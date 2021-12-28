Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

Share

If you only read one, read the first:

1/ SARS-CoV-2 direct cardiac damage through spike mediated cardiomyocyte fusion

https://assets.researchsquare.com/files/rs-95587/v1_covered.pdf?c=1631845910

2/ Myocarditis and inflammatory cardiomyopathy: current evidence and future directions

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41569-020-00435-x

3/ SARS–CoV–2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro

https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/2056/htmi

4/ The angiotensin II type 2 receptor in cardiovascular disease

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19861349/

Angiotensin II-induced sudden arrhythmic death and electrical remodeling

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17416596/

Downregulation of miR-128 Ameliorates Ang II-Induced Cardiac Remodeling via SIRT1/PIK3R1 Multiple Targets

https://www.hindawi.com/journals/omcl/2021/8889195/

5/ COVID-19 and iron dysregulation: distant sequence similarity between hepcidin and the novel coronavirus spike glycoprotein

https://biologydirect.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13062-020-00275-2

COVID-19: hemoglobin, iron, and hypoxia beyond inflammation. A narrative review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7267810/

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein S1 induces fibrin(ogen) resistant to fibrinolysis: implications for microclot formation in COVID-19

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34328172/

6/ Comprehensive investigations revealed consistent pathophysiological alterations after vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41421-021-00329-3

Exacerbation of hyperglycemia in patients with type 2 diabetes after vaccination for COVID19: Report of three cases

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8143905/

COVID-19 and Diabetes Mellitus: The Link and Clinical Implications

https://www.karger.com/Article/Fulltext/511354

The link between diabetes and atherosclerosis

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31722564/

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein expressing epithelial cells promotes senescence associated secretory phenotype in endothelial cells and increased inflammatory response

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/350945130_SARS-CoV-2_spike_protein_expressing_epithelial_cells_promotes_senescence_associated_secretory_phenotype_in_endothelial_cells_and_increased_inflammatory_response

"Moreover, the symptomatic heart failure that supervenes after viral myocarditis may not develop for a period of 3 to 5 years. Thus, it would seem that the activation of the innate immune system may be a mixed blessing for the adult mammalian heart."

Tumor Necrosis Factor and Viral Myocarditis: The Fine Line Between Innate and Inappropriate Immune Responses in the Heart

Douglas L. Mann

Originally published6 Feb 2001

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/full/10.1161/01.cir.103.5.626

Share

Buy me a coffee☕