DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DoorlessCarp🐭's avatar
DoorlessCarp🐭
7d

My experience is very like yours. A check up at 40 followed by offers of antihypertensives and statins-welcome to the club. And then I did my own research at the time, and haven't been back since. I look after my diets, stack and exercise, and the rest can sort itself out. High, low, what ever, I'm not really interested in arbitrary thresholds that keep getting lowered by conflicted panels of "experts".

What's low for you may be high for me, or vice versa. It doesn't mean anything, except as a personal reference perhaps.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DoorlessCarp🐭's avatar
DoorlessCarp🐭
8d

Thank you for sharing your story. They tried to get me on statins too. I'm so pleased that you have recovered your strength. I don't use the word "poison" lightly, but that's the effect they have.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Doorlesscarp953
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture