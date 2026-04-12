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“Four horses of different colors: white, gray, brown and black graze among the Altai mountains“. By Anna_Barynina

Contents

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Discussion

3.0 Parting shots

4.0 Concluding remarks

5.0 Disclaimer

6.0 References

1.0 Introduction

From: “Figure 1. ASC differentiation, maturation, and LLPC generation and maintenance. (A) In response to vaccination or infection, naïve B cells proliferate and differentiate into ASCs within germinal center (GC) reactions in secondary lymphoid organs (SLOs) such as lymph nodes (LNs) or outside of GCs in extrafollicular responses. ASCs then egress out of SLOs and circulate in the blood transiently. Naïve B cells can also differentiate into memory B cells, circulate systemically, and further differentiate into ASCs upon activation. The two-step model of LLPC generation consists of the GC reaction and the BM maturation process [see also (D) ]. In the GC reaction, B cells may receive signals such as BCR stimulation, Tfh (or other Th cell) interactions, and cytokines (such as IL-21 and IFNγ) in the GC that are important during ASC differentiation to ultimately become a LLPC. (B) Human blood ASCs are heterogeneous and can be classified into distinct populations (Pops), including Pop2, Pop3, and Pop5, based on their surface protein expression (see also Table 1 ). (C) Most blood ASCs apoptose. However, a fraction migrates to inflammatory or other tissue “niches” (e.g., mucosa and bone marrow) and become tissue-specific ASCs. (D) A small number of blood ASCs emigrate to the BM, a physiologically hypoxic environment. Human BM ASCs can be identified based on surface protein expression as PopA (SLPCs), PopB (SLPCs), and PopD (LLPCs), respectively, in the BM ( Table 1 ). LLPCs acquire longevity and are maintained within the dedicated BM survival “niche.” ASC survival factors include BM MSCs (and/or their secreted factors), cytokines (i.e., APRIL), and hypoxic conditions. BM, bone marrow; GC, germinal center; ASC, antibody-secreting cells; SLPC, short-lived plasma cells; LLPC, long-lived plasma cells; BCR, B-cell receptor; Tfh, T follicular helper cells; MSC, mesenchymal stromal/stem cells.” Factors Affecting Early Antibody Secreting Cell Maturation Into Long-Lived Plasma Cells

Plasma cells are specialised white blood cells derived from activated B lymphocytes (“B-cells”). Their main function is to produce large quantities of antibodies (IgG, up to 2,000 per second) to neutralise pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. Plasma cells are a key component of our blood- and tissue-based adaptive immune system, i.e., humoral immunity.

From: “Figure 1: The cellular stages of late B cell differentiation. The majority of mature B cells are located in the follicles of lymphoid organs and are known as follicular B cells. Others specialized B cell subsets include marginal zone B cells, which localize to the region between the red and white pulp in the spleen, and B1 cells, which are found in the peritoneal and pleural cavities. All mature B cell subsets express the transcription factors paired box protein 5 (PAX5). PU.1 interferon-regulatory factor 8 (IRF8) and BTB and CNC homologue 2 (BACH2), whereas low levels of IRF4 are induced by antigen receptor signalling. B cells activated by antigen (also termed B lymphoblasts) are capable of rapid proliferation, immunoglobulin class-switch recombination, and differentiation into short-lived plasmablasts that express high levels of IRF4 and X-box-binding protein 1 (XBP1), and intermediate (mid) levels of B lymphocyte-induced maturation protein 1 (BLIMP1) and secreted antibody. Follicular B cells can also upregulate B cell lymphoma 6 (BCL-6) and repress IRF4 expression during the germinal centre (GC) reaction where affinity maturation of the antigen receptor occurs. B cells with high-affinity antigen receptors exit the GC and differentiate into either memory B cells, which express a similar transcriptional signature to mature B cells, or long-lived plasma cells, which express high levels of BLIMP1, IRF4 and XBP1 and produce large quantities of antibody. Although BLIMP1h plasma cells derive from BLIMP1mid cells, it remains unknown whether plasma cells are derived from plasmablasts (indicated by the dashed arrow) or from an earlier plasma cell-committed stage. The contribution of marginal zone B cells and B1 cells to the long-lived plasma cell compartment is also poorly characterized. [Nutt et al., Nature Reviews Immunology, 2015].” 6. B Cell Activation and Plasma Cell Differentiation

Most of these have a short lifespan, whereas others may persist for decades. Known as long-lived plasma cells (LLPCs), they reside in the bone marrow and provide low-level, long-lasting protection.

Research shows that tetanus vaccines can lead to the generation of LLPCs. This means we can maintain protective antibody levels for 10-14 years, supporting recommendations for a booster shot every decade.

In contrast, annual influenza booster shots are needed because most plasma cells are short-lived (often declining by about 9% per month), and even if they were long-lived, the virus mutates rapidly, leading to vaccine escape.

LLPCs are also excluded from the response to current SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines, leading to antibody protection that tends to wane rapidly, typically within 3 to 6 months. Long-term sterilising T-cell memory is also largely absent. Such “vaccines” are, in that respect, more like prescription drugs.

This Substack will walk through a fascinating review of bone marrow-associated immune mechanisms. This paper certainly deepened my understanding, and I felt it was worth sharing.

2.0 Discussion

Emphasis is mine in bold, and some passages are lightly reformatted for legibility.

2.1 Plasma cells and bone marrow

A walkthrough of “In good times and in bad: How plasma cells resolve stress for a life-long union with the bone marrow” by Ulbricht et al. (2023).

PCs have high energy requirements to support antibody production, and the rough ER (endoplasmic reticulum, RER) is the primary site for the synthesis, folding, and assembly of the immunoglobulin (IgG) antibody proteins:

What makes a plasma cell long-lived? The plasma cell (PC) is the terminal differentiation state of B lymphocytes, phenotypically characterized by an enlarged granular cell body with a highly productive endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and strict energetic requirements to maintain their main function: antibody production. Despite being mitotically quiescent, PC are able to keep up high anabolic activity for months, up to several years. Early studies on “immunoglobulin producing cells” not yet characterized in detail at this point in time suggested an antibody production rate of several ten million molecules per hour and cell (1, 2).

“ Diagram of the human lymphatic system . The human lymphatic system, showing the lymphatic vessels and lymphoid organs.”

From “Figure 1. The germinal center (GC) response. The GC is a specialized microenvironment formed within the B cell follicles of secondary lymphoid tissues upon infection or immunization. The GC is divided into two distinct compartments. The dark zone (DZ) that contains a network of CXCL12-producing reticular cells (CRCs) and is the site of GC B cell proliferation and somatic hypermutation (SHM). Centroblasts then follow a CXCL13 gradient to enter the light zone (LZ) as centrocytes through their expression of CXCR5. In the LZ, centrocytes capture antigen presented on follicular dendritic cells (FDCs) which they internalize, process and subsequently present to T follicular helper (Tfh) cells in order to undergo selection. This process is regulated by T follicular regulatory (Tfr) cells which are also present in the LZ. Upon receiving survival signals from Tfh cells, centrocytes re-enter the DZ for further rounds of proliferation and SHM after which they exit the GC as memory B cells or high-affinity antibody-secreting plasma cells.” Regulation of the Germinal Center Response

The germinal centres (GCs) are specialised, transient microstructures found in the spleen and lymph nodes. Within the GC, antigen-activated B cells rapidly proliferate, differentiate, and mutate their antibody genes. They are essential for producing memory B cells and high-affinity antibodies, which underpin our long-term immunity.

They typically develop within a week of infection or vaccination and can persist for several months.

Plasma blasts (PBs) derived from resting B cells may be activated within or outside the germinal centre, becoming a short-lived PC, or they may migrate to the bone marrow to become resident and long-lived:

When resting B cells are activated in or outside of germinal centers (GC) giving rise to plasma blasts (PB), they rapidly undergo metabolic reprogramming and increase glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) rates (3). From there, they can develop into either short-lived PC (SLPC) or home to the bone marrow (BM), where they become resident (4, 5), long-lived PC (LLPC) (6, 7).

Is it any surprise that most vaccines are effective for only a short time, when we still don’t fully understand what makes a PC long-lived?

However, whilst some cellular and molecular components of the PC niche have been identified (8, 9), the factors maintaining those cells productive at high levels are less well known. Even telling apart SLPC from LLPC is not an easy job.

LLPCs aren’t restricted to the bone marrow. You can also find them in the spleen and inflamed tissue:

Microanatomical location seems not to be a definite criterion, since affinity-matured PC and LLPC were also found to persist in spleen (10, 11) and in inflamed tissue, in mice and humans alike (12, 13). While one study in mice claimed that LLPCs are produced late during GC responses (14), results from a recent publication indicate that murine LLPC are also formed in early phases of the GC response (15), with some LLPC having undergone no affinity maturation at all (16).

B cell maturation antigen (BCMA), also known as CD269, is a key protein. Encoded by the TNFRSF17 gene, it is primarily expressed on plasma cells and late memory B cells. BCMA is critical for the survival of LLPCs.

In the incurable blood cancer multiple myeloma (MM), overexpression of BCMA is problematic because it leads to the overproduction of plasma cells, crowding out healthy blood cells.

CD138 (Syndecan-1) is a transmembrane heparan sulphate proteoglycan. It’s crucial for cell adhesion and growth and serves as a primary marker for plasma cells, epithelial cells, and MM.

LLPCs are difficult to identify using surface markers alone. This makes them challenging to study or control with allopathic drugs and vaccines:

Furthermore, evolutionary conserved surface markers for PC, let alone LLPC, are missing. The majority of PC do express B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD138 in mice and humans (17–20), however, there is also substantial CD138 heterogeneity found in human cultured BM aspirates (21). There is further no unique distinctiveness of surface markers for LLPC, which is also true for transcriptional programs (22). Most prominent, the expression of Prdm-1, Mcl1, Irf4 or Xbp1 are common requirements (15, 23).

MicroRNA miR-148a has dual roles that depend on the tissue context. It may act as a tumour suppressor (e.g., in gastric and non-small cell lung cancers) or as an oncomiR, promoting tumour progression (e.g., in glioblastoma and osteosarcoma):

Additionally, microRNA miR-148a was identified in murine LLPC serving metabolic regulation (24). Very recently, after pre-sorting of murine LLPC from SLPC according to scRNA-sequencing-assisted clustering of PC subsets (23), the adhesion molecule EpCAM and a lack of the chemokine receptor CXCR3 were identified as characteristics of IgG LLPC in mice. This approach also illustrates that considerable effort is to be undertaken in order to point out these very rare cells from a heterogeneous parent population.

Chromatin is composed of DNA packaged into nucleosomes, together with associated proteins and RNAs. Chromatin accessibility (CA) is the extent to which DNA is physically accessible to nuclear proteins. Transcription factors such as these help to activate or silence genes. CA is a crucial regulator of B-cell development:

… Metabolic pathway properties at different stages of the maturation and differentiation process may be of an – in part epigenetic – advantage for cell longevity. For example, murine studies in pre-B cells have linked receptor signaling with the regulation of chromatin accesibility (25).

By Richard Wheeler (Zephyris) - English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1234552

Histones are highly basic proteins that are rich in lysine and arginine residues. They act as spools around which DNA winds to form nucleosomes.

In Th17 cells, the accumulation of the citric acid cycle metabolites 2-hydroxyglutarate and acetyl-CoA confers transcriptional regulation via histone modification (26, 27). Whether such cues are able to lastingly imprint the prerequisites of a long-lived phenotype during B cell activation, and if so, for how long, is not known.

Our measles antibodies have a half-life of 200 years. If we could live that long, it would take about 1300 years to reach 99% depletion.

The fact that serum half-lives of antibodies induced by different viral antigens (Ag) are heterogeneous [e.g., 200 years for measles, 50 years for varicella zoster, 11-19 years for diphtheria and tetanus (28)] is suggesting a dependence of PC longevity from initial triggers (29).

BCRs: B-cell receptors. BCRs are transmembrane proteins that function as antigen receptors on B-cells. They consist of membrane-bound immunoglobulins (IgM/IgD) and signalling heterodimers (Igα/Igβ.

OXPHOS: Oxidative phosphorylation. OXPHOS is the final, highly efficient stage of aerobic respiration in eukaryotic cells. Its main goal is to generate cellular ATP by creating a proton gradient via an electron transport chain, using NADH and FADH₂.

Cluster of differentiation-19 (CD19) is a 95 kDa transmembrane glycoprotein. As a member of the immunoglobulin superfamily, it is expressed on the surface of B lymphocytes. CD19 lowers the threshold for BCR activation by acting as a critical co-receptor alongside CD21.

CD19 testing is used in the diagnosis and classification of leukaemias:

Viewed from the B cell side, high-affinity BCRs seem to generate a selection advantage through increasing OXPHOS (30). Similarly, differential CD19 expression could link initial signaling through Ag activation and metabolic rewiring.

CD19 deficiency is associated with the longevity of human plasma cells. In mice, CD19 has been shown to downregulate PI3K, an enzyme linked to the longevity of LLPCs, though the evidence is contradictory.

CD19, on the one hand, is enhancing BCR induced calcium flux to overcome a proposed Ag threshold (31). On the other hand, CD19 in mice is negatively regulating the activity of phospho-inositide-3-kinase (PI3K), an enzyme crucial for initializing metabolic pathways supporting proliferation and survival. In B cells, CD19 deficiency leads to a 50% increase in PI3K activity compared to CD19 sufficient counterparts (32). Since PI3K activity is also a pro-survival factor dependent on stromal cell contact and important for the regulation of mitochondrial integrity and ER-stress in LLPC (33), CD19- PC might have an advantage in coping with metabolic stress. In support of that, the downregulation of CD19 was identified as a hallmark of longevity in human plasma cells (34, 35).

The next section discusses how plasma cell metabolism is linked to their longevity.

In short, a lack of nutrients leads to fallback metabolic pathways that are less conducive to maintaining PC longevity, because antibody production is very energy-intensive:

A closer look on PC metabolism BMPC mostly depend on OXPHOS, using amino acids, especially glutamine, for their carbon demand; despite significant upregulation of the glucose transporter GLUT1 (3). The latter is explained by the fact that glucose in PC is primarily used for antibody glycosylation. However, in times of decreased nutrient availability, PC can also metabolize the imported glucose into pyruvate driving mitochondrial respiration (36). Missing glucose, however, would slow or shut down the hexosamine biosynthesis pathway producing N-Acetyl-glucosamine (GlcNAc), as shown in cancer cells (37, 38). Since it is an essential structural component of protein glycosylation patterns, missing GlcNAc would mean failure in protein modification and trafficking (39). This mechanism has so far been only proven for tumor-associated proteins, but supposedly would have severe functional consequences for antibodies, too (40).

There are rescue mechanisms to handle misfolded antibodies, and higher glucose requirements in LLPCs have been demonstrated in mice.

Calcium (Ca2+) homeostasis is crucial for the survival of LLPCs, mediated by tightly regulated influx and efflux mechanisms, as Ca2+ overload can induce apoptosis (cell death). In contrast, calcium influx is required to drive survival signalling:

Antibody misfolding, hindered degradation of misfolded antibodies or insufficient export from the ER induces ER stress that goes along with calcium efflux, affecting phosphorylation of metabolic gate-keepers like adenosine monophosphate (AMP)-activated protein kinase (AMPK) and mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) (41–43). In fact, LLPC do import larger amounts of the fluorescent glucose analog 2-Deoxy-2-[(7-nitro-2,1,3-benzoxadiazol-4-yl)-amino]-D-glucose in mice, albeit via a still unidentified transport system (44, 45).

The unfolded protein response (UPR) is crucial for the survival of LLPCs. The name is misleading, though, as it’s less of an emergency response and more of a timed series of processes that lead to the transition from B-cell to plasma cell:

If glucose does becomes limiting and falsely glycosylated antibodies are produced, then the cells are equipped with a rescue mechanism called the unfolded protein response (UPR). Ultimately, UPR is leading to autophagy that mobilizes additional energy sources by recycling of cellular building blocks from organelles like mitochondria and ER, a key process found indispensable for PC survival (46). The importance of UPR and autophagy in PC is further illustrated by the fact that PC signature genes such as Xbp1, Ire1 and Atg6 are devoted to these processes, though the latter is silenced in terminally differentiated PC (47, 48). Of note, the term UPR is misleading, as this process is primarily a timed orchestration of developmental factors preparing and supporting the B cell- to plasma cell-transition rather than an emergency response to unfolded proteins (49).

A dynamic change in antibody output in response to nutrient stress is key to the survival of the LLPC and to avoiding apoptosis:

Still, high-rate antibody output is considerably challenging the cellular machineries of posttranslational modification, folding and trafficking that has to withstand times of crises. Thus, we question a constant secretion rate and instead propose the dynamic regulation of energy metabolism and antibody output as a feature essential for PC longevity ( Figure 1 ). Figure 1. Graphic representation of two hypothetic metabolic states of PC within the BM, depending on niche composition. In this model, PC within their stromal cell niche (green mesenchymal stem cells) are low in cytoplasmic calcium (I, blue PC) in times of sufficient nutrient supply (purple hexagons), e.g. due to a dense vessel network (red branches) and only few other hematopoietic cells (grey), competing for nutrients. Calcium-low cells produce antibodies at high rates. Vice versa, in times of metabolic stress (II) through decreased nutrient supply due to hematopoietic nutrient sinks or vessel remodeling ( 5 ), antibody output is decreased.

Intracellular calcium levels are known to modulate B-cell receptor signal strength and are influenced by nutrient stress. This, in turn, helps determine the fate of the B cell.

The author’s group unexpectedly found that antigen-specific plasmablasts exhibited extreme fluctuations in calcium levels compared with calcium-low PBs around them:

Intracellular calcium as integrator of stressors Calcium-mediated BCR signal strength has been known to encode different B cell fates by regulating downstream transcription and mTOR activity for quite some time (50–52). Unexpectedly, employing functional intravital imaging in mice, our group was able to detect also Ag-specific PB displaying vivid calcium fluctuations within a comparatively high concentration range (>500 nM) among otherwise calcium-low (<200 nM) peers (53). Ruling out the possibility of residual BCR signaling or cytokine receptor signaling, we sought for an alternative explanation for the existence of a calcium-high population among PB. Possibly, metabolic stress signals as a consequence of competition for nutrients in the densely packed medullary cords lead to transient calcium increase in the cytoplasm, likely through mitochondrial release (54, 55). Second, high production rates of antibodies induce ER-calcium release alongside ER-stress, initiating calcium replenishment from the extracellular environment.

They propose that during periods of nutrient deficiency, B cells rely on AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) for survival, and that AMPK helps to increase cytoplasmic calcium:

One proposed downstream effector of increased cytoplasmic calcium is AMPK. In times of energy crises, B lineage cells rely on AMPK for survival and functional maintenance (56, 57). AMPK is binding energy-poor AMP when its abundance is high – meaning adenosine triphosphate (ATP) amounts are low. AMP binding leads to AMPK phosphorylation and therefore activation.

AMP binding is a key cellular energy-sensing mechanism. It is usually triggered when calcium levels fall to a critical level, but there are alternative metabolic pathways:

Studies with fully nutrient-supplied T cells, however, have shown that AMPK phosphorylation can also occur allosterically via calcium-calmodulin/dependent kinase kinase β (CamKKβ) (58, 59).

This is why calcium homeostasis is so important for the survival of LLPCs:

Leakage of calcium ions from mitochondria and/or ER could possibly contribute to reaching a calcium concentration threshold for this pathway to take hold. Importantly, chronic calcium exposure has been found to inhibit AMPK in muscle cells via increased phosphatase activity, in a setting where the cells were additionally treated with 5-aminoimidazole-4-carboxamide ribonucleotide (AICAR), an AMP analog (60, 61). Calcium oscillations, however, activated AMPK. One of the main functions of active AMPK is to inhibit mTOR activity via phosphorylation of adapter molecules (62). Since mTOR inhibition leads to autophagy, stress-induced calcium release into the cytosol would directly lead to switching on mechanisms resolving stress or at least bridging the time until more favorable environmental conditions arise.

Despite being located in the bone marrow, PCs need mechanisms such as survival niches, which are not stable when measured over longer timescales:

But why is it that PC would need such mechanisms in the first place? Given the BM is an organ with high cellular turnover due to hematopoiesis and a tissue undergoing profound age-related changes, it is evident that a certain degree of heterogeneity in the survival niches exists in space and time.

Note the oxygen gradient as a function of distance from the endosteal niche. The chemokine CXCL12 attracts immune cells towards the highly vascularised yet hypoxic perisinusoidal niche:

From: “Figure 1. Bone marrow niche composition. The bone marrow niche is mainly divided into three areas: endosteal, periarteriolar, and perisinusoidal niche. Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) are retained in the endosteal niche through CXCR4-SDF-1 interaction and remain quiescent. Perivascular stromal cells, including endothelial cells (EC), neuron-glial antigen 2 (NG2+) pericytes, bone marrow adipocytes (BMAd), and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), regulate HSC proliferation via secretion of CXC motif chemokine ligand 12 (CXCL12), also known as stromal cell-derived factor 1 (SDF-1), and stem cell factor (SCF). The production of these factors is also influenced by the nervous system through sympathetic innervations in the bone marrow. Once released from the endosteal niche, under the CXCL12/SCF gradient, HSCs start to proliferate and differentiate, until mature cells are not completely formed and released into the bloodstream. CAR cells, Nestin+ cells, and Leptin Receptor (LepR)+ cells, located near the sinusoids, contribute to the production of CXCL12 and SCF, by increasing their gradient as close as mature cells are to sinusoids and are ready to be released. Created using https://smart.servier.com/ ”. 3D In Vitro Models of the Bone Marrow Niche



The review refers to fantastic time-lapse studies of plasma cell mobility:

CXCL12 also acts as a chemoattractant to guide plasmablasts from the GCs and secondary lymphoid organs to the bone marrow:

The PC niche and PC turnover models The BM PC niche fulfills two basic requirements: promoting PC survival and serving as a foundation for adhesion. The stromal cell scaffold of the BM, together with several types of accessory cells, provides the main pro-survival cytokines A proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), IL6 and CXCL12, the latter being also the chemoattractant guiding PB from secondary lymphoid organs to the BM (63, 64). CXCL12 is sensed by the PC via CXCR4, and tight PC adhesion within the niche is accomplished by VLA4 and LFA1 pairing with VCAM1 and ICAM1 of stromal cells, respectively (65, 66), as well as CD28 with CD80/86 (67, 68).

CD28 is a critical protein on the surface of T cells. It provides a primary costimulatory signal required for full T cell activation, proliferation, and survival.

CD138 plays a similar role (defined earlier).

APRIL: A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand, is a critical tumour necrosis factor-family (TNF) cytokine that enhances immune responses by promoting B-cell survival, maturation, and mucosal IgA antibody production via the TACI and BCMA receptors.

APRIL helps to sustain the survival of LLPCs, but high levels are also associated with autoimmune diseases, including lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and Sjögren's syndrome.

IRF4: Interferon Regulatory Factor 4 is a transcription factor that plays a key role in B-cell maturation and plasma cell differentiation.

TACI: Transmembrane Activator and CAML Interactor is a lymphocyte-specific receptor that also belongs to the TNF receptor superfamily. It plays a critical role in humoral immunity by binding BAFF and APRIL. It regulates B-cell homeostasis, immunoglobulin class switch recombination (CSR), and T-cell-independent B-cell antibody responses.

BCMA is critical for LLPC survival (defined earlier).

CD28 expression supports LLPC survival by maintaining metabolic fitness via reactive oxygen species (ROS)-dependent signaling and IRF4 activity (69). APRIL directly supports PC survival and can be sensed by the PC via TACI and BCMA (70–72), an interaction also critical for differentiation of B cells into PC and therapeutic target in autoimmunity and multiple myeloma (MM) (73–75). Interestingly, homing can take place also in APRIL-deficient mice (65), so the pro-survival effect is likely independent from direct cell contact. Further, CD138, next to functioning as an adhesion molecule and receptor, can augment the scavenging of APRIL and IL-6 via binding to its heparan sulfate-chains on the cell surface and therefore support survival (76–80).

Niche models consider them to consist of static (the stroma) and dynamic components. However, experimental evidence shows that they are much more variable than this:

… the number of niches is finite. PC will home to their niche persistently, unless driven away by inflammation and being outcompeted by newly formed PC (81). Models of PC turnover discussed include the random turnover model, in which newly formed PC replace older ones by chance, and the deterministic model, in which PC originating from certain B cell clones have a greater intrinsic (or imprinted) capability of homing and replacing than others. The problem of both these models is that they assume niches are changing neither in quality nor in number. However, a growing number of studies are reasonably challenging these notions, as discussed below.

BM PC motility is intermittent and heterogeneous over time Under steady-state conditions, most lymphocytes typically migrate at a consistent cadence or speed, which varies based on their activation state and anatomical location (Germain et al., 2012). In contrast, BM PCs (in 16- to 36-week-old mice) were mostly sessile with intermittent intervals of high displacement over time (Figure 1I; Video S2) and speeds up to 6 μm/min (Figure 1F). From: “Plasma cell dynamics in the bone marrow niche“ (2021) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8023250/#SD1

Heterogeneity in the BM The reason that PC are considered static in their survival niche is probably the time scale on which we observe them in in vivo imaging studies. Using time-lapse imaging of up to 12 hours, Benet et al. could show that PC indeed experience phases of increased displacement between marrow regions, interrupted by periods of sessility (82).

BM PC motility is reduced in PC clusters Within the BM, PCs were not uniformly distributed within the parenchyma but appeared to be clustered. Using a custom algorithm to classify regions of high PC density (Figure S2E), we identified regions of the BM with a high density of PCs as being clustered (Figure 2A; Video S3, part A). Using this classifier, in the BM of 16- to 36-week-old mice, 40% of PCs were considered clustered, with around 150 clusters per cubic millimeter of BM and each cluster consisting of ~12 cells per cluster on average (Figure 2B). In contrast, 6- to 8-week-old mice had less PC clustering (Figure 2C). Within clusters, PCs had lower motility compared with PCs outside of these regions based on track velocity (Figure 2D), displacement velocity (Figure 2E), track straightness (Figure 2F), and MSD (Figure 2G). Some PCs could be observed entering or exiting clusters during imaging. While in these clusters, PCs had reduced motility compared with when they were outside the cluster (Figure 2H), suggesting local extrinsic factors regulate their motility. From: “Plasma cell dynamics in the bone marrow niche“ (2021) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8023250/#SD1

In addition, they observed clusters of PC in certain areas. While on the one hand this fact disproves the paradigm that PCs always remain alone in the same niche, it also means that the extrinsic conditions in the BM are divided into zones; those that promote movement and those that retain PCs (63). These conditions can also change, presumably on the level of cytokine abundance and/or receptor expression.

As shown in the earlier figure, there is an oxygen gradient within the bone marrow, and CXCL12 levels rise in inverse proportion to this gradient, i.e., homing signals are stronger the farther the PC is from the vasculature.

From: “Figure 2. Model of the endosteal, arteriolar and vascular bone marrow niches. The arteriolar niche localizes close to the endosteum and harbours mostly quiescent HSCs, whereas the sinusoidal niches are distributed throughout the BM and harbour mostly HSPCs that are in cell cycle. During haematopoietic regeneration after myeloablation, HSPCs proliferate and are mostly localized in sinusoidal niches. A range of ECM and matrix-associated molecules are differentially expressed upon BM regeneration. BIGH3 (purple dots) expression in HSPCs is upregulated in regenerative BM, suggesting its expression is dominant in sinusoidal HSPCs. BIGH3 expression is higher in BM-derived HSPCs compared to MPB-derived HSPCs, indicating that its expression is down-regulated upon transmigration into the blood. Adapted by permission from Macmillan Publishers, Ltd, http://www.nature.com/nri/posters, 2007 volume 7 no. 6 (T. Graf and A. Trumpp)”. The role of novel and known extracellular matrix and adhesion molecules in the homeostatic and regenerative bone marrow microenvironment

“Quiescent” means that the hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) are in a reversible state of low activity:

… Quiescent HSC reside in endosteal regions, whereas sinusoidal areas are characterized by dynamic turnover and leukocyte trafficking. Local oxygen concentration gradients might in part cause this heterogeneity, as demonstrated by direct oxygen concentration measurements using phosphorescence lifetime imaging (86). These researchers stressed that the BM as a whole is a hypoxic organ despite being highly vascularized, however they found a steep oxygen drop from the endost to perisinosoidal regions, and with growing distance to blood vessels. Notably, areas densely packed with cells appear to be downright oxygen sinks, “reminiscent of solid tumors” (86). Further, variations in the permeability of blood vessels were identified to cause these local oxygenation differences and ROS load of the cells, as indicated by indirect determination with pimonidazole staining and Hif1-a expression in HSC (87). Since the blood flow transports all kinds of nutrients into the highly metabolically active BM, the same might be true for carbon sources needed for PC homeostasis. Further, interstitial calcium concentrations are low in regions with new bone material deposition and hematopoietic progenitors are absent in these regions, leaving the question open to what extent extracellular calcium concentration influences intracellular calcium levels, and therefore cell turnover in vivo (88). These findings illustrate how a microanatomical and metabolite heterogeneity consequently leads to a differential distribution of BM cells. Assuming the same is true for the plasma cell niches is only reasonable. However, up till now, no adequate tools for spatially and temporally resolved metabolic analyses within the BM are available in vivo (8).

Extract from “Fig. 1 LIMB allows murine long bone imaging in various locations with high resolution. a Design and positioning of LIMB implant for longitudinal bone marrow imaging. The LIMB implant is fixed onto the femur using bi-cortical angle-stable screws. GRIN lens systems are placed within the endoscope tubing for imaging and sealed to ensure sterility. The positioner allows adjustment and alignment of GRIN and microscope optical axes.” Longitudinal intravital imaging of the femoral bone marrow reveals plasticity within marrow vasculature

Extract from “Fig. 1… h 2D fluorescence images of Qdots-labeled femoral vasculature, 35 days post-surgery, at various zpositions between the surface of the single GRIN lens and 204µm tissue depth. They reveal fine vascularization in the upper layers and a large blood vessel (~100 µm diameter) with emerging branches in the deep marrow ..” Longitudinal intravital imaging of the femoral bone marrow reveals plasticity within marrow vasculature

Extract from “Fig. 1… i 2D fluorescence images of femoral vasculature acquired at various depths and time points post-surgery, using the triplet GRIN lens. The tissue at the contact surface with the window is characterized by de novo micro-vascularization, i.e., granulation tissue. Its thickness varies between individuals and decreases over time after implantation. Scale bars = 100 µm.” Longitudinal intravital imaging of the femoral bone marrow reveals plasticity within marrow vasculature

The authors’ group used a novel analytical imaging technique (LIMB endoscopy) to confirm their proposal that the bone marrow microenvironment is constantly changing. Epigenetics comes into play here—including how much we exercise, what we eat, how long we fast, our sleep-wake cycles, and our exposure to gravity.

In other words, this provides a mechanistic link between exercise and immune system health:

Heterogeneity as a result of BM dynamics One approach to be expanded towards functional metabolic analysis is longitudinal intravital imaging of the BM (LIMB) (5, 89). Using this novel micro-endoscopic technique, our group was able to show that during homeostasis, vessel distribution, volumes and numbers are dynamically changing over time in the femoral marrow. Mice carrying the LIMB endoscope were repeatedly imaged for up to 6 weeks, revealing constant vessel remodeling. This temporal heterogeneity can be explained by several mechanisms: First, life-long exposure to gravity and exercise contribute to bone remodeling and immune cell health, as highlighted by studies under microgravity (90, 91). This effect might very well influence niche dynamics over time. Further, injuries might compromise the integrity of niches, leading to revascularization and cell population redistribution (89). Particularly, mechanosensing in macrophages mediated by the Piezo family of ion channels plays a pivotal role in bone regeneration following irradiation, and mechanosensing also impacts on the HSC niche and number of common lymphoid progenitors (92–94).

Bone marrow cells can re-emerge from their niches each morning, like a groundhog

Furthermore, the alternation of day and night contributes to temporal heterogeneity of BM microenvironments through circadian gene and protein expression. This very likely affects plasma cell niches, too. The cellularity of the BM in mice and men (although they experience anticyclic rhythms since mice are nocturnal and humans usually not), has been shown to change quite drastically during any 24h. While structural bone remodeling usually peaks 1 hour after daybreak (95), blood replenishment and immune cell circulation even peak two times a day, regulated by two bursts of norepinephrine and tumor necrosis factor (TNF) (96).

The central nervous system plays a part in regulating the location and concentration of lymphocytes:

HSC cell trafficking to the blood was shown to be dependent on rhythmic CXCL12 oscillations from BM stroma, orchestrated by signals from the central nervous system (97). Furthermore, the homeostatic clearance of neutrophils within the marrow provides cues that directly act on the hematopoietic niche (98). That these mechanisms also have functional implications on the adaptive immune response has been demonstrated by the induction of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis, a mouse model for multiple sclerosis, at different time points per day (99). When cell counts were high in the periphery (end of day), mice showed dramatically faster disease progression than at the end of the night. It has been argued that this is in part because immune cells are reentering the marrow at night.

It's all well and good for your plasma cells to return to their cosy niche in the bone marrow at night, but this can be metabolically demanding. It’s a bit like having unexpected guests staying over—you need to feed them!

Such daily turnover of cells in the microenvironment of PC niches is likely contributing to pressure-induced and nutrient supply-induced stress signals, requiring a certain amount of metabolic flexibility.

Night shift work, accelerated biological aging and reduced life expectancy: a prospective cohort study (2025) Abstract Background: Aging is a lifelong process that initiates at birth and is associated with age-related diseases and death. Night shift work has drawn increasing attention due to its negative health effects. Aim: To explore the association between night shift work, biological aging and life expectancy using data from the UK Biobank. Design and methods: A total of 192 764 participants (age: 52.69 ± 7.08 years, 51.39% male) from the UK Biobank cohort were included in the analysis. Biological aging was measured by Klemera-Doubal method biological age (KDM-BA) and PhenoAge, derived from anthropometric and blood biomarkers. Polygenic risk scores (PRS) for biological aging were calculated for participants of European descent. Multiple linear regression models were applied, and mediation analysis was used to identify potential mediators. Results: Compared to day workers, usual night shift workers showed accelerated biological aging, with β coefficients (95% CI) of 0.09 (0.05-0.13) for KDM-BA acceleration and 0.48 (0.36-0.60) for PhenoAge acceleration. At age 45, life expectancy was reduced by 0.94 years among usual night shift workers. Participants working night shifts exhibited gradually accelerated biological aging as the frequency and duration increased (P for trend <0.05). This association remained robust in a series of sensitivity analyses and across different subgroups. Further mediation analysis showed that BMI mediated 28.88-42.76% of this association. Conclusion: Night shift work is associated with accelerated biological aging and reduced life expectancy. Minimizing night shifts and maintaining a healthy weight may help mitigate these effects. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40193519/

This hypothesis may help to explain why night shifts and varying shift patterns are associated with decreased life expectancy:

However, longitudinal studies on BM resident cells have yet to be performed. Interestingly, Golan et al. hypothesize that quiescent HSC remaining in the marrow need to “train” their metabolism daily through circadian rhythms, in order to be ready for immediate activation during alarm situations (96). Of note, apart from gene expression and posttranslational modification, phosphorylation is another layer of metabolic regulation readily accessible and rapidly controllable by circadian signal transduction (100). Since many kinases are also calcium dependent enzymes, we expect to see periodic fluctuations in BMPC cytoplasmic calcium as well.

Fasting is associated with reduced systemic inflammation. Circling back to AMPK, it detects an energy deficit induced by fasting, which leads to fewer monocytes leaving the bone marrow. Note that this doesn’t impair your immune response to an infection or tissue damage:

Dietary Intake Regulates the Circulating Inflammatory Monocyte Pool (2019) Abstract Caloric restriction is known to improve inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. However, the mechanisms by which reduced caloric intake modulates inflammation are poorly understood. Here we show that short-term fasting reduced monocyte metabolic and inflammatory activity and drastically reduced the number of circulating monocytes. Regulation of peripheral monocyte numbers was dependent on dietary glucose and protein levels. Specifically, we found that activation of the low-energy sensor 5’-AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) in hepatocytes and suppression of systemic CCL2 production by peroxisome proliferator-activator receptor alpha (PPARα) reduced monocyte mobilization from the bone marrow. Importantly, we show that fasting improves chronic inflammatory diseases without compromising monocyte emergency mobilization during acute infectious inflammation and tissue repair. These results reveal that caloric intake and liver energy sensors dictate the blood and tissue immune tone and link dietary habits to inflammatory disease outcome. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31442403/

Along with changing daylight also goes diurnal food intake, which influences time-dependent availability of nutrients to the BM. A study investigating the effect of fasting on monocytes found a reduced inflammatory activity as an effect of AMPK-mediated sensing of low energy equivalents, and hence reduced BM egress (101).

“Peyer’s patches are found in the small intestine, it is a secondary lymphoid tissue and it is the component of GALT. They are groups of lymphatic tissues in the submucosa layer of the ileum of the small digestive tract.” https://www.vedantu.com/question-answer/peyers-patches-are-found-in-a-lamina-propria-of-class-11-biology-cbse-5fd81c62cd67a76506ed6510

Fasting also reduces B cells in Peyer’s patches:

In the gut, fasting leads to a reduction in B cell numbers in Peyer’s patches, as well as egress of naïve B cells, which, in accordance with the response during the night (or during day in nocturnal animals), retreat to the BM for the time of nutrient deprivation (102). After refeeding, the cell pool is altered. The intracellular consequence of fasting-refeeding, i.e. the transition from low to high glucose levels, is remodeling mitochondria-ER contact sites and calcium ion exchange between the organelles (103). As seen from the circadian oscillatory IgA response in the gut, feeding times also directly impact on PC (104). To stress the time component of BM heterogeneity, it should also be mentioned, that ageing disrupts bone marrow composition and circadian regulation, as shown for macrophages (105).

Related to the night-shift study, it is likely that the number of fat cells in our bone marrow increases with age and with diet, leading to impaired hematopoiesis (the lifelong, highly regulated process of producing new red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets):

The phenotypic appearance of BM in old age is characterized by a high proportion of adipocytes, which may well have a significant influence on the number and availability of niches. In fact, the impairment of hematopoiesis by fat deposits has been shown (106). Under this regard, it should also be discussed how results from mouse models can be applied to humans, since the murine BM commonly studied is juvenile and its human counterpart only exists in infancy.

LLPCs must reduce their energy consumption in response to stress and nutrient deprivation, but fine control is needed—if it is reduced too much, they will die:

Impact of niche dynamics on humoral immunity Taken together, BM microenvironments are most likely subject to heterogeneity in space and, perhaps even more important for cell survival, in time. How will this affect plasma cell longevity? LLPC need to be equipped with mechanisms coping with stress signals in a flexible manner. In other words, LLPC will have to translate extracellular stimuli into intracellular responses, eventually affecting metabolism, to a point that ensures reduced energy consumption, but only to an extent not leading to cell death.

Did you know that MacLeod took rapamycin?

mTOR: The Mechanistic Target of Rapamycin is a conserved protein kinase (a protein that activates or deactivates target proteins by phosphorylation). Like the kinase AMPK, mTOR also acts as a nutrient sensor. It’s a regulator of cellular metabolism, growth, and survival in response to nutrients, energy, and growth factors.

mTORC1 regulates cell growth and protein synthesis and is sensitive to rapamycin.

Rapamycin (sirolimus) is a potent immunosuppressant and mTOR inhibitor. It was originally isolated from bacteria on Easter Island. It binds to mTORC1 and acts as a potent, specific inhibitor. Rapamycin inhibits the mTOR pathway in a manner similar to fasting, which is of interest given its anti-ageing potential.

mTORC2 is less sensitive to rapamycin. It regulates cell survival and cytoskeleton organisation.

Long-lived plasma cells respond differently to rapamycin than short-lived plasma cells. This suggests a potential treatment for some types of autoimmune diseases:

Stressing this point, the sensitivity of GC B cells and PB to mTOR inhibition by rapamycin stands in contrast to the resistance of LLPC to the drug (107). Instead of dying, LLPC reduce antibody production, as shown in rapamycin-treated mice, ameliorating autoimmunity. After discontinuation of rapamycin injections, antibody levels reinstall to values before treatment, highlighting the reversible capacity of antibody secretion in LLPC.

LLPCs can cope with stress better than SLPCs:

One feature of metabolic flexibility could be for instance a greater spare respiratory capacity seen in LLPC vs SLPC, meaning the difference from basal respiration to the ability to increase mitochondrial electron throughput under stress (36).

This offers a potential treatment for specific blood cancers and autoimmune diseases that are refractory to (i.e., unresponsive to) frontline drugs.

MM: Multiple myeloma

The manipulation of stress-resolving mechanisms could also have implications for the development of new therapies in the treatment of malignant PC-mediated diseases, like MM or auto-antibody mediated inflammatory diseases (108). These diseases have in common that their causative agents, antibody-producing cells, cannot be eliminated by classical B cell-depleting therapies or immunosuppressive agents (109).

A proteasome inhibitor is a drug that blocks the activity of proteasome complexes, leading to the accumulation of abnormal proteins in the cell and eventual cell death via apoptosis.

The recognition that protein-secreting cells are highly dependent on an intact ER led to the use of the proteasome inhibitor bortezomib in MM and in several autoimmune diseases (110–112).

In vitro and mouse studies found that a combination of rapamycin and bortezomib had synergistic anti-tumour effects, but this is challenging because LLPCs are naturally resistant to metabolic and ER stress:

For MM therapy, targeting glutamine metabolism has proven promising (113, 114). However, since PC have developed the aforementioned sophisticated exit strategies to conquer metabolic stress, for complete success of these therapies it will be necessary to identify and target key molecules in the stress-response pathways, probably in combination. For example, in vitro and in mouse models, a synergistic anti-tumor effect of mTOR inhibition with rapamycin and bortezomib has been reported (115).

Despite spending huge sums of money, vaccine developers still haven’t addressed this howler of a shortcoming:

Vice versa, vaccine development would profit massively from knowing how to trigger longevity in PC and thus ensure lasting protection.

Clown World

Despite a continuously growing global vaccine market that by now has crossed the 100 billion dollar threshold and is expected to gain another 60 billion over the next four years (116), efforts to decipher the true mechanistic nature of durable antibody responses remain low. Advances come from the investigation of immunity induced in response to virus-like particles (117, 118). Schiller et al. argue that presumably the molecular form of Ag decides over induction of LLPC, also discussing an Ag-imprinting mechanism (119, 120).

HPV vaccines may be durable, but vaccine escape and multiple mechanisms of harm mean they are worse than useless. See here, here, and here.

Even the tetanus vaccine cannot, in any circumstances, be relied upon:

A systematic review of tetanus in individuals with previous tetanus toxoid immunization (2014) … 51 unique articles published from 1946-2013 were included in the review. The articles described 359 cases of clinical tetanus in individuals with prior receipt of one or more doses of tetanus toxoid vaccine and/or levels of tetanus antibody titres generally considered protective. Of the 210 cases that reported patient status at discharge, 180 (85.7%) survived with only three cases reporting residual deficits. Conclusion Tetanus spores are ubiquitous and this report clearly documents that tetanus cases can occur in individuals previously immunized with tetanus toxoid vaccine. Clinicians should not rule out tetanus when clinical symptoms suggest it, regardless of the vaccination history. When treated, the prognosis for tetanus is good. Further research is needed to assess the incidence of tetanus in partially- and fully-immunized populations and determine whether this is due to waning immunity of vaccine failure. … Potential explanations for the occurrence of clinical tetanus in the setting of past immunization could include: waning of vaccine-derived immunity; vaccine failure; the presence of an unrecognized immunodeficiency resulting in sub-optimal immune response to active vaccination; or compromised vaccine storage and handling resulting in reduced immunogenicity of the vaccine product. Alternatively, the burden of tetanus exotoxin may exceed an individual’s immune response which may be additionally influenced by factors that cause immune suppression, such as chronic diseases or medications. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5864474/

They found that vaccines against human papilloma virus (HPV), gain their remarkable durability from specialized structural features of the protein sequence, naming especially repeats with uniform spacing capable of activating several BCRs of both IgM and IgD subtype, thus inducing an exceptionally strong signal transmitted by IgD (121).

TLR: Toll-like receptors. TLRs are essential pattern-recognition receptors (PRRs) in the innate immune system, serving as the first line of defence against pathogens.

Recently, TLR7 signaling has been shown to support the establishment of a favorable vaccination outcome (122). Some time ago, also TLR9 was identified in playing a role in B cell activation leading to stabilization of glycolytic activity, and the circumvention of mitochondrial depolarization by increased intracellular calcium (123, 124).

Your genetic makeup may also contribute to vaccine failure. CXCR4 gene mutations have been shown to result in a lack of antigen-specific LLPCs:

Further, vaccination failure due to a lack of Ag-specific LLPC and an accumulation of SLPC in the BM has been linked to a gain-of-function mutation in Cxcr4 common in warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis (WHIM) syndrome and Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (125). This could be explained with enhanced mTOR signaling promoting extrafollicular PC differentiation and BM homing, as seen in a T-independent setting (126). These results are once more stressing a close connection between the sensing of environmental factors by innate immune receptors, BCR- and cytokine signaling and the homeostasis of controlled metabolic properties in establishing LLPC.

Multiple factors affect the fate of the plasma cell, and the evidence points towards immunological imprinting being involved in differentiation towards long-lived plasma cells:

Conclusion In summary, understanding the principles driving differentiation of PC into the either short-lived or long-lived phenotype will be crucial for future therapy as well as vaccine development. Additionally, the factors that maintain LLPC in BM or inflamed tissue survival niches and their variability need to be taken into account ( Table 1 ). Unfortunately, unambiguous identification of LLPC is challenging, requiring multiple analyses of surface markers and transcription factors. Identification by lifetime might be possible by time-stamped fate-mapping (15, 127). To also study the function of LLPC in their natural environment, new longitudinal imaging techniques are urgently needed. One approach to pursue is the monitoring of metabolic parameters and their change over time or in response to stimuli that mimic metabolic stress situations, for example with a combination of LIMB and fluorescence lifetime imaging and enzyme mapping (5, 53, 128, 129). Further, because the BM environment is constantly changing due to time of day, pressure changes in the tissue, aging or diseases and along with it the cellular composition, the niches themselves will likely also change. Thus, LLPC will encounter different environmental challenges, namely supply with nutrients, oxygen or cytokines, among others.

Vaccinate first, do the research later (if at all)

Interestingly, though we still need more research on what triggers longevity in LLPC, existing data is pointing toward an imprinting mechanism by which some PC are favoured over others to become LLPC. The imprinted features are most likely metabolic regulators for the resolution of stress. Regulation could for instance be achieved dynamically by periodically cycling processes of autophagy and UPR, in connection with changing intracellular calcium levels and fluctuations in antibody output. Full paper: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10080396/

2.2 Bone marrow stem cells and gravity

Kinesiology (from Ancient Greek κίνησις (kínēsis) ‘movement’ and -λογία -logía ‘study of’) is the scientific study of human body movement. Kinesiology addresses physiological, anatomical, biomechanical, pathological, neuropsychological principles and mechanisms of movement. Applications of kinesiology to human health include biomechanics and orthopedics; strength and conditioning; sport psychology; motor control; skill acquisition and motor learning; methods of rehabilitation, such as physical and occupational therapy; and sport and exercise physiology https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kinesiology

Medical problems of space flight (1986) Abstract Several consistent medical problems have been encountered by astronauts during space flights. These include vestibular dysfunction, weight loss, increase in height, upward fluid shift, anemia, cardiovascular deconditioning, muscle atrophy, and bone loss. Almost all of these alterations can be attributed to the absence of gravitational force. Most are adaptive in nature and therefore reversible, but readaptation after returning to earth may cause further problems (e.g., in the case of vestibular dysfunction). The most recalcitrant and disturbing of all these problems is the relentless bone loss associated with negative calcium balance. This problem appears to be irreversible, and critical demineralization can occur after two years in a weightless state. Unless its mechanism is elucidated and preventive measures are taken, the bone loss may prove to be the medically limiting factor for the duration of space flight. More (paywalled): https://www.amjmed.com/article/0002-9343(86)90357-8/abstract

Astronaut Scott Kelly shrinks back to size after two days on Earth March 4, 2016 After two days back on Earth, astronaut Scott Kelly has lost the inch-and-a-half of height that he gained during his American-record-setting 340 days aboard the International Space Station. Microgravity uncompressed his spinal discs, but now that he’s returned “he’s been squished back to normal height,” his twin brother Mark Kelly, a retired astronaut, joked to reporters at a news conference on Friday. Or, as Scott put it, “gravity pushes you back down to size.” More: https://www.statnews.com/2016/03/04/scott-kelly-space/

A paper cited in our main review discussed one of the challenges of long-duration spaceflight and microgravity (μg). It’s quite stressful for bone marrow stem cell niches. This can lead to multiple pathologies for astronauts, including osteoporosis and immunosuppression. A lack of exercise for us earthdwellers at 1g may have similar consequences, albeit over much longer timelines.

Key takeaways from “In Vitro Models of Bone Marrow Remodelling and Immune Dysfunction in Space: Present State and Future Directions“ (2022) by Sarkar & Pampaloni:

Spaceflight affects the body on every level. Reports on astronaut health identify bone marrow remodelling and dysfunction of the innate immune system as significant health risks of long-term habitation in space.

Microgravity-induced alterations of the bone marrow induce physical changes to the bone marrow stem cell niche.

Downstream effects on innate immunity are expected due to impaired hematopoiesis and myelopoiesis . To date, few studies have investigated these effects in real microgravity and the sparsely available literature often reports contrasting results. Graphical Abstract

Microgravity, the condition of apparent weightlessness, is a major environmental factor in space and exposes astronauts to physiological stress stemming from reduced mechanical loads on the weight-bearing structures of the body and a redistribution of bodily fluids [3].

Further health risks are posed by increased exposure to radiation (especially relevant for missions beyond low Earth orbit) and psychosocial changes from travel-associated long-term confinement [3,4].

From “ Figure 1. Overview of stressors and health challenges associated with spaceflight. The physical and psychological impacts of spaceflight are not restricted only to their specific stimuli but can also influence each other, resulting in a complex interplay that can have extensive health consequences for space travellers.” https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/10/4/766

That the adaptive and innate immune system are affected by microgravity and radiation has been well established, but the cellular mechanisms of long-term exposure are only beginning to be investigated [5,8,9,10,11,12,13].

Along with immune dysfunction, astronauts also experience bone marrow density loss and remodelling while in space, with the current literature suggesting these two issues are linked [5,14].

Accordingly, alterations to the hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) niche, located in the bone marrow, play a primary role. The HSC niche is crucial in the establishment and maintenance of innate immunity (Figure 2), and as such is likely a central aspect of any potential links between microgravity-induced bone marrow loss and the immune dysfunction experienced by astronauts [5,14,15,16,17,18].

From “ Figure 2. Hematopoietic stem cells and mesenchymal stem cells form the two primary cell types of the bone marrow stem cell niche. Mesenchymal cells can differentiate into a variety of cell types while hematopoietic stem cells give rise to every component of the blood including immune cells via differentiation into myeloid or lymphoid progenitors. Myeloid progenitor cells differentiate into platelets, granulocytes, or monocytes, which themselves further differentiate into dendritic cells or macrophages. Lymphoid progenitors differentiate into T cells, B cells, and NK cells. The innate immune system is comprised of NK cells, granulocytes, monocytes, macrophages, and dendritic cells, which serve as messengers between the innate and adaptive immune systems.” https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/10/4/766

Studies on astronauts have demonstrated that neutrophil count , phagocytic function , and oxidative function are affected by spaceflight [22,23,24].

Other studies reported that long duration spaceflight impairs function of Natural Killer (NK) cells in astronauts [25].

In a study of 11 astronauts to fly on the space shuttle, 7 were found to have reduced levels of monocytes [26]. Consequently, microgravity-induced immune dysfunction currently presents one of the greatest barriers to long-distance space travel, affecting both the adaptive and innate immune systems comprehensively [5].

As most cells of the innate immune system do not divide but are instead the product of hematopoietic stem cells (Figure 2), increasing the present understanding of the impact of microgravity on hematopoiesis remains of utmost importance.

Because experiments conducted on spaceflights are expensive and opportunities are limited, simulated microgravity may be used for much of the research.

Although gravity and Earth cannot be eliminated for long durations, its effects on cells may be cancelled out by using 2D clinorotation or random positioning:

From “ Figure 3. The rotation of a 2D clinostat in comparison to that of a Random Positioning Machine as platforms to simulate microgravity. The RPM rotates on two axes, operating under the principle that by rotating to numerous random positions, the gravity vector will be distributed in all directions and, over time, these will average close to a net-zero gravity vector as experienced by the sample. In contrast, clinorotation operates under a principle of constant rotation of small samples to simulate weightlessness. As distance to the centre of rotation increases, so do centrifugal forces, which may overcome thresholds of gravity sensitivity in specimens, thereby resulting in an effective radius of the simulation.” https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/10/4/766

Researchers found that hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) proliferate three times faster at 1g than in microgravity:

Early studies investigating the mechanisms and signalling pathways involved in HSC proliferation and differentiation under microgravity showed that CD34+ HSC (CD34 being a typical marker of HSC progenitors) maintained at 1 g proliferate three-fold faster than HSC exposed to simulated microgravity in a RWV [37].

A follow-up study by the same group found that following three days of culture in the RWV, HSC downregulated the expression of stromal cell–derived factor 1 (SDF-1α) and F-actin [38]. This induces a reduction in the migratory ability of HSC that correlates with a reduced tendency of the cells to differentiate to mature progenitors.

These results provided a first mechanistic explanation of the effect of microgravity on HSC proliferation and differentiation through HSC mobilization pathways.

In another experiment featuring two space flights, Wang et al. found murine HSC to have proliferated significantly less and express significantly lower levels of the proliferation marker Ki67 following 12 days of spaceflight in comparison to ground controls [39].

This was also observed when the experiment was repeated in simulated microgravity using an RWV, with the cell cycle primarily being blocked at the G1/S transition.

A similar study performed on human CD34+ HSC isolated from adult bone marrow samples showed decreased cell proliferation in a RWV when compared to 2D controls, although in this case the primary point of cell cycle arrest was the G2/M phase [40].

The results of both studies coincide with those of Davis et al., who found human HSC in co-culture with endothelial cells to exhibit a 57–84% decrease in proliferation after 11–13 days of real microgravity exposure aboard the Space Shuttle in comparison to ground-based controls [41].

Additionally, different cell types had different responses to microgravity with myeloid progenitors expanding less in space than in normal gravity while the erythroid progenitor population in the space shuttle actually shrank in contrast to the expansion seen in ground controls [41].

Experimental evidence from previous studies demonstrates that mechanical forces play a crucial role in determining HSC fate [42,43].

HSC lineage differentiation depends on the stiffness of the surrounding microenvironment : HSCs in contact with a soft substrate (0.71 KPa) display a round shape, lack of polarity in the actin cytoskeleton, and quiescence, while HSCs cultured on a stiff (196 KPa) matrix show formation of cell protrusions, cell polarity, and fast decision to a specific cell fate [44].

From these results, it follows that the mechanical unloading sensed by HSC under microgravity, mediated by the actin cytoskeleton, would impair their polarization, migration ability, and proliferation potential [44].

Microgravity-responsive genes were identified at a systemic level by RNAseq transcriptomics analysis of murine HSC cultured on the Tianzhou-1 orbital cargo ship over 12 days [39].

GO-biological process enrichment analysis found that genes belonging to apoptosis , hypoxic stress , hematopoietic capacity , and inflammatory response processes were upregulated.

In contrast, a downregulation of cell proliferation pathways and blockage of the G 0 /G 1 phase were detected, in agreement with Plett et al., 2001 [37,39].

Notably, the expression of the c-KIT SCF (Stem Cell Factor) receptor, involved in HSC quiescence and maintenance, was significantly downregulated under microgravity.

“The RAF-MEK-ERK signaling cascade is a well-characterized MAPK pathway involved in cell proliferation and survival. The three-layered MAPK signaling cascade is initiated upon RTK and RAS activation. Three RAF isoforms ARAF, BRAF and CRAF, and their downstream MEK1/2 and ERK1/2 kinases constitute a coherently orchestrated signaling module that directs a range of physiological functions".

SCF is a pivotal cytokine promoting proliferation, differentiation, and migration of HSC, which activates HCS proliferation through the PI3K/AKT and MEK/ ERK [39,45].

Interestingly, the ERK signalling is one of the main regulators of cell motility [46]. Thus, perturbation of the ERK pathway is a possible mechanism linking mechanical unloading of bones under microgravity and the low proliferation and differentiation of HSC.

Pluripotency: The ability of a single stem cell to differentiate into any of the 200+ cell types in the mature body, excluding extra-embryonic tissues such as the placenta.

An ISS experiment on human blood-derived stem cells determined that microgravity results in a more pronounced loss of pluripotency compared to controls on the ground, as well as increased osteogenic differentiation [47].

Conversely, RWV culture of human CD34+ HSC cells found simulated microgravity to inhibit differentiation when compared to static control cultures [40].

A study on embryonic hematopoiesis demonstrated the importance of shear stress and mechanical loading in HSC differentiation, maturation, and colony-forming potential—such factors would be affected in space studies, such as those of Wang et al. and Davis et al., as fluid dynamics and mechanical forces are strongly reduced in microgravity when compared to 1 g [42].

The typical microgravity HSC phenotype consisting of low proliferation and low differentiation directly affects the innate immune system.

In fact, the circulating immune cells have a short life span and a continuous and sustained replenishment of blood immune cells is needed for a healthy immune system [48].

The perturbation of this homeostatic mechanism by microgravity leads to an immediate, albeit transient, effect on the innate immune response

Collectively, the effects of microgravity on HSC generally involve a decrease in the rate of proliferation and population expansion of progenitor cells. Differentiation has also observed to be affected both in real and simulated microgravity.

Given the cell types descended from HSC, these effects could cause the impairment of the innate system function in astronauts.

2.2.4. Osteocytes Studies aimed at understanding the modulation of the hematopoietic microenvironment by bone cells, a vital research field known as osteoimmunology, found that osteocytes (which represent 90–95% of all the bone cell mass) and the bone extracellular matrix are closely interconnected with the HSC niche [66].

Osteocytes control the HSC through both soluble factors and direct cell–cell communication with HSC via intermediate cells of the stem cell niche, such as osteoblasts and osteoclasts [67].

A link between lack of exercise and osteoporosis:

Osteocytes are mechanosensory cells and sense the shear and compressive forces in the bone extracellular matrix, such as the mechanical unloading occurring in microgravity.

Microgravity impairs the formation of the osteocyte network and subsequently reduces the level of osteocyte-secreted Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF) [68].

G-CSF directly stimulates the production of leukocytes from the HSC niche, therefore, low levels would be concordant with immune dysfunction [68].

From: “ Figure 4. The two stem cell niches found in the bone. HSCs normally reside in either the perivascular or endosteal stem cell niches, which differ in their location and cellular composition. The perivascular niche sees HSCs in close contact with endothelial cells of sinusoidal vessels. The endosteal niche maintains HSC progenitors through populations of osteoblasts and bone marrow MSC.” https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/10/4/766

From: “ Figure 5. Brightfield image of a spheroid model of the bone marrow comprised of 1000 human bone marrow-derived MSC (grey, unstained) and 500 cord blood-derived HSC (purple), the latter stained with CytoTracker Orange. The spheroids are similar to those of De Barros et al. [104]. The formation of an HSC niche is evident by the concentrated distribution of HSC in the spheroid. Scale bar denotes 100 µm.” https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/10/4/766

Related: How mice behave in space

The First Detailed Study of How Mice Behave in Space Reveals Strange, Coordinated Zooming (2019) New research based on experiments done on the International Space Station shows that mice adapt quickly to microgravity conditions. Unexpectedly, however, some of the mice began to exhibit a rather curious circling behavior, zipping around the walls of their metal cage with reckless abandon. … The new study, led by April Ronca from NASA Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, California, made use of the NASA Rodent Habitat (RH)—a caged enclosure designed specifically for the experiment. In a series of experiments done back in 2014 aboard the International Space Station, 20 mice were exposed to conditions typically experienced by astronauts, including microgravity, radiation, confinement, increased carbon dioxide, and other factors that could potentially influence health and psychological well-being. … The mice used in the experiment were all female and either 16 or 32 weeks old when they departed Earth. After a four-day journey to the ISS aboard an uncrewed SpaceX Dragon capsule, the mice spent between 17 and 37 days in space. That’s a relatively brief stint for a human. For mice, however, who don’t live much past three years, that duration represented an extended stay. … All 20 mice survived their respective mission durations. After returning to Earth, they appeared to be in good health, featuring body weights similar to those in the control group. The researchers also reviewed the video, taking notes on the mice’s behavior. For the most part, and after a few awkward first steps in microgravity, the mice showed a remarkable ability to adapt. The spaceflown mice engaged in typical behaviors, like eating, self-grooming, and cuddling with others. They explored their cage, occupied all its areas, and even followed a normal circadian sleep pattern. An interesting behavioral difference was that the younger mice were more physically active compared to their cohorts on Earth. “Qualitative observations indicated that spaceflight mice readily adapted to the RH, propelling their bodies freely and actively throughout the habitat, utilizing the entire volume of space available to them,” wrote the authors in the study. “Over time, the spaceflight mice began to move more quickly throughout the habitat, translating with ease through open spaces, but also anchoring their bodies using tails and/or paws.” Around seven to 10 days into the experiment, the younger mice, but not the older mice, began to circle the cage in what the researchers described as “race-tracking” behavior. A common pattern would see a lone mouse engaging in the behavior, which then inspired a coordinated group activity. The circling, or race-tracking, behavior exhibited by the mice in space More: https://gizmodo.com/the-first-detailed-study-of-how-mice-behave-in-space-re-1833950925

2.3 Plasma cells and lifestyle

In conclusion, what can we learn from these studies in order to better support our LLPCs?

Good nutrition, fasting and exercise help to maintain healthy mitochondria. This is important because spare respiratory capacity is thought to be one of the key factors associated with plasma cell longevity.

In 2020, Souza & Bhattacharya published “Plasma cells: you are what you eat“, which reviewed the literature.

Key takeaways:

3.2. Nutrient uptake by plasma cells Our findings with UK5099 and genetic knockouts demonstrated that mitochondrial pyruvate import is the basis for spare respiratory capacity in long-lived plasma cells.

The spare respiratory capacity differences between short- and long-lived plasma cells could not obviously be linked to intrinsic differences in mitochondrial function or numbers, yet this issue still needs to be explored further.

Mitochondria from long-lived plasma cells are larger and appear more fused than those in short-lived plasma cells, and mitochondrial fusion has been shown to be critical for mediating memory T cell function 105 , 153 .

Regardless, pyruvate is derived from glycolysis, as inhibiting glycealdehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase (GAPDH) dramatically reduced spare respiratory capacity 105 .

Consistently, halving the glucose concentrations in the assay media led to a decrease in spare respiratory capacity. These data implicate increased glucose uptake by long-lived plasma cells relative to short-lived plasma cells as the primary basis for spare respiratory capacity.

Consistent with this conclusion, in vivo uptake of the fluorescent glucose analog 2NBDG correlates well with plasma cell longevity. Bone marrow long-lived plasma cells imported high amounts of 2NBDG whereas splenic plasma cells were more heterogeneous 23 , 105 .

BrdU pulse-chase experiments clearly demonstrated enhanced longevity by 2NBDG+ plasma cell subsets relative to their 2NBDG− counterparts 23 .

2NBDG+ subsets of plasma cells showed higher spare respiratory capacity than did their 2NBDG− counterparts, further supporting the conclusion that longevity is linked to the ability to import extracellular glucose 105 .

Moreover, 2NBDG+ subsets in the spleen exhibited high rates of antibody secretion, higher levels of autophagosomes, as well as longer half-lives as compared to their 2NBDG− counterparts 23 .

We also found that each plasma cell subset had mostly distinct immunoglobulin repertoires, were generated contemporaneously through the course of an NP-Ovalbumin (OVA) immunization, and showed similar expression of CD93, a marker of mature plasma cells, indicating that these subsets are formed independently of each other 23 , 25 .

When long- and short-lived plasma cells were isolated and cultured ex vivo, 2NBDG uptake by long-lived plasma cells remained higher than in short-lived plasma cells.

These data suggest an intrinsic ability of long-lived plasma cells to robustly import nutrients, rather than changes in the nutrient content in the local microenvironments of long- and short-lived plasma cells 23 , 105 .

Moreover, the data suggest that the decision to commit to longevity (or not) may be determined sometime before or during plasma cell differentiation, and in part involves establishment of a sustainable metabolic program.

5. NUTRITIONAL INFLUENCES ON PLASMA CELL FUNCTION As mentioned earlier, the metabolic phenotype and longevity of plasma cells likely results from a complex interplay of cell-intrinsic and -extrinsic factors. There is a growing body of literature suggesting that plasma cell generation and function may be impacted by metabolic changes that occur at the organismal and systemic levels.

To highlight this point, consider the property of spare respiratory capacity in long-lived plasma cells. It remains unclear under what physiological conditions this spare respiratory capacity is engaged.

… we have instead speculated that the fluctuations in systemic nutrients over the course of a day, or even a lifespan , place metabolic stresses on cells 105 .

Perhaps spare respiratory capacity protects against these stresses to prevent bioenergetic crises, especially for cells as metabolically active as long-lived plasma cells. Nonetheless, this explanation remains speculative and not entirely satisfying in the absence of experimental evidence.

5.1. Caloric restriction A restriction in dietary calories positively correlates with longevity across many organisms. Yet these studies are invariably carried out in controlled, sterile environments, and negative impacts on immunological responses should be weighed.

One of the first reports of the effects of caloric restriction on the immune system involved sheep red blood cell immunizations of rats restricted to 25% of their ad libitum diet.

It was found that rats on the 6-week caloric restriction regimen exhibited marked reductions in lymphocyte numbers as well as reduced serum IgM and IgG titers in response to immunization 216 .

Further, offspring of pregnant dams on caloric restriction exhibited similar reduced antibody responses, even if they were weaned on a normal diet.

These diminished responses to T-dependent antigens also reflected poorer activation and proliferation in mouse B cell cultures and had similar effects on macrophage and T cell function in mice on caloric restriction 217.

Long-term calorific restriction leads to higher mortality in mice. Short-term fasting, however, is not the same, as your calorific intake is not forcibly restricted in the medium to long term:

In a model of WNV infection, mice on caloric restriction had fewer Interferon-γ-producing T cells and exhibited higher mortality as compared to mice fed ad libitum diets 218.

Clinical studies confirmed that calorie restriction leads to reduced systemic inflammation:

A recent study involving non-obese human volunteers monitored over two years recapitulated the data from mice, where volunteers on caloric restriction showed reduced inflammation as well as markedly low circulating white blood cell and lymphocyte counts 219.

They found that only lymphocytes in peripheral organs were reduced, not those in the bone marrow:

The caloric restriction-induced lymphopenia, however, is limited to peripheral organs as bone marrow lymphocyte numbers were unaffected in aged mice on caloric restriction 220 .

The effects of caloric restriction on the immune system may be dependent on the age of the individual too, as old mice on caloric restriction showed restored lymphocyte cellularity when fed ad libitum, in contrast to the findings reported by Chandra on neonates 216, 220.

Mice with models of lupus and kidney inflammation benefited:

In models of autoimmunity such as the (NZMxNZB) F1 model of lupus and the MRL/Mp-lpr/lpr model of glomerular nephritis, caloric restriction delayed the onset in disease symptoms and enhanced the lifespan of the mice 221, 222.

A previous study found that the immune response to infections or tissue damage may not be impaired. However, there will be limits to this due to malnutrition:

Thus, the available evidence suggests that caloric restriction induces a systemic inhibition of immune cell function. As infectious disease remains one of the major causes of death worldwide, caloric restriction may not be effective in enhancing lifespan in the real world 223 .

As discussed previously, plasma cells exhibit a dependence on glucose and glutamine for their optimal function, and limiting these nutrients therefore, as in caloric restriction, might have a deleterious effect on the longevity and persistence of these cells 23, 105.

Rapamycin-treated rodents live longer:

It is also noteworthy that treating mice with Rapamycin, the inhibitor of the mTOR complex, was shown to extend the lifespan of treated rodents, in a manner akin to CR 224 .

Given the central role mTOR plays in B cell activation, nutrient uptake, class switch recombination, and the overall transition from B cells to plasma cells, it is possible that the effects of caloric restriction may act through alterations of B cell-intrinsic mTOR signaling.

Timing is everything, and more research is needed, as rapamycin may promote SLPCs in the right circumstances:

The effects of mTOR signaling in B cell differentiation are stage-dependent, as treatment with rapamycin or through genetic deletion of Raptor resulted in reduced GCs, class switching, and promoted short-lived plasma cell formation 225 , 226 .

In already differentiated plasma cells, mTOR inhibition led to reduced antibody synthesis, but did not affect the longevity of plasma cells 225 .

The metabolic changes that specifically occur in plasma cells during caloric restriction still remain to be defined and may help provide mechanistic explanations for immune system dysfunction during caloric restriction.

5.2. Obesity Reciprocally, obesity and diabetes might provide an overabundance of nutrients, leading to different systemic changes in the immune response. While obesity predisposes to many diseases, it has also been shown to impair immune responsiveness, thus creating an obstacle in the treatment of infectious diseases.

They don’t tell you about the importance of serum vitamin D or a low BMI when they are pushing pointless flu jabs:

In the recent 2009 H1N1 Influenza A pandemic, 91% of the reported deaths in the state of California were of individuals who had a body-mass index (BMI) greater than 30, and almost 51% of hospitalized patients were categorized as obese to morbidly obese, indicating a strong correlation between obesity and poor responsiveness to the virus 227 .

Other reports also correlated higher BMI with poor antibody responses to the Hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine in adults and Tetanus Toxoid (TT) vaccination in children.

Obese children actually showed higher anti-influenza antibodies in their serum 4 weeks after vaccination as compared to vaccinated non-obese children 228 .

At 4 months, however, seroprotection and seroconversion rates against A/H1N1 and A/H3N2 were identical between both groups of children while obese children showed higher antibody titers against the B strain relative to the non-obese vaccinated children 228.

Obese individuals may demonstrate higher levels of antibodies after vaccination (seroconversion), but these also declined faster than in the non-obese:

Similar findings were recapitulated in obese North American adults, who showed higher seroprotection and seroconversion at a month post vaccination as compared to lean participants.

Problematically, though, a greater drop in anti-Influenza antibodies was observed among obese individuals at 12 months post vaccination compared to their non-obese counterparts 229.

T2DM in the obese cancels out this fringe benefit:

Further, individuals with type 2 diabetes showed similar antibody kinetics in response to the trivalent-inactivated influenza vaccine as compared to healthy individuals, suggesting that these antibody response kinetics are specific to obesity 230 .

Thus, obesity correlates with an elevated antibody response at early time points, but also correlates with transient anti-influenza antibody responses.

The authors put this down to obesity promoting SLPCs, hence the rapid antibody decline and increased mortality rates:

As the measurements in all these studies were serum enzyme-linked immunoassays, we speculate that obesity favors the formation of short-lived plasma cells which are responsible for the heightened antibody response, but by an unknown mechanism does not permit either the formation or establishment of the long-lived plasma cell compartment.

In the HPV vaccine Substacks, I discussed how vaccine-induced inflammation was linked to osteoporosis:

There are several possibilities as to how obesity could influence the formation of the long-lived plasma cell compartment. First, it is likely that obesity and its associated systemic inflammation may alter the composition of the bone marrow, thereby rendering it unsupportive to the establishment of the long-lived plasma cells.

Evidence for this possibility has come from experiments in murine models of obesity, including high-fat diet fed mice or leptin-leptin receptor deficient animals.

Bone marrow resident mesenchymal stem cells from mice on a high-fat diet as well as from mesenchymal stem cell-specific lepR fl/fl mice expressed gene signatures associated with adipogenesis, suggesting that obesity can induce an altered differentiation route for these multipotent cells 231 , 232 .

Diet-induced obesity also reduced the proliferative and self-renewing capacity of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, in turn gradually impeding B lymphopoiesis 233 – 235 . This gradual lymphopenia may help explain poor immune responses in aged individuals 227 , 229 , 230 .

Obesity might thus prevent normal stem cell differentiation pathways in the bone marrow and in turn limit the formation of cell types that provide plasma cells essential survival factors.

Consequently, plasma cells may be deprived of essential survival factors, thereby compromising durable immunity.

A second possibility for poor long-lived plasma cell formation is that the elevated levels of sugars and lipids due to obesity may influence plasma cell metabolism directly.

For example, excessive glucose can be shunted into sorbitol , which is associated with diabetes and cellular toxicities 236 .

Exercise is widely promoted as a conservative but effective intervention for obesity. Yet limited data suggest that exercise has minimal effects on B cells and plasma cell function in both mice and humans 237–239.

In contrast, in 2023, Koivula et al. found that short periods of exercise significantly increased immune cell levels in breast cancer patients:

The effect of acute exercise on circulating immune cells in newly diagnosed breast cancer patient Abstract The role of exercise in cancer prevention and control is increasingly recognized, and based on preclinical studies, it is hypothesized that mobilization of leukocytes plays an important role in the anti-tumor effect. Thus, we examined how 10-min acute exercise modulates immune cells in newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. Blood samples were taken at rest, immediately after exercise and 30 min after exercise and phenotypic characterization of major leukocyte subsets was done using 9-color flow cytometry. Total leukocyte count increased by 29%, CD8+ T cell count by 34%, CD19+ B cell count by 18%, CD56+CD16+ NK cell count by 130%, and CD14+CD16+ monocyte count by 51% immediately after acute exercise. Mobilization of CD45+, CD8+, CD19+, and CD56+CD16+ cells correlated positively with exercising systolic blood pressure, heart rate percentage of age predicted maximal heart rate, rate pressure product, and mean arterial pressure. Our findings indicate that a single bout of acute exercise of only 10 min can cause leukocytosis in breast cancer patients. Mobilization of leukocytes appear to be directly related to the intensity of exercise. It is possible that the positive effect of exercise on oncologic outcome might be partly due to immune cell mobilization as documented in the present study. More: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-33432-4

A 2025 study by Spiliopoulou et al. reported similar findings in patients with multiple myeloma. In other words, even short bursts of intense exercise may improve your prognosis:

Effects of Exercise Training on the Bone Marrow Immune Microenvironment and Minimal Residual Disease in Multiple Myeloma Patients Following First-Line Treatment ABSTRACT The purpose of the study was to investigate the effects of exercise training on the bone marrow immune microenvironment and on minimal residual disease of multiple myeloma patients who completed first-line induction treatment. Eight multiple myeloma patients underwent 5 months of exercise training along with standard medical treatment. Eight age- and sex-matched patients who received medical treatment only, served as controls. Before and after the intervention, white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets, as well as the percentages of neutrophils, lymphocytes, monocytes, eosinophils, and basophils, were measured in the peripheral blood. Abnormal plasma cells, normal plasma cells, B cells, T cells, NK/NKT cells, monocytes, neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils, mast cells, myeloid progenitors, erythroid progenitors, and erythroblasts were assessed in the bone marrow. Exercise training increased the percentage of blood monocytes (mean difference 3.5% ± 2.6%; p = 0.006), while no change was detected in the control group. In the bone marrow, the CD27+ T cell subset increased (mean difference 18.2% ± 21.9%; p = 0.043) and the ratio of CD27−/CD27+ T lymphocytes decreased (pre: 1.06 ± 0.59; post: 0.76 ± 0.47; p = 0.049) in the exercise group, but remained unaltered in the control group. In conclusion, the study provides evidence that 5 months of exercise training can induce an increase in the percentage of activated T lymphocytes, as shown by the higher expression of the costimulatory CD27 marker. It also suggests that exercise-induced changes in the bone marrow microenvironment may be beneficial in the control of clonal cell proliferation. More: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/sms.70020

From 2019, Kitada et al. suggested that limiting your red meat intake may be beneficial for longevity. This may be due to reduced protein intake and reduced consumption of specific amino acids, namely methionine and other branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs).

Given the high price of red meat, this shouldn’t be hard to do, but it’s important not to go too far and risk malnutrition, especially for the elderly:

The impact of dietary protein intake on longevity and metabolic health Abstract Lifespan and metabolic health are influenced by dietary nutrients. Recent studies show that a reduced protein intake or low-protein/high-carbohydrate diet plays a critical role in longevity/metabolic health. Additionally, specific amino acids (AAs), including methionine or branched-chain AAs (BCAAs), are associated with the regulation of lifespan/ageing and metabolism through multiple mechanisms. Therefore, methionine or BCAAs restriction may lead to the benefits on longevity/metabolic health. Moreover, epidemiological studies show that a high intake of animal protein, particularly red meat, which contains high levels of methionine and BCAAs, may be related to the promotion of age-related diseases. Therefore, a low animal protein diet, particularly a diet low in red meat, may provide health benefits. However, malnutrition, including sarcopenia/frailty due to inadequate protein intake, is harmful to longevity/metabolic health. Therefore, further study is necessary to elucidate the specific restriction levels of individual AAs that are most effective for longevity/metabolic health in humans. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6562018/

Weyh et al. (2020) discussed why it is important to remain physically active as we age.

In contrast to the previous study, they suggest increasing your intake of a particular amino acid—tryptophan—along with polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), antioxidants and probiotics, with a focus on the kynurenine pathway.

Whilst I agree with most of these recommendations, I’m not sure I would support taking more PUFAs, as we already have a surfeit of these through the adulteration of most commercially supplied meals with rapeseed, sunflower, and soy oils, etc.

Physical Activity and Diet Shape the Immune System during Aging Abstract With increasing age, the immune system undergoes a remodeling process, termed immunosenescence, which is accompanied by considerable shifts in leukocyte subpopulations and a decline in various immune cell functions. Clinically, immunosenescence is characterized by increased susceptibility to infections, a more frequent reactivation of latent viruses, decreased vaccine efficacy, and an increased prevalence of autoimmunity and cancer. Physiologically, the immune system has some adaptive strategies to cope with aging, while in some settings, maladaptive responses aggravate the speed of aging and morbidity. While a lack of physical activity, decreased muscle mass, and poor nutritional status facilitate immunosenescence and inflammaging, lifestyle factors such as exercise and dietary habits affect immune aging positively. This review will discuss the relevance and mechanisms of immunoprotection through physical activity and specific exercise interventions. In the second part, we will focus on the effect of dietary interventions through the supplementation of the essential amino acid tryptophan, n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, and probiotics (with a special focus on the kynurenine pathway). Figure 1. Immune changes in the innate and adaptive immune system during aging in inactive individuals and in response to a physically active lifestyle. Figure 2. Aging-associated increases in indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO). The process of aging involves proinflammatory pathways, in which the formation of Th1-type cytokine interferon-γ (IFN-γ) is of the utmost relevance. IFN-γ stimulates several enzymes, including indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase-1 (IDO), which degrades tryptophan into kynurenine, an integral defense mechanism in the cell-mediated immune response. In addition to its role in innate immunity, the kynurenine pathway also plays a role in the regulation of the immune response by slowing down T-cell proliferation. Some tryptophan catabolites have been shown to be involved in the feedback inhibition of T-cell activation via regulatory T-cells, and thus immunosuppression. A supply of certain nutrients and bioactive compounds (such as antioxidants, n -3 PUFAs, or probiotics) can suppress (“−”) IDO activity and slow down Th1-type immune activation cascades. On the other hand, physical exercise stimulates the (“+”) induction of IDO, which is associated with an accelerated tryptophan breakdown and an increased kynurenine/tryptophan ratio [76]. Kynurenine metabolites can affect the brain and several other organs in peripheral tissues, where they induce local and systemic adaptations (see the main text for a description) [67]. Therefore, it is likely that kynurenine and its metabolites may contribute to the mediation of the health benefits of exercise and nutritional supplements.

Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as just taking a few scoops of tryptophan in a shake each day:

The results of this study further indicated that the lower tryptophan levels in hip fracture patients could not be attributed to low dietary intake, which was well above the recommended dietary intake of 250–425 mg/d [83]: rather, immune activation and inflammation conditions may have played a role, as tryptophan levels were found to be associated with IDO activity and neopterin concentrations, as well as with the serum level of C-reactive proteins. These results were in accordance with earlier findings that reported that inflammation causes the upregulation of IDO activity and leads to increased tryptophan catabolism via the kynurenine pathway [68]. On the other hand, in inflammatory arthritis and related disorders, kynurenine protects against the development of disease, while the inhibition or deletion of IDO increases its severity [84]. Similarly, the results from a recent study in hemodialysis patients suggested that the low tryptophan values in this patient group could not be attributed to high IDO activity or an inflammatory state [85]. In addition, the authors also found no association between dietary tryptophan intake and plasma tryptophan, which was not associated with all-cause mortality, while plasma albumin seemed to be a more important determinant of survival due to dialysis. Because most individuals (even older individuals and patients) consume adequate amounts of tryptophan, the beneficial effects of a diet rich in tryptophan and antioxidants are unlikely to be related to the greater availability of tryptophan [86], as was previously thought (this was based only on in vitro data) [65].

Regarding PUFAs, there may be a beneficial association between intake and kynurenine levels:

A recent study in 12 young adults and 12 older adults provided metabolomic insight into the biological effects of n-3 PUFA supplementation (3.9 g/day over a four-month period) on protein metabolism and the kynurenine pathway [97]. The authors observed significant increases in hydroxyproline following supplementation in older adults, which was in line with previously reported significant increases in muscle protein synthesis following n-3 PUFA supplementation in the same individuals [98]. Furthermore, n-3 PUFA supplementation significantly reduced circulating kynurenine levels in healthy older adults who exhibited modest elevations in kynurenine (compared to younger adults).

Probiotics may also benefit your kynurenine/tryptophan ratio:

Recent findings have indicated reduced exercise-induced tryptophan degradation rates in subjects using probiotic supplements (1 × 1010 colony-forming units (CFUs) of multispecies probiotics, once per day for 12 weeks) [78]. This difference could have been due to the effect of probiotics on the microbiome composition in the gut, which may affect downstream immunoregulatory pathways [117]. Although this effect was not significant, daily probiotic intake was able to reduce URTI incidence. At the end of the study, the kynurenine/tryptophan ratio was significantly higher in individuals who developed infections compared to those who did not. The likely mechanisms of action for probiotics include direct interaction with gut microbiota, the stimulation of the mucosal immune system (both in the gut and at distant sites), and immune signaling between the different immune cells [118]. Although a daily dose of ~1010 CFUs (minimum of 106 CFUs) appears to be the consensus, there is still some debate about the optimal duration of supplementation and the potential benefits of selecting and mixing specific bacterial strains (with or without probiotics). It has been proven in mice that the long-term consumption of fermented milk containing probiotic bacteria exerts immunomodulatory effects to maintain intestinal homeostasis without secondary effects [119]. In the elderly, the administration of fermented milk containing Lactobacillus johnsonii La1 may contribute to suppressing infections by improving nutritional and immunological status [120,121,122].

You may even be able to fine-tune your immune response by adjusting the probiotic dose.

A high dose of probiotics was found to promote CD8+ cytotoxic T cells (“killer T cells”) and regulatory CD25+ T cells (Tregs), whereas a lower dose promoted CD4+ T helper cells and Tregs.

Tregs are useful for suppressing immune responses to prevent autoimmunity and to limit chronic inflammation, both of which are crucial for self-tolerance:

Interestingly, in one study, while a high probiotic dose (5 × 109 CFUs/day) resulted in significant increases in the percentages of activated T-suppressor (CD8+CD25+) and natural killer (CD56+ CD16+) cells, a low probiotic dose (5 × 108 CFUs/day) increased activated T-helper lymphocytes (CD4+CD25+), B-lymphocytes (CD19+), and antigen-presenting cells (HLA-DR+) [123]. Thus, depending on the dose, probiotics may have different immune-enhancing effects in elderly subjects that might result in a better clinical outcome. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7146449/

3.0 Parting shots

3.1 Trump’s derangement syndrome

Evidence from the man himself that this was never about nukes in the region (ahem).

He says the quiet part out loud:

The scamdemic failed to fully implement the “stone age” changes desired by his WEF cronies. This is all about forcing the Great Reset on us, especially through the enslavement of Central Bank Digital Currencies.

The correct answer is, of course, a big “FY”.

Breaking news

Whatever the reason, this joker just set multiple thermite charges across the global economy and lit the fuse.

Surely it’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment, boys.

Tweet of the day:

3.2 Wes is back, and he’s sending in the hit squads

At no point does he ask WHY so many hospitals are choked with sick people of all ages, despite a fortune being thrown at the NHS each year.

Expert teams to be sent to worst corridor care offenders in bid to end practice 11th April Teams of experts will be deployed to NHS trusts with the highest rates of corridor care in a bid to end the “unacceptable, undignified” practice, the Government has announced. The worst offending trusts will be given help to better understand data and improve patient flow as ministers aim to eradicate corridor care by the end of Parliament. It comes as the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) revealed the locations of 40 new and expanded same-day emergency care and urgent care centres, which will allow patients to be treated faster and ease pressure on A&Es. NHS England published its definition of corridor care in March. Patients spending 45 minutes or more in clinically inappropriate areas of emergency departments or wards, such as hallways or waiting rooms are considered to have experienced corridor care. Trusts have started collecting data on the practice, which will be published for the first time in May. … “We’re sending in specialist teams of experts to identify the causes in some of the worst offending trusts and swiftly rectify the problems they find. “That, plus new and expanded, urgent care centres will mean patients are treated more quickly and in the right place, while easing pressure on busy A&Es to care for the most serious cases.” … The hospital’s emergency department has introduced a new assessment process which has cut waiting times by 37 minutes. He told the Press Association: “It’s not plain sailing, we’ve seen record levels of demand in recent months, so it’s not easy for the team here, but if they can do it here, we can do it everywhere. “For me, the most important thing is ending this culture where trolleys on corridors was normalised.” More: https://www.ludlowadvertiser.co.uk/news/national/26013823.expert-teams-sent-worst-corridor-care-offenders-bid-end-practice/

They are doing their best to keep you outside the system in the first place.

Presumably, they hope you will die quietly at home:

NHS patients face longer waiting times as controversial overhaul to ‘add another layer of red tape’ New guidelines to ration GP referrals have added another layer of red tape and will increase waiting times, experts have warned. A controversial overhaul of how patients are referred to hospital specialists is sparking fury among frontline doctors, with critics warning it could leave millions waiting longer for care - or giving up altogether. Over the past year, family doctors have been paid £20 extra for every case where they seek “advice and guidance” from a consultant rather than referring a patient to hospital. But from April 1st, the scheme will become mandatory in the NHS. The system, known as A@G or ANG, requires GPs and physician associates to seek input from a consultant via an encrypted email-style platform before many non-urgent referrals can go ahead. Health chiefs say the move will cut unnecessary hospital visits and improve efficiency. But critics say it risks restricting access to specialist care. Kate Bramall, British Medical Association’s GP leader has warned the new system could erode patient care, creating a ‘doom loom’ where GP’s lose the right to refer and patients do not receive the care they need. She said the risks of the scheme were “a huge concern for every single GP I meet and speak to. It should be a huge concern for every patient too.” She has also described the policy as “awful for patients” and “politically driven”, warning that clinical decisions could be influenced remotely by doctors who have not seen the patient. Luke Evans, shadow health minister, said: “My biggest concern is about this single point of access, with a target to bounce back one in four referrals - that is bad for clinicians and it is really bad for patients. “It is hard not to see this as a way of Wes Streeting simply controlling access to hospitals and massaging waiting lists. “We don’t even know if the planned one in four patients bounced back to the GP are recorded. Is Labour planning on effectively rationing secondary care - it seems like it.” Frontline doctors say the reality on the ground is already strained. One senior NHS advisor and consultant warned the new system is already creating delays, confusion and barriers to care. He said: “If a GP or physician associate wanted to refer a patient now will have to send a question to a consultant through an encrypted email system called ANG asking whether they should be referred.” And he warned: “Referrals are less likely to be accepted under this system. Barriers are being put up everywhere which will hide the true waiting list data,” the advisor said. He added: “There is no compatible national email system between hospitals and GP surgeries and the two systems are not connected. This email conversation will just add another very difficult layer to patients getting seen.” The expert warned that what was once a straightforward referral is now being turned into a bureaucratic hurdle. “It blocks a GP’s ability to refer a patient for non-cancer cases and turns what was a referral into a question summarising why a patient might need to see someone,” he said. He said that for patients, the consequences could be serious - particularly for the elderly or those with complex conditions who rely on face-to-face assessments. “It means it will be much harder for patients to be examined or seen for decisions about treatment to be made, which is vital to good care.” Under the system, GPs must wait for a consultant response before a referral is accepted - and crucially, the exchange is limited. “The conversation is hidden and only response is allowed, so it is not a conversation and it is not stored in the same way,” he said. “It is a totally daft system and nearly impossible to navigate.” Critics say the policy risks shifting pressure away from hospitals and onto already overstretched GP services. “It just bats back the workload to overstretched GPs further,” the source added. “And very often scans are needed - and it will delay these.” More: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/other/nhs-patients-face-longer-waiting-times-as-controversial-overhaul-to-add-another-layer-of-red-tape/ar-AA1ZJ6yG

3.3 Shocker: AI was asked whether it still trusts doctors and nurses, and it does

During the scamdemic, DeathVax developers used synthetic data to demonstrate that their products were “safe n’ effective”.

They are now doing the same with public opinion.

No Real People Were Polled: AI Is Now Fabricating What “The Public Thinks” The other day Axios ran a piece that cited "findings" that a majority of people trusted their doctors and nurses. Turns out, those "findings" were completely fabricated by a company called Aaru - using AI (causing Axios to issue an editor's note and 'clarification'). Aaru uses something they call "silicon sampling," where large language models (the AI) can emulate humans at a fraction of the cost and time required for traditional polling, the NY Times reports. Silicon sampling isn’t polling. It is the outright fabrication of public opinion by machines - and major news outlets and research firms are now publishing those fabrications as legitimate findings. This is not an isolated slip. The technology is being embraced by some of the biggest names in media, polling, and corporate research. Gallup has partnered with the startup Simile to create thousands of AI-generated “digital twins” that stand in for real people. Ipsos is working with Stanford to pioneer synthetic data for public opinion studies. CVS, whose venture arm invested in Simile, is already using these fabricated insights to shape customer strategy. And outlets like Axios are treating the output as news. The entire point of polling has always been authenticity - capturing what actual humans actually think (after oversampling your preferred party to make it look like as if people like Hillary Clinton). … Walter Lippmann warned a century ago that democracy depends on an accurate picture of the public will. More: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/no-real-people-were-polled-ai-now-fabricating-what-public-thinks

4.0 Concluding remarks

What we can learn from these studies is that a healthy lifestyle, including fasting, regular physical activity, and sufficient sleep, is one of the best ways to support your LLPCs.

A nutritious, balanced, low-protein anti-inflammatory diet, complete with probiotics, further helps to tune the immune system, providing lasting protection against pathogens, cancers, and autoimmune diseases.

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6.0 References