Background:
“Lymphocytes are white blood cells that help to protect the body from infections. Lymphocytopenia, or lymphopenia, is a condition in which a person does not have enough lymphocytes in their blood.
By itself, lymphocytopenia does not necessarily cause symptoms. However, people who have low numbers of lymphocytes are at increased risk of infection from viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites.”
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/lymphocytopenia
BNT162b1 was not the commercial version (b2), but the post transfection infection rates being reported show that this graph showing transient lymphopenia is very likely more representative of reality than the similar, less detailed line graph included in the report for the commercial derivative.
The consequence is that the transfected are more likely to get infected by Coronavirus compared to the control for up to 2 weeks, negative efficacy of course being the opposite of the desired outcome with potentially fatal consequences for those starting out with low levels of immunity and ironically most in need of protection. In these cases early viral inhibition by Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine would be indicated as more efficacious alternatives, as has been demonstrated in many clinical trials.
BNT162b2 induces SARS-CoV-2-neutralising antibodies and T cells in humans (2020)
Extended Data Figure 3
Pharmacodynamic markers.
Participants were immunised with BNT162b2 on days 1 and 22 (n=12 per dose cohort). One participant in the 1 µg dose cohort (outlier on day 8 in [a] and highest data set in [b]) presented with a non-treatment related gastroenteritis on days 6 to 8. a, Kinetics of C-reactive protein (CRP) level. b, Kinetics of lymphocyte counts. c, Kinetics of neutrophil counts. Dotted lines indicate upper and lower limit of reference range. For values below the lower limit of quantification (LLOQ) = 0.3, LLOQ/2 values were plotted (a).
Full paper:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.09.20245175v1.full
Phase 1/2 study of COVID-19 RNA vaccine BNT162b1 in adults (2020)
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343607804_Phase_12_study_of_COVID-19_RNA_vaccine_BNT162b1_in_adults
