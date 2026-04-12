DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

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Susan McIntyre's avatar
Susan McIntyre
Apr 12

What does Donald “bashing” have to do with this article I have to ask?

Some people clearly just can’t help themselves.

I for one am more than happy with what Donald is doing and wish we had a few more of him spread across the world.

Read and learn your history and understand what is happening to Western Civilisation AND be very careful of what you wish for.

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