DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

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NatteringNaybob
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Cyprinus Carpio, re: the balance or NEXUS.. "between cellular senescence and malignant transformation"...

it is known that the viral spike upon which a certain recently popular vaccine is based, causes catastrophic telomere loss which critically affects non regenerating cells, such as heart cells and neurons. Said telomere damage increases ACE2, creating a fatal feedback loop involving p53 downregulation and Trf2 expression.

It is also known that HMGB1 which in the aforementioned process, that same vaccine turns loose on unsuspecting victims, can modulate the activity of the telomerase complex and is involved in telomere maintenance.

Not unrelated... in the last five years, the following holds true for every single person I know or "knew" that bought in...

The majority of the gullible and "roll up your sleeve" crowd have not only been hit with a plague of "unexplainable" turbo cancers, but some may have been saved by said nexus for a far worse fate....

The ones who have thus far survived, have aged at a 2.5-3.0 X rate (10-15yrs in 5) viz if you have known them, you have a point of reference, and the transition has been visually shocking...

the majority look like death warmed over and literally have one foot in the grave. The price of having such a NEXUS has become - quite exhorbitant? Keep calm, shoot em up and carry on.

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