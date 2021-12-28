Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.
How long may it take for your immune system to recover from this sort of assault on multiple fronts? Radiotherapy studies provide a clue, the free radical (ROS) damage mechanism is similar:
Abstract
Local radiation therapy for breast cancer depletes the blood of various subsets of lymphocytes. Previous studies showed that the recovery is still incomplete at 30 months. To further elucidate the recovery we examined blood lymphocyte counts of 138 disease-free women and various lymphocyte subsets in 102 of these patients. These patients, 5-6 and 10-11 years earlier, had entered a clinical trial in which preoperative irradiation (45 Gy) was evaluated against postoperative irradiation (45 Gy) or surgery only. Patients who had undergone surgery only served as controls. Total lymphocyte counts of the irradiated patients were still significantly reduced 10-11 years after treatment. This reduction was mainly attributable to a subnormal level of T-cells as determined by the monoclonal antibody Leu-1 and the ability to form rosettes with sheep erythrocytes, whereas the number of non-T cells, expressing C'3 receptors, did not differ significantly from the controls. Within the T-cell population a subset with helper/inducer phenotypes, detected by Leu-3a antibodies, was significantly reduced even 10-11 years after irradiation. T-cells with suppressor/cytotoxic phenotypes, stainable with Leu-2a antibodies, however, had already recovered 5-6 years after irradiation. The duration of the radiation induced reductions of different lymphocyte subsets may be related to the physiological turn-over of the cells or a changed distribution of cells in the body.
Long term effects on the immune system following local radiation therapy for breast cancer. I. Cellular composition of the peripheral blood lymphocyte population
S Rotstein et al. Int J Radiat Oncol Biol Phys. 1985 May.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3157666/
