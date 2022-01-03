Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.
DC = dendritic cell
Radiation-induced inflammation and autoimmune diseases (2018)
Studies have proposed that chronic inflammation and continuous free radical production are responsible for several diseases after radiotherapy or radiation accident. Several studies have proposed that 25% to 50% of all cancers may be related to chronic inflammation [4,5,6]. Moreover, continuous free radical production, resulting from inflammatory responses, can disrupt organ function. For example, chronic oxidative damage in the kidneys of individuals with diabetes is mediated by increased insulin-like growth factor 1(IGF-1) and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate(NADPH) oxidase enzymes.
Studies have shown that increasing the level of some cytokines, such as IL-1, TNF-α and IFN-γ, lead to alterations in DCs homeostasis. These cytokines may induce the differentiation of immature DCs into mature DCs. The increased differentiation of immature DCs has been associated with various autoimmune diseases. [46]. IL-6 is another cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of autoimmune diseases.
More:
https://mmrjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40779-018-0156-7
Share
Buy me a coffee☕
Common pathway involved once transfection mediated free radicals have been generated
Common pathway involved once transfection mediated free radicals have been generated
Common pathway involved once transfection mediated free radicals have been generated
Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.
DC = dendritic cell
Radiation-induced inflammation and autoimmune diseases (2018)
Studies have proposed that chronic inflammation and continuous free radical production are responsible for several diseases after radiotherapy or radiation accident. Several studies have proposed that 25% to 50% of all cancers may be related to chronic inflammation [4,5,6]. Moreover, continuous free radical production, resulting from inflammatory responses, can disrupt organ function. For example, chronic oxidative damage in the kidneys of individuals with diabetes is mediated by increased insulin-like growth factor 1(IGF-1) and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate(NADPH) oxidase enzymes.
Studies have shown that increasing the level of some cytokines, such as IL-1, TNF-α and IFN-γ, lead to alterations in DCs homeostasis. These cytokines may induce the differentiation of immature DCs into mature DCs. The increased differentiation of immature DCs has been associated with various autoimmune diseases. [46]. IL-6 is another cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of autoimmune diseases.
More:
https://mmrjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40779-018-0156-7
Share
Buy me a coffee☕