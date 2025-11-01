Reading time:

short story - novelette - novella - novel - PhD thesis - Trump’s tariff list - War and Peace - U.S. Tax Code

Any extracts used in the following article are for non-commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

Handwritten. No hallucinations or propaganda.

Contents

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Discussion

3.0 Parting shots

4.0 Concluding remarks

5.0 Disclaimer

6.0 References

1.0 Introduction

Walked through in Part 1 , and saying it like it is. Extracted from “Pleiotropic effects of statins on brain cells” (2020) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0005273620301802?via%3Dihub

To recap the conclusions from Part 1:

Although heart disease mortality has decreased over the last 5 decades, there is an increasing burden of mortality from other heart conditions, including heart failure, hypertensive heart disease, and arrhythmias. It remains the top cause of death globally.

Depletion of coenzyme Q10 and vitamin K2, which are needed to maintain a healthy cardiovascular system.

Statins impair selenoprotein biosynthesis.

If you are at low risk of CVD, the NNT of statins reveals that there is no statistically significant mortality benefit. But 1 in 21 will suffer pain from muscle damage, and 1 in 204 will develop diabetes.

Avoiding dietary omega-6 vegetable oils is much more beneficial to health, long-term. The half-life of omega-6 linoleic acid (LA) in adipose tissue is approximately 680 days, or about two years. (N.B. Animal-sourced omega-6 fatty acids are not the same. These contain arachidonic acid , ARA , which is beneficial for CV health.)

The amyloid-β, tau protein and neurofibrillary tangle hypotheses of AD have been robustly challenged experimentally and from postmortem results.

Cortical microstructure changes appear to be a better predictor of imminent cell death than neurofibrillary tangle status.

At least two attempts to treat AD with drugs that target amyloid beta plaques in the brain have been disastrous flops—leading to multiple brain haemorrhages and death in susceptible patients, whilst being of marginal benefit to others.

Cholesterol is essential for human life and is a precursor molecule in the synthesis of vitamin D, steroid hormones, and sex hormones. Cholesterol is also a constituent of a bile salt used to facilitate the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K.

Statins block the mevalonate pathway, and this has serious downstream implications. Affected metabolites include the initial steroid precursor squalene; inhibited nerve cell proliferation; migration; viability; oligodendrocyte-mediated myelination; neurotransmission, dendritic branching (arborization) and immune cell response (inflammation).

Neurons that are starved of cholesterol are more likely to undergo neurodegeneration.

Reduction of an important metabolite of cholesterol, 24S-hydroxycholesterol (24S-HC) , further contributes to neurodegeneration.

Liver X receptors α and β (LXRα and LXRβ) are sterol-sensing transcription factors that play essential roles in lipid and cholesterol metabolism and the immune response. Disruption negatively affects macrophage activation.

Both types of statin, hydrophobic and hydrophilic, are able to cross the BBB.

An anti-apoptotic protein, Bcl-2, is upregulated by statins and is linked to poor prognosis of many different types of cancer, especially estrogen receptor (ER) -positive breast cancer.

Although the total concentration of cholesterol in plasma may be unchanged, 21 genes were upregulated in the brain, and only 3 were downregulated. Most changes occurred in the heart.

Nerve transmission may be impaired without there being proportional changes in serum total cholesterol.

Depressed activity of the serotonergic neurons results in a decrease in the synaptic concentration of serotonin. This, in turn, may promote aggressive behaviour, especially in women.

Impaired remyelination may have significant implications for MS sufferers who have been prescribed them as an anti-inflammatory therapeutic.

Statins can interfere with the cellular cytoskeleton. This can lead to impaired cell function and affect a wide range of conditions, including metastatic cancer, neurodegenerative disorders (e.g. ALS, Huntington’s disease, AD and PD), and diseases affecting connective tissues (e.g. Marfan syndrome and pulmonary fibrosis).

Long-term exposure of human fetal and other cells to neurotoxic statins eventually results in cell death.

Simvastatin drastically hinders the lifetime of Purkinje neurons and oligodendrocytes at the early stage of myelination.

Age-related neuronal death is accelerated.

One study found that the inhibition of GSK3β by lovastatin was beneficial due to the regulation of canonical Wnt signalling, but downstream, this also inhibits the formation of synapses and axon pathfinding (i.e. neuroplasticity—essential for learning and memory), nullifying any potential benefit.

Part 2 further discusses the many pathologies linked to blocking of the mevalonate pathway; innate and adaptive immunosuppression; osteoporosis; collagen/cartilage breakdown; impaired red blood cell oxygen perfusion in muscles; elevated cancer risk; and clinical outcomes.

2.0 Discussion

2.1 Blocking of the mevalonate pathway

… With such positive pleiotropic benefits of statins, it is easy to overlook their side effects. The first US commercial statin (lovastatin) was introduced in 1987, and rhabdomyolysis was reported among patients a year later (East et al., 1988; Norman et al., 1988) (Figure 1). This severe form of muscle damage has resurfaced in the current pandemic. Statin users with COVID-19 had more severe and intense muscle pain (≥5%) than non-statin users with COVID-19 (Schetz et al., 2022). In a case study, statin was singled out to cause toxic myopathy and liver damage among other medications (Sabljic and Basic-Juki, 2022). Patients developed proximal muscle weakness (arms and legs) with elevated liver enzymes, whereupon statin cessation normalized enzymes and regression of muscle symptoms. Furthermore, 30%–62% of patients prescribed statins discontinued therapy because of muscle fatigue, weakness and pain (Zaleski et al., 2018). FIGURE 1. Statin history and landmarks. … Interestingly, Health Canada has required myopathy warnings on statin labels for more than 15 years (Health Canada, 2005) (Figure 2). FIGURE 2. GG as a building block of biomolecules in plants (green) and mammals (red). FIGURE 3. Mevalonic acid pathway (A) and statin myotoxicity (B). From “Potential role of geranylgeraniol in managing statin-associated muscle symptoms: a COVID-19 related perspective“ (2023) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10691100

I found several studies which discussed how statins can promote neurotoxicity via multiple mechanisms, as a result of blocking the MP.

Our first, from 2015, linked this to mitochondrial dysfunction, with a consequential increased risk of neuron loss due to apoptosis (premature cellular death).

Key takeaways from “Mevalonate Pathway Blockade, Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Autophagy: A Possible Link“ by Tricarico et al.:

Graphical abstract and Figure 3 : “Schematic representation of a possible link between defective protein prenylation, mitochondrial dysfunction and autophagy. Mevalonate Kinase Deficiency is characterized by a block of the mevalonate pathway induces by mutation in a gene that encodes for Mevalonate Kinase. Blockade of the mevalonate pathway induces decrease in protein prenylation that could alter the macroautophagy mechanism and in particular mitochondrial degradation and recycling. Accumulation of damaged mitochondria induces ROS production and mtDNA release. All these events are important for the activation of NALP3 inflammasome that cleaves and activates IL-1b.” https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/16/7/16067

The mevalonate pathway, crucial for cholesterol synthesis, plays a key role in multiple cellular processes. Deregulation of this pathway is also correlated with diminished protein prenylation, an important post-translational modification necessary to localize certain proteins, such as small GTPases, to membranes.

Mevalonate pathway blockade has been linked to mitochondrial dysfunction: especially involving lower mitochondrial membrane potential and increased release of pro-apoptotic factors in cytosol.

Furthermore a severe reduction of protein prenylation has also been associated with defective autophagy, possibly causing inflammasome activation and subsequent cell death.

So, it is tempting to hypothesize a mechanism in which defective autophagy fails to remove damaged mitochondria, resulting in increased cell death. This mechanism could play a significant role in Mevalonate Kinase Deficiency, an autoinflammatory disease characterized by a defect in Mevalonate Kinase, a key enzyme of the mevalonate pathway.

Patients carrying mutations in the MVK gene, encoding this enzyme, show increased inflammation and lower protein prenylation levels.

Indeed, a widely adopted view considers the pleiotropic effects of statins independent of lowering cholesterol levels, but rather connected to a lack of these prenylated proteins [12].

In the last few years there has been an increase in interest of these pleiotropic effects, because of their possible main responsibility for statin anti-cancer and immunomodulatory effects [15,16,17,18].

For all these reasons, the role of statins are debatable, and there are many studies describing statins as drugs for treatment of a variety of disease such as hypercholesterolemia, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory diseases [19,20,21,22,23,24].

Researchers have used statins to mimic the effects of the defective MVK gene in patients:

Furthermore, statins are used as a pharmacological compound to biochemically reproduce some features of Mevalonate Kinase Deficiency (MKD)—a pathology characterized by a defect in a key enzyme of mevalonate pathway [13,25,26].

Several studies demonstrated statin-induced mitochondrial impairment and apoptosis:

In some studies, mevalonate pathway blockade, obtained in neuronal and monocytic cell lines by statin ( Lovastatin ) administration, induces an increase of apoptosis correlated to mitochondrial damage [27,28,29].

Also, Van der Burgh and co-workers have recently demonstrated that mevalonate pathway blockade, obtained in monocytic cell line by statin ( Simvastatin ) administration, produces mitochondrial damage and autophagy impairment, related to a decrease in protein prenylation levels [25,30].

Mevalonate pathway blockade, obtained by treatment with statins, has been linked to mitochondrial dysfunction, specifically by lowering mitochondrial membrane potential and increasing release of pro-apoptotic factors.

Usually, mitochondrial dysfunction is associated with intrinsic apoptosis, also known as the mitochondrial apoptotic pathway. This pathway is characterized by activation of caspase-9 and -3, and inhibition or activation of anti- or pro-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members. Furthermore, mitochondrial membrane potential decreases, causing release of pro-apoptotic factors, oxidative stress and then cell death [31].

In a biochemical MKD model, obtained by Lovastatin treatment in neuroblastoma cell lines, we observed mitochondrial dysfunction correlated to increased intrinsic apoptosis, also confirmed by activation of caspase-3 and -9 [27,28]; furthermore, in monocyte cell lines, we observed a similar increase in oxidative stress [29].

Mitochondrial dysfunction, caused by statins, could be related to oxidative stress, shortage of prenylated proteins or both. In fact, it was observed that the block of mevalonate pathway, obtained by statin ( Simvastin ) treatment in endothelial cancer cell lines, resulted in G1 cell cycle arrest, apoptosis, DNA damage and cellular stress [32].

Another study showed that simvastatin , in lung cancer cells, inhibited the proliferation and significantly increased oxidative stress, in particular augmenting reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and the activity of total superoxide dismutase (SOD) and in particular the mitochondrial form, superoxide dismutase 2 (SOD2) [33].

Strong oxidative stress, which induces mitochondrial dysfunction, could be due to the action of statins on the mevalonate pathway, decreasing coenzyme Q10 and dolichol levels, considered as anti-oxidants defense systems.

This is why you need to supplement with Q10. Although why not ditch the neurotoxins in the first place and replace them via your diet and daily stack?

Coenzyme Q10 is a product of the mevalonate pathway and is an important electron transporter of the mitochondrial respiratory chain. A decrease in coenzyme Q10 levels, caused by mevalonate pathway blockade, could result in an abnormal mitochondrial respiratory function causing mitochondrial and oxidative damage [34].

Dolichol, a polyprenol compound, is an important free-radical scavenger in cell membranes [35]. Ciosek and co-workers observed a significant decrease in dolichol levels after Lovastatin administration in in vivo models [36]; a lack of this compound might cause oxidative stress and mitochondrial damage [13,37].

Farnesyl pyrophosphate (FPP) is the precursor to all sesquiterpenes, as well as sterols and carotenoids.

Similar to FPP, geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate (GGPP) is a crucial isoprenoid intermediate which is essential for the prenylation of proteins. It’s also a precursor of important biomolecules, especially in plants (carotenoids, gibberellins, tocopherols [vitamin E], and chlorophylls).

Nevertheless, mitochondrial dysfunction caused by statins could also be related to a decrease in prenylated protein levels; indeed, statins treatment could lead to a reduction in cholesterol level, and also in farnesyl pyrophosphate (FPP) and in geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate (GGPP) .

Xia and co-workers have demonstrated that apoptosis induced by Lovastatin treatment, in human AML cells is connected to a decrease in GGPP and, to a lesser extent, related to a FPP decrease [38].

Death of cancer cells: Good.

Death of neurons: Not good.

Agarwal and co-workers also observed the close correlation between decrease in prenylated proteins levels, apoptosis and mitochondrial damage in Lovastatin -treated colon cancer cells. The treatment caused a decrease in expression of anti-apoptotic protein Bcl-2 and an increase of pro-apoptotic protein such as Bax ; the subsequent addition of GGPP prevented Lovastatin apoptosis, confirming a key role of prenylated proteins levels [ 39 ].

Recently, Van der Burgh and co-workers have demonstrated that, in simvastatin -treated cells, mitochondria clearance is reduced, with lower oxygen consumption and glycolysis rate. These conditions suggested that accumulation of damaged mitochondria could be the trigger for NACHT, LRR and PYD domains-containing protein 3 (NALP3) inflammasome activation.

The authors also speculate that prenylated proteins could be the main mediators of statin adverse effects [25,30].

And there’s more, providing strong support for the hypothesis:

Further confirmations that statins treatment could impair mitochondrial activity come from two recent studies done using a completely different model, C. elegans.

In the first paper, the authors show that animals resistant to statin treatment have an increased mitochondrial unfolded protein response (UPRmt) which, they speculate, could lower protein turnover and thus lessening the need for protein prenylation [40].

In the second paper, the authors demonstrate that statin abrogates the C. elegans ability to sense mitochondrial damage and that this ability could be partially rescued through GGPP subministration [41].

Taken together, these results demonstrate once more the key role of protein prenylation in mitochondrial homeostasis.

Caspase-1 is a cysteine protease that activates inflammatory signalling pathways, including oncogenic interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β ) and IL-18.

IL-1 promotes cancer growth, whereas IL-18 is context-dependent and may exert pro- or anti-tumour effects:

The shortage of isoprenoids, correlated to a severe reduction in protein prenylation, in particular of geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate (GGPP) , has been linked with the activation of caspase-1 and thereby with the production of IL-1β [59,60].

In particular, the IL-1 family is strongly supposed to play a fundamental role in MKD inflammatory processes, indeed, several biological therapies have successfully targeted these molecules [61,62,63].

In a previous work it has been shown that, in monocytes from MKD patients, a key component of the inflammation machinery is NACHT, LRR and PYD domains-containing protein 3 (NALP3) [64]; NALP3 interacts with another protein, pyrin domain (PYD) of apoptosis-associated speck-like protein containing a CARD domain (ASC) , constituting the inflammasome platform.

The CARD domain recruits pro-caspase-1, which self-cleaves into active caspase-1 and then converts pro-IL-1β to active IL-1β, activating one of the main pathways of inflammation [65,66].

In conclusion, is anyone listening?

For all these reasons, our review aimed at recalling the attention of the scientific community on another possible mechanism at the basis of MKD pathogenesis, and intends to point out that autophagy should be considered when trying to design novel therapeutic strategies to fight cell death in MKD patients.

No CoI’s were declared.

“Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Alzheimer’s Disease: Opportunities for Drug Development“ from 2022 by Bhatia et al. puts mitochondrial dysfunction at the heart of AD.

Somewhat ironically, they link amyloid-β plaque formation to mitochondrial dysfunction. Are statins promoting amyloid plaques or inhibiting them? No wonder the clinical trials are flops.

The other pathological features of AD comprise abnormal microvasculature, network abnormalities, interneuronal dysfunction, increased β-amyloid production and reduced clearance, increased inflammatory response, elevated production of reactive oxygen species, impaired brain metabolism, hyperphosphorylation of tau, and disruption of acetylcholine signaling. Among all these pathologies, Mitochondrial Dysfunction (MD), regardless of it being an inciting insult or a consequence of the alterations, is related to all the associated AD pathologies. Observed altered mitochondrial morphology, distribution and movement, increased oxidative stress, dysregulation of enzymes involved in mitochondrial functioning, impaired brain metabolism, and impaired mitochondrial biogenesis in AD subjects suggest the involvement of mitochondrial malfunction in the progression of AD. Fig. (3). Interplay between mitochondrial dysfunction and classical theories of Alzheimer’s disease. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9878959/

2.2 Pharmaceutical clownworld: Blocking of the geranylgeraniol pathway

… I suspect that most doctors fall into the third category — the go-along-to-get-along type who take their marching orders with hung heads and do whatever they need to do to keep the cash and prestige. From: “‘I’d Be Finished’: Vaccine Researcher Trashes Own Study to Save Career“ (2025) https://armageddonprose.substack.com/p/id-be-finished-vaccine-researcher

.Pelargonium ‘Graveolens’ (rose-scented geranium). Derived from the common name, Geraniol lends its distinctive aroma to rose oil and the scent of geranium flowers. https://www.rhs.org.uk/plants/83793/pelargonium-graveolens-(sc)/details

What is Geranylgeraniol (GG)? Geranylgeraniol is a type of isoprenoid, a class of compounds that regulate various cellular functions. It is a precursor to important molecules such as coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) and vitamin K2, both of which are essential for energy production, bone health, and cardiovascular function. As we age, the body’s natural production of GG declines, which may contribute to reduced energy, weaker muscles, and even heart-related concerns. Certain medications, particularly statins (used to lower cholesterol), can also deplete GG levels, making supplementation especially beneficial for those taking these drugs. More: https://www.timehealth.co.uk/geranylgeraniol-gg-how-it-helps

My jaw dropped when I read about the many beneficial properties of the tongue-twisting geranylgeraniol (GGOH), an isoprenoid alcohol which is inhibited by statins due to mevalonate pathway blocking.

The black joke is that in humans, it performs the same protective role that statins are meant to do, only more so, and without the nasty side effects.

The most twisted aspect is the recommendation to take geranylgeraniol as a supplement to counteract the toxic effects of statins.

Bonus pharma pathologies: Along with statins, bisphonates (osteoporosis drugs) also block the synthesis of geranylgeraniol, further contributing to a broad spectrum of side effects. https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/oral-health/articles/10.3389/froh.2022.892615/full

Annatto oil, extracted from the seeds of the Bixa orellana tree, is a rich natural source of the isoprenoid geranylgeraniol (GGOH). https://www.iankewks.com/annatto-oil/

Key takeaways from “Potential of the Compounds from Bixa orellana Purified Annatto Oil and Its Granules (Chronic®) against Dyslipidemia and Inflammatory Diseases: In Silico Studies with Geranylgeraniol and Tocotrienols” (2022), by Batista et al.:

Some significant compounds present in annatto are geranylgeraniol and tocotrienols. These compounds have beneficial effects against hyperlipidemia and chronic diseases , where oxidative stress and inflammation are present, but the exact mechanism of action of such activities is still a subject of research.

This study aimed to evaluate possible mechanisms of action that could be underlying the activities of these molecules. For this, in silico approaches such as ligand topology (PASS and SEA servers) and molecular docking with the software GOLD were used.

Additionally, we screened some pharmacokinetic and toxicological parameters using the servers PreADMET, SwissADME, and ProTox-II.

The results corroborate the antidyslipidemia and anti-inflammatory activities of geranylgeraniol and tocotrienols.

Antineoplastic = anticancer. Or rather it was, until you popped those pills on your doctors advice:

Geranylgeraniol had a high probability of activity (Pa) values (>0.7) for the following activities: mucous membrane protection (0.953), lipid metabolism regulation (0.885), TNF expression inhibitor (0.840), antiulcerative (0.770), and antineoplastic (0.743).

The irony:

Still notably, the hypolipidemic activity Pa was 0.686 , and antihypercholesterolemic Pa was 0.570, both higher than the probability of inactivity (Pi) (0.015 for both).

There are some variations among the isomers, but the class consistently shows high Pa’s tendency to improve the blood lipid profile. It is important to notice that in annatto, the most abundant isomer is δ, according to some authors, which can be up to 90% of the isomer composition [21].

There is a feedback mechanism to naturally regulate GGOH and its effects on the blood lipid profile:

Reports support a potential role in improving blood lipid profile by geranylgeraniol. For instance, just like tocotrienols, this molecule was shown to decrease HMG-CoA reductase activity [25,26].

Considering the role of this enzyme in cholesterol biosynthesis, this could be a mechanism in which geranylgeraniol exerts its action. Our group reported that the treatment with geranylgeraniol improved blood lipid parameters; however, the molecule was not administrated alone but with tocotrienols [8].

Altogether, the in silico prediction with its known mechanism of action justifies future studies with this molecule alone in treating blood dyslipidemia in vivo.

Unlike statins, GGOH is much more beneficial due to its pronounced anti-inflammatory action, and it doesn’t greatly inhibit other cardio-friendly metabolites such as vitamin K2, coenzyme Q10, and steroid precursors.

N.B. Evolution helped to fine-tune the mechanisms, but it can’t control your diet or lifestyle. That’s down to you!

Inflammation is tightly associated with lipid and metabolic disturbances [32,33,34]. According to the results predicted by PASS and SEA, geranylgeraniol and tocotrienols may also decrease inflammation.

In accordance with our results, it has been reported that geranylgeraniol suppresses the expression of interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase-1 (IRAK1) and tumor necrosis factor receptor-associated factor 6 (TRAF6) , consequently preventing NF-κB excessive activation in LPS-induced inflammatory response in THP-1 cells.

In the docking studies, it was observed that geranylgeraniol could interact with all the targets assessed. For OSC, SQLE, and PLA 2 , these interactions were similar to their corresponding crystalized inhibitors, corroborating the predictions by SEA and suggesting a potential hypocholesterolemic and anti-inflammatory activity.

Collectively, the docking supports the biological activity prediction. The results support the hypocholesterolemic and anti-inflammatory potential for geranylgeraniol and tocotrienols, following previous reports in the literature.

Of course, the drug companies already knew the pertinent details:

Although these activities are not new for these molecules, our results suggest some potential new action mechanism that has not been reported, such as lanosterol synthase inhibition, which is different from HMG-CoA reductase inhibition.

Other studies confirmed their pharmacokinetic availability, including the ability to cross the BBB. This helps to protect the CNS from various pathologies.

Most importantly, GGOH is non-toxic at biologically active doses, unlike statins:

All the molecules were predicted to be nonmutagenic in bacteria and nonhepatotoxic, cardiotoxic, immunotoxic, or cytotoxic. The predicted median lethal doses were high, especially for geranylgeraniol. ProTox-II classifies the molecules according to the predicted toxicity from 1 to 6, in which higher values represent less toxic compounds.

GGOH had the highest predicted toxicity, but at a dose equivalent to 350g in a 70kg human. To ingest that amount, you would need to swallow over 2000 capsules in a short time.

The highest value was achieved for geranylgeraniol (5), while tocotrienols were classified as 4.

I’m more concerned about the types of fats consumed rather than cholesterol in and of itself, as vegetable oils are much more prone to oxidation and to induce inflammation.

Either way, the dietary benefits of GGOH are clear from this and other studies:

These in silico data corroborate the use of these molecules against lipid disorders, coronary disease due to cholesterol accumulation, and several chronic diseases in which oxidative stress and inflammatory cascade have a role.

Geranylgeraniol and tocotrienols are major molecules from Bixa orellana and Chronic®. The results also point to a good pharmacokinetic profile for these molecules and a good safety profile, according to previously reported experimental data.

2.2 Statins and diabetes: Inhibition of GGOH, the missing link

Statins are widely used to prevent cardiovascular disease events. Cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes are tightly connected since type 2 diabetes is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, cardiovascular diseases often precede the development of type 2 diabetes. These two diseases have common genetic and environmental antecedents. Statins are effective in the lowering of cardiovascular disease events. However, they have also important side effects, including an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. The first study reporting an association of statin treatment with the risk of type 2 diabetes was the WOSCOPS trial (West of Scotland Coronary Prevention Study) in 2001. Other primary and secondary cardiovascular disease prevention studies as well as population-based studies have confirmed original findings. From: “Statins and risk of type 2 diabetes: mechanism and clinical implications“ (2023) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10546337/

Our next two papers also recommend supplementing with the antidote.

Instead of taking GGOH, for all that’s holy, why not avoid taking these poisons in the first place!

That said, it might be useful even if you aren’t on statins, as GGOH production naturally declines with age.

Note: For guidance on supplementation, “the translated dose for a 70 kg person is approximately 170 mg/d of GG.”

Key takeaways from “Mevalonate pathway orchestrates insulin signaling via RAB14 geranylgeranylation-mediated phosphorylation of AKT to regulate hepatic glucose metabolism” (2022, paywalled), by Wang et al.:

They experimented using the human hepatoma cell line HepG2 and the normal hepatocyte HL-7702 cell lines, and they used 8-week-old mice for in vivo studies.

In short, statins disrupt your liver’s ability to regulate your blood sugar, leading to insulin resistance and diabetes.

If you were already diabetic, then these would make controlling your condition more challenging, and more aggressive prescriptions may be needed.

Highlights Statin-targeted mevalonate pathway modulates hepatic insulin sensitivity;

RAB14 geranylgeranylation regulates the phosphorylation of AKT (Ser473) via modulating mTORC2 complex assembly;

GGOH supplementation might be a therapeutic strategy for statin-induced hepatic insulin resistance.

Welcome to the drug-interactions pharma circle of prescriptions Hell:

Statin use accompanies with increased risk of new onset of type 2 diabetes, however, the underlying mechanisms remain not be fully understood and effective prevention strategies are still lacking.

Herein, we find that both pharmacological and genetic inhibition of GGTase II mimic the disruption of simvastatin on hepatic insulin signaling and glucose metabolism in vitro.

AAV8-mediated knockdown of liver RABGGTA, the specific subunit of GGTase II, triggers systemic glucose metabolism disorders in vivo. By adopting a small-scale siRNA screening, we identify RAB14 as a regulator of hepatic insulin signaling and glucose metabolism.

Geranylgeranylation deficiency of RAB14 inhibits the phosphorylation of AKT (Ser473) and disrupts hepatic insulin signaling and glucose metabolism possibly via impeding mTORC2 complex assembly.

Finally, geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate (GGPP) supplementation is sufficient to prevent simvastatin-caused disruption of hepatic insulin signaling and glucose metabolism in vitro.

Geranylgeraniol (GGOH) , a precursor of GGPP, is able to ameliorate simvastatin -induced systemic glucose metabolism disorders in vivo.

In conclusion, our data indicate that statins-targeted mevalonate pathway regulates hepatic insulin signaling and glucose metabolism via geranylgeranylation of RAB14.

GGPP/GGOH supplementation might be an effective strategy for the prevention of the diabetic effects of statins.

FOXO1 (Ser256) phosphorylation regulates genes linked to cell growth and survival.

GSK3β phosphorylation is linked to the aggregation of tau into Alzheimer’s disease-like filaments.

Consistently, simvastatin obviously inhibited FOXO1 (Ser256) phosphorylation and GSK3β phosphorylation in both normal and insulin-stimulated conditions in HepG2 and HL-7702 cells (Fig. 1A).

Gluconeogenesis is the metabolic process by which glucose is synthesised from non-carb precursors, and is a key part of the pathway which maintains blood glucose levels:

Furthermore, simvastatin also up-regulated gluconeogenesis-related gene expression, including G6pase and Pepck in normal condition and reversed insulin-stimulated down-regulation of these two genes (Fig. 1B).

Statins lead to elevated blood glucose levels:

Consistently, hepatic glucose production from gluconeogenesis in HepG2 and HL-7702 cells were also increased in both normal and insulin-stimulated conditions (Fig. 1C).

As blood glucose increases, the body’s main stores of a form of glucose, glycogen, declines:

Conversely, simvastatin decreased glycogen content in normal condition and reversed insulin-stimulated glycogen synthesis in both HepG2 and HL-7702 cells (Fig. 1D).

In addition, as the first step of hepatic glycogen synthesis, insulin-stimulated postprandial glucose uptake into hepatocytes is also of great importance to maintain blood glucose homeostasis [27].

Statins impede the uptake of glucose by the liver:

Our results showed that simvastatin impeded insulin-stimulated glucose uptake in both HepG2 and HL-7702 cells (Fig. 1E).

Sequence extracted from: “ Fig. 1 Simvastatin suppressed hepatic insulin signaling and disrupts hepatic glucose metabolism in HepG2 and HL-7702 cells. (A) HepG2 and HL-7702 cells were pre-treated with 10 μM simvastatin for 24 h, then cells were incubated with or without 100 nM insulin for 30 min. Total protein samples were harvested and the expression of indicated proteins was analyzed by western blot, with GAPDH as the loading control (n = 3). (B) HepG2 and HL-7702 cells were subjected simvastatin and insulin treatment as described above, then total RNA samples were harvested and the mRNA expression of indicated genes was analyzed by RT-qPCR (n = 3). (C) Glucose production by HepG2 and HL-7702 cells treated with 10 μM simvastatin for 24 h under both normal and insulin stimulation conditions (n = 6). (D) HepG2 and HL-7702 cells were pre-treated with 10 μM simvastatin for 24 h, then incubated with or without 100 nM insulin for 1 h. Intracellular glycogen content was measured by a glycogen content detection kit (n = 4). (E) HepG2 and HL-7702 cells were pre-treated with 10 μM simvastatin for 24 h, then cells were exposed to 2-NBDG (300 mM) containing 100 nM insulin for 30 min. 2-NBDG uptake were measured by flow cytometry (n = 3). Protein amount was quantified using ImageJ. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using a Student’s t-test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.” https://www.metabolismjournal.com/article/S0026-0495(21)00420-0/fulltext

Diabetes results when the body becomes insulin-resistant due to prolonged elevation of blood glucose levels.

According to StatPearl, statins may precede T2D by as long as 10 to 15 years.

To Big Pharma, you are nothing but a walking cash machine.

Change my mind.

Insulin resistance, identified as an impaired biologic response to insulin stimulation of target tissues, primarily involves liver, muscle, and adipose tissue. Insulin resistance impairs glucose disposal, resulting in a compensatory increase in beta-cell insulin production and hyperinsulinemia. The metabolic consequences of insulin resistance can result in hyperglycemia, hypertension, dyslipidemia, hyperuricemia, elevated inflammatory markers, endothelial dysfunction, and a prothrombotic state. The predominant consequence of insulin resistance is type 2 diabetes(T2D). Insulin resistance is thought to precede the development of T2D by 10 to 15 years. Lifestyle modifications should be the primary focus when treating insulin resistance. From: “Insulin Resistance - StatPearls - NCBI Bookshelf“ (2023) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK507839/

Taken together, these data indicate that GGPP supplementation is able to prevent simvastatin-caused impairment of insulin signaling and glucose metabolism in hepatocytes.

In conclusion, our study present here that mevalonate pathway regulates hepatic insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism via RAB14 geranylgeranylation-mediated phosphorylation of AKT (Ser473). GGPP/GGOH supplementation is a potential strategy to prevent statin-induced systemic insulin resistance by recovering hepatic insulin sensitivity.

2.3 GGOH, mitochondria and cardiac pathologies

An in vivo study using a rat model, it’s a paper in two parts. They may have structured it this way to get published.

“Geranylgeraniol Supplementation Mitigates Soleus Muscle Atrophy via Changes in Mitochondrial Quality in Diabetic Rats” (2022) by Jiwan et al., i

The first part discusses how hyperglycemia, as a result of T2D, leads to mitochondrial dysfunction. They found that giving GGOH supplements to diabetic rats helped to mitigate the effects.

Once again, we see a positive feedback loop of disease, as mitochondrial dysfunction itself promotes T2D:

Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) is characterized by hyperglycemia and insulin resistance (1) and its incidence is approximately 8.8% (415 million people) worldwide.

Hyperglycemia can increase reactive oxygen species (ROS) and reduce mitochondrial biogenesis, resulting in inflammation, tissue damage, and mitochondrial dysfunction (2).

In addition, the mitochondrial dysfunction reduces β-oxidation and ATP production and can also further increase ROS, leading to insulin resistance and diabetes (2).

Dysfunctional mitochondria and hyperglycemia play a major role in this vicious cycle that causes inflammation, insulin resistance, and diabetes. Therefore, to prevent mitochondrial dysfunction observed in T2D, mitochondrial quality must be well regulated and maintained through mitochondrial fusion, fission, and mitophagy (3).

Reading further into the text, we find reference to the verbotten S-word, and how they also contribute to mitochondrial dysfunction:

Most T2D patients are prescribed statins depending on their age and risk factors (21), and statins have been shown to reduce the synthesis of ubiquinone (CoQ10) and geranylgeraniol (GGOH) (22).

Compared to healthy individuals, T2D individuals had lower levels of CoQ10 (23-25), which could ultimately lead to mitochondrial dysfunction. GGOH supplementation with statins has been shown to prevent statin toxicity by promoting CoQ10 synthesis in monocytic cells (26).

These results have suggested that GGOH could mitigate statin-mediated mitochondrial dysfunction.

Additionally, GGOH supplementation to Wistar rats has been shown to exert anti-inflammatory effects by inhibiting nuclear factor-ĸB (NF-ĸB) , which caused a reduction in inflammatory cytokines ( IL-6 , IL-1β , and TNF-α ) in the plasma and the liver (27).

Similarly, when incubating neuronal cells with GGOH, there was a reduction in inflammatory markers, and preservation of the integrity of the mitochondria (28).

Notably, supplementing GGOH in a denervated rat model has prevented reduction in gastrocnemius cross-sectional area (CSA) (29).

These results suggest that GGOH could be a viable supplementation for a diabetic model as GGOH mitigates inflammation, preserves mitochondrial health and shape, and protects against reduction in muscle size.

Cross-referencing the previous study, we must remember that the heart has high metabolic demands, and it needs a generous supply of healthy mitochondria. The logical conclusion is that statins may contribute to various cardiac pathologies.

Key takeaways from “Mitochondrial network remodeling of the diabetic heart: implications to ischemia related cardiac dysfunction“ (2024) by Rudokas et al.:

Mitochondria play a central role in cellular energy metabolism, and their dysfunction is increasingly recognized as a critical factor in the pathogenesis of diabetes-related cardiac pathophysiology, including vulnerability to ischemic events that culminate in myocardial infarction on the one hand and ventricular arrhythmias on the other.

In diabetes, hyperglycemia and altered metabolic substrates lead to excessive production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) by mitochondria, initiating a cascade of oxidative stress that damages mitochondrial DNA, proteins, and lipids.

This mitochondrial injury compromises the efficiency of oxidative phosphorylation, leading to impaired ATP production. The resulting energy deficit and oxidative damage contribute to functional abnormalities in cardiac cells, placing the heart at an increased risk of electromechanical dysfunction and irreversible cell death in response to ischemic insults.

Non-ischemic factors comprise diabetic cardiomyopathy, a condition characterized by structural and functional changes in the heart muscle that are independent of pre-existing coronary artery disease.

These changes culminate in left ventricular hypertrophy, myocardial fibrosis, and impaired myocardial relaxation, driven largely by a triad of hyperglycemia, insulin resistance, and dyslipidemia.

On the other hand, ischemic factors, which this review article focuses on, involve a heightened prevalence and severity of acute ischemia-reperfusion (I/R) events, leading to myocardial infarction, ischemic heart failure and sudden cardiac death due to ventricular arrhythmias.

ΔΨm: Pronounced “delta psi”, mitochondrial membrane potential. Depolarization leads to mitochondrial dysfunction, cell death, or electrical dysfunction (eg heart beat pathologies: atrial fibrillation or arrhythmias after an ischaemic episode).

This is quite chilling to read:

Once a threshold level of ROS is exceeded across a critical mass of the mitochondrial population within the cardiomyocyte, emergent network behavior in the form of IMAC-mediated synchronized metabolic oscillations or mPTP -mediated global mitochondrial collapse can arise (Fig. 1) [17].

The former involve cell-wide ΔΨ m oscillations that significantly impact cardiomyocyte function and lead to inexcitability at the cellular level through cyclical activation of ATP-sensitive potassium channels [17,18,19].

At the organ level, heterogeneity in ΔΨ m -driven inexcitability promotes a form of conduction failure via a mechanism termed metabolic sink (Fig. 2) [17].

Stabilization of ΔΨ m using pharmacological interventions that target the mitochondrial translocator protein (TSPO) to inhibit IMAC can lead to action potential (AP) stabilization and prevention of post-ischemic arrhythmias [17].

More sustained ROS induced injury, on the other hand, has been shown to activate mPTP culminating in irreversible cellular damage and death leading to cellular necrosis and myocardial infarction, which is a known substrate for malignant ventricular arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death (Fig. 1) [20, 21].

Once again, hearts that exhibited rapid ΔΨ m decline were associated with low thresholds for sustained arrhythmias [23].

From: “ Fig. 1 Schematic illustrating the functional and physical features of mitochondrial network dynamics. The processes of biogenesis, fusion, fission and mitophagy dictate the morphology, density and ultrastructure of the mitochondrial network within the cardiomyocyte, which in turn affect the functional coupling/synchronization of individual mitochondria. An increase in mitochondrial production can lead to rapid amplification of ROS across the mitochondrial network via activation of ROS-sensitive mitochondrial channels. A hierarchal activation pattern of ROS sensitive channels causes early activation of TSPO/IMAC leading to reversible mitochondrial membrane potential oscillations that drive electrophysiological instability via cyclical activation of sarcolemmal ATP-sensitive K channels. This promotes conduction abnormalities and arrhythmias. On the other hand, higher levels of oxidative stress can activate the mPTP to cause irreversible mitochondrial depolarization leading to cell necrosis and myocardial infarction, a major risk factor for malignant arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death” https://cardiab.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12933-024-02357-1/figures/1

From: “Fig. 2. Schematic illustrating the multi-scale process by which individual mitochondria can lead to organ level arrythmias. Diabetes causes an increase in ROS production and impairment in ROS scavenging. ROS levels are amplified through an autocatalytic feed-forward process of ROS-induced ROS-release which culminates in metabolic oscillations and rapid mitochondrial uncoupling. This causes activation of ATP-sensitive potassium channels resulting in membrane inexcitability at the cellular level and a phenomenon termed metabolic sink that leads to conduction block at the tissue level. Heterogeneous formation of these metabolic sinks results in ventricular arrhythmia” https://cardiab.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12933-024-02357-1/figures/2

Our next related study is almost ten years old. It’s not possible for the profession to say that they didn’t know. They treated neuronal cell lines with statins to study rates of apoptosis (programmed cell death). This provides further support for the hypothesis that statins promote the progression of many neurological disorders.

Key takeaways from “Geranylgeraniol and Neurological Impairment: Involvement of Apoptosis and Mitochondrial Morphology” (2016) by Marcuzzi et al.:

Deregulation of the cholesterol pathway is an anomaly observed in human diseases, many of which have in common neurological involvement and unknown pathogenesis.

In this study we have used Mevalonate Kinase Deficiency (MKD) as a disease-model in order to investigate the link between the deregulation of the mevalonate pathway and the consequent neurodegeneration .

The blocking of the mevalonate pathway in a neuronal cell line (Daoy) , using statins or mevalonate, induced an increase in the expression of the inflammasome gene (NLRP3) and programmed cell death related to mitochondrial dysfunction.

The morphology of the mitochondria changed, clearly showing the damage induced by oxidative stress and the decreased membrane potential associated with the alterations of the mitochondrial function.

The co-administration of geranylgeraniol (GGOH) reduced the inflammatory marker and the damage of the mitochondria, maintaining its shape and components.

Our data allow us to speculate about the mechanism by which isoprenoids are able to rescue the inflammatory marker in neuronal cells, independently from the block of the mevalonate pathway, and about the fact that cell death is mitochondria-related.

From: “Figure 1. Schematic representation of the mevalonate pathway. The solid arrows represent the single enzymatic reaction while the dashed arrows indicate multiple reaction steps.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4813225/

In addition to their lipid-lowering effect, recent data have shown that statins play a neurotoxicity role in cells by inhibiting proliferation, and inducing programmed cell death.

From part 1 we learned that both lipophilic and hydrophilic statins could cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and induce similar pathologies. But the authors are quite correct in highlighting the differences. It’s research that the regulators should have mandated, but I haven’t seen the papers yet—it’s not clear that the research was ever conducted:

Structural differences of various statins (Atorvastatin, Fluvastatin, Lovastatin, Pitavastatin, Pravastatin, Rosuvastatin, Simvastatin) support different pharmacokinetic responses, and this is particularly evident in the diseases of the nervous system.

It is thus essential to emphasize the importance of identifying the precise mechanistic differences between statins in order to make the best therapeutic decision, even though some molecular mechanisms induced by the statins have not yet been fully understood [9].

The aim of our study is to understand the neurological effects of the cholesterol pathway blockade. An MKD-neuronal model in vitro represents an effective tool to investigate the mechanism of activation of inflammation linked to abnormalities in cholesterol traffic.

Recently we have demonstrated that the block of the cholesterol pathway on a neuronal cell line induces caspase 3- and caspase 9-dependent programmed cell death [13,14,15].

Less % cell death is better (Y-axis), and GGOH helps to counteract the effects:

From: “Figure 2. Daoy cell line was incubated with Mevalonate (10 mM) and/or Simvastatin (10 μM) for 24 h and with GGOH (50 μM) for an additional 24 h. Programmed Cell Death is expressed as percentage of Annexin V positive cells (%A+) and bars represent the means % ± SD of five independent experiments. Data analyses were performed with one-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni post-test; * p < 0.05; ** p < 0.01, *** p < 0.001.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4813225/

Mitochondrial dysfunction leads, and nerve/muscle cell death follows:

The biochemical block of the mevalonate pathway obtained with Mevalonate (Figure 6E,M) causes an evident misshape of damaged and swollen mitochondria, and several cristae are disrupted and leave large spaces in the inner area.

Simvastatin-treatment leads to a similar situation of a shrunken mitochondria showing condensed cristae coalesced in small groups leaving empty spaces between them (Figure 6C,I).

From “Figure 6. (1) Representative electron micrographs of Daoy cells incubated for 48 h in complete medium with Simvastatin (10 μM) and Mevalonate (10 mM) in the presence or absence of GGOH (50 μM) for 24 h. For each picture, an enlargement of the image is displayed, showing the presence of normal or damaged mitochondria (indicated by arrowheads). Scale bar, 1 μm; (2) Confocal microscopy of Daoy cells after different treatments stained with Mito-ID (red fluorescence). Many fields were examined and over 95% of the cells displayed the patterns of the respective representative cells shown here. Scale bar, 20 μm. (A,G) untreated condition; (B,H): GGOH treatment; (C,I): Simvastatin treatment; (D,L) Simvastatin + GGOH treatment; (E,M): Mevalonate treatment; (F,N): Mevalonate + GGOH treatment.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4813225/

The presence of GGOH in association with the block induced a significant change in morphology: the Mevalonate+GGOH treatment, indeed, produced amelioration in mitochondria morphology.

They took a different shape with a thin and long form instead of the oval regular form (Figure 6F,N), and cristae are recognizable. They have a regular structure and distribution and the double membrane is better defined.

The same results are observed in Simvastatin + GGOH cells treatment. GGOH co-treatment with Simvastatin or Mevalonate is able to reduce the injury of the mitochondria, enhancing their form and components (Figure 6D,L).

It is ironic that a web post by the UK Government intended to dispel “inaccuracies or myths concerning statins” repeats the myths about them being safe, effective, and “anti-inflammatory”.

And you go to these sites for guidance?

Research shows that blocking the mevalonate pathway is, in fact, pro-inflammatory in multiple cell lines.

The evaluation of cytokines production (IL-6 and TNF-α) was done 48 h after Simvastatin (10 μM) or Mevalonate (10 mM) treatments considering that this was the experimental time required to obtain the maximum increase in inflammatory markers.

Simvastatin and Mevalonate induced a marked increase in IL-6 levels (4072 ± 449 and 9094 ± 358 respectively) in comparison to the untreated condition (2136 ± 105).

The anti-inflammatory response to GGOH treatment (3192 ± 258) was studied in Simvastatin and Mevalonate conditions (2337 ± 157 and 3470 ± 213 respectively): the isoprenoid induced in both conditions a marked decrease in IL-6 production (Figure 7).

Simvastatin doubles IL-6 levels when compared to the control:

From: “Figure 7. Deregulated IL-6 production after treatments on Daoy cells: treatments with Simvastatin (10 μM) and Mevalonate (10 mM) in the presence or absence of GGOH (50 μM) for 24 h. Geranylgeraniol was dispensed 24 h after the Simvastatin or Mevalonate treatments. The concentration values of IL-6 (pg/mL) were obtained from experiments performed in triplicate. IL-6 was significantly modulated with isoprenoids treatments. One way ANOVA test followed by the Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons * p < 0.05, ** p < 0.01, *** p < 0.001.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4813225/

This doesn’t fit the pro-statin narrative, and it links statin poisoning to both cardiovascular disease and diabetes:

Increased production of reactive oxygen species in mitochondria, accumulation of mitochondrial DNA damage, and progressive respiratory chain dysfunction are associated with atherosclerosis or cardiomyopathy in human investigations and animal models of oxidative stress. Moreover, major precursors of atherosclerosis-hypercholesterolemia, hyperglycemia, hypertriglyceridemia, and even the process of aging-all induce mitochondrial dysfunction. Chronic overproduction of mitochondrial reactive oxygen species leads to destruction of pancreatic beta-cells, increased oxidation of low-density lipoprotein and dysfunction of endothelial cells-factors that promote atherosclerosis. An additional mechanism by which impaired mitochondrial integrity predisposes to clinical manifestations of vascular diseases relates to vascular cell growth. Mitochondrial function is required for normal vascular cell growth and function. Mitochondrial dysfunction can result in apoptosis, favoring plaque rupture. Subclinical episodes of plaque rupture accelerate the progression of hemodynamically significant atherosclerotic lesions. Flow-limiting plaque rupture can result in myocardial infarction, stroke, and ischemic/reperfusion damage. Much of what is known on reactive oxygen species generation and modulation comes from studies in cultured cells and animal models. … Because human mtDNA lacks protective histones and many of the repair mechanisms of the nuclear genome,15–17 and is located proximal to ROS generation (mitochondrial inner membrane), it is vulnerable to damage by ROS. MtDNA mutations and/or mitochondrial dysfunction are associated with cardiovascular diseases. Atherosclerotic occlusion of coronary arteries and subsequent reperfusion is associated with significant increase in mtDNA damage and concomitant compensatory increase in the expression of OXPHOS genes.18,19 In fact, hearts from patients with coronary artery disease had 8 to 2000 times more mtDNA deletions than their age-matched controls.19 MtDNA damage, in turn, leads to increased ROS production and atherogenesis.20 Figure 3. Atherogenic mechanisms of mitochondrial dysfunction. Various agents associated with vascular pathophysiology induce mitochondrial dysfunction and increase ROS production. Mitochondrial dysfunction leads to decreased aerobic capacity, a strong predictor of mortality. Increased mitochondrial ROS production causes endothelial dysfunction/apoptosis and VSMC proliferation/apoptosis, leading to the development of atherosclerosis. Apoptosis of VSMCs and macrophages caused by enhanced ROS production affects atherosclerotic lesion progression and may cause plaque rupture. The figure also depicts the interplay between mitochondrial dysfunction and ROS production. CVD indicates cardiovascular disease. From: “Mitochondrial dysfunction in atherosclerosis“ (2007) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17332437/

The authors caution that supplementing with GGOH may not help prevent damage to the CNS, as it’s a closed system (mechanism):

These data could justify the administration of exogenous isoprenoids (i.e., GGOH) to compensate for the defective mechanism.

Unfortunately, in the central nervous system this may not occur, because of the closed mechanism with which the biosynthesis and the consumption of cholesterol occur in situ.

It is widely accepted that in the central nervous system, most cholesterol is produced in glia cells. On the contrary, neurons are responsible for the down-biosynthesis of cholesterol [24].

The block of the mevalonate pathway by Simvastatin or Mevalonate contribute both to the increase of the inflammatory markers and to the activation of the NLRP3-inflammosome. Moreover, these effects are associated with mitochondrial damage, as demonstrated by other authors in neurological disorders, due to impaired cholesterol metabolism [27,28,29,30].

They also link cholesterol pathway deregulation to cardiovascular disorders and metabolic syndromes. Did your MD tell you any of this? Did you give informed consent?

Moreover, several cardiovascular disorders and metabolic syndromes, associated with cholesterol pathway deregulation, have been related to mitochondrial damage characterized by an abnormal balance of production between ROS and NO [33,34,35].

Getting appropriate cell lines is ethically challenging:

It would be easier to study this mechanism by working with neuronal cell lines from MKD patients, but the main problem researchers are facing is represented by the difficulty of collecting biological material and data.

Indeed, the only information they can collect derives from the clinical observation of patients showing psycho-motor disorders or from post-mortem analyses. For ethical reasons, it is not possible to design experiments to directly study the neuronal tissue of patients, since this type of analysis would also require samples collected from healthy age-matched controls.

2.4 Statins, interleukin-1β and Alzheimer’s Disease

The previous papers touched on the link between taking statins and pathologies resulting from the elevation of pro-inflammatory cytokines.

In the context of AD, this has been known for over thirty years:

We have studied the concentration of interleukin-1 beta (IL-1 beta) in different regions of the central nervous system (CNS) in post-mortem samples from patients with AD or vascular dementia (VD) and in age-matched control subjects (CS). IL-1 beta levels were significantly higher in AD than in VD or CS in the frontal cortex, parietal cortex, temporal cortex, hypothalamus, thalamus and hippocampus. The highest increases in IL-1 beta levels were observed in the frontal cortex (CS = 0.75 +/- 0.045; AD = 2.47 +/- 0.12, p < 0.001; VD = 1.52 +/- 0.078 pg/mg, p < 0.001) and hippocampus (CS = 0.71 +/- 0.042; AD = 2.63 +/- 0.19, p < 0.001; VD = 1.21 +/- 0.23 pg/mg, p < 0.01). No significant changes were detected in the occipital cortex and cerebellum in either AD or VD. These results clearly demonstrate that demented patients show a generalized increment of IL-1 beta production in the CNS, with maximum response in those brain regions where AD neuropathology is most prominent. This overall increase in cytokine production might represent an early event in the activation of a neuroimmune cascade leading to cell death and neurodegeneration in brain regions where a primary cause (e.g., genetic, toxic, vascular) facilitates the induction of resting microglia for firing brain immune function. From: “Brain interleukin-1 beta in Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia“ (1994) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8007743/

A paper from 2008 reviewed research that implicates neutrophils (the most abundant type of phagocytic white blood cell) as possibly being the perpetrators of neuronal damage, due to elevated IL-1β levels.

Note the positive feedback loop caused downstream from statin-induced isoprenoid depletion. As part of the inflammatory response, IL-1β plays a role in recruiting and activating neutrophils, and neutrophils themselves are also an important source of pro-inflammatory cytokines, especially IL-1β and TNF-α:

Neutrophils have emerged as possible perpetrators of neuronal damage following acute brain insults downstream of IL-1β elevations [40,41,43,53]. Neutrophils are rapidly recruited following CNS injury, present at the time of neuronal death, and can trigger tissue damage through generation of toxic free radicals, proteolytic enzymes and pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β and TNF-α [52]. In vitro, co-cultures of rat neutrophils and primary hippocampal neurons demonstrate neurotoxicity in the absence of physiologic insults as well as exacerbation of kainic acid excitotoxicity [88]. In vivo, constitutive CNS overexpression of the chemokine KC results in striking recruitment of neutrophils to multiple brain regions and early neurological demise [89]. Depleting neutrophils or limiting their infiltration through ICAM-1 gene ablation attenuates experimental ischemic injury [52,90]. Figure 1. A schematic depiction of potential roles of IL-1 in AD. From: “The role of interleukin-1 in neuroinflammation and Alzheimer disease: an evolving perspective“ (2008) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2335091/

IL-1β may also be beneficial in some contexts, but the risk profile from statins is more weighted towards neurotoxicity than neuroprotection in AD:

From: “Fig. 1: Physiological functions and signaling of neutrophils in CNS inflammation. Neutrophils in the CNS primarily play three roles. A Neutrophils play a protective role during neuroinflammation: antimicrobial, immune interactions and nerve regeneration. B Neutrophils play a neurotoxic role during neuroinflammation: damage to the BBB and the resulting cerebral edema, Alzheimer’s symptoms, demyelination, and pain allergy. C Neutrophils are involved in the construction of three types of NETosis as well as immunothrombosis.” Neutrophils-astrocyte interactions in central nervous system inflammation

Bidirectional regulation (crosstalk) between neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) and astrocytes helps to mediate neurotoxic ROS production.

NADPH oxidase inhibitors, which suppress neutrophil ROS production, are being investigated as a potential therapeutic for PD:

From: “Fig. 5: NETs and astrocyte interplay. Neutrophils regulate astrocytes. Bidirectional regulation of nets and astrocytes. Astrocytes mainly affect NETS production by activating neutrophils to produce ROS. Nets can affect astrocyte numbers and AQP-4 on the endfoot.” Neutrophils-astrocyte interactions in central nervous system inflammation

In marked contrast to the above, if you review the literature concerning statins and proinflammatory cytokines, a repeated mantra is that statins reduce inflammation in the brain. For example:

Although statins are cholesterol-lowering drugs, lovastatin inhibits the activation of NF-κB and the expression of proinflammatory molecules in brain cells via modulation of the mevalonate pathway, thus prompting investigation of the efficacy of statins as an anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective drug (Pahan et al., 1997). Therefore, in addition to cholesterol-lowering, statins are currently known to control inflammation, attenuate cell proliferation and cell migration, favor vasodilation, modulate adaptive immunity, and suppress oxidative stress via modulation of the mevalonate pathway (Pahan, 2006; Roy and Pahan, 2011). Here, we report that statins also exhibit a neurotrophic effect. Different statins upregulate BDNF and NT-3 in neurons, microglia, and astrocytes. Although most of the biological functions of statins depend on their ability to inhibit the mevalonate-cholesterol pathway, statins stimulate the expression of neurotrophins independently of this pathway. Interestingly, we have found that statins directly interact with two critical residues Leu331 and Tyr334 located in the ligand-binding domain of PPARα to regulate the transcription of CREB, leading to expression of neurotrophic molecules. From: “HMG-CoA Reductase Inhibitors Bind to PPARα to Upregulate Neurotrophin Expression in the Brain and Improve Memory in Mice“ (2016) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4526399/

Is everything I thought I knew about inhibition of the mevalonate pathway wrong?

On further reading, this is another example of the “test-negative lab results” paradox.

Much as with a disrupted balance of autoimmune antibodies that test negative:

Or, as discussed in Part 1, a normal level of serum cholesterol doesn’t tell you about tissue-specific brain cholesterol imbalances.

“Antiinflammatory” is being over-simplistic. The pathologies are too nuanced and tissue-specific to be detected by simple lab tests.

In this research paper, even if the generalised effect is considered to be anti-inflammatory, disruption of the mevalonate pathway is locally pro-inflammatory, due to secretion of IL-1β and IL-18 from monocytes.

I referred to neutrophils earlier and the same signalling pathway. Both types of white cell are infection-fighting phagocytes.

Statin-mediated lowering of prenylation is generally associated with reduced inflammation, including lower levels of circulating interleukin-6 (IL-6) and tumor-necrosis factor-α (4). Statins paradoxically increase IL-1β and IL-18, and reduced geranylgeranylation is sufficient to increase IL-1β and IL-18 in monocytes (5). It is also known that statins increase caspase-1 activity in immune cells (6). Therefore, statins activate a caspase-1 inflammasome and IL-1β/IL-18 responses despite widespread anti-inflammatory actions of this drug class. We previously characterized how an inflammasome contributes to the balance of these immune effects and endocrine control of metabolism. We found that the nucleotide-binding oligomerization (NOD)-like receptor family, pyrin-domain containing 3 (NLRP3) contributes to statin-induced insulin resistance in adipose tissue (7). It was not known which metabolites in the mevalonate pathway promote statin-induced insulin resistance. Statin-mediated inhibition of the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway can influence immunity by altering intermediates such as 25-hydroxycholesterol (25-HC), which has been directly linked to NLRP3 inflammasome activation in macrophages (8). Statins can actually prevent inflammasome assembly and attenuate caspase-1–mediated IL-1β secretion by acutely depleting endoplasmic reticulum–resident cholesterol in macrophages (9). Statins can also attenuate NLRP3 activation and IL-1β release when lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-primed monocytes are activated with cholesterol crystals, but the same data show that statins alone increase active caspase-1 and IL-1β secretion (10). From: “Statins Promote Interleukin-1β–Dependent Adipocyte Insulin Resistance Through Lower Prenylation, Not Cholesterol“ (2019) https://diabetesjournals.org/diabetes/article/68/7/1441/39703/Statins-Promote-Interleukin-1-Dependent-Adipocyte

This is the complicated way of saying that statins can still damage neurons and promote the progression of dementia, despite research papers describing them as “anti-inflammatory” or “neurotrophic” (molecules that promote the growth, survival, and function of neurons).

One concession to the prevailing narrative that the paper discussed was that statins could acutely deplete endoplasmic reticulum (ER) resident cholesterol in macrophages. This leads to reduced lateral mobility of proteins via an impaired ER-to-Golgi transport mechanism. The resulting unfolded protein response (UPR) may then lead to apoptosis of the macrophage.

In other words, statins may be anti-inflammatory at the cellular level, but only by destroying your immune system. Great.

I’m not sure this is a good trade-off, especially given the risk to the elderly of contracting fatal infections or accelerated cancer growth.

There is another irony here, that statin-induced ER stress further mediates amyloid β neurotoxicity, which helps to progress AD…

Protective mitochondrial glutathione (mGSH) gets depleted as a consequence of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress. Cholesterol synthesis may be considered a homeostatic response to help mitigate statin-induced depletion. And mitochondrial stress inhibitors are being explored as a potential therapeutic agents.

You couldn’t make this up:

Here, we show that endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress triggered by Aβ promotes cholesterol synthesis and mitochondrial cholesterol influx, resulting in mitochondrial glutathione (mGSH) depletion in older age amyloid precursor protein/presenilin-1 (APP/PS1) mice. Mitochondrial cholesterol accumulation was associated with increased expression of mitochondrial-associated ER membrane proteins, which favor cholesterol translocation from ER to mitochondria along with specific cholesterol carriers, particularly the steroidogenic acute regulatory protein. In vivo treatment with the ER stress inhibitor 4-phenylbutyric acid prevented mitochondrial cholesterol loading and mGSH depletion, thereby protecting APP/PS1 mice against Aβ-induced neurotoxicity. Similar protection was observed with GSH ethyl ester administration, which replenishes mGSH without affecting the unfolded protein response, thus positioning mGSH depletion downstream of ER stress. Overall, these results indicate that Aβ-mediated ER stress and increased mitochondrial cholesterol trafficking contribute to the pathologic progression observed in old APP/PS1 mice, and that ER stress inhibitors may be explored as therapeutic agents for Alzheimer disease. From: “Endoplasmic reticulum stress mediates amyloid β neurotoxicity via mitochondrial cholesterol trafficking“ (2014) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24815354/

2.5 Statins, immunosuppression and long-term cancer pathways

It gets worse.

Much worse, in fact.

Not only are macrophages impaired by statins, but T-cells are too. And with time, their profile shifts from Th1 to Th2. An immune system that is skewed towards Th2 is cancer’s best friend:

The critical role of Th1-dominant immunity in tumor immunology Abstract To investigate the precise role of antigen-specific Th1 and Th2 cells in tumor immunity, we developed a novel adoptive tumor-immunotherapy model using OVA-specific Th1 and Th2 cells and an OVA gene-transfected tumor. This therapeutic model demonstrated that both antigen-specific Th1 and Th2 cells had strong antitumor activity in vivo with distinct mechanisms. However, immunological memory suitable for the generation of tumor-specific cytotoxic T lymphocytes was induced only when tumor-bearing mice received Th1 cell therapy, but not Th2 cell therapy. Thus it was strongly suggested that Th1-dominant immunity is critically important for the induction of antitumor cellular immunity in vivo. We also proposed that several immunomodulating protocols using interleukin (IL)-12, IL-12 gene, the natural killer T cell ligand α-galactosylceramide, or Th1 cytokine-conditioned dendritic cells might be useful strategies for the induction of Th1-dominant immunity essential for the development of tumor-specific immunotherapy.

CTLs: Cytotoxic T lymphocytes.

…Our results are consistent with the finding that mice cured of tumor with IL-4-gene therapy reject tumors through inflammatory mechanisms and do not acquire immunological memory [23]. We also demonstrated that IFN-y- producing CTLs are induced in the mice cured by Th1 cell therapy but not from those which receive Th2 cell therapy. These results suggest that the Th1/Tc1 circuit is important for the induction of cellular immunity in tumor-bearing mice.

N.B. A future Substack: One of the reasons that GLP-1 agonists (eg Ozempic, Rybelsus, Wegovy) promote weight loss is that they mimic the cachexia-inducing effects of cancer.

Although systemically they are considered to be anti-inflammatory, they promote localised IL-6 and IL-10 expression within the brain, which mediates appetite suppression.

Taken together, these findings and the fact that Th2 cells produce high levels of IL-6 and IL-10, which cause cachexia in tumor-bearing hosts [22], indicate that Th1-dominant immunity is superior to Th2 immunity for application in tumor immuno-therapy. More (paywalled): https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/PL00014051

Apart from shifting to Th2, statins also impair your innate and acquired immunity, including via suppression of T cells.

This is something that I last encountered in the literature in the context of COVID vaccination, not with reference to your daily medication:

Key takeways from “The effects of statins on the function and differentiation of blood cells“ (2022) by Chamani et al.:

In addition to their efficient lipid-lowering effects, statins exhibit independent so called pleiotropic effects potentially affecting several immune response properties including immune cell activation, migration, cytokine generation, immune metabolism, and survival.

Statins also regulate innate and acquired immunity.

The focus of this review is to highlight the role of statins in modulating the function and differentiation of various blood cells.

Given the proposed wider application of these medicines and their potentially important advantages in treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune disorders, more studies are needed with special focus on the molecular targets of statins included in regulating the immune response.

As mentioned above, statins may be immunomodulatory and can affect T cells.

The first key mechanism is that statins inhibit an important T cell immune signalling antigen called LFA-1.

The second is through the prevention of the prenylation of small GTPases. These are crucial regulators of inflammation, innate and adaptive immunity. They act as molecular switches.

Two different pathways have been suggested in relation to this action; an HMGCR-independent pathway, including allosteric hindrance of lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1) , which represses activation, proliferation, and cellular migration of T cells [40] and HMGCR-dependent mechanisms, which rely on their ability to prevent prenylation of small GTPases [41, 42].

Moreover, new records have presented data that some statins change T helper cell differentiation through developing T helper 2 polarization and repressing T helper 1 polarization both in vitro and in vivo [43, 44].

Nothing to see here, but simvastatin (Zocor) is one of the most commonly prescribed statins in the world:

Work by Arora et al. showed that simvastatin develops T helper 2 cell polarization through up-regulation of the chitinase family member Ym1 in dendritic cells (DCs) [45].

Naturally, the BHF (British Heartattack Foundation) can’t promote them highly enough:

Note: They can’t quote studies showing that they cut the risk of death by 30-40%, because they don’t. All they can do is try to perpetuate the debunked lipid hypothesis. https://www.bhf.org.uk/informationsupport/treatments/statins

APCs: Antigen presenting cells. Immune cells that activate T cells to mount an adaptive immune response by displaying foreign antigens on their surface. APCs include dendritic cells (DCs), macrophages, and B cells:

“Antigen presentation stimulates immature T cells to become either mature “cytotoxic” CD8+ cells or mature “helper” CD4+ cells.” By user:Sjef - Own work (Original text: self made, http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Image:Antigen_presentation.jpg), CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4470656

Moreover, statins prevent T cells from differentiating by interfering with the function, differentiation and maturity of APCs.

Statins impede APC development through down-regulation of CCR7, CD40, CD83, and CD86 on cytokine-excited DCs [46].

CD8+ T-cells Deficient T-cell homing is associated with an increased inability of T cells to interact with peptide antigens offered by APC, a mechanism that happens in peripheral lymphoid organs.

Implications for elderly or immunosuppressed patients who have contracted septicemia or sepsis:

However, statins have been reported to prevent the activation and proliferation of T cells interacting with agonistic anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) or Staphylococcus aureus enterotoxin (SEB) , an impact attributed to the deficiency of pathways regulated by small Ras-like GTPases in T-cell receptor (TCR) signaling for the former stimulus through lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1) blockage [47, 48].

Bu et al. discovered that simvastatin or pitavastatin significantly hinders proliferative responses of immature murine cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTL) for TCR stimulation due to Kruppel-like factor 2 (KLF2).

They furthermore found that statins negatively affect the effectors of CTL proliferation and IFN-γ expression. These findings indicate that statins can affect both the priming and the effector stages of T-cell responses.

Simvastatin and pitavastatin also hindered the modest proliferative response of T cells triggered by α-CD3, and more vigorous proliferative response of human T cells to αCD3 and anti-CD28.

IFN-γ: Interferon-gamma. A cytokine produced by immune cells, critical for fighting infections by bacteria, fungi, parasites, viruses, and cancer cells by activating macrophages and T cells.

Human T cell IFN-γ up-regulation , resulting from PHA plus IL-2 stimulation, has also been drastically decreased by simvastatin.

Decreased IFN-γ expressed by human T-cells induced by PHA and IL-2 was also demonstrated [49].

Treg: Regulatory T cells. A type of immune cell that suppresses the immune response to prevent autoimmunity and to maintain immune system balance.

Statins and Th1 cells It is proposed that statins affect Tregs’ operation through suppressing T helper 1 immune reactions.

In accordance with this, statins can regulate various stages of T helper1 induction. Another mechanism includes modulating CD40 expression in addition to recognition on developed B cells and some epithelial cells.

It stimulates IL-12 expression , facilitating differentiation and clonal expansion of TH cells toward T helper1 cells [63].

Atorvastatin downregulates CD40 and IFN-γ induced generation of TNF-α on human endothelial cells and monocytes; this effect is altered by administration of exogenous mevalonic acid.

Big Pharma accidentally left a potential health benefit caused by the immunosuppressive effects of statins: an increase in regulatory T cells and a reduction of a type of T cell, Th17, that is involved in many autoimmune disorders and allergies:

In addition to HMGCR impairment, statins also alter differentiation of white blood cells in T helper1 and T helper17 phenotypes, resulting in development of regulatory T cells which express the Foxp3 transcription factor in vitro and in vivo [64].

Also, utilizing a geranylgeranyl transferase inhibitor (GGTI-289) and farnesyltransferase inhibitor (FTI-227), GGTI-289 but not FTI-227 imitates the impact of simvastatin, recommending that hindrance of geranylgeranylation protein dictates the decreased differentiation of T helper17 cells and the expanded differentiation of Treg cells [65].

The authors then discussed how regulatory B cells could be enhanced by Atorvastatin-modified BMDCs (AT-BMDCs); how a variety of statins can inhibit allergy-associated mast cell activity and IgE; how neutrophils are interfered with; and how airway inflammation could be reduced by statins, causing reduced sputum eosinophil counts. To me, this is a red flag for pneumonia in the elderly, and studies bear this out.

We touched upon macrophage (MQ) inhibition earlier, and, in contrast to this section, they may be directly impacted by triggering the unfolded protein response (UPR) and apoptosis.

Yet another mechanism is via their direct effects on their parents - the mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). In other words, statins also target the parent (stem) cells of your macrophages (MQs).

Statins and macrophages Statins are typically prescribed long term; it is therefore necessary to realize the impact of persistent statin administration, and how they influence biological features of stem cells.

Izadpanah et al. [85] administered MSCs with atorvastatin or pravastatin at clinically appropriate levels and evaluated MSC generation, differentiation possibility, and gene expression profile.

Atorvastatin and pravastatin decreased the overall development rate of stem cells.

Primarily, statins decreased the potential of stem cells to differentiate into MQs as they showed no direct impact on MQ activity.

A hypothesis to explain how statins may inhibit atherosclerosis, the irony being that this has nothing to do with the lipid hypothesis:

The conclusions were that MSCs’ insufficient ability to differentiate into MQs may lead to reduced MQ frequency inside the arterial plaque, decreased inflammation, and afterward increased plaque stability.

This reveals the non-lipid-related decrease in CVD.

Of course, there is a serious downside, and it's our old friend osteoporosis, as well as impaired joint cartilage formation.

The displaced calcium from your bones has to go somewhere, too.

Take a wild guess as to where…

In terms of adverse effects, statins reduced stem cells’ osteogenic and chondrogenic differentiation potential and enhanced cell senescence and apoptosis, as shown through p16 (CDKN2A), p53 (TP53) and caspase 3, 8 and 9 upregulation.

Statin treatment over 2 years associated with a significant increase in coronary calcification in patients with higher systemic inflammation, as measured by hs‐CRP. These findings suggest that systemic inflammation plays a role in coronary calcification and further studies should be performed to better elucidate these findings. From: “Inflammation, coronary plaque progression, and statin use: A secondary analysis of the Risk Stratification with Image Guidance of HMG CoA Reductase Inhibitor Therapy (RIGHT) study“ (2022) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9175258/

It’s worse for those with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM):

Statins have been implicated in calcification of vascular smooth muscle cells and mesenchymal cells (12,13). Statins also lower the lipid-rich core of atherosclerotic plaques and may enhance the density of calcification (14) as part of a healing process, potentially contributing to plaque stabilization and decreased CVD events. Alternatively, accelerated progression of calcified atherosclerosis in T2DM by statins may have the effect of lessening these medications’ overall benefit. Long-term follow-up in this cohort will help determine whether accelerated CAC and AAC progression in statin users is associated with more or fewer CVD events compared with statin users with less progression. From: “Progression of Vascular Calcification Is Increased With Statin Use in the Veterans Affairs Diabetes Trial (VADT)“ (2012) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3476911/

Orwellian damage control:

An increased risk of acute coronary syndromes is due to statin-induced “improved plaque structure”, and calcium formation is good for you:

While some authors propose that calcium formation is part of the healing and stabilizing process of atherosclerosis, other in vitro studies indicate that calcium location may better explain the difference in plaque rupture risk [11]. In fact, while clinical studies have firmly documented a direct association between the overall calcification in coronary arteries (measured as either the Agatston score or calcium volume) and cardiovascular events, other studies suggest that the pattern and distribution of calcium in coronary plaques may equally matter. … Collectively, these results indicate that instead of regression, the use of statins can lead to plaque healing and stabilization. The “healed” plaque is only discretely smaller, although it has better structure and is less prone to rupture. Even so, the occurrence of cardiovascular events despite optimized treatment in a significant proportion of patients receiving statins, the so-called “residual risk”, suggests that the healing process is incomplete. In fact, it has been proposed that statins and other preventive measures alter the mechanisms leading to acute coronary syndromes. Instead of plaque rupture, acute coronary syndromes in those “healed” plaques are more likely to occur by erosion. This change is thought to be related to the improved plaque structure associated with the change in its components. From: “Statin effects on atherosclerotic plaques: regression or healing?“ (2015) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4599025/

These two Substacks are something of an A to Z of statin-associated pathologies. Here’s another, and it’s quite dark. Impaired DNA repair is linked to carcinogenesis and accelerated ageing, amongst other pathologies:

Statins also downregulate DNA repairing genes, containing X-ray repair cross-complementing protein 4 (XRCC4X), XRCC6, and Apex1.

… In 2022, approximately 1.4 million new cases of gynecological cancers were diagnosed worldwide, accounting for a significant share of all female cancer cases, according to the World Cancer Research Fund. DNA repair mechanisms play a critical role in maintaining genomic integrity, and their dysfunction can lead to the accumulation of DNA damage, thereby increasing the risk of gynecological cancer development. From: “Genetic Polymorphisms in Base Excision Repair (BER) and Nucleotide Excision Repair (NER) Pathways as Potential Biomarkers for Gynecological Cancers: A Comprehensive Literature Review“ (2025) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12249323/

You could indeed describe cancer as an “unfavourable clinical consequence”.

They don’t care, as long as the cash register keeps ringing.

As the impact on MQ differentiation highlights the advantageous side of statins, their influence on other biologic features of stem cells presents an original description of their unfavorable clinical consequences.

To conclude the paper, the authors cite literature researching how statins also decrease dendritic cell (DC) activity, how this may improve plaque stability; how reduced endothelial cell inflammation may reduce the risk of clots (thrombosis); and how statins may decrease mean platelet volume (MPV). In other words, a reduced clotting ability (i.e. increased haemorrhage risk).

Most alarming is how statins can impede the ability of red blood cells to carry oxygen into skeletal muscle. This could help explain some of the side effects. And, of course, the heart is a rather important muscle that requires lots of RBC perfusion.

We must not forget that it’s already been impaired by statin-induced mitochondrial dysfunction and a lack of K2 and Q10.

Statins may influence the volume of RBC ; however, the extent of this varies between statins.

Clapp et al. reported that simvastatin administration to rats or incubation of healthy human RBCs with geranylgeranyl transferase inhibitor-2133 (GGTI-2133 ) enhanced RBC deformability but diminished low O 2 tension-induced ATP release.

This suggests that unlike the Rho kinase inhibitor Y-27632, that enhances RBC deformation and raises the release of low O 2 tension-induced ATP, simvastatin blocks low O 2 tension-induced ATP release through uncoupling RBC deformation and low O 2 tension-induced release of ATP.

Accordingly, in vivo, simvastatin administration can interfere with the erythrocyte’s strength to cooperate in optimizing blood perfusion distribution to meet O 2 tissue needs in the skeletal muscle [103].

Increased deformability of RBCs should be beneficial for the microcirculation, and some researchers propose using statins to treat diabetes circulatory insults:

In addition, treatment with rosuvastatin dramatically enhanced phosphorylation of NOS, NO-forming dependent on NOS, and deformability of erythrocytes .

Rosuvastatin’s stimulating impact on RBC-NOS function was reversed by the NOS inhibitor NG-monomethyl-L-arginine. This NO-dependent impact of rosuvastatin may have a significant effect on the microcirculation and can offer new potential for statin therapy application in the clinic [104].

However, I would challenge the latter statement.

In conclusion, and one to print out and frame:

Statins have several effects on the differentiation and function of immune cells. They increase the amount of Treg cells and inhibit Th17, Th1, Th2 and CTL cells.

They also have a large effect on various cytokines, such as IL-17, IL-6, IL-4, IL-23, IL-10, IL-21.

It has also been proven that statins lead to the suppression of mast cells and basophils and reduce antibody levels.

Physicians should be aware that combining statins with other immunomodulatory drugs requires caution as dual therapy may precipitate reactivation of latent infectious diseases and drive tumor progression.

Given the proposed wider application of these medicines and their potentially important advantages in treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune disorders, more studies are needed with special focus on the molecular targets of statins included in regulating the immune response. This will allow further conclusions to be met and build an evidence base for wider application of statins in the clinic.

From “Figure 3. HMG-CoA reductase pathway; intracellular signals of Rho-kinases, Rac, and Cdc42 are suppressed by statins” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10507790/

Returning to reference [103] (RBCs and oxygen perfusion), a controlled experiment using rats confirmed that statins increase the deformability of erythrocytes. However, it also reduced the oxygen-carrying ability of the RBCs in low oxygen environments, for instance, during exercise.

This was unexpected by the authors at the time.

For a deep dive into those muscle aches and heart failures, key takeaways from “Simvastatin and GGTI-2133, a geranylgeranyl transferase inhibitor, increase erythrocyte deformability but reduce low O 2 tension-induced ATP release” (2013) by Clapp et al.:

We investigated the hypothesis that treatment with simvastatin would increase both erythrocyte deformability and low O 2 tension-induced ATP release by inhibiting the activation of RhoA and its downstream target, Rho kinase.

Previously, we (46) reported that treatment of healthy human erythrocytes with the Rho kinase inhibitor Y-27632 increased deformability and low O 2 tension-induced ATP release.

This is good, and as expected:

Here, we report that after treatment of rats with simvastatin, their erythrocyte deformability also increased. However, based on our previous results with Y-27632 (46), we anticipated that simvastatin treatment would augment low O 2 tension-induced ATP release.

Not good:

The finding that simvastatin treatment inhibited low O 2 tension-induced ATP release was unexpected .

Previous reports (42, 46) using healthy human erythrocytes have shown that there is a link between low O 2 tension-induced ATP release and erythrocyte deformability.

Thus, while Y-27632 increased both erythrocyte deformability and low O 2 tension-induced ATP release, erythrocytes stiffened with the cytoskeletal crosslinker diamide were less deformable and had impaired low O 2 tension-induced ATP release (42, 46).

The finding of this study, that simvastatin has divergent effects on erythrocyte deformability and low O 2 tension-induced ATP release, suggests that deformability and low O 2 tension-induced ATP release can be uncoupled.

TLI5: Oxygen binds to deoxyhemoglobin in a high oxygen location, such as in the lungs, and the deoxyhemoglobin then releases the oxygen in tissues with a low oxygen saturation:

Recently, Stefanovic, et al. (43) demonstrated that the O 2 saturation state of hemoglobin modulates the primary bridge linking the erythrocyte membrane to its cytoskeleton. Deoxyhemoglobin but not oxyhemoglobin competes with the cytoskeletal protein ankyrin for binding to band 3 on the erythrocyte membrane (43) as a result of deoxyhemoglobin’s much higher affinity for band 3 than that of oxyhemoglobin (7).

When hemoglobin displaces cytoskeletal ankyrin from the membrane, the less-constrained band 3 diffuses faster and farther in the membrane than it does under oxygenated conditions (43).

Thus, when erythrocyte oxyhemoglobin desaturates in a low O 2 tension environment, the weakened membrane/cytoskeleton interaction resulting from ankyrin displacement may promote G i activation, initiating the signaling pathway toward ATP release.

The mechanism for this “uncoupling” (another way of saying RBCs with less oxygen carrying ability, rather than more) is again through the inhibition of geranylgeranylation, a biochemical process where a 20-carbon lipid group is attached to a protein, allowing it to anchor to the cell membrane, as a result of statins blocking prenylation.

The exact mechanism was unknown at the time of writing, but it definitely didn’t prompt a recall of these drugs:

How inhibition of geranylgeranylation with either statin treatment or a geranylgeranyl transferase inhibitor interferes specifically with the low O 2 tension-induced ATP release component of this mechanism is not known.

However, another ankyrin-binding protein abundantly expressed in erythrocyte is CD44, a transmembrane protein that in nonerythroid cells complexes with RhoA (4).

When RhoA is activated, ankyrin attachment to the membrane increases via CD44 binding, strengthening the membrane/cytoskeleton interaction. Although this particular interaction may not specifically influence low O 2 tension-induced ATP release from erythrocytes, it illustrates a scenario in which RhoA activity can regulate ankyrin membrane binding, a potentially important component of low O 2 tension-induced ATP release.

In summary, treatment of rats with simvastatin or incubation of healthy human erythrocytes with the geranylgeranyl transferase inhibitor GGTI-2133 increased the deformability of erythrocytes but impaired low O 2 tension-induced ATP release.

These findings suggest that unlike the Rho kinase inhibitor Y-27632 , which increases erythrocyte deformability and increases low O 2 tentsion-induced ATP release, simvastatin , by uncoupling erythrocyte deformability and low O 2 tension-induced ATP release, prevents low O 2 tension-induced ATP release.

Therefore, in vivo, simvastatin treatment may interfere with the ability of the erythrocyte to participate in optimizing the distribution of blood perfusion to meet tissue O 2 needs in skeletal muscle.

2.6 Statins and clinical outcomes

The loss of cardiomyocytes becomes a determinant of morbidity and mortality following myocardial infarction; hence, minimizing the loss of cardiomyocytes becomes essential in delaying the progression of heart failure. Terpenophenolic compounds have been revealed to alleviate cardiovascular-related complications such as high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, and heart function through modulation of inflammation and apoptosis via the MAPK pathway. From “Role of Terpenophenolics in Modulating Inflammation and Apoptosis in Cardiovascular Diseases: A Review” (2023) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10049039

An observational study of patients visiting the Cardiovascular Center of Korea University’s Guro Hospital in Seoul, Korea, found that statins failed to decrease what are commonly described as “bad cholesterol”—small dense low-density lipoprotein.

They had one job, and they failed.

Statins Do Not Decrease Small, Dense Low-Density Lipoprotein (2010) Abstract In an observational study, we examined the effect of statins on low-density-lipoprotein (LDL) subfractions. Using density-gradient ultracentrifugation, we measured small, dense LDL density in 612 patients (mean age, 61.7 ± 12.6 yr), some with and some without coronary artery disease, who were placed in a statin-treated group (n=172) or a control group (n=440) and subdivided on the basis of coronary artery disease status. Total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, and the LDL cholesterol/apolipoprotein B ratio were significantly lower in the statin group. However, the proportion of small, dense LDL was higher in the statin group (42.9% ± 9.5% vs 41.3% ± 8.5%; P=0.046) and the proportion of large, buoyant LDL was lower (23.6% ± 7.5% vs 25.4% ± 7.9%; P=0.011). In the statin group, persons without coronary artery disease had higher proportions of small, dense LDL, and persons with coronary artery disease tended to have higher proportions of small, dense LDL. Our study suggests that statin therapy—whether or not recipients have coronary artery disease—does not decrease the proportion of small, dense LDL among total LDL particles, but in fact increases it, while predictably reducing total LDL cholesterol, absolute amounts of small, dense LDL, and absolute amounts of large, buoyant LDL. If and when our observation proves to be reproducible in subsequent large-scale studies, it should provide new insights into small, dense LDL and its actual role in atherogenesis or the progression of atherosclerosis. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2929871/

However, plasma apolipoprotein B (apoB) and non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) are more accurate markers of risk. Low-density LDL-C exhibits only an approximate relationship with apoB and cardiovascular disease:

Why is non−high-density lipoprotein cholesterol a better marker of the risk of vascular disease than low-density lipoprotein cholesterol? (2010) Abstract Low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) has been the focus of managing lipoprotein disorders for decades. It is now time to consider a change. Both apolipoprotein B (apoB) and non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) have been shown to be more accurate markers of cardiovascular risk than LDL-C. ApoB measures total atherogenic particle number, of which 90% are LDL particles. Therefore, LDL particle number determines plasma apoB in most patients. Non-HDL-C is widely assumed to be superior to LDL-C when triglyceride concentrations are elevated (even modestly) because it includes the cholesterol in very-low-density lipoprotein. However, evidence does not support this concept. Rather, non-HDL-C appears to be an indirect way of estimating apoB. We argue that we should integrate the information from non-HDL-C and apoB for better risk assessment and a better target of therapy. More: https://www.lipidjournal.com/article/S1933-2874(10)00104-2/abstract

Low LDL levels correlated with WORSE all-cause mortality, according to this study. Note the question about this possibly being the result of “current therapy”, i.e. the prescription drugs they were taking before admission.

Low admission LDL-cholesterol is associated with increased 3-year all-cause mortality in patients with non ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (2009) Abstract Background: The relationship between admission low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels and long-term outcomes has not been established in patients with acute coronary syndrome. We tested the hypothesis that patients who develop non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) despite low LDL have a worse cardiovascular outcome in the long term. Methods: Patients admitted with NSTEMI between 1 January 1997 and 31 December 2000 and with fasting lipid profiles measured within 24 hours of admission were selected for analysis. Baseline characteristics and 3-year all-cause mortality were compared between the patients with LDL above and below the median. Multivariate analysis was used to determine the predictors of all-cause mortality, and adjusted survival was analyzed using the Cox proportional hazard model. Results: Of the total of 517 patients, 264 had LDL <or= 105 mg/dL and 253 had LDL > 105 mg/dL. There was no difference in age, gender, severity of coronary artery disease, and left ventricular ejection fraction between the 2 groups. Thirty-six percent of patients with LDL <or= 105 mg/dL and 24% of patients with LDL > 105 mg/dL were on lipid-lowering therapy on admission. After 3 years, patients with admission LDL <or= 105 mg/dL had higher all-cause mortality rate compared to patients with LDL > 105 mg/dL (14.8% vs. 7.1%, p = 0.005). The higher all-cause mortality persisted (OR 1.8, 95% CI 1.0-3.5, p = 0.05) even after adjustment for confounding variables. Conclusions: In our cohort, lower LDL-cholesterol at admission was associated with decreased 3-year survival in patients with NSTEMI. Whether this was a result of current therapy or a marker for worse baseline characteristics needs to be studied further. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19437396/

Triglycerides are also important for regulating LDL and HDL levels.

You can help yourself in this respect without the need for meds by reducing your intake of sugars and carbs:

Role of plasma triglyceride in the regulation of plasma low density lipoprotein (LDL) subfractions: relative contribution of small, dense LDL to coronary heart disease risk (1994) … The concentration of plasma LDL subfractions is described in four groups of normocholesterolaemic (total plasma cholesterol < 6.5 mmol/l) male subjects consisting of men with and without coronary artery disease (CAD+/−), as determined by angiography, post-myocardial infarct survivors (PMI) and normal, healthy controls. The CAD(+) and PMI groups were distinguished from the CAD(−) and controls by raised concentrations of plasma triglyceride, very low density lipoprotein (VLDL) cholesterol, small, dense LDL (LDL-III density (d) 1.044–l.060 g/ml) and lower concentrations of high density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol and large, buoyant LDL (LDL-I d 1.025–l.034 g/ml). In all groups, a subfraction of intermediate density, LDL-II (d 1.034–1.044 g/ml), was the predominant LDL species but was not related to coronary heart disease risk. More: https://www.atherosclerosis-journal.com/article/0021-9150(94)90129-5/abstract

Another sales pitch is that statins reduce the risk of atrial fibrillation, which may prove to be fatal.

Several large-scale studies, however, found little benefit, with an estimated NNT of 720 at best:

Statins and new-onset atrial fibrillation in a cohort of patients with hypertension. Analysis of electronic health records, 2006–2015 (2017) Hypertension is the most prevalent risk factor for new-onset atrial fibrillation (AF). But few studies have addressed the effect of statins on the incidence of this arrhythmia in patients with hypertension. This study aimed to evaluate the effect of statins on new-onset of this arrhythmia in a hypertensive population, accounting for AF risk. Data from the Information System for the Development of Research in Primary Care was used to recruit a retrospective cohort of ≥55-year-old hypertensive individuals with no ischemic vascular disease, in 2006–2007, followed up through 2015. The effect of initiating statin treatment on new-onset atrial fibrillation was assessed with Cox proportional hazards models adjusted by the propensity score of receiving statin treatment, in the overall study population and stratified by AF risk. Of 100 276 included participants, 9814 initiated statin treatment. The AF incidence per 1000 person-years (95% confidence interval) was 12.5 (12.3–12.8). Statin use associated with a significant (9%) reduction in AF incidence. Differences in absolute AF incidence were higher in the highest AF risk subgroup, and the estimated number needed to treat to avoid one case was 720. The relative effect was poor, similar across groups, and non-significant, as was the association of statins with adverse effects. We found a limited protective effect of statins over new-onset AF in this hypertensive population with no ischemic vascular disease. If there is no further indication, hypertensive patients would not benefit from statin use solely for AF primary prevention. More: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0186972

We often find that papers that do not support the narrative are decades old, but this study was just published:

Association between statin use and the risk of atrial fibrillation in community-dwelling older people in Shanghai, China: a propensity score-matched study (2025) … Objective Whether statins, as upstream therapy for atrial fibrillation (AF), can reduce the incidence of AF in elderly individuals remains unclear. This study aimed to examine whether statin use is linked to a lower risk of incident AF in older adults from Shanghai, China. To provide important implications for optimizing the prevention and management strategies of AF in the elderly. … Results Out of the 5675 individuals in the study group (43.5% male; median age of 68 years), 456 participants (8.0%) received statin treatment. The propensity score unmatched and matched cohorts of 453 participants (statin users and nou-users) were evaluated, in each group. There was no reduction in AF incidence with statin use (95%CI, 0.948 to 1.018) in the unmatched cohort and in the matched cohort (95%CI, 0.459 to 1.512). The multivariate regression analysis results showed that age, SBP, BMI, HbA1c and Scr were factors independently linked to the occurrence of new-onset AF. Despite extensive analysis, our study did not find evidence that statin use reduces the risk of new-onset AF in this population. Conclusion For older people, taking statins did not reduce risk of new on-set AF. Independent predictors of AF onset including age, SBP, BMI, HbA1c and Scr. This is a retrospective cohort study, making it difficult to completely control for all confounding factors, and the short follow-up period may have resulted in insufficient statistical power to detect a meaningful effect of statins on atrial fibrillation. Future studies may use randomized controlled studies to explore the effects of different types and doses of statins on new-onset atrial fibrillation in older adults. More: https://bmcpublichealth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12889-025-24299-3

The Bradford Hill criteria are a set of nine principles used to assess the likelihood that a statistical association between two variables is causal.

These include:

Strength of the association, i.e., the size of the risk, as measured by appropriate statistical tests. Consistency, i.e., the association is replicated in different settings and using different methods. Specificity, i.e., a single specific putative cause produces a specific effect. Dose-response relationship, i.e., an increasing amount of exposure to an agent, either in amount or duration, increases the risk of disease. Temporal relationship, i.e., exposure to the cause always precedes the effect. Biological plausibility, i.e., the relationship accords with currently accepted understanding of pathophysiological processes. Coherence, i.e., the association is compatible with current understanding of theory and practice. Experiment. i.e., the condition can be prevented or relieved by the regimen of an experiment, e.g., a randomized controlled trial. Analogy. Analogy contributes weak support for a causal inference. For example, if we know how a process works in one context we can use this knowledge as an explanatory ‘model’ to propose how it might work in a new context. Absence of analogy does not rule out a possible causal relationship.

Research from 2019 should satisfy many of these criteria, and it cross-references with the discussion about increasing rates of heart failure in Part 1.

Statin-Associated Cardiomyopathy Responds to Statin Withdrawal and Administration of Coenzyme Q 10 Abstract Context: Heart failure (HF) is rapidly increasing in incidence and is often present in patients receiving long-term statin therapy. Objective: To test whether or not patients with HF on long-term statin therapy respond to discontinuation of statin therapy and initiation of coenzyme Q 10 (CoQ 10 ) supplementation. Design: We prospectively identified patients receiving long-term statin therapy in whom HF developed in the absence of any identifiable cause. Treatment consisted of simultaneous statin therapy discontinuation and CoQ 10 supplementation (average dosage = 300 mg/d). Main outcome measures: Baseline and follow-up physical examination findings, symptom scores, echocardiograms, and plasma CoQ 10 and cholesterol levels. Results: Of 142 identified patients with HF, 94% presented with preserved ejection fraction (EF) and 6% presented with reduced EF (< 50%). After a mean follow-up of 2.8 years, New York Heart Association class 1 increased from 8% to 79% (p < 0.0001). In patients with preserved EF, 34% had normalization of diastolic function and 25% showed improvement (p < 0.0001). In patients with reduced EF at baseline, the EF improved from a mean of 35% to 47% (p = 0.02). Statin-attributable symptoms including fatigue, muscle weakness, myalgias, memory loss, and peripheral neuropathy improved (p < 0.01). The 1-year mortality was 0%, and the 3-year mortality was 3%. Conclusion: In patients receiving long-term statin therapy, statin-associated cardiomyopathy may develop that responds safely to statin treatment discontinuation and CoQ 10 supplementation. Statin-associated cardiomyopathy may be a contributing factor to the current increasing prevalence of HF with preserved EF. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31496499/

This paper from 2023 found weakly positive associations between taking statins and the rate of cognitive decline in patients with AD or mixed dementia. However, the association was weak, and there were numerous confounding factors.

Key takeaways from “Statins and cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer’s and mixed dementia: a longitudinal registry-based cohort study“ by Petek et al.:

Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), a standardised scoring of cognition. Higher is better.

Objective To explore the association between the use of lipid-lowering medications and cognitive decline over time in a cohort of patients with AD or mixed dementia with indication for lipid-lowering treatment. Methods A longitudinal cohort study using the Swedish Registry for Cognitive/Dementia Disorders, linked with other Swedish national registries. Cognitive trajectories evaluated with mini-mental state examination (MMSE) were compared between statin users and non-users, individual statin users, groups of statins and non-statin lipid-lowering medications using mixed-effect regression models with inverse probability of drop out weighting. A dose-response analysis included statin users compared to non-users. Results Our cohort consisted of 15,586 patients with mean age of 79.5 years at diagnosis and a majority of women (59.2 %). A dose-response effect was demonstrated: taking one defined daily dose of statins on average was associated with 0.63 more MMSE points after 3 years compared to no use of statins (95% CI: 0.33;0.94). Simvastatin users showed 1.01 more MMSE points (95% CI: 0.06;1.97) after 3 years compared to atorvastatin users. Younger (< 79.5 years at index date) simvastatin users had 0.80 more MMSE points compared to younger atorvastatin users (95% CI: 0.05;1.55) after 3 years. Simvastatin users had 1.03 more MMSE points (95% CI: 0.26;1.80) compared to rosuvastatin users after 3 years. No differences regarding statin lipophilicity were observed. The results of sensitivity analysis restricted to incident users were not consistent. Conclusions Some patients with AD or mixed dementia with indication for lipid-lowering medication may benefit cognitively from statin treatment; however, further research is needed to clarify the findings of sensitivity analyses.

Despite the extensive number of observational cohort studies and some clinical trials on statins, their ability to prevent dementia or ameliorate cognitive decline after disease onset is still unclear. A number of mild and reversible short-term cognitive adverse effects [23, 24] contributed to a warning for the labelling of statins by the US Food and Drug Administration. However, numerous large systematic reviews and meta-analyses have not confirmed these adverse cognitive effects [25,26,27,28,29] and some suggested that the use of statins may lower the risk of AD [25, 30,31,32,33]. Clinical trials generally reported a null effect [34,35,36] but were commonly underpowered or used less robust cognitive evaluation tools.

The error bars from the 1 defined daily dose (DDD) overlap those of the non-statin users for the first few years, which indicates no statistical difference:

Fig. 3 Cognitive decline, evaluated with change in MMSE score over time, in statin users compared to non-users of statins. The graph shows the association between increasing doses of statin treatment and MMSE over time, as predicted from the model. Linear mixed-effects regression model, adjusted for demographic characteristics, comorbidities and comedication, with inverse probability weighting. DDD defined daily dose. DDD is defined by the World Health Organization as the assumed average maintenance daily dose of a medication for its primary indication in adults. Yearly visit 1 represent the first MMSE measurement (baseline)

Their hypothesis:

The problem is not that they don’t work; it’s that you haven’t been taking a high enough dose for long enough.

… A dose-response was observed in a large cohort study which included only AD patients [58]. In our study, a dose-effect was observed when comparing statin users and non-users. The prediction model showed a benefit after 3 years, which is an estimated brain cholesterol turnover rate in adults, but most of the data in our cohort aggregates towards earlier follow-ups. A time window of intervention with statins regarding the neuropathogenesis of dementia, or life course of a patient, might exist as the neurodegenerative pathological changes of AD begin decades prior to clinical symptoms [59]. The protective effect of statins could be achieved in a long-term amelioration of brain vascular burden, restoration of disturbed central cholesterol homeostasis and neuroprotective effects, possibly in preclinical [60] or early stages of AD [61, 62].

I’m not going to walk through all the strengths and limitations of this study, but not least of these is that low levels of serum lipids can make frailty, dementia and AD worse:

… comparing statin users and no-users introduces several important biases. Importantly, hyperlipidaemia is an indication for statin use in midlife and represents a risk factor for dementia and AD. On the other hand, low cholesterol level in late life has been recognized as a measure of frailty or prodromal stage of dementia, particularly AD [70]. These facts can lead an indication bias when comparing users to non-users. Secondly, clinicians might be less likely to prescribe statins to older patients, especially those with pre-existing cognitive decline, frailty, or comorbidities since the risk of possible side effects and diminished life expectancy outweighs the benefit of medication.

If they are helping, then why would you discontinue them?

Furthermore, cognitive impairment could lead to a discontinuation of statins or drop-out from study, which would lead to a false beneficial association [41, 71].

The irony:

Older patients who receive statins for their hypercholesterolemia could naturally possess a lower risk of dementia or reflect a better cognitive trajectory [72], leading to reverse causation. More: https://alzres.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13195-023-01360-0

Finally, a hat tip to David Diamond (@LDLSkeptic) for posting a link to this paper, which ticks a few more of the Bradford-Hill causation boxes.

A 12-week study from 2012 by Padala et al. found that MMSE cognition scores declined in those with AD who were taking statins. Scores improved when they came off them and again declined when they resumed self-administration (i.e. rechallenge).

Key takeaways from “The Effect of HMG-CoA Reductase Inhibitors on Cognition in Patients With Alzheimer’s Dementia: A Prospective Withdrawal and Rechallenge Pilot Study“. (Paywalled).

Abstract Background Statins are well-known for their cardiovascular benefits. However, the cognitive effects of statins are not well understood. We hypothesized that individuals with preexisting dementia would be more vulnerable to statin-related cognitive effects. Objective The aim of this study was to evaluate the impact on cognition of 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl–coenzyme A reductase inhibitor (statin) discontinuation and rechallenge in individuals with Alzheimer’s dementia (AD) on statins at baseline. Methods A 12-week prospective, open-label study was conducted in a geriatric clinic setting. Eighteen older subjects underwent a 6-week withdrawal phase of statins followed by a 6-week rechallenge. The primary outcome measure was cognition, measured by the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE); secondary outcome measures were the Consortium to Establish a Registry for Alzheimer’s Disease (CERAD) neuropsychological battery, Activities of Daily Living (ADL) scale, Instrumental ADL (IADL) scale, and fasting cholesterol. The change in outcome measures was assessed using repeated-measures ANOVA and paired t tests. Results At the end of the intervention, there was a significant difference across time for MMSE score (P = 0.018), and total cholesterol (P = 0.0002) and a trend toward change across time for ADL (P = 0.07) and IADL (P = 0.06) scale scores. Further analyses using paired t tests indicated improvement in MMSE scores (Δ1.9 [3.0], P = 0.014) with discontinuation of statins and a decrease in MMSE scores (Δ1.9 [2.7], P = 0.007) after rechallenge. Total cholesterol increased with statin discontinuation (P = 0.0003) and decreased with rechallenge (P = 0.0007). The CERAD score did not show a change across time (P = 0.31). There was a trend toward improvement in ADL (P = 0.07) and IADL (P = 0.06) scale scores with discontinuation of statins, but no change with rechallenge. Conclusions This pilot study found an improvement in cognition with discontinuation of statins and worsening with rechallenge. Statins may adversely affect cognition in patients with dementia.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently added safety warnings to statins concerning confusion and memory loss.13 Initial evidence of such adverse events came from case reports describing subjective and reversible worsening of cognition in individuals using statins, although none of those reports included objective cognitive measures.14 We also reported a case series in which patients with mild cognitive impairment or dementia had a significant improvement in their MMSE score when statins were discontinued.15 Two prospective studies showed minor declines in cognition of uncertain significance in hyperlipidemic adults treated with statins.16, 17 Patients with AD may be more susceptible to the side effects of statins due to abnormalities in signal transduction, energy, and cholesterol metabolism in the brain.18 We hypothesized that patients with preexisting dementia would have an improvement in cognition with discontinuation of statins and designed a prospective study to test the effect on cognition of discontinuation and rechallenge with statins.

The mean MMSE total patient score improved with withdrawal of statins and decreased when the same statin was reinitiated on rechallenge. This suggests a detrimental effect of statins on cognition in patients with preexisting dementia. There are several mechanisms that might explain how statins could worsen cognition. Statins cross the blood– brain barrier (BBB), depending on their solubility in lipids (lipophilic) or water (hydrophilic). Lipophilic statins such as simvastatin and lovastatin cross the BBB and lower the cholesterol in the brain to a critical level, causing neuronal injury.24,25 The impact on cognition is also hypothesized to be related to the dose of the lipophilic statins such that a larger dose of a lipophilic statin would have greater impact on cognition.26 Furthermore, lipophilic statins have been shown to be proinflammatory in human monocytes in vitro and mice leukocytes in vivo, another mechanism through which cognition could be worsened in patients with AD.27 We were unable to differentiate the cognitive effects between lipophilic (n 6) and hydrophilic statins (n 12) due to the small sample size. Other studies found detrimental effects of statins on cognition. Deficits in attention and psychomotor speed were reported with use of lovastatin without an associated decline in cognition.16 In another double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, a small decline in neuropsychological performance was noted in the simvastatin group compared with a placebo group.17 Wagstaff et al14 reviewed 60 case reports (36 simvastatin, 23 atorvastatin, and 1 pravastatin) of self-reported memory loss associated with statins. No specific memory tests were reported in these patients. However, 50% of patients described cognitive adverse effects within 2 months of initiation of statin therapy, and 56% reported improvement in cognition when the statin was discontinued. Only 4 subjects were rechallenged with statins and their memory loss recurred.14 Evans et al28 conducted a survey of 171 subjects who reported statin-related cognitive adverse events. Of the 143 who discontinued statins due to cognitive adverse events, 128 reported improvement in cognition, sometimes within days; hence, the adverse effect was determined to be probably or definitely related to statin therapy.28 Thus, it is possible that some individuals may be susceptible to significant cognitive adverse effects of statins and that a larger group may experience at least subtle cognitive changes when carefully tested. It is important for clinicians to recognize that the presence of dementia may further increase a patient’s susceptibility to statin-induced cognitive decline.

I wouldn’t be too concerned about that:

We deliberately chose 6 weeks as the duration each for discontinuation and rechallenge of statins to allay concerns about losing the cardiovascular benefits of statins. We had concerns about the learned effect of administering the MMSE at shorter intervals of time. If there was a learned effect, the third visit would have shown further improvement instead of the decline. The fact that MMSE scores had decreased at the third visit makes the findings of our pilot study more robust.

From the pathology mechanisms discussed, akin to accelerated ageing, I would expect the damage to accumulate over many months and years:

There was a trend toward significance of the measures of functional status in this cohort, which suggests that there might be some impact of statins on the functional status. If so, that impact may take much longer than 6 weeks to show an effect. The expected effect of statin use on cholesterol levels was entirely expected and helps to document subject adherence with the protocol.

Their advice: Take them for 4 to 6 weeks, then re-test for cognitive decline.

What’s not to like?

A possible recommendation based on this study and the recent FDA caution regarding cognitive side effects is to consider holding statins in patients with dementia for 4 to 6 weeks and performing a repeat measure of cognitive performance. Because these agents are meant to provide long-term benefit, a short time off these agents should be safe for most patients.

Informed consent, with an option to say “No!”

Quite a novelty:

CONCLUSIONS Statins can produce adverse effects on cognition in individuals with dementia. In this study of older individuals with mild to moderate dementia, cognition improved with discontinuation of statins and worsened with rechallenge. Studies with a larger sample size and a longer duration need to be performed to further evaluate the effects of different classes of statins on cognition and function in patients with preexisting dementia. A prudent approach on an individual basis would be to discuss the risks and benefits of statins with the patient with dementia and caregiver(s) and give them an option of a trial off the statin to determine the effect on cognition and function. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1543594612001092

3.0 Parting shots

3.1 It’s flu vax time again!

An autumn TV and poster campaign is underway in the UK.

It’s not the flu that’s making me feel ill, it’s the likening of it to a suit of armour.

Nice nose ring too.

Unfortunately, it’s no suit of armour, it’s more of a leaky bucket. A future Substack will discuss new research which shows that flu vaccination positively correlates with the risk of infection.

Protection from infection was never even an endpoint, and you may damage your heart and increase your cancer risk through it being another source of pro-inflammatory cytokines:

3.2 Bacon and ham ban demanded

“Leading scientists” are calling for this.

Sir, we salute you!

NB. Please ensure that you are fully up to date with your COVID, influenza, RSV and human cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccines. But I probably didn’t need to remind you.

Bacon and ham ban demanded by scientists claiming cancer link Leading scientists are demanding a ban on supermarket bacon and ham, warning that chemicals used in their production are linked to more than 50,000 bowel cancer cases in the UK. Nitrites - the preservatives that keep processed meats pink and extend their shelf life - are estimated to cause around 5,400 cases annually, with treatement for each patient averaging £59,000 and costing the NHS roughly £3 billion over the past decade. The warning comes after the World Health Organisation‘s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogen - placing it at the same high-risk category as tobacco or asbestos. Despite the known risks, ministers have taken virtually no action to curb public exposure, says Professor Chris Elliot OBE, founder of the Institute for Global Food Security and former government adviser. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/bacon-and-ham-ban-demanded-by-scientists-claiming-cancer-link/ar-AA1PauHx

4.0 Concluding remarks

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Alfred Hitchcock : Tonight’s case is called “The Perfect Crime”. I’m not sure who it was who said, “A perfect crime is like a perfect marriage - their being perfect depends on your not being caught.”

A flawed hypothesis forms the foundation for a tower of lies and misinformation. You could say that this is a mass poisoning hiding in plain sight, and a vast body of research helps to support this view.

However, it’s subtle, acting over the long term, with pathologies that may take decades to present. Moreover, many sufferers quickly benefit from discontinuing their administration.

The purpose of these Substacks is not to advise you whether to take statins or not. That is between you and your physician. But I hope that you are closer to being able to give informed consent and to avoid being gaslit. And if you must take them for any reason, you may consider taking geranylgeraniol supplements as an “antidote”.

To summarise the research findings from Part 2:

The first commercial statin, Lovastatin, was introduced in 1987, and the first serious side effects (including rhabdomyolysis, a serious medical condition where damaged muscle tissue breaks down rapidly) were reported among patients a year later.

Mevalonate pathway blockade by statins leads to a broad spectrum of pathologies, partly due to mitochondrial dysfunction and associated reactive oxygen species (ROS) production.

Coenzyme Q10, an antioxidant and an important electron transporter of the mitochondrial respiratory chain, is decreased by mevalonate pathway blockade.

Pro-inflammatory cytokines are locally elevated, as part of inflammasome activation.

Van der Burgh and co-workers demonstrated that mevalonate pathway blockade, obtained in a monocytic cell line by statin (Simvastatin) administration, produces mitochondrial damage and autophagy impairment, related to a decrease in protein prenylation levels.

Their experiments suggest that accumulation of damaged mitochondria could be the trigger for NACHT, LRR and PYD domains-containing protein 3 (NALP3) inflammasome activation, with increased rates of apoptosis.

Statin-induced shortage of isoprenoids correlated to a severe reduction in protein prenylation, in particular of geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate (GGPP). This has been linked with the activation of caspase-1 and with the production of oncogenic and neurotoxic IL-1β.

Amyloid-β plaque formation and AD have been linked to mitochondrial dysfunction, and statin toxicity is therefore also implied as a risk factor.

Geranylgeraniol (GGOH), an isoprenoid alcohol, is inhibited by statins due to mevalonate pathway blockade. In humans, it performs the same protective role that statins are meant to do, only more so, and without the nasty side effects.

Annatto oil from the seeds of Bixa orellana, a small tree, is a rich natural source of GGOH.

Experimental results corroborate the antidyslipidemia and anti-inflammatory activities of geranylgeraniol and tocotrienols.

In silico studies suggest that GGOH also has high probability of activity (Pa) values for mucous membrane protection, lipid metabolism regulation, TNF expression inhibition, antiulcerative, antineoplastic, antiinflammatory, hypolipidemic activity, and as an antihypercholesterolemic. Statins cannot compensate for the loss of this.

GGOH suppresses excessive NF-κB activation in LPS-induced inflammatory response in THP-1 cells, by preventing the expression of IRAK1 and TRAF6.

GGOH is non-toxic at biologically active doses, unlike statins.

Although frequently prescribed to diabetes patients, statins may paradoxically induce T2DM by disrupting your liver’s ability to regulate blood sugar and by causing mitochondrial dysfunction, leading to insulin resistance and diabetes in a vicious circle.

Studies show that Simvastatin also up-regulated gluconeogenesis-related gene expression. Gluconeogenesis is the metabolic process by which glucose is synthesised from non-carb precursors, and is a key part of the pathway which maintains blood glucose levels.

As statins lead to elevated blood sugar, glycogen levels decline.

GGOH supplementation to some extent mitigates statin-induced damage to mitochondria, diabetes risk, muscle atrophy, nerve loss, and it inhibits NF-ĸB. This leads to a reduction in inflammatory cytokines (IL-6, IL-1β, and TNF-α) in the plasma and the liver.

The heart is particularly at risk due to statin-induced mitochondriopathy, as seen in diabetes, and this may partly explain an epidemic of heart failure cases.

Diabetic cardiomyopathy is comprised of non-ischemic factors, a condition characterised by structural and functional changes in the heart muscle. These occur independently of pre-existing coronary artery disease.

ROS-induced loss of mitochondrial membrane potential (ΔΨm) and depolarisation leads to mitochondrial dysfunction, cell death, and cardiac electrical dysfunction.

Blockade of the cholesterol pathway on a neuronal cell line was found to induce caspase 3- and caspase 9-dependent programmed cell death.

A study found that Simvastatin induced a 100% increase in IL-6 levels in Daoy cells, when compared to the control.

MtDNA mutations and/or mitochondrial dysfunction are significantly associated with cardiovascular diseases and premature death.

GGOH may not prevent statin neurotoxicity in the CNS, as cholesterol synthesis occurs locally, in a closed system.

Statins locally elevate interleukin-1β via neutrophils and monocytes, and IL-1β levels are significantly higher in AD patients, via a feedback loop.

Statins skew your immune system towards Th2, which helps to promote tumour growth.

Statins act to suppress both innate and acquired immunity, further impairing anti-cancer pathways, and leading to increased risk of septicemia or sepsis.

T cell signalling is impaired by the inhibition of an important T cell immune signalling antigen called LFA-1, and by the suppression of small GTPases.

Decreased IFN-γ expressed by human T-cells was also demonstrated.

Another mechanism is via their direct negative effects on mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), the parent cells of macrophages (MQs).

Statins also contribute to osteoporosis and collagen breakdown. They reduce the osteogenic and chondrogenic differentiation potential of stem cells and enhance rates of cell senescence and apoptosis.

A study found that T2DM patients on statins showed accelerated progression of calcified atherosclerosis.

DNA repair genes are inhibited by statins, which increases the lifetime risk of contracting many types of cancer.

Statins decrease dendritic cell (DC) activity and may increase haemorrhage risk by causing a decrease in mean platelet volume (MPV).

The oxygen-carrying capacity of red blood cells is impaired by statins. This helps to explain the common muscle-ache side effect and why more than half of the individuals prescribed cholesterol medications stop taking them within a year.

“Physicians should be aware that combining statins with other immunomodulatory drugs requires caution as dual therapy may precipitate reactivation of latent infectious diseases and drive tumor progression. ”

A study found that statins do not decrease “bad cholesterol” - LDL, but other studies found that this hypothesis was, in any case, flawed, and that plasma apolipoprotein B (apoB), non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), and triglyceride levels are more accurate markers of risk.

At least two large-scale clinical studies found that statins have little to no effect on atrial fibrillation rates.

Many of the Bradford-Hill criteria were met by studies where cardiomyopathy clinical scores and Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) scores improved after patients stopped taking statins, and declined again when they resumed their dose regimen (rechallenge).

That’s a lot to take in, but that’s down to the wide range of pathologies caused by these drugs, and it's something I cannot always anticipate when I begin researching a review.

I think it’s important to keep as many studies together in one Substack as possible, so that it may be used for reference and for informed consent. Everything is cited for this purpose, either within the text or in the section below.

Thank you for reading and for your ongoing support.

Share

Buy me a coffee ☕

5.0 Disclaimer

This site is strictly an information website reviewing research into potential therapeutic agents. It does not advertise anything, or provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This site does not promote any of these as potential treatments or offer any claims for efficacy. Its content is aimed at researchers, registered medical practitioners, nurses, or pharmacists. This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. Always consult a qualified health provider before introducing or stopping any medications as any possible drug interactions or effects will need to be considered.

Any extracts quoted in the previous article are for non-commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

6.0 References