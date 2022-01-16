Any extracts used in the following article are for non commercial research and educational purposes only and may be subject to copyright from their respective owners.
“Intriguingly, LA plays a significant role in inflammation and immune modulation, which are key elements of the COVID-19 infection. Aside from that, these fatty acids are also essential to maintain cell membranes in the lungs to promote ventilation. LA also helps in the production of prostaglandins that protect against inflammation in the cardiovascular system.”
Extracts:
“Now, a team of researchers at the Max Planck-Bristol Center for Minimal Biology and Bristol's School of Biochemistry has identified a druggable pocket in the virus's spike protein that can be used to prevent the infection of cells. The study findings, published in the journal Science, are a groundbreaking discovery that will help develop new therapies and drugs to stem the growing pandemic.”
The study
To arrive at the findings of the study, the researchers, headed by Professor Imre Berger, and Professor Christiane Schaffitzel, utilized a powerful imaging technique, dubbed as the electron cryomicroscopy (cryo-EM), to study and explore the characteristics of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein at the atomic level. They produced the virus spike proteins in the laboratory to study them and determine their structure.
Powered by the Oracle high-performing cloud computing, the team has created a three-dimensional structure of the virus spike protein, which allowed them to observe the structure and identify its molecular composition.
Upon the analysis of the molecular structure of the spike protein, the team has found something interesting. They revealed the presence of a small molecule, called linoleic acid (LA), which was discovered in a customized pocket within the spike protein.
Full article:
https://www.news-medical.net/amp/news/20200924/Linoleic-acid-binds-SARS-CoV-2-spike-protein.aspx
