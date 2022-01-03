Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.
The link between spike protein induced apoptosis of blood vessel lining cells and autoimmune attack, clotting and cardiovascular disease. Thanks JC and Dr Sucharit Bhakdi for explaining this disturbing process.
Apoptosis in the vasculature: mechanisms and functional importance (2000)
Abstract
Apoptotic death has now been recognized in a number of common and threatening vascular diseases, including atherosclerosis. Interest in apoptosis research relates to the fact that apoptosis, in contrast to oncosis, is a highly regulated process of cell death which raises the hope for the development of specific therapeutic strategies to alter disease progression. This review summarizes the mechanisms involved in vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cell survival/apoptosis, and the potential roles of apoptotic death in atherosclerosis and restenosis. The potential effects of modulation of apoptosis in these diseases are also discussed.
Keywords: Apoptosis, atherosclerosis, caspases, endothelial cell, macrophage, smooth muscle cell, thrombosis
In contrast to the more chronic and progressive loss of cells that occurs during normal development, apoptosis triggered by extrinsic signals is generally more acute and massive. Therefore, the capacity for removal of apoptotic cells may be overcome and secondary necrosis of unremoved apoptotic cells is frequent. This may lead to chronic accumulation of cellular debris with the potential for inducing inflammatory and/or auto-immune responses.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC1572165/
