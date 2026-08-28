DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

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Jomico's avatar
Jomico
Aug 29Edited

Excellent , I must chew through this several times because it’s several layers deep…

This stack has certainly been the first I have ever read that addresses a rarely discussed part of tumour life cycles.

My first thought was mycoplasma because these have no cell walls and do not respond to most antibiotics treatments. They do respond to the tetracyclines like doxycycline… which often eradicate mycoplasmas.

These also contain their own dna as do mitochondria.If the dna can misfold proteins in the cell the mitochondria and the microbiome … we have a bigger problem that requires many solutions which need to run simultaneously .. what about the shielding from biofilms that these tumours build?(biofilm disruptors?)

Both general intratumor bacteria and Mycoplasma carry a net negative surface charge at physiological pH, and both possess a cellular membrane. However, while standard bacteria surround their membrane with a cell wall, Mycoplasma lacks a cell wall entirely. Note that Mycoplasma is actually a specific sub-type within the broader ecosystem of intratumor bacteria.

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DoorlessCarp🐭's avatar
DoorlessCarp🐭
Aug 29

These are my notes on mycoplasma, and a link to a Substack:

"Naturally it's more prevalent in the immunosuppressed, and an impaired TLR2 response may be a factor:"

Seroprevalence of Mycoplasma pneumoniae in HIV-infected patients using a microparticle agglutination test

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16687596/

Toll-Like Receptor 2 (TLR2) Plays a Major Role in Innate Resistance in the Lung against Murine Mycoplasma https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2874016/

https://hiddencomplexity.substack.com/p/not-so-mysterious-pneumonia-in-korea/comments

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