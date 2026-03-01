DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist's avatar
The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
1d

Aaaaand that’s why surgeons don’t use nsaids after surgery. Impairs wound healing. Great review.

As for physician strikes (especially cardiology), if they were really pissing me off I’d remind them of the studies that mortality dropped while cardiologists were at their conferences. Sobered them up quick.

Reply
Share
BadProtein's avatar
BadProtein
2d

I am soon off to bed. If you like filling out forms I encourage you to steal my most recent post. Even paste it into your own stack and start working on your own fork. I have no copyright applied, nor responsibility assumed lol..

It is not done yet. Think of it as frozen food that you take home and cook yourself....

https://badprotein.substack.com/p/lego-my-eggo

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doorlesscarp953 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture