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Any extracts used in the following article are for non-commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

Extract from Figure S2. “C) Representative EM images showing bacteria structures within the cytosol of the tumor cells.” Tumor-resident intracellular microbiota promotes metastatic colonization in breast cancer

Contents

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Discussion

2.1 Core landmark papers “The human tumor microbiome is composed of tumor type-specific intracellular bacteria“ “A pan-cancer analysis of the microbiome in metastatic cancer“ “The cancer microbiome atlas: a pan-cancer comparative analysis to distinguish tissue-resident microbiota from contaminants”



3.0 Parting shots

4.0 Conclusion

5.0 Disclaimer

6.0 References

1.0 Introduction

The tumor microenvironment (TME) plays a significant role in tumor progression and cancer cell survival. Besides malignant cells and non-malignant components, including immune cells, elements of the extracellular matrix, stromal cells, and endothelial cells, the tumor microbiome is considered to be an integral part of the TME. Mounting evidence from preclinical and clinical studies evaluated the presence of tumor type-specific intratumoral bacteria. Differences in microbiome composition between cancerous tissues and benign controls suggest the importance of the microbiome-based approach. Complex host-microbiota crosstalk within the TME affects tumor cell biology via the regulation of oncogenic pathways, immune response modulation, and interaction with microbiota-derived metabolites. Significantly, the involvement of tumor-associated microbiota in cancer drug metabolism highlights the therapeutic implications. Figure 1. The role of tumor microbiome in cancer development and treatment. Proposed mechanisms by which the tumor microbiome affects tumorigenesis, cancer progression, and response to therapeutic agents include increased mutagenesis, regulation of oncogenes and oncogenic pathways, modulation of host immune response pathways, cancer drug metabolism, production of bacterial toxins and microbiota-derived metabolites. Mounting evidence from animal models and clinical studies revealed the association of tumor microbiome with clinicopathologic features, cancer treatment efficacy, metastatic potential, and cancer survival. From “Tumor microbiome – an integral part of the tumor microenvironment“ (2022) https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/oncology/articles/10.3389/fonc.2022.1063100/full

That tumours can host their own bacterial microbiome has been known for over a hundred years, and it can seriously worsen your prognosis. In 1891, a certain William B. Coley (of “Coley’s toxins” fame) first hypothesised that tumours might have a bacterial origin and that these bacteria could have therapeutic potential. And yet, despite being such an important part of cancer pathology, it is discussed infrequently in most of the cancer research literature that I’ve reviewed.

I first came across a paper discussing the microbiome of a sarcoma whilst researching this cancer type for a colleague whose dog had just had a cancer of the uterus removed. The vet couldn’t explain why it was there or why it hadn’t yet become metastatic. My first reaction to this was to consider coinfection, whether viral or bacterial, as a factor.

Little did I know how close I might have been until I read further.

Coincidentally, Coley’s paper from 1891 is titled “Contribution to the Knowledge of Sarcoma”.

I’m always interested in researching pathologies that you don’t hear about, perhaps because they may be inconvenient to Big Pharma and, as a result, receive comparatively little research funding or attention.

It’s not hard to see why.

mRNA and cancer vaccines are the next cash cows, getting billions in funding, and the tumour microbiome isn’t an endpoint in clinical trials or even worth discussing for them.

Is this because these next-generation treatments are largely ineffective at targeting this important elephant in the room? Is it because there is little financial return in prospect? Although research is underway, there are still no approved treatments for the cancer-related microbiome that I could find.

The research findings and implications are shocking (as per Figure 1 above). Alternative therapies are available, and Substack provides an excellent platform for sharing my findings.

2.0 Discussion

Emphasis is mine in bold, and some passages are lightly reformatted for legibility.

2.1 Core landmark papers

Three papers of interest.

Nejman et al. (2020) definitively profiled 1,526 tumours and their adjacent normal tissues across seven cancer types, including:

Breast.

Lung.

Ovary.

Pancreas.

Melanoma.

Bone.

Brain.

They found that each tumour type has its own distinct microbiome composition. Of note, breast cancer has a particularly rich and diverse microbiome.

Not only were the types of bacteria revelatory, but their locations and correlations were of interest.

Key takeaways from “The human tumor microbiome is composed of tumor type-specific intracellular bacteria“:

“Intracellular”: located, occurring, or functioning within a cell.

The intratumor bacteria are mostly intracellular and are present in both cancer and immune cells.

We also noted correlations between intratumor bacteria or their predicted functions with tumor types and subtypes, patients' smoking status, and the response to immunotherapy.

More than 16% of cancer incidence worldwide has been attributed to infectious agents (1). Intratumor bacteria have been reported in many tumor types (2-19), but these bacteria have not been characterized in a comprehensive manner (20).

The gut microbiome has been shown to have multiple effects on tumor biology, such as the transformation process, tumor progression, and the response to anticancer therapies including immunotherapy (21-29). Thus, characterization of the tumor microbiome may be an essential step in unraveling the effects that tumor bacteria have on different cancer hallmarks.

Proving that the bacteria weren’t due to contamination has been a challenge:

Because the tumor microbiome has a relatively low biomass, contamination of the tumor samples with bacteria or bacterial DNA can be problematic (30, 31). Therefore, it is critical to include multiple measures to avoid, or at least detect, any possible contamination in the process of profiling the tumor microbiome (supplementary note) (32, 33).

For next-generation sequencing applications, it is also important to use mechanical tissue shearing in the DNA isolation protocol to ensure the complete recovery of DNA from within the cell wall of Gram-positive bacteria—a step not included in most standard DNA isolation protocols (6, 7).

To characterize and visualize intratumor bacteria, we applied an extensive combination of methods to a large cohort of solid human tumor samples to detect bacterial DNA, RNA, and bacterial outer membrane or cell wall components.

We focused on seven solid tumor types that represent either common cancer types or cancer types for which the tumor microbiome is largely unknown, such as melanoma, bone, and brain tumors (Fig. 1A).

To address laboratory-borne contaminants, we introduced 643 negative controls that were processed with the samples, including 437 DNA extraction controls and 206 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) no-template controls (NTCs).

To address contamination that might have occurred before the samples reached our laboratory, we also included 168 paraffin-only samples taken from the margins of the paraffin blocks (without tissue) that were used in the study (Fig. 1A).

The bacterial load of breast cancer tumours stands out, and the high sample count helps to validate the findings (B):

Fig. 1. Bacterial components are detected in human tumors. ( A ) Number of human samples analyzed in the study. Normal samples include both normal tissue samples and normal adjacent tissue (NAT) to tumor samples, as detailed in table S1 . Dashes indicate data not available. GBM, glioblastoma multiforme. ( B ) The presence of bacterial DNA in human tumors was assessed by bacterial 16 S rDNA qPCR. A calibration curve, generated by spiking bacterial DNA into human DNA, was used to estimate bacterial load, which was then normalized against batch-specific qPCR NTCs. Values were floored to 0.1. Red bars represent the median. The proportion of samples of each cancer type that had more bacteria than the 99th percentile of the DNA extraction control samples (black bar) is depicted above each cancer type. ( C ) Heatmap representing the proportion of tumors that stained positively for 16 S rRNA, LPS, or LTA. n = 40 to 101 tissue cores per tumor type. ( D ) Consecutive slices from four human tumor types were stained with H&E, anti-LPS antibody (LPS), or with FISH probes against bacterial 16 S rRNA. Scale bars, 200 μm. The letter (T) indicates samples originating from tumors.

Levels of bacterial DNA in all tumor types were significantly higher than those found in both DNA extraction and paraffin controls (Fig. 1B; P value <10 −10 for each tumor type, Wilcoxon rank sum test).

We found that different cancer types vary in the proportion of tumors that are positive for bacterial DNA, ranging from only 14.3% in melanoma to >60% in breast, pancreatic, and bone tumors.

Solid tumours create areas of local immunosuppression, and bacteria are thought to reach these types of tumour through bloodstream translocation, and this has been demonstrated experimentally:

Bacterial DNA was also detected in solid tumors that have no direct connection with the external environment, such as ovarian cancer, glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), and bone cancer.

Pathological examination of tumor cores indicated that LPS and bacterial 16S rRNA were localized mainly in cancer cells and immune cells (Fig. 2A and fig. S4). In cancer cells, bacterial 16S rRNA was detected mostly in the cytoplasm, whereas LPS staining was associated with both the cytoplasm and the nucleus (Fig. 2B and fig. S5).

CD45-positive leukocytes generally exhibited a stronger cytoplasmic bacterial staining by 16S rRNA staining than that exhibited by cancer cells (Fig. 2C and fig. S6A).

It has been previously demonstrated that the processing of bacterial LPS by macrophages is very slow; therefore, LPS can be found in these cells months after the bacteria were ingested and processed (38).

Fig. 2. Intratumor bacteria are found inside both cancer and immune cells. ( A ) Summary of the staining patterns of LPS, LTA, and bacterial 16 S rRNA in different cell types across 459, 427, and 354 tumor cores, respectively. CD45+/CD68+ cells are referred to as macrophages; CD45+/CD68− cells are referred to as other immune cells. ( B to D ) Representative cores are shown demonstrating the different staining patterns in human tumors. Asterisks mark the region that was selected for higher magnification. (B) Bacterial LPS and 16 S rRNA are demonstrated in breast cancer cells. (C) Bacterial LPS and 16 S rRNA are demonstrated in CD45+/CD68− cells of a highly inflamed breast tumor. (D) A melanoma tumor demonstrating typical staining of macrophage-associated bacteria (M), with positive LPS and LTA staining but no 16 S rRNA staining. Nearby tumor cells (T) show the typical LPS and 16 S rRNA staining, with negative LTA staining. Each inset demonstrates a low magnification of the entire core. Scale bars in high-magnification images, 20 μm. ( E ) CLEM demonstrates intracellular bacteria in human breast cancer. IF image shows DAPI in blue and LPS in red. Two bacteria are marked with arrows. TEM images of the same cell are shown in grayscale. High-magnification image of the boxed area is shown on the right. The letter N marks the cell nucleus.

Fig. 3. The microbiome of breast tumors is richer and more diverse than that of other tumor types. ( A ) Graphic representation of the bacterial 16 S rRNA gene with its conserved (blue) and variable (yellow) regions. The sequence from Escherichia coli K-12 substrain MG1655 was used as a reference sequence. The five amplicons of the multiplexed 5R PCR method are depicted in gray. ( B ) Schematic representation of the analysis pipeline applied to 16 S rDNA sequencing data. ( C ) Rarefaction plots showing the number of bacterial genera that passed all filters in the different tumor types per number of tumor samples that were selected for the analysis. Light color shading represents confidence intervals based on 100 random subsamplings for each number of tumor samples that was analyzed. ( D ) Box blot of Shannon diversity indexes of all samples, segregated by tumor type. Neg., negative. ( E ) Box blot of the numbers of bacterial species present in each tumor. For (D) and (E), values were calculated on rarefied data of 40 samples per tumor type, with 10 iterations. For each iteration, only bacteria that passed all filters in any of the tumor types were included in the analysis. ( F ) Rarefaction plots for the number of bacterial genera that passed all filters in breast tumor, breast NAT, and breast normal samples. Light color shading represents confidence intervals based on 100 random subsamplings for each number of samples that was analyzed. ( G ) Fluorescent images from four human breast tumors that were cultured ex vivo with fluorescently labeled D-alanine for 2 hours (blue). Nuclei were stained with DRAQ5 (orange). Scale bars, 10 μm.

Plating of tumour samples confirmed that these bacteria were still viable and active:

To determine whether live bacteria are present in human tumors, we collected fresh breast tumor samples from five women undergoing breast surgery.

All tissues were gently dissociated in sterile conditions, plated on 35 types of agar growth media, and incubated in both aerobic and anaerobic conditions, representing a broad span of growth conditions to accommodate a high diversity of bacteria (table S5) (46).

In agreement with the positive staining of these tumors for LPS and 16SrRNA FISH (fig. S13), >1000 colonies were grown per tumor from four of the tumors, and 37 colonies were grown from one tumor.

In contrast, applying the same steps of tissue dissociation and culturing protocol to five full sets of negative control plates (350 plates) using only phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) yielded only five colonies in total.

Overall, these results show that live bacteria from three main phyla—Proteobacteria, Firmicutes, and Actinobacteria—can be found in breast tumors.

The distribution of order-level phylotypes revealed marked changes between the bacterial composition of the different tumor types (Fig. 4B and fig. S16).

Consistent with previous reports, bacteria belonging to the Firmicutes and Bacteroidetes phyla were the most abundant species in colorectal tumors (Fig. 4B) (10).

In contrast, Proteobacteria dominated the microbiome of pancreatic cancer, similarly to the normal duodenal microbiome makeup (16, 17, 48, 49). This may reflect a retrograde bacterial migration from the duodenum, to which the pancreatic duct opens, as we have previously reported (16).

Although species belonging to the Proteobacteria and Firmicutes phyla accounted for most of the detected bacterial sequences in all cancer types, the Proteobacteria to Firmicutes (P/F) ratio appears to vary between tumor types (Fig. 4B).

We also detected taxa of the Actinobacteria phylum, including the Corynebacteriaceae and Micrococcaceae families, mostly in nongastrointestinal tumors (Fig. 4B and fig. S16).

These observations are in agreement with previous reports describing the microbiome of breast, lung, and ovarian cancer (2, 4, 6, 9, 14, 15, 18).

Fig. 4. Different tumor types have distinct microbial compositions. ( A ) Jaccard similarity indexes were computed on the basis of profiles of bacterial species that passed all filters in tumors ( n = 528) between all possible pairs of samples. The heatmap presents the average of all indexes between sample pairs from any two cancer types. ( B ) Distribution of order-level phylotypes across different tumor types. Relative abundances were calculated by summing up the reads of species that passed all filters in the different tumor types and belong to the same order. Orders are colored according to their associated phylum. ( C ) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of the prevalence of 137 bacteria species that were hits in one of the tumor types and are present in 10% or more of the samples in at least one of the tumor types. ( D ) The prevalence of 19 bacteria from (C), displayed across the different tumor types. Only bacteria that are a hit in a given tumor type are represented with colored circles. Circle size indicates the prevalence level in samples. US, unknown species. ( E ) Bacterial taxa with a significant differential prevalence between different breast tumor subtypes are presented in a bar plot. P values were calculated using a two-sample proportion z test to compare between HER2+ ( n = 61) and HER2− ( n = 247), ER+ ( n = 270) and ER− ( n = 49), or triple negative (TNG) ( n = 36) and non-TNG ( n = 284) breast tumors. The direction of the bars indicates the enrichment direction. All bacteria presented had a false discovery rate (FDR)–corrected Q value <0.25. US, unknown species; UG, unknown genus; UF, unknown family; (s), species; (g), genus; (f), family; (c), class. ( F ) Principal coordinate analysis (PCoA) biplot on the Jaccard similarity indexes between bacterial species profiles of the different tissue types. Only bacteria that passed all filters for the specific tissue type were considered. Tumor types and their normal tissue are grouped. ( G ) Volcano plot demonstrating the differential prevalence of bacteria between tumors (T) and their NAT in breast, lung, and ovary samples. A two-sample proportion z test was used to calculate the P values. Sizes of dots reflect phylotype levels, gradually increasing from species to phylum. Bacteria are colored according to the tumor type (breast, pink; lung, green; and ovary, purple) if they passed significance thresholds (effect size >5%, P value <0.05, and FDR-corrected Q value <0.25).

It’s not just bacterial phyla that are associated with different tumour types; they found specific species correlate too:

A tumor-type distinctive microbiome composition was also apparent at the species level. Unsupervised clustering of the most prevalent intratumor bacterial species (n = 137 species) demonstrated that many of these species are enriched in certain tumor types (Fig. 4, C and D, and fig. S17).

Fusobacterium nucleatum, previously reported to be enriched in colorectal tumors, was also a hit in our breast and pancreatic tumor cohorts (fig. S17).

We also observed a distinct microbiome across subtypes of the same tumor type. For example, when comparing different subtypes of breast cancer according to their estrogen receptor (ER), progesterone receptor (PR), and HER2 status, we found multiple bacterial taxa whose prevalence was different between the subtypes (Fig. 4E and table S6).

NAT: normal adjacent tissue.

Lastly, although the overall microbial composition of the different tumor types was relatively similar to their NAT microbiome (Fig. 4F), we also detected bacteria with a different prevalence in tumors and in their NAT (Fig. 4G and table S7).

Consistent with our observation that bacterial load and richness of breast tumors are higher than those in breast NAT (Fig. 3F and fig. S12), we found many bacteria that are significantly enriched in breast tumors compared with their NAT (Fig. 4G).

They found that there is a correlation between bacterial metabolic functions and certain tumour types, likely due to tumour metabolites:

Unsupervised clustering analysis of 287 predicted metabolic MetaCyc pathways that showed the greatest variability between the tumor types revealed that certain microbiome metabolic pathways were relatively specific to certain tumor types (Fig. 5A).

We found a few tumor type–specific enrichments of bacterial pathways that can degrade metabolites known to be enriched in these same tumor types (table S10). For example, degradation of hydroxyprolines by bacteria (MetaCyc PWY-5159) was enriched in bone tumors (effect size 14.6%, P value <0.01, proportion test).

Bone collagen is a main source of hydroxyproline, and many bone pathologies, like bone tumors, have been shown to result in elevated hydroxyproline levels (53).

In the case of lung cancer, MetaCyc pathways responsible for the degradation of chemicals in cigarette smoke, such as toluene, acrylonitrile, and aminobenzoates (TOLUENE-DEG-2-OH-PWY, P344-PWY, and PWY-6077), were significantly enriched in bacteria found in lung tumors compared with other tumor types (effect size 8.4, 8, and 7.2%, P value <0.001 for all, proportion test).

Do we have a negative feedback loop?

Taking tumour-resident Proteobacteria as an example, their presence frequently correlates with a worse prognosis, due in part to immune suppression, increased therapeutic resistance, and higher metastatic potential.

Fig. 5. Predicted bacterial metabolic functions are associated with clinical features. ( A ) Heatmap demonstrating unsupervised hierarchical clustering of the frequencies of 287 MetaCyc pathways across the different tumor types. Only pathways that are abundant (frequency >10% in at least one tumor type) and variable (standard deviation divided by the average of frequencies >0.4) were included ( table S10 ). ( B and C ) Volcano plots demonstrating bacterial MetaCyc pathways (B) and taxa (C) that are enriched in lung tumors from smokers ( n = 100) versus never-smokers ( n = 43). Effect size represents the difference in the proportion between the groups. A two-sample proportion z test was used to calculate the P values. Green filled circles indicate pathways with FDR-corrected Q values <0.25. Degrading pathways of smoke chemicals are indicated by blue circles in (B); plant-related metabolic pathways are indicated by red circles in (B). (o), order. ( D ) Taxonomy wheel plot of bacterial species that contributed to degradation of cigarette smoke metabolites (blue ring) and to the biosynthesis of plant metabolites functions (red ring) are indicated on the phylogenetic tree, along with all bacteria that are hits in lung tumors (green ring). ( E ) Volcano plot demonstrating enriched bacterial MetaCyc functions in ER+ versus ER− breast tumors. A two-sample proportion z test was used to calculate the P values. Colored circles indicate pathways with FDR-corrected Q values <0.25. ( F ) Volcano plot demonstrating the bacterial taxa enriched in melanoma patients who responded (R) to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) versus nonresponders (NR). A binomial test was used to calculate the P values for the enrichment or depletion of bacterial taxa in the responder cohort versus the nonresponder cohort. The size of dots reflects phylotype levels, gradually increasing from species to phylum. Colored circles indicate taxa with FDR-corrected Q values <0.25.

This wasn’t on my bingo card for cigarette smoking and cancer:

The enrichment for bacteria with the predicted capability to degrade cigarette smoke metabolites in lung tumors may suggest that high levels of these metabolites create a preferred niche for bacteria that can use these metabolites.

To confirm this hypothesis, we compared the bacterial functions found in non–small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs) of 100 current smokers with those in NSCLCs of 43 people who had never smoked (never-smokers).

We found that 17 of the 49 MetaCyc pathways that were significantly enriched in tumors of current smokers were pathways that degrade chemicals found in cigarette smoke, such as nicotine, anthranilate, toluene, and phenol (Fig. 5B, blue circles, and table S11).

We also found eight MetaCyc pathways related to the biosynthesis of metabolites that can be used by plants—for example, for the biosynthesis of glycine, a key intermediate in plant photorespiration (Fig. 5B, red circles, and table S11).

We speculate that some plant-associated bacteria, or their DNA, are present in cigarette tobacco and are thus enriched in the lung tumors of smokers.

Further research is needed on the last point, but I wouldn’t expect plant-associated bacteria to be optimized for growth in humans, though pathological effects aren’t out of the question.

This Substack discusses how microRNAs from rice (osa-miRNAs) can affect target human mRNA genes linked to disease:

Collectively, this is light-years away from the established smoking/lung cancer narrative.

I’m not saying that this is incorrect, but it is incomplete, and therefore excludes a whole avenue of potential treatments and preventatives:

A healthy microbiome is not a part of healthy living, let alone tumours, according to the Big Pharma-owned NHS. https://www.nhs.uk/search/results?q=microbiome

We found that most of the enriched taxa in the lung tumors of smokers belong to the Proteobacteria phylum. However, none of these bacteria reached significance after correction for multiple-hypothesis testing (Fig. 5C and table S12), which indicates that there was no homogeneous population of species conferring this functionality across samples.

We reasoned that, although bacterial ecology differs between tumors, there is a shared functional signal related to the specific environment within the lungs of smokers.

We were able to demonstrate that a very large number of heterogeneous bacteria contribute to the degradation functions of cigarette smoke metabolites and the biosynthesis of plant metabolites (Fig. 5D).

Bacteria expressing these functions are found mainly in the Proteobacteria, Actinobacteria, and Cyanobacteria phyla, and they are depleted from the Firmicutes phylum (Fig. 5D).

There is a link between a breast cancer carcinogen and the microbiome:

We also found selective enrichment of bacterial functions in certain tumor subtypes. For example, multiple MetaCyc pathways were enriched in bacteria from 270 ER+ breast tumors compared with 49 ER− breast tumors (Fig. 5E and table S13).

The most significantly enriched pathways in bacteria within ER+ breast tumors were arsenate detoxification and mycothiol biosynthesis. Arsenic is a Group 1 carcinogen that can increase the risk of breast cancer (54) and has been shown to induce expression of the estrogen receptor in human breast cancer (55).

You then need to cross-reference additional research to see whether these bacteria should be therapeutic targets, are pathogenic, or are just passengers:

Mycothiol is used by bacteria to detoxify reactive oxygen species (56). Because ER+ breast tumors are known to have increased oxidative stress compared with ER− tumors (57), we hypothesize that bacteria with the ability to synthesize mycothiol can better survive in the ER+ tumor microenvironment.

We also found enrichment of bacterial functions when comparing breast tumor with NAT samples (table S14). For example, enzymes related to anaerobic respiration were enriched in bacteria from breast cancer versus NAT.

Overall, our analysis of MetaCyc pathways suggests a connection between the functions of bacteria present in the tumor and their tumor microenvironment.

Lastly, as our IF staining suggests (Fig. 2), bacteria can be found inside CD45+ immune cells , which indicates that they might influence or reflect the immune state of the tumor microenvironment.

To determine whether a specific intratumor microbial signature is correlated with the response to immunotherapy, we compared metastatic melanomas from patients who responded to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) (n = 29) with those from patients who did not respond (n = 48).

Although we did not find significant changes in the load of bacteria between responders and nonresponders to ICI, we did find multiple taxa that were differentially more (n = 18) or less (n = 28) abundant in the melanomas of responders compared with nonresponders (Fig. 5F, fig. S19, and table S15).

TL;DR: A healthy, varied gut microbiome correlates with a tumour microbiome associated with positive responses to treatment.

Taxa that were more abundant in tumors of responders included Clostridium, whereas Gardnerella vaginalis was more abundant in tumors of nonresponders. Notably, this is in line with differential abundances of taxa in the gut microbiome of melanoma patients responding to ICI (23-25).

In their concluding discussion, the authors are guarded on linking specific bacteria to clinical outcomes. I found that Proteobacteria are associated with a worse prognosis through multiple mechanisms, and I will expand on this topic.

Our data do not establish whether intratumor bacteria play a causal role in the development of cancer or whether their presence simply reflects infections of established tumors (60, 61).

As tumors develop, their disorganized, leaky vasculature may allow circulating bacteria to enter, and the immunosuppressed environment may provide a refuge for them (61, 62).

Intratumor bacteria may also arise from the NAT, which can explain the high similarity we found between the tumor microbiome and its NAT microbiome.

Whether or not bacteria play a causal role in tumorigenesis, it is of interest to further explore the effects that intratumor bacteria may have on different phenotypes of cancer cells and on the immune system and its interactions with tumor cells.

Just as manipulation of the gut microbiome has been shown to affect the response of tumors to immune-checkpoint blockade therapy (23-25, 28), we speculate that manipulation of the tumor microbiome may also affect tumor immunity and the response to immune therapy. Thus, better understanding of these effects may pave the way for novel treatment options for cancer patients.

Even supposedly benign passenger bacteria may contribute to a worse prognosis.

Note that Big Pharma tend to adopt the terrain theory of bacteria and tumour progression when it suits, i.e. that tumour microbes are secondary scavengers and largely benign or incidental, whereas they wholly adopt the germ theory of disease when promoting their latest vaccine.

Tjalsma et al. [27] proposed the “bacterial driver–passenger model”, which hypothesizes that intestinal bacteria play sequential roles in the initiation and progression of colorectal cancer (CRC). Initially, “driver” bacteria, such as enterotoxigenic Bacteroides fragilis (ETBF) and specific E. coli strains, initiate tumorigenesis by producing genotoxins, inducing inflammation, and causing DNA damage, leading to the formation of malignant adenomas. As CRC progresses, the TME undergoes changes that favor the growth of “passenger” bacteria, such as F. nucleatum and Streptococcus gallolyticus subsp. gallolyticus. These “passenger” bacteria adapt to the altered niche and may further influence tumor progression through pro-inflammatory or other tumor-modulating mechanisms. Due to their tumor–microbe properties, they have the potential to become noninvasive diagnostic tools. In addition, from a therapeutic perspective, probiotics or engineered microbial therapies can restore mucosal integrity, reduce inflammation, and mitigate tumor-promoting effects. From “Decoding the Tumor-Associated Microbiota: From Origins to Nanomedicine Applications in Cancer Therapy“ (2025) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11940167/

Our second landmark paper shifted the focus from the microbiome of primary tumours to that of clinical data from 4,160 metastatic tumour biopsies.

They identified organ-specific tropisms (the natural preference to spread to and colonise specific organs), enrichments of anaerobic bacteria in hypoxic tumours, the association of Fusobacterium with resistance to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) in lung cancer, and the association between microbial diversity and a type of leukocyte that infiltrates tumours called a neutrophil.

Tumour-infiltrating neutrophils (TINs) play a dual role in cancer, as they can fight the tumour or help it to grow. Fusobacteria promote the latter, via several mechanisms:

By activating pro-inflammatory oncogenic interleukin IL-6, IL-17, and NF-kB pathways, which recruit further neutrophils. These have been found to promote gastric cancer progression.

By forcing neutrophils to switch from a cancer-fighting N1 state to a pro-tumour N2 state.

By causing neutrophils to express high levels of Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1), an immune checkpoint protein.

By triggering the release of Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs). NETs are sticky webs of DNA which can trap and reduce the spread of infection, but they can also capture cancer cells and promote metastasis.

Finally, the authors found that ICB can also cause evolution within the microbiome, including depletion of identified bacteria, and their work was comprehensive enough to generate a pan-cancer resource of the tumour biome for use in developing treatment strategies.

Key takeaways from “A pan-cancer analysis of the microbiome in metastatic cancer“ (2024) by Battaglia et al.

Graphical abstract

Bacteria can induce both an immunosuppressed or inflamed microenvironment, and understanding these processes in tumors may help explain the heterogeneity of response to ICB.

Yet, several questions still need to be addressed: is the microbial community in the primary tumor different from those in metastases? Are bacteria preferentially localized in specific tumor types or rather in specific organs? How resilient is the microbial population during therapeutic interventions?

Given the complexity of identifying intracellular bacteria and the highly complex structure of the microbiome, we used a bioinformatics approach to investigate characteristics, evolution, and relevance of the metastatic cancer microbiome in patients.

We analyzed biopsies from 4,160 metastatic tumors across various cancers originating from 26 tissues with matched genomics and transcriptomic profiling.

Moreover, we assessed the persistence of the metastatic microbiome over time and under therapeutic pressure in a unique cohort of 185 paired biopsies of metastatic cancers.

After establishing a link between general tumor characteristics and the tumor microbiome, we next investigated whether microbial communities can influence host immunity and hence the TME.

We first investigated if the presence of gram-negative bacteria in metastases was correlated with expression of the family of Toll-like receptors (TLRs).

Lipopolysaccharides (LPSs), a major component of the cell wall in gram-negative bacteria, are potent ligands for TLR4 and lead to activation of the TLR4/MD2 complex, thereby inducing the production of proinflammatory cytokines, such as interleukin (IL)-6, tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α), and type-I IFNs. 23 We hypothesized that LPS, derived from dead or living bacteria, may be an important factor of TLR4 signaling in metastases.

Furthermore, we hypothesized that bacterial compositions would be broadly correlated with tumor gene expression. In line with this, we found a significant correspondence between tumor microbiome composition and several MSigDB hallmark signatures (Mantel’s test p = 0.05) and immune marker gene expression (Mantel’s test p = 0.002) variation.

Given this intersection and our observation that MAG-based diversity estimates correlated with mapping-based estimates (Figure 3A), we then proceeded to associate bacterial diversity with the expression of curated tumor-specific responsive pathways to determine pan-cancer characteristics correlated with the presence and abundance of bacteria.

Bacterial diversity-induced TGF-β and TNF-α signaling promotes tumour growth and metastasis:

ECM organisation and AMPs can also promote cancer growth, spread, and resistance to chemotherapy:

We then performed an unbiased gene expression comparison to determine which processes were activated or inhibited with increased bacterial diversity. Interestingly, we found a strong enrichment of multiple pathways involved in extracellular matrix (ECM) organization and antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) in tumors with a higher bacterial diversity (Figures 3C and S5D).

Figure 3 . Associations of the microbiome with tumor physiology. (A) Shannon diversity estimates of mapping-based (genus) (x axis) and assembly-based (MAG) (y axis) approaches in a set of tumor microbiomes ( n = 500). p value was computed using Spearman correlation. (B) Bar plot of adaptive microbiome α-diversity-based association analysis (aMiAD) scores associating tumor community diversity and pathway responsive gene activity inference (PROGENy) pathway quantifications. The shade of the bar indicates the aMiAD scores for each feature. Positive associations are colored red, and negative associations are colored blue. Asterisks correspond to p values < 0.05. p values were generated with aMiAD after correcting for primary tumor location, metastatic localization site, sequencing platform, and hospital of origin with 5,000 permutations. (C) Dot plot showing the top Reactome pathways significantly enriched (red) or depleted (blue) in tumors by community diversity, using GSEA on Reactome pathways ( STAR Methods ). Dot size represent false discovery rate (FDR)-corrected p values ( q value). (D and E) (D) Associations between community diversity and tumor immune dysfunction and exclusion (TIDE) signatures or (E) CIBERSORT deconvolved immune cell types as described in (B).

Bacteria and their byproducts can influence innate and adaptive immune cell populations, yet it remains unclear which microbes can reshape immune cell context and alter immune signaling in tumor metastases.

This mechanism is pro-tumour growth and helps to promote immune evasion:

Therefore, we first associated tumor immune evasion mechanisms with bacterial diversity. We found a positive association of bacterial diversity with expression of signatures for cancer-associated fibroblast (CAF) infiltration and immune exclusion (Figures 3D and S5E).

NK cells are usually anti-tumour, whereas TREGS usually promote tumour growth and spread by suppressing the immune response. Neutrophils are context-sensitive in their effects, as discussed previously:

Following this, we next examined deconvolved tumor-infiltrating immune cell compositions and found an extensive enrichment of innate immune cells driven by neutrophils, natural killer (NK) cells, and macrophages, as well as regulatory T cells (Tregs), in tumors with high microbial diversity (Figures 3E and S5F), highlighting a potential innate immune conditioning.

Importantly, there is emerging evidence showing the functional importance of neutrophils in tumor immunity, progression, and response to immunotherapy. 24 , 25

Lastly, we sought to identify individual bacteria-immune cell associations.

To do this, we correlated bacteria abundance with immune cell functional states26 (Figure S6) and found multiple bacteria associated with cellular states of fibroblasts, endothelial cells, macrophages, and CD4 T cells.

In the gut microbiome, we tend to advise support for Bifidobacteria through probiotics and diet, due to their anti-cancer associations. This paper found that their effects extend to the tumour microbiome too:

Specifically, we found Bifidobacterium to be positively associated with NK cells (state S2), which has been previous shown to enhanced NK cell function in the TME.27

In their concluding discussion, the authors note the mechanisms by which the bacterial microbiome may also be a potential therapeutic:

Our integration with matched transcriptomics allowed us to determine how resident bacteria are associated with tumor physiology. We observed associations between intratumoral microbes and the activation of innate immune sensing pathways, suggestive of TME changes through direct recognition of bacterial ligands.

TLR-specific therapies are increasingly recognized in drug development due to their ability to act as immunomodulators, 36 , 37 and locally induced LPS/TLR4 activation may resemble the effects of existing TLR-agonist therapies and contribute to changes in the TME.

Our findings also show that immunotherapy augments the metastatic tumor microbiome and reduces bacterial diversity, which was even more pronounced in responsive patients.

Recent studies have demonstrated that various bacteria are capable of invading tumor cells and that their peptides can be presented on the tumor cells’ HLA machinery, 12 , 13 making it conceivable that these bacteria are a potential source of immunogenic peptides hence a substrate of cytotoxic immune responses.

Indeed, we determined genera including Actinomyces, Bacteroidetes, and Prevotella to recurrently dropout in responsive patients, whereas these genera have been previously shown to produce HLA-presented peptides.13

Unfortunately, tumour-promoting inflammation is significantly more common and widely documented in clinical oncology than anti-tumour effects:

Fig. 2: Intratumoral microbiome exert pro-tumor and anti-tumor effects through immune regulation Inflammasome-mediated inflammation plays a pivotal role in innate immunity [116]. As a member of the inflammatory complex family, NLRP3 acts as a scout for monitoring and recognizing various danger signals, such as pathogenic bacteria and their metabolites. This subsequently induces an inflammatory response that promotes tumor growth and chemoresistance [117, 118]. In esophageal squamous carcinoma, F. nucleatum enriches MDSCs by inducing high expression of NLRP3, which results in cisplatin resistance [119]. The inflammatory response usually causes immunosuppression, which weakens the therapeutic response [120]. Neoadjuvant chemoimmunotherapy (NACI) has become the first-line treatment option for gastroesophageal cancer, with the role of the intratumoral microbiome being explored in this context. From: “Intratumoral microbiome: implications for immune modulation and innovative therapeutic strategies in cancer“ (2025) https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12929-025-01117-x

Conversely, bacteria may also stimulate a tolerogenic response 14 that can be co-opted by the tumor as an immune escape mechanism, further highlighting the importance of characterizing the local tumor microbiome.

Indeed, we found that the presence of Fusobacterium was negatively associated with responsiveness to ICB treatment in NSCLC. This gram-negative anaerobic oral commensal has been associated with the progression and initiation of colorectal cancers 3 and can directly interact with tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes to suppress their activities. 44 , 45

Moreover, indirect interactions mediated by the secretion of bacterial-derived metabolites or outer membrane vesicles 46 may also contribute to an immunosuppressive phenotype. Therefore, it would be of interest to further investigate the potential targetable role of F. nucleatum in suppressing antitumor immunity beyond colorectal cancers.

In conclusion, we present the first large-scale, pan-cancer atlas of intratumor microbiomes in metastatic cancers with matched WGS, transcriptomics, clinical, and treatment outcome data.

Our analyses show how intratumoral communities vary among anatomical sites, depend on the primary tumor type, associate with immune cell infiltration, and correlate with treatment responses, especially in the context of immunotherapy.

We expect that our data will serve as an important community resource to enable future studies on the complex, potentially targetable roles of the intratumor microbiome in metastatic cancers.

I searched the Cancer Research UK website for articles or links to relevant papers, and the GI tract microbiome returns 3 directly relevant entries (clinical trials) out of 8000+, but their contribution to the field of tumour microbiome research amounts to sponsoring a lukewarm one-day round table discussion, with Big Pharma puppet Imperial as a co-sponsor, and it’s not linked on their website.

International Cancer Microbiome Consortium consensus statement on the role of the human microbiome in carcinogenesis (2019) Abstract Objective In this consensus statement, an international panel of experts deliver their opinions on key questions regarding the contribution of the human microbiome to carcinogenesis. Design International experts in oncology and/or microbiome research were approached by personal communication to form a panel. A structured, iterative, methodology based around a 1-day roundtable discussion was employed to derive expert consensus on key questions in microbiome-oncology research. Results Some 18 experts convened for the roundtable discussion and five key questions were identified regarding: (1) the relevance of dysbiosis/an altered gut microbiome to carcinogenesis; (2) potential mechanisms of microbiota-induced carcinogenesis; (3) conceptual frameworks describing how the human microbiome may drive carcinogenesis; (4) causation versus association; and (5) future directions for research in the field. The panel considered that, despite mechanistic and supporting evidence from animal and human studies, there is currently no direct evidence that the human commensal microbiome is a key determinant in the aetiopathogenesis of cancer. The panel cited the lack of large longitudinal, cohort studies as a principal deciding factor and agreed that this should be a future research priority. However, while acknowledging gaps in the evidence, expert opinion was that the microbiome, alongside environmental factors and an epigenetically/genetically vulnerable host, represents one apex of a tripartite, multidirectional interactome that drives carcinogenesis. Conclusion Data from longitudinal cohort studies are needed to confirm the role of the human microbiome as a key driver in the aetiopathogenesis of cancer.

… There are plausible mechanisms and ample parallel or supporting evidence from in vitro, murine and cross-sectional human studies. However, direct evidence from large longitudinal cohort studies is lacking and should be a key focus in the future. Until then, the expert panel considers that the case in support of a causative role for the human microbiome in the aetiopathogenesis of cancer remains unproven, but a majority nevertheless agrees with the hypothesis. The panel considers the microbiome to be one aspect of an interactome with an epigenetically/genetically vulnerable host and the environment. However, the host genotype is largely fixed and evidence suggests that the microbiome may be a key player in modulating/mediating the response to environmental pressures. In this context, the microbiome presents a very exciting opportunity to better understand cancer and how it might be prevented.

Funding The roundtable discussion was funded by Cancer Research UK (Award C42378/A25637). The Division of Integrative Systems Medicine and Digestive Disease at Imperial College London receives financial support from the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) Imperial Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) based at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Imperial College London. This article is independent research funded by the NIHR BRC, and the views expressed in this publication are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the NHS, NIHR, or the Department of Health. More: https://gut.bmj.com/content/68/9/1624

Our final landmark paper was published in 2021 by Dohlman et al., in response to field-wide debates about environmental pathogen contamination of samples used for bulk sequencing. A particular focus was on verifying the species analysis of the The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA):

The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), a landmark cancer genomics program, molecularly characterized over 20,000 primary cancer and matched normal samples spanning 33 cancer types. This joint effort between NCI and the National Human Genome Research Institute began in 2006, bringing together researchers from diverse disciplines and multiple institutions. Over the next dozen years, TCGA generated over 2.5 petabytes of genomic, epigenomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic data. The data, which has already led to improvements in our ability to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer, will remain publicly available for anyone in the research community to use. “The Cancer Genome Atlas Program (TCGA)” https://www.cancer.gov/ccg/research/genome-sequencing/tcga

CRC: Colorectal cancer.

BC: Brain cancer.

MBI: Mucosal barrier injury.

Specific gut bacteria can induce MBI. MBI can worsen the prognosis for CRC, due to the aforementioned oncogenic cytokine secretion and local inflammation, which promotes tumour growth and helps to drive metastasis:

Microbial presence in CRC blood samples indicate mucosal barrier injury As shown in Figures 1B and S1B, bacteria were significantly more abundant and diverse in blood samples from CRC patients than from BC patients (p < 0.01). The presence of transient, endogenous microbial DNA in the bloodstream has been reported in primary CRC patients, often before diagnosis, and may even be predictive of tumor stage and location (Abdulamir et al., 2011; Poore et al., 2020). Loss of mucosal barrier function is a common feature of CRC and other chronic inflammatory conditions and may lead to microbial translocations from CRC tumors to the lamina propria and bloodstream (Oshima and Miwa, 2016; Yu, 2018). Extract from Figure 1… (B) Prevalence of common contaminants in blood correlates with absolute abundance.. Extract from Figure S1B To explore this possibility, we examined the abundance of subsets of bacterial species and genera designated as common commensal (n = 407) or MBI-associated (n = 693) (CDC, 2019). Examining MBI-associated species among decontaminated blood samples within the CRC cohort, we found that species associated with MBI were considerably more prevalent than those that were not (p = 2.42e–7; Figure 6E). We then compared the abundance of MBI-associated genera with that of common commensals and discovered that genera associated with MBI were frequently more abundant in the blood of CRC patients than BC patients (Figures 6F and S6E). These results point toward the potential utility of bloodborne bacterial DNA from MBI-associated organisms as a potential biomarker for CRC.

Discussion By comparing and integrating data from multiple NGS platforms and various sample types, we isolated and experimentally validated the tissue-resident component of these datasets, thus producing a public resource of computationally decontaminated microbial profiles in TCGA tissue samples. This examination of equiprevalence provides a blueprint for future analyses of sequencing data for metagenomic profiling of tissue-resident microbiota. … As proof-of-principle, we used TCMA to identify two dominant clusters of tissue-resident bacteria in CRC samples, as well as their associated molecular expression patterns and prognostic significance. Pathway analysis of matched transcriptional data demonstrated that tumor-associated species were positively correlated with cancer-related inflammatory pathways and negatively associated with cellular adhesion machinery.

p53, the “guardian of the genome”, a potent tumour suppressor:

Specifically, enrichment of ribosome, p53 signaling, DNA repair, oxidative phosphorylation, and cellular adhesion pathways may point to a previously described mechanism wherein inflammatory cytokines downregulate p53 by stimulating ribosome biogenesis in colonic epithelial cells, leading to downregulation of E-cadherin and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (Brighenti et al., 2014). Given the established ability of many of these species to induce inflammation (Kostic et al., 2013), stimulate cytokine activity (Gemmell and Seymour, 1993), and modulate E-cadherin (Rubinstein et al., 2013) in colonocytes, the contribution of these species to this inflammatory cancer pathway necessitates further exploration.

One of the reasons for trying to limit chronic inflammation through diet, lifestyle, and avoiding unnecessary vaccinations:

Beyond CRC, the TCMA database will allow interrogations of pan-cancer relationships between the microbiome and tumor development. In most cases, the role of microbiota in cancer is context-specific. For example, H. pylori is known to advance gastric cancers but seemingly offer a protective effect in esophageal adenocarcinoma (Islami and Kamangar, 2008). However, certain pathogenic processes, such as chronic inflammation, altered metabolic states, and abrogation of viral latency display commonality across cancers (Plottel and Blaser, 2011). Since TCGA samples were collected and analyzed with common methodologies, the decontaminated metagenomic profiles for thousands of tissue samples presented here provide an ideal platform for examining host-microbe relationships that span cancer types, in contrast to meta-analyses, which must integrate data from disparate sources. Thus, in addition to providing a methodology for comprehensively identifying and removing contamination, TCMA represents an unprecedented resource for exploring the role of tissue-resident microbiota in various cancer types and identifying predictive microbial biomarkers. More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7878430/#F1

3.0 Parting shots

3.1 Another Big Pharma cancer flop

Volrustomig is an experimental bispecific antibody that targets two checkpoint inhibitor targets: PD-1 and CTLA-4. It was meant to work in combination with chemotherapy to prevent tumor cells from evading the immune system by inhibiting T cells.

Unfortunately, an independent review committee found that Volrustomig was unlikely to beat standard treatments using other PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, such as Keytruda.

Update on eVOLVE-Lung02 Phase III trial of volrustomig plus chemotherapy in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer PUBLISHED 17 August 2026 AstraZeneca is discontinuing the eVOLVE-Lung02 Phase III trial evaluating volrustomig in combination with chemotherapy as a 1st-line therapy compared to pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) whose tumours express PD-L1 <50%. This decision is based on the recommendation of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) following a planned review of trial data. The IDMC concluded that the volrustomig combination was unlikely to meet either of the dual primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS) in the primary analysis population of patients with PD-L1 negative tumours (<1%) versus the comparator arm. The safety profile of volrustomig plus chemotherapy was consistent with the known profiles of the individual medicines and no new safety signals were identified. Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “We initiated the eVOLVE-Lung02 trial aiming to improve the outcomes for patients whose lung cancers have lower PD-L1 expression and a less durable response to current immunotherapy regimens. While we are disappointed, we will learn from this trial and are determined to continue pioneering new medicines from our industry-leading pipeline in our quest to improve outcomes for patients with lung cancer.” The Company will work with investigators to ensure continuity of care and appropriate follow up for patients on the trial. The other Phase III volrustomig trials continue as planned in cervical cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and mesothelioma. More: https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press-releases/2026/update-on-evolve-lung02-phase-iii-trial.html

3.2 FDA approves the latest DeathVax™ update

No, it still hasn’t been banned and committed to landfill.

We are living in Clownworld, and RFK Jr. is still whistling in the wind.

FDA approves updated Covid-19 vaccines for dominant XFG variant Decision allows manufacturers to begin shipping doses, but confusion remains about insurance coverage A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Miami, Florida, on 5 October 2021. Photograph: Lynne Sladky/AP The US Food and Drug Administration approved updated Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday, allowing manufacturers to begin shipping doses to pharmacies and doctors’ offices across the country. The FDA approved Moderna, Novavax-Sanofi and Pfizer-BioNTech’s updated Covid vaccines, the companies ⁠said on Thursday, ⁠after ​an advisory panel recommended that the shots should target ⁠the dominant XFG variant. All manufacturers previously said they could make the updated shot in time for the 2026-27 immunization season. The vaccines are approved for individuals 65 and older, and for younger individuals with underlying conditions that put them at greater risk of negative outcomes from a Covid infection. (For younger people with such conditions, the age approvals vary by manufacturer: the Moderna shot is approved for children older than six months, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those age five and older and Novavax-Sanofi for 12 and up.) Last fall, the Trump administration moved away from recommending Covid vaccines to everyone, prompting confusion over who was eligible to receive the shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says it recommends the immunizations “based on individual-based decision making”. It’s unclear when, or whether, the administration will issue updated recommendations for the 2026-27 immunization season, as the CDC advisory panel has been in limbo since a March ruling blocking health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr’s appointment of a slate of vaccine advisors to the panel. The absence of a functioning CDC vaccine panel also raises questions over whether insurers will cover the updated shots. Insurers are typically required to cover vaccines recommended by the panel, but it is unclear what insurers will do if there is no recommendation. CDC dashboards show current Covid-19 activity level tracked via testing, and wastewater monitoring is low, but rising in recent weeks. Reuters contributed reporting https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/aug/27/fda-approves-updated-covid-19-vaccines

At the time of writing, NB.1.8.1 is likely already the most prevalent variant, having overtaken XFG, meaning the virus has already evaded variant-specific antibodies from the new vaccine.

By 2027, XFG is likely to be extinct.

3.3 Another unexpected death caused by an experimental gene therapy

They still don’t know what they are doing.

The family told the watchdog that the cause of death was identified by the hospital’s ethics committee as a severe immune response to the procedure. They also said that potential death was not explicitly listed as a risk in the procedure.

Chinese University Reviewing Gene Editing Research as Family Discloses Daughter’s Death A 6-year-old girl who received an experimental gene editing treatment died seven days into a clinical trial in Shanghai. 7/28/2026|Updated: 7/29/2026 A top-tier Chinese university said on July 26 that it is investigating gene editing research by one of its researchers following reports that scientists treated a 6-year-old girl as part of their research, who died during the unprecedented human trial. Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, one of China’s Ivy League-level institutions, said in a statement that it “attaches great importance to the matter and has established a special working group to conduct a comprehensive investigation.” New York-based nonprofit science watchdog Retraction Watch and peer-reviewed journal Science disclosed on July 23, on behalf of her grieving family, the death of the 6-year-old girl, who underwent an experimental gene editing procedure in a clinical trial conducted by Shanghai Jiao Tong University researchers at the affiliated Xinhua Hospital. The girl had been diagnosed with global developmental delay in March 2023, her parents told Science. Genome sequencing later pointed toward a single-base mutation in her CHD3 gene as the cause. The rare mutation, which causes Snijders Blok-Campeau syndrome, impacted a vital protein essential for brain development, leaving her with challenges in her motor and language skills that became more evident when she turned 4. The condition doesn’t usually impact life expectancy, University of Montréal geneticist Philippe Campeau, who helped link the condition to the CHD3 gene, told Science. Symptoms can range from mild cases where the only obvious indication is a slightly enlarged head, to severe cases with intellectual deficits, seizures, and heart problems. The girl, who died in March 2025 seven days into the world-first clinical gene editing trial, which was aimed at removing her condition, had milder symptoms. Her parents told the watchdog that they were persuaded by the team of China-based researchers, led by neuroscientist Qiu Zilong, to fund an experimental procedure that would edit one nucleotide in the chromosomes of their daughter’s treated cells, changing a T to a C in her mutated gene. The parents and relatives were asked to contribute $860,000 toward the experiment. Following the girl’s death, the scientists returned the funds, and the hospital was fined by local authorities, her parents told Science. While the clinical trial was never published in a medical journal following the death, Science and Retraction Watch revealed that the researchers injected doses of two novel engineered viruses into the girl’s spinal fluid. The method is currently the most common delivery system for gene-editing therapy. The trial was the first attempt to use this particular gene-editing method to treat a human. The family told the watchdog that the cause of death was identified by the hospital’s ethics committee as a severe immune response to the procedure. They also said that potential death was not explicitly listed as a risk in the procedure. Qiu and his co-authors published related research in Nature in February 2026 that involved conducting the CHD3 gene editing procedure on mice. A peer reviewer of the study, Campeau told Science he did not notice the extent of changes made when the mouse study—whose original experiments were funded by the family—was resubmitted without the family’s genetic data or a sentence recognizing their “participation and support.” He approved it for publication. The paper only mentioned that research “bridging the gap between preclinical research and clinical translation remains a significant challenge.” The child’s parents told Science they submitted a formal request to the School of Medicine dean that the mice model paper be retracted “to prevent more children from suffering and our blood and tears flowing in vain.” According to Science, the experiment was also conducted on monkeys, after which the ethics committee approved the family’s clinical trial on Jan. 2, 2025. Other research, published Feb. 17, would soon show that monkeys receiving similar gene-editing therapies suffered moderate to severe liver damage. More: https://www.theepochtimes.com/science/chinese-university-reviewing-gene-editing-research-as-family-discloses-daughters-death-6067749

3.4 NHS flu jabs will commence on 1st September

Not that it works very well, but the vaccinal antibodies generated wane at 6% to 10% per month.

For some, by 2027, all they will have to show for it is original antigenic sin.

NHS opens flu jab bookings to ease winter demands Anyone over the age of 65 can get a free flu jab (PA) - PA Wire The NHS is opening its booking system for flu vaccinations to help ease winter demands.

Vaccinations will start on 1 September and eligible people can contact their GP surgery to book an appointment, book at a pharmacy online or in the NHS app, or find a pharmacy that offers free NHS flu vaccination.

NHS services will start to send invites to children and pregnant women next month via their GP practice, NHS app or letter, while other cohorts will begin receiving the jab from 1 October.

The flu jab takes about two weeks to offer peak effectiveness and provides protection for approximately three months.

Those who are not eligible for the free job can receive a private vaccination at pharmacies such as Boots and Superdrug. https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/general/nhs-opens-flu-jab-bookings-to-ease-winter-demands/ar-AA2asKnb

Immune responses are all over the place and, in general, are mediocre.

High-resolution antibody dynamics following influenza vaccination reveal predominantly weak responses as well as infrequent but durable immunity across the 2014-2022 seasons Abstract Most influenza vaccine studies evaluate acute antibody responses 1 month post-vaccination, yet the finer details of immune kinetics remain poorly understood. Here, we conducted two new vaccine studies and analyzed 12 prior vaccine studies to map antibody responses against H3N2 and H1N1 influenza in high resolution from the day of vaccine administration out to 1 year post-vaccination. Antibody kinetics corresponded to three major phenotypes, namely, weak (<4x fold-change at 1 month and 1 year), transient (≥4x at 1 month, <4x at 1 year), or durable (≥4x at 1 month and 1 year). Surprisingly, ≥50 % of vaccine recipients were weak across nearly all seasons, age groups, sexes, pre-vaccination titers, and high or standard vaccine doses examined. Peak fold-change at 1 month post-vaccination was strongly associated with the long-term response, with transient responders often achieving a peak fold-change of 4x and then decaying back to baseline, while durable responders reached ≥16x fold-change and maintained comparable titers out to 1 year. Using the weak, transient, and durable trajectories, a single time point early in the response (days 7–8 or 21) predicted an individual’s response out to 1 year post-vaccination. These results highlight the stark heterogeneity that is consistently seen across influenza seasons, where the vaccine elicits little-to-no response in some but strong and long-lasting antibody immunity in others. Fig. 1. Durable, transient, and weak phenotypes of post-vaccination HAI fold-change against H3N2. (A) Three representative subjects from the 2016 UGA study, grouped according to their fold-change = (HAI titer post-vaccination)/(HAI titer at day 0) as durable (≥4x fold-change for ≥2 variants at both 1 month and 1 year), transient (≥4x fold-change for ≥2 variants at 1 month but not at 1 year), and weak (all remaining responses). (B) Geometric mean of N = 1326 responses from the 2014–2021 influenza seasons at all post-vac time points grouped as durable (blue), transient (gold), and weak (gray) phenotypes. Lines show the mean and 95 % confidence interval. Dashed segments for durable and transient responses were inferred from single datasets (Methods). (C) Fraction of responses in each category across datasets in Table 1 (white background). The total number of participants is shown in brackets above each dataset. (For interpretation of the references to color in this figure legend, the reader is referred to the web version of this article.) The weak, transient, and durable phenotypes were seen in every study to some extent (Fig. 1C). Across all studies, 66 % (878/1326) of vaccine responses were weak (Table 1, white background). Of the strong responses, 53 % (N = 238) were identified as transient and the remainder were durable (N = 210). Despite season-to-season variability, most individual studies followed this same trend, with two notable exceptions being 2016 Fox Nam and 2016 UGA that had the lowest fractions of 26 % and 46 % weak responders, respectively (Fig. 1C). All other studies had ≥50 % weak responders. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X25009740?via%3Dihub

VE below 50% is usually considered to be a flop.

… The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that influenza vaccination be received by the end of October, noting that “early vaccination (ie, in July and August) is likely to be associated with suboptimal immunity before the end of the influenza season” [40]. While delaying vaccination until later in the fall is a possibility [3, 11], this strategy might result in some people not getting vaccine or getting it too late to prevent early-season illness [13]. Our results underscore the need to better understand factors contributing to and devise strategies to deal with intraseasonal VE decline [12]. “Waning of Measured Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness Over Time: The Potential Contribution of Leaky Vaccine Effect” (2021) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8422999/

4.0 Conclusion

I probably have enough references to support a Master’s degree dissertation, and the hardest part was deciding what to leave out.

Part 2 will introduce some other papers of interest, what therapeutic options are available, and why your oncologist cannot offer these as first-line options.

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5.0 Disclaimer

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6.0 References