educating patients and caregivers about the potential toxicity of acetaminophen. A strategic approach based on evidence-based outcomes is necessary to optimize patient results. Effective interprofessional communication is crucial for seamless patient care.

From the paper by Brune et al. (2014), we also learn that even standard doses lead to liver toxicity:

NAPQI may, in e.g., very slim undernourished persons or alcoholics, cause acute liver decay and death from standard doses (Moore et al., 2013).

Even healthy young volunteers ingesting standard doses of paracetamol show an increased release of transaminases – a sign of liver toxicity (Watkins et al., 2006).

This liver toxicity was not seen with phenacetin. Indeed, several researchers wondered if by eliminating phenacetin from human use, ‘the wrong pig’ was killed.

Brune et al. discussed how paracetamol is linked to renal toxicity, asthma, and unexplained liver damage in both adults and children:

Metabolites from paracetamol–GSH conjugates have been implicated in renal toxicity. Paracetamol–cysteine conjugates aggravated paracetamol-induced renal injury (Trumper et al., 1996 ; Stern et al., 2005 ).

Recent experimental findings provide evidence for a signalling role of NAPQI produced in murine lungs following administration of low non-toxic doses of paracetamol (Nassini et al., 2010 ).

NAPQI activated the transient receptor potential ankyrin-1 (TRPA1) expressed by primary sensory neurons, where it stimulated the release of the pro-inflammatory neuropeptides.

Paracetamol induced neurogenic inflammation in the murine lung. This effect was absent in paracetamol-treated TRPA1-deficient mice. Therefore, NAPQI may also act as a signalling molecule contributing to the asthma -inducing effect of paracetamol observed in several epidemiological studies (for review, see Henderson and Shaheen, 2013 ).

Paracetamol is eliminated quickly [t 50% : ∼1 h, in children 1 (newborn) – 8 h]. This made it difficult to provide proof that a patient suffering from acute liver decay has ingested paracetamol (James et al., 2006 ). This situation changed when several research groups could show that paracetamol is bound covalently to cysteine molecules in different proteins. These acetaminophen/protein adducts remain in the body for several days. They can be detected with chromatographic techniques (Madsen et al., 2007 ).

Consequently, the proof that paracetamol has contributed to an acute liver damage has become easier (James et al., 2006, 2013; Heard et al., 2011; McGill and Jaeschke, 2013).

Even healthy individuals taking a standard dose, with normal levels of glutathione, develop some NAPQI toxicity:

On the contrary, this technique used in healthy patients demonstrates that even at normal doses paracetamol adducts are produced, which, in turn, requires the production of NAPQI that obviously is not completely detoxified by conjugation with glutathione.

The adducts of paracetamol allow to speculate about the contribution of paracetamol ingestion to otherwise unexplained liver damage. Indeed, it could be shown that in many unexplained intoxications in children (James et al., 2006) and adults (Heard et al., 2011; Khandelwal et al., 2011), paracetamol may have played a major role, as even days after hospital admission protein adducts were found.

It is a danger to the foetus and newborns, as paracetamol freely crosses the placental barrier:

Moreover, these protein/paracetamol adducts may be produced in embryos and newborns since the necessary enzymes are active in the fetus and paracetamol crosses the placenta barrier freely (Rollins et al., 1979; Byer et al., 1982; Heard et al., 2011).

I’m not going to get into the politics of this, as paracetamol poisoning of children may have been raised as a limited hangout to deflect attention away from the all-too-real vaccine poisoning and autism epidemic.

All sources of toxicity are equally important—from vaccines to acetaminophen to HPV vaccines to valproate to statins, as well as the other allopathic nightmares I’ve been researching. Excuse the pun: “A plague on all their houses”.

These observations gain importance when seen in context with the multitude of epidemiological and experimental results indicating long-term problems in children who were exposed to paracetamol (and NAPQI) during pregnancy.

Paracetamol has lost the glamour of being well tolerated and innocuous to pregnant women and newborn children. Large analyses of databanks and case–control studies show that the use of paracetamol during pregnancy may increase the incidence of asthma in children of mothers having used paracetamol during pregnancy (for review, see McBride, 2011 ).

Ibuprofen, investigated head to head with paracetamol in a prospective study, was not associated with an increased incidence of asthma in contrast to paracetamol (Lesko et al., 2002 ). In addition, investigations of the large databanks of Scandinavian and other countries indicate that paracetamol during pregnancy may: (1) impair male fertility (Jensen et al., 2010 ; Snijder et al., 2012 ), (2) hinder psychosocial development (Brandlistuen et al., 2013 ), (3) increase the incidence of ADHD in later life (Liew et al., 2014 ).

These observations have to be taken as signals of risk: Paracetamol use during pregnancy appears to interfere with the normal development of the newborn.

They show less physical and psychological competence at the age of 3 years as compared to siblings from the same mother who had not been exposed to paracetamol during this pregnancy or were exposed to ibuprofen (Brandlistuen et al., 2013).

Cryptorchidism: Orchids are named after the Greek word for testicle, “orchis”. Cryptorchidism refers to an undescended testicle, the most prevalent congenital abnormality involving male genitalia.

Moreover, preliminary evidence indicates that male children born from mothers taking paracetamol during pregnancy are more prone to suffer from cryptorchidism as compared to boys born without having been exposed to the drug (Jensen et al., 2010).

… Regrettably, this ban of aspirin has started an intensive use of paracetamol in children and by that possibly a worldwide epidemy of asthma, attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and retarded child development … It is so surprising that different impairments of child development and health may be due to a simple drug as paracetamol. Moreover, paracetamol has been in mass consumption for decades. … Regrettably, the belief still prevails that paracetamol is effective and safe. It gained this position without thorough toxicological investigation. Its status is based upon the general believe and not on scientific data. It is fortunate that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is trying to improve the situation by more and more warnings, reducing the recommended dosing and to eliminate analgesic combinations at least for children. It appears that only the availability of large databanks containing information about many drugs and diseases used during and after pregnancy, including the offspring, allow for detecting a measurable increase of common, but not too rare problems. From Brune et al.: “Acetaminophen/paracetamol: A history of errors, failures and false decisions”

The changes in the maturation of the immunological system of the fetus may cause an increased propensity to develop asthma, as immunological stem cells may not be programmed in an adequate manner (Thiele et al., 2013 ) and thus contribute to the increased incidence of asthma after the termination of aspirin use in children and pregnant women (Eder et al., 2006 ).

Finally, the exposure of fertilized zebrafish eggs and larvae to NAPQI from paracetamol causes serious damage to the developing fish embryos (Weigt et al., 2010).

2.3 Glutathione Depletion

Time course of depletion

Slattery et al. (1987) gave 1 g of acetaminophen (APAP) to eight healthy adults (seven men and one woman), and studied the rates of excretion of APAP and its metabolites. Peak excretion of APAP occurred after 1.3 to 3.7 hours, and its mean half-life was 3.1 hours.

Another study used a higher dose, 3 g of APAP, and the renal clearance of acetaminophen and the formation clearances of the sulfate, glutathione, and catechol metabolites were lower by 38% and 35%, respectively, meaning that liver function was impaired.

In a third study (10 men), they found that 10 g of NAC reversed the liver depletion, increased the formation clearance of the sulphate conjugate by 27%, and glutathione conjugate by 10%.

In conclusion, they found that the hepatic supply of reduced glutathione and 3’-phosphoadenosine 5’-phosphosulfate begins to be depleted over the range of 0.5 to 3 g of APAP, and depletion is overcome by NAC.

Glutathione depletion and DNA damage

Sáez et al. (1993) incubated calf thymus DNA with two substances that promote the degradation of DNA: the antibiotic rifamycin SV and copper (II) ions. They found that glutathione helps to protect DNA from damage caused by rifamycin and copper-associated free radicals.

DNA damage rates are therefore likely to positively correlate with APAP dose and frequency of administration.

Dietary sources of phytonutrients for glutathione support

NAC is essential if overdose is suspected, but there are other reasons to optimise your glutathione status via diet; the most important of these is to reduce the risk of developing various chronic, age-related diseases.

Apart from protecting DNA, glutathione helps maintain our redox balance, reduces oxidative stress, enhances metabolic detoxification, and regulates immune system function.

Minich & Brown (2019) reviewed the literature and stressed the importance of maintaining a proper balance of glutathione, as too much may be harmful, for example, in cancer patients on chemotherapy.

Oral administration of glutathione is inefficient, with inconclusive findings from clinical studies. Relatively high doses are needed, and this is thought to be due to degradation by digestive peptidases. NAC supplementation gave similar, mixed results, but they suspect that it would work better synergistically, in combination with both cysteine and glycine.

4000 mg of omega-3 supplements taken daily for 12 weeks led to a better GSH–creatine ratio, with reduced symptoms of depression when compared to the control.

In another study, glutathione levels, antioxidant capacity, and inflammatory markers were all improved in Parkinson’s disease patients who’d been given 1000 mg of omega-3 for 12 weeks.

Other supplements and phytonutrients that were found to significantly support glutathione status included:

B vitamins, including riboflavin, pantothenic acid (B5), and cobalamin (B12).

Vitamin C, 500 or 1000 mg / day.

Vitamin E (DL-alpha-tocopherol), 100 IU oral daily dose.

Alpha-lipoic acid, 50 mg twice daily, or 300 mg three times daily.

Selenium.

Brassica vegetables (e.g. cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and turnips).

Allium vegetables (e.g. onions, garlic, leeks, shallots, and chives).

Green tea.

Fruit and vegetable juices (e.g. organic or conventional purple grape juice, Kale juice).

Herbs and roots (e.g. rosemary, turmeric/curcumin, milk thistle, and Ginkgo biloba).

Plant foods that contain glutathione (e.g. green foods, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, green beans, and spinach. See Tables 3 and 4).

Extract from “Table 3. Preparation tips for sulfur-rich vegetables.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6770193/

Extract from “Table 4. Summary of nutrients and foods for support of glutathione levels.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6770193/

While multi-component dietary interventions specifically designed to enhance glutathione status have not yet been studied, it is interesting note that feeding mice a western-style diet impaired hepatic glutathione synthesis and lowered plasma levels [156], and that, in humans, higher adherence to a traditional-Mediterranean style diet is associated with higher plasma glutathione [157]. From: “A Review of Dietary (Phyto)Nutrients for Glutathione Support” (2019) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6770193/

2.4 Acetaminophen and immune response

Liver injury

Liu et al. (2004) used C57BL/6 lab mice to study the role of the immune system in APAP-induced liver injury. They found that natural killer (NK) and NK cells with T-cell receptors (NKT cells) played a critical role in the progression of liver injury by secreting interferon gamma (IFN-γ), by modulating chemokine production (inflammatory signalling leading to an accumulation of neutrophils), and by upregulating FasL expression in the liver. This further promotes an inflammatory response by the liver’s innate immune system.

They concluded that the toxic response to APAP is not just initiated by the highly reactive metabolite, N-acetyl-p-benzoquinone-imine (NAPQI), but that both NKT and NK cells play a critical role. Each NK cell type can compensate for the other to mediate APAP-induced liver injury.

From “Figure 4 Wright-Giemsa staining of liver leukocytes. Aliquots of liver leukocytes from normal control mice and APAP (500 mg/kg)-challenged mice at 24 hours were cytospun onto glass slides and stained with Wright-Giemsa (1000×). Arrows identify neutrophils.” https://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(04)01554-9/fulltext

Getachew et al. (2014) conducted further research using wild-type (C57BL/6J) and granzyme B-deficient (GrB -/-) mice. They concluded that APAP-induced liver injury was enhanced by the presence of activated, FasL expressing intrahepatic CD3 (+), CD4 (-), CD8 (-), NK1.1 (-) T cells.

In summary, the present studies demonstrate an important role for a unique population of activated, FasL expressing intrahepatic DN T cells in the amplification of APAP induced liver injury. These cells are increased in number and in the degree of activation leading to enhanced susceptibility to APAP hepatotoxicity in mice lacking the granzyme B lymphocyte expression. Further characterization of this population of intrahepatic lymphocytes and study of the immunoregulatory role of granzyme B in modulating the functions of intrahepatic DN T cells should provide additional insight into the role of immune responses in the amplification of drug induced liver injury.

Wang et al. (2015) also used male C57BL/6 mice (6–8 weeks old) and found that proinflammatory Th1 CD4+ T cells, but not CD8+ T cells modulated APAP-induced liver injury. Regulatory T cell (Trg) depletion augmented pro-inflammatory cytokines and exacerbated liver injury. Their investigations suggested that modulating the Th1/Treg balance may present a treatment option for APAP-induced liver injury.

From “Fig. 4. Depletion of CD4 + T cells alleviates APAP-induced liver injury. (A) ALT levels decreased in mice treated with anti-CD4 mAb compared to those treated with control mAb. Anti-CD4 or control mAb was administered 48 h before APAP challenge. Sera and liver specimens were harvested 24 h after APAP challenge. ALT values were measured and H&E staining (arrows indicated pathological areas) was performed and analyzed ( n = 5). (B) IFN-γ and TNF-α levels decreased in mice treated with anti-CD4 mAb. The data are representative of three independent experiments and are shown as the mean ± SEM. *, P < 0.05; **, P < 0.01.” https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1567576915000545

The inflammatory response is responsible for the second damaging pathological hit to the liver following APAP-induced hepatocyte necrosis. This study revealed that Th1 cells were pathogenic in APAP-induced liver injury and Treg cells exerted a crucial protective role in APAP-induced liver injury. Therefore, modulating Treg cells may provide novel insights into controlling APAP-induced liver injury.

Gamal et al. (2017) found that even low, therapeutic doses of APAP were associated with indicators of cellular stress with liver injury in the human liver:

Figure 1: Disruption of hepatic architecture in HepaRG cells following 24 hours APAP treatment (a–c). Characteristic hepatocyte (H)/cholangiocyte (Ch) in vivo-like hepatic cord phenotype in control cultures is progressively lost with increasing APAP concentration. This is demonstrated in phase-contrast images (a), with (b) Transferrin co-localization (green; Hoechst nuclear counter-stain, blue), a highly-specific marker of mature hepatocytes, and (c) Strong F-actin/Phalloidin staining (yellow) reveals distinct pericanalicular-cytoskeletal/TJ-associated F-actin bands (red arrows) in control cells and with decreased staining at low-dose (5 mM) APAP (arrowheads); and progressively less intense staining at higher APAP dose; consistent with a direct effect of APAP/and or APAP reactive metabolites on actin structures. (d) Confocal microscopy demonstrated reduced intensity (green immunofluorescence staining) of the hepatic tight junction-associated structural protein ZO-1, with increasing APAP. The ‘chicken wire’ network of delineated by ZO-1, progressively decreases, as the hepatic cord phenotype is compromised. (e) Representative TEM images: Left panel shows typical ultrastructure in untreated controls, showing numerous mitochondria (Mt) with tight junctions (arrows), which seal bile canalicular lumen (BC) formed between two adjacent hepatocytes. At 5 mM APAP, although discrete TJ structures were not visible, an ‘electron-dense’ perimeter surrounded hepatocytes (red arrowheads), adjacent cholangiocytes (Ch) are shown. At 10–20 mM APAP, TJs were not present, with cells commonly exhibiting necrotic (NH) or apoptotic appearance, with Type-I blebbing, and pseudomembranous structures (whorls) representing autophagolysomes; altered mitochondria shape was evident, although retaining some dense mitochondrial granules (DMGs). Scale bars: 100 μm (a–c); 50 μm (d); and as indicated in TEM micrographs. Nucleus (N), nucleolus (nu). Dysfunction of cell-cell tight junction (TJ) adhesions is a major feature in the pathogenesis of various diseases. Liver TJs preserve cellular polarity by delimiting functional bile-canalicular structures, forming the blood-biliary barrier. In acetaminophen-hepatotoxicity, the mechanism by which tissue cohesion and polarity are affected remains unclear. Here, we demonstrate that acetaminophen, even at low-dose, disrupts the integrity of TJ and cell-matrix adhesions, with indicators of cellular stress with liver injury in the human hepatic HepaRG cell line, and primary hepatocytes. In mouse liver, at human-equivalence (therapeutic) doses, dose-dependent loss of intercellular hepatic TJ-associated ZO-1 protein expression was evident with progressive clinical signs of liver injury. Temporal, dose-dependent and specific disruption of the TJ-associated ZO-1 and cytoskeletal-F-actin proteins, correlated with modulation of hepatic ultrastructure. … These findings are relevant to the clinical presentation of acetaminophen-hepatotoxicity and may inform future mechanistic studies to identify specific molecular targets and pathways that may be altered in acetaminophen-induced hepatic depolarization. … TJ-disruption occurred in mouse liver at the lowest dose 75 mg/kg APAP, in the absence of classic indicators of drug-induced liver injury (liver ALT elevation). Given TJs are emerging as an important cellular signaling hub and may act as sensors for tissue stress and damage5,27, our observations may prime future mechanistic studies to unravel complex TJ signaling pathways involved in APAP-induced stress. … In agreement with Hu et al.46, this pathology, observed at low-dose APAP in our study, may be particularly relevant in the context of potentiation of toxicity in ‘susceptibles’ with pre-existing liver disease/inflammatory stress, such as leaky TJs in NAFLD, or chronic low-dose ‘therapeutic’ APAP toxicity45,46,47,48. From: “Low-dose acetaminophen induces early disruption of cell-cell tight junctions in human hepatic cells and mouse liver“ (2017) https://www.nature.com/articles/srep37541

Acetaminophen and cancer

Najeebullah et al. published a short paper with the self-explanatory title: “Acetaminophen: A hazard to immunotherapy“ (2022).

TLI5: If you are a cancer patient who is taking checkpoint inhibitors, then consider talking to your consultant about taking alternatives to APAP, as it stops them from working effectively.

If the exact mechanism of action is still a mystery, then how can you know it’s safe enough to be available on the shelves without a prescription?

For a drug that is so widely used, the exact mechanism of action is still a mystery. However, different studies have led to the widespread belief that acetaminophen acts on the central serotonergic system to provide analgesic effects.

Acetaminophen has been shown to penetrate the blood-brain barrier in humans, according to research [3]. As a result, it further strengthens the idea that APAP has a relationship to the serotonergic system.

When taken as prescribed, acetaminophen is well tolerated; nevertheless, hypersensitivity , nephrotoxicity , and pancytopenia are some of the side effects of orally or rectally administered APAP.

A recent study presented in the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and later on published in the Journal of Annals of Oncology in May 2022 raised new and more serious concerns — it revealed that cancer patients who take acetaminophen as premedication have a much-reduced response to immunotherapy.

Immunotherapy works by blocking immune checkpoints , which enable immune cells to fight cancer more effectively [7].

In a study, 600 patients with advanced cancer were given acetaminophen before starting immunotherapy, and the response of immune checkpoint inhibitors was assessed after the immunotherapy was started.

The response of immune checkpoint inhibitors was dramatically reduced , implying that acetaminophen (APAP) has immunosuppressive effects [8].

Acetaminophen (APAP) is frequently used to manage cancer-associated pain. A recent study looked at the effects of acetaminophen on cancer patients who were taking immune check inhibitors (ICB) [8].

T cells can destroy tumor cells by blocking the binding of checkpoints which enable immune cells to fight cancer more effectively. T cells can destroy tumor cells by blocking the binding of checkpoint proteins like PDL1 to PD1 with immune checkpoint blockers [7].

The effects of acetaminophen on a preclinical tumor model (MC 38) revealed that it significantly reduced the potency of ICB [9].

PD-1: “Programmed cell death protein 1(CD279 cluster of differentiation 279) is a protein encoded in humans by the PDCD1 gene.[5][6] PD-1 is a cell surface receptor on T cells and B cells that has a role in regulating the immune system‘s response to the cells of the human body by down-regulating the immune system and promoting self-tolerance by suppressing T cell inflammatory activity. This prevents autoimmune diseases, but it can also prevent the immune system from killing cancer cells.[7]”

According to another study, acetaminophen therapy followed by interferon-gamma (20 ng/ml) for 2 h was linked to immune checkpoint PDL1 expression stimulation [10].

Infections are also promoted by APAP, and vaccines generate less of an immune response. This may not be such a bad thing, but perhaps take C, D, Zinc, etc. and avoid the need for vaccines and painkillers in the first place:

Various other researchers have struggled to explain why acetaminophen suppresses the immune system. According to Neil et al. Aspirin and acetaminophen were tightly related to the reduction of the serum neutralizing antibody response towards the study challenge virus, Rhinovirus type 2.

Koufoglou et al. (2021) also found that:

“… The prophylactic administration of paracetamol decreased the immune response to certain pneumococcal serotypes in all included studies. The effect was more evident following primary vaccination and with immediate administration of paracetamol.”

“… The use of ibuprofen, that was evaluated in two studies, did not seem to affect the immunogenicity of PCVs .”

Ibuprofen is an alternative with fewer immunosuppressive properties, but it may double your risk of cardiovascular mortality when compared to aspirin alone. This is a typical finding for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs):

Compared with those who used aspirin alone, patients taking aspirin plus ibuprofen had an increased risk of all-cause mortality (adjusted hazard ratio 1·93, 95% CI 1·30–2·87, p=0·0011) and cardiovascular mortality (1·73, 1·05–2·84, p=0·0305). Our finding lends support to the hypothesis that ibuprofen may interact with the cardioprotective effects of aspirin, at least in patients with established cardiovascular disease. From: “Effect of ibuprofen on cardioprotective effect of aspirin” (2003) https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(03)12509-3/fulltext

Acetaminophen and aspirin both enhance RV2 viral shedding considerably. Ibuprofen had a weaker effect on antibody levels, and it did not differ significantly from placebo [11].

Another identical research concluded that acetaminophen helps increase the duration of varicella infections in children , supporting the idea that acetaminophen reduces the human immune system [12]

Paracetamol is given prophylactically before or shortly after the vaccination to reduce the pain and fever associated with vaccinations. However, new research has revealed that such prophylactic treatment may be interfering with the development of an immune response to vaccine antigens [13].

When acetaminophen is administered prophylactically, it diminishes the response of Hepatitis B Antibodies (Anti-HBs) to Hepatitis B vaccination in adults.

The second (pointless) Hep B booster seemed to help, but antibody levels were still lower:

According to a study Anti-HBs levels in the group receiving therapeutic paracetamol were found to be comparable to those in the control group a month after the second booster was administered. However, Anti HBs levels were noticeably lower in. the paracetamol group is given as a preventive [14].

It was also revealed from Animal trials that acetaminophen (APAP) decreases the antibody response towards Sheep red blood cells (SRBC) in both fed and fasted mice indicating acetaminophen has an immunosuppressive impact on humoral immunity [15].

In light of these studies, the question still stands: Is acetaminophen safe to be considered as a premedication drug before initiating immunotherapy in patients with advanced cancer? The aforementioned studies are of chief importance and it is concerning because acetaminophen is still the first-line strategy to manage mild-to-moderate pain among patients with advanced cancer. The data provided highlights something that could dramatically change the way we manage our patients who are on immune check inhibitors. Health workers should use acetaminophen with care in patients who are on immunotherapy. From: “Acetaminophen: A hazard to immunotherapy” (2022) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9422271/

An editorial also discussed primary research by Bessede et al.:

… In this issue of Annals of Oncology, Bessede et al.7 report important, compelling, and concerning data that link the use of acetaminophen (APAP) with worse outcomes in patients with cancer treated with ICI. The data are from three clinical trials that enrolled patients treated with a single-agent anti-PD-(L)1 or the combination of anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4. From: “Editorial (2022). The deleterious effect of acetaminophen in cancer immunotherapy” https://www.annalsofoncology.org/article/S0923-7534(22)01741-0/fulltext

Cited paper from 2022:

Impact of acetaminophen on the efficacy of immunotherapy in cancer patients Highlights •APAP has been shown to blunt the antibody response to vaccination. •APAP may impact the efficacy of immunotherapy in patients with cancer. •Further research is needed to decipher the impact of APAP on immunity. Abstract Background Acetaminophen (APAP) use has been associated with blunted vaccine immune responses. This study aimed to assess APAP impact on immunotherapy efficacy in patients with cancer. Patients and methods Exposure to APAP was assessed by plasma analysis and was correlated with clinical outcome in three independent cohorts of patients with advanced cancer who were treated with immune checkpoint blockers (ICBs). The immunomodulatory effects of APAP were evaluated on a preclinical tumor model and on human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from healthy donors. Results Detectable plasma APAP levels at treatment onset were associated with a significantly worse clinical outcome in ICB-treated cancer patients, independently of other prognostic factors. APAP significantly reduced ICB efficacy in the preclinical MC38 model, as well as the production of PD-1 blockade-related interferon-γ secretion by human PBMCs.

Tregs may help limit APAP-induced liver damage, but they also promote tumour growth by suppressing the immune system:

Moreover, reduction of ICB efficacy in vivo was associated with significantly increased tumor infiltration by regulatory T cells (Tregs). Administration of APAP over 24 h induced a significant expansion of peripheral Tregs in healthy individuals. In addition, interleukin-10, a crucial mediator of Treg-induced immune suppression, was significantly up-regulated upon treatment with ICB in cancer patients taking APAP. Conclusions This study provides strong preclinical and clinical evidence of the role of APAP as a potential suppressor of antitumor immunity. Hence, APAP should be used with caution in patients treated with ICB.

Overall and progression-free survival of cancer patients is on the Y-axis of B, C and D. APAP cohorts are denoted by the brown curve.

Did your doctor or pharmacist tell you this?

Figure 1. Acetaminophen (APAP) exposure impairs the efficacy of immune checkpoint blockers in patients with cancer. (A) Volcano plot representation of the log-rank P values of OS (y-axis) and delta median OS (x-axis) associated with each plasmatic metabolite in the CheckMate 025 cohort. Optimal cut-off value for each metabolite marker was used to categorize the patients as ‘high’ or ‘low’ status. (B) Kaplan–Meier curve of OS according to baseline plasmatic APAP/APAP glucuronide levels in the CheckMate 025 cohort. (C,D,F,G) Kaplan–Meier curves of the progression-free survival (C,F) and OS (D,G) according to APAP/APAP glucuronide levels in the BIP (C,D) and PREMIS (F,G) cohorts. (E,H) Proportion of R and NR patients in the BIP (E) and PREMIS (H) cohorts according to their baseline plasmatic levels of APAP/APAP glucuronide classified as ‘absence’ and ‘presence’. P value was calculated by the chi-square test. CI, confidence interval; NR, non-responder; OS, overall survival; R, responder. More: https://www.annalsofoncology.org/article/S0923-7534(22)01208-X/fulltext

Now, where did I put the portable Milwaukee drug disposal toilet?

The following year, Nelli et al. published follow-up research, but this time the cohort was a group of patients with a type of advanced lung cancer associated with very low 5-year survival rates of around 7%. APAP lowers this further still!

In stage 4 NSCLC, the cancer has become metastatic and has spread from its original location to distant parts of the body.

They mention corticosteroids, and I reviewed the literature in a Substack, discussing how they are associated with a worse prognosis. This was partly due to inhibition of the key tumour suppressor p53:

Effects of Acetaminophen Exposure on Outcomes of Patients Receiving Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Advanced Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer: A Propensity Score-Matched Analysis Abstract (1) Background: Several studies have investigated potential interactions between immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and commonly prescribed medications. Although acetaminophen (APAP) has not been considered susceptible to interaction with ICIs, recent research has shown that detectable plasma levels of this drug can hinder the efficacy of PD-1/PD-L1 blockade therapies. A reliable assessment of the potential interaction between APAP and ICIs in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients would be worthwhile since it is often prescribed in this condition. We sought to evaluate the impact of the concomitant use of APAP in patients with advanced NSCLC on PD-1/PD-L1 blockade using real-world evidence.

The patients were on courses of chemo- or immunotherapy:

(2) Methods: This study included consecutive patients with histologically proven stage IV NSCLC who underwent first-line therapy with pembrolizumab as a single agent or in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy, or second-line therapy with pembrolizumab, nivolumab, or atezolizumab. The intensity of APAP exposure was classified as low (therapeutic intake lasting less than 24 h or a cumulative intake lower than 60 doses of 1000 mg) or high (therapeutic intake lasting more than 24 h or a total intake exceeding 60 doses of 1000 mg). The favorable outcome of anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapies was defined by durable clinical benefit (DCB). Progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were relevant to our efficacy analysis. Propensity score matching (PSM) methods were applied to adjust for differences between the APAP exposure subgroups. (3) Results: Over the course of April 2018 to October 2022, 80 patients were treated with first-line pembrolizumab either as single-agent therapy or in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy. During the period from June 2015 to November 2022, 145 patients were given anti-PD-1/PD-L1 blockade therapy as second-line treatment. Subsequent efficacy analyses relied on adjusted PSM populations in both treatment settings. Multivariate testing revealed that only the level of APAP and corticosteroid intake had an independent effect on DCB in both treatment lines. Multivariate Cox regression analysis confirmed high exposure to APAP and immunosuppressive corticosteroid therapy as independent predictors of shorter PFS and OS in both treatment settings. (4) Conclusions: Our findings would strengthen the available evidence that concomitant intake of APAP blunts the efficacy of ICIs in patients with advanced NSCLC. The detrimental effects appear to depend on the cumulative dose and duration of exposure to APAP. The inherent shortcomings of the current research warrant confirmation in larger independent series.

“Lines of therapy is a term that we use to describe the order in which different treatments are given to people as their cancer progresses,” explained Jyoti Patel, MD, medical director of thoracic oncology and assistant director for clinical research at the Lurie Cancer Center of Northwestern University, in Chicago.

A first-line therapy is simply the first cancer treatment you receive. If your cancer progresses, or if the toxicities (side effects) of treatment become intolerable, a doctor may suggest a second-line treatment. The next treatment after that would be third-line, and so on.”

First-line APAP vs steroids. As before, the Y-axis denotes % survival:

Figure 1. First-line treatment survival outcomes depend on significant variables. (A) Progression-free survival: low-level acetaminophen exposure (LAE) vs. high-level acetaminophen exposure (HAE); (B) overall survival: low-level acetaminophen exposure (LAE) vs. high-level acetaminophen exposure (LAE); (C) progression-free survival: low-level corticosteroid exposure (LCE) vs. high-level corticosteroid exposure (HCE); and (D) overall survival: low-level corticosteroid exposure (LCE) vs. high-level corticosteroid exposure (HCE).

Second-line APAP vs steroids.

Figure 2. Second-line treatment survival outcomes depend on significant variables. (A) progression-free survival: low-level acetaminophen exposure (LAE) vs. high-level acetaminophen exposure (HAE); (B) overall survival: low-level acetaminophen exposure (LAE) vs. high-level acetaminophen exposure (LAE); (C) progression-free survival: low-level corticosteroid exposure (LCE) vs. high-level corticosteroid exposure (HCE); (D) overall survival: low-level corticosteroid exposure (LCE) vs. high-level corticosteroid exposure (HCE). More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10527930/

2.5 Acetaminophen and harm to the child

I’ve selected 10 papers for review, from 1982. Please follow the links for further reading. They could all justify having their own Substack.

This amount of research should have raised alarm bells with the regulators decades ago, or class action claims as seen with thalidomide and valproate.

As ever, I hope this Substack helps you to have informed consent and to be your own drug regulator, the un-captured kind. These sorts of toxic substances have no place on a supermarket shelf. They should be locked away in medicine cabinets.

From Wiki:

“Teratogenesis occurs when the development of an embryo is altered negatively due to the presence of teratogens. Teratogens are the causes of teratogenesis. Common examples of teratogens include genetic disorders, maternal nutrition and health, and chemical agents such as drugs and alcohol.[10]

Lesser known examples that will be covered include stress,[11] caffeine,[12] and deficiencies in diet and nutrition.[13]

Although teratogens can affect a fetus during any time in the pregnancy, one of the most sensitive time frames for them to be exposed to the developing embryo is during the embryonic period.

This period is in effect from about the fourteenth day following when a female’s egg is implanted into a specific place in the reproductive organs and sixty days after conception.[14] Teratogens are able to cause abnormal defects through certain mechanisms that occur throughout the development of the embryo.”

The pharma-sponsored NHS is on top form as ever, complete with in-your-face lies:

From 1982 (paywalled), by Golden et al.:

Propoxyphene and acetaminophen. Possible effects on the fetus Abstract Propoxyphene (Darvon) and acetaminophen (Tylenol) are widely prescribed analgesic agents. Both can cross the placenta, and propoxyphene can produce serious withdrawal symptoms in newborns. Neither propoxyphene nor acetaminophen is considered a teratogen, yet, three malformed infants who were antenatally exposed to propoxyphene have previously been reported. We report a fourth case of an infant, with withdrawal symptoms and cranial-facial and digital malformations, born to a women who used propoxyphene and acetaminophen throughout her pregnancy. We suggest that possibility that the antepartum use of propoxyphene and acetaminophen, in combination, may be teratogenic. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6890421/

Aspirin, also an NSAID, has strong anti-cancer properties and cardiovascular benefits, but is also associated with harm to the exposed child.

From 1987, by Streissguth et al.:

Aspirin and acetaminophen use by pregnant women and subsequent child IQ and attention decrements Abstract In a longitudinal prospective study of 1,529 women pregnant in 1974–1975, aspirin and acetaminophen were the two medications most frequently taken during the first half of pregnancy (46 and 41%, respectively). In a selected cohort of 421 offspring of these women, examined at 4 years of age, maternal aspirin use during the first half of pregnancy was significantly related to IQ and attention decrements in the exposed children. Multiple regression analyses were used to statistically adjust for a variety of potentially confounding factors including demographic characteristics, child characteristics, other exposures, and lifestyle/environmental variables. Continuous doseresponse and step-function parameterizations of aspirin exposure were both statistically significant and not clearly distinguishable from each other. The estimated aspirin effect is significantly greater, for girls than boys. Aspirin effects on offspring function were found in the absence of effects on physical size both at birth and at 4 years.

In this study, the effect of APAP alone was not significant:

Maternal acetaminophen use was not significantly related to child IQ or attention. As this exploratory research originated from observations of a data set gathered for other purposes, it would be desirable to have these findings replicated in other studies. Further follow-up of the children at a later age is planned. More (paywalled): https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/tera.1420350207

In 2017, Culha & Serefoglu discussed in a brief editorial how APAP can have a negative impact on male fertility. They called for more research and for policymakers to take these findings into consideration.

Reproduced in full:

Prolonged exposure to acetaminophen during pregnancy reduces testosterone production by the human fetal testis Congenital anomalies are a major cause of infant morbidity and mortality, and a significant proportion of these anomalies involve urogenital malformations (1). As fetal testosterone has crucial importance in the development of the male reproductive system, any disruption in its production can result in disorders such as hypospadias, cryptorchidism or testicular cancer (2). The risk of congenital malformation, including urogenital abnormalities, is increased by the administration of medical treatments during pregnancy (3). Weak analgesics, particularly acetaminophen containing over-the-counter drugs, are widely used among pregnant women in Europe and North America (4). However, recent studies have demonstrated that these analgesics may impair fetal testicular hormone production (5,6) and increase the risk of cryptorchidism in the offspring (7). Moreover, some have reported that this risk is even further promoted by the combination of acetaminophen-containing medications with other analgesics (5). In an elegant study, van den Driesche et al. (8) demonstrated that protracted exposure of xenografted human testes to a therapeutic dose of acetaminophen decreased the plasma levels of testosterone, as well as decreased the weight of seminal vesicles in castrated host mice. After recording a significant reduction in both Cyp11a1 and Cyp17a1 mRNA expression after the final dose of acetaminophen administration via reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, the authors concluded that the acetaminophen-induced testosterone reduction may result from the reduced quantities of these key steroidogenic enzymes (8). With these important findings, the study of van den Driesche et al. (8) sheds light to the unknown aspects of the impact of endocrine disrupting compounds on fetal testosterone production. The detrimental effect of widely used acetaminophen containing analgesics on testosterone production must be taken into consideration by policy makers in order to heighten public awareness regarding the potential teratogenic effects of these over-the-counter analgesics. Meanwhile, researchers should corroborate the findings of this study in order to develop further preventive measures, if necessary. From: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5451610/

Bearing in mind that child vaccination schedules present confounding factors, this systematic review from 2018 by Masarwa et al. still found significant clinical signals for ADHD, ASD, and hyperactivity:

Prenatal Exposure to Acetaminophen and Risk for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and Autistic Spectrum Disorder: A Systematic Review, Meta-Analysis, and Meta-Regression Analysis of Cohort Studies … Seven eligible retrospective cohorts included 132,738 mother-child pairs, with follow-up periods ranging from 3 to 11 years. The pooled risk ratio for ADHD was 1.34 (95% confidence interval (CI): 1.21, 1.47; I2 = 72%); for ASD, the risk ratio was 1.19 (95% CI: 1.14, 1.25; I2 = 14%), and for hyperactivity symptoms, it was 1.24 (95% CI: 1.04, 1.43; I2 = 93%). In meta-regression analysis, the association between exposure and ADHD increased with the child’s age upon follow-up (β = 0.03, 95% CI: 0.00, 0.07) and with the mean duration of exposure (β = 0.00, 95% CI: 0.00, 0.01). The available data is of observational nature only. Studies differed widely in exposure and outcome assessment. Acetaminophen use during pregnancy is associated with an increased risk for ADHD, ASD, and hyperactivity symptoms. These findings are concerning; however, results should be interpreted with caution given that the available evidence consists of observational studies and is susceptible to several potential sources of bias. More: https://academic.oup.com/aje/article-abstract/187/8/1817/4980325

A further study, from 2019 by Ji et al., analysed the relationship between cord plasma APAP biomarker levels and ADHD/hyperactivity outcomes and also found a significantly increased risk—up to 4.1 fold higher.

This differs from previous research in that it didn’t rely on maternal self-report.

Acetaminophen glucuronide: an inactive, major metabolite of APAP that is formed in the liver and primarily excreted in the urine.

3-[N-acetyl-l-cystein-S-yl]-acetaminophen: a metabolite of acetaminophen and a biomarker for liver injury caused by APAP.

Association of Cord Plasma Biomarkers of In Utero Acetaminophen Exposure With Risk of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder and Autism Spectrum Disorder in Childhood Key Points Question What is the association between cord plasma biomarkers of in utero acetaminophen exposure and risk of childhood attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder? Findings In this cohort study of 996 mother-infant dyads from the Boston Birth Cohort, cord plasma biomarkers of fetal exposure to acetaminophen were associated with significantly increased risk of childhood attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. Meaning These findings suggest in utero exposure to acetaminophen is associated with increased risk of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder in children and warrant additional investigations. Abstract Importance Prior studies have raised concern about maternal acetaminophen use during pregnancy and increased risk of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in their children; however, most studies have relied on maternal self-report. Objective To examine the prospective associations between cord plasma acetaminophen metabolites and physician-diagnosed ADHD, ASD, both ADHD and ASD, and developmental disabilities (DDs) in childhood. Design, Setting, and Participants This prospective cohort study analyzed 996 mother-infant dyads, a subset of the Boston Birth Cohort, who were enrolled at birth and followed up prospectively at the Boston Medical Center from October 1, 1998, to June 30, 2018. Exposures Three cord acetaminophen metabolites (unchanged acetaminophen, acetaminophen glucuronide, and 3-[N-acetyl-l-cystein-S-yl]-acetaminophen) were measured in archived cord plasma samples collected at birth. Main Outcomes and Measures Physician-diagnosed ADHD, ASD, and other DDs as documented in the child’s medical records. Results Of 996 participants (mean [SD] age, 9.8 [3.9] years; 548 [55.0%] male), the final sample included 257 children (25.8%) with ADHD only, 66 (6.6%) with ASD only, 42 (4.2%) with both ADHD and ASD, 304 (30.5%) with other DDs, and 327 (32.8%) who were neurotypical. Unchanged acetaminophen levels were detectable in all cord plasma samples. Compared with being in the first tertile, being in the second and third tertiles of cord acetaminophen burden was associated with higher odds of ADHD diagnosis (odds ratio [OR] for second tertile, 2.26; 95% CI, 1.40-3.69; OR for third tertile, 2.86; 95% CI, 1.77-4.67) and ASD diagnosis (OR for second tertile, 2.14; 95% CI, 0.93-5.13; OR for third tertile, 3.62; 95% CI, 1.62-8.60). Sensitivity analyses and subgroup analyses found consistent associations between acetaminophen buden and ADHD and acetaminophen burden and ASD across strata of potential confounders, including maternal indication, substance use, preterm birth, and child age and sex, for which point estimates for the ORs vary from 2.3 to 3.5 for ADHD and 1.6 to 4.1 for ASD. Conclusions and Relevance Cord biomarkers of fetal exposure to acetaminophen were associated with significantly increased risk of childhood ADHD and ASD in a dose-response fashion. Our findings support previous studies regarding the association between prenatal and perinatal acetaminophen exposure and childhood neurodevelopmental risk and warrant additional investigations.

Vaccination status is missing, but is likely to apply to over 90% of these subgroups, according to recent UK data:

Figure 2. Forest Plots Summarizing the Subgroup Analyses. Subgroup analyses of the association between cord acetaminophen burden (second and third tertiles vs first tertile) and the risk of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) only (A) and the risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) only (B) in childhood. Squares represent mean values, with whiskers indicating 95% CIs. NA indicates not applicable. More: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/2753512

N.B. What’s the story with “bottle only” feeding? It’s not the focus of this SubStack, but other research from 2023 found that breast is best:

We evaluated 1,173,448 children aged 4-6 months who were included in the National Screening Program for Infants and Children (NHSPIC) between 2008 and 2014. We observed individuals until 6-7 years of age. Data on feeding type (milk feeding: exclusive breastfeeding [EBF], partial breastfeeding [PBF], exclusive formula feeding [EFF] at 4-6 months of age; supplementary food introduction: < 6 or > 6 months of age) were obtained from the NHSPIC, and diagnoses were based on the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision. In a generalized linear model, children who received EBF had significantly lower incidence of both ADHD (odds ratio [OR]: 0.77, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.72-0.82) and ASD (OR: 0.64, 95% CI: 0.60-0.67) than that of children who received EFF. … Conclusion: Our study strengthens and supports the beneficial effect of breastfeeding on neurodevelopmental disorders in children. Breastfeeding should be encouraged and recommended to promote desirable neurodevelopmental outcomes. What is Known: • Breastfeeding is beneficial for the overall health of children, including neurodevelopmental outcomes and cognitive functions. What is New: • Breastfeeding, especially exclusive breastfeeding, was protective against neurodevelopmental disorders. • The effect of the timing of supplementary food introduction was limited. More: “Feeding practice during infancy is associated with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder: a population-based study in South Korea” https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00431-023-05022-z

Zebrafish, Danio rerio

In 2022, a paper by Rosas-Ramirez et al. managed to get published, even though it had the T-word in the title.

We learned earlier how NAPQI binds with hepatic mitochondrial proteins, disrupts the electron transport chain (ETC) and that this leads to peroxide formation and ROS generation. This paper links that oxidation with teratogenic outcomes:

Teratogenic effects induced by paracetamol, ciprofloxacin, and their mixture on Danio rerio embryos: Oxidative stress implications Highlights Developmental abnormalities and oxidative stress were evaluated in zebrafish.

Paracetamol, ciprofloxacin and their mixtures can alter fish embryogenesis.

Paracetamol, ciprofloxacin and their mixture induced oxidative damage in fish embryos.

Concentrations of evaluated drugs and their mixtures pose a threat to aquatic species. Abstract Even though the toxic effects of paracetamol (PCM) and ciprofloxacin (CPX) have been deeply studied in the last decades, the impact of the PCM-CPX mixture may induce in aquatic organisms is poorly known. Thus, the objective of this work was to investigate the teratogenic effects and oxidative stress that PCM, CPX, and their mixture induce in Danio rerio embryos. Moreover, we aimed to determine whether the PCM-CPX mixture induces more severe effects on the embryos than the individual drugs. For this purpose, zebrafish embryos (4 hpf) were exposed to environmentally relevant concentrations of PCM, CPX, and their mixture until 96 hpf. In addition, at 72 hpf and 96 hpf, we also evaluated the oxidative stress biomarkers (superoxide dismutase, catalase, glutathione peroxidase, lipid peroxidation, and hydroperoxides and carbonyl content) in the embryos. Our results demonstrated that PCM, CPX, and their mixture reduced the survival rate of embryos by up to 75%. In addition, both drugs, induced morphological alterations in the embryos, causing their death. The most observed malformations were: scoliosis, craniofacial malformations, hypopigmentation, growth retardation, pericardial edema. Concerning oxidative stress, our integrated biomarkers response (IBR) analysis demonstrated that PCM, CPX, and their mixture induce oxidative damage on the embryos. In conclusion, PCM, CPX, and their mixture can alter zebrafish embryonic development via an oxidative stress response. Graphical abstract

From “ Zebrafish Development. We experiment primarily with zebrafish (Danio rerio), a powerful molecular genetic model system for vertebrate biology. Zebrafish develop rapidly outside the mother’s body and are transparent at early stages, enabling the tracking and manipulation of cells in living embryos. Zebrafish share many of the same organs and genes as humans, making this an ideal system for rapid interrogations of developmental defects and genetic disease. ” https://danwagnerlab.org/research

This also has implications for the health of the aquatic environment.

For further reading, see:

“Pharmaceuticals: A Headache for Water Treatment” (2006)



“Occurrence of Paracetamol in Aquatic Environments and Transformation by Microorganisms: A Review” (2017)

According to Acetaminophen Global Market Report, 2018, worldwide sales of PCM in 2019 summed a total of 740 million USD. Nonetheless, it is forecasted that by 2023 its sales will rise to 780 million USD. As a result of its high usage and partial degradation (14–75%), huge amounts of PCM are spilled out every day into the aquatic environment (Gutiérrez-Noya et al., 2021). Recent studies have reported the occurrence of this drug in worldwide water bodies.

Fig. 1 shows the proportions of live, dead, and malformed embryos for each concentration of PCM, CPX, and their binary mixtures. In all cases, the number of live embryos decreased with increasing drug concentration. Ciprofloxacin had lower death rates. However, the PCM-CPX mixtures showed the highest rates of deaths and malformations compared to the individual drugs. The M4 mixture showed lower numbers of live embryos. Fig. 1. Effects on survival and malformations embryos of D. rerio exposed to A) PCM , B) CPX and C) Binary mixtures of PCM-CPX. Values are the mean of three replicates ± SE. Significant differences relative to: * control group; two-way ANOVA( p < 0.05). Fig. 3 shows the effect-concentration curves of PCM, CPX and the four binary mixtures PCM-CPX tested about the normal development of zebrafish embryos according to the score of Hermsen et al., 2011. In all cases, a decrease in the score is shown with respect to the control organisms, due to the different morphological alterations presented. Concentrations from 300 to 1200 μg L−1 of PCM showed statistically significant differences in relation to the control group (p < 0.05). In the case of CPX, the concentration that showed the greatest influence on embryo development was 25 μg L−1. Meanwhile, the concentrations from 15 μg L−1 showed significant differences with respect to the control group (p < 0.05). In the case of binary mixtures of PCM-CPX, M4 was the only mixture that showed significant differences with respect to the control group. Fig. 3. Concentration-response curves of PCM, CPX and their binary mixtures in D. rerio embryos. All concentrations of PCM, CPX and their mixtures were significantly different from the control group (p < 0.05). The differences are not indicated so that the figure can be easily appreciated (Student’s t-test). More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969721056187

Klein et al. (2023) investigated the effects of gestational APAP on rats. Their research helped to support the hypothesis that APAP leads to endocannabinoid (eCB) dysfunction, and this harms the developing immune system, leading to hyperactivity, ASD, and ADHD:

PAR exposure increased latency to reach nest bedding in comparison to CTL group. However, WIN injection reversed the response profiles, reducing latency values for PAR-exposed females and increasing for CTL group (Fig. 2). Fig. 2. Evaluation of latency to reach nest bedding by female and male rats exposed or not to PAR during gestation and injected with WIN or VEH 30 min prior to the nest-seeking test on PND 10. ✽ p < 0.05 exposure x injection interaction effect only in females in a two-way ANOVA. Data are means ±95% CI of 11–14 animals per group. CTL: control; PAR : paracetamol; WIN: WIN 55,212–2; VEH: vehicle.

Hyperactive behaviour presented as more time spent in the central area of the open field:

Average time in central area was 0.63 standard deviations higher than in CTL females (Cohen’s d = 0.63). Therefore, independently of WIN injection, PAR-exposed females spent more time in the central area of the open field. No other effects of exposure, sex, WIN injection or interaction among them were observed (Supplementary Table 3). Fig. 3. Behavioral evaluation in the open field of rats exposed or not to PAR during gestation and injected with WIN or VEH 30 min prior to the test on PND 24. (A) Ambulation in the open field. ✽ p < 0.05 exposure effect in three-way ANOVA. (B) Time spent in central area of the arena. ✽ p < 0.05 exposure effect in two-way ANOVA. Data are means ±95% CI of 11–15 animals per experimental group. CTL: control group; PAR: paracetamol.

Apomorphine: “… a type of Parkinson’s drug. It comes as a liquid. It is part of the class (category) of drugs called dopamine agonists.

Dopamine agonists work by tricking your brain into thinking they are dopamine. This means they can copy the way dopamine works and can reduce your symptoms.

Apomorphine does not have morphine in it.”

The split of the data into sex followed by two-way ANOVAs indicated that the exposure effect was significant only in females (F (1; 66) = 17.808, p = 0.000) but not in males (F (1; 58) = 0.618, p = 0.435) (Fig. 4). Exposure factor in females accounted for 21% of data variability (η p 2 = 0.21, 90% CI [0.08, 0.34]) and average stereotypy intensity of PAR-exposed females was 1.04 standard deviations greater than CTL females (Cohen’s d = 1.04). In this way, independently of injection, PAR exposure resulted in increased stereotypy intensity in female pups. Fig. 4. Assessment of behavioral stereotypy induced by apomorphine at PDN 25 in female and male rats exposed or not to PAR during gestation and injected with WIN or VEH 30 min prior to apomorphine . ✽ p < 0.05 exposure effect only in females in a two-way ANOVA. Data are means ±95% CI of 15–19 animals per experimental group. CTL: control, PAR: paracetamol.

APAP (PAR)-associated repetitive behaviour:

Fig. 5. Evaluation of marble burying in PDN 25 rats exposed or not to PAR during gestation and injected with WIN or VEH 30 min prior to test. (A) ✽ p < 0.05 exposure effect in three-way ANOVA (B) ✽ p < 0.05 sex effect in three-way ANOVA. Data are means ±95% CI of 14–18 animals per experimental group. More (paywalled): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37391024/

A Chinese retrospective study of pregnant women, from 2024, by Xu et al. is alarming. We know that zebrafish embryo mortality increased with dose and duration of exposure. This study found similar effects on the stillbirth rate.

Vaccine status wasn’t defined or discussed, but the compliance rate was likely to have been very high. It would be useful for research to be funded which investigates the synergistic effects of APAP exposure and vaccination.

“More than 99 % of participants had immunization cards and electronic immunization records. The concordance rate of both records were also over 99 %. During 2011–2019, the rates of on-time and in-time vaccination of each routine vaccine reached 96 % or more and increased significantly (all P values <0.05), compared with that of 2005–2010.” From: “Vaccination coverage survey of children aged 1–3 years in Beijing, China, 2005–2021” (2023) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X23009465

Apgar score: “The Apgar score is a standardized assessment of a neonate’s status immediately after birth and the response to resuscitation efforts and remains the gold standard for evaluating neonates.”

“There are 5 parts to an Apgar score. Each category is weighted evenly and assigned a 0, 1, or 2 value. The components are then added to give a score recorded 1 and 5 minutes after birth.

A score of 7 to 10 is considered reassuring, a score of 4 to 6 is moderately abnormal, and a score of 0 to 3 is deemed low in full-term and late preterm infants, at 5 minutes, when an infant has a score of <7, Neonatal Resuscitation Program guidelines recommend continued recording at 5-minute intervals up to 20 minutes.”

They found that acetaminophen use more than doubled the risk of stillbirth and Apgar scoring below 7.

Association of acetaminophen use with perinatal outcomes among pregnant women: a retrospective cohort study with propensity score matching Abstract Background Although acetaminophen is widely used in women during pregnancy, its safety has not been clearly stated. The study aimed to investigate the association between acetaminophen use and adverse pregnancy outcomes in pregnant women in China. Methods We conducted a retrospective cohort study by collecting data on pregnant women who delivered in the Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital from January 2018 to September 2023. An acetaminophen use group and a control group were formed based on prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The pregnancy outcomes that we focused on were stillbirth, miscarriage, preterm birth, APGAR score, birth weight, and congenital disabilities. Pregnant women exposed to acetaminophen were matched to unexposed in a 1:1 ratio with propensity score matching, using the greedy matching macro. SPSS software was used for statistical analysis. Multivariable logistics regression was used to assess the association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and adverse pregnancy outcomes. Results A total of 41,440 pregnant women were included, of whom 501 were exposed to acetaminophen during pregnancy, and 40,939 were not exposed. After the propensity score matching, the acetaminophen use and control groups consisted of 501 pregnant women each. The primary analysis showed that acetaminophen exposure during pregnancy was associated with an increased risk of stillbirth (adjusted OR (aOR) = 2.29, 95% CI, 1.19–4.43), APGAR score < 7 at 1 min (aOR = 3.28, 95% CI, 1.73–6.21), APGAR score < 7 at 5 min (aOR = 3.54, 95% CI, 1.74–7.20), APGAR score < 7 at 10 min (aOR = 3.18, 95% CI, 1.58–6.41), and high birth weight (HBW) (aOR = 1.75, 95% CI, 1.05–2.92). Drug exposure during the first and second trimesters increased the odds of stillbirth, miscarriage, APGAR < 7, and the occurrence of at least one adverse pregnancy outcome. In addition, the frequency of drug use more than two times was associated with a higher risk of preterm birth and APGAR score < 7. Conclusions Exposure to acetaminophen during pregnancy was significantly associated with the occurrence of adverse pregnancy outcomes, particularly exposure in the first and second trimesters and frequency of use more than twice. It is suggested that acetaminophen should be prescribed with caution in pregnant women. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11010302/

What do you say to that, NHS?

Note: Of the 41,440 pregnant women, only 501 were confirmed to have been exposed to APAP, and 40,939 were not exposed. If its use is so widespread, then why was the take-up so low?

Even the FDA now advises caution:

If you thought that APAP-associated toxicity in fetal offspring couldn’t get any worse, you’d be wrong.

A Chinese study from 2024 by Chen et al. used male and female mice and found Prenatal acetaminophen exposure (PAcE)-induced multi-organ developmental toxicity:

The characterization of developmental toxicity in fetal offspring induced by acetaminophen exposure during pregnancy Highlights Prenatal acetaminophen exposure (PAcE) altered male and female fetus blood phenotypes.

Functional genes in multiple organs are affected by PAcE.

Significant alterations manifest after high-dose, second-trimester, and multi-course PAcE

Male fetuses are more affected by PAcE than females. Abstract Objective Acetaminophen (APAP), an antipyretic and analgesic commonly used during pregnancy, has been recognized as a novel environmental contaminant. Preliminary evidence suggests that prenatal acetaminophen exposure (PAcE) could adversely affect offspring’s gonadal and neurologic development, but there is no systematic investigation on the characteristics of APAP’s fetal developmental toxicity. Methods Pregnant mice were treated with 100 or 400 mg/kg∙d APAP in the second-trimester, or 400 mg/kg∙d APAP in the second- or third-trimester, or different courses (single or multiple) of APAP, based on clinical regimen. The effects of PAcE on pregnancy outcomes, maternal/fetal blood phenotypes, and multi-organ morphological and functional development of fetal mice were analyzed. Results PAcE increased the incidence of adverse pregnancy outcomes and altered blood phenotypes including aminotransferases, lipids, and sex hormones in dams and fetuses. The expression of key functional genes in fetal organs indicated that PAcE inhibited hippocampal synaptic development, sex hormone synthesis, and osteogenic and chondrogenic development, but enhanced hepatic lipid synthesis and uptake, renal inflammatory hyperplasia, and adrenal steroid hormone synthesis. PAcE also induced marked pathological alterations in the fetal hippocampus, bone, kidney, and cartilage. The sensitivity rankings of fetal organs to PAcE might be hippocampus/bone > kidney > cartilage > liver > gonad > adrenal gland. Notably, PAcE-induced multi-organ developmental toxicity was more considerable under high-dose, second-trimester, and multi-course exposure and in male fetuses. Conclusion This study confirmed PAcE-induced alterations in multi-organ development and function in fetal mice and elucidated its characteristics, which deepens the comprehensive understanding of APAP’s developmental toxicity. Graphical abstract

Apart from that, it’s quite safe.

My review of HPV vaccine toxicology was prompted by investigating the links to osteoporosis. Aluminium adjuvants suppress the Wnt/β-catenin signalling pathway. APAP also suppresses this by decreasing the expression of a gene that codes for alpha-1 type I collagen.

In this study, PAcE caused neurodevelopmental deficits in the male fetal hippocampus, which was consistent with pathological findings. This may be linked to the reduction of glutathione (GSH) levels and striatal superoxide dismutase (SOD) activity in the hippocampus of male offspring by PAcE (Rigobello et al., 2021). The Wnt signaling system has been found to exert a positive regulatory influence on Col1a1 in bones (Zhang et al., 2018). PAcE decreases the expression of Col1a1 by suppressing the activity of the Wnt signaling pathway, resulting in fetal bone hypoplasia (Ma et al., 2023). In this study, Von Kossa staining, which reflects bone mineralization, also showed that the bone trabecula was thinner in both male and female fetuses in the ACH group. This study also found that there were glomerular vacuoles in the fetal kidneys of the ACH group, suggesting fetal glomerular dysplasia, but its underlying mechanism needs to be further studied. In cartilage, Col2a1 is positively regulated by transforming growth factor β (TGFβ), and PAcE can inhibit the activity of the TGFβ pathway, leading to decreased expression of Col2a1, which may result in fetal chondrodysplasia (Zhang et al., 2023). Furthermore, PAcE hinders the growth of spermatogonial cells and stimulates cell death by activating the Wnt pathway and inhibiting the Notch signaling pathway, which ultimately changes the typical course of fetal testicular development (Liu et al., 2023). In general, the severity of morphological changes in different organs is consistent with the organ sensitivity rankings.

Having described teratogenic effects throughout, they added this line to section 4.2, presumably to get past the censor:

“In the present study, we did not observe an obvious teratogenic effect of PAcE under clinical doses, which is consistent with the conclusions of a clinical case from the REACH registration dossier (Lederman et al., 1983) and an early animal study (Lambert and Thorgeirsson, 1976).”

Whereas in their conclusion, they directly contradict themselves:

5. Conclusion By establishing PAcE mouse models that mimicked the clinical drug regimens, this study indicated that PAcE affects pregnancy outcomes, maternal/fetal blood phenotypes, and multi-organ morphological and functional development of fetal mice. These effects had dose, stage, course, and sex differences, with the most significant changes under high-dose, second-trimester, and multi-course exposure and in male fetuses. These findings also suggest that pregnant women should avoid APAP or use APAP cautiously in the short term at the lowest effective dose. In conclusion, this study comprehensively evaluates the fetal developmental toxicity of APAP, deepens our understanding of the health risks of PAcE, and establishes a crucial theoretical and experimental foundation for further evaluating the long-term harm of PAcE and its programming mechanisms. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S014765132401056X

Our final paper was a systematic review by Prada et al., which was published earlier this year:

Evaluation of the evidence on acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental disorders using the Navigation Guide methodology … Results We identified 46 studies for inclusion in our analysis. Of these, 27 studies reported positive associations (significant links to NDDs), 9 showed null associations (no significant link), and 4 indicated negative associations (protective effects). Higher-quality studies were more likely to show positive associations. Overall, the majority of the studies reported positive associations of prenatal acetaminophen use with ADHD, ASD, or NDDs in offspring, with risk-of-bias and strength-of-evidence ratings informing the overall synthesis. Conclusions Our analyses using the Navigation Guide thus support evidence consistent with an association between acetaminophen exposure during pregnancy and increased incidence of NDDs. Appropriate and immediate steps should be taken to advise pregnant women to limit acetaminophen consumption to protect their offspring’s neurodevelopment. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12351903/

I have to concur, and the NHS should also fall into line as a matter of urgency.

3.0 Parting shots

3.1 Flu vax failure… again

That naughty virus went ahead and mutated.

They gambled wrongly on which strain to target. Although the vax doesn’t work, the fix is always the same:

Flu spreading ‘unusually early’ in Europe amid new strain, health officials warn A woman checks a child’s temperature. Health officials are bracing for a harsh flu season in Europe as a new viral strain spreads “unusually early” across the bloc. Authorities are detecting influenza cases three to four weeks earlier than in the past two years, according to a new report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which covers the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. A new strain of influenza A, known as H3N2 subclade K, is driving the spread of the virus, the agency said. That’s the same variant cropping up in places like the United Kingdom, where there have also been signs of an earlier, tougher flu season. While it’s not yet clear how severe the upcoming flu season will be in mainland Europe, the ECDC warned that it could be worse than previous years if there are more infections than usual and vaccine uptake remains low. “We are seeing influenza detections increasing much earlier than usual this year, and that means time is critical,” Edoardo Colzani, a respiratory virus expert at the ECDC, said in a statement. “Getting vaccinated now is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and those around you from serious illness this winter,” he added. The ECDC recommended vaccination “without delay” for older adults, pregnant women, people with chronic health issues or compromised immune systems, health workers, and those living in long-term care or other group settings. Flu vaccines are updated every year to try to keep up with the virus, which is constantly evolving. An H3N2 strain was included in this year’s jab because it was one of the main viruses spreading in the Northern Hemisphere last season. However, subclade K is different enough from that strain that it isn’t yet clear how well the vaccine will work against it. Even so, health officials said vaccination is an important way to minimise illnesses, protect vulnerable groups, and reduce the burden on hospitals over the winter. “If you are eligible for vaccination, please don’t wait,” Colzani said. The ECDC also said that medical clinics and long-term care facilities should take additional steps to prevent and control infections, for example, by asking staff and visitors to wear face masks when the virus is spreading at higher levels. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/flu-spreading-unusually-early-in-europe-amid-new-strain-health-officials-warn/ar-AA1QOFt7

Porous face masks have never been effective at stopping infections spread by aerosolised pathogens. Vitamin D, etc., is much better at warding off infection and lessening duration and severity.

It’s clear that some professionals, who should know better, never learned any lessons from the scamdemic about NPIs or how the immune system works.

Hospitals roll out flu plan and facemasks ahead of tricky winter Stock image of a woman wearing a face mask sneezing into elbow Facemasks have been reintroduced in Lincolnshire hospitals as the trust braces for a difficult flu season. Cases are already high – particularly in children – and experts think the virus will be unusually bad this winter. Patients are being asked to wear face masks in emergency departments, Urgent Treatment Centres and admission wards. Natalie Vaughan, the deputy director for infection prevention and control at United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said the virus would continue to be a problem. “We look at places like Australia which have already had their winter, and their flu season was quite challenging. They had lots of cases and it came early,” she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service. Natalie Vaughan, deputy director of infection prevention and control in Lincolnshire hospitals “That’s what we’re seeing happen here too now, in terms of people coming down with the flu and being hospitalised. We expect to see this increasing through the winter months, and are assessing it on a day-by-day basis.” The flu virus mutates each year, and public health experts say this year’s strain is likely to be the most contagious for some time. Ms Vaughan’s message is to follow the key prevention strategies that became routine during the Covid pandemic – facemasks, hand hygiene and vaccination. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/hospitals-roll-out-flu-plan-and-facemasks-ahead-of-tricky-winter/ar-AA1QPOnd

3.2 Wes is back, and boy, is he in trouble

Talk about being “out of his depth”.

First, from the 12th of November, he denied organising a coup against the PM:

You can see the fear in his eyes. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9v124znrgmo

And then three days later, he’s making the headlines again, for all the wrong reasons.

“The report also accuses the health secretary of pulling the NHS in contradictory directions, for example, by saying he wants to shift more care into the community but then proposing new “integrated health organisations”, which could end up allocating more money to hospitals.

The report adds that Streeting has provided very little detail on how his plans would be implemented, beyond relying on emerging technology such as voice-capture tools to take notes for GPs.”

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/nov/15/wes-streeting-accused-of-chaotic-and-incoherent-approach-to-nhs-reform

I can’t see him being in this post for much longer, and I will miss his particular talent for muppetry.

4.0 Concluding remarks

Innocuous-looking tablets. What have we learned from over forty years of research?

Well, to start with, most of the regulators learned nothing ($$$), but the reality is grim, and you could even describe its promotion as “dark” or “sinister”.

I thought I had a fair understanding of APAP toxicity, but I was wide of the mark. As with statins, this isn’t just a fast-acting poison; it’s subtle and has dose-dependent toxic effects on the neurodevelopment of the foetus and newborns. Cancer patients also have their life expectancy cut short, perhaps without ever knowing the truth.

This is happening too frequently to be blamed on coincidence or “grandfather rights” for prescription-free approval. It also doesn’t get childhood vaccines off the hook, such as the completely pointless, but harmful Hep-B shots for babies:

To summarise the research findings:

Acetaminophen was thought to be a safer alternative to acetanilide and phenacetin.

Liver toxicity of APAP was first suspected in 1966.

APAP toxicity is the second most common cause of liver transplantation worldwide and the most common cause of liver failure in the United States.

It’s responsible for 56,000 emergency department visits, 2600 hospitalisations, and 500 deaths annually in the United States.

Around 50% of these poisonings are unintentional.

Despite limits on pack size, susceptible individuals can still take a toxic dose at the recommended clinical rate per day.

The toxic metabolite NAPQI leads to glutathione depletion, binds with mitochondrial proteins, disrupts the ETC, leading to the generation of ROS, with hepatic necrosis as a consequence.

Activated charcoal and NAC are first-line treatments.

APAP freely crosses the placental barrier.

NSAIDs such as acetaminophen have teratogenic effects through ROS generation, and lead to multifold increases in the risk of stillbirth, ASD, ADHD, bone and digit malformation, asthma, cryptorchidism and male infertility.

There are many dietary sources that support glutathione status or contain the tripeptide itself.

CD4, NK and NKT cells all play a part in mediating APAP-induced liver damage.

APAP skews our immune system towards a proinflammatory Th1 state. This doesn’t help to protect us from cancer, though, because it also promotes PD1 expression and Treg infiltration of tumours.

APAP causes dysfunction of cell-cell tight junction (TJ) adhesions. This is linked to the pathogenesis of various diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), celiac disease, allergic conditions like asthma, atopic dermatitis, periodontal disease, cancer progression, and liver diseases such as cirrhosis and NAFLD.

Immune response to vaccines is suppressed by APAP, and we also become more prone to many types of infection, which take longer to clear.

For cancer patients, the prognosis is much poorer due to the blunted efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors and chemotherapy. Corticosteroids, in combination with APAP, shorten your life expectancy further still.

Male fertility is reduced, too, as testosterone production is diminished.

Excretion of acetaminophen in urine is a hazard to the aquatic environment.

APAP leads to neurodevelopment disorders in children, partly due to endocannabinoid (eCB) dysfunction.

Biomarkers for multi-organ developmental toxicity show that organ damage occurs even at therapeutic doses in healthy people. This presents a particular risk to susceptible individuals.

Suppression of the Wnt signalling system by APAP is linked to loss of collagen and osteoporosis. This also affects the developing foetus.

Many researchers and the FDA advise that pregnant women should avoid taking acetaminophen, especially for routine low-grade fevers. This is mainly to protect their offspring’s neurodevelopment.

Thank you for reading.

And if all this gave you a headache, I would consider taking something other than acetaminophen—magnesium would be a good alternative.

