For context, paediatric cardiac arrest was vanishingly rare before 2021, and they were mainly associated with respiratory issues, SIDS or trauma.
"Most triggers of pediatric OHCA were respiratory in nature (53.2%, n = 81). Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) (29.6%, n = 45), unknown medical causes (25%, n = 38), and trauma (10.5%, n = 16) were the main causes of pediatric OHCA.
Pediatric out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) is a rare event associated with poor outcomes.1 The incidence of OHCA varies among countries, ranging from 2.28 to 18.0/100,000 person-years"
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-43020-0
Clinical Survey and Predictors of Outcomes of Pediatric Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest Admitted to the Emergency Department
