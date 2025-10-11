DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

Eunice Farmilant
Oct 11

Back in March 2018 I suffered a stroke 48 houra after an adverse reaction to dental anesthetics. The first shot had not worked and the dentist shoved rhe second shot deeply into my jaw, holding it there for a long time. I had this reaction to painkillers not working before. My head hurt unbelievably afterwards but I was ignored when I complained. I wound up with a massive stroke -- with the doctors telling me my stroke and the dental procedure was just a coincidence.

They claimed I had an AFib attack. I was sent from my small riural hospital in Montana to a large hospital in Kalispell and placed the IC unit where a neurologist told me basically I would never recover fully ( my entire right side was paralyzed & I couldn't use my right arm.)

I got transferred to the rehab section a few days later. Fortunately a health food store was in the same complex and friends of mine who knew the owner arranged for me to get Kefir, fresh vegetable juices, and vitamins -- B complex, C, etc) because the hospital had an organic menu but were out of almost everything I wanted .

The head resident doctor started pushing Statins on me almost immediately. My LDL was 110, and I knew I could lower it more via diet-- and I knew it didn't cause my stroke.

Over the next few days the dcotor and argued. Since I was 71 and post menopausal the googling I had done on my cell phone showed it was a bad idea for women my age to take statins. Besides, the numerous side effects would have made my life quite miserable. The doctor proceeded to prohibit my non food items from the health store and confiscated my supplements.

When the doctor fin ally realized I would not under any circum stances take Statins-- he declared I was non-medically compliant and had me transferred to a nursing home In Missoula, several hours away.

So 10 days after my stroke I was forced to a medical facility with inadequate physical therapy and put in a room with a woman recovering from a broken neck who kept her television blasting til after ten P M with a room full of noisy visitors.

I recovered despite being treated like a leper for shunning harmful drugs. I feel it is necessary to share this information because doctors use intimidation to force patients to take statins. You have been very strong to resist their instant rejection of you. Having an advocate in the hospital is very important.

I faced physical violence from my roommate with the broken neck and was transferred to a room with a sick 100 year old roommate with a bronchial infection who coughed all night. The staff hated me and sabotaged my deliveries of health food. It was the closest thing to being in prison I have ever experienced.

So when I was hospitalized a couple of years ago after a freak accident where my hip got busted I was prepared for fighting off COVID shots and the forced injection of Heparin into my stomach ( I had terrible black and blue marks after 5 days of shots)

They say there is freedom of choice when drugs are "offered' but the reality is they will force you over and over to take drugs and most people just give up and relent. Please take heed from the information given here as a warning.

Also three weeks after my release from the nursing home after my stroke the follow up with a physician's assistant who determined I should be in Warfin was quite dramatic -- he refused to refer me a neurologist for a follow up because I would not take Statins. I had to switch to another clinic 25 miles away.

I am almost 79 now, walk with a cane, and am totally independent living alone on a small farm in New Mexico. Good luck everyone and I hope your journey to health goes smoothly and the entire health care system in this country is re-vamped!

Dr Linda
Oct 12

I have just started reading. I have to say this is wonderful. I very much loathe Ancel Keys.

