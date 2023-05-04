We covered a lot of ground here, with Genervter (AKA “Annoyed Citizen”) doing a great job of presenting a walkthrough of a very complex subject.

What is already known is chilling enough, and a lot more research is yet to be done by the scientific community, this much is clear:

Runtime: 3 hours.

https://rumble.com/v2lv76k-the-molecular-bomb-why-nuking-mirna-signaling-with-synthetic-mrna-is-a-bad-.html

https://www.twitch.tv/kevin_w_mccairn_phd

https://t.wtyl.live/

Supporting literature

Translated:

Why do we expect the worst in the next 5-9 years?

miR, KRAS and the whole horror of the transfection shots - An advanced MTV excerpt of what's going on in a eukaryotic cell.

https://genervter-substack-com.translate.goog/p/warum-erwarten-wir-das-schlimmste?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp

KRAS Hijacks the MicroRNA Regulatory Pathway in Cancer

How do microRNAs regulate gene expression?

Nucleotide Modification Alters MicroRNA-Dependent Silencing of MicroRNA Switches

Alina PS Pang, Albert T. Higgins-Chen, Florence Comite, Ioana Raica, Christopher Arboleda, Hannah Went, Tavis Mendez, Michael Schotsaert, Varun Dwaraka, RyanSmith, Morgan E. Levine, Lishomwa C. Ndhlovu, Michael J. Corley

Longitudinal study of DNA methylation and epigenetic clocks prior to and following test-confirmed COVID-19 and mRNA vaccination

Increased PD-L1 surface expression on peripheral blood granulocytes and monocytes after vaccination with SARS-CoV2 mRNA or vector vaccine

Human genome-produced RNA discovered on surface of cells

Human genome-produced RNA has been found on the surface of human cells, which researchers say could be easier for therapeutics to reach.

Wu D, Tao T, Eshraghian EA, Lin P, Li Z, Zhu X. Extracellular RNA as a kind of communication molecule and emerging cancer biomarker. Front Oncol. 2022 Nov 17;12:960072. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2022.960072. PMID: 36465402; PMCID: PMC9714358.

Maugeri, M., Nawaz, M., Papadimitriou, A. et al. Linkage between endosomal escape of LNP-mRNA and loading into EVs for transport to other cells. Nat Commun 10, 4333 (2019). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12275-6

Kumar R, Khandelwal N, Thachamvally R, Tripathi BN, Barua S, Kashyap SK, Maherchandani S, Kumar N. Role of MAPK/MNK1 signaling in virus replication. Virus Res. 2018 Jul 15;253:48-61. doi: 10.1016/j.virusres.2018.05.028. Epub 2018 Jun 1. PMID: 29864503; PMCID: PMC7114592.

Influenza viruses and MAP kinase cascades – Novel targets for an antiviral intervention?

Cheng Y, Sun F, Wang L, Gao M, Xie Y, Sun Y, Liu H, Yuan Y, Yi W, Huang Z, Yan H, Peng K, Wu Y, Cao Z. Virus-induced p38 MAPK activation facilitates viral infection. Theranostics 2020; 10(26):12223-12240. doi:10.7150/thno.50992. https://www.thno.org/v10p12223.htm

Maccani MA, Padbury JF, Marsit CJ. miR-16 and miR-21 expression in the placenta is associated with fetal growth. PLoS One. 2011;6(6):e21210. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0021210. Epub 2011 Jun 15. PMID: 21698265; PMCID: PMC3115987.

Wu, J., Liu, X., Shao, J. et al. Expression of plasma IFN signaling-related miRNAs during acute SARS-CoV-2 infection and its association with RBD-IgG antibody response. Virol J 18, 244 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12985-021-01717-7

Ghafouri-Fard S, Khoshbakht T, Hussen BM, Taheri M, Samadian M. A Review on the Role of miR-1246 in the Pathoetiology of Different Cancers. Front Mol Biosci. 2022 Jan 3;8:771835. doi: 10.3389/fmolb.2021.771835. PMID: 35047553; PMCID: PMC8762223.

Sattar S, Kabat J, Jerome K, Feldmann F, Bailey K, Mehedi M. Nuclear translocation of spike mRNA and protein is a novel pathogenic feature of SARS-CoV-2. bioRxiv [Preprint]. 2022 Sep 27:2022.09.27.509633. doi: 10.1101/2022.09.27.509633. Update in: Front Microbiol. 2023 Jan 26;14:1073789. PMID: 36203551; PMCID: PMC9536038.

Fujii YR. Quantum microRNA Assessment of COVID-19 RNA Vaccine: Hidden Potency of BNT162b2 SASR-CoV-2 Spike RNA as MicroRNA Vaccine. Adv Case Stud. 3(1). AICS.000552. 2021. DOI: 10.31031/AICS.2021.03.000552

Tao, Y., Zhan, S., Wang, Y. et al. Baicalin, the major component of traditional Chinese medicine Scutellaria baicalensis induces colon cancer cell apoptosis through inhibition of oncomiRNAs. Sci Rep 8, 14477 (2018). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-32734-2

Zhou, Qinfeng, et al. "Novel Insights into Malat1 Function as a Microrna Sponge in Nsclc." Frontiers in Oncology 11 (2021). Print.

