Evidence for Biological Age Acceleration and Telomere Shortening in COVID-19 Survivors (2021)
Abstract
The SARS-CoV-2 infection determines the COVID-19 syndrome characterized, in the worst cases, by severe respiratory distress, pulmonary and cardiac fibrosis, inflammatory cytokine release, and immunosuppression. This condition has led to the death of about 2.15% of the total infected world population so far. Among survivors, the presence of the so-called persistent post-COVID-19 syndrome (PPCS) is a common finding. In COVID-19 survivors, PPCS presents one or more symptoms: fatigue, dyspnea, memory loss, sleep disorders, and difficulty concentrating. In this study, a cohort of 117 COVID-19 survivors (post-COVID-19) and 144 non-infected volunteers (COVID-19-free) was analyzed using pyrosequencing of defined CpG islands previously identified as suitable for biological age determination. The results show a consistent biological age increase in the post-COVID-19 population, determining a DeltaAge acceleration of 10.45 ± 7.29 years (+5.25 years above the range of normality) compared with 3.68 ± 8.17 years for the COVID-19-free population (p < 0.0001). A significant telomere shortening parallels this finding in the post-COVID-19 cohort compared with COVID-19-free subjects (p < 0.0001). Additionally, ACE2 expression was decreased in post-COVID-19 patients, compared with the COVID-19-free population, while DPP-4 did not change. In light of these observations, we hypothesize that some epigenetic alterations are associated with the post-COVID-19 condition, particularly in younger patients (< 60 years).
Keywords: biological age; COVID-19; post-COVID-19; telomeres; epigenetics; DNA methylation; ACE2; DPP-4; DeltaAge
Full paper:
https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/22/11/6151/htm
Particularly hard on the under 60’s there. Epigenetic changes caused by methylation (ie long term gene silencing) + ACE2 depletion are suspected as contributory.
I would also add DNA damage caused by ROS generation and immune exhaustion to the list, as covered previously:
Is HIV a Model of Accelerated or Accentuated Aging? (2014)
"Accumulated comorbidities in multiple systems lead to geriatric syndromes—multimorbidity, polypharmacy, frailty, and even falls an average of 15–20 years earlier than in HIV-uninfected participants."
"For example, cardiovascular risk factors and rates of acute coronary syndromes are markedly increased in HIV-infected versus age-matched control participants (28), and coronary artery “age” assessed by coronary artery calcium score is accelerated on average by about 15 years."
"ART-treated patients with a fully suppressed viral load (median age 56 years, <50 HIV-1 RNA copies/mL, median CD4 count 724 cells/mm3) have frequencies of senescent CD8+ T cells (CD57+CD28− phenotype) similar to HIV-negative individuals decades older (median age 88 years)"
"Young HIV-infected men exhibit age-related changes to the monocyte phenotype and levels of innate immune activation that resemble those observed in HIV-uninfected individuals aged approximately 30 years older."
"Long-term successfully treated HIV-infected individuals have high levels of CMV-specific effector cells, similar to that observed in the elderly participants, but occurring about 40 years earlier."
https://academic.oup.com/biomedgerontology/article/69/7/833/661915?login=false
Not saying there is an autoimmune component to long covid but I find it interesting that the common symptoms you listed for Long Covid are the same ones I experienced leading up to my diagnosis with a very rare autoimmune disease that has no biomarker (ie: there are no blood tests that can diagnose it like many other AI diseases). There is a misconception that all autoimmune diseases can be detected by AI specific blood tests, blood abnormalities, etc but this is not the case. It makes you wonder if there is an autoimmune process going on in at least some of the people experiencing Long Covid. But I will concede that I suspect a number are experiencing post viral fatigue which is not uncommon after viral infections such as Mono, etc. It can take 6 months to recover from it. I knew quite a few kids when I was young who went thru it.