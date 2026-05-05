DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
May 6

Terrific information. I need to up my VIT D3. I am hanging in at 60 in early Spring taking 5,000 once a day. I think I will switch to twice a day.

I recall recently heating that telomere length was bunk. I did buy into it. Niw I gave data. Thanks

Reply
Share
John Davison's avatar
John Davison
May 6

Many thanks as ever for a fascinating insight into ageing and the role played by foods/vitamins/vitamin supplements. Food for thought indeed. Our dog loves carrots, may have to reconsider.

I never had a problem about what vitamins really are and what they are said to do though , until -

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/do-vitamins-exist

In addition thereto the author has some interesting articles about vaccines, genetics, vitamin D particularly, cancers, medical screenings, terrain theory, statins etc.

One final point, why the downer on good old Wes? - Could he be worse than the current incumbent - could he possibly adversely affect the NHS more as PM - could any new Health Secretary be worse - heaven forbid we ever get one who has had any medical training and is, like virtually all MP's incapable of self reflection and doubt.

Certainty, the enemy of Science.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doorlesscarp953 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture