A simple yet safe treatment and management.
For doctors and health workers, highlighting cases and amazing results.
With Dr. Shankara Chetty, Dr. Allan Landrito and Dr. Mahin Khatami.
Catch up with the recording here, 3h44, with a Q&A at the end:
https://rumble.com/v21e8rw-curbing-turbo-cancers.html
We were truly honoured to have such credentialed and experienced doctors and scientists in attendance, giving their expert opinion on various aspects of cancer ranging from the history of cancer (spoiler: its a relatively new disease of any significance), the benefits of fasting and lifestyle adjustments, the holistic approach, treatment protocols, the science behind it and their own experience of cancer too.
If you have been following my substacks for the last year you should already be familiar with the many contributory factors related to viral & spike protein systemic toxicity & tumorigenic factors: no less than ~30 signalling pathways and contributory mechanisms, at least.
I must not let the first anniversary of this substack channel pass without a big thank you to my subscribers, both free and paid. I couldn’t do it without your continuing support. All comments, feedback and shares are particularly welcome. We must make the research findings more widely known and please let me know if there is anything that you would like to see reviewed too?
I still have a lot of therapeutics well worthy of their own consideration, and human pathophysiology as a subject would provide a lifetime of material!
Future reviews I’m currently researching include the flavonoid icariin (hat tip to @Nehming Names), Melissa officianalis, and especially the grand daddy of herbs - Hemp or Cannabis sativa.
I may even consider the principals behind traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and Ayurvedic (Indian) medicine in future - you may have noted that many of the therapeutics featured have been borne out of thousands of years of use in TCM preps.
Its somewhat ironic that our therapeutics and lifestyle changes are probably better at preventing or curbing future cancers than they are at reversing severe cardiovascular damage, autoimmune disorders and fibrosis that are being inflicted on so many.
I will continue to focus on all aspects of patho where significant benefits may be demonstrated by these therapeutics. But first you must do no harm.
Please people, stop being boosted and if you don’t know or admit that your health is or has been damaged then we can’t help you, indeed no-one can, unfortunately.
If unsure, get yourself checked out ASAP, the sooner the better!
Support information and further reading
I posted these in the original Zoom chat, which doesn’t carry over to Rumble.
Alkalization & high dose vitamin C therapies also need consideration.
Ivermectin, a potential anticancer drug derived from an antiparasitic drug (2021)
In healthy volunteers, the dose was increased to 2 mg/Kg, and no serious adverse reactions were found, while tests in animals such as mice, rats, and rabbits found that the median lethal dose (LD50) of IVM was 10-50 mg/Kg
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7505114/
Lactoferrin’s Anti-Cancer Properties: Safety, Selectivity, and Wide Range of Action (2020)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7175311/#__ffn_sectitle
The effect of fasting or calorie restriction on autophagy induction: A review of the literature (2018)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1568163718301478?via%3Dihub
Ivermectin converts cold tumors hot and synergizes with immune checkpoint blockade for treatment of breast cancer (2021)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41523-021-00229-5
Antibiotic ivermectin selectively induces apoptosis in chronic myeloid leukemia through inducing mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress (2018)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29428725
Helicases are a class of enzymes thought to be vital to all organisms. Their main function is to unpack an organism's genetic material. Helicases are motor proteins that move directionally along a nucleic acid phosphodiester backbone, separating two hybridized nucleic acid strands (hence helic- + -ase)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helicase
Targeting SARS-CoV-2 non-structural protein 13 via helicase-inhibitor-repurposing and non-structural protein 16 through pharmacophore-based screening (2022)
...In our analysis, ivermectin, scutellarein and myricetin showcases the highest binding affinity among the selected inhibitors with binding affinity of −10, −9.9 and −9.7 kcal/mol, respectively, (Table 2). Among the nineteen compounds, seven chemical entities had binding affinihes greater than or equal to −9 kcal/mol. These chemicals are ivermectin, scutellarein, myricelin, suramin, nogalamycin, doxorubrun and paclitaxel as shown by Table 2
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11030-022-10468-8
Development of a miRNA-controlled dual-sensing system and its application for targeting miR-21 signaling in tumorigenesis (2020)
...Importantly, molecular modeling-based screening confirmed the action of the miR-21-targeting drug ivermectin and led to the identification of a new effective derivative, GW4064, for inhibiting oncogenic DDX23-miR-21 signaling.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s12276-020-00537-z
Caution is warranted against taking NAC long term if you are a cancer patient as it may stop existing drugs from working as it protects the nucleus from cytotoxic substances:
N-acetylcysteine enhances multidrug resistance-associated protein 1 mediated doxorubicin resistance
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15473893/
Diphenhydramine and Lactoferrin: Scientist surprised by discovery of '99%' effective, cheap COVID treatment? (2022)
https://covid19.onedaymd.com/2022/01/diphenhydramine-and-lactoferrin.html
Metastatic cancer can induce systemic glycolysis as part of the Warburg Effect and the Kynurenine Pathway, which is immunosuppressive, affects the gut biome negatively and is pro-tumor.
Therapeutic Properties of Baicalin - A Literature Review (2022)
Charles also posted a great article on the importance of the holistic approach, the benefits of clearing any co-infections too:
https://www.orbisphera.org/Pages/Articoli/7011/Ozone_Therapy_to_cure_Benign_Prostatic_Hyperplasia
OZONE THERAPY TO CURE BENIGN PROSTATIC HYPERPLASIA
Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH) is caused by enlargement of the prostate gland, which compresses the urethral canal causing partial obstruction and interfering with the ability to urinate.
It is a disease that affects most of the male population over 50.
From the surveys carried out in September 2021, it appears that more than six million Italians over the age of 50 are affected. To be precise, the following suffer from it: 50% of men between 50 and 60 years of age; 70% of men between the ages of 60 and 70; and 90% of the over 70s.
This pathology causes different types of disturbances: need to get up several times during the night to urinate; urgency to empty the bladder frequently even during the day; burning during and after urination; stream of urine that becomes weaker with a sensation of not voiding.
If neglected, BPH can cause, in the long run, anatomical obstruction of the urethra and urinary tract problems, with the need to resort to pharmacological and even surgical treatments.
The most commonly used surgical technique for the treatment of prostatic hypertrophy is transurethral endoscopic resection (TURP). According to data collected in 2003, in Italy there were 14,854 patients forced to undergo surgery.
Among the various treatments tested, ozone therapy via rectal insufflation has proved to be highly effective.
In this regard, Dr. Ermanno Lombardo, aesthetic specialist, posturologist and ozotherapist, presented, at the conclusion of the Master in Oxygen Ozone Therapy held at the Unicamillus University, a thesis entitled: “Effects of Oxygen-Ozone Therapy in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia”.
In his thesis, Dr Lombardo illustrated the results of the clinical trial relating to 6 patients affected by Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH), treated with ozone therapy administered by transrectal infusion.
To find out more “Orbisphera” interviewed him.
Dr. Lombardo, can you explain the contents and results of your thesis “Effects of Oxygen-Ozone Therapy in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia?
The objective of this scientific study was to evaluate the efficacy of ozone therapy practiced via the transrectal route, for the purpose of reducing the symptoms caused by BPH.
The trial was carried out on 6 male patients, aged between 57 and 84 years, suffering from BPH, who were treated with rectal insufflations of ozone, administered weekly and for a total duration of 8 weeks.
On the basis of the measurements carried out according to the international evaluation indexes (IPS score), all patients presented a marked improvement in symptoms. The most common complaints have disappeared, such as the urge to urinate at night during sleep, or the feeling of incomplete emptying. The quality of life and the state of health following the treatment were evaluated positively by all patients: all reported feeling better and living better.
We therefore have confirmation that ozone affects BPH with the reduction of edema of the prostate gland and with the elimination of inflammation that the enlargement of the prostate produces on the surrounding tissues.
Thanks to ozone, the prostate is reduced in size and no longer generates the annoying symptoms.
From a clinical point of view, the conclusions of my study overlap with those reported by various other scientific papers published in international journals.
Ozone therapy also proves to be very valid in terms of cost-benefit ratio: and this too is a reason for approval among patients.
How and when did you come across ozone therapy?
I approached ozone therapy when I was a student at the University, thanks to my first teacher, Dr. Alberto Bellelli, who taught me the use of ozone to treat pain and pathologies affecting the back But only more recently have I been able to experience the therapeutic effects of ozone in the treatment of various pathologies, thanks to Dr. Vincent Dell'Anna.
I met dr. Dell'Anna as teacher at the Masters and Tutor in clinical practice. It was he who made me discover the infinite potential of ozone treatments.
What convinced you to practice ozone therapy?
What prompted me to practice ozone therapy on a broad spectrum was precisely its versatility: it is one of the few therapeutic tools that can effectively treat different types of pathologies. Modern medicine often thinks of erasing the symptom, regardless of the cause that produced it. Ozone, on the other hand, erases pain and symptoms thanks to its causal link healing qualities. This is a revolution for modern medicine, which also involves the possibility of reducing the use of drugs.
Would you recommend its use to colleagues?
I would recommend the use of ozone therapy for a simple consideration often forgotten in medicine: "primum non nocere". In fact, ozone has no side effects.
I believe that ozone therapy should be considered in the range of tools available to every doctor, even if only in addition to standard therapies.
We have to be honest with patients: never talk about miraculous effects or sudden cures. As far as ozone is concerned, I’d change that last sentence: “ozone is only bad if you don’t use it”.
I think people who have been injected can be helped, generally, by aggressively denying terrain to the ever-replicating spike. A least buy more quality time (here I'm not saying don't get cancers, etc.). My theory after watching and listening to the doctors, reading a LOT of research papers, how even "natural infection" spike persists also, the WHC "spike detox" has a lot of choices, and I have gone through the literature on all of them, and potential interactions with each other and Rx. I believe reading up, carefully picking several, or enough (and taking IVM and or HCQ, quercetin, zinc, C, D3 is the essential foundation start), will deny terrain, boost what immune system is working.: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/
I read anecdotal evidence taking enough nattokinase digests those horrendous clots(!). Literature supports this.
I have watched where docs treated paralyzed nurses with IVM/HCQ plus, and they were able to return to work. These supplements, Rx can at least reduce symptoms for injured people., help clear brain fog.