Contents

1.0 Background

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Definitions Dementia Statins Numbers needed to treat



3.0 Discussion

3.1 Statins and dementia Vitamin K2 Primary causation Isoprenoids and the amyloid-cascade hypothesis lecanemab (Leqembi)

3.2 Consequences of the effects of statins on brain cell genes A walkthrough of “Pleiotropic effects of statins on brain cells“ Cholesterol catabolism Transcriptional effects Cholesterol composition of the plasma membrane in relation to AD Dendritic branching Cell viability Effects on AD Effects on PD Pathological effects on the human brain



4.0 Parting shots

5.0 Concluding remarks

6.0 Disclaimer

7.0 References

1.0 Background

A subscriber had an interesting question for me: was there a link between taking statins and the risks of developing dementia, or inducing accelerated progression of an existing condition?

For this Substack, I conducted a literature review of research and clinical findings and will walk you through the papers and key takeaways. Emphasis is in bold throughout, with light reformatting for legibility on portable devices, where appropriate.

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Definitions

Dementia

What Is Dementia? Symptoms, Types, and Diagnosis Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning — thinking, remembering, and reasoning — to such an extent that it interferes with a person’s daily life and activities. Some people with dementia cannot control their emotions, and their personalities may change. Dementia ranges in severity from the mildest stage, when it is just beginning to affect a person’s functioning, to the most severe stage, when the person must depend completely on others for basic activities of daily living, such as feeding oneself. Dementia affects millions of people and is more common as people grow older (about one-third of all people age 85 or older may have some form of dementia) but it is not a normal part of aging. Many people live into their 90s and beyond without any signs of dementia. There are several different forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, which is the most common. What are the signs and symptoms of dementia? Signs and symptoms of dementia result when once-healthy neurons (nerve cells) in the brain stop working, lose connections with other brain cells, and die. While everyone loses some neurons as they age, people with dementia experience far greater loss. The signs and symptoms can vary depending on the type and may include: Experiencing memory loss, poor judgment, and confusion

Difficulty speaking, understanding and expressing thoughts, or reading and writing

Wandering and getting lost in a familiar neighborhood

Trouble handling money responsibly and paying bills

Repeating questions

Using unusual words to refer to familiar objects

Taking longer to complete normal daily tasks

Losing interest in normal daily activities or events

Hallucinating or experiencing delusions or paranoia

Acting impulsively

Not caring about other people’s feelings

Losing balance and problems with movement People with intellectual and developmental disabilities can also develop dementia as they age, and in these cases, recognizing their symptoms can be particularly difficult. It’s important to consider a person’s current abilities and to monitor for changes over time that could signal dementia. What causes dementia? Dementia is the result of changes in certain brain regions that cause neurons (nerve cells) and their connections to stop working properly. Researchers have connected changes in the brain to certain forms of dementia and are investigating why these changes happen in some people but not others. For a small number of people, rare genetic variants that cause dementia have been identified. Although we don’t yet know for certain what, if anything, can prevent dementia, in general, leading a healthy lifestyle may help reduce risk factors. What are the different types of dementia? Various neurodegenerative disorders and factors contribute to the development of dementia through a progressive and irreversible loss of neurons and brain functioning. Currently, there is no cure for any type of dementia. Read and share this infographic about dementia and four common types. Types of dementia include: Alzheimer’s disease, the most common dementia diagnosis among older adults. It is caused by changes in the brain, including abnormal buildups of proteins known as amyloid plaques and tau tangles .

Frontotemporal dementia, a rare form of dementia that tends to occur in people younger than 60. It is associated with abnormal amounts or forms of the proteins tau and TDP-43 .

Lewy body dementia, a form of dementia caused by abnormal deposits of the protein alpha-synuclein , called Lewy bodies .

Vascular dementia, a form of dementia caused by conditions that damage blood vessels in the brain or interrupt the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain.

Mixed dementia, a combination of two or more types of dementia. For example, through autopsy studies involving older adults who had dementia, researchers have identified that many people had a combination of brain changes associated with different forms of dementia. Scientists are investigating how the underlying disease processes in different forms of dementia start and influence each other. They also continue to explore the variety of disorders and disease processes that contribute to dementia. For example, based on autopsy studies, researchers recently characterized another form of dementia known as LATE. Further knowledge gains in the underlying causes of dementia will help researchers better understand these conditions and develop more personalized prevention, treatment, and care strategies. Learn more about how researchers are using neuropathology to address questions and complexities of dementia diseases in Inside the Brain: The Role of Neuropathology in Alzheimer’s Disease Research. More: https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/alzheimers-and-dementia/what-dementia-symptoms-types-and-diagnosis

Statins

Returning to our recurrent theme of “turtles all the way down” and Sutton’s Law (“because that’s where the money is”), statins are partly the pharmaceutical industry’s means to cash in on Ancel Keys’ long-debunked and cherry-picked Lipid–Heart Hypothesis:

In response to a perceived epidemic of coronary heart disease, Ancel Keys introduced the lipid–heart hypothesis in 1953 which asserted that high intakes of total fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol lead to atherosclerosis and that consuming less fat and cholesterol, and replacing saturated fat with polyunsaturated fat, would reduce serum cholesterol and consequently the risk of heart disease. Keys proposed an equation that would predict the concentration of serum cholesterol (ΔChol.) from the consumption of saturated fat (ΔS), polyunsaturated fat (ΔP), and cholesterol (ΔZ): ΔChol. = 1.2(2ΔS − ΔP) + 1.5ΔZ. However, the Keys equation conflated natural saturated fat and industrial trans-fat into a single parameter and considered only linoleic acid as the polyunsaturated fat. This ignored the widespread consumption of trans-fat and its effects on serum cholesterol and promoted an imbalance of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids in the diet. Numerous observational, epidemiological, interventional, and autopsy studies have failed to validate the Keys equation and the lipid–heart hypothesis. Nevertheless, these have been the cornerstone of national and international dietary guidelines which have focused disproportionately on heart disease and much less so on cancer and metabolic disorders, which have steadily increased since the adoption of this hypothesis. From: “The Lipid–Heart Hypothesis and the Keys Equation Defined the Dietary Guidelines but Ignored the Impact of Trans-Fat and High Linoleic Acid Consumption“ (2024) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11123895/

The narrative goes something like this: If too much cholesterol (hypercholesteremia) causes atherosclerosis and heart disease, then reducing serum cholesterol must reduce the risk.

The liver is responsible for producing the hydroxymethylglutaryl-CoA (HMG-CoA) reductase enzyme:

… Statins are inhibitors of hydroxymethylglutaryl-CoA reductase enzyme and lower total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL), and triglyceride concentrations. The FDA-approved statins include atorvastatin, rosuvastatin, simvastatin, pravastatin, fluvastatin, lovastatin, and pitavastatin.

If it isn’t working, increase the dose until it does:

Individuals at high risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease require more aggressive management strategies, including higher-intensity statin therapy. Participating clinicians review the mechanisms of action, dosing protocols, clinical toxicology, potential drug interactions, pharmacokinetics, and monitoring strategies pertinent to healthcare professionals in managing hypocholesteremia. … FDA-approved statins include atorvastatin, rosuvastatin, simvastatin, pravastatin, fluvastatin, lovastatin and pitavastatin.[1] Clinicians have long used statin medications to treat hypercholesterolemia, hyperlipoproteinemia, and hypertriglyceridemia as an adjunct to diet and exercise. These agents are primarily used for primary and secondary prevention of coronary artery disease. The approved FDA indications vary slightly between the medications in this class. From: “Statin Medications” (2024, StatPearls) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK430940/

It’s a huge cash cow for big pharma, helped along by complicit and conflicted regulatory bodies.

If you are middle-aged and visit a GP in any Western country, it is quite likely that these will be pushed at you sooner or later:

… In this study, 409,804 individuals were eligible to be included (mean age [SE], 59 [0.1] years; 54% female). Of those participants, 22% reported taking statin therapy, and 11% of them filled only one statin prescription. The number of individuals in the general population who reported taking any statin climbed from 31 million (12%) in 2008–2009 to 92 million (35%) in 2018–2019, representing a 197% increase. After 2013, the number of individuals who used statins increased by 149%, from 37 million in 2012–2013 to 92 million users in 2018–2019. The annual number of statins prescriptions increased from 461 million to 818 million (77%; p = 0.000) between 2008 and 2019. Atorvastatin was the most prescribed medication in the statins class (36%), followed by simvastatin (34%). The moderate-intensity statins were the most used by the participants (60%). The total statins cost in 2013 was $8 billion and increased to $10 billion in 2019 (25%; p = 0.000). The total OOP expenditure trend sloped from $4.0 billion in the 2008–2009 cycle to $3.1 billion in 2018–2019. The average OOP paid by Asians was higher than that of other races at $141. From: “Statins utilization trends and expenditures in the U.S. before and after the implementation of the 2013 ACC/AHA guidelines” (2023) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10203693/

Is it working though?

Clinical findings are similar to those resulting from HPV vaccination, where cancer rates caused by non-vaccine high-risk HPV types and pro-cancer vaccine mechanisms are back up to the levels of the 1970s.

Death rates associated with the heart are rapidly reversing, especially amongst younger cohorts. I think we know one of the reasons for this, COVID vaccinations, but statins and anti-hypertensive drugs are also doing little to prevent early deaths linked to conditions such as diabetes or obesity.

Death rates were falling before statins were pushed out in volume over 20 years ago, and yet, despite the prescription drugs epidemic, this decline is slowing or reversing.

The final diagnosis is changing, but the outcome is the same:

Results From 1970 to 2022, overall age‐adjusted heart disease mortality decreased by 66% from 1970 to 2022 (from 761 to 258 per 100 000). In 1970, 91% of all heart disease deaths were ischemic, declining to 53% of all heart disease deaths in 2022. From 1970 to 2022, age‐adjusted mortality decreased by 89% for acute myocardial infarction (from 354 to 40 per 100 000) and 81% for all ischemic heart disease (from 693 to 135 per 100 00). In contrast, from 1970 to 2022 age‐adjusted mortality for other heart disease subtypes increased by 81% (from 68 to 123 per 100 000), with the greatest increases in heart failure (146% increase), hypertensive heart disease (106% increase) and arrhythmias (450% increase). Conclusions Heart disease mortality has decreased over the past 5 decades. There is an increasing burden of mortality from other heart conditions including heart failure, hypertensive heart disease, and arrhythmias. Further efforts must be undertaken to address the growing challenge of these other heart conditions. Figure 1 . Absolute and age‐adjusted mortality for ischemic and other heart disease in the United States, 1970 to 2022. Absolute ( A ) and age‐adjusted ( B ) mortality for ischemic heart disease (acute myocardial infarction in bright red, chronic ischemic heart disease in dark red) and other heart disease (blue) from 1970 to 2022 in the United States. * See Figure 2 for other heart disease subtypes. Figure 2 . Absolute and age‐adjusted mortality for other heart disease subtypes in the United States, 1970 to 2022. Absolute ( A ) and age‐adjusted ( B ) mortality for other heart disease subtypes from 1970 to 2022 in the United States.

The changes in subtype are partly due to more accurate diagnostics, but either way, “the drugs don’t work”:

… improvements in diagnostic capabilities and refinement of definitions over the years have led to improved identification of heart conditions such as heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and pulmonary hypertension, potentially allowing these conditions to more frequently be defined as ultimate underlying causes of mortality.68, 69 Regardless of identification, several studies show independent increases in mortality from these conditions in the 21st century, with significant increases in mortality due to heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, and arrhythmia, particularly atrial fibrillation.70, 71, 72 From: “Heart Disease Mortality in the United States, 1970 to 2022“ (2025) https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.124.038644

Apart from ironically depleting substances needed to maintain healthy cardiac muscle (coenzyme Q10) and a calcium-free vascular system (vitamin K2), statins are of limited benefit for decreasing mortality. And the statistical benefit that is seen is thought to have nothing to do with cholesterol reduction, but rather due to their anti-inflammatory effects.

“Even brief exposure to atorvastatin causes a marked decrease in blood CoQ(10) concentration. Widespread inhibition of CoQ(10) synthesis could explain the most commonly reported adverse effects of statins, especially exercise intolerance, myalgia, and myoglobinuria.”

Heart failure affects 5.1 million people in the USA annually. It accounts for a frequent cause of hospitalizations and disability. Patients with congestive heart failure have lower plasma levels of CoQ10, which is an independent predictor of mortality in this patient population. It has been hypothesized that a deficiency of CoQ10 can play a role in the development and worsening of heart failure, and that oral supplementation can possibly improve symptoms and survival in these patients. Based on previous small studies and meta-analyses, the use of CoQ10 in heart failure suggested an improvement ejection fraction, stroke volume, cardiac output, and cardiac index with CoQ10 supplementation, however most of these small studies appeared to be underpowered to result in any significant data. The results of the recent Q-SYMBIO trial demonstrated an improvement in heart failure symptoms with a significant reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events and mortality. From: “Coenzyme Q10 and Utility in Heart Failure: Just Another Supplement?“ (2016) https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11897-016-0296-6

In contrast to the current belief that cholesterol reduction with statins decreases atherosclerosis, we present a perspective that statins may be causative in coronary artery calcification and can function as mitochondrial toxins that impair muscle function in the heart and blood vessels through the depletion of coenzyme Q 10 and ‘heme A’, and thereby ATP generation. Statins inhibit the synthesis of vitamin K 2 , the cofactor for matrix Gla-protein activation, which in turn protects arteries from calcification. Statins inhibit the biosynthesis of selenium containing proteins, one of which is glutathione peroxidase serving to suppress peroxidative stress. An impairment of selenoprotein biosynthesis may be a factor in congestive heart failure, reminiscent of the dilated cardiomyopathies seen with selenium deficiency. Thus, the epidemic of heart failure and atherosclerosis that plagues the modern world may paradoxically be aggravated by the pervasive use of statin drugs. We propose that current statin treatment guidelines be critically reevaluated. From: “Statins stimulate atherosclerosis and heart failure: pharmacological mechanisms“ (Paywalled, 2015) https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/10.1586/17512433.2015.1011125

“Numbers needed to treat” breakdowns represent how many people must take the drug for one person to benefit in some way. For each benefit, there appears to be a matching harm to health, and for most of us, they appear to be a waste of time and money.

The longer you take them, the greater the risk of them inducing the very conditions they were meant to prevent. Muscle pains are the most well-known of the short-term side effects.

These are all from the excellent nnt website:

There are many better alternatives out there to statins. These tend to offer broad-spectrum health benefits, too, as many fatal or neurodegenerative conditions have inflammation as an underlying cause.

Diet and exercise are key, though, especially to restrict your intake of any seed oils rich in linoleic acid (the main omega-6 constituent).

This has a long half-life in your body, and can take years to deplete, but the health benefits of doing this will be far greater than those from statin pill-popping.

Thank you, Ancel Keys and the food industry lobbyists

Omega-6 vegetable oils as a driver of coronary heart disease: the oxidized linoleic acid hypothesis (2018) The intake of omega-6 vegetable oils, particularly soybean oil, began to increase in the USA starting in the early 1900s at a time when the consumption of butter and lard was on the decline.1 This caused a more than two-fold increase in the intake of linoleic acid, the main omega-6 polyunsaturated fat found in vegetable oils, which now makes up around 8% to 10% of total energy intake in the Western world. The omega-6 fat linoleic acid should not be confused with conjugated linoleic acid found in pastured animal foods. A systematic review of studies measuring the changes in linoleic acid concentration in subcutaneous adipose tissue in the USA revealed an approximate 2.5-fold increase in linoleic acid increasing from 9.1% to 21.5% from 1959 to 2008.2 Importantly, the concentration of linoleic acid in adipose tissue is a reliable marker of intake as the half-life of linoleic acid is approximately 2 years in adipose tissue. The authors of the study also noted that the increase in adipose tissue linoleic paralleled the increase in the prevalence of diabetes, obesity and asthma.2 The amount of linoleic acid in adipose tissue, but also in platelets, is additionally positively associated with coronary artery disease (CAD), whereas long-chain omega-3 (eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)) levels in platelets are inversely related to CAD.3 This provides rather compelling evidence that omega-3s protect whereas omega-6 linoleic acid promotes heart disease. Importantly, the increased consumption of omega-6 polyunsaturated fat linoleic acid can reduce omega-3 in the body as it competes with the alpha-linolenic acid for metabolism to longer chain polyunsaturated fats. It has been known for decades that linoleic acid, as a percentage of total fatty acids in lipids, is reduced in patients with CAD, and this has been used as an argument to suggest that low intakes of linoleic acid may cause heart disease.4 However, total fatty acid concentrations, as opposed to percentages, are independent of changes in other fatty acids and hence are more reliable markers of linoleic acid intake (although likely less reliable compared with adipose tissue). Importantly, linoleic acid concentrations in both serum cholesteryl esters and phospholipid fatty acids are in fact higher in patients with CAD compared with those without CAD coronary artery disease.4 Again, since linoleic acid cannot be synthesised in the body, this suggests that patients who have heart disease consume more omega-6 linoleic acid than those without heart disease. Indeed, the authors of the study concluded, “(…) cholesteryl linoleate is widely believed to decrease in patients with CAD. Such decreases, however, represent decreases only in relative terms. We have shown in this study that linoleate actually is present in a higher concentration in individuals with CAD than in those without CAD”.4 … In summary, numerous lines of evidence show that the omega-6 polyunsaturated fat linoleic acid promotes oxidative stress, oxidised LDL, chronic low-grade inflammation and atherosclerosis, and is likely a major dietary culprit for causing CHD, especially when consumed in the form of industrial seed oils commonly referred to as ‘vegetable oils’. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6196963/

3.0 Discussion

3.1 Statins and dementia

Vitamin K2

Statin-mediated vitamin K2 depletion could be considered a secondary causative factor of vascular dementia, through contributing to calcified and narrowed cerebral arteries:

Recent research indicates that vitamin K2 may be vital for preserving brain health and cognitive function. Traditionally recognized primarily for its role in blood coagulation, vitamin K has emerged in recent years as a nutrient with diverse biological effects essential for healthy aging. A growing body of evidence from both observational and interventional studies underscores the pivotal role of vitamin K2 in mitigating arterial calcification. This mechanism may link vascular health to cognitive function, suggesting that vitamin K2 could play a critical role in the prevention of cognitive impairment in aging populations. From: “The role of vitamin K2 in cognitive impairment: linking vascular health to brain health“ (2025)

Primary causation

To review some of the literature discussing the links between statins and dementia, I did a PubMed keyword search.

It returned 1,236 results, and almost all of these were published after the year 2000:

If my review was based on 99% of the papers I picked out, then this Substack would end here, concluding that either there is no link, or that statins have beneficial effects.

Take this systematic review as an example:

Statin use and risk of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies (2021) Abstract Aims As the potential impact of statins on cognitive decline and dementia is still debated, we conducted a meta-analysis of observational studies to examine the effect of statin use on the risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and dementia. Methods and results PubMed, Cochrane, and EMBASE were searched since inception to January 2021. Inclusion criteria were: (i) cohort or case–control studies; (ii) statin users compared to non-users; and (iii) AD and/or dementia risk as outcome. Estimates from original studies were pooled using restricted maximum-likelihood random-effect model. Measure of effects were reported as odds ratio (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). In the pooled analyses, statins were associated with a decreased risk of dementia [36 studies, OR 0.80 (CI 0.75–0.86)] and of AD [21 studies, OR 0.68 (CI 0.56–0.81)]. In the stratified analysis by sex, no difference was observed in the risk reduction of dementia between men [OR 0.86 (CI 0.81–0.92)] and women [OR 0.86 (CI 0.81–0.92)]. Similar risks were observed for lipophilic and hydrophilic statins for both dementia and AD, while high-potency statins showed a 20% reduction of dementia risk compared with a 16% risk reduction associated with low-potency statins, suggesting a greater efficacy of the former, although a borderline statistical significance (P = 0.05) for the heterogeneity between estimates. Conclusion These results confirm the absence of a neurocognitive risk associated with statin treatment and suggest a potential favourable role of statins. Randomized clinical trials with an ad hoc design are needed to explore this potential neuroprotective effect.

You can shape your review to reach your desired outcome by cherry-picking your studies; it isn’t pure research.

And the CoI declaration raised a red flag:

Conflict of interest: All authors declare no support from any organization for the submitted work; no other relationships or activities that could appear to have influenced the submitted work. E.O., G.M., O.C., F.G., M.G., N.D.B., and M.C. report no disclosures. A.L.C. received research funding and/or honoraria for advisory boards, consultancy or speaker bureau from Aegerion, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Genzyme, Mediolanum, Merck or MSD, Pfizer, Recordati, Rottapharm, Sanofi-Regeneron, and Sigma-Tau. A.Z. received honoraria/expenses from Amgen, Eli Lilly, Abbott-Mylan, Servier, Sanofi-Regeneron, Amryt, Amarin, and Daiichi Sankyo. From: https://academic.oup.com/eurjpc/article/29/5/804/6454065

Isoprenoids and the amyloid-cascade hypothesis

Isoprenoids are familiar to me through their alternative name: terpenoids. These are the secondary metabolites derived from 5-carbon unit ispoprene (terpenes), and they contribute to the aromas, flavours and colours of plants. Eucalyptus oil is a great example. One of the more well-known terpenoids is the provitamin beta carotene.

In animals, steroids and sterols are produced from terpenoid precursors.

An isoprenoid is produced by attaching a protein to the terpenoid, and this enhances its attachment to the cell membrane.

Isoprenes are also synthesised as part of the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway.

Murphy et al. discuss this in detail in “The Role of Structure and Biophysical Properties in the Pleiotropic Effects of Statins“ (2020):

Note: Part of this pathway includes the mevalonate pathway, which is also blocked by statins and is discussed in Part 2.

2.1. Cholesterol Biosynthesis A preliminary step in developing an intervention for hypercholesterolaemia is to understand the synthesis of cholesterol in mammalian cells. The complex biosynthetic pathway involves thirty enzymatic reactions in the production of cholesterol [58,59], which is outlined in Figure 1. The initial step of this pathway is the condensation of two acetyl-CoA molecules by the enzyme thiolase to form acetoacetyl-CoA (Step A in Figure 1). Then follows a condensation reaction between acetoacetyl-CoA and another acetyl-CoA molecule to produce HMG-CoA. This condensation is catalysed by 3-hydroxy-3-methyl-glutaryl-coenzyme A synthase (HMGS) (Step B in Figure 1). Next is the committed and rate-limiting step of cholesterol biosynthesis—the NADPH-dependent reduction of HMG-CoA into the six-carbon molecule mevalonate by HMGR (Step C in Figure 1) [16]. The next step is the ATP-dependent phosphorylation of mevalonate via mevalonate kinase (MV) to produce 5-phosphomevalonate (Step D1 in Figure 1) [60]. From here, the C 5 , isoprenoid isopentenyl pyrophosphate (IPP) is formed by means of phosphorylation and carboxylation, which is then isomerized yielding dimethylallyl pyrophosphate (DMAPP) (Step E in Figure 1) [61,62]. This isoprene molecule follows a series of condensation reactions to form the C 30 , linear compound, squalene (Step G in Figure 1). Squalene is the initial steroid precursor in metabolism, and its linear conformation is cyclised by oxidosqualene cyclase, yielding lanosterol, a quad-ring molecule. Following a 19-step conversion of lanosterol, a single molecule of cholesterol [63] is produced. Most pharmacological interventions to lower cholesterol levels in the blood, including statins, competitively inhibit HMGR and thus, prevent the formation of mevalonate and the subsequent formation of cholesterol. Figure 1. The cholesterol biosynthesis pathway and enzymes involved. Enzymes are labelled with letters in alphabetical order and referred to within the text; “s” indicates more than one enzyme in the step. Reprinted with permission from Cerqueira et al., Cholesterol Biosynthesis: A Mechanistic Overview, Biochemistry 55 (2016) 5483–5506 [ 16 ]. Copyright (2016) American Chemical Society. More: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/21/22/8745

Or to put it another way, statins inhibit isoprene production, and the working hypothesis is that this helps to prevent or slow Alzheimer’s Disease because isoprenoids and prenylated proteins are dysregulated. These contribute to disease pathology via multiple mechanisms, particularly the amyloidogenic pathway:

From : “Figure 9. Implications of dysregulated isoprenoid synthesis and protein prenylation in processes pertinent to the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease. Dysregulations in isoprenoid biosynthesis and the prenylation of small GTPases have been linked to (i) alteration of APP trafficking/processing and the activity/localization of the secretases; (ii) increase in tau phosphorylation through the activation of GSK-3β and other kinases; (iii) microglial activation contributing to enhanced neuroinflammation; (iv) dendritic/synaptic loss leading to cognitive impairment. APP: amyloid-β precursor protein; Aβ: amyloid-β peptide; BACE1: β-secretase 1; sAPPα: α-secretase-cleaved soluble fragment of APP; sAPPβ: β-secretase-cleaved soluble fragment of APP; AICD: APP intracellular domain; P3: non-amyloidogenic peptide (~3 kDa); GSK-3β: glycogen synthase kinase-3β; NMDAR: N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor; AMPAR: α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid receptor. A color version of the figure is available online.” Source: Isoprenoids and Protein Prenylation: Implications in the Pathogenesis and Therapeutic Intervention of Alzheimer’s Disease

However, further research reveals that, in practice, this is of limited clinical benefit, and the hypothesis quickly begins to break down when challenged.

It’s not that the mechanisms illustrated above aren’t contributing to AD, it’s more that other pathogenic signalling pathways are being triggered by statins, not the least of these is disruption to the mevalonate pathway.

The amyloid beta hypothesis of AD is also being questioned. One of the reasons for this may be that amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles are the body’s attempt to mitigate the damage caused by an underlying cause (e.g. by depleting amyloid beta oligomer levels), and their inhibition may not lead to decreased neuronal apoptosis.

From “Role of Amyloid-β and Tau Proteins in Alzheimer’s Disease: Confuting the Amyloid Cascade“ (2021) by Gulisano et al.:

… First, late onset AD (LOAD), representing 95% of AD cases, is not linked to genetic anomalies leading to a direct overproduction of Aβ, as in FAD, although the phenotype might be comparable. However, pre-clinical studies on AD mouse models have been almost entirely performed on mice presenting FAD-like mutations leading to an increase of Aβ. Second, we know since the 1990s that there is no correlation between Aβ deposition and clinical degree of dementia among affected individuals [25–28], and plaques might occur in the brains of individuals with no sign of dementia [27, 29, 30]. Third, recent studies have suggested that plaque formation might be a reactive process [31] with a protective role by decreasing oligomer levels [32]. Fourth, a vast literature claims that Aβ exerts a physiological role in the CNS interfering with neuronal growth, neurotransmitter release, synaptic function, and memory formation [33, 34]. Indeed, our group and others have previously demonstrated that administration of low concentration of oligomeric Aβ positively modulate synaptic function [35–37] and, conversely, blocking endogenous Aβ in the healthy brain resulted in an impairment of synaptic plasticity and memory [36, 38]. Finally, even Aβ concentration per se has become a relative concept, as the persistence of a low picomolar Aβ concentration in extracellular fluids provides for detrimental outcomes in synaptic plasticity [39]. In conclusion, taking into account almost one century of research, it emerges that the Aβ model of AD is insufficient [40, 41] and needs to be reconsidered [34]. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8371153/

Indeed, a study from 2024 by Zwang et al. using mice further corroborates this hypothesis.

Key takeaways from “Neurofibrillary tangle-bearing neurons have reduced risk of cell death in mice with Alzheimer’s pathology”:

Highlights Two-photon microscopy methods track tau tangle formation and neuron loss in live mice

In mouse models, neurons without tangles die more frequently than neurons with tangles

Dying neurons can be identified by changes in nearby cortical microstructure

Human Alzheimer’s brain shows the same microstructural alterations observed in mice

A prevailing hypothesis is that neurofibrillary tangles play a causal role in driving cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) because tangles correlate anatomically with areas that undergo neuronal loss.

We used two-photon longitudinal imaging to directly test this hypothesis and observed the fate of individual neurons in two mouse models.

At any time point, neurons without tangles died at >3 times the rate as neurons with tangles.

Additionally, prior to dying, they became >20% more distant from neighboring neurons across imaging sessions. Similar microstructural changes were evident in a population of non-tangle-bearing neurons in Alzheimer’s donor tissues.

Together, these data suggest that nonfibrillar tau puts neurons at high risk of death, and surprisingly, the presence of a tangle reduces this risk.

Moreover, cortical microstructure changes appear to be a better predictor of imminent cell death than tangle status is and a promising tool for identifying dying neurons in Alzheimer’s.

Alterations in local microstructure preceding neuron loss Recent studies suggest that neurons at risk for death in tissue culture models may display morphological features that predict vulnerability. 13 We re-examined in vivo images of neurons that were identified as destined to die and explored the possibility that there would be a morphological change associated with neurodegeneration.

To examine local microstructure, we measured the distance between a neuron and its three nearest neighbors 1 or 2 weeks prior to loss (Figures 4A and 4B).

We observed that dying neurons in rTg4510 mice are significantly farther away from neighboring neurons than persisting neurons (33.9 μm ± 1.9 μm compared to 24.0 μm ± 0.5 μm, p = 0.02; Figure 4C).

These dying neurons are also farther away from their neighbors than neurons in control mice (22.4 μm ± 0.3 μm, p = 0.02).

From: “Figure 4. Dying neurons show alterations in local microstructure that precede their demise.” https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211124724009033

(A) Disappearing neurons (yellow dashed circle) were identified by their loss of fluorescence across weeks. The distance from the disappearing neurons to its 3-nearest-neighboring neurons (green circle, yellow arrows) was determined regardless of the fate of those nearby neurons. To measure changes over time, we found the center points of 4 nearby persistent neurons (white dashed circle).

(B) The center points of nearby persistent neurons were used as vertices to create shapes whose volume change could be measured over time. The cyan polyhedron was made from the center point of nearby neurons from the first week, and the red polyhedron is from the neuron’s position 1 week later. (Top) Representative examples wherein increasing distances between neurons were observed across consecutive weeks before disappearance in rTg4510 mice and (bottom) persistent neuron distances in control mice.

(C and E) In rTg4510 (C; cohort 1, one-way ANOVA p = 0.01) and in Thytau22 (E; cohort 3, one-way ANOVA p = 0.007), the average distance between a disappearing neuron and its 3 nearest neighbors during the first week of observation tends to be larger than the average distance for nearby (<30 μm) neurons that are persistent or neurons in control mice.

(D) Changes in the volume of the shape formed by the vertices of 4 nearby neurons show that disappearing neurons have a significant increase in the weeks prior to disappearance compared to control neurons and persistent neurons (one-way ANOVA p = 0.0002 and p = 0.0014), while persistent neurons and control neurons do not change in size over time in rTg4510 mice (cohort 1).

(F) Dying neurons also changed in volume in ThyTau22 mice when compared to control neurons and persistent neurons (right; cohort 3; one-way ANOVA p = 0.0025 and p = 0.014).

(G) Percent of neurons within each rTg4510 mouse that died within the 4 weeks of observation based on comparison to local nearest neighbor distances as cutoff values (one-way ANOVA corrected for multiple comparisons. From left to right, p = 0.9236, 0.1163, 0.0156, and 0.0029). Each point is an independent mouse. Error bars are means ± SE. Asterisks indicate Tukey’s multiple comparisons, ∗ p < 0.05, ∗∗ p < 0.01, ∗∗∗ p < 0.001, and n.s. = not significant.

Discussion We have developed a method using advanced, longitudinal two-photon microscopy and quantitative volumetric image analysis to test the hypothesis that tangles precede neuronal death.

We found that the opposite was true: the presence of a tangle reduces the risk of a neuron dying during the period of observation.

Whether tangles act to sequester soluble, toxic forms of tau, reflect a successful upregulation of cytoprotective proteostatic mechanisms, or coincidently identify a neuronal subtype that is resilient, this result is contrary to expectations.

The current data show that neurons that overexpress mutant tau clearly die independently of developing a tangle. Neurons with NFTs also die but at a substantially lesser rate than non-tangle-bearing neurons in their vicinity.

We hypothesize that the fibrilization of tau may be a marker for a resilience-related cell phenomenon that both predisposes toward aggregation of tau and, either due to this effect or to parallel processes, provides some protection.

Recent analyses of transcriptomic data from an isolated AD tangle containing neurons determined that tangle-bearing neurons express multiple markers of cellular senescence . 14

In senescence, apoptotic machinery is inhibited, and cells upregulate secretory proteins that typically have a negative paracrine effect on the surrounding tissue.15

Even if you could keep them alive through drugs, would this be beneficial?

Future exploration of the relationship between tangle formation and senescence will help us understand whether the improved survival of tangle-bearing neurons is desirable from a neural systems perspective.

With a drug called Leqembi, the answer appears to be a resounding “no”, in keeping with all previous attempts to use drugs to inhibit amyloid plaque buildup.

This drug exploited the amyloid-cascade hypothesis of AD. It may be argued that its benefits were slim to nonexistent and far outweighed by the risk of side effects, which included death.

Rather than being withdrawn, it was approved by the FDA (Fraud, Deaths and Atrocities), provided it carried a black box warning:

What Drugmakers Did Not Tell Volunteers in Alzheimer’s Trials Genetic tests showed that certain patients were predisposed to brain injuries if they took the drugs. That information remained secret. By 2021, nearly 2,000 volunteers had answered the call to test an experimental Alzheimer’s drug known as BAN2401. For the drugmaker Eisai, the trial was a shot at a windfall — potentially billions of dollars — for defanging a disease that had confounded researchers for more than a century. To assess the drug’s effectiveness and safety, Eisai sought to include people whose genetic profiles made them especially prone to develop Alzheimer’s. But these same people were also more vulnerable to brain bleeding or swelling if they received the drug. To identify these high-risk volunteers, Eisai told everyone that they would be given a genetic test. But the results, the company added, would remain secret. In all, 274 volunteers joined the trial without Eisai telling them they were at an especially high risk for brain injuries, documents obtained by The New York Times show. One of them was Genevieve Lane, a 79-year-old resident of the Villages in Florida who died in September 2022 after three doses of the drug, her brain riddled with 51 microhemorrhages. An autopsy determined that the drug’s side effects had contributed to her death. Her final hours were spent thrashing so violently that nurses had to tie her down. Another high-risk trial volunteer died, and more than 100 others suffered brain bleeding or swelling. While most of those injuries were mild and asymptomatic, some were serious and life-threatening. “This is a medication that has some significant side effects, and we need to be aware of them,” said Dr. Matthew Schrag, the Vanderbilt University neurologist who assisted with Ms. Lane’s autopsy. Early last year, the Food and Drug Administration approved Eisai’s Alzheimer’s drug, marketed as Leqembi, saying its modest benefit — a slight slowing of cognitive decline for a handful of months — outweighed its risks.

Managing the Risk Since the 1990s, Alzheimer’s researchers had focused on proving the “amyloid-cascade hypothesis” and finding a treatment that would attack the culprit protein. Yet in trial after trial, trying to remove amyloid had produced significant side effects. The most consequential failure involved a drug called bapineuzumab, known as bapi. Wall Street analysts predicted annual sales reaching $13 billion; one medical journal proclaimed that the future of Alzheimer’s research “may hinge on bapineuzumab’s outcome.” Those hopes dimmed in 2008 when bapi was found to cause brain injuries with little or no cognitive improvement. More: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/23/health/alzheimers-drug-brain-bleeding.html

“Neuropathological Alterations in Alzheimer Disease” by Serrano-Pozo et al. (2011) further exposed flaws in the NFT hypothesis of AD, as neurons bearing intraneuronal NFTs (iNTFs) have been found to still be viable after 20 years:

Neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs): intraneuronal aggregates of hyperphosphorylated and misfolded tau that become extraneuronal (“ghost” tangles) when tangle-bearing neurons die. NFTs have a stereotypical spatiotemporal progression that correlates with the severity of the cognitive decline. In fact, a topographic staging of NFTs (Braak and Braak 1991) is used for the pathological diagnosis of AD.

3.2 Consequences of the effects of statins on brain cell genes

Nature didn’t naturally select for cholesterol synthesis just for the fun of it (let alone to kill the host). If you block its synthesis, then it shouldn’t be surprising to find pathologies linked to deficiencies in the downstream metabolites.

Q10 and K2 aren’t the only metabolites to be inhibited—a host of other essentials are affected too.

It’s almost as if big pharma wants us to be ill:

Cholesterol is a lipophilic molecule that is essential for human life. It has many roles that contribute to normally functioning cells. For example, cholesterol is an important component of the cell membrane. It contributes to the structural makeup of the membrane as well as modulates its fluidity. Cholesterol functions as a precursor molecule in the synthesis of vitamin D, steroid hormones (e.g., cortisol and aldosterone and adrenal androgens), and sex hormones (e.g., testosterone, estrogens, and progesterone). Cholesterol is also a constituent of bile salt used in digestion to facilitate absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K.[1] From: “Physiology, Cholesterol“ (2024, StatPearls) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK470561/

A walkthrough of “Pleiotropic effects of statins on brain cells“

In 2020, Sodero et al. posted a highly informative review of the effects of statins on genes and the brain at the cellular level. It’s certainly worth stepping through each section.

Highlights The access of statins to the brain parenchyma differs from that of other organs.

The blood-brain barrier limits the access of statins to the brain.

The canonical function of the statins is the inhibition of cholesterol biosynthesis.

The net effect of statins depends on their hydrophobicity, pharmacokinetics and metabolism.

Statins display pleiotropic effects on neuronal and glial cells, diminishing GGPP and FPP levels.

Downstream consequences of inhibiting the mevalonate pathway are many and would be associated with the acceleration of progressive neurological disorders, as signalling to promote plasticity and regeneration is disrupted:

From: “Fig. 1. Inhibition of 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl coenzyme A reductase (HMGCR) by statins interferes with cholesterol biosynthesis and also with the generation of isoprenoid intermediates such as farnesyl pyrophosphate (FPP) and geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate (GGPP), which contribute to cellular proliferation, migration and viability, myelination, dendritic branching, inflammation and neurotransmission. Inhibition of these isoprenoid intermediates may add to the pleiotropic effects of statins. Abbreviations: FFP, farnesyl pyrophosphate; GGPP, geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate; IPP, isopentenyl pyrophosphate. Modified from Davignon & Leiter [6] to highlight the effects of statins on the brain. ” https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0005273620301802

The authors are raising the alarm:

One compelling reason to focus on brain is the likelihood that cholesterol homeostasis plays a complex role in brain, and that alterations in this homeostatic equilibrium can lead to disease conditions.

An important group of diseases with possible links to dysfunctional cholesterol homeostasis are the dementias. Dementias are a health problem with a marked tendency to increase; ca. 115 million cases worldwide are expected for 2050 [3].

Cholesterol is a critical component of the myelin sheath, which acts as a protective nerve wrapping. Damaged myelin is associated with many different neurological diseases and complications.

The CNS has to make its own cholesterol in the brain, as the relatively large molecules cannot easily cross the BBB:

The cholesterol content in brain amounts to ~25% of the human body’s total content of this neutral lipid.

The central nervous system (CNS) has developed a local synthesis machinery to ensure physiological quantities of this lipid, due to the incapacity of the cholesterol-loaded blood lipoproteins to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) [7,8].

Myelin sheaths in the CNS are particularly rich in cholesterol, and this lipid accounts for ~25% of the total lipids in the plasmalemma of most cells, where it plays not only a critical structural role but also a regulatory role in membrane function, modulating signal transduction pathways that initiate at the plasma membrane by stimulating or dimerizing receptors [9], and the enzymatic processing of membrane proteins [10,11].

Importantly, alteration of cholesterol homeostasis is frequently associated with the etiology or pathophysiology of different neurological diseases such as Niemann-Pick [12], Alzheimer [13], Parkinson [14], Huntington [15], and epilepsy [16].

Astrocytes synthesise most of the cholesterol in the brain, and supply it to the neurons. However, cholesterol transport and cholesterol-rich apolipoprotein (ApoE) expression are inhibited by statins.

It is widely accepted that de novo cholesterol synthesis in adult brain neurons is very low. To satisfy the physiological cholesterol demand of neurons, an alternative mechanism has therefore evolved: the transport of this sterol from actively synthesizing astrocytes to “passive” receptive neurons.

Astrocytes have the cellular machinery to secrete cholesterol-enriched apolipoproteins. In addition, neurons express LDL and LDL receptor-related protein (LRP) receptors, able to bind the incoming astrocyte-derived apolipoproteins loaded with cholesterol.

ApoAI: Apolipoprotein A-I, the primary protein in High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL):

The most abundant apolipoproteins in the brain are ApoE and ApoAI , the level of ApoE in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) being higher than that of ApoAI. ApoE, as other apolipoproteins synthesized in the liver, has the ability to bind and transport cholesterol in aqueous media.

Recent studies using human stem-cell derived astrocytes and neurons highlight the importance of the efficiency of this cholesterol transport mechanism between astrocytes and neurons in the etiology of sporadic Alzheimer disease [25].

Although astrocytes are responsible for most (approximately 80%) of the ApoE production in brain, healthy neurons synthesize minor amounts of ApoE that can eventually increase, particularly in response to injury or stress.

Interestingly, simvastatin, a BBB-permeable statin, is able to reduce the expression of ApoE in human astrocytes in culture [26].

Referring to reference [25], lower levels of ApoE, whether through genetics (ApoE ε4/ε4 vs ApoE ε3/ε3) or other causes (i.e. statins), is associated with disease pathology.

It is ironic that, on the one hand, “tremendous efforts” have been devoted to their study, and on the other, statin use proceeds without a second thought:

Indeed, abnormal lipid metabolism is hypothesized to contribute to the pathogenesis of AD (9) and aging-related cognitive decline (9). It has been reported that cholesterol levels in serum, cell membranes of brains, and cerebrospinal fluid are decreased in AD patients compared with those in controls (48). Of note, we revealed that apoE particles secreted from iPSC-derived astrocytes with APOE ε3/ε3 carried more cholesterol than those from astrocytes with APOE ε4/ε4, which is consistent with results from primary astrocytes from apoE-TR mice (26). ApoE4-TR mice have also shown abnormal cholesterol levels and impaired lipid metabolism both in the brain and periphery (49). Therefore, the insufficient cholesterol supply from astrocytes with APOE ε4/ε4 to neurons likely contributes to compromised neuronal health, although further studies are needed to determine whether other growth factors are also involved in our observed phenotypes. Because of the importance of apoE in the CNS, tremendous efforts have been devoted to defining the property and function of apoE isoforms through in vitro and in vivo experiments. In particular, animal models have provided fundamental insights into the role of apoE in neurodegeneration. From: “APOE ε4/ε4 diminishes neurotrophic function of human iPSC-derived astrocytes“ (2017) https://academic.oup.com/hmg/article/26/14/2690/3746923

Cholesterol catabolism. Lower levels of cholesterol in the brain lead to the loss of an important metabolite, further contributing to the premature loss of neurones:

It has been demonstrated that a small amount of cholesterol belonging to the metabolic pool effluxes the brain as 24S-hydroxycholesterol (24S-HC).

The 24S-HC is not simply a by-product that diffuses out of the BBB to be further cleared by the liver; it is also a potent bioactive molecule able to affect different cellular processes in brain cells.

NDMA receptor activity is crucial for synaptic plasticity, learning and memory. However, over-stimulation may lead to excitotoxicity and cell death, whereas underactivity contributes to cognitive deficits.

Nuclear LXR-induced transcriptional activity refers to the activation or repression of the transcription of target genes:

The liver X receptors α and β (LXRα and LXRβ) are oxysterol-activated transcription factors that coordinately regulate gene expression that is important for cholesterol and fatty acid metabolism. In addition to their roles in lipid metabolism, LXRs participate in the transcriptional regulation of macrophage activation and are considered potent regulators of inflammation. … LXRs are sterol-sensing transcription factors that play essential roles in lipid and cholesterol metabolism and the immune response (7–9). LXRs control the expression of several genes that are pivotal for reverse cholesterol transport as well as fatty acid and phospholipid metabolism. From: “Common and Differential Transcriptional Actions of Nuclear Receptors Liver X Receptors α and β in Macrophages” (2019) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6379585/

These essential processes are all inhibited by statins:

The main brain-derived cholesterol metabolite has been shown to modulate cell survival [[30], [31], [32]], NMDA receptor activity [33,34], the exocytosis of synaptic vesicles [35], and the nuclear LXR-induced transcriptional activity [36].

In addition, the concentration of secreted 24S-HC in vitro is a direct indicator of the neuronal cholesterol loss that occurs after mobilization and activation of the enzyme CYP46A1 in pathological scenarios, e.g. excitotoxicity [37].

Structure and permeability:

Lovastatin, simvastatin, atorvastatin, fluvastatin, pitavastatin, and cerivastatin are more hydrophobic , whereas pravastatin and rosuvastatin are more hydrophilic .

Except for pitavastatin, all statins have low systemic bioavailability owing to an extensive first-pass effect in the liver [43]. This could be advantageous, because liver is after all the main site of cholesterol biosynthesis, but due to their lipophilicity most statins can passively enter non-hepatic tissues, including brain, leading to side-effects.

Pharmacological effects:

In neurons, it was demonstrated that atorvastatin requires GGTase-Iβ, which adds a geranylgeranyl group to certain proteins, and activation of Rac1 to induce neuroprotection and plasticity [48].

In astrocytes, Rac1 prenylation is catalyzed by GGTase-I, upregulating NF-κB expression and promoting neuronal apoptosis associated with hypoxic or ischemic damage [49].

It is clear from the important role played by these prenylated proteins that statin effects cover territories outside their canonical cholesterol reducing effects: by diminishing the levels of GGPP and FPP, statins show an example of their so-called pleiotropic effects.

Transcriptional effects.

Bcl-2 is an anti-apoptotic protein. This is concerning, and this suggests a transcriptional link between simvastatin and breast cancer risk:

Estrogen receptor (ER)-positive breast cancer accounts for around two-thirds of breast cancer occurrences, with endocrine therapy serving as first-line therapy in most cases. Targeting estrogen signaling pathways, which play a central role in regulating ER+ breast cell proliferation and survival, has proven to improve patient outcomes. … The Bcl-2 family proteins play a central role in cell death regulation and have been shown to contribute to endocrine therapy resistance, supporting the survival of breast cancer cells and enhancing cell death evasion. Due to the overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 proteins in ER-positive breast cancer, the role of these proteins as potential targets in hormone-responsive breast cancer is growing in interest. From: ”Regulation of Bcl-2 Family Proteins in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Breast Cancer and Their Implications in Endocrine Therapy” (2022) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35053443/

The expression levels of genes involved in apoptosis were primarily affected by simvastatin. An important antiapoptotic gene up-regulated by simvastatin was Bcl2 , which has been demonstrated to be essential for neuronal survival [52].

In the study analyzing the impact of the 3 statins, the reductions in cortical cholesterol were minimal (8, 11 and 12% for lovastatin, pravastatin and simvastatin, respectively) and the expression of genes directly involved in cholesterol biosynthesis remained unaffected, suggesting isoprenoid-independent pleiotropic effects.

Even hydrophilic statins manage to accumulate in the cerebral cortex:

Surprisingly, detectable levels of the hydrophilic statin pravastatin were found in mouse cortices. The authors argue that pravastatin could have crossed the blood-brain barrier thanks to the activity of the monocarboxylic acid transporter 2 (MCT2) or organic anion transporters (OATs).

Statins can affect gene expression patterns even if total cholesterol levels remain unchanged:

In another study, the administration of atorvastatin for 4 weeks to Wistar-Kyoto rats, at a dose that did not change the concentration of total cholesterol in plasma, affected the gene expression patterns in brain, heart and kidney [53].

Effects on the heart are also concerning, and this could justify its own Substack:

Although the most significant changes in gene expression occurred in heart, 21 genes were up-regulated and only 3 were down-regulated in the brain.

Ten of the upregulated genes participate in cell signaling/communication ( neuropeptide signaling pathway and synaptic transmission ), cell structure/motility , cell division , protein catabolism , gene/protein expression , and neuronal function ( learning and memory , feeding behavior ).

The remaining down-regulated genes are involved in cell division, cell signaling/communication, and gene/protein expression.

They pushed these poisons before fully understanding the science. As per usual…

Much more work is needed to understand the complex actions of statins on the different gene expression patterns and their contribution to the pleiotropic effects.

Cholesterol composition of the plasma membrane in relation to AD.

Although serum total LDL or HDL cholesterol remained unaffected, the cholesterol composition of plasma membranes was disrupted, affecting amyloid Aβ synthesis (for better or worse), amongst other things:

Cholesterol is known to be a key molecule in plasma membrane integrity , and consequently of the physiological status of brain cells.

Hydrophobic statins can passively enter the cells of extrahepatic organs like the brain, surpassing the BBB .

In relation to AD, cholesterol has been found to modulate the enzymatic processing of the transmembrane APP protein and thereby modify the production of the Aβ peptide. In hippocampal neurons, cholesterol depletion with lovastatin and methyl-β-cyclodextrin completely inhibits the formation of Aβ ; cholesterol re-addition fully rescues the levels of this pathogenic peptide [54].

In addition to this in vitro study clearly showing how cholesterol synthesis inhibition affects the cleavage of membrane-bound proteins , alterations induced by hydrophobic statins in brain cholesterol levels were also studied in C57BL6 mice (young and middle-aged animals; 1 and 12 months, respectively) subjected to lovastatin treatment (100 mg/kg) for 3 weeks.

This statin treatment produced a reduction in the amount of cholesterol in brain membranes at both ages.

Interestingly, total cholesterol at the synaptic plasma membrane remained unaffected under these treatments, while cholesterol esters slightly increased with simvastatin and lovastatin administration, implying a redistribution of this sterol into different cellular pools. Curiously, none of the statin treatments affected the serum total cholesterol levels .

Furthermore, whereas hydrophilic pravastatin only affected the outer leaflet of the plasmalemma, hydrophobic simvastatin and lovastatin modulated both the inner and outer leaflets of the membrane [56].

In other words, statins make it harder for the neuron to fire. Disruption of these thresholds is implicated in various neurological and psychiatric conditions.

In another interesting study, the impact of 5 months of atorvastatin treatment on hippocampal CA1 neurons was analyzed. This lipophilic statin reduced the cellular content of these cells and increased the inhibitory activity of the G protein-gated inwardly rectifying potassium (GIRK) channels, without modifying the total, LDL or HDL cholesterol in serum [57].

Altogether, these results demonstrate the independent regulation of central and peripheral cholesterol homeostasis, as evidenced by the fact that changes in brain membranes are not paralleled by changes in serum total cholesterol.

Studies have shown that synaptic vesicle release is inhibited by statins, inhibiting transmission:

“In a neuron, synaptic vesicles (or neurotransmitter vesicles) store various neurotransmitters that are released at the synapse. The release is regulated by a voltage-dependent calcium channel. Vesicles are essential for propagating nerve impulses between neurons and are constantly recreated by the cell.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synaptic_vesicle

The treatment of cultured hippocampal neurons with a low concentration of lovastatin (0.25 μM) for 7–14 days in vitro impairs synaptic vesicle release and reduces synapse density [60].

In the same vein it was demonstrated that cholesterol reduction with different strategies, including mevastatin (4 μM), impairs synaptic vesicle exocytosis in cultured hippocampal neurons.

It was suggested that this effect could be a consequence of the modulation of the membrane curvature by cholesterol reduction, which favors a “negative curvature” [61].

Another warning from the authors:

The above findings of compromised synaptic vesicle release under conditions of low cholesterol lead one to think in terms of reduced synaptic activity due to lower amounts of released neurotransmitters in general, irrespective of their type .

Curiously, mice that received 40 mg/kg/day of simvastatin for 7 days showed a significant reduction in the striatal levels of dopamine [62], but whether this effect is due to the death of striatal neurons or a consequence of the reduced synaptic vesicle release induced by low cholesterol, remains unanswered.

Therefore, the chronic use of statins may have a negative impact on affective disorders, which are hypothesized to be mainly triggered by a drop in the synaptic levels of biogenic amines (dopamine, noradrenaline and serotonin).

One study found that statins made a belligerent fish even more aggressive.

In an interesting study designed to evaluate the neurobiological basis of aggressive behavior, it was demonstrated that in Nile tilapia, a fish with a belligerent behavior, atorvastatin treatment reduces plasma cholesterol and the telencephalic ratio between the main serotonin metabolite, 5-HIAA, and serotonin, and increases aggressive behavior compared to control fish [63].

Women may be affected more than men, and the younger you are, the worse the effects.

I bet your doctor never told you any of this.

#InformedConsent

In a randomized clinical controlled trial on humans, the effects of 20 mg of simvastatin or 40 mg of pravastatin per day were carefully evaluated [64]. The authors of this study concluded that statin effects on aggression differed by sex and age.

Statin administration decreased aggressive behavior in men and increased it in women , and induced a greater aggression decline in individuals younger than 40 years.

Therefore, it can be postulated that the cholesterol reduction induced by statins may lead to depressed activity of the serotonergic neurons with a resulting decrease in the synaptic concentration of serotonin, this in turn leading to augmented aggressive behavior.

This is especially concerning to me, as I have spent many hours looking for alternative therapeutics that promote remyelination. This is so important for slowing the progression of many different neurological conditions.

p21 stability is regulated by Ras signalling and elevated RhoA-GTP, and this is linked to the actin cytoskeleton. This leads to impaired neuronal development, and it has a negative impact on myelination:

In vitro, simvastatin hampers the myelination process in mature oligodendrocytes through a reduction in the association of the molecules p21/Ras and Rho-A to the plasma membrane, and lower Erk1/2 activity.

In vivo, simvastatin delays the re-myelination in a mouse model of cuprizone-induced re-myelination [65]. Another report concluded that simvastatin impedes post-cuprizone remyelination in mice [66].

A study from 2008 investigated this in vitro and in vivo.

After writing this Substack review, I would recommend that MS patients instead consider flushing them down the nearest loo.

This is ideal for the task:

Disclaimer: First, consult a qualified medical professional before changing any medications, and please dispose of them responsibly.

Recent studies also demonstrated anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties of statins by modulating the activity of small GTPases. Statins are thus considered as potential therapeutic drug for the inflammatory demyelinating disease multiple sclerosis (MS). However, little is known about the effects of statins on myelin-forming oligodendrocytes. Here, we show that statins hamper process and myelin formation in vitro by interfering with Ras and Rho signaling in mature oligodendrocytes and provide evidence that statins impair ongoing remyelination in vivo. Our findings may have significant implications for the application of statins in MS patients and in other demyelinating diseases of the CNS. Figure 3. Simvastatin (Sst) treatment delays remyelination in vivo. A , LFB/PAS staining revealed extensive demyelination (“6 weeks cuprizone”) that was still almost complete 1 week after recovery in all groups tested (top row, arrows indicate demyelinated corpus callosum, for comparison see “age-matched control”). Two and four weeks after recovery, Sst-treated animals (1, 10 or 50 mg/kg b.w., as indicated in A ) showed a delayed reestablishment of LFB staining compared with untreated controls (control). B , The degree of demyelination on LFB/PAS-stained sections was scored on a scale of 0 (completely myelinated) to 3 (completely demyelinated). C , Electron microscopy 3 or 6 weeks ( n = 3 mice per group and time point) after recovery, respectively. Even after 6 weeks after curpizone removal, remyelination remained strongly impaired in Sst-treated animals . D , The number of myelinated axons reached almost baseline levels 6 weeks after recovery in untreated controls, while in Sst-treated animals a substantial fraction of axons remained unmyelinated. E , Similarly, g-ratio was significantly higher in Sst-treated animals 3 and 6 weeks after recovery. Results are presented as mean + SEM. * p < 0.05, ** p < 0.01. Scale bars: (in A ) 2 mm; (in C ) 1 μm. From: “Negative Impact of Statins on Oligodendrocytes and Myelin Formation In Vitro and In Vivo“ (2008) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6671750/

Dendritic branching. A study using rats found that this was inhibited as a result of blocking the mevalonate and isoprenoid pathways. Branching of new dendritic neurons is essential to create the complex network that neurons use to signal to each other. Disruption to this process, such as reduced branching, leads to abnormal dendrite morphology.

Defects are associated with various disorders, including Alzheimer’s, schizophrenia, autism, Down syndrome, and Rett syndrome:

From: “Fig. 1. Schematic representation of neuron depicting atrophies in dendrite morphology and spines in brains of individuals with the disorders discussed in this review. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD): in subjects with ASD, decreased dendrite branching is observed in CA1 and CA4 subregions of the hippocampus . In addition, higher spine density than normal is observed. Rett syndrome : reduced dendrite branching in basal dendrites of motor cortex and subiculum is reported. Dendritic arbors of neurons in frontal cortex show reduction in both apical and basal dendrites. Schizophrenia : neurons show reduced dendritic arbor and spine density. Patients with positive symptoms show smaller dendrite branches and spines in CA3 region of the hippocampus. Alzheimer’s disease (AD): substantial alterations in the dendritic arbor is seen in individuals with AD. Significant reductions in the total dendrite lengths of apical and basal trees of CA1a and CA1b subdivisions of CA subregion of the hippocampus are observed. Dentate gyrus granule cells of the hippocampus show significant decreases in dendrite length of apical trees and non-significant decreases in basal tree lengths. Fragile X syndrome (FXS): aberrant dendrite morphology and spine genesis is prominently observed in FXS. The neurons show a high density of long, thin, immature dendritic spines . Down syndrome (DS): a marked reduction in dendrite branching and length and spine density is reported in adults with DS. However, infants diagnosed with DS show a reduced density of normal spines and the presence of long spines intermingled with normal spines. Stress and anxiety: in human subjects with chronic stress and anxiety, decreased dendrites and spine density have been observed in the CA3 region of hippocampus. However, in animal models of chronic stress and anxiety, reduced dendrite branching and length and spine density is observed not only in the CA3 subregion but also in the CA1 subregion, dentate gyrus, and prefrontal cortex.” The dendritic tree and brain disorders

Treatment of adult male rats with atorvastatin (20 mg/kg/day) for 7 days reduced dendritic branching in vivo in sympathetic ganglia.

Similarly, when sympathetic neurons in culture were treated with statins , dendrites retracted and bone morphogenetic protein (BMP)-induced dendritic growth was blocked in a reversible manner, without affecting cell survival or axonal growth.

Supplementation with mevalonate or isoprenoids , but not cholesterol, reduced the detrimental effects of statins on dendritic development. The blockage of isoprenoid biosynthesis resulted in similar effects.

The mechanism underlying the atorvastatin effect is the blockage of RhoA translocation to the plasma membrane , a phenomenon that requires isoprenylation [67].

Another piece of evidence in favor of the view that statins interfere with the cellular cytoskeleton derives from studies carried out on the OLN-93 cell line and rat oligodendrocytes in culture [68].

In these systems, simvastatin interfered with the outgrowth and branching of the oligodendrocytes by reducing the expression and membrane-bound amounts of tubulin and 2,3-cyclic nucleotide-3-phosphodiesterase (CNP).

Cell viability.

Glial cells have long been considered to be passive supporting cells for neurons.

Astrocytes are star-shaped glial cells. They make up the majority of cells in the CNS, and are neuroprotective by clearing excess neurotransmitters, by stabilising the BBB, and by promoting the formation of synapses.

It has long been known that statins have detrimental effects on astrocytes and cells that support myelination. They act as a “neurotoxin”, even to a developing child, and this would also contribute to a failure to supply the neurons with cholesterol, eventually leading to apoptosis (cell death).

More than two decades ago, it was reported that long-term exposure of human fetal brain cells to lovastatin (100 ng/ml) produced deleterious ultrastructural changes in neuronal and glial cells that eventually resulted in cell death [69].

… statins can affect placental development (Kenis et al., 2005; Tartakover-Matalon et al., 2007; Forbes et al., 2008a; Odiari et al., 2012) and cross the placental barrier to target the developing fetus, so their use in pregnancy is still contraindicated (Godfrey et al., 2012; Lecarpentier et al., 2012; Winterfeld et al., 2013). Nonetheless, given that ∼50% of pregnancies are unplanned (Finer and Henshaw, 2006), it is likely that in the coming years, inadvertently or otherwise, many pregnant women and their fetuses will be exposed to statins. From: “Statins inhibit insulin-like growth factor action in first trimester placenta by altering insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor glycosylation“ (2014) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4275043/

The NHS gives a half-hearted warning, despite research providing ample firm evidence since at least 2005:

Lovastatin (0.01–1000 ng/ml) was found to block cholesterol biosynthesis in primary and immortalized astrocytes and in glial-neuronal reaggregated cultures.

Altogether, these data indicate that lovastatin behaves as a neurotoxin for developing brain cells. After this initial report, a good number of studies in different cellular models confirmed the adverse effect of statins on cell viability.

Indeed, it was observed that statins can induce apoptosis in rat brain neuroblasts [70], human and rat malignant glioma cell lines [71] and rat primary neurons [72]. In addition, statins trigger differentiation and cell death in neurons and astroglia derived from newborn rats [73].

Simvastatin (0.1 μM for 6 days) triggers cell death in a mouse cerebellar slice culture model of developmental myelination . This statin drastically hindered the lifetime of Purkinje neurons and oligodendrocytes at the early stage of myelination.

In another report, it was shown that atorvastatin (0.1 to 20 μM), does not alter the viability of cortical astrocytes in culture. However, in glioma cells, this statin showed cytotoxic effects at concentrations of 10 and 20 μM [75].

“Chronic treatment” was worse for older neurons, e.g in the elderly, who may have taken them for months or years:

In mouse cortical neurons in culture, chronic treatment with mevastatin impairs the expression of synaptic proteins, reduces NMDA receptor-mediated currents and accelerates the neuronal death associated with aging .

The mevastatin-induced decrease in neuronal protein expression is additive with the typical aging-related decline in culture and affects synaptic function [76].

In a recent study [77] it was demonstrated that a concentration of 10 μM of simvastatin or atorvastatin, applied for 3 days in vitro, produced a drastic reduction in the viability of human iPSC-derived astrocytes.

iPSC-derived neurons are generated in a lab from human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). In vitro lab studies may not accurately represent in vivo cellular conditions and provide false reassurance.

Interestingly, iPSC-derived neurons under the same treatment conditions showed no alterations in their viability in response to these two statins.

From reference [77], we see that the correct experimental technique can avoid neurons appearing to be less affected than they would be in vivo:

… Surprisingly, however, although these compounds behaved as expected, only AY-9944 (that only had minor effect on pTau, Figure 2C) reduced free cholesterol levels (Figure 2D). It is important to note that our iPSC-derived neurons are cultured in media without an exogenous source of cholesterol, and thus neuronal cholesterol levels cannot be compensated by enhanced uptake from the media. From: "Cholesterol Metabolism Is a Druggable Axis that Independently Regulates Tau and Amyloid-β in iPSC-Derived Alzheimer’s Disease Neurons” (2019) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1934590918306039

Effects on AD. The authors discussed their effects on amyloid beta, as reviewed earlier, but they also highlighted conflicting conclusions and a lack of research in this area:

In general, the findings of these studies have rendered conflictive conclusions, often due to their inability to provide simultaneous information on behavioral responses at specific ages and changes in evolution markers of the disease.

We saw earlier that serum levels may remain unchanged, whereas tissue-specific redistribution and transcriptional changes are still occurring:

Another conflictive point was the use of cholesterol determinations in plasma as a basis for the claim regarding the cholesterol-lowering actions of statins in the brain. Few studies measure the amount of brain cholesterol after statin treatment, and no study evaluated the statin concentration in the brain.

So far, only two works have confirmed FPP-dependent effects of statins in mouse brain, using farnesol addition as the experimental tool [78,79].

Effects on PD. Beneficial effects on a mouse model of Parkinson’s were indicated:

Orally-administered simvastatin reached the substantia nigra and produced beneficial effects, reducing the activation of p21 and attenuating the activation of NF-κβ.

Simvastatin also abrogated the expression of proinflammatory molecules and blocked the activation of glial cells. In parallel, the striatal concentration of dopamine reached normal levels with recovery of motor functions in MPTP-treated mice.

Other studies were cited that used lovastatin, and were summarised thus:

These findings demonstrate that lovastatin can suppress neurite degeneration by stimulating the Akt/NRF2 pathway and hindering GSK3β action, which decreases phosphorylated tau levels [91].

The Akt/Nrf2 pathway invokes the use of an enzyme, the protein kinase Akt, to activate transcription of factor Nrf2. Once in the nucleus, Nrf2 protects neurons from oxidative stress.

GSK3β is also a protein kinase. It promotes neuronal development, synaptic plasticity, energy metabolism, protects neurones from excitotoxicity and oxidative stress, and survival, and it also activates the Nrf2 pathway.

It’s curious that they found that inhibition of GSK3β by lovastatin was beneficial. Another study discussed how this is due to the regulation of canonical Wnt signalling. Wnt signalling regulates neurite formation, branching, and spine maturation by controlling β-catenin levels, which then act as a transcription factor to influence neuronal development.

On the one hand, regulation of Wnt signalling may have anti-tumour benefits, whereas on the other, the restoration of the Wnt pathway is a potential therapeutic target for many neurodegenerative diseases, including AD and PD, as it is neuroprotective.

Although inhibiting GSK3β action may reduce the formation of abnormal tau, amyloid beta accumulation and the formation of neurofibrillary tangles, the loss of Wnt signalling may itself lead to impaired synaptic function and loss of neuroprotection.

In other words, short-term studies of lovastatin may fail to detect the accelerated loss of neurons, in vivo, over longer periods.

Pathological effects on the human brain. This became too big to hide, even for the corrupt FDA, and studies which showed apparent benefits are conflicting. There is little incentive to fund clinical research, especially as they must be aware that the findings are not likely to be favourable:

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns on statin labels that some people under statin treatment may develop memory loss or confusion [[93], [94], [95]].

I would question whether the effects of taking statins long-term are reversible. Accelerated ageing through oxidation, dysfunctional cytoskeletons, and demyelination is highly likely to be permanent (as with the COVID “vaccines”, which signal many of the same pathways):

These side effects reverse once the medication is stopped. Though there is still too little evidence to prove a cause-effect relationship, these off-target effects make it clearly apparent that statins reach the brain and affect its function.

So far, evidence that statins can hinder or improve the memory deficits of AD patients [96] is scanty and controversial, since some reports show no beneficial effects at all [97,98].

The impact of statins on the brain is currently under scrutiny in different experimental models of AD (discussed above), although there have been and still are few clinical trials tackling the question of whether these cholesterol/isoprenoid-lowering drugs affect particular brain functions.

There are several reasons why many studies were too favourable to drugging with statins:

The lack of clarity of some clinical trials derives from several factors not taken into consideration in their design.

Lack of an appropriate control:

First, although it is widely recognized that there is a spectrum of BBB permeabilities relating to the hydrophobicity of statins, most of the studies did not include a hydrophilic statin for comparative purposes.

The trials failed to link changes in cholesterol to up- or downregulation of biomarkers of disease in response to the drug:

Secondly, the central and peripheral effects on cholesterol and other disease biomarkers were not evaluated in parallel in the same trial, making it difficult to interpret the statin-induced brain changes.

The research was more focused on demonstrating benefits for those with advanced AD, rather than seeing if they could reduce the risk in the first place:

Thirdly, the trials were more focused on checking whether statins had some beneficial effects on AD patients at advanced stages , instead of exploring the possible capacity of statins to reduce the risk of dementia at earlier symptomatic stages of the disease (i.e. mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild AD).

In this regard, there is currently one active trial, not recruiting yet (https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT00842920?term=statins&cond=MCI&draw=2&rank=1), in which the effects of 20 and 60 mg of the hydrophobic simvastatin will be evaluated in amnestic MCI patients.

NCT00842920 (“Trial of Simvastatin in Amnestic Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) Patients (SIMaMCI”) was a phase 4 clinical trial that started in 2020, and it should have been completed after 24 months.

This table of clinical trials for AD using statins from 2012 wasn’t very encouraging, and an earlier phase of NCT00842920 was recruiting back then.

A study back in 2011 is further evidence for a lack of benefit for treating AD patients with mild to moderate AD. It only ran for 18 months, which can conveniently hide deleterious long-term effects:

Objective: To determine if the lipid-lowering agent simvastatin slows the progression of symptoms in AD. Methods: This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of simvastatin was conducted in individuals with mild to moderate AD and normal lipid levels. Participants were randomly assigned to receive simvastatin, 20 mg/day, for 6 weeks then 40 mg per day for the remainder of 18 months or identical placebo. The primary outcome was the rate of change in the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale–cognitive portion (ADAS-Cog). Secondary outcomes measured clinical global change, cognition, function, and behavior. Results: A total of 406 individuals were randomized: 204 to simvastatin and 202 to placebo. Simvastatin lowered lipid levels but had no effect on change in ADAS-Cog score or the secondary outcome measures. There was no evidence of increased adverse events with simvastatin treatment. Conclusion: Simvastatin had no benefit on the progression of symptoms in individuals with mild to moderate AD despite significant lowering of cholesterol. From: “A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of simvastatin to treat Alzheimer disease“ (2011) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3149154/

In conclusion, the authors summarised the many negative effects of statins on the brain. They declared no competing interests.

As we have analyzed in this review, statins are relatively small organic compounds (MW 390.5–558.6) of natural or synthetic origin, having variable degrees of BBB crossing ability.

Once they penetrate the brain parenchyma, they not only affect cholesterol biosynthesis but also impact on neuronal and glial cells , affecting neurotransmitter levels , neurotransmitter receptors in the synapse, cellular viability , arborization of neuronal dendrites , oligodendrocyte-mediated myelination , etc., selective manifestations in the brain of the pleiotropic effects observed in other organs and tissues.

This wide spectrum of multifaceted effects in brain reflects the complexity of this organ compared to others in the body’s economy. It is expected that the many gaps remaining in our knowledge of these pleiotropic effects will be filled in as our understanding of brain physiology progresses.

4.0 Parting shots

4.2 More than 40 million Americans take statins, yet heart disease remains the top cause of death

The Top Causes of Death in the United States, Ranked

Heart Disease and Cancer Dominate Heart disease was responsible for 680,981 deaths (22% of the total), making it the leading cause of death. Cancer followed closely with 613,352 deaths (nearly 20%). More: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/the-top-causes-of-death-in-the-united-states-ranked/

5.0 Concluding remarks

To summarise the research findings from Part 1:

Although heart disease mortality has decreased over the last 5 decades, there is an increasing burden of mortality from other heart conditions, including heart failure, hypertensive heart disease, and arrhythmias. It remains the top cause of death globally.

Depletion of coenzyme Q10 and vitamin K2, which are needed to maintain a healthy cardiovascular system.

An impairment of selenoprotein biosynthesis.

If you are at low risk of CVD, the NNT of statins revealed no statistically significant mortality benefit. But 1 in 21 suffers pain from muscle damage, and 1 in 204 develops diabetes.

Avoiding dietary omega-6 vegetable oils is much more beneficial to health, long term. The half-life of omega-6 linoleic acid (LA) in adipose tissue is approximately 680 days, or about two years.

The amyloid-β, tau protein and neurofibrillary tangle hypotheses of AD have been robustly challenged experimentally and from postmortem results.

Cortical microstructure changes appear to be a better predictor of imminent cell death than neurofibrillary tangle status.

At least two attempts to treat AD with drugs that target amyloid beta plaques in the brain have been disastrous flops—leading to multiple brain haemorrhages and death in susceptible patients, whilst being of marginal benefit to others.

Cholesterol is essential for human life and is a precursor molecule in the synthesis of vitamin D, steroid hormones, and sex hormones. Cholesterol is also a constituent of a bile salt used to facilitate the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K.

Statins block the mevalonate pathway, and this has serious downstream implications. Affected metabolites include the initial steroid precursor squalene; inhibited nerve cell proliferation; migration; viability; oligodendrocyte-mediated myelination; neurotransmission, dendritic branching (arborization) and immune cell response (inflammation).

Neurons that are starved of cholesterol are more likely to undergo neurodegeneration.

Reduction of an important metabolite of cholesterol, 24S-hydroxycholesterol (24S-HC), further contributes to neurodegeneration.

Liver X receptors α and β (LXRα and LXRβ) are sterol-sensing transcription factors that play essential roles in lipid and cholesterol metabolism and the immune response. Disruption negatively affects macrophage activation.

Both types of statin, hydrophobic and hydrophilic, are able to cross the BBB.

An anti-apoptic protein, Bcl-2, is upregulated by statins, and is linked to poor prognosis of many different types of cancer, especially estrogen receptor (ER)-positive breast cancer.

Although the total concentration of cholesterol in plasma may be unchanged, 21 genes were upregulated in the brain, and only 3 were downregulated. Most changes occurred in the heart.

Nerve transmission may be impaired without there being proportional changes in serum total cholesterol.

Depressed activity of the serotonergic neurons results in a decrease in the synaptic concentration of serotonin. This, in turn, may promote aggressive behaviour, especially in women.

Impaired remyelination may have significant implications for MS sufferers who have been prescribed them as an anti-inflammatory therapeutic.

Statins can interfere with the cellular cytoskeleton. This can lead to impaired cell function and affect a wide range of conditions, including metastatic cancer, neurodegenerative disorders (e.g. ALS, Huntingdon’s disease, AD and PD), and diseases affecting connective tissues (e.g. Marfan syndrome and pulmonary fibrosis).

Long-term exposure of human fetal and other cells to neurotoxic statins eventually results in cell death.

Simvastatin drastically hinders the lifetime of Purkinje neurons and oligodendrocytes at the early stage of myelination.

Age-related neuronal death is accelerated.

One study found that the inhibition of GSK3β by lovastatin was beneficial due to the regulation of canonical Wnt signalling, but downstream, this can inhibit the formation of synapses and axon pathfinding (i.e. neuroplasticity—essential for learning and memory.)

I originally planned to post just one Substack on the mechanisms of harm of statins, but, as is becoming the norm, going down the rabbit hole of research papers revealed many other significant pathologies.

By “significant pathologies”, I’m referring to pathologies including innate and adaptive immunosuppression, osteoporosis, collagen breakdown, impaired red blood cell oxygen perfusion in muscles, and elevated cancer risk. You can look forward to learning about these, and others, in Part 2.

Thank you for reading and for your ongoing support.

6.0 Disclaimer

This site is strictly an information website reviewing research into potential therapeutic agents. It does not advertise anything, or provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This site does not promote any of these as potential treatments or offer any claims for efficacy. Its content is aimed at researchers, registered medical practitioners, nurses, or pharmacists. This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. Always consult a qualified health provider before introducing or stopping any medications as any possible drug interactions or effects will need to be considered.

