The implications here are that repeated vaccinal boosters eventually cause senescence and exhaustion. 3, 6 or 12 monthly boosting will quickly follow the law of diminishing returns, and then negative efficacy, which is exactly what we are seeing.
Your immune system is not like a hard drive you can just wipe and reinstall an unlimited number of times. This research found senescence commenced after the third stimulation. The elderly will be there first:
Telomere Dynamics in Immune Senescence and Exhaustion Triggered by Chronic Viral Infection (2020)
"Unlike most somatic cells, T cells, which include CD8+, CD4+, naïve, and memory, can reactivate telomerase through mitogenic stimulation [17,18,19]. These cells initially harbor nearly undetectable levels of telomerase. Upon antigenic stimulation, as is the case with acute viral infection, telomerase is reactivated. This process is reiterated during second antigenic stimulation, but by the **third and all subsequent stimulations**, T cells are less responsive to mitogenic stimulation and the telomerase gene promoter is inactivated [20].
A deleterious consequence of excessive telomere shortening is the premature induction of replicative senescence of CD8+ T cells [21]. While senescent cells are unable to expand, they can survive for extended periods of time, occupying immunological space where functional immune cells could exist [22]. The accumulation of senescent CD8+ T cells has been proposed to play a role in failed immune surveillance and in facilitating the development of metastasis of certain cancer types [23]. Interestingly, some studies proposed that it may be possible to reverse this phenotype by reactivating telomerase expression [23,24].”
Full article:
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/9/10/289/htm
