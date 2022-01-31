Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

We need to look to Israel, but according to this article below if the masses are indeed acquiring immunodeficiency (VAIDS) through the 20 or so mechanisms posted previously then some individuals may struggle to clear the virus for weeks or months, and in the meantime become quasispecies storm factories for more pathogenic variants, they may become lethal to themselves and others.

There may be a lower immunological threshold that, once reached, starts or sustains a downward spiral of repeat or sustained long term infections, with more pathogenic strains being selected, further accelerating the rate of decline. Only time will tell.

Side note: It's a shame they used Remdesivir (RenalDeathIsNear) instead of ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine in their patients to help clear the infection.

Background

Golden Silkworms in Pandora's Box

Why understanding COVID-19 and Seasonal Influenza as Quasispecies Mutant Swarms reveals the Quantum Origins and Cryptic Fates of Human Pandemics.

This quasispecies viral swarming is an amorphous behavior that describes the search for fitness that occurs as each successive generation of the swarm produces another spectra of mutations, with the term “quasispecies” specifically describing “distributions of non-identical but related genomes subjected to a continuous process of genetic variation, competition, and selection, and which act as a unit of selection.” Each of these distributions can be considered as overlapping clouds of allelic statistical possibilities, each of which represents the spectrum of mutations that can be expected to emerge within a set number of generations, so their ratios will be constantly changing over successive generations and in different settings.

https://harvard2thebighouse.substack.com/p/understanding-covid-19-and-seasonal

Researchers Tie Severe Immunosuppression to Chronic COVID-19 and Virus Variants (2021)

Evolution Within a Host

These precautions are intended to prevent highly infectious patients from transmitting the virus—and new variants—to others. At the end of the UPMC patient’s life, his level of virus replication was enormous, Mellors said. “The potential was for him to be a source of transmission of one or more of those variants,” he noted. “But because of good infection control practices and spending the majority of his time out of the hospital in a relatively isolated environment, that didn’t occur.”

The first 3 variants of concern identified globally all had accumulated several mutations by the time they were discovered, which to some suggests that they evolved in individuals with chronic infections and then were transmitted to others. “That is likely, in my mind, to be the source of these 3 types of variants,” Mellors said.

“It’s not stepwise evolution—it’s evolution within a host,” Gupta said. “It’s being hidden from the surveillance that we have because it’s going on in 1 person for 3, 4 months undetected, and then it causes an infection of someone else, and then it starts spreading.”

Full article:

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2779850

