26th June '22:

Background

This relates to this paper:

Quantum microRNA Assessment of COVID-19 RNA Vaccine: Hidden Potency of BNT162b2 SASR-CoV-2 Spike RNA as MicroRNA Vaccine

https://crimsonpublishers.com/aics/pdf/AICS.000552.pdf

Reviewed in:

https://doorlesscarp953.substack.com/p/quantum-microrna-assessment-of-covid

microRNA - What It Is and How It Works

“microRNA is the name of a family of molecules that helps cells control the kinds and amounts of proteins they make. That is, cells use microRNA to help control gene expression. Molecules of microRNA are found in cells and in the bloodstream. (Note: microRNA is abbreviated “miRNA” )”

https://cancer.osu.edu/microrna

I started going through the microRNA's expressed by BNT162b2. I wish I hadn't. They play it down in the paper somewhat, understandably.

In short, microRNA-21 downregulates a whole family of...tumor suppressors. Add these to the list, “if you don't like any of these I have others” or something like that.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/MIRN21

Typical pathology:

microRNA-21 promotes breast cancer proliferation and metastasis by targeting LZTFL1

https://bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-019-5951-3

The mouse has found the sequence:

https://twitter.com/JikkyKjj/status/1489735225991065604?s=20

And a patent:

https://mobile.twitter.com/fx_alluka/status/1489749156121960448?s=19

It's an oncogene, the most important one, and an interesting reference to malignant B-cell lymphoma:

Emerging role of microRNA-21 in cancer (Review) (2016)

“By generation of a conditional miR-21 knock-in mouse, it was demonstrated that miR-21 functions as an oncogene with its overexpression resulting in malignant B-cell lymphoma (5). Indeed, miR-21 was found to be the only consistently upregulated miRNA in a study that profiled 540 clinical samples from cancer patients (6). The majority of studies on miR-21 have focused on its role in carcinogenesis and its clinical application. miR-21 is also expressed in hematopoietic cells of the immune system, including B/T cells, monocytes, macrophages and dendritic cells. High miR-21 levels are, therefore, considered to be a marker of immune cell activation (7). Regarding pathological necrosis, miR-21 enhances cellular necrosis by negatively regulating tumor suppressor genes associated with the death receptor-mediated intrinsic apoptotic pathway.”

https://www.spandidos-publications.com/10.3892/br.2016.747

https://twitter.com/DrJamesOlsson/status/1488508145055981579?s=19

https://twitter.com/ANMDUSA/status/1488939467402526732?s=19

How does viral RNA express microRNA's?

A great question put to me today. I’m no specialist, this is new to me.

Turns out the process is also new to science!

This paper is well worth a read:

Published: 08 October 2019

An overview of RNA virus-encoded microRNAs

“Researchers have studied whether retroviruses like human immunodeficiency virus-1 (HIV-1) may encode miRNAs [30]. It was reported that the (TAR) motif was the source of some miRNAs encoded by HIV [31, 32]. TAR is a stable hairpin structure resembling miRNA precursors and it is necessary for the activation of HIV-1 transcription [33]. Several researchers described TAR-derived miRNAs in latently infected and productively human cells, and via chromatin remodeling, the TAR-derived miRNAs can start up transcriptional silencing at the long terminal repeats (LTR) promoter, even downregulate apoptotic genes [34]. In another research using MT-4 T cells infected HIV-1, a new miRNA designated miR-N367, was separated within the nef region of the viral genome, and a role in downregulating both nef function and HIV-1 transcription by the LTR U3 region negative-response element [35]. Kaul et al. [36] illustrated that HIV1-miR-H1, a miRNA encoded by HIV-1, represses the cellular miRNA miR-149 of host which aims the viral accessory protein named Vpr. It is demonstrated that the Pol and Env protein-coding regions of the HIV-1 genome generate a few sequences like miRNA which are homologous with human miR-30e, miR-195, miR-424 and miR-374a”

"In the past few years, several publications have put forward the capability of RNA viruses to encode miRNAs. The function of miRNAs in pathogenesis and replication of RNA virus begins to come up. Even if what we realize with respect to miRNAs and RNA viruses is stirring, it’s quite limited and requires further exploration. In the near future, studies will not only enhance our total comprehension of RNA virus-encoded miRNA, but also supply critical informations about the evolution of miRNA-mediated adjustment of infection caused by RNA virus and potentially new insights of therapeutic relevance."

https://exrna.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s41544-019-0037-6

The paper itself includes a handy schematic describing expression from the synthetic mRNA source from BNT162b2 itself. The top left is where to follow from:

Oncogenesis? The last line of their paragraph gives it away. I would question their "good cop bad cop" hypothesis (now in billions of people...) as I suspect many more tumor suppressors are being downregulated than mir48.1 can compensate for? Would explain what the hospitals are seeing.

I mean what the holy fck have they done?😳🤦‍♂️ "Might be" just doesn't cut it, "might be" is not enough, you have to be statistically and clinically certain or did I miss something?

"Thus, oncogenic activity of BNT162b2 might be prevented by BNT162b2- derived miRNAs.”

Full paper (non PDF):

Quantum microRNA Assessment of COVID-19 RNA Vaccine: Hidden Potency of BNT162b2 SASR-CoV-2 Spike RNA as MicroRNA Vaccine (2021)

https://crimsonpublishers.com/aics/fulltext/AICS.000552.php

