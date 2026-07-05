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Any extracts used in the following article are for non-commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

“ Sunset view in summer by the Latvian sea” By Janis . License Type Education License

Contents

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Discussion

3.0 Parting shots

4.0 Conclusions

5.0 Disclaimer

6.0 References

1.0 Introduction

Part 1 introduced the Cannabaceae family, discussed the huge global market for CBD, and noted that the conflicted FDA is out of step with the beneficial indications reported in thousands of research papers and personal anecdotes.

A broad-spectrum therapeutic, it discussed CBD’s pharmacokinetics and pain-relief mechanisms, as well as its antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, anticancer mechanisms, and its important role in treating demyelinating diseases.

It also covered COX-2 inhibition, anti-ageing properties, how CBD can target osteoarthritis pain without the side effects of NSAIDs or corticosteroids, its role in preventing and treating kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, wound healing, and the entourage effect.

Part 2 focuses on practical considerations. We know from the extensive research since 1963—over 7000 papers in the last ten years alone—that the risk-benefit ratio strongly supports CBD as a therapeutic for preventing and treating many diseases. But what is the best way to do this? In other words, how can its bioavailability be improved in the most cost-effective way?

2.0 Discussion

Emphasis is mine in bold, and some passages are lightly reformatted for legibility.

2.1 Neuroplasticity

But first, a shout-out to Greg Eldefonso for his comment from Part 1:

“Spatial memory is increased with CBG by increasing Neuroplasticity.”

Neuroplasticity is the brain’s capacity to continue growing and evolving in response to life experiences. Plasticity is the capacity to be shaped, molded, or altered; neuroplasticity, then, is the ability for the brain to adapt or change over time, by creating new neurons and building new networks. Historically, scientists believed that the brain stopped growing after childhood. But current research shows that the brain is able to continue growing and changing throughout the lifespan, refining its architecture or shifting functions to different regions of the brain. The importance of neuroplasticity can’t be overstated: It means that it is possible to change dysfunctional patterns of thinking and behaving and to develop new mindsets, new memories, new skills, and new abilities https://www.psychologytoday.com/gb/basics/neuroplasticity

Therapeutics that promote neuroplasticity—including some psychedelics—are also beneficial for treating and preventing strokes, major depression, PTSD, addiction, and Alzheimer's disease.

I’ve reviewed some of the literature and highlight a representative paper.

In 2016, Mori et al. used a BCCAO mouse model to compare the effects of CBD with the untreated controls. They found that CBD helped to alleviate the damage and promoted recovery.

Bilateral common carotid artery occlusion (BCCAO, or 2VO) in mice is a widely used surgical model for studying cerebral hypoperfusion, vascular cognitive impairment (VCID), and global cerebral ischemia.

Cannabidiol reduces neuroinflammation and promotes neuroplasticity and functional recovery after brain ischemia Abstract This study investigated the effects of cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychotomimetic phytochemical present in Cannabis sativa, on the cognitive and emotional impairments induced by bilateral common carotid artery occlusion (BCCAO) in mice. Using a multi-tiered behavioral testing battery during 21days, we found that BCCAO mice exhibited long-lasting functional deficits reflected by increase in anxiety-like behavior (day 9), memory impairments (days 12-18) and despair-like behavior (day 21). Short-term CBD 10mg/kg treatment prevented the cognitive and emotional impairments, attenuated hippocampal neurodegeneration and white matter (WM) injury, and reduced glial response that were induced by BCCAO. In addition, ischemic mice treated with CBD exhibited an increase in the hippocampal brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) protein levels. CBD also stimulated neurogenesis and promoted dendritic restructuring in the hippocampus of BCCAO animals. Collectively, the present results demonstrate that short-term CBD treatment results in global functional recovery in ischemic mice and impacts multiple and distinct targets involved in the pathophysiology of brain ischemic injury.

… Brain ischemia can result from stroke or cardiac arrest and is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide, presenting a significant global burden to patients, their relatives, and entire economies (Flynn et al. , 2008, Kim and Johnston, 2011). Patients who survive an ischemic brain insult are particularly vulnerable to the development of cognitive impairment, depression, and anxiety disorders (Geri et al. , 2014, Moulaert et al. , 2010). Different experimental models have been used to induce neuronal damage and behavioral impairments that recapitulate conditions of brain ischemia (Hall and Traystman, 2009). These models have allowed investigations of the pathophysiology of brain ischemia and the identification of potential targets for neuroprotective compounds.

Figure 2. Effects of 10 mg/kg CBD on motor, cognitive, and emotional behavior in BCCAO mice. (a) Motor activity was evaluated in the open field (OF) by measuring the distance traveled. (b) Anxiety-like behavior was evaluated in the elevated zero maze (EZM) by measuring the time spent in the open quadrants and number of crossings between quadrants. (c) Cognitive performance was evaluated in the Y-maze by measuring the time spent in the novel arm. (d) Hippocampus-dependent memory was analyzed in the object location test (OLT) using the D2 exploration index (D2 =[exploration time novel location – exploration time familiar location] / [exploration time novel location + exploration time familiar location]) at 1, 4, and 24 h intervals. (e) The latency and immobility time were recorded in the forced swim test (FST). The bars represent the mean ± SEM in the different groups (n = 12-13/group). *p < 0.05, **p <0.01, ***p < 0.001 (one-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s test); ##p < 0.01, ###p <0.001, compared with zero (i.e., chance level or no memory in the OLT; one-sample t-test).

Interpretation:

The white bar represents non-BCCAO + vehicle control.

The black bar represents BCCAO-treated mice, without the benefits of CBD.

The green bar shows the effects of CBD.

a: Motor activity. Higher is better. CBD: Beneficial.

b: Anxiety-like behaviour . Higher time spent in an open quadrant, with more crossings, is better. CBD: Beneficial.

c: Cognitive performance. Higher is better. CBD: Beneficial.

d: A memory test. Higher is better. CBD: Beneficial.

e: (L) Latency time to immobility . Higher is better. CBD: Statistically insignificant difference.

e: (R) Immobility time. Lower is better. CBD: Beneficial.

5. Conclusion The success of a future neuroprotective agent in brain ischemia may depend on targeting multiple mechanisms to elicit global functional recovery. The present study found that short-term CBD treatment promoted sustained neuroprotective effects in mice that were subjected to the BCCAO model of brain ischemia. The benefits of CBD may be related to the prevention of hippocampal neuronal loss, WM protection, a decrease in neuroinflammation, and an increase in hippocampal plasticity, reflected by increases in neurogenesis, MAP-2 immunoreactivity, and BDNF protein levels. The fact that short-term CBD treatment has protective effects that are apparent 21 days after BCCAO implies a promising therapeutic action of this compound against the long-term consequences of BCCAO. More: https://annas-archive.gl/scidb/10.1016/j.pnpbp.2016.11.005/?viewer=1

If you haven’t read Part 1 yet, it walks you through many other papers like this to present the biochemical background and therapeutic properties of CBD.

2.2 Decarbing

In my ignorance, during the first year of taking hemp teas, I was probably ingesting very little CBD in a bioavailable form, as I never decarbed it.

What is decarboxylation?

Cannabinoids produced by the plant appear at first in their acid forms. Acidic cannabinoids, or “raw” cannabinoids, exist as cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) for CBD and tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA) for THC.

Decarbing simply removes a carboxyl group (-COOH) and releases it as carbon dioxide.

Note: If you buy CBD as commercial drops or capsules, then it has already been done for you. Similarly, if you are going to smoke it, the heat generated by combustion or vaporisation automatically and instantly decarbs it before inhalation.

You don’t have to decarb your hemp to get beneficial effects due to the entourage effect, and CBDA is, itself, a biologically active therapeutic:

“… the acidic precursor of CBD (cannabidiolic acid, CBDA) is able to inhibit the migration of breast cancer cells and to downregulate the proto-oncogene c-fos and the cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) highlights the possibility that CBDA might act on a common pathway of inflammation and cancer mechanisms, which might be responsible for its anticancer activity.”

Cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) is the foundational precursor of all other major cannabinoids in hemp.

“According to the reviewed data, acidic cannabinoids exhibit unique biological activities that distinguish them from their neutral counterparts. These include neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, and anti-proliferative actions, which are mediated by molecular targets such as serotonin 5-HT1A receptors, cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2), transient receptor potential (TRP) channels, and peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-γ (PPARγ).

Acidic cannabinoids are more appealing for therapeutic usage in children and the elderly, considering that they are not intoxicating like THC; however, this distinction applies primarily to non‑heated consumption.

While most research has focused on neutral cannabinoids such as THC and CBD, increasing attention is being given to their non-psychoactive acidic precursors—tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), cannabidiolic acid (CBDA), and cannabigerolic acid (CBGA).

These compounds, synthesized from CBGA via THCA synthase and CBDA synthase, display unique pharmacological actions, including cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) inhibition, peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARγ) activation, transient receptor potential (TRP) channel modulation, and serotonin 5-HT1A receptor activity (Li et al. 2024; Russo 2011).

Preclinical studies suggest that CBDA and THCA possess anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, neuroprotective, anti-nausea, and anti-cancer properties without the intoxicating effects of THC, making them promising candidates for long-term therapy in both pediatric and geriatric populations.”

How to decarb

Lower temperatures can lead to baking times of many hours, whereas higher temperatures should be avoided because the active compounds degrade into cannabinol (CBN), which lacks potency, and you will also lose fragile terpenes through evaporation, thereby compromising the entourage effect.

The optimum temperature is a tradeoff between recovery rates and baking time.

The number to remember for both CBDA and THCA is 110°C / 230°F, with an upper boundary of 120°C / 250°F.

At the lower bound, most of your THCA should be converted to THC in about 30-45 minutes. CBDA needs longer, 45-90 minutes, and this has been demonstrated experimentally.

In 2016, Wang et al. used advanced analytical techniques to study decarb rates for THCA, CBDA, and CBGA at different temperatures:

Decarboxylation Study of Acidic Cannabinoids: A Novel Approach Using Ultra-High-Performance Supercritical Fluid Chromatography/Photodiode Array-Mass Spectrometry Abstract Introduction: Decarboxylation is an important step for efficient production of the major active components in cannabis, for example, Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9-THC), cannabidiol (CBD), and cannabigerol (CBG). These cannabinoids do not occur in significant concentrations in cannabis but can be formed by decarboxylation of their corresponding acids, the predominant cannabinoids in the plant. Study of the kinetics of decarboxylation is of importance for phytocannabinoid isolation and dosage formulation for medical use. Efficient analytical methods are essential for simultaneous detection of both neutral and acidic cannabinoids. Methods: C. sativa extracts were used for the studies. Decarboxylation conditions were examined at 80°C, 95°C, 110°C, 130°C, and 145°C for different times up to 60 min in a vacuum oven. An ultra-high performance supercritical fluid chromatography/photodiode array-mass spectrometry (UHPSFC/PDA-MS) method was used for the analysis of acidic and neutral cannabinoids before and after decarboxylation. Results: Decarboxylation at different temperatures displayed an exponential relationship between concentration and time indicating a first-order or pseudo-first-order reaction. The rate constants for Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinolic acid-A (THCA-A) were twice those of the cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) and cannabigerolic acid (CBGA). Decarboxylation of THCA-A was forthright with no side reactions or by-products. Decarboxylation of CBDA and CBGA was not as straightforward due to the unexplained loss of reactants or products.

Δ 9 -Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid A Figure 3 shows the results of the decarboxylation reactions for THCA-A→Δ9-THC. At temperatures lower than 100°C, the reaction did not reach completion within 60 min. At higher temperatures, the concentration of THCA-A approached zero in 30, 9, and 6 min at 110°C, 130°C, and 145°C, respectively. FIG. 3 Concentration (mM) of (A) THCA-A and (B) Δ9-THC as a function of time and temperature.

110° is the sweet spot for THC.

CBN remains at baseline, and after about 30 minutes, conversion from THCA to THC is almost complete:

FIG. 4. Experimental results for THCA-A, Δ9-THC and CBN at 110°C.

You will recover 7% less CBD from your hemp at 130°C vs 110°C. Recovery rates from pure CBDA are higher than from CBDA in an extract.

THC recovery is relatively efficient at 110°C:

Cannabidiolic acid The experimental results for the decarboxylation of CBDA are shown in Figures 5 and 6. In this case, the mass balance is not as clear as the THCA-A data. In both 110°C and 130°C, the sum of the molar concentration of CBDA and CBD diminished as the time and temperature of the experiments increase. This indicates more complex chemistry than the stoichiometric conversion of CBDA→CBD. It might also be an indication of compound evaporation under vacuum condition or unidentified products produced at the higher temperature.

CBDA decarboxylation is very slow at 80 - 90 °C, but at 110 °C most of the conversion is complete by the 50-minute mark:

FIG. 5. Concentration (mM) of (A) CBDA and (B) CBD as a function of time and temperature. FIG. 6. Experimental results for the decarboxylation of (A) CBDA in extracts at 110°C; (B) pure CBDA reference standard at 110°C; (C) CBDA in extracts at 130°C. Cannabigerolic acid Similar results were obtained for the decarboxylation of CBGA, as shown in Figure 7 and Table 1. In this case, the results are difficult to interpret because of the low concentrations (<0.1 mM) compared to THCA-A and CBD (<1 mM). Despite the low concentrations, the results are very similar to those of CBDA (Figs. 5 and 6). FIG. 7. Experimental results for CBG and CBGA at 110°C.

Conclusions … The rate constants for the decarboxylation of THCA-A were higher than those of the other two acids, CBDA and CBGA. The decarboxylation reaction for THCA-A was essentially stoichiometric with no side reactions. In particular, no CBN (a common oxidation by-product) was observed under the experimental conditions. The decarboxylation reactions for CBDA and CBGA were more complex with undetermined side reactions accounting for a loss of 18% (CBDA) to 53% (CBGA) for the extracts. Further study is necessary and will be conducted to provide better understanding of these two acids. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5549281/

Let’s get baking!

Variety selection

I purchased 3 x 30g sachets of a Latvian variety with an average of 5% CBD, “Finola”. The supplier marketed these as Finola “tops”. As the name implies, this is dried vegetative material hand-picked from the top of the plant: the “main cola” or “terminal bud”. Tops should include less stem material in the dried product than other grades.

Inflorescences (Flowers/Buds). These are the richest source, and in this variety, CBD content typically ranges from 3-8%.

Sugar leaves. Small, resin-coated leaves surrounding the flowers, a very rich source.

Fan leaves. Used for photosynthesis, these do not contain notable amounts of cannabinoids.

Stalks and stems. These contain minimal amounts of cannabinoids.

Seeds. Again, these contain minimal amounts of CBD. As Finola is mainly grown for seeds and hempseed oil, this is exactly what the industry needs. Hempseed oil is mainly used in cosmetics, as a dietary supplement, and for eco-friendly paints, varnishes, and biofuels.

Your online supplier may stock high-CBD varieties, but the price for these often rises disproportionally. For example, Cherry Wine (up to 20%-25% CBD), Solomatic CBD (up to 21% CBD), and BaOX (15% CBD, or more).

A popular UK online supplier of CBD flower buds stocks many varieties in the 15-20% CBD range, but you will pay £4.99/g for these, unless buying in quantity.

I recommend calculating the cost per mg of CBD.

Worked examples

Rochanna, £4.99/g for 18% bud:

1g = 1000mg = 1000 x 0.18 (18%) = 180mg of CBD per gram.

1g costs £4.99 = 499/180 = 2.78p per mg of CBD.

In contrast, most of the cheaper, unnamed varieties typically yield 1-3% CBD.

My Finola tops cost £6.99 for 30g = £0.23/g for 5% bud.

1g = 1000 x 0.05 = 50mg of CBD per gram.

1g costs £0.23 = 23 / 50 = 0.46p per mg of CBD.

Finola tops are a quarter of Rochana's strength but 6 times less expensive.

I also compared capsules to oil-based CBD drops. These lack the entourage effect from taking a full-spectrum product, but drops can be quite competitive.

The price for commercially refined CBD, however, is net of recovery losses. In other words, you need to add 20-30% to the cost per mg of hemp-sourced CBD to allow for the “angel’s share” during the decarb process.

Capsules:

£12.99 for 30 x 10mg capsules.

Total CBD = 30 x 10 = 300mg

1299 / 300 = 4.33p per mg of CBD.

Oil:

£4.99 for 10ml of CBD 2.8% oil.

Total CBD = 275mg (from the product spec)

499 / 275 = 1.82p per mg of CBD.

Other forms are available to suit your needs: as UK-legal hash, gummies, vapes or extracts.

All must legally contain less than 0.2-0.3% THC, depending on your region.

Other varieties are available

Preheat. I recommend using an infrared thermometer to take regular check readings. My fan oven cycles between 100-120°C (212 to 248°F), at the lower end of the dial. It’s not lab equipment and is better suited to cooking the family roast. Line an oven tray with foil. Spread your tops out evenly. I recommend using the middle-lower shelves, especially if a radiant heating element is at the top of the oven. Leave for 50-90 minutes (for CBDA). Try to stay closer to the 60-minute mark unless it's running cooler than 110°C to minimise terpene loss. You can mix the contents during this time to even out the process. Once decarboxylation is complete, your hemp should turn a golden hue. Any darker than this, though, and you may have overcooked! Let it cool for a few minutes before further handling. You can use your IR therm for a final check.

Note the subtle colour change:

I covered mine with foil to limit evaporative losses, but this makes it harder to get accurate temperature readings and, if it’s a fan oven, it can start to take off unless it’s well wrapped.

BTW, it does make your kitchen smell funky.

Direct oil infusion: The pressure cooker technique

Examples only. Not an endorsement. https://www.foodandwine.com/lifestyle/kitchen/best-pressure-cookers

Another method, which I haven’t tried yet, uses a pressure cooker. Please comment below if you use this for your decarbing.

The temperature at which most domestic pressure cookers operate is ideal for our needs: an accurately maintained 110°C.

A drawback is that these generate lots of steam, and water is an enemy of stored CBD, so we need a different workflow.

From reading the forums, it’s ideal for creating CBD-infused butter “cannabutter”.

Timings remain the same: 45-60 minutes at 110°C / 230°F

Half-fill a mason jar with small pieces of hemp, no larger than a grain of rice. Add the carrier oil: melted butter, coconut, or olive oil. Use just enough to cover the material. Close the lid until it’s finger-tight, so that it can vent pressure safely as it warms up. You can place the jar on a trivet in the pressure cooker. Add a few inches of water, seal the lid, and cook on high pressure for 45 - 60 minutes. Filter out loose plant material from the oil. Let it cool enough to be decanted safely.

There is even a wikiHow guide, and they recommend a second stage at a “low setting” (88-93°C / 190-200°F) in a slow cooker for another 4-6 hours, to allow the decarbed cannabinoids and terpenes to fully infuse into the carrier oil:

Their site also walks you through the oven decarb process.

How to take cannabutter

You can create edibles with cannabutter, substituting it for regular butter in a recipe.

Because edibles are digested rather than inhaled, the effects of cannabinoids can take much longer to become noticeable. With THC this is often cited as 45 - 90 minutes, with the effects lasting as long as 8 hours.

Popular edibles include:

Fudgy brownies.

Chocolate chip cookies.

Rice krispie squares.

Popcorn.

Macaroni cheese.

Garlic mashed potatoes.

Baked fish.

You are advised to start with a low dose (e.g. 5mg) and to wait 90-120 minutes to see how you react before considering increasing the dose.

Side effects of edible cannabis may include:

Dry mouth.

Sleepiness.

Paranoia.

Impaired motor control.

Altered senses.

Make sure that they are securely locked away too, as they can resemble candy, cookies, or other edibles.

For further reading, the FOOD52 site offers useful advice and recipes, including dosing and serving-size calculations. You can substitute CBD for THC in the calcs:

It takes a little bit of math to figure out the exact dosing/serving size you should start with, but it’s important to do it, no matter what type of edible you’re making. Here’s an example: 1 gram of weed that is 15 percent THCA will have 150 milligrams of THCA.

I recommend a starting dose of 2.5 to 5 milligrams THC.

1 gram of weed in 2 dozen cookies breaks down like this: 150 milligrams THC in the total batch divided by 24 cookies = 6.25 milligrams of THC per cookie.

Start with ½ of a cookie, wait 1 to 2 hours to feel the effects, then decide if you want to try a bit more (I’d recommend adding no more than ¼ of the cookie at a time). Keep in mind that 100 percent conversion to THC is impossible, since there is always loss during the decarboxylation, infusion, and cooking processes. Just remember to plan ahead and have some non-infused snacks to munch on once you’ve enjoyed your edible—and don’t forget to set a timer to know how long it’s been since you took it. More: https://food52.com/story/25230-how-to-make-cannabutter

Their linked recipe for Double Chocolate Weed Brownies recommends baking at 177°C (350°F) for 25 minutes, but won’t this evaporate and degrade all the terpenes and cannabinoids?

By all means use a cooking thermometer, but there is no need to be too concerned, as long as the internal temperature does not exceed about 100°C (212°F):

Temperature to Bake Cannabis Edibles Almost all of my cannabis cookie recipes call to bake them at 325-350°F, and at first, I questioned myself, too. Are these temperatures too hot? Will they burn off the THC? Will it ruin my final product? But then Chef Phil explained to me why it is OK to bake cookies at this temperature without worrying about ruining them. The oven temperature is set to 350°F (177°C), but this doesn’t mean the food temperature gets that high. Think about it like this, when you bake fish, like my cannabis-baked fish. The instructions say to preheat the oven to 400°F (204°C) and put the baking dish inside to cook for 12-15 minutes. You will know it is done when the fish reaches an internal temperature of 145°F (63°C). Cannabis cookies are the same. You place them in the oven at any temperature called for in the recipe and let them cook until they are done, approximately 165°F (75°C). When baking, you do not need to worry about ruining the THC because the item should never reach the degradation temperature of 340°F (171°C). Note: this explanation does not account for the low temperatures required to preserve different compounds, like terpenes, which may degrade at lower temperatures.

Don’t try to take shortcuts when decarbing:

Cooking Methods to Avoid Now that we know it is safe to bake our edibles at temperatures 300°F(149°C) or more, it’s time to mention what is not safe for homemade edibles. Here are a few cooking methods to avoid when working with cannabutter or different types of cannabis oil. Remember, this is after the decarboxylation and infusion process has already taken place. Avoid Burning If you accidentally overcook or burn your cannabis edibles at high temperatures, there is then a possibility you may destroy some valuable compounds. The best way to prevent overcooking or overbaking is to set a timer you will notice, whether it be on your oven or your phone, so you don’t forget about your baked goods. Avoid Frying We’ve all seen the classic cannabis fan leaf going into the deep fryer, and that is OK because those leaves don’t contain very many trichomes. However, that doesn’t mean frying your other edibles is a good idea. Whether you want to fry something in cannabis-infused oil or an infused edible in regular oil, the temperatures are just too hot. Hot oil can get up to between 350-375°F, making it possible to destroy the THC, so avoid this cooking method. Avoid the Microwave As tempting as it may be to thaw that cannabutter or coconut oil in the microwave, do not do it. Microwaves can get very hot, upwards of 500°F, and are often unpredictable and unregulated when heating foods. The variability and potential for such a high temperature make microwaving cannabis a no-no. Whether you’re trying to decarb in a microwave or thaw out some cookie dough, resist the urge, be patient, and do it the right way. Learn more about why you need to avoid the microwave here. Avoid Grilling Making healthy and sugar-free cannabis recipes is becoming popular, and grilling is a great way to prepare healthy foods like veggies. Grills have so much temperature variability, so this will depend on your level of cooking, expertise, and how much you trust yourself. Cooking at lower temperatures may be OK, but you risk ruining the THC if your grill gets too hot. One suggestion when making cannabis-infused grilled foods is to wait until after cooking to add your infused option. For example, I add the infused pesto to these veggie skewers after they come off the grill. More: https://emilykylenutrition.com/temperature-to-bake-edibles/

2.3 How to store your CBD

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published TL;DR: Unless you’re only storing it for a few weeks, keep it in the fridge or freezer. Make sure it’s in an airtight and lightproof container, and bring it back to room temperature before use to prevent condensation.

Cannabidiol is rapidly degraded in storage by many environmental factors:

Heat.

Light.

Oxidation.

Water.

The ideal % RH should be between 50% and 65%.

Above 65% RH, and you can create a breeding ground for mould and mildew.

Below 50% RH, and you risk drying out and degrading your cannabinoid-rich trichomes.

But you need to avoid condensation at all costs.

Heat is one of the greatest threats

At room temperature, 95% of your CBD can be degraded in as little as 4 months.

At 37°C, you can lose 10% per day, especially if it’s exposed to light.

Move it to the fridge, and it should be good for at least a year.

In a freezer under the right conditions, CBD has an indefinite shelf life (1-4+ years), but avoid freezing edibles or topicals, as it may alter their texture.

Under oxidising conditions, 95% of it may be lost within a couple of days.

From 2020, by Fraguas-Sánchez et al.:

Stability characteristics of cannabidiol for the design of pharmacological, biochemical and pharmaceutical studies Abstract Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the most promising cannabinoids in therapeutics. Nevertheless, the reported stability testing has been carried out with plant extracts and not with CBD as a drug substance. The aim of this work was to evaluate the stability of CBD in solution. A High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) analytical method, with CBD in ethanol, was previously validated for these stability studies. The resulting method was linear and proportional in a range of concentrations from 1 to 150 µg CBD/mL, as well as precise. It was also considered suitable to quantify CBD in aqueous medium as reported in accuracy studies. The stability of CBD was influenced by multiple factors. Temperature was one of the most critical parameters, with an activation energy of 92.19KJ/mol. At room temperature, CBD was highly unstable (t 95 = 117.13 days). However, at 5 °C it was stable for at least 12 months. CBD was also sensitive to oxidation, with a short t 95 of 1.77 days in oxidizing environments, as well as to light. The photolytic reaction seems to be oxidative. The solvent influences CBD stability, and the latter is more stable in ethanol than in aqueous medium. In fact, in simulated physiological conditions (pH 7.4 and 37 °C) 10% of CBD was degraded within 24 h. These studies indicate that CBD is highly unstable, and this should be taken into account in the development of in vitro and in vivo studies of CBD activity and in the pharmaceutical development of dosage forms. Keywords: Cannabidiol; Degradation; HPLC; Oxidation; Shelf-life; Stability.

… Δ9-THC has been shown to be thermolabile [8], sensitive to oxidation [9], unstable in acid solutions [10] and photolabile [11]. In respect of CBD, it has been reported that, while methanolic extracts stored at 5ºC showed a high stability [12], aqueous preparations were highly unstable after 7 days of storage even at 5ºC, with a CBD loss of around 60%. Oil preparations stored in the same conditions were also unstable, although a lower CBD degradation was detected [13]. Nevertheless, a more recent study demonstrated that cannabis oil preparations showed a high thermal stability with a slight (although significant) loss of CBD content of around 12% after one year of storage in darkness at 4ºC [14]

… 3.4. Photo-stability studies While CBD solutions stored in darkness remained stable during the whole experiment, samples exposed to light showed CBD degradation. It was significantly more intensive at 25ºC compared to 5ºC, with a loss of 25 and 18% of the drug, respectively (Figure 5A). No correlation between CBD concentration and storage time higher than 25% was found in samples stored in darkness, while in samples irradiated, correlation was higher than 87% ( Figure 5D). . As shown in Figure 5B, no CBD degradation was found in nitrogen flushed light exposed samples within the 72 hours of the study and, as a consequence, no statistically significant correlation was found between CBD concentration and exposure time.

… The reported results showed that CBD stability is influenced by multiple factors, such as temperature, light and oxygen. Temperature is one of the most important factors, since CBD degradation was detected in the study carried out on this drug in ethanol solution stored at 25, 40, 50, 60 and 70ºC. The higher the storage temperature, the higher the degradation rate constant (K), except at 70ºC, probably due to a change in the degradation pathway. … The high instability of the solutions of CBD at room temperature (25ºC) requires its storage in a refrigerator. Since in the stability study at 5ºC no significant degradation was detected after 12 months of storage (the correlation between the variables CBD concentration vs. storage time was not statistically significant), the shelf life (t95) of CBD solutions stored in a refrigerator was estimated from the Arrhenius equation, obtaining a value of 4.8 years, which allows the storage of solutions of CBD in ethanol in these conditions.

Because CBD is highly lipophilic, it shouldn’t be stored in solvents that contain water. Most alcoholic tinctures (which I use for Artemisia) also contain water. Although they are more stable than water alone, you still need to be cautious and use the highest percentage ethanol available.

… Our study also showed that CBD is more unstable in aqueous solvents than in ethanol, with a t95 value of 7 days at 25ºC when water with 0.5% Tween 80 was used as a solvent. This instability was partly due to the presence of dissolved oxygen, more reactive than atmospheric oxygen. Therefore, when the aqueous solution of CBD was saturated with an inert gas such as nitrogen, which displaced the oxygen, the stability of CBD increased, obtaining a t95 value of 16.7 days. However, it is still a value far removed from that obtained when ethanol was used as a solvent. On the other hand, when H2O2 was incorporated into the aqueous solution of CBD creating a strongly oxidizing environment, rapid degradation of CBD occurred (t95 of 1.8 days), confirming that it is an easily oxidizable substance. Cannabinoid molecules have also showed to be sensitive to light, and must be stored in darkness. In our study, CBD has demonstrated to be sensitive to light when incubated at both 5 and 25ºC in a photostability chamber according to ICH guidelines.

… Finally, in simulated physiological conditions (pH 7.4 and 37ºC), CBD was highly unstable, with 10% of the drug degraded in 24h. When comparing CBD aqueous solution (O±) incubated at 25ºC, a higher degradation was found. While at 25ºC the estimated half-life (50% of degradation) was 19 days, the half-life estimated from data obtained at 37ºC in PBS was 7 days. This difference could be attributed not only to the increase in the degradation rate with the incubation temperature but also to the contact with the air of the dissolution during the assay in physiological conditions.

Keep it in the fridge, out of the light and exposure to atmospheric moisture and oxygen.

… The solvent used has an important influence on the stability of the CBD, so that ethanolic solutions are much more stable than aqueous ones. In spite of this, it is necessary to keep the ethanol solutions of CBD in the refrigerator in order to guarantee a shelf life of more than one year, since at room temperature the solutions remain stable for less than 4 months. The Arrhenius equation (with Ea= 92.19KJ/mol and A=6.65E+12d-1) is a validated tool to estimate the stability of CBD alcoholic solutions at different temperatures. CBD is an easily oxidizable substance, and its aqueous solutions must be saturated with an inert gas like nitrogen in order to increase their stability from 7 to 19 days at room temperature. Light catalyzes the oxidation of CBD in solution, so all solutions must be protected against it. The use of antioxidants in CBD formulations should be considered. More: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32506012/

https://annas-archive.gl/scidb/10.1016/j.jchromb.2020.122188/

Carefully dried hemp may remain chemically stable for 1-2 years when stored in the dark at room temperature in a low-oxygen environment, but degradation is rapid when exposed to light.

Key takeaways from “The stability of cannabis and its preparations on storage“ by Fairburn et al. (1976).

A fifty-year-old study, but still useful!

The effect of light on one sample of herbal cannabis (Table 2) shows once more its deleterious effect. The results in Table 3 on a further 8 samples confirm that in the absence of light carefully dried herbal cannabis is quite stable; in fact more so than previously thought. Thus Lerner (1969) surmised a rate of loss of THC of 3 to 5 % per month at room temperature, corresponding approximately to 31 to 46 % per year. Assuming a linear rate of decomposition Turner & others (1 973a) found a loss of THC of 7 % per year at room temperature when stored in amber bottles either in the dark or with limited exposure to light. Our seven samples of coarse powder in Tables 2 and 3 give corresponding values ranging from 5 to 26 % with a mean of 13%. The results on cannabis resin (Table 4) also show the deleterious effects of light but in addition they illustrate other effects which are discussed below.

They do not discuss the carboxylation status of their samples, or quantify CBDA changes, so this may be a factor.

By “glands”, they are referring to the delicate trichome hairs around the bud, where cannabinoids are concentrated. Grinding bud too fine may lower your final CBD and THC content.

“ Figure 1. Zoomed image of a fresh Cannabis sativa sugar leaf surface showing capitate-stalked, sessile capitate, and cystolithic hairs, each indicated by labels and arrows created using BioRender ( https://BioRender.com , accessed 10 April 2025). Original image courtesy of the authors. The scale bar represents 5 mm.)” Bracts, Buds, and Biases: Uncovering Gaps in Trichome Density Quantification and Cannabinoid Concentration in Cannabis sativa L.

The effect of oxygen on herbal cannabis seems much less significant than that of light or higher temperatures. This may be due to the fact that, in the carefully dried plant, the cannabinoids are stored in “well-closed containers”, the glands. If these are burst by careless preparation or in the making of resin, then loss by oxidation is more likely. The results for herbal cannabis in Table 3 are consistent with this suggestion: losses in the fine powder, where more glands will be damaged, are consistently greater than in the coarse powder. On average the 6 samples of fine powder contained 11% less cannabinoids than the coarse powder after 1 year storage. The results of a more ambitious experiment on specially prepared resin are given in Table 4. The loose powder showed less loss in THC after 1 year than compressed powder in which many glands would be burst. However, if the compressed powder was retained as one lump this loss was mainly confined to the surface layer which clearly protected the inner layers from breakdown. This is also shown in our work on the Pakistani resin sample (see Results) in which the inner layers always contained more THC than the outer. More: https://annas-archive.gl/scidb/10.1111/j.2042-7158.1976.tb04014.x/?viewer=1

More recent research confirmed that dried hemp has a longer shelf life than oil-based capsules or dropper oils:

The aim of the present study was to investigate the chemical stability of cannabidiol (CBD) in the form of a solid powder (hereinafter referred to as CBD powder) and also dissolved in sunflower oil. We performed stress studies in accordance with the International Conference on Harmonization (ICH) guidelines, where 5 mg of marketed CBD in the form of a solid powder and in form of oil solution were exposed for 7 and 14, 30, 60, 90, 180, 270, and 365 days to precisely defined temperature and humidity conditions, 25 °C ± 2 °C/60% RH ± 5% and 40 °C ± 2 °C/75% RH ± 5% in both open and closed vials in the dark. CBD powder was significantly more stable than CBD in oil solution. Such finding is important because CBD is often administered dissolved in oil matrix in practice due to very good bioavailability. Thus, the knowledge on admissible shelf time is of paramount importance. From: “Stability Study of Cannabidiol in the Form of Solid Powder and Sunflower Oil Solution” (2021) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8003596/

For the best shelf life, freeze your dried hemp.

This research was conducted, in part, for use in forensic applications, particularly in drug seizures.

In a forensic context such degradative processes can have relevant consequences especially when illegal cannabis products are seized during law enforcement activities. Prolonged storage may alter the chemical composition of cannabis products, and this may become relevant when results from analyses are used to determine if a criminal offence has been committed. … The contents of THC and CBN in cannabis products (hashish and marijuana) were found to significantly depend on the storage time, unless samples are stored at –20 °C, indicating that freezing is the best storage condition to avoid the reduction of the cannabinoids content over time. Under the other considered storage conditions (light and dark storage at room temperature and refrigeration), THC content showed a significant reduction over time, whereas CBN content significantly increased. The degradation process which consume THC and produce CBN were found to be highly correlated and dependent on the storage temperature. The presence of light was found to have a significant effect on the kinetic constants and also on the stoichiometry of the degradation processes. From “The role of time and storage conditions on the composition of hashish and marijuana samples: a four-year study“ (2019) https://annas-archive.gl/scidb/10.1016/j.forsciint.2019.02.058/?viewer=1

2.4 How much CBD should I take? Dosing guidance

Globally, the average adult weight is approximately 62 kg. In the UK, adult men average 86 kg, and women 73 kg.

Across 35 clinical studies, doses ranged from <1 to 50 mg/kg/d. CBD was reported as well tolerated, with epilepsy the most studied medical condition, averaging 15 mg/kg/d in RCTs. For research purposes, doses are comparatively high.

The long-term maintenance baseline dose for mild symptom management or everyday wellness is typically 10mg. This is a useful dose for coping with stress and anxiety, managing mild inflammation, and helping you sleep.

The verywellmind site provides very useful, fully referenced dosing advice:

Key Takeaways There is no set CBD dose for all people, and it varies by individual needs and conditions.

It’s safest to start with a low dose of CBD and increase it slowly to find the right amount for you.

Always talk to your healthcare provider before trying CBD, especially if you have health conditions or take other medications.

How Much Should You Take? Research studies have used different CBD dosages, and there’s no consensus on how much should be used for specific conditions. If you decide to try CBD, remember that there’s no universally agreed-upon dose. People may respond differently to various amounts, so the right dose for your needs might vary. CBD Dosages Research studies have used the following CBD dosages for different conditions: Anxiety: 300 to 600 mg 1

Bowel disease: 10 mg per day 2

Cancer-related pain: 50 to 600 mg per day 3

Parkinson’s disease: 75 to 300 mg per day 4

Poor sleep: 25 mg per day 5

Psychosis: 600 mg per day2 One 2020 review of studies found that participants showed improvements in anxiety levels after single doses of CBD ranging from 300 to 600 mg.6 Such results indicate that CBD may hold promise as a treatment to alleviate symptoms of acute anxiety. Warning Always talk to your doctor before using CBD if you have symptoms of a serious mental or physical health condition. CBD may worsen symptoms or interact with other medications you’re taking. Looking at the dosage information for the CBD product that has been FDA-approved can also be helpful. Epidiolex, an FDA-approved cannabis-derived medication used to treat seizures in people with certain types of epilepsy, has a starting dosage of 5 mg per kilogram of body weight, which can later be increased to 5 mg per kilogram of body weight twice a day. Other CBD products are not FDA-regulated and do not have officially recommended dosages. This can make it difficult to determine how much you might need, but there are some things you can consider that might help. Assess your sensitivity to CBD : Your ability to tolerate CBD affects how much you need. If you’re very sensitive to CBD, start with a small dose. Some people may need a larger dose to notice any beneficial effects.

Consider individual factors : You should take into account a number of factors. These include the formulation and concentration of the capsule, oil drops, or gummies you are taking, the symptoms you are treating, and your age, sex, weight, and overall health. Generally, people with heavier bodies need to take a little more to achieve the same effects. Men may need a larger dose, while older people may need less.

Consider the symptoms you’re treating : The symptoms you are trying to alleviate can also play a role in the CBD dosage you need to take to see results. In one study, participants who took 25mg of CBD each day had improved sleep quality, although the results were not consistent. 5 However, you might find that you need a lower or higher dose if you are treating another type of condition.

Try a dosage calculator: Researchers note that while the variety of dosing strategies and formulations makes it difficult to determine efficacy, there are a number of online “dose calculators” available (such as mydosage.com) designed to help people choose the correct dose.6 The accuracy of such calculators is difficult to assess, but it may be a good place to start. Before you try CBD, discuss your plan with your doctor. They may be able to recommend a dose and help you better understand any potential risks, complications, side effects, or interactions you might experience.

Start With a Low Dose Unless your doctor recommends a specific dose, start by taking 10 to 20 mg daily. Take this for a week to ensure that it is well-tolerated and that you don’t experience any unwanted effects or an allergic reaction. If this dose does not have the desired effect, try increasing it by 5mg each week until you reach the desired amount. In studies, amounts vary from as low as 20 mg per day to up to 1,500 mg per day. The World Health Organization reports that dosages in clinical research studies typically range between 100 and 800 mg per day.8 Is It Possible to Take Too Much? So, what is the maximum amount of CBD you should take? Researchers have found that 600 mg per day appears to be safe, but one study suggested that doses of up to 1,500 mg a day are safe and tolerated well.11 However, it’s important to remember that research is still in its infancy, and experts do not yet fully understand the potential long-term impacts of CBD usage. For that reason, you should always discuss your CBD use with your doctor. Starting at a lower dose and working your way up to the amount you need may be the best ways to avoid taking too much. More: https://www.verywellmind.com/cbd-dosages-how-much-cbd-should-you-take-5078580

Drugs.com is always worth checking, particularly if you take other meds:

What happens if I miss a dose? Take the medicine as soon as you can, but skip the missed dose if it is almost time for your next dose. Do not take two doses at one time. What happens if I overdose? Seek emergency medical attention or call the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222. What should I avoid while taking cannabidiol? Drinking alcohol with cannabidiol can increase drowsiness. Avoid driving or hazardous activity until you know how this medicine will affect you. Dizziness or drowsiness can cause falls, accidents, or severe injuries. What other drugs will affect cannabidiol? Using cannabidiol with other drugs that make you drowsy can worsen this effect. Ask your doctor before using opioid medication, a sleeping pill, a muscle relaxer, or medicine for anxiety or seizures. Sometimes it is not safe to use certain medications at the same time. Some drugs can affect your blood levels of other drugs you take, which may increase side effects or make the medications less effective. Tell your doctor about all your other medicines, especially: other seizure medications (especially clobazam or valproate); or

cannabis-based products. This list is not complete. Many other drugs can affect cannabidiol, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal products. Not all possible interactions are listed here. Tell your doctor about all your current medicines and any medicine you start or stop using. Cannabidiol drug interactions (more detail) More: https://www.drugs.com/cannabidiol.html#interactions

Storage choices may depend on dosing calcs

For my Finola tops, based on the research, I decided on a therapeutic dose of 50mg, taken in a tea bag. As I’m storing in the freezer, I do not wish to keep opening or defrosting and refreezing a master batch of dried hemp, as this exposes it to oxygen and moisture.

For these purposes, food-grade, foil-lined resealable 8 x 10cm ziplock mylar bags are ideal. I found that each one can hold 2-3 bags, and can easily be pressed down to exclude as much air as possible:

Working backwards, I need to allow for a CBD conversion ratio of 0.877, which is typically used, with a final recovery efficiency of around 80%.

Thus I need 1.5g (1500mg) of dried hemp, calculated as follows:

CBD/CBDA concentration: 5% (0.05)

Initial potential CBD/CBDA: 1500mg × 0.05 = 75mg

Maximum potential CBD after conversion: 75mg × 0.877 = 65.775mg

With an 80% recovery efficiency, final estimated CBD: 65.775mg × 0.80 = 52.62mg

Each tea bag weighs around 1.8g in total, and with my batch this is equal to around one and a half teaspoons of decarbed hemp (7.5ml):

For some reason (I can’t think why), online stores have an ample supply of cheap, Chinese-made scales. Quality can vary somewhat, but so far I have found On Balance scales to be accurate and reliable, with their CJ-20 milligram scales being almost lab-quality, and I have a set of these too.

If you want the real thing, the On Balance 100g pocket scales are a copy of the reference American Weigh Scales (AWS) AWS-100, which dates back to the early 2000s and packs a 10-year manufacturer's warranty:

I bought 3 x 30g of Finola tops. This was enough to fill 53 reusable tea bags, delivering a dose of 50-60mg of CBD.

Note: In 2023, a bunch of comedians—our totally unconflicted-by-BigPharma UK food regulators—lowered the recommended safe daily dose of CBD from 70 mg (as of 2020) to 10 mg.

I wish they were this proscriptive about mass medication with a synthetic form of folic acid that our liver struggles to convert, and is contraindicated for those with stents or MTHFR mutations.

“Revascularisation” means undergoing further surgery to repair a failed stent.

This may entail:

Balloon Angioplasty.

A Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB).

Placing a New Stent.

Bypass Surgery (CABG).

You can thank your government if this happens to you because of folate poisoning.

Folate therapy had adverse effects on the risk of restenosis in all subgroups except for women, patients with diabetes, and patients with markedly elevated homocysteine levels (15 μmol per liter or more) at baseline. … Contrary to previous findings, the administration of folate, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12 after coronary stenting may increase the risk of in-stent restenosis and the need for target-vessel revascularization. From: “Folate Therapy and In-Stent Restenosis after Coronary Stenting” (2004) https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa032845

Cannabidiol safe daily dose limit cut by food regulator Published 12 October 2023 UK food regulators have lowered the recommended safe daily dose of cannabidiol (CBD), a cannabis extract present in many different High Street products, including drinks and snacks. The Food Standards Agency, external says the advice is precautionary, following concerns long-term use might cause liver and other health problems. Adults are being advised to have no more than 10 milligrams of CBD a day. The previous recommended safe daily dose, from 2020, was 70 milligrams. And the FSA is warning some products available in shops and online contain more than 10 milligrams of CBD per serving, which is about four to five drops of 5% CBD oil. FSA chief scientific advisor Prof Robin May, said: “The more CBD you consume over your lifetime, the more likely you are to develop long-term adverse effects, like liver damage or thyroid issues. “The level of risk is related to how much you take, in the same way it is with some other potentially harmful products such as alcoholic drinks.” ‘Health risks’ Two independent committees reviewed the scientific evidence, including data submitted by manufacturers of CBD products. The FSA, which has been regulating the CBD market since 2019, says there appears to be no “acute safety risk” from consuming more than 10 milligrams of CBD a day but regular consumption above this level could pose health risks. More: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-67087470

The FSA chief scientific advisor linked the higher dose to liver or thyroid damage, but I couldn’t find any published research supporting this.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

For example:

The safety of CBD as a pure compound or as a component of hemp extract has been investigated in numerous animal and human studies. The liver is the target organ of CBD toxicity as discovered in both animal8–10 and human studies11–20, but a limited number of studies of CBD found no adverse effects on liver functions. A 14-day and 90-day oral toxicity study of CBD reported no treatment related adverse effects in Sprague Dawley rats at any treatment dose and determined an oral no observed adverse effect level (NOAEL) of 150 and 140 mg/kg-bw/day, respectively21. A placebo-controlled human study in 20 patients with Crohn’s disease found no effects on liver function (based on blood tests for liver enzyme activity) after daily consumption of 20 mg highly purified CBD in olive oil for eight weeks22. In addition, CBD in foods and supplements delivering 50.3 ± 40.7 mg/day and consumed by healthy adults for a minimum of 30 days did not appear to alter the prevalence of elevated liver enzymes compared to the general adult population in the United States23. From: “Hepatotoxicity evaluation of cannabidiol, cannabinol, cannabichromene and cannabigerol using a human quad culture liver chip“ (2025)

Ironically, CBD can even benefit thyroid function!

The relative expression of CB2 (thyroid ~ 4 folds), VDR protein (liver, 151.72%), and (kidney, 66%) was significantly increased in CBD-60 compared to VDD. Vitamin D 3 metabolites were significantly increased serum (189.42%), kidney (73.84%), and liver (58.11%) in CBD-60 than VDD. Increased thyroxine (59.9%) and calcitonin (213.59%); while decreased thyroid-stimulating hormone (36.15%) and parathyroid hormone (38.64%) was observed CBD treatment in VDD rats. In conclusion, CBD treatment improves CB2 and VDR expression and the level of vitamin D 3 metabolites, along with improved thyroid hormones, including calcitonin. This is the first report with an improved CB2 and VDR expression after CBD treatment in VDD induced animals. Thus, CBD can be considered to use in hypothyroidism conditions and to maintain bone health. From: “Cannabidiol improves thyroid function via modulating vitamin D 3 receptor in vitamin D 3 deficiency diet-induced rat model“ (2022)

2.5 A simple way to improve bioavailability: Add a pinch of pepper

Apart from taking CBD in oil, or in a tea with milk or coconut oil, piperine significantly increases its bioavailability (2.5-fold, in a rat model).

Black, white, and green peppercorns contain 2-9% piperine.

Common reference ranges are 5 to 20 mg piperine per day, and it may be taken with curcumin too, as part of your daily stack.

Piperine can reduce the first-pass hepatic metabolism of CBD by inhibiting the cytochrome P450 (CYP450) enzyme family in the liver, particularly CYP3A4, which metabolises CBD. I always add a pinch of pepper to my hemp infusions.

This is from a paywalled paper from 2025:

Piperine, a pungent alkaloid found in black pepper (Piper nigrum), has garnered significant interest as a natural bioenhancer due to its multifaceted ability to inhibit cytochrome P450 enzymes, particularly CYP3A4, and efflux transporters such as P-glycoprotein (P-gp). These actions result in enhanced intestinal absorption and prolonged systemic retention of various therapeutic agents. Additionally, Piperine modulates intestinal permeability and alters the pharmacokinetics of drugs by interfering with first-pass metabolism. Recent developments in nanotechnology have led to innovative formulation strategies, such as nanoemulsions, liposomes, and self-emulsifying drug delivery systems, which further enhance Piperine’s solubility, stability, and efficacy. From: “Metabolic Insights into Drug Absorption: Unveiling Piperine’s Transformative Bioenhancing Potential“ (2025) https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11095-025-03920-5

In 2017, a group of researchers conducted preclinical and clinical trials using CBD and THC cannabinoids, administered orally with piperine in Pro-Nanolipospheres (PNLs), with excellent indications:

In the freely moving rat model, incorporating THC and CBD into the piperine-PNL vehicle results in a 9 and 6-fold increase in oral bioavailability, respectively, when compared to THC and CBD solution and an additional 1.47 and 2-fold increase when compared to THC/CBD-PNL administration [13]. We maintain that this enhanced absorption is result of P-PNL’s ability to increase solubility of the cannabinoids, inhibit phase I and phase II metabolism as well as efflux mechanisms.

In this trial, as seen in pre-clinical studies, AUC and Cmax were significantly higher for each cannabinoid following P-PNL delivery system administration compared to Sativex® (Figure 1, Figure 2). Interestingly, the magnitude of Cmax elevation for CBD following P-PNL delivery system administration was higher than for THC. The Cmax of THC was increased approximately by 3-fold whereas the Cmax of CBD was increased by 4-fold. These results reinforce our previously suggested hypothesis that the observed difference can most probably be attributed to the different metabolic pathways of THC and CBD. As opposed to THC, CBD is subjected not only to Phase I metabolism but also to Phase II metabolism. The substantial elevation we observed in CBD may be related to inhibition of Phase II glucuronidation process induced by the piperine component of our P-PNL formulation. … A substantial percentage of cannabis using patients consumes cannabinoids via the oromucosal pathway, specifically the spray Sativex®. The advantage of this route is assumingly bypassing the hurdles of first pass metabolism associated with intestinal absorption since it is not drained via the portal vein. Sativex® is a solution indicated for the relief of spasticity and neuropathic pain in multiple sclerosis patients, approved in various countries in Europe as well as in Israel. Nevertheless, Sativex® possesses some drawbacks in terms of side effects, compliance and inter-patient variability. The Sativex® solution contains ethanol and propylene glycol as the vehicle of administration, which over a long-period treatment may be harmful to the oral environment. These excipients often lead to lesions, mouth ulcerations, pain and soreness. In such cases, the treatment has to be interrupted until complete healing of the oral mucosa[25]. From: “Piperine-pro-nanolipospheres as a novel oral delivery system of cannabinoids: Pharmacokinetic evaluation in healthy volunteers in comparison to buccal spray administration“ (2021) https://annas-archive.gl/scidb/10.1016/j.jconrel.2017.09.011/

From 2020, Izgelov et al. demonstrated the beneficial effects of piperine, even without using novel carriers:

The effect of piperine on oral absorption of cannabidiol following acute vs. chronic administration Abstract The piperine is an alkaloid naturally found mostly in black pepper with a myriad of pharmacological attributes. The most far reaching indication of piperine is its use as an absorption enhancer, with supportive data regarding piperine’s ability to inhibit first pass effect mechanisms. However, alongside these findings, the role of piperine as an absorption enhancer is undermined with publications stating an effect of a metabolic inducer. The aim of this commentary is to investigate the effect of repeated administration of piperine on oral absorption of cannabidiol (CBD), compared to single dose administration. The effect of piperine on absorption was determined pre-clinically in the freely moving rat model. Repeated administration of piperine, dissolved in a lipid-based formulation did not differ from acute piperine demonstration in its effect on CBD absorption, with a 2.5-fold increase in oral bioavailability in comparison to control group without piperine.

They didn’t find any tolerance-associated diminution of effects:

3. Results Single oral administration of CBD in the SNEDDS formulation PNL with piperine resulted in a statistically significant 2-fold increase in AUC and a 1.4 in Cmax compared to CBD-PNL. Administration of piperine-PNL (P-PNL) for 10 consecutive days resembling chronic administration did not alter the enhancing effect of the piperine component in PNL on absorption of CBD. Chronic administration of piperine-PNL did not diminish the piperine effect and resulted in an approximately 2.8 increase in AUC and a 1.3 increase in Cmax compared to CBD-PNL. There was no statistically significant difference between oral bioavailability of CBD administered in P-PNL given once and P-PNL given for 10 days. Tmax is similar for all three groups, the group of P-PNL given for 10 days had a wider range of time points. T1/2 is very similar for all groups, indicating that the elimination phase was not affected. More: https://annas-archive.gl/scidb/10.1016/j.ejps.2020.105313/

2.6 Sublingual administration

A large UK chain of stores recommends that you take drops sublingually, and allow a minute for absorption:

Product Uses Dosage Internal use:

The Lucovital CBD 2.8% oil is

suitable for adults from the age of

18. The oil is easy to administer by

placing 2 drops under the tongue

twicea day. This equates to 5 mg

of CBD per dose (4 drops). Use

a maximum of 8 drops per day.

Take the doses at equal intervals

throughout the day. Keep the drops

in your mouth for approximately

60 seconds before swallowing.

Increasing the dose slowly is

recommended, as the right dosage

will vary from person to person. Do

not exceed the recommended daily

dose.

External use: Massage a few drops

into the skin. https://www.savers.co.uk/health-wellbeing/vitamins-supplements/herbal-supplements/lucovital-cbd-28-oil-10ml/p/780799

The theory is that CBD oil can be absorbed quickly through the mouth’s mucosal membranes, entering the bloodstream and bypassing the hepatic portal vein and the liver’s first-pass metabolism:

How often can a person use sublingual CBD? Medically reviewed by Eloise Theisen, RN, MSN, AGPCNP-BC — Written by Helen Millar — Updated on September 26, 2023 Sublingual administration refers to taking CBD oil under the tongue. There is no set guidance yet on how often people can use CBD this way, but most products advise taking CBD oil once or twice daily.

… There are many ways people can take CBD including under the tongue. However, each delivery method has different challenges that may make it difficult to get the important properties of CBD into the body and working effectively. Sublingual use is a delivery method that can bypass some of these challenges, and proponents suggest that it may allow CBD to quickly enter the bloodstream through the veins under the tongue. However, experts need to perform more research on this topic.

Currently, there is only one manufacturer of a CBD product that has the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, which is the prescription drug Epidiolex. This approval enables people to use the drug to treat seizures that occur due to: Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Dravet syndrome

tuberous sclerosis complex As such, there is still a lot that scientists do not know about CBD. However, research is ongoing into the: appropriate dosage guidelines

potential long-term effects of CBD

different CBD delivery methods’ effects on people Evidence notes that CBD is generally safe, particularly when people use it responsibly. Therefore, it is advisable to follow product suggestions for how frequently a person uses sublingual CBD. Many manufacturers typically recommend that people take CBD oil once or twice a day. However, this varies according to various factors, which can include: the condition the person is treating

weight

lifestyle factors, such as alcohol consumption

other medication use Medical guidelines for using Epidiolex recommend a starting dose of 2.5 milligrams per kilogram of body weight (mg/kg) twice daily, for a total of 5 mg/kg per day. If tolerable, a person may be able to slowly increase their dosage to 20 mg/kg per day. The above guidance is for taking CBD oil orally. Currently, no guidelines refer to suitable dosages of Epidiolex when using the sublingual approach. It is important to note that dosage for Epidiolex will differ from over-the-counter CBD products. As such, it is advisable for people to follow the recommendations on the packaging. How to take CBD under the tongue Sublingual administration refers to when a person places a drug under their tongue, which allows the drug to absorb directly into the bloodstream. As such, this may allow the compounds of CBD to enter the bloodstream rapidly and directly because there are numerous blood vessels under the tongue. However, more research is necessary to understand how effectively CBD oil can absorb into the capillaries under the tongue. Research suggests that methods that bypass the digestive process, such as sublingual delivery methods, typically absorb better when people take CBD orally. By entering the blood vessels directly, the part of the drug that enters the bloodstream can skip the process of metabolism. This prevents the body from disposing of the drug before it has the chance to enter the system. To use CBD sublingually, it is advisable to follow instructions on the product’s label. Typically, this will involve using a pipette and placing a drop of CBD oil under the tongue, where a person will hold it until it absorbs. A person can also follow a healthcare professional’s directions when taking CBD oil using the sublingual approach. More: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/how-often-can-you-take-cbd-oil-under-tongue

3.0 Parting shots

3.1 The COVID DeathVax™ religion

One of the reasons that off-prescription use of CBD is so popular—and for writing these Substacks—is for treating the long-term side effects of those poisoned by various adjuvanted or mRNA vaccines.

It’s a club, and you ain’t in it.

Meanwhile, Geert, quite rightly, calls out the following pro-jab BS as counterproductive and illogical.

It’s like saying that water can’t get you wet.

Even the most gullible parent knows how their child feels ill for a few days after each jab.

This isn’t helping.

3.2 EcoLoons are happy to let you die during a heatwave - to save you from heatwaves

Don’t even try to make sense of it.

The hypocrisy, muppetry, and contempt for their own people are enough to make your head spin.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Watermelons: Green on the outside, red in the middle”

𝘊𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 @OopsGuess This is the most disgusting part.



People in France are facing 39–40°C heatwaves.

Millions do not have air conditioning.

People are sleeping in parks, jumping into canals, cooling themselves in fountains.

55 people have drowned since the beginning of the heatwave.



And the government’s answer is:



“I am horrified by people who say we just need to put ACs everywhere.”



Horrified?



What kind of political class looks at people trying not to die from heat and calls basic cooling an environmental horror?



Air conditioning is not a luxury during lethal heat.

It is survival.



Europe spent years lecturing the world about climate morality, banning, taxing, restricting, and moralizing everything.



But when its own people need cooling, suddenly the answer is not infrastructure, not affordable energy, not adaptation —

but guilt.



This is not environmentalism, but elite cruelty with a green label.



Commissioners keep their air conditioning.

Ordinary staff sweat.

French households scramble for fans.

People drown trying to cool themselves.

And politicians still dare to say more cooling is not the answer.



Then what is the answer?



Let ordinary people bake quietly so Europe can feel morally superior?



China installs air conditioning in pig pens.

Europe debates whether human beings deserve it.



That is the difference between a civilization that builds capacity and a continent that has turned decline into virtue-signaling. https://x.com/OopsGuess/status/2071198464797774298?s=20

3.3 EU methane regulators talking out their @sses

EcoLoons are like an annoying mosquito that wants your blood, and just won’t leave you alone.

If they want to cut methane emissions, they could start by firing these EU gasbags.

Suppliers are quite within their rights to tell them to pound sand.

Qatar and the U.S. Warn EU of Gas Crunch Over Methane Regulation By Irina Slav - Jun 24, 2026, 6:00 PM CDT Major LNG suppliers say the EU’s methane regulations are too burdensome to comply with and could lead to reduced gas supplies.

The U.S. and Qatar contend that tracking methane emissions across complex gas supply chains is technically difficult or impossible.

With nearly 60% of its LNG imports coming from the U.S., the EU risks straining relations with key suppliers as it pursues stricter climate policies. The United States and Qatar have once again warned the European Union against doubling down on climate policies seeking to penalize the LNG industry, saying that if it continues on this course, the EU will face a gas crunch and higher prices. “There is no viable path to compliance with the regulation”, the top energy officials of the U.S. and Qatar, Chris Wright and Saad al-Kaabi, wrote in a letter quoted by the Financial Times. “Because legal compliance remains paramount, exporters and importers alike are unwilling to enter into contractual agreements that knowingly violate EU law,” the U.S. energy secretary and the Qatari energy minister also wrote. “Significant supply and price impacts are a certainty.” The letter comes ahead of a meeting on Friday when the energy ministers of EU member states will discuss the policies of the bloc. It was also signed by two other large gas suppliers to the European Union, Algeria and Nigeria, the FT also reported. The so-called methane regulation, adopted by the European Union two years ago, aimed at reducing not only the bloc’s own emissions of the greenhouse gas that constitutes almost 100% of natural gas but also forcing countries outside the EU that do business with the bloc to cut their emissions as well, notably gas suppliers. The regulation, starting this year, extends to all energy suppliers to the EU, and these suppliers were anything but happy about it. More: https://oilprice.com/Energy/Natural-Gas/Qatar-and-the-US-Warn-EU-of-Gas-Crunch-Over-Methane-Regulation.html

4.0 Conclusions

CBD is a broad-spectrum therapeutic that is legally accessible and affordable for most people, with beneficial health effects for nearly everyone. When CBD is taken with the hundreds of other cannabinoids and terpenes in hemp, the entourage effect increases synergy, although the specific effects vary by variety and their relative proportions.

Be careful that it doesn’t interact with your other medications, and always seek professional medical advice. But for some of us, including those with long-term neurological conditions or crippling arthritis, it may be one of the few daily meds that you can take long-term without serious side effects.

I would happily take CBD daily, and the reason I don’t is that I can only drink so many cups of tea in an evening. It has to compete with my other infusions, including sweet wormwood (Artemisia annua), oolong tea, southern ginseng/jiaogulan (Gynostemma pentaphyllum), and Epimedium teas.

Remember to decarb your hemp, store it away from moisture, air and light in a fridge or freezer, take it with an oil carrier, and start with the lowest dose to see how you respond before moving closer to the guideline mg/d for your condition.

A pinch of pepper can also significantly affect the impact of CBD and other medications, so keep this in mind before driving, operating heavy machinery, etc.

I hope this Substack helps you get the most out of your stash and optimise your intake of its many beneficial cannabinoids.

Buy me a coffee ☕

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5.0 Disclaimer

This site is strictly an informational website that reviews research on potential therapeutic agents. It does not advertise, provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment, nor does it promote any of these as potential treatments or make claims about efficacy. Its content is aimed at researchers, registered medical practitioners, nurses, or pharmacists. This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have read on this website.

Always consult a qualified health provider before introducing or stopping any medications, as any possible drug interactions or effects will need to be considered.

Any extracts quoted in the previous article are for non-commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright by their respective owners.

6.0 References