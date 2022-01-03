Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.
@arkmedic @Parsifaler It was a small sample size in this study but even so 10 of 29 patients severely ill with Covid tested positive for anti-nucleus antibodies. Wow.
#Lupus
Autoantibodies related to systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases in severely ill patients with COVID-19 (2020)
"We found that 10 patients were positive for antinuclear antibodies (34.5%), 2 were positive for p-ANCA (6.9%), 2 were positive for c-ANCA (6.9%, one with a high 1/640 titre), 7 were positive for a-CL antibodies (24.1%, 4 IgG, 3 IgG+IgM), 10 were positive for anti-β2GPI antibodies (34.5%, 2 IgG, 5 IgM, 3 IgG+IgM) and 1 was positive for anti-CCP antibodies (3.5%). ANCA positivity was further investigated with ELISA, but no known specificities, including proteinase 3 or myeloperoxidase, were identified. This has been previously reported for acute viral hepatitis E.6 None of the patients had a history of systemic autoimmune rheumatic disease.
The small sample size did not allow procurement of any statistically significant clinicolaboratory associations. Despite this and the lack of preinfection serological data, the presence of several systemic autoimmune reactivities in almost 70% of the patients suggests a post-SARS-CoV-2 or para-SARS-CoV-2 infectious autoimmune activation.
As several of the reported autoantibodies are disease markers and can be pathogenic, one should be cautious before transferring autoantibodies, along with neutralising antibodies, into severely affected patients."
https://ard.bmj.com/content/79/12/1661
