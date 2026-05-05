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“A famous place in Japan with the Chureito Pagoda and Mount Fuji during the spring”, by Stockbym

Contents

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Discussion

3.0 Parting shots

4.0 Disclaimer

5.0 References

1.0 Introduction

Historical Background “In the early 1930s, Hermann J. Muller and Barbara McClintock described the telomere (from the Greek word «telos», meaning end, and «meros», meaning part) as a protective structure at the terminal end of the chromosome. When this structure is absent, end-to-end fusion of the chromosome may occur, with ensuing cell death. In the 1970s, James D. Watson described what he called «end-replication Problems». During DNA replication, DNA-dependent DNA polymerase does not completely replicate the extreme 5′ terminal end of the chromosome, leaving a small region of telomere uncopied. He noted that a compensatory mechanism was needed to fill this terminal gap in the chromosome, unless the telomere would shortened with each successive cell division (1, 3). Meanwhile in the 1960s, Hayflick described a biological view of aging. He found that human diploid cells proliferate a limited number of times in a cell culture. The «Hayflick limit» is the maximal number of divisions that a cell can achieve in vitro. When cells reach this limit, they undergo morphologic and biochemical changes that eventually lead to arrest of cell proliferation, a process called «cell sénescence» (9). Then in the 1970s, Olovnikov connected cell senescence with end-replication problems in his «Theory of Marginotomy» in which telomere shortening was proposed as an intrinsic clocklike mechanism of aging that tracks the number of cell divisions before the arrest of cell growth or replicative senescence sets in (10). Greider and colleagues in 1988, corroborated this theory when they observed a progressive loss in telomere length in dividing cells cultured in vitro (4). In 1978, Elizabeth Blackburn found that the molecular structure of telomeres in Tetrahymena pyriformiscontains long repeating units rich in thymine (T) and guanine (G) residues. In 1984, she and her colleagues isolated telomerase, the enzyme responsible for the maintenance and elongation of telomere length (11). In 1989, Gregg reported the existence of telomerase activity in human cancer cell lines, which was thought to contribute to the immortality of tumor cells (12). At about the same time, Greider and associates found that telomerase was nearly always absent in normal somatic cells (13). In the 1990s, Shay and Harley detected telomerase in 90 of 101 human tumor cell samples (from 12 different tumor types), but found no activity in 50 normal somatic cell samples (from 4 different tissue types). Since then, more than 2600 human tumor samples have been examined and telomerase activity detected in about 90% of all tumor cells. The obvious implication is that telomerase may play a major role in the pathogenesis of cancer (14). Because of their role in physiologic aging, cancer pathogenesis, and premature aging syndromes (eg, progeria), telomeres and telomerase are currently under intensive investigation.” From: The Relationship Between Vitamin D and Telomere/Telomerase: A Comprehensive Review

From Science with Mr. Le . “… When you think about that fact that this complex process happens constantly, automatically, without major errors, literally trillions of times over in your body, it truly is an amazing feat of biology. These cells have their Nuclei, DNA, and chromosomes labeled red, while cytoskeletal fibers are labeled green.”

“Telomeres are repetitive sequences of DNA capping the ends of chromosomes and protecting them from deterioration or from fusion with neighboring chromosomes. Telomeres shorten progressively over time -- at an average rate of approximately 50-100 base pairs annually. Telomere length is variable, shortening more rapidly under conditions of high psychosocial and physiological stress. Shorter telomere length is associated with increased risk of premature death and chronic diseases such as diabetes, dementia, stroke and heart disease.” https://www.eurekalert.org/multimedia/861484

TAS: Telomere Associated Sequence. A TAS is gene-poor and contains homologous blocks of sequences highly conserved across many chromosome ends. Extracted from: “Figure 1.—TAS on the telomere of the left arm of chromosome 2. (Left) The 2L tip region of a polytene chromosome is shown. (Middle) An image of fluorescent in situ hybridization with a 6-kb digoxigenin-labeled DNA probe containing 2L TAS to the tip of second chromosome of an Oregon-R/Tel hybrid. (Right) The merged image. Scale bar, 10 mm.” Two Distinct Domains in Drosophila melanogaster Telomeres

“Figure 2.—Electron microscopy of 2L telomeres. Telomeres of the 2L chromosome in Oregon-R (A), Tel (B), and an Oregon-R/Tel hybrid (C) are shown. Identities of the cytological bands are indicated. In B, the two zones of subsection 21A1–4 are indicated with brackets labeled with one or two asterisks. The bracket labeled TAS in C indicates the position of TAS DNA according to in situ hybridization data shown in Figure 1. Scale bar, 1 mm.” Two Distinct Domains in Drosophila melanogaster Telomeres

Eukaryotes are organisms whose cells possess a clearly defined nucleus surrounded by a nuclear membrane, housing linear DNA organised into chromosomes.

Telomeres are protein structures located at the ends of each chromosome arm in eukaryotes. They consist of repeating non-coding nitrogenous bases (5'-TTAGGG-3'). In mammalian evolution, this sequence is highly conserved, meaning it rarely changes from one generation to the next. They are among the most important structures that maintain the structural integrity of linear DNA during every replication cycle.

They have several roles, including preventing the ends of the DNA from binding to each other and to other molecules during replication. Crucially, they can also act as molecular timers by controlling the lifespan of a eukaryotic cell.

They can prevent the free ends of chromosomes from appearing as double-stranded breaks (DSBs), thereby safeguarding them from accidental DNA repair.

Because of their impact on DNA integrity and cellular senescence, they make major contributions to human ageing. However, if the telomere synthesis mechanism becomes dysregulated, then this may lead to cellular immortality, potential oncogenesis and tumorigenesis.

Telomeres normally shorten with each round of DNA replication, but there is a finite number of times they can replicate before the cell can no longer undergo further division (senescence). This point is referred to as the “Hayflick limit”.

Although shortening is a natural part of ageing, our diet and lifestyle may slow the rate of shortening, thereby benefiting our health and life expectancy. Conversely, other factors may accelerate the process, and these influences are the focus of this Substack.

Telomere shortening may be reversed by an enzyme called telomerase. This is present in germline cells and has enhanced activity in cancer cells. It works by de novo addition of TTAGGG sequences onto 3’ chromosome ends, which helps to prevent replicative cellular senescence:

“Telomerase structure and activity. (A) The telomerase enzyme is composed by the human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT), the telomerase RNA component (TERC) and the key auxiliary protein like Dyskerin, NOP10 (novel nucleolar protein 10), GAR1 (glycine and arginine rich domain) and NHP2 (non-histone protein 2). (B) Telomerase adds de novo telomere hexanucleotide repeats to the ends of the chromosome in a three-stage process: 1) recognition and binding of the hTERT complex; 2) elongation by adding complementary nucleotides; 3) translocation of the hTERT complex. Stages 2 and 3 are then repeated. Modified from Smogorzewska et al. and Marrone et al. [24, 29].” From “The role of telomeres and vitamin D in cellular aging and age-related diseases”

The telomerase core complex consists of 2 main components, hTERC and hTERT, and a host of other proteins required for telomerase assembly and proper chromosome recruitment: Tcab1, Gar1, Nhp2, Reptin, and Pontin. Lastly, 2 additional protein subunits, Es1p and Es3p, aid in the assembly and maturation of the catalytic complex.

Telomerase acts as a catalyst for the addition of telomeric repeats (TTAGGG) to the 3′ ends of linear chromosomes:

Although RNAs are capable of catalyzing some reactions, most biological reactions are catalyzed by proteins. In the absence of enzymatic catalysis, most biochemical reactions are so slow that they would not occur under the mild conditions of temperature and pressure that are compatible with life. Enzymes accelerate the rates of such reactions by well over a million-fold, so reactions that would take years in the absence of catalysis can occur in fractions of seconds if catalyzed by the appropriate enzyme. … Like all other catalysts, enzymes are characterized by two fundamental properties. First, they increase the rate of chemical reactions without themselves being consumed or permanently altered by the reaction. Second, they increase reaction rates without altering the chemical equilibrium between reactants and products. “The Central Role of Enzymes as Biological Catalysts” https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK9921/

“Telomere structure. (A) Telomers are composed by a double strand region of –TTAGGG– repetitions and by a single strand region called G-strand overhang. Two protein complexes are bound to telomeres, the telomere repeat binding factor 1 (TRF1) complex and the telomere repeat binding factor 2 (TRF2) complex. (B) The G-strand overhand can fold back and invades the double strand region leading to the formation of T-loop and D-loop structures. The resulting 3D conformation protects the 3’OH end of the chromosome. (C) Composition of the two main telomere-associated protein complexes. The TRF1 complex is involved in telomere length control, whereas the TRF2 complex functions as protective end cap of telomeres. Modified from Blasco et al. [18, 19].” From “The role of telomeres and vitamin D in cellular aging and age-related diseases”

Part 1 focuses on the role of Vitamin D in telomere shortening, following the publication of findings from a clinical trial.

A literature review showed that many other dietary components, including vitamins and minerals, also affect telomere length. This may be for better or worse, and these will be the focus of Part 2.

2.0 Discussion

Emphasis is mine in bold, and some passages are lightly reformatted for legibility.

2.1 Cellular ageing

From 2015, “The role of telomeres and vitamin D in cellular aging and age-related diseases” by Pusceddu et al. discusses their contribution to ageing and age-associated diseases.

Cellular senescence is key:

Aging is a physiological condition characterized by a progressive decline of organ function ultimately leading to death [6]. Several molecular and biochemical pathways contribute to aging and one of the most important of these is cellular senescence [7]. Cellular senescence is an irreversible arrest of cell proliferation that can be induced in different ways including genomic damage, toxins, irradiation, oxidative stress, oncogene expression, tumor suppressor gene activation and epigenomic alterations [8]. The state of senescence is established and maintained by at least two major tumor suppressor pathways: the p53/p21 and the p16INK4a/pRB pathways [8]. The p53/p21 pathway is activated by genomic or epigenomic stressors through the activation of the DNA damage response (DDR) [8]. The DDR is a network of cellular pathways that sense, signal and repair DNA lesions [9]. It prevents the generation of potentially deleterious mutations and avoids genomic instability and dysfunction [9]. Stress that does not entail direct genomic damage can induce p16INK4a expression, which activates the pRB tumor suppressor, that in turn silences certain pro-proliferative genes [7, 8]. Activation of both, p53/p21 and p16INK4a/pRB, triggers a signaling cascade that induces apoptosis and/or senescence [8]. The nature and degree of stress as well as the cell type, the balance between pro-senescent and pro-apoptotic pathways also decide cell fate [10]. A range of biochemical features characterizes senescent cells: they are metabolically active, relatively resistant to apoptosis and also secrete pro-inflammatory cytokines, chemokines and proteases leading to a chronic inflammatory condition [7, 8]. This phenotype is known as senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) [8]. Proteins that are associated with SASP are tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α), interleukin 6 (IL-6), matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs), monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP-1) and insulin-like growth factor binding proteins (IGFBPs) [8].

I discussed the role of mTOR in ageing in the last Substack:

In addition, an intracellular IL-1a/miR-146a/b/IL-6/CCAAT/enhancer binding protein (C/EBP-b) loop as well as related p38/nuclear factor κ-light chain enhancer of activated B cells (NF-κB) – and mammalian target for rapamycin (mTOR) – mediated pathways appear to contribute to the SASP phenotype [8]. Moreover IL-6 and IL-8 are able to stimulate or inhibit Wnt (wingless, Drosophila segment polarity gene and abd integrated, vertebrate homolog) signaling and cell proliferation, respectively, depending on the physiological context [8]. The Wnt signaling pathway regulates crucial aspects of cell fate determination, cell migration, cell polarity, neural patterning and organogenesis during embryonic development [11].

Endocrine: glands and tissues that produce and release hormones directly into the bloodstream to regulate body functions like metabolism, growth, and reproduction.

Cellular aging is also influenced by endocrine factors, like insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), Klotho and fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF-23) [12]. Reduced IGF-1 expression in mice dramatically prolongs the lifespan, probably due to the regulation of forkhead box transcription factor 1 (FOXO1) activity [12]. The Klotho-FGF23 axis is a well known aging network; in fact, overexpression of Klotho in mice extends lifespan [13–15].

Telomeres and age-associated diseases With increasing age most human somatic tissues and adult stem cells undergo telomere attrition, as they do not express sufficient amounts of telomerase to maintain telomere length indefinitely [37]. Dysfunctional telomeres may also arise by an independent mechanism called telomere uncapping [38]. In this alternative process, there is interference between the telomeric sequence and telomere-binding proteins, frequently the result of mutations, which leads to immediate uncapping of telomeres without telomere shortening [38]. Both critically short telomeres and uncapped telomeres impair cell viability and lead to senescence or apoptosis [37, 38].

CVD: Cardiovascular disease.

T2DM: Type 2 diabetes mellitus

A number of age-related conditions, like CVD, T2DM, neurodegenerative diseases and premature aging syndromes (e.g., congenital dyskeratosis), are characterized by a faster-than-normal rate of telomere shortening [3, 7, 39–41]. However, the association between telomere length and age-associated diseases is still a matter of debate. Some prospective studies have shown that short telomeres are associated with increased all-cause mortality [42–46], whereas other studies have not found such an association [47–51]. CVD is among the most frequent age-related disease and the number one cause of death. There is substantial evidence linking CVD with telomere biology [52]. Several studies have shown that a high rate of telomere attrition is associated with an elevated risk of coronary artery disease, myocardial infarction (MI) and heart failure [52–61]. For example, in the West of Scotland Primary Prevention study (WOSCOPS) mean telomere length of peripheral blood leukocytes (LTL) was shorter in patients with severe triple vessel coronary artery disease than in individuals with angiographically normal coronary arteries [58]. In addition, associations between a reduced telomere length and the severity of CVD have been reported [56]. Cardiovascular risk factors like hypertension seem also to be related to telomere biology. In fact, both reduced telomere length and telomere uncapping were found in patients with hypertension [59, 60]. So far only two prospective studies have been published. In both studies telomere length was an independent predictor of MI and stroke [62, 63]. T2DM is another important cardiovascular risk factor and early evidence suggests that altered telomere biology may contribute to the development of the disease [64–70]. A recent meta-analysis performed on nine cohorts with a total of 5759 cases and 6518 controls indicated that shortened telomere length is significantly associated with T2DM risk [67]. Furthermore, telomere shortening seems not only to be associated with the incidence of T2DM but also with progression of the disease and the number of diabetic complications, such as retinopathy, nephropathy, neuropathy and peripheral vascular disease [70]. However, not all studies have been able to show a prospective relationship between telomere length and incident T2DM [65]. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common neurodegenerative disease associated with aging. The association between LTL and the incidence of AD is still debated. Shorter LTL were found in AD patients [71], but no correlation was found between AD and telomere length of cerebral cells [72]. Moreover, in a longitudinal study LTL was not associated with changes in cognitive status of AD patients after 2 years of follow-up [73]. Cancer can also be considered an age-related disease, as its risk increases with aging. The potential link between telomere length and malignancies has been extensively studied in various types of tumor tissue and peripheral blood leukocytes. As the dynamics of telomere length differs between tissue and blood cells it is important to distinguish between these two approaches [74]. Reduced telomere length and poorer survival were observed in breast and prostate cancer cells as well as in sarcoma cells [74]. These findings could be explained by the Hayflick limit: telomeres become shorter at each cell division until a critical telomere length is reached. Cells with critically short telomeres undergo senescence and/or apoptosis. However, if the check-point is bypassed, cells continue to proliferate, which leads to genomic instability, accumulation of mutations and development of malignancies [75]. Additional factors like oxidative stress and chronic inflammation can aggravate this phenomenon and accelerate tumor formation [75]. However, to date it is not clear if telomere shortening is a cause or a consequence of tumor development and further studies are needed to clarify this important aspect. Long telomeres have been shown to be associated with worse prognosis in carcinoma of the liver, colon, esophagus, head and neck [74]. Several explanations for this finding have been proposed. For example, estrogen-dependent anti-oxidant effects could contribute to telomere maintenance in breast cancer and other hormone-related malignancies [75].

Anti-inflammatory: IL-10, IL-4, and IL-13.

Pro-inflammatory/Immunoregulatory: IL-2, IL-6, and IL-7.

It has also been speculated that cells with longer telomeres have an increased telomerase activity. Telomerase-stimulating factors, such as interleukines 2-4-6-7-10 and 13, may induce and maintain telomerase activity in these cells [75].

The longer that senescence is delayed, the greater the likelihood of that cell undergoing malignant transformation due to chromosomal instability:

The presence of longer telomeres may delay senescence so that cells with long telomeres have a prolonged life span and consequently may encounter more situations, where DNA damaging stimuli can cause genetic abnormalities and chromosomal instability that ultimately lead to a malignant transformation of the affected cell. The majority of existing studies indicate that alterations of telomere length in tumor tissue are associated with a worse prognosis. In addition, it has been speculated that tumor etiology and the stage of tumor progression may play a pivotal role for the development of alterations in telomere length [74].

Not all cancers correlate with telomere length:

For example, in clear cell renal cell carcinoma no association between telomere length in tumor tissue and patient survival was observed [74]. In any case the predictive value of telomere length measurement in tumor tissue is largely limited by the fact that it can only be obtained once the diagnosis has been established. Several studies have investigated the relationship between LTL and cancer risk or prognosis and results are conflicting [75]. Shorter LTL were found in different cancer types, including head/neck, lung, kidney, bladder, ovarian, breast, gastric, skin, esophagus, osteosarcoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma [75, 76]. In contrast, numerous studies indicate that cancer risk is associated with longer LTL [75]. This was found in cancers of the skin, breast, lung, kidney, hepatocellular carcinoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma [75]. Finally, non-associations between LTL and cancer risk have been found in breast, prostate, colon and endometrial cancers [75]. These observations suggest that the timing of sample collection is an important factor that may explain some of the discordant results in previous studies that investigated the association between LTL and cancer risk.

There are various theories to explain these conflicting associations:

It is also possible that LTL lengthening could be the consequence of an activation of the immune system during tumor formation [75]. An alternative explanation could be that when LTL becomes critically short, compensatory mechanisms, such as hTERT activation and alternative non-telomerase-based mechanisms that maintain telomere integrity, are switched on [75]. In addition, LTL may also be modified by cancer treatment [75]. Finally, there are differences in telomere length between subtypes of blood leukocyte that further limit the interpretation of LTL results [75]. Differences in study design, cancer type, sample processing, LTL measurement and patient characteristics may be contributing factors to contradictory results in telomere length association studies [75]. Although a number of studies have investigated the association between telomere length in tumor cells or in peripheral blood leukocytes and cancer progression or survival this relationship remains insufficiently understood and further studies are needed. Another frequent condition of aging is osteoporosis. There are conflicting reports in the literature regarding the association of telomere shortening and age-related bone loss. In the TwinsUK cohort study, LTL was independently associated with a decrease in bone mineral density (BMD) and longer LTL was also associated with reduced risk of clinical osteoporosis [77]. In contrast, in the Health Aging and Body Composition Study (Health ABC), LTL was not associated with BMD, change in BMD over 5 years, osteoporosis or fractures at baseline or after 7 years of follow-up [78]. Although there is evidence for association between telomere length and age-related diseases, neither a conclusive causative link nor a predictable association can be established. Longitudinal studies as well as assessment of other markers of telomere biology are needed to further clarify the role of telomeres in aging and the development of age-related diseases. More: https://www.degruyterbrill.com/document/doi/10.1515/cclm-2014-1184/html

From 2024, Song et al. discussed how ageing and disease aren’t determined simply by a cell’s bifurcated fate, senescence vs malignancy. It’s far more nuanced.

Key passages from “Unraveling the nexus between cellular senescence and malignant transformation: a paradigm shift in cancer research”:

Cellular senescence, a natural process wherein cells cease division and undergo irreversible growth arrest, has long captivated the curiosity of scientists because of its many implications in aging and disease. Recent research has shed light on the nexus between cellular senescence and malignant transformation, thus leading to a paradigm shift in understanding cancer development and progression. Senescence was initially recognized as a safeguard against tumorigenesis but is now understood to have more nuanced roles in tissue repair, embryonic development, and immune surveillance, thus highlighting the intricate and complex balance between aging and cancer. Clarifying the dual effects of senescence will be critical for understanding the fundamental biology of aging1.

Cellular senescence is as a critical safeguard mechanism that maintains tissue homeostasis and prevents the unchecked proliferation of damaged or aberrant cells. Triggered by a myriad of stressors including DNA damage, telomere shortening, or aberrant oncogenic signaling, senescence prompts cells to enter a state of permanent growth arrest while retaining metabolic activity.

Sensescent cells may promote tumorigenesis through a range of mechanisms. Thus, maintaining telomere length through diet and lifestyle can have unexpected anti-cancer benefits:

However, emerging evidence challenges the simplistic view of cellular senescence solely as a barrier to tumorigenesis (Figure 1). Senescent cells exhibit phenotypic heterogeneity, wherein subsets display a pro-tumorigenic secretome that promotes malignant transformation in neighboring cells. Strong evidence supports this view: senescent fibroblasts have been shown to directly promote the proliferation of precancerous or tumor cells in co-culture7. We have demonstrated that the deletion of sirt1, encoding an important molecule for homeostasis maintenance and anti-aging, aggravates the phenotypic transformation of SASP in stromal cells and enhances drug resistance mediated by the expression of ATP-binding cassette subfamily B member 4 (ABCB4) in cancer cells8. Recently, the mechanism through which TIMP1 deletion promotes tumor metastasis by activating MMP-mediated senescence reprogramming has been revealed9. Moreover, treatment-induced cell senescence within tissues can fuel chronic inflammation, thereby exacerbating tumorigenic processes, increasing the treatment of tumor resistance, and indicating that the pathological process of malignant transformation is more complex and elusive than previously understood10–12. Figure 1. The dual roles of senescent cells in tumor development and progression. The occurrence of aging or therapeutic senescence has dual effects on tumor development and treatment. On the one hand, aging-mediated tumor cell growth arrest functions primarily as a tumor suppressor in early stages of tumor progression. Moreover, components secreted by senescent cells such as IL-6 and IL-8 reinforce the effects of senescence and further inhibit tumor progression (blue arrow). On the other hand, aging of the whole body mediates changes in the tumor environment, thereby aggravating tumor treatment resistance, tumor metastasis, angiogenesis, downstream metastasis, and early remodeling of the micro-environment (red arrow). Notably, senescent fibroblasts secrete components such as IL-6, L-8, AREG, CCL5, CXCL12, OPN, and HGF, which promote tumor cell proliferation, metastasis, and angiogenesis by remodeling the tumor microenvironment through MMPs and VEGF. In metastatic sites, senescent osteoblasts remodel the downstream metastatic microenvironment and promote the seeding and proliferation of circulating tumor cells. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11271219/

2.2 The association between therapeutics and telomere length

Please follow the links for further reading.

Some of the reviews were inconclusive. I have excluded these as they add little to our understanding or to dietary guidance, and are frequently authored by researchers with conflicts of interest linked to the allopathic drug industry (i.e., Big Pharma goal-seeking junk studies).

Overview of the most important modulators of telomere biology

From: “Figure 1. Nutrient-modulated mechanisms supporting telomere integrity. ROS = reactive oxygen species; SOD = superoxide dismutase; GPx = glutathione peroxidase; SIRT1 = sirtuin 1; hTERT = human telomerase reverse transcriptase.” Employing Nutrition to Delay Aging: A Plant-Based Telomere-Friendly Dietary Revolution

Vitamin D

The role of vitamin D in cellular aging and senescence is the consequence of its numerous functions in the regulation of cellular proliferation, differentiation and apoptosis, as illustrated in Figure 4. Figure 4:Vitamin D involvement in cellular aging and telomere biology. Vitamin D influences several pathways involved in the regulation of cell growth, proliferation (TGF-β, NF-kB, p53, p21, p27 and MYC), apoptosis (hTERT, BCL-2, BCL-XL, BAX, BAK, BAD and p13), stem cell regulation (Wnt), mineral metabolism (Klotho-FGF-23). Modified from Deeb et al. [79]. Vitamin D regulates a range of proteins that are involved in the cell cycle, such as cyclines, cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) and the cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor (CDKIs) p21 and p27. All these proteins are involved in the G1/S phase transition [79]. Once activated, these CDKIs inactivate cyclins D1, 2, 3 and E that also lose their capacity to phosphorylate pRB. Hypo-phosphorylation of pRB leads the G0/G1 cell cycle arrest and inhibition of proliferation [79]. CDKIs act as negative regulators of cell growth, as they cause G1 arrest. Several genes, including p15, p18, p21 and p27 have also been found to be regulated by vitamin D. … Another important function of vitamin D in cellular aging is mediated by the FGF-23-Klotho axis [14]. In fact, defects of FGF-23 or Klotho lead to premature aging phenotypes. Vitamin D through the interaction with VDR induces FGF-23 expression. FGF-23 requires the co-receptor Klotho to activate the Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) [13]. This interaction leads to the suppression of phosphate reabsorption and vitamin D biosynthesis in the kidney. “The role of telomeres and vitamin D in cellular aging and age-related diseases“ (2015) https://www.degruyterbrill.com/document/doi/10.1515/cclm-2014-1184/html

The following clinical trial (paywalled) prompted this Substack, and it’s particularly valuable as a randomised controlled trial. It was conducted over 4 years, and found that vitamin D3, but not Omega-3 fatty acid supplementation, was associated with a reduced rate of telomere attrition:

Vitamin D 3 and marine ω-3 fatty acids supplementation and leukocyte telomere length: 4-year findings from the VITamin D and OmegA-3 TriaL (VITAL) randomized controlled trial (2025) Abstract Background Limited studies suggest that vitamin D or omega 3 fatty acids (n-3 FAs) supplementation may be beneficial for telomere maintenance, however, evidence from large randomized clinical trial is lacking. Objective We aimed to determine whether vitamin D or n-3 FAs supplementation reduce leukocyte telomere length (LTL) attrition over time by leveraging the VITamin D and OmegA-3 TriaL (VITAL) trial. Methods VITAL is a large, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled tr ial with a 2 x 2 factorial design of vitamin D3 (2,000 IU/day) and marine n-3 FAs (1 g/day) supplements for 5 years among a representative sample of 25,871 US females ≥55 and males ≥50 years of age. The VITAL Telomere study (NCT04386577) included 1054 participants who were evaluated in person at the Harvard Clinical and Translational Science Center. LTL was determined by the Absolute Human Telomere Length Quantification quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method at baseline, Year 2, and Year 4. The pre-specified primary outcome measures were changes in LTL between baseline, Year 2 and Year 4. Analyses of intervention effect used mixed-effects linear regression models. Results LTL was measured in a total of 2,571 samples from the 1031 participants at baseline, year 2, and year 4. Compared to placebo, vitamin D3 supplementation significantly decreased LTL attrition by 0.14 kilo base pairs (kb) (95%CI: 0.007, 0.27) over 4 years (p = 0.039). Overall trend analysis showed that the vitamin D3 supplementation group had LTLs that were about 0.035 kb higher per year of follow-up compared to placebo group (95%CI: 0.002, 0.07, p=0.037). Marine n-3 FAs supplementation had no significant effect on LTL at either year 2 or year 4. Conclusion 4-years of supplementation with 2000 IU/day vitamin D 3 reduced telomere attrition by 140 bp, suggesting that vitamin D 3 daily supplementation with or without n-3 FAs might have a role in counteracting telomere erosion or cell senescence. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002916525002552

Type 2 diabetes may lead to a type of kidney disease called diabetic nephropathy. Although they didn’t study telomere length, this study found that vitamin D deficiency made it worse, and also increased the likelihood of developing T2DM in the first place:

The association between vitamin D and the progression of diabetic nephropathy: insights into potential mechanisms (2024) Aims Vitamin D deficiency (VDD) is prevalent in the population, with inadequate intake, impaired absorption and metabolism as the main causative factors. VDD increases the risk of developing chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and diabetic nephropathy (DN), but the molecular mechanisms underlying this phenomenon are not known. The aim of this study was to investigate the association and potential mechanisms of vitamin D levels with the progression of DN by analyzing general clinical data and using bioinformatics methods. Methods The study included 567 diabetes mellitus type 2 (T2DM) patients from the Rocket Force Characteristic Medical Center as the case group and 221 healthy examinees as the normal control group. T2DM patients were categorized into T2DM, early diabetic nephropathy (EDN), and advanced diabetic nephropathy (ADN) based on the progression of diabetic nephropathy. The renal RNA-seq and scRNA-seq data of patients with DN were mined from public databases, and the differential expression of vitamin D-related genes in normal-EDN-ADN was analyzed by bioinformatics method, protein interaction network was constructed, immune infiltration was evaluated, single cell map was drawn, and potential mechanisms of VD and DN interaction were explored. Results Chi-square test showed that vitamin D level was significantly negatively correlated with DN progression (p < 0.001). Bioinformatics showed that the expression of vitamin D-related cytochrome P450 family genes was down-regulated, and TLR4 and other related inflammatory genes were abnormally up-regulated with the progression of DN. Vitamin D metabolism disturbance up-regulate “Nf-Kappa B signaling pathway,” B cell receptor signaling pathway and other immune regulation and insulin resistance related pathways, and inhibit a variety of metabolic pathways. In addition, vitamin D metabolism disturbance are strongly associated with the development of diabetic cardiomyopathy and several neurological disease complications. Conclusion VDD or vitamin D metabolism disturbance is positively associated with the severity of renal injury. The mechanisms may involve abnormal regulation of the immune system by vitamin D metabolism disturbance, metabolic suppression, upregulation of insulin resistance and inflammatory signalling pathways. More: https://figshare.com/collections/The_association_between_vitamin_D_and_the_progression_of_diabetic_nephropathy_insights_into_potential_mechanisms/7298701

This 2025 study investigated the associations among deficiency, telomere length, and prediabetes and found statistically significant correlations. Of note, benefits continued through week 78, and telomeres weren't just protected from shortening; they actually increased in length in the treatment arm (n=60):

Independent Effects of Vitamin D on Leukocyte Telomere Length and Activity: An RCT in Asian Indian Women With Prediabetes (2025) Abstract Introduction: Prediabetes is increasing in India and progresses rapidly to type 2 diabetes. The impact of vitamin D3 supplementation on telomerase activity and leukocyte telomere length (LTL) among people with prediabetes has been poorly researched. Research design and methods: In this 18-month prospective trial, we enrolled 121 women with prediabetes and randomized them into intervention (vitamin D3 supplementation, n = 61) and placebo (n = 60) groups. LTL and telomerase activity were measured. Results: In the current study, LTL and telomerase activity were assessed at visit 1 (week 0), visit 2 (week 52), and visit 3 (week 78). LTL increased significantly in the intervention group by week 52 (P = .004) and became more pronounced at week 78 (P = .001), representing a 14.5% increase from baseline. Similarly, telomerase activity showed progressive enhancement with vitamin D treatment, achieving significance by week 52 (P = .001) and continuing through week 78 (P < .0001), reflecting a 16.2% increase from baseline. Within-group analysis confirmed significant improvements over time in the vitamin D group (P = .002) but not in placebo (P = .18) group. After adjusting for potential confounders including body mass index, subscapular skinfold thickness, fasting blood glucose, and PTH, serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels maintained a significant independent association with both LTL (OR = 2.053; 95% CI, 1.410-2.243; P = .001) and telomerase activity (OR = 2.032; 95% CI, 1.410-2.254; P = .001) in the intervention group. Conclusion: Vitamin D supplementation, over 78 weeks, is independently associated with increased LTL and telomerase activity in Asian Indian women with prediabetes.

Figure 1. Changes in leukocyte telomere length over 78 weeks: intervention vs. placebo. Figure 2. Changes in telomere activity 78 weeks: intervention vs. placebo. … Research indicates that shorter LTL is associated with an increased risk of age-related diseases, such as type 2 diabetes [13] and cardiovascular diseases [14]. … Strengths of this study include the randomized controlled design and thorough assessment of telomerase dynamics over multiple visits. Additionally, this is the first study conducted in subjects with prediabetes; no previous studies have focused on this disease in relation to telomerase dynamics. However, limitations include the small sample size, inclusion of only females, the presence of potential confounding factors, and the relatively short follow-up period, underscoring the need for further research with longer follow-up, larger cohorts, and more robust control of confounding variables to validate these findings. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40862088/

This review went one step further and discussed research demonstrating the link between serum vitamin D status, TL, and T2DM:

Association of Telomere Length and Serum Vitamin D Levels with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and its Related Complications: A Possible Future Perspective (2021) Abstract Evidence show that shortened telomere length (TL) and low Vitamin D levels can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and its associated complications. T2DM has been considered as an age-related disease, it may be associated with TL. The study aimed to evaluate the association of TL and Vitamin D levels with complications of T2DM and the impact of Vitamin D on TL in patients with T2DM. This 1-year cross-sectional study was conducted at a tertiary care hospital on 90 patients. Height, weight, body mass index, waist-hip ratio was calculated. Fasting blood sugars, postprandial blood sugar, and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) were analyzed. Absolute TL was obtained from quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR). Vitamin D estimation was done by chemiluminescent immunoassay. Descriptive analysis of the data was done using R i386 3.6.3. The study found a positive correlation between TL and Vitamin D levels (r = 0.64; P < 0.0001). The interaction with high HbA1c levels and lower levels of Vitamin D led to the shortening of TL (P = 0.0001).

HbA1c: glycated haemoglobin (blood glucose).

The median of TL and mean of Vitamin D levels were significantly less in the diabetic group (P < 0.0001). Vitamin D levels positively affected the TL and its levels had an inverse relation with the HbA1c levels. This association had a significant effect on the shortening of TL. Vitamin D also had a significant association with other diabetic complications that instigated the shortening of TL. Therefore, assessing the role of Vitamin D levels on the shortening of TL can prove to be crucial biomarkers in managing optimal glycemic levels in T2DM patients. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34976365/

An analysis of data from the UK Biobank helped to confirm the association between vitamin D levels and telomere length. Of note, too much D may be as harmful to telomere length as too little. For the vast majority of us, avoiding deficiency is the greater challenge.

The sample size helps to confirm the significance of its findings, and they were all aged 60 or older:

Very Low and High Levels of Vitamin D Are Associated with Shorter Leukocyte Telomere Length in 148,321 UK Biobank Participants (2023) Abstract Background: Shorter leukocyte telomere length (LTL) is observed in multiple age-related diseases, which are also associated with vitamin D deficiency (i.e., osteosarcopenia, neurocognitive disorders, cancer, osteoarthritis, etc.), suggesting a close association between vitamin D and LTL. In this study, we examined the relationship between vitamin D levels and LTL in older participants of the UK Biobank. Methods: Data were collected from the UK Biobank. Participants aged 60 and older (n = 148,321) were included. Baseline LTL was measured using a multiplex qPCR technique and expressed as the ratio of the telomere amplification product (T) to that of a single-copy gene (S) (T/S ratio). Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25OHD) was stratified by z score and linked to LTL in a linear regression model adjusting for covariates. Results: Compared to the medium level, a low (in the range of 16.6 nmol/L, 29.7 nmol/L) or extremely low (≤16.6 nmol/L) level of serum 25OHD was associated with shorter LTL: 0.018 SD (standardized β = -0.018, 95% CI -0.033 to -0.003, p = 0.022) and 0.048 SD (standardized β = -0.048, 95% CI -0.083 to -0.014, p = 0.006), respectively. Additionally, the high serum 25OHD groups (>95.9 nmol/L) had 0.038 SD (standardized β = -0.038, 95% CI -0.072 to -0.004, p = 0.030) shorter mean LTL than the group with medium 25OHD levels. The associations above were adjusted for multiple variables. Conclusions: In this population-based study, we identified an inverted U-shape relationship between LTL and vitamin D status. Our findings could be affected by unmeasured confounders. Whether high or low vitamin D-associated shorter LTL is mechanistically related to age-related conditions remains to be elucidated.

Figure 1. Flowchart of the final analytical sample. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36986204/

In contrast, this meta-analysis didn’t find that serum 25(OH)D levels ≥ 30 ng/mL were associated with shorter telomeres. Deficiency is highly associated:

The association of serum levels of vitamin D with leucocyte telomere length, as a marker of biological aging: A meta-analysis (2026) Abstract Background: Short telomere length (TL) has been associated with chronic diseases and reduced lifespan. Vitamin D may help preserve telomeres through its anti-inflammatory effects; however, the relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and TL remains inconclusive. This meta-analysis was conducted to evaluate the association between circulating 25(OH)D and leukocyte TL (LTL). Methods: A comprehensive literature search was performed across PubMed, Scopus, Google Scholar, ClinicalTrials.gov, and Cochrane Library to identify relevant studies published up to February 2025. Standardized β coefficients with 95% confidence intervals were applied as the effect size metric to evaluate the associations using a random effect model. Results: A total of 21 studies comprising 185,191 participants were analyzed. The overall results demonstrated a positive association between serum 25(OH)D levels and LTL (β = 0.04, 95% CI = 0.02–0.06), with remarkable heterogeneity across studies (I²= 89.1%, P ≤.001). This association was supported in adults (β = 0.04, 95% CI = 0.03–0.06), women (β = 0.05, 95% CI = 0.01–0.08), individuals with vitamin D deficiency (β = 0.22, 95% CI = 0.01–0.43), and studies that adjusted for covariates (β = 0.05, 95% CI = 0.01–0.08). No significant associations were found in men, participants with serum 25(OH)D levels ≥ 30 ng/mL, children, or studies without covariate adjustments. The relationships were not influenced by the method of TL assessment, body mass index, smoking status, and sample size. Conclusion: Serum 25(OH)D levels showed a positive correlation with LTL in women, adults, and individuals with vitamin D deficiency. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12885735/

With the very old, the association is less significant, but there may be confounding factors that could explain this:

The Association between 25-Hydroxyvitamin D Concentration and Telomere Length in the Very-Old: The Newcastle 85+ Study (2021) Abstract (1) Introduction: vitamin D may maintain the telomere length, either directly or via the inflammation effect and/or modulating the rate of cell proliferation. Whilst results from cross-sectional studies investigating the association between 25(OH)D concentration and telomere length have been mixed, there is a dearth of data from prospective studies which have assessed these associations. This study aimed to examine the association between 25(OH)D concentration in plasma and telomere length in blood cells in very-old adults (≥85 years old) at baseline, 18 months and 36 months by controlling for related lifestyle factors. (2) Methodology: our prospective cohort study comprised 775 participants from the Newcastle 85+ Study who had 25(OH)D measurements at baseline. Plasma 25(OH)D was stratified as <25 nmol/L (low), 25-50 nmol/L (moderate) and >50 nmol/L (high). Peripheral blood mononuclear cell telomere length was measured by quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction at baseline, 18 and 36 months from baseline. (3) Results: a positive significant association was found between 25(OH)D concentration and telomere length amongst very-old participants at baseline (95% CI = 12.0-110.3, B = 61.2 ± 5.0, p = 0.015). This association was negative at 18 months (95% CI = -59.9--7.5, B = -33.7 ± 13.3, p = 0.012) but was non-significant at 36 months. (4) Conclusion: Circulating 25(OH)D concentration shows inconsistent relationships with telomere length over time in very-old (85+ year old) adults.

4.3. Strengths and Limitations The study has several strengths, including its unique design, as well as the fact that the analysis is concentrated on a broadly representative age category of 85 years old; and that the statistical assumptions were met. Another key strength is that the study was adjusted for major potential confounders associated with telomere length (e.g., BMI, physical activity, smoking). It should also be noted however, that the findings reported here should be interpreted with caution due to the following limitations: firstly, its epidemiological design restricts any inference about causal relationships. Secondly, we did not include wider dietary factors as covariates in our models as we had no a priori knowledge from our dataset that these factors could associate with telomere length. As a result, unmeasured or uncontrolled factors may confound the findings, raising the risk of Type I error. Adding more confounders to the fully adjusted model, on the other hand, may have resulted in non-significant (bias) results and decreased power to detect significant relationships. Third, despite having longitudinal telomere length data spanning 36 months, serum 25(OH)D data was only collected at baseline. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34959893/

A 2021 review by Zarei et al. supports a link between D deficiency and telomere length. They also refer to other vitamins, including folate:

The Relationship Between Vitamin D and Telomere/Telomerase: A Comprehensive Review (2021) … Recent studies suggest that micronutrients, such as vitamin D, folate and vitamin B12, are involved in telomere biology and cellular aging. In particular, vitamin D is important for a range of vital cellular processes including cellular differentiation, proliferation and apoptosis. As a result of the multiple functions of vitamin D it has been speculated that vitamin D might play a role in telomere biology and genomic stability. In this study, our main goal is investigating the relationship between telomerase enzyme and vitamin D. Findings of this study suggest that higher vitamin D concentrations, which are easily modifiable through nutritional supplementation, are associated with longer LTL, which underscores the potentially beneficial effects of this hormone on aging and age-related diseases. Vitamin D may reduce telomere shortening through anti-inflammatory and anti-cell proliferation mechanisms. Significant Low levels of telomerase activity create short telomeres, which in turn signal exit from the cell cycle resulting in cell senescence and apoptosis. In follow-up examination, the patients who remained vitamin D deficient tended to have shorter telomeres than those patients whose 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels were depleted.

SLE: Lupus (Systemic Lupus Erythematosus):

Increasing 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels in patients with SLE may be beneficial in maintaining telomere length and preventing cellular aging. Moreover, anti-telomere antibody levels may be a promising biomarker of SLE status and disease activity. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33331615/

In this study, the association between telomere length and vitamin D status among 2160 women aged 18-79 was statistically significant, and equivalent to up to 5 years of delayed telomere ageing:

Higher serum vitamin D concentrations are associated with longer leukocyte telomere length in women (2007) Abstract Background: Vitamin D is a potent inhibitor of the proinflammatory response and thereby diminishes turnover of leukocytes. Leukocyte telomere length (LTL) is a predictor of aging-related disease and decreases with each cell cycle and increased inflammation. Objective: The objective of the study was to examine whether vitamin D concentrations would attenuate the rate of telomere attrition in leukocytes, such that higher vitamin D concentrations would be associated with longer LTL. Design: Serum vitamin D concentrations were measured in 2160 women aged 18-79 y (mean age: 49.4) from a large population-based cohort of twins. LTL was measured by using the Southern blot method. Results: Age was negatively correlated with LTL (r = -0.40, P < 0.0001). Serum vitamin D concentrations were positively associated with LTL (r = 0.07, P = 0.0010), and this relation persisted after adjustment for age (r = 0.09, P < 0.0001) and other covariates (age, season of vitamin D measurement, menopausal status, use of hormone replacement therapy, and physical activity; P for trend across tertiles = 0.003). The difference in LTL between the highest and lowest tertiles of vitamin D was 107 base pairs (P = 0.0009), which is equivalent to 5.0 y of telomeric aging. This difference was further accentuated by increased concentrations of C-reactive protein, which is a measure of systemic inflammation. Conclusion: Our findings suggest that higher vitamin D concentrations, which are easily modifiable through nutritional supplementation, are associated with longer LTL, which underscores the potentially beneficial effects of this hormone on aging and age-related diseases.

FIGURE 1. Relations between 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25-OH-vitamin D) concentrations and leukocyte telomere length ( n = 2160, Pearson’s correlation coefficient = 0.07, P = 0.0010) and between 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentrations and age-adjusted leukocyte telomere length ( n = 2160, Pearson’s correlation coefficient = 0.09, P < 0.0001)

CRP: C-reactive protein is a protein produced by the liver that spikes in the bloodstream within hours of tissue injury, infection, or chronic inflammation.

High serum D with the lowest systemic inflammation is associated with the longest TLs:

FIGURE 2. Multiply adjusted associations between tertiles of 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25-OH-vitamin D) and leukocyte telomere length were stratified by serum C-reactive protein (CRP) concentrations ( n = 2160) and adjusted for age, season of vitamin D measurement, menopausal status, use of hormone replacement therapy, and physical activity. High and low CRP concentrations were delineated by a CRP value of 2.0 mg/L. Error bars indicate SE. P value was derived from the nonparametric trend test across all 6 means. There was no significant interaction between CRP and vitamin D. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17991655/

Vitamin D supplementation may help delay obesity-induced accelerated ageing. The study group took the equivalent of 2,000 IU/day, and the clinical trial was double blind, randomised, and placebo-controlled:

Increased Telomerase Activity and Vitamin D Supplementation in Overweight African Americans (2013) Abstract Objective We aimed to investigate whether vitamin D supplementation modulates peripheral blood mononuclear cell telomerase activity in overweight African Americans. Design A double blind, randomized, and placebo-controlled clinical trial (#NCT01141192) was recently conducted. Subjects and methods African American adults were randomly assigned to either the placebo, or the vitamin D group (60,000 IU/month [equivalent to ~2,000 IU/day] oral vitamin D3 supplementation). Fresh peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) were collected from 37 subjects (18 in the placebo group and 19 in the vitamin D group) both at baseline and 16 weeks. PBMC telomerase activity was measured by the telomeric repeat amplification protocol. Results Serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D levels increased from 40.7±15.7 nmol/L at baseline to 48.1±17.5 nmol/L at posttest (p=0.004) in the placebo group, and from 35.4±11.3 nmol/L at baseline to 103.7±31.5 nmol/L posttests (p<0.0001) in the vitamin D group. In the vitamin D group, PBMC telomerase activity increased by 19.2% from baseline (1.56±0.29 AU) to posttest (1.86±0.42 AU, p<0.0001). The significance persisted after controlling for age, sex and body mass index (p=0.039). PBMC telomerase activity in the placebo group did not change from baseline (1.43±0.26 AU) to posttest (1.46±0.27 AU, p=0.157). Conclusion Vitamin D supplementation significantly increased PBMC telomerase activity in overweight African Americans. Our data suggest that vitamin D may improve telomere maintenance and prevent cell senescence and counteract obesity-induced acceleration of cellular aging.

Figure 1. The effect of 16 weeks of placebo or vitamin D3 supplementation on 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) (mean ± SE). * Significant from baseline. Figure 2. The effect of 16 weeks of placebo or vitamin D3 supplementation on PBMC telomerase activity (mean ± SE). * Significant from baseline. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3826782/

We need to ignore quack recommendations to vaccinate the mother against RSV, HPV, etc.

Vitamin D3 intake and diet are far more important, and this even affects the telomere length of the newborn, thus potentially being of benefit for a whole lifetime:

Maternal Vitamin D and Newborn Telomere Length (2021) Abstract Nutrition is important during pregnancy for offspring health. Gestational vitamin D intake may prevent several adverse outcomes and might have an influence on offspring telomere length (TL). In this study, we want to assess the association between maternal vitamin D intake during pregnancy and newborn TL, as reflected by cord blood TL. We studied mother-child pairs enrolled in the Maternal Nutrition and Offspring’s Epigenome (MANOE) cohort, Leuven, Belgium. To calculate the dietary vitamin D intake, 108 women were asked to keep track of their diet using the seven-day estimated diet record (EDR) method. TL was assessed in 108 cord blood using a quantitative real-time PCR method. In each trimester of pregnancy, maternal serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25-OHD) concentration was measured. We observed a positive association (β = 0.009, p-value = 0.036) between newborn average relative TL and maternal vitamin D intake (diet + supplement) during the first trimester. In contrast, we found no association between average relative TL of the newborn and mean maternal serum 25-OHD concentrations during pregnancy. To conclude, vitamin D intake (diet + supplements), specifically during the first trimester of pregnancy, is an important factor associated with TL at birth.

Supplements alone were insufficient, because they didn’t take enough of them:

… Given that effects of vitamin D are more pronounced during the earlier gestational period [22], our results of dietary vitamin D intake are rather remarkable. However, against our expectations, we did not observe any association between maternal serum 25-OHD concentrations and the average relative TL of the newborn during the different stages of pregnancy. To date, only a few studies have focused on early stages of pregnancy and vitamin D status—both dietary and serum 25-OHD [22]. The women in our study had a mean dietary vitamin D intake during the entire pregnancy of 3.9 μg per day, ranging from 0.1–14.5. This is in line with the results from the Belgium National Food Consumption Survey, where the mean vitamin D intake of adult women (18 and 39 years) was 3.42 μg/day [23]. In our study, the majority of the pregnant women took supplements that contained vitamin D (50% during the first trimester, 59% during the second trimester, and 65% during the third trimester). The mean vitamin D intake through supplements was 8.73 μg/day and ranged from 1.1–10 μg/day. This is insufficient compared with guidelines of the Belgian Superior Health Council for supplementation of pregnant women, where it is advised to supplement with 20 μg vitamin D/day [24]. When nutritional and supplemental vitamin D intake was combined, a mean intake of 8.89 μg/day was found, ranging from 0.2–22.3 μg, which is in line with the mean vitamin D intake (8.10 μg/day) for non-pregnant women in Belgium [23]. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34208129/

“Nature” is prone to publishing pharma-biased, paywalled junk studies. Nevertheless, even one of their studies had to acknowledge a statistically significant link between D deficiency and LTL in 5-12 y/o boys:

Vitamin D status and leukocyte telomere length in middle childhood (2023) Abstract Short telomere length is associated with chronic diseases and decreased lifespan. Vitamin D and its binding protein (DBP) may maintain telomeres through anti-inflammatory actions, yet the role of vitamin D on telomere length is uncertain, especially in children. We assessed the cross-sectional associations of plasma 25-hydroxy vitamin D (25(OH)D) and DBP with leukocyte telomere length (LTL) in a group of 447 children ages 5–12 years from the Bogotá School Children Cohort. We compared the distribution of age-standardized LTL (z-score) between 25(OH)D categories and between DBP quartiles overall and by sex. Overall, 25(OH)D was not significantly associated with LTL. Nonetheless, among boys, 25(OH)D < 50 nmol/L was related to an adjusted 0.36 shorter LTL z-score (95% CI: −0.71, −0.01; P = 0.046) compared with 25(OH)D ≥ 75 nmol/L. There was no association among girls. DBP was not significantly related to LTL. Intervention studies are warranted to determine whether increasing vitamin D status enhances telomere length. More (paywalled): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36347948/

I found the full paper on ResearchGate, and the association looks more dramatic than you would expect from the abstract.

Note that the optimum level was around 70 nmol/L:

This 12-month double-blind, placebo-controlled RCT found that D supplementation is also positively linked to cognitive function and telomere length:

Vitamin D Supplementation Improves Cognitive Function Through Reducing Oxidative Stress Regulated by Telomere Length in Older Adults with Mild Cognitive Impairment: A 12-Month Randomized Controlled Trial (2020) Abstract Background: Cognitive decline in older adults is a serious public health problem today. Association between vitamin D supplementation and cognition remains controversial. Objective: To determine whether a 12-month vitamin D supplementation improves cognitive function in elderly subjects with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and whether it is mediated through the mechanism in which telomere length (TL) regulate oxidative stress. Methods: This was a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial in Tianjin, China. Participants were all native Chinese speakers aged 65 years and older with MCI. 183 subjects were randomized to an intervention group (vitamin D 800 IU/day, n = 93) or a placebo group (the matching starch granules, n = 90), and followed up for 12 months. Tests of cognitive function and mechanism-related biomarkers were evaluated at baseline, 6 months, and 12 months. Results: Repeated-measures ANOVA showed substantial improvements in the full scale intelligence quotient (FSIQ), information, digit span, vocabulary, block design, and picture arrangement scores in the vitamin D group over the placebo group (p < 0.001). Leukocyte TL was significantly higher, while serum 8-OXO-dG, OGG1mRNA, and P16INK4amRNA revealed greater decreases in the vitamin D group over the placebo group (p < 0.001). According to mixed-model repeated-measures ANOVA analysis, vitamin D group showed a significant enhancement in the FSIQ score for 12 months compared with the control (estimate value = 5.132, p < 0.001). Conclusion: Vitamin D supplementation for 12 months appears to improve cognitive function through reducing oxidative stress regulated by increased TL in order adults with MCI. Vitamin D may be a promising public health strategy to prevent cognitive decline. More (paywalled): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33164936/

3.0 Parting shots

3.1 British scientist killed when strange experiment with carrots went very wrong

Vitamin A is the subject of Part 2, due to its positive effects on telomere length.

Now I love carrots, don’t get me wrong, but you can have too much of a good thing.

And ten gallons of carrot juice in ten days proved to be waaaaay too much for the late Dr Brown’s liver:

British scientist killed when strange experiment with carrots went very wrong Story by Tom Towers A British scientist tragically died after consuming vast quantities of carrot juice in a fatal health experiment that went disastrously wrong. Dr Basil Brown, 48, from Croydon, south London, was described as a “health food enthusiast” committed to clean living and natural diets. However, his fixation with vitamins spiralled dangerously out of control when he started drinking enormous volumes of carrot juice alongside vitamin A tablets in a self-administered routine that proved lethal. Contemporary accounts - including The New York Times and subsequent medical reports - disclosed that Brown consumed approximately ten gallons of carrot juice in merely ten days, accompanied by concentrated vitamin A supplements. The consequences were devastating. Medical professionals said the excessive intake triggered vitamin A poisoning, which ravaged his liver and resulted in fatal organ failure. A coroner subsequently reported his liver displayed damage comparable to that seen in chronic alcohol abuse. The official conclusion at the 1974 inquest was unequivocal: “Death from carrot-juice addiction.”, reports the Mirror. More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/british-scientist-killed-when-strange-experiment-with-carrots-went-very-wrong/ar-AA1PUh8f

3.2 Clueless Wes is planning to take the crown: Last one out, turn off the light

Please, Putin, if you are planning to send in the tank battalions, now would be a good time.

Streeting ‘poised to challenge Starmer’ as PM faces existential local elections drubbing The Health Secretary believes he has secured the support of enough Labour MPs to spark a leadership contest, according to reports. Wes Streeting believes he has the backing of enough Labour MPs to launch a leadership challenge to Sir Keir Starmer, reports claim. The Telegraph has reported that the Health Secretary has recruited more than 81 MPs – the minimum required to trigger a contest for the Labour leadership, and thus for Prime Minister. Mr Streeting, who has long been rumoured to covet Downing Street, has reportedly secured the support, while potential opponents Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham are seeking to put themselves in pole position to replace Sir Keir. The newspaper has also claimed that the Prime Minister was alerted to Mr Streeting’s manoeuvres after a text containing his plans was accidentally sent to a Downing Street staffer. The details reportedly included the “five pillars” of his campaign - and a “PFG”, understood to mean plan for government. More: https://www.lbc.co.uk/article/wes-streeting-keir-starmer-leadership-contest-5HjdYbq_2/

“I thought you said ‘BFG’”

The UK bond markets are already puking at the thought of Wes and his BFG/PFG/whatever:

3.3 The UK Government is quietly promoting MAID

Despite MP Kim Leadbeater’s attempt to legalise MAID failing because it ran out of time, medical assistance in dying is nonetheless available:

A guide to the spring 2026 COVID-19 vaccination campaign Updated 1 April 2026 People aged 75 years and older, residents in care homes for older people, and those aged 6 months and over with a weakened immune system will be offered a dose of COVID-19 vaccine this spring. Spring 2026 vaccine eligibility COVID-19 is more serious in older people and in people with certain underlying health conditions. For these reasons, people aged 75 years and over, those in care homes, and those aged 6 months and over with a weakened immune system are being offered a spring dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Timing of the spring vaccine You should be offered an appointment between April and June, with those at highest risk being called in first. You will be invited to have your booster around 6 months after your last dose, but you can have it as soon as 3 months. If you are turning 75 years of age between April and June, you do not have to wait until your birthday, you can attend when you are called for vaccination. Vaccines in use this spring You will be given a booster dose of a vaccine made by Pfizer Moderna or Sanofi and approved in the UK. These vaccines have been updated since the original vaccines and target a different COVID-19 variant. These updated vaccines boost protection well, and give slightly higher levels of antibody against the more recent strains of COVID-19 (Omicron). Please accept the vaccination that is offered to you as soon as you are able to – you will be offered the right vaccine for you at the right time.

Now here’s the kill shot, pun intended.

Note: There is no such thing as “mild myocarditis”. The heart damage is permanent. All age groups are at risk of harm, and clinical data for “… very rarely” is, in reality, a 3% incidence rate, similar to that from the lethal smallpox vax.

But it could definitely “help you on your way”:

Serious side effects Cases of inflammation of the heart (called myocarditis or pericarditis) have been reported very rarely after both the Pfizer, Moderna and Sanofi COVID-19 vaccines. These cases have been seen mostly in younger men and within several days of vaccination. Most of the people affected have felt better and recovered quickly following rest and simple treatments. You should seek medical advice urgently if, after vaccination, you experience: chest pain

shortness of breath

feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering or pounding heart If you had a serious side effect after a previous dose you may be advised to avoid or delay further vaccination. You should discuss this with your doctor or specialist. Reporting side effects You can report suspected side effects of vaccines and medicines through the Yellow Card Scheme: online at Yellow Card Scheme

by downloading and using the Yellow Card app on Apple or Android

by calling the Yellow Card scheme on 0800 731 6789 (9am to 5pm) More: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccination-spring-booster-resources/a-guide-to-the-covid-19-spring-booster-2023

I wouldn’t bother reporting it, as there is no safety threshold for withdrawing the DeathVax™:

“… There is currently no defined threshold or criteria at which a medicine or a vaccine would be suspended or withdrawn by the MHRA as many factors must be taken into account. In order to withdraw a vaccine from the market, the risks of being administered that vaccine would need to outweigh the benefits for the majority of people. All vaccines and medicines have some side effects. These side effects need to be continuously balanced against the expected benefits in preventing illness. The benefits of the vaccines in preventing COVID-19 and serious complications associated with COVID-19 far outweigh any currently known side effects. As with all vaccines and medicines, the safety of COVID-19 vaccines is continuously monitored, and benefits and possible risks remain under review. As explained above, Yellow Card reports of suspected ADRs are evaluated, together with additional sources of evidence, by a team of safety experts to identify any new safety issues or side effects. We apply statistical techniques that can tell us if we are seeing more events than we would expect to see, based on what is known about background rates of illness in the absence of vaccination. This aims to account for factors such as coincidental illness. We also look at the clinical characteristics to see if new patterns of illness are emerging that could indicate a new safety concern. Regarding deaths specifically, the MHRA takes all reports with a fatal outcome in patients who have received a COVID-19 vaccine very seriously and every report with a fatal outcome is reviewed carefully. All reports with a fatal outcome regardless of the time period between receiving the suspect vaccine and the reported death are reviewed. As the number of vaccine doses administered has increased, so has the number of reports with fatal outcomes following vaccination. However, this does not mean there is a link between vaccination and the reported fatalities. Further information on MHRA analysis of these reports can be found in our coronavirus vaccine - summary of Yellow Card reporting.”

More: Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1048)

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5.0 References