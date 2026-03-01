En français: https://doorlesscarp953-substack-com.translate.goog/p/why-nsaids-and-cox-2-inhibitors-can?_x_tr_sl=en&_x_tr_tl=fr&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp&_x_tr_hist=true (Sélectionnez votre langue en haut de la page)

1.0 Introduction

Bone fractures are common traumatic injuries, and some pathological conditions such as osteoporosis weaken bones, which makes the bone more susceptible to fracture. Bone is a highly innervated and vascular tissue. When a fracture occurs, circulation is disrupted causing localized hypoxia and hematoma formation while also being extremely painful. The tissue damage, hypoxia, blood clot, and peripheral nerves initiate an inflammatory response, which causes tissue swelling and hyperalgesia (9). NSAIDs or other analgesics are often used during this inflammatory phase of healing to reduce swelling or manage pain, further emphasizing the importance of clarifying the impact of NSAIDs on bone healing (12). … Numerous animal studies have demonstrated a consistent negative effect of NSAID treatment on endochondral ossification during fracture healing (25). The negative impact appears to be caused by inhibition of COX-2 and not COX-1 since fracture healing appears to be normal in COX-1 knockout mice and because healing is impaired in COX-2-selective, NSAID-treated animals and in COX-2 knockout mice (84). Indeed treatment of rats with celecoxib can cause healing failure (nonunions) in 30% or more of treated animals, and the nonunion rates increase with increasing celecoxib dose or length of treatment (85). Further, celecoxib doses that can inhibit fracture healing (1.5, 4, and 10 mg/kg) in rats are not sufficient to eliminate pain caused by the fracture. From: “NSAID therapy effects on healing of bone, tendon, and the enthesis“ (2013) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3764618/

Many of us take NSAIDs each day, especially low-dose (75mg) enteric-coated aspirin. In simple terms, it acts as an anti-inflammatory agent, as part of its painkilling mechanisms. Low-level inflammation is one of the leading underlying causes of many diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular disease (CVD). Multiple studies have demonstrated a consistent preventative effect on the risk of us dying from cancer, in the order of 20-30%.

As for CVD, 8,167 predominantly Aboriginal adults were included and followed in a study from June 2009 to June 2017. Of these, 1,865 were regular aspirin users. 6,302 were non-users, with a mean follow-up of 4 years, and an average hospitalisation rate of 6.4 per person. The study indicated a reduction in the rate of ischaemic heart disease (IHD) in the aspirin-takers of 16% vs non-users. The findings for deaths attributed to CVD were reduced by 56%.

Although not considered statistically significant due to the small number of events during the study, these findings became statistically significant at 67% when adjusted for confounders. Although higher than previous studies, this was thought to be due to the younger age of the Aboriginal participants (mean age 42, vs 55-71 in other studies), as this group is particularly prone to earlier onset of multiple cardiovascular risk factors, such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, albuminuria, obesity and renal disease. The preventative effects of aspirin thus became all the more significant.

What is an NSAID?

Aspirin is an example of a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug.

In contrast, the many drawbacks of steroid drugs were discussed here:

NSAID medications are valued because of their ability to reduce pain, decrease fever, and lower inflammation. They almost need no introduction, as most of us take them regularly to treat headaches, menstrual cramps, strains, stiffness and joint pain caused by arthritis or injury.

They work by inhibiting cyclo-oxygenase (COX) enzymes to block prostaglandin synthesis.

The two most significant COX enzymes are COX-1 and COX-2. They convert a long-chain omega-6 polyunsaturated acid, arachidonic acid (ARA), into prostaglandins.

Although all NSAIDs are COX inhibitors, not all COX inhibitors are NSAIDs. For instance, acetaminophen is a selective COX-2 inhibitor.

ARA is found almost exclusively in animal-based foods, such as meat, eggs, and dairy.

In case you were wondering, sorry Bill, but most lab-grown meats only have half the polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) and twice the less healthy monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) of natural cells.

Apart from eating Bill’s robo-trash junk, we consume most of our MUFAs from plant sources, including olive oil, avocados, canola oil, high-oleic sunflower oil, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, almonds, and cashews. These aren’t necessarily bad sources, but they would leave you deficient in animal-sourced AHA if that’s all you lived off.

The fatty acid profile of cells in culture are unlike those of natural cells with twice the monounsaturated (MUFA) and half the polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) level (Mol%). This is not due to cell lines primarily being derived from cancers but is due to limited access to lipid and an inability to make PUFA de novo as vertebrate cells. Classic culture methods use media with 10% serum (the only exogenous source of lipid). Fetal bovine serum (FBS), the serum of choice has a low level of lipid and cholesterol compared to other sera and at 10% of media provides 2-3% of the fatty acid and cholesterol, 1% of the PUFA and 0.3% of the essential fatty acid linoleic acid (18:2n-6) available to cells in the body. Since vertebrate cell lines cannot make PUFA they synthesise MUFA, offsetting their PUFA deficit and reducing their fatty acid diversity. Stem and primary cells in culture appear to be similarly affected, with a rapid loss of their natural fatty acid compositions. The unnatural lipid composition of cells in culture has substantial implications for examining natural stems cell in culture, and for investigations of cellular mechanisms using cell lines based on the pervasive influence of fats. From: “The highly unnatural fatty acid profile of cells in culture“ (2020_ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31809755/

The reason for writing this Substack is a hypothesis which links the drawbacks of eating lab-grown meat with the potential drawbacks of regularly taking NSAIDs.

As with my deep-dive into statins, nature doesn’t like to waste anything, and we didn’t evolve these long chemical synthesis pathways for nothing. They are often quite expensive, in terms of energy and molecular input. There is likely to be a survival aspect to many of these pathways, and blocking them with synthetic drugs may have unexpected, negative consequences.

In short, what may be some of the secondary effects of inhibiting prostaglandin production? Could NSAIDs slow down the repair of injuries, including fractures, torn ligaments and tendons?

If you have a long-standing injury that doesn’t seem to be healing properly, or you have frequent setbacks, then this Substack may be of particular interest to you.

Correlation isn’t causation, but as with the multi-hit theory of cancer, the status of our health reflects the sum total of many factors of influence, however minor in importance they may appear to be.

Emphasis is mine in bold, and some passages are lightly reformatted for legibility on portable devices.

2.0 Discussion

2.1 How do NSAIDS suppress prostaglandins?

From: “Fig. 1. Aspirin’s acetylation-dependent regulation of TX and ATL. TX is a major eicosanoid from human platelets and a potent platelet activator (1). Acetylation of COX-1 blocks the endoperoxide intermediate for prostaglandins (PG-G ͞ H) and TX. The ATL is generated by the acetylated COX-2 in the vasculature that blocks prostaglandin production and initiatesCOX-2 to produce 15R-hydroxyeicosatetraenoic acid(15R-HETE).Transcellular biosynthesis of 15-epi-lipoxin A4 is enabled during vascular endothelial and leukocyte interactions. ATL is a local mediator and possesses potent actions in antiinflammation and proresolution (8, 32).”. Aspirin triggers antiinflammatory 15-epi-lipoxin A4 and inhibits thromboxane in a randomized human trial

As both a benefit and a potential drawback, even low doses of aspirin irreversibly inhibit both COX-1 and COX-2 by permanently acetylating these enzymes. With COX-2, it happens at the site of a critical serine residue called Ser516. Aspirin also acts as an antiplatelet agent by mediating the reduction of a clotting agent called thromboxane A 2 (TXA 2 ), which is great for helping to prevent strokes and thrombosis.

Acetylation of an enzyme is a post-translational modification (PTM). An acetyl group (CH 3 CO) is transferred from acetyl-CoA to specific amino acid residues, typically lysine, by enzyme acetyltransferases (KATs). PTM changes the residue’s charge from positive to neutral. This can effectively act as a molecular switch by changing the protein’s conformation, function, stability, and localisation. Most enzymes are proteins.

“Prostaglandins (PGs) are lipid mediators, generated from arachidonic acid (AA) metabolism via cyclooxygenases (COX). They were discovered in the 1930s as regulators of blood pressure and smooth muscle contraction [1]. The distribution of synthases and receptors for each PG is different in various cell types, and PGs are activated via either paracrine or autocrine signaling on the surface of each cell type [2]. PGs bridge the interactions between various immune-modulating cells, and are considered key players in regulating pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory responses [3].”

It can take as long as 10 days for your platelet levels to recover after you stop taking platelet inhibitors. 4 days is typical for aspirin.

Clopidogrel is an antiplatelet agent, but it’s not a COX-2 inhibitor.

Reversal of the anti‐platelet effects of aspirin and clopidogrel (2012) Background: Guidelines recommend stopping aspirin and clopidogrel 7 to 10 days before surgery to allow time for replacement of permanently inhibited platelets by newly released uninhibited platelets. Objectives: The purpose of the present study was to determine the rate of offset of the anti‐platelet effects of aspirin and clopidogrel after stopping treatment and the proportion of untreated donor platelets that are required to reverse their anti‐platelet effects. Methods: Cohort 1 consisted of 15 healthy subjects who received aspirin 81 mg day−1 or clopidogrel 75 mg day−1 for 7 days and underwent serial blood sampling until platelet function testing results normalized. Cohort 2 consisted of 36 healthy subjects who received aspirin 325 mg day−1, clopidogrel 75 mg day−1, aspirin 81 mg day−1 plus clopidogrel 75 mg day−1 or no treatment for 7 days and underwent a single blood sampling. Results: In cohort 1, arachidonic acid (AA)‐induced light transmission aggregation (LTA) returned to baseline levels in all subjects within 4 days of stopping aspirin, coinciding with the partial recovery of plasma thromboxane B 2 concentrations. ADP‐induced LTA did not return to baseline levels until 10 days after stopping clopidogrel. In cohort 2, AA‐induced LTA in patient treated with aspirin reached control levels after mixing with 30% untreated donor platelets whereas ADP‐induced LTA in patients treated with clopidogrel reached control levels only after the addition of 90% or more donor platelets. Conclusions: Platelet aggregation recovers within 4 days of stopping aspirin but clopidogrel must be stopped for 10 days to achieve a normal aggregatory response. More: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1538783622062250

2.2 NSAIDs and healing: What are the research findings?

Evidence-based medicine (EBM) has got a bad press in some circles because of its misuse, but the underlying principles are sound:

“Evidence-based medicine de-emphasizes intuition, unsystematic clinical experience, and pathophysiologic rationale as sufficient grounds for clinical decision making and stresses the examination of evidence from clinical research.”

We can look for evidence of harm in several stages. These may include studies which are:

In silico. Computer modelling or simulations may be used to study biochemical mechanisms, for example, to model protein structure, function and behaviour.

In vitro. Experiments are conducted in a test tube, culture dish, or elsewhere outside a living organism.

In vivo. Biological processes are studied in a living organism.

Clinical. A research project involving human volunteers which is designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and mechanisms of new drugs, medical devices, diagnostic tools, or behavioural interventions.

Where large sums of money are involved, especially for Big Pharma, you inevitably risk research being compromised or suppressed if that research may lead to reduced sales of that drug. And the NSAID market is huge:

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market to Reach USD 36.10 Billion by 2030 – New Research Explores Key Dynamics Research and Markets 23 January 2024 The comprehensive analysis of the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market provides an in-depth look into the industry's future projections, with a spotlight on high-growth areas such as arthritis medications and regional trends within the Asia-Pacific region. Projections estimate the market, valued at USD 21.71 billion in 2023, to grow at a steady CAGR of 7.53%, achieving USD 36.10 billion by the year 2030. More: https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/non-steroidal-anti-inflammatory-drugs-032300264.html

Yes, the Willie Sutton “why do you rob banks?” law very much applies to NSAIDS.

The only clue that there may be secondary mechanisms of harm (pathologies) is that you are advised to consult your doctor before taking it for more than 10 days, because unspecified “serious side effects may occur”.

From 2021, Stephan A. Schug asked the question and discussed the evidence.

Note that he declared a significant conflict of interest (COI).

Do NSAIDs Really Interfere with Healing after Surgery? Abstract Perioperative analgesia should be multimodal to improve pain relief, reduce opioid use and thereby adverse effects impairing recovery. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are an important non-opioid component of this approach. However, besides potential other adverse effects, there has been a longstanding discussion on the potentially harmful effects of NSAIDs on healing after surgery and trauma. This review describes current knowledge of the effects of NSAIDs on healing of bones, cartilage, soft tissue, wounds, flaps and enteral anastomoses. Overall, animal data suggest some potentially harmful effects, but are contradictory in most areas studied. Human data are limited and of poor quality; in particular, there are only very few good randomized controlled trials (RCTs), but many cohort studies with potential for significant confounding factors influencing the results. The limited human data available are not precluding the use of NSAIDs postoperatively, in particular, short-term for less than 2 weeks. However, well-designed and large RCTs are required to permit definitive answers.

A universal component of most multimodal analgesic approaches are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Ideally combined with paracetamol, they provide well-proven beneficial effects with regard to improved analgesia and reduced opioid requirement, as demonstrated in a network meta-analysis [6].

I discussed in the acetaminophen Substack why this sort of narrative leads to accidental overdose:

While paracetamol can be used nearly universally due to negligible adverse effects, NSAIDs carry a much higher risk of adverse effects, limiting their use [7]. The introduction of cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) selective NSAIDs (coxibs) has reduced these risks with regard to gastrointestinal ulcers, bleeding complication and bronchospasm [4]. Coxibs may even carry a lower risk than some nonselective NSAIDs (nsNSAIDs) with regard to kidney compromise and a similar risk of cardiovascular events [8]; in a meta-analysis, the injectable coxib parecoxib used perioperatively had no statistically different risk than for all adverse effects [9]. One issue which continues to be discussed in this context is the effect of NSAIDs (nsNSAIDs and coxibs) on postoperative and posttraumatic healing of soft tissues, bones and anastomoses, here with the potential risk of anastomotic leakage. 2. Results 2.1. Bone Healing Bone tissue undergoes a continuous remodelling process involving ongoing resorption, formation and mineralisation. Prostaglandins, in particular prostaglandin E2 (PGE2), are involved in maintaining this process and essential to the balance of osteoblasts and osteoclasts [10]. Bone healing after a fracture is different from healing of other injuries, in so far as it is a process of regeneration of normal bone tissue and not formation of a scar. It is therefore the result of the normal remodelling process and thereby dependent on prostaglandins [11]. This has resulted in theoretical concerns about the effects of NSAIDs on bone healing, as their main effect is inhibition of prostaglandin synthesis. These concerns may in particular relate to coxibs, as COX-2 is the dominant cyclo-oxygenase in osteoblasts.

Support for the hypothesis is from in vitro, in vivo, and some clinical studies:

In line with these physiologically founded concerns, an initial study of indomethacin use after closed femoral fracture in a rat model showed delays in fracture healing and formation of inferior callus predisposing to non-union [12]. This triggered a discussion on the potentially harmful effects of NSAIDs on bone healing, which is still ongoing. A number of subsequent animal studies, mainly in rodents, confirmed the detrimental effect of NSAIDs, in particular coxibs, on early fracture repair and the subsequent bone density and strength [13]. However, these effects are not consistently reported and translation to demonstrable effects on fracture healing in clinical settings in human patients is even less convincing.

NSAIDs may double your risk of delayed or failed bone union, but not if taken for 2 weeks or less.

“Malunion and nonunion fractures can leave you permanently disabled. Your healthcare provider will look to address the source of the problem with healing. ” Malunion & Nonunion Fractures

A confounding factor may be that you are taking the NSAID because of the pain caused by a poorly healing fracture. I would counter this by saying that the rats they studied didn’t have this option.

A most recent meta-analysis of effects of NSAIDs in humans shows an association between NSAID exposure and delayed union or non-union (OR 2.07; 95% CI 1.19 to 3.61) [14]. However, the authors note the lack of randomised controlled trials (RCTs) and an increased odds ratio in studies of low quality. Confounding factors in the observational cohort studies such as patients using more NSAIDs for longer due to increased pain for a poorly healing fracture could have contributed to these results. Furthermore, there was no association shown with low dose or short-term use (<2 weeks) (OR 1.68; 95% CI 0.63 to 4.46) or in paediatric patients (OR 0.58; 95% CI 0.27 to 1.21).

2.2. Cartilage Repair Similar to the concerns about bone healing, there has been an ongoing discussion on the effects of NSAIDs on chondrocytes. In vitro and animal studies report early negative effects on chondrocyte proliferation, but not at later time points, and on chondrocyte differentiation, but again these data are not consistent [26]. This systematic review claims to have identified only one human study; however, this is a study of anterior cruciate ligament repair and will be discussed below [27]. Overall, the conclusions are that it is currently unclear, due to a lack of any studies in humans, what effects NSAIDs have on the outcome of cartilage repair procedure. 2.3. Musculoskeletal Soft Tissue Healing (Tendons and Ligaments) A systematic review of animal studies on tendon-to-bone healing was compromised by heterogeneous outcome reporting [28]; a subgroup analysis of homogenous animal studies showed no effect by NSAIDs.

Rabbit rotator cuff (RC) pathology is investigated to simulate human tendon tears, atrophy, and healing. A lower load before failing under tension implies that the drug negatively impacts the healing process, resulting in a weaker tendon-to-bone attachment (enthesis) and a higher risk of re-tear.

However, in a rabbit model of rotator cuff repair, nsNSAIDs had no (ibuprofen) or only minimal early (flurbiprofen) effects on healing, while coxibs (celecoxib) resulted in lower failure loads at any time point between 3 and 12 weeks [29].

Findings were repeated in a clinical setting in one study, but not in 3 other observational studies; nevertheless, there is insufficient human data to disprove causality.

Similar results were found in a human RCT (n = 180) with higher re-tear rates after use of celecoxib versus ibuprofen and tramadol [30]. The above study was also the only RCT included in a meta-analysis of studies which looked at effects of NSAIDs on soft tissue healing in general [31]. It analysed another 3 observational studies, of which the largest contributed 93% of cases (anterior cruciate ligament repair); it found overall no difference in surgical failure rate and other outcomes between NSAID and no NSAID use (3.6 vs. 3.7%). There are insufficient human data on the effect of musculoskeletal soft tissue healing, but their use may not have a detrimental effect, possibly with the exception of celecoxib use after rotator cuff repair.

COX-inhibitors (“Coxibs”) may have a negative effect on tissue flap survival and healing, which is also quite concerning and not unexpected:

In an animal study in rats, perioperative celecoxib use had no harmful effects on flap survival and healing compared to non-use [32]. In a retrospective cohort study (n = 138), ketorolac use after head and neck free flaps did not increase bleeding complications or risk of free flap failure [33]. With regard to coxibs, the results are contradictory. An animal study in rats showed a detrimental effect on flap survival with use of parecoxib [34], but not with celecoxib [32]. The only human study here is a cohort study with historical controls with the associated risk of potential confounding factors [35]. The introduction of parecoxib and valdecoxib for two to three weeks postoperatively resulted in an increase of free flap failure from a base line rate of 7% to 29%, which fell to 4% when coxibs were no longer used.

An anastomotic leak can be defined as “a leak of luminal contents from a surgical join“. They are an important complication to recognise following gastrointestinal surgery when an anastomosis has been formed. Early diagnosis and treatment of an anastomotic leak is essential. Anastomotic leaks can result in significant contamination of the abdomen cavity* with luminal contents, leading to the development of severe sepsis and progression to multi organ failure and even death. Essentially, any patient who is not progressing as expected or who deteriorates after surgery should be considered to have an anastomotic leak until proven otherwise. Anastomotic Leak

Again, research findings were inconclusive, but one study indicated a doubling of relative risk:

2.5. Anastomotic Leakage Use of NSAIDs after gastrointestinal surgery is of particular interest, as NSAIDs improve recovery of gastrointestinal function (faster return of flatus, stool passage and oral feeding tolerance) and would therefore enhance postoperative rehabilitation [36]. However, there is an ongoing discussion on the potential of NSAIDs to increase anastomotic leakage. This concern has been partially driven by rodent data showing reduced collagen formation in subcutaneous granulation tissue due to exposure to diclofenac, although anastomotic and skin wound strength were not affected in this study [37]. Two most recent systematic reviews of primarily cohort studies with an overlap of four studies showed an increase in anastomotic leakage rate with all nsNSAIDs; a later smaller one including 8 studies found an OR of 1.79 (95% CI 1.47 to 2.18) [38] and the bigger one including 17 studies an OR of 2.02 (95% CI 1.62 to 2.50) [39]. In the latter meta-analysis, there was no difference if only RCTs were analysed, suggesting a potential risk of bias by basing these systematic reviews to a large extent on cohort studies [39]. It is in particular of note, that in both these systematic reviews, subgroup analysis found no increased risk with selective COX-2 inhibitors. Overall, healing of gastrointestinal anastomoses is unlikely to be impaired by perioperative use of NSAIDs. This is better documented for coxibs than for nsNSAIDs. 2.6. Wound Healing Animal studies on wound healing report contradictory results. For example, specifically for coxib use, there are studies which show impaired healing [40], no effect on healing [41] or improved healing [42]. There are no published human data on this issue.

In conclusion, caution is warranted as there is supporting evidence to avoid taking NSAIDs or coxibs for longer than 2 weeks. This is based on theoretical, in vivo and clinical research findings, but more research is needed:

… In the interim, the data currently available should not preclude the use of NSAIDs postoperatively, in particular, when used in the short term for less than 2 weeks. Overall, data suggest that coxibs are safer in the setting of GI anastomoses, but may have more negative effects on bone and soft tissue healing, but again this statement is based on very poor data and may be speculative.

Conflicts of Interest Stephan Schug was an employee of the University of Western Australia (UWA); within the last 2 years, his employer, and since his retirement, he himself, has received honoraria, consulting fees, and travel support from Andros Pharmaceuticals, Aspen, bioCSL, Grunenthal, Indivior, Janssen, Luye Pharma, Pfizer, Seqirus, and iX Biopharma. None of these payments relate to this manuscript. More: https://www.mdpi.com/2077-0383/10/11/2359

A review from 2024 by Bennett et al. in the “Wounds Australia Journal” called “The negative impact of medications on wound healing” is less opaque in its discussion:

… This review aims to highlight the main types of drugs which negatively impact wound healing. Cancer treatments, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), anticoagulants, immunosuppressants, and some antibiotics are all risk factors for cutaneous adverse effects. Identifying drug-induced impaired wound healing is important to counsel patients and their medical practitioners on weighing up the benefits and risks of these medications.

Figure 1. Diagram of wound healing and medications that impair wound healing processes. Created with Biorender.com

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) NSAIDs are members of a therapeutic drug class which reduces pain, decreases inflammation, decreases fever, and prevents blood clotting. There are two general types of NSAIDs available: non-selective, and COX-2 selective. COX-2 selective drugs include celecoxib, etoricoxib, and meloxicam. Most NSAIDs are non-selective and inhibit the activity of both COX-1 and COX-2; examples include naproxen, ibuprofen, diclofenac, indomethacin. These NSAIDs, while reducing inflammation, also inhibit platelet aggregation and increase the risk of gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeds. Their mode of action is to inhibit inflammatory response and acid mucopolysaccharide synthesis in wounds, inhibit inflammatory mediators derived from arachidonic acid metabolism and platelet aggregation. NSAIDs inhibit the production of prostaglandins (PGs), which may be the likely mechanism through which NSAIDs impart their deleterious effects on bone healing. By inhibiting the COX enzymes and the subsequent PG production, NSAIDs not only achieve their desired anti-inflammatory effects but also inhibit the increased production of PGs that is necessary for bone healing to occur. Additionally, the inhibition of COX-1 can increase the local ischemia and hypoxia associated with chronic venous ulcers.26 A study found reduced ligament repair and strength in surgically incised medial collateral ligament in 50 rats treated post operatively with a COX-2 inhibitor when compared with the non-treated rats.27 The inhibition of migration and proliferation of tendon cells by NSAIDs has also been demonstrated by Tsai et al.28,29 In animals treated with indomethacin or parecoxib, the Achilles tendon has decreased tensile strength compared to the control groups.30,31.

They advise waiting at least 7 days after surgery before taking the NSAID indomethacin.

The authors also refer to in vitro study [32], which suggests that the NSAID indomethacin may have a negative effect on the mitochondrial enzymes in tendon cells.

This makes sense, as tendon cells (tenocytes) rely heavily on mitochondria for energy, and a deficit in these enzymes leads to tendinopathy due to chronic, degenerative changes.

Mallick E, Scutt N, Scutt A, Rolf C. Passage and concentration-dependent effects of Indomethacin on tendon derived cells. Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research. J Orthop Surg Res. 2009 Apr 2;4:9. doi: 10.1186/1749-799X-4-9. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2682792/

Timing of NSAID use is important perioperatively, as the use of indomethacin for the first 7 days after surgery has been shown to contribute to the deterioration of healing compared to treatment after 7 days. Indomethacin has also been shown to have negative effects on the proliferation of human tenocyte cultures.32

If you have a wound management plan, then all the meds you take should be reviewed for potential negative effects on healing. A lot of the anti-inflammatory herbs we may take in our daily stack also act as coxibs.

However, they may have hundreds of different compounds and modes of action which counteract potential negative effects in a way that allopathic drugs don’t. You need to research the literature and herbal reference books to highlight any red flags.

For instance, berberine is a multi-role therapeutic and is an accessible alternative to ivermectin. It’s also a potent COX-2 inhibitor, with strong anti-inflammatory action.

But does this mean that it therefore impairs healing? Not at all:

Results: Berberine has a long history of medicinal use to treat various diseases including bone disease in China. Recent studies have defined its function in promoting bone regeneration and great potential in developing new drugs. But the systemic mechanism of berberine on bone regeneration still needs more research to clarify. Conclusion: This review has systematically summarized the application, pharmacological effects, mechanism as well as in vivo studies of berberine and herbs which contain berberine. Berberine has a definite effect in promoting the proliferation and differentiation of osteoblasts as well as inhibiting the production of osteoclasts to promote bone regeneration. From: “Berberine for bone regeneration: Therapeutic potential and molecular mechanisms“ (2021) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34058315/

Regarding berberine (BBR) and wound healing, this study conflicts with the findings from studies into allopathic coxibs, too:

… In the present study, the effect of berberine (BBR) on diabetic wounds was investigated in streptozotocin (STZ)-induced diabetic rats and a high glucose (HG)-induced cell model, and the mechanism of BBR on TrxR1 was elucidated. BBR treatment remarkably accelerated wound healing and enhanced extracellular matrix (ECM) synthesis and significantly inhibited HG-induced HaCaT cell damage. Further analysis indicated that BBR activated TrxR1, suppressed its downstream JNK signaling, thereby inhibiting oxidative stress and apoptosis, promoted cell proliferation, down-regulated matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) 9 (MMP9) and up-regulated transforming growth factor-β1 (TGF-β1) and tissue inhibitors of MMP 1 (TIMP1), resulting in accelerated wound healing. Importantly, the enhancement of BBR on wound repair was further abolished by TrxR1 inhibitor. Moreover, in diabetic wounds induced by a combination of STZ injection and high-fat diet, BBR significantly increased wound closure rate and TrxR1 expression, and this was reversed by TrxR1 inhibitor. These data indicated that topical BBR treatment accelerated diabetic wound healing by activating TrxR1. Targeting TrxR1 may be a novel, effective strategy for restoring redox homeostasis and promoting diabetic wound healing. From: “Berberine accelerated wound healing by restoring TrxR1/JNK in diabetes“ (2021) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33491733/

Omega-3 fish oils are another paradox. They also inhibit COX-1 and COX-2, but through altering the composition of membrane lipids instead of by irreversible binding to amino acid residues and post-translational modification (PTM).

Even though they inhibit prostaglandins, wound healing is not impaired because they stimulate requisite mechanisms through alternative pathways:

Due to the presence of fatty acids, omega-3, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexaenoic acid, fish oil is a special eicosanoid precursor that helps reduce body inflammation. These acids cannot be synthesized by the human body and fish oil can help in providing them [13,14]. One of the important properties of this substance are its anti-inflammatory, angiogenesis, and repair properties [5,15], which have been proven in many studies [5,[16], [17], [18]]. Fish oil, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, through changes in the production of growth factors, cytokines, and collagen production, controls the inflammatory stage of the wound, reducing prostaglandins, dilating blood vessels, increasing blood supply and oxygen delivery to the wound site, increasing cell proliferation and accelerating angiogenesis exert their healing effects [19]. Few reports did not show the beneficial effects of fish oil in wound healing [20,21]. From: “Evaluation of the effect of fish oil in the prevention of pressure ulcers in patients admitted to the intensive care unit“ (2023) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9868843/

Prior to the prescribing of medication and formulation of a wound management plan, it is essential that a full and complete medication history is taken. Knowledge about medications with potential to cause wounds or delay wound healing aids in reducing these adverse effects from occurring. Medications with long half-lives may still exert their effects when patients are no longer taking them. Identifying previously administered medications can help to mitigate potential negative consequences. For example, perioperative wound complication risk can be reduced by delaying surgery after administration of mTOR inhibitors or VEGF inhibitors or withholding NSAIDs perioperatively. Regular reviews of medications ensures medications with potential negative wound healing impacts are not continued where no longer indicated. Medication dosage and treatment duration also affects the risk of impaired wound healing. Treating an acute gout flare with colchicine for a short duration will have a smaller impact compared to chronic daily dosing for gout prevention.

I’m not saying that this is a binary choice. If you are in severe pain or need to take certain drugs to treat a life-threatening condition, then it may be a trade-off.

One of the reasons for this Substack (and many others) is to help you to give informed consent:

A pharmacist is the ideal professional to consult prior to prescribing a new medication, especially for patients with wounds. Hospital pharmacies have a dedicated drug information service which can be utilised to support patient-centred prescribing. Determining the risks and benefits associated with medication use is critical. In some cases, medication use is essential and life-saving and potential associated negative impacts may be accepted, such as in cancer or anticoagulation therapy. Where there are no alternative options available, the choice to use a medication that may impede wound healing may be accepted, but wound prevention and management must be prioritised. Conflict of interest The authors declare no conflicts of interest. More: https://journals.cambridgemedia.com.au/wpr/volume-32-number-1/negative-impact-medications-wound-healing

“Effect of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs on post-surgical complications against the backdrop of the opioid crisis”, from 2018, by Zhao-Fleming et al., further discusses the mechanisms of healing and how NSAIDs disrupt this:

NSAIDs provide anti-inflammatory, antipyretic, analgesic and thrombotic effects through the inhibition of the enzymes cyclooxygenases 1 and 2 (COX-1 and COX-2). These enzymes play a key role in the synthesis of prostaglandin H 2 (PGH 2 ) from arachidonic acid (AA) [9]. PGH 2 is a precursor for prostaglandins and thromboxanes, collectively referred to as prostanoids, which are synthesized from PGH 2 through tissue-specific isomerases [9]. Some biologically active prostanoids include prostaglandin E 2 (PGE 2 ), prostaglandin D 2 (PGD 2) , prostacyclin I 2 (PGI 2 ), and thromboxane A 2 (TXA 2 ) [9]. These molecules have diverse functions across a multitude of cell types in vivo. PGE 2 is a pro-inflammatory prostanoid that acts on the kidney, gastrointestinal (GI) mucosa, and the brain.

One of the reasons why NSAIDs can lead to stomach ulcers:

Within the GI tract, PGE 2 promotes mucus secretion, production of bicarbonate, and mucosal vasodilation [10]. When PGE 2 synthesis is inhibited, the GI mucosa is no longer protected from stomach acid, resulting in a higher potential for peptic ulceration and epithelial injury [10].

Your kidney function may be seriously impaired by NSAIDs:

In the renal system, PGE 2 acts as a pre-glomerular vasodilator, allowing for sufficient renal perfusion [9]. If PGE 2 synthesis is limited, the glomerular filtration rate is reduced, leading to reduced renal perfusion, thus creating the possibility for acute kidney injury.

Prostaglandins play a significant role in allergenic responses, as well as in systemic cardiovascular vasodilation (i.e., they help to lower your BP):

PGD 2 is a prostanoid that is predominantly produced by mast cells and acts on D prostenoid receptors (DP 1 and DP 2 ) [9]. During an allergic response, PGD 2 mediates a pro-inflammatory response, especially in the lungs, causing vasodilation and bronchoconstriction [9]. PGD 2 has also been shown to inhibit hair follicle neogenesis [11].

PGI 2 works in opposition to TXA 2 to maintain vascular homeostasis:

TXA 2 and PGI 2 are two prostanoids that play significant roles regulating vasodilation and thrombosis within the cardiovascular system [9]. TXA 2 production is primarily controlled by COX-1, while PGI 2 production is mediated by COX-2 [9]. TXA 2 acts a vasoconstrictor and platelet aggregator, while PGI 2 has opposite effects, acting as a vasodilator and inhibitor of platelet aggregation [9]. Together, these two prostanoids maintain vascular homeostasis.

The approved narrative is that NSAIDs can lower your risk of thrombosis, but this isn’t necessarily so:

However, when either COX-1 or COX-2 is inhibited through the use of NSAIDs, vascular complications can arise. When COX-2 is selectively inhibited, PGI 2 production is reduced and the pro-thrombotic activity of TXA 2 is left unbalanced [9]. This can lead to thrombotic injuries such as myocardial infarction, stroke, and deep-vein thrombosis. Because of the many pathways in which NSAIDs are involved, caution must be applied when prescribing them to prevent unwanted side effects.

Wound healing is a complicated, multi-step process, and NSAIDs can disrupt several of these stages:

NSAID animal studies Effects on wound healing Proper wound healing requires a strict series of events [12, 13]: hemostasis (vascular restriction and blood clotting), inflammation (clears out dead cells and pathogens), proliferation (including re-epithelization, angiogenesis, collagen synthesis, extracellular matrix formation, and wound contraction) [14], and remodeling (collagen remodeling with vascular maturation and regression). NSAIDs can disrupt several processes in the proliferation step through inhibition of the COX pathways [15]. COX-coupled prostaglandins, namely PGE 2 and PGD 2 , are important in wound healing [16]. NSAID-treated wounds were shown to display decreased keratinocyte proliferation and decreased vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) expression. This was confirmed in later studies that demonstrated NSAID-mediated decreases in PGE 2 reduced VEGF expression in keratinocytes [17]. Reduction in PGE 2 levels by the COX2-specific inhibitor, celecoxib, has also been shown to impair wound healing [18]. This deficit is facilitated by a decrease in re-epithelialization through impaired keratinocyte proliferation, reduced angiogenesis, and reduced granulation tissue in the wound. Decreased myofibroblast differentiation in the wound, along with less wound contraction, was seen in celecoxib-treated mice. NSAIDs also reduced 12-hydroxyheptadecatrienoic acid (12-HHT) production, a ligand for leukotriene B 2 receptor 2 (BLT2), inhibiting healing in mouse corneas [19]. As the 12-HHT/BLT2 pathway is present in the skin [19], this suggests the possibility that NSAIDs may inhibit wound healing through inhibition of this pathway post-skin trauma. NSAIDs are also involved in reducing levels of inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) [20]. However, the effect of reduced iNOS on wound healing is controversial. Studies have shown a decrease in iNOS inhibits wound healing because of impaired re-epithelialization, specifically impaired keratinocyte proliferation [21]. On the other hand, a celecoxib-induced decrease in iNOS has been shown to increase re-epithelialization through increased myofibroblast proliferation, increased collagen deposition, and decreased skin necrosis [22]. However, the same group showed that this reduction in iNOS caused decreased angiogenesis and decreased tenascin C, which is important in regulating cell proliferation during embryonic development and wound healing [23]. Interestingly, sex differences in response to NSAIDs have also been reported [24], although the data are somewhat inconsistent. While one study showed that female mice, but not males, displayed delayed healing through decreased collagen formation as a result of aspirin use [24], another demonstrated that female mice did not exhibit decreased healing with a selective COX-2 inhibitor [25]. Paradoxically, this research group also reported an increase in VEGF expression in aspirin-treated female mice. While the majority of studies reported thus far have only utilized female mice, a study using male rats found that, although there were fewer fibroblasts in wounds following NSAID use, wound healing was not delayed [26]. Despite these contrasting studies, animal study evidence supporting a causal relationship between NSAIDs and delayed wound healing exists.

NSAIDs may help a type of strep bacteria to infect a wound:

Effects on wound infection NSAIDs have been implicated in increasing the attachment of opportunistic bacteria, such as group A Streptococcus pyogenes (GAS), to muscle tissue. The clinical association between NSAIDs and GAS has been previously studied and reviewed in detail [27], yet the molecular mechanisms of this association are not yet completely understood. There is evidence that the protein vimentin is transiently expressed on injured muscle post non-traumatic injury, such as in a strain with eccentric contraction [28]. NSAIDs facilitated GAS attachment to the injured muscle and have been hypothesized to slow muscle regeneration, allowing vimentin to be expressed for longer, increasing GAS attachment. The same group later showed that non-selective NSAID administration increased mortality in mice post-GAS intramuscular challenge [29] and that these non-selective NSAIDs reduced antibiotic efficacy, namely by penicillin and clindamycin. However, they also saw that neither COX-1 nor COX-2 selective NSAIDs made a difference in mouse mortality or antibiotic efficacy, suggesting that nonselective COX inhibitors may have yet unknown effects through other pathways, and that selective COX inhibitors should be favored in patient groups at high risk for infections. Other groups have also shown this association. Weng et al. [30] reported that NSAID administration increased wound area of a GAS intramuscular challenge and increased mortality (100% survival in control groups versus 27.5% survival in NSAID group). Upon histological and molecular analysis, they showed that NSAIDs augmented neutrophilic infiltration into the wound and increased interleukin (IL)-6 and tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α (both pro-inflammatory cytokines) levels, resulting in greater collateral damage to the host. Overall, the studies on the direct effects of NSAIDs on wound healing are inconclusive with a skew towards inhibiting wound healing. Results are summarized in Table 2. While there is convincing evidence that NSAIDs inhibit wound healing, there is also evidence that they either have no effect or may even have a beneficial effect by lowering inflammation. However, the effects of NSAIDs cannot be considered in isolation, as perfectly controlled laboratory conditions rarely reflect clinical conditions. The effects of NSAIDs need to be considered in the context of infectious diseases, where NSAIDs may be promoting certain infections by facilitating bacterial attachment to host cells.

There is less debate about NSAIDs and healing in the world of orthopaedics:

Effects on orthopedic injuries NSAIDs have long been shunned in the world of orthopedic surgery for their presumed role in the impedance of bony and ligamentous healing. Orthopedic literature based on rat models have proposed that the use of NSAIDs will decrease bone healing and increase rates of the non-union of bones [44].

They then cite many of the studies referred to earlier, which I won’t repeat here.

Overall, these studies show that NSAID use may correlate with the rate of non-union in long-bone fractures. Thus, NSAIDs should be prescribed judiciously in the post-operative period for pain control, and clinicians should bear in mind the possible effects of non-union or mal-union of long bone fractures when prescribing NSAIDs for pain control.

Taken together, larger scale studies are needed to understand the exact effects of NSAIDs on healing, and specifically alternate effects on male and female patients are especially understudied. More: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s41038-018-0128-x

I won’t reproduce the whole article here, but “Ten top tips: medications that slow wound healing” from the journal “Wounds International” by Black & Hotaling (2023) may be another useful reference for you.

Key takeaways:

1. Anticoagulants are commonly used and alter early healing.

2. Nicotine is a powerful vasoconstrictor.

3. Expect significant delays in healing if anti-inflammatory medications are in use. The first six medication classes outlined below all impair the inflammatory phase of wound healing.

The inflammatory response is often considered the major aspect of healing, and it has been said that when there is no inflammation, there is no healing .

The inflammatory process is an immediate reaction to the foreign protein on bacteria, damaged cells from trauma and many other causes. The body uses inflammation in response to many conditions.

In wounds, inflammation protects from further damage from the antigen . Histamine, bradykinin, and prostaglandins are released which open the capillary bed, produce oedema, and isolate the antigen so it can be phagocytised by leukocytes.

Sometimes inflammation must be controlled to reduce damaging oedema; however, the wound healing will slow. The inflammatory cascade also prompts the remaining three phases of healing, so the impact is long lasting.

4. Corticosteroids are the most common anti-inflammatory seen in clinical practice.

5. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) significantly impair bone healing. …there is evidence to suggest that long-term use of NSAIDs for managing fracture pain and inflammation carries the risk of impaired bone healing. Many providers add these medications to promote multimodal pain management and reduce the dependence on opiates.

The introduction of cyclooxygenase (COX)-2 inhibitors , or coxibs , held the promise of providing the same therapeutic benefits as nonspecific NSAIDs with fewer gastrointestinal adverse effects. However, this class of medications has been shown to have potentially serious consequences for the cardiovascular system.

6. Anti-rejection/immunosuppressant medications negatively influence the wound‐healing process.

7. Immunomodulators increase the risk of serious infections.

8. Tumour necrosis factor (TNF) controls many aspects of wound healing.

9. Colchicine reduces inflammation and collagen deposition.

10. Chemotherapeutic medications inhibit cell proliferation.

More: https://woundsinternational.com/journal-articles/ten-top-tips-medications-that-slow-wound-healing/

The role of prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) receptor signalling in wound healing

From: “Figure 1: PGE2 synthesis and signaling pathways. Arachidonic acid (AA) is liberated from membrane phospholipids by catalysis of phospholipase A2 (PLA2), subsequently converted into PGH2 via COXs including COX-1 and COX-2. NSAIDs can restrain COX activity. Synthesized by PGE synthase (cPGES, mPGES-1, and mPGES-2), PGE2 exerts its effects by binding to G protein-coupled receptors EP1-EP4. Both activated EP1 (coupled to Gq) and EP3 (coupled with Gi) could increase intracellular Ca 2+ via phospholipase C (PLC). Activated EP3 receptors could inhibit cAMP production via adenylate cyclase (AC). Activated EP2 or EP4 (both coupled to Gs) could elevate cAMP production via AC. Arrowheads refer to stimulation, whereas blunt ends indicate inhibition . “ Role of prostaglandin E2 in tissue repair and regeneration

From: “Figure 2: Schematic representation of the protective effects of PGE2 in I/R injury of heart, liver, and kidney. I/R injury that includes initial simple ischemia and subsequent reperfusion results in impaired endothelial cell barrier function, activation of cell death programs, and transcriptional reprogramming associated with inflammation and immune reaction. By binding to members of the EP family, PGE2 can decrease the inflammation response and maintain immune homeostasis in three organs with I/R injury. PGE2 can also promote angiogenesis, protect microcirculation against reoxygenation injury, and alleviate fibrosis caused by I/R injury. Apoptosis or necrosis of endothelial or epithelial cells and some parenchymal cells is prevented by PGE2. In different organs, PGE2 plays different roles. (A) In the myocardial infarction model, PGE2 reduces infarct size, promotes left ventricle remodeling as well as systolic and diastolic function. PGE2 also offers the benefit of cardiomyocyte regeneration. In hepatic (B) or renal (C) transplantation-induced I/R injury, PGE2 contributes substantially to the success rate and survival rate. Furthermore, PGE2 exerts remarkable effects on functional protection in organs with I/R injury. The downward green arrow indicates the inhibition effects by PGE2. ER, Endoplasmic reticulum stress; MPTP, mitochondrial permeability transition pore.“ Role of prostaglandin E2 in tissue repair and regeneration

A review from 2021 by Gilman & Limesand reviewed 32 in vitro and in vivo studies which investigated the role of prostaglandins in healing.

It would be more surprising if NSAIDs and other coxibs didn’t have any negative effects, given the complexity of the healing processes and the pivotal role of PGEs.

Key takeaways from “The complex role of prostaglandin E2-EP receptor signaling in wound healing”:

PGE 2 signals via four G protein-coupled receptors, termed EP-receptors 1-4 that induce distinct signaling pathways upon activation and lead to an array of different outputs.

Recent studies examining the role of PGE 2 and EP receptor signaling in wound healing following various forms of tissue damage are discussed in this review.

Wound healing is a highly complex and coordinated process that has three sequential but overlapping phases:

1) hemostasis/inflammation , consisting of vascular changes, immune infiltration, and inflammatory signaling;

2) proliferation , focusing on re-epithelialization and angiogenesis; and

3) remodeling , aiding in maturation and strengthening of the newly generated tissue (1).

Following a wounding event, these processes must be tightly regulated to ensure that proper healing occurs.

Dysregulation of any stage of the response can lead to either insufficient repair or chronic inflammation and excessive tissue damage. Therefore, coordinated inflammation is critical for a wound to heal properly, which requires a number of different cell types and inflammatory signals.

Figure 1 . EP receptor signaling and PGE 2 -mediated wound healing phenotypes. EP1 (blue) associates with G q G protein, which activates phospholipase C (PLC), leading to cleavage of phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate (PIP 2 ), increasing intracellular levels of diacylglycerol (DAG) and inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate (IP 3 ). IP 3 binding to IP 3 -gated calcium channels on the endoplasmic reticulum induces release of calcium into the cytosol, which acts in concert with DAG to activate protein kinase C (PKC), leading to phosphorylation of various proteins. EP1-regulated wound healing outputs are listed in the blue box. EP2 (yellow) and EP4 (red) activate two identical signaling pathways. First, G s G protein activates adenylate cyclase (AC, orange), which increases intracellular adenosine 3′,5′-cyclic monophosphate (cAMP), activating protein kinase A (PKA), leading to phosphorylation of downstream targets including the transcription factor cAMP response element binding protein (CREB). The second pathway (green) occurs via β-arrestin/Src-induced EGFR transactivation. This activates IP 3 kinase (IP3K) to phosphorylate PIP 2 to become phosphatidylinositol 3,4,5-trisphosphate (PIP 3 ), which recruits Akt to the plasma membrane to be phosphorylated and activated. Activated Akt phosphorylates various downstream targets and often induces NF-κB nuclear translocation. EP2-regulated wound healing outputs are listed in the yellow box. EP4-regulated wound healing outputs are listed in the red box. EP3 (purple) associates with the inhibitory G protein (G i ) blocking the activity of AC and reducing intracellular cAMP levels. EP3-regulated wound healing outputs are listed in the purple box. PGE 2 , prostaglandin E 2 .

Inhibiting PGE 2 production with COX inhibitors can be detrimental to wound healing. After mouse ear hole punch injury, treatment with the selective COX-2 inhibitor, celecoxib, reduced wound closure due to decreased macrophage recruitment and M2 macrophage numbers , and reduced blood and lymph vessel formation at the injured site due to decreased transcriptional content of LYVE-1, VEGFR3, VEGF-C, and VEGF-D (21).

In a rodent model of bone injury, treatment with the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, naproxen , led to a reduction in serum PGE 2 levels, which correlated with poorer woven bone formation following mechanical loading, indicating a need for PGE 2 signaling in bone remodeling postinjury (30).

Together, these studies underline the importance of PGE 2 -mediated signaling following injury, but more studies defining the role of EP receptors in these responses would be highly beneficial.

CONCLUSIONS Taken together, these studies illustrate that PGE 2 is a crucial eicosanoid in all three phases of the wound healing response.

Regulated PGE 2 signaling is important for proper repair to occur and treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may be detrimental to a healing tissue.

More clearly deciphering the roles of upstream mediators of PGE 2 production, including PLA 2 , COX-1, COX-2, mPGES-1, mPGES-2, and cPGES with future studies will help delinate the inflammatory pathways leading to elevated PGE 2 levels and provide more direct therapeutic targets for modulating PGE 2 production.

Once again, the Big Pharma mantra is to medicate first and to worry about modes of action and possible pathologies at a later date—preferably never:

Finally, a clearer understanding how EP receptor activation is PGE 2 concentration-dependent across isoforms and tissue types could help guide the use of NSAIDs or 15-PGDH inhibitors to modulate PGE 2 -mediated outputs.

Further evaluation of EP-specific signaling and generation of EP-selective agonists and antagonists may provide novel therapeutic treatment options to enhance wound recovery following an injury.

More: https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/ajpregu.00185.2020

Do NSAIDs mimic accelerated ageing?

A study found that a protein called 15-PGDH increases with age. The problem with this is that 15-PGDH also inhibits prostaglandin E2, which leads to accelerated degradation of ageing cartilage and joints.

The researchers found that when they injected old animals with a drug that inhibits 15-PGDH, the cartilage in their joints significantly regenerated and was thicker and more functional.

Similar results were found with osteoarthritis prevention after knee injury surgery for ACL tears. This is a common complication that affects about 50% of those with an injured joint within 15 years.

Inhibition of 15-hydroxy prostaglandin dehydrogenase promotes cartilage regeneration (2025) Abstract Aging or injury to the joints can lead to cartilage degeneration and osteoarthritis (OA), for which there are limited effective treatments. We found that expression of 15-hydroxy prostaglandin dehydrogenase (15-PGDH) is increased in the articular cartilage of aged or injured mice. Both systemic and local inhibition of 15-PGDH with a small molecule inhibitor (PGDHi) led to regeneration of articular cartilage and reduction in OA-associated pain. Using single cell RNA-sequencing and multiplexed immunofluorescence imaging of cartilage, we identified the major chondrocyte subpopulations. Inhibition of 15-PGDH decreased hypertrophic-like chondrocytes expressing 15-PGDH and increased extracellular matrix-synthesizing articular chondrocytes. Cartilage regeneration appears to occur through gene expression changes in pre-existing chondrocytes, rather than stem or progenitor cell proliferation. 15-PGDH inhibition could be a potential disease-modifying and regenerative approach for osteoarthritis. More (paywalled): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41308124/

4.0 Concluding remarks

Don’t take any medication (including herbals, vitamins and minerals) for an indefinite period without seeking professional advice, either in person from a doctor or pharmacist, or from studying clinical and other research reports.

If you have an injury that just doesn’t seem to get better, it may not be due to age, or stress, or because you have “poor healing flesh”; it may be due to the meds you are taking.

If you self-medicate, consider taking a break from time to time or rotating your stack, but don’t stop taking any prescribed medications without taking professional medical advice first.

