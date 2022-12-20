Disclaimer

A simple yet safe treatment and management.

For doctors and health workers, highlighting cases and amazing results.

With Dr. Shankara Chetty, Dr. Allan Landrito and Dr. Mahin Khatami.

Catch up with the recording here, 3h44, with a Q&A at the end:

https://rumble.com/v21e8rw-curbing-turbo-cancers.html

We were truly honoured to have such credentialed and experienced doctors and scientists in attendance, giving their expert opinion on various aspects of cancer ranging from the history of cancer (spoiler: its a relatively new disease of any significance), the benefits of fasting and lifestyle adjustments, the holistic approach, treatment protocols, the science behind it and their own experience of cancer too.

If you have been following my substacks for the last year you should already be familiar with the many contributory factors related to viral & spike protein systemic toxicity & tumorigenic factors: no less than ~30 signalling pathways and contributory mechanisms, at least.

I must not let the first anniversary of this substack channel pass without a big thank you to my subscribers, both free and paid. I couldn’t do it without your continuing support. All comments, feedback and shares are particularly welcome. We must make the research findings more widely known and please let me know if there is anything that you would like to see reviewed too?

I still have a lot of therapeutics well worthy of their own consideration, and human pathophysiology as a subject would provide a lifetime of material!

Future reviews I’m currently researching include the flavonoid icariin (hat tip to @Nehming Names), Melissa officianalis, and especially the grand daddy of herbs - Hemp or Cannabis sativa.

I may even consider the principals behind traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and Ayurvedic (Indian) medicine in future - you may have noted that many of the therapeutics featured have been borne out of thousands of years of use in TCM preps.

Its somewhat ironic that our therapeutics and lifestyle changes are probably better at preventing or curbing future cancers than they are at reversing severe cardiovascular damage, autoimmune disorders and fibrosis that are being inflicted on so many.

I will continue to focus on all aspects of patho where significant benefits may be demonstrated by these therapeutics. But first you must do no harm.

Please people, stop being boosted and if you don’t know or admit that your health is or has been damaged then we can’t help you, indeed no-one can, unfortunately.

If unsure, get yourself checked out ASAP, the sooner the better!

Support information and further reading

I posted these in the original Zoom chat, which doesn’t carry over to Rumble.

Alkalization & high dose vitamin C therapies also need consideration.

Ivermectin, a potential anticancer drug derived from an antiparasitic drug (2021)

In healthy volunteers, the dose was increased to 2 mg/Kg, and no serious adverse reactions were found, while tests in animals such as mice, rats, and rabbits found that the median lethal dose (LD50) of IVM was 10-50 mg/Kg

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7505114/

Lactoferrin’s Anti-Cancer Properties: Safety, Selectivity, and Wide Range of Action (2020)

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7175311/#__ffn_sectitle

The effect of fasting or calorie restriction on autophagy induction: A review of the literature (2018)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1568163718301478?via%3Dihub

Ivermectin converts cold tumors hot and synergizes with immune checkpoint blockade for treatment of breast cancer (2021)

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41523-021-00229-5

Antibiotic ivermectin selectively induces apoptosis in chronic myeloid leukemia through inducing mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress (2018)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29428725

Helicases are a class of enzymes thought to be vital to all organisms. Their main function is to unpack an organism's genetic material. Helicases are motor proteins that move directionally along a nucleic acid phosphodiester backbone, separating two hybridized nucleic acid strands (hence helic- + -ase)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helicase

Targeting SARS-CoV-2 non-structural protein 13 via helicase-inhibitor-repurposing and non-structural protein 16 through pharmacophore-based screening (2022)

...In our analysis, ivermectin, scutellarein and myricetin showcases the highest binding affinity among the selected inhibitors with binding affinity of −10, −9.9 and −9.7 kcal/mol, respectively, (Table 2). Among the nineteen compounds, seven chemical entities had binding affinihes greater than or equal to −9 kcal/mol. These chemicals are ivermectin, scutellarein, myricelin, suramin, nogalamycin, doxorubrun and paclitaxel as shown by Table 2

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11030-022-10468-8

Development of a miRNA-controlled dual-sensing system and its application for targeting miR-21 signaling in tumorigenesis (2020)

...Importantly, molecular modeling-based screening confirmed the action of the miR-21-targeting drug ivermectin and led to the identification of a new effective derivative, GW4064, for inhibiting oncogenic DDX23-miR-21 signaling.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s12276-020-00537-z

Caution is warranted against taking NAC long term if you are a cancer patient as it may stop existing drugs from working as it protects the nucleus from cytotoxic substances:

N-acetylcysteine enhances multidrug resistance-associated protein 1 mediated doxorubicin resistance

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15473893/

Diphenhydramine and Lactoferrin: Scientist surprised by discovery of '99%' effective, cheap COVID treatment? (2022)

https://covid19.onedaymd.com/2022/01/diphenhydramine-and-lactoferrin.html

Metastatic cancer can induce systemic glycolysis as part of the Warburg Effect and the Kynurenine Pathway, which is immunosuppressive, affects the gut biome negatively and is pro-tumor.

Therapeutic Properties of Baicalin - A Literature Review (2022)

https://osf.io/2w8yn

Charles also posted a great article on the importance of the holistic approach, the benefits of clearing any co-infections too:

