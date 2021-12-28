Selected research into spike protein experimental gene therapy induced cardiovascular pathology & accelerated aging (senescence).
Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.
If you only read one, read the first:
1/ SARS-CoV-2 direct cardiac damage through spike mediated cardiomyocyte fusion
https://assets.researchsquare.com/files/rs-95587/v1_covered.pdf?c=1631845910
2/ Myocarditis and inflammatory cardiomyopathy: current evidence and future directions
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41569-020-00435-x
3/ SARS–CoV–2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/2056/htmi
4/ The angiotensin II type 2 receptor in cardiovascular disease
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19861349/
Angiotensin II-induced sudden arrhythmic death and electrical remodeling
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17416596/
Downregulation of miR-128 Ameliorates Ang II-Induced Cardiac Remodeling via SIRT1/PIK3R1 Multiple Targets
https://www.hindawi.com/journals/omcl/2021/8889195/
5/ COVID-19 and iron dysregulation: distant sequence similarity between hepcidin and the novel coronavirus spike glycoprotein
https://biologydirect.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13062-020-00275-2
COVID-19: hemoglobin, iron, and hypoxia beyond inflammation. A narrative review
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7267810/
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein S1 induces fibrin(ogen) resistant to fibrinolysis: implications for microclot formation in COVID-19
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34328172/
6/ Comprehensive investigations revealed consistent pathophysiological alterations after vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41421-021-00329-3
Exacerbation of hyperglycemia in patients with type 2 diabetes after vaccination for COVID19: Report of three cases
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8143905/
COVID-19 and Diabetes Mellitus: The Link and Clinical Implications
https://www.karger.com/Article/Fulltext/511354
The link between diabetes and atherosclerosis
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31722564/
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein expressing epithelial cells promotes senescence associated secretory phenotype in endothelial cells and increased inflammatory response
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/350945130_SARS-CoV-2_spike_protein_expressing_epithelial_cells_promotes_senescence_associated_secretory_phenotype_in_endothelial_cells_and_increased_inflammatory_response
"Moreover, the symptomatic heart failure that supervenes after viral myocarditis may not develop for a period of 3 to 5 years. Thus, it would seem that the activation of the innate immune system may be a mixed blessing for the adult mammalian heart."
Tumor Necrosis Factor and Viral Myocarditis: The Fine Line Between Innate and Inappropriate Immune Responses in the Heart
Douglas L. Mann
Originally published6 Feb 2001
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/full/10.1161/01.cir.103.5.626
That first article is excellent, you're right. It fits in with my interest in HIV-1 Tat protein, which is known to drill holes through membranes and create syncytia -- essentially what these authors observed histologically in the 35-year-old patient's sudden death. I added that article and mentioned your post here:
https://medquotes.substack.com/p/not-new-arginine-hiv-tat-lab-tool