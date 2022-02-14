Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.

The SARS-CoV-2 infection determines the COVID-19 syndrome characterized, in the worst cases, by severe respiratory distress, pulmonary and cardiac fibrosis, inflammatory cytokine release, and immunosuppression. This condition has led to the death of about 2.15% of the total infected world population so far. Among survivors, the presence of the so-called persistent post-COVID-19 syndrome (PPCS) is a common finding. In COVID-19 survivors, PPCS presents one or more symptoms: fatigue, dyspnea, memory loss, sleep disorders, and difficulty concentrating. In this study, a cohort of 117 COVID-19 survivors (post-COVID-19) and 144 non-infected volunteers (COVID-19-free) was analyzed using pyrosequencing of defined CpG islands previously identified as suitable for biological age determination. The results show a consistent biological age increase in the post-COVID-19 population, determining a DeltaAge acceleration of 10.45 ± 7.29 years (+5.25 years above the range of normality) compared with 3.68 ± 8.17 years for the COVID-19-free population (p < 0.0001). A significant telomere shortening parallels this finding in the post-COVID-19 cohort compared with COVID-19-free subjects (p < 0.0001). Additionally, ACE2 expression was decreased in post-COVID-19 patients, compared with the COVID-19-free population, while DPP-4 did not change. In light of these observations, we hypothesize that some epigenetic alterations are associated with the post-COVID-19 condition, particularly in younger patients (< 60 years).

Keywords: biological age; COVID-19; post-COVID-19; telomeres; epigenetics; DNA methylation; ACE2; DPP-4; DeltaAge

Particularly hard on the under 60’s there. Epigenetic changes caused by methylation (ie long term gene silencing) + ACE2 depletion are suspected as contributory.

I would also add DNA damage caused by ROS generation and immune exhaustion to the list, as covered previously:

Is HIV a Model of Accelerated or Accentuated Aging? (2014)

"Accumulated comorbidities in multiple systems lead to geriatric syndromes—multimorbidity, polypharmacy, frailty, and even falls an average of 15–20 years earlier than in HIV-uninfected participants."

"For example, cardiovascular risk factors and rates of acute coronary syndromes are markedly increased in HIV-infected versus age-matched control participants (28), and coronary artery “age” assessed by coronary artery calcium score is accelerated on average by about 15 years."

"ART-treated patients with a fully suppressed viral load (median age 56 years, <50 HIV-1 RNA copies/mL, median CD4 count 724 cells/mm3) have frequencies of senescent CD8+ T cells (CD57+CD28− phenotype) similar to HIV-negative individuals decades older (median age 88 years)"

"Young HIV-infected men exhibit age-related changes to the monocyte phenotype and levels of innate immune activation that resemble those observed in HIV-uninfected individuals aged approximately 30 years older."

"Long-term successfully treated HIV-infected individuals have high levels of CMV-specific effector cells, similar to that observed in the elderly participants, but occurring about 40 years earlier."

And in cancer patients:

Accelerated aging?

We may not be imagining it

