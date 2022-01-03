Antinuclear antibodies are autoantibodies — antibodies that target the normal proteins within the nucleus of a cell. This becomes clinically significant when ANAs signal the body to begin targeting itself, which can lead to autoimmune diseases, including lupus, Sjogren’s syndrome, and mixed connective tissue disease. Clinical features that can emerge include but are not limited to fever, chills, joint swelling, nasal/oral ulcers, hair loss, severe dry eyes/dry mouth, and kidney disease. By itself, a positive ANA does not in any way mean you have an autoimmune disease or need treatment. It simply means that there are autoantibodies present. Without clinical features or lab abnormalities such as leukopenia (low white blood cell count), thrombocytopenia (low platelet count) or protein in the urine, a positive ANA means exactly that. You simply have a positive lab test without any features of an autoimmune disease.
https://hoagmedicalgroup.com/articles/what-does-a-positive-antinuclear-antibody-mean/
Share
Buy me a coffee☕
What does a positive antinuclear antibody mean? By Sheetal S Gavankar, MD
What does a positive antinuclear antibody mean? By Sheetal S Gavankar, MD
What does a positive antinuclear antibody mean? By Sheetal S Gavankar, MD
Antinuclear antibodies are autoantibodies — antibodies that target the normal proteins within the nucleus of a cell. This becomes clinically significant when ANAs signal the body to begin targeting itself, which can lead to autoimmune diseases, including lupus, Sjogren’s syndrome, and mixed connective tissue disease. Clinical features that can emerge include but are not limited to fever, chills, joint swelling, nasal/oral ulcers, hair loss, severe dry eyes/dry mouth, and kidney disease. By itself, a positive ANA does not in any way mean you have an autoimmune disease or need treatment. It simply means that there are autoantibodies present. Without clinical features or lab abnormalities such as leukopenia (low white blood cell count), thrombocytopenia (low platelet count) or protein in the urine, a positive ANA means exactly that. You simply have a positive lab test without any features of an autoimmune disease.
https://hoagmedicalgroup.com/articles/what-does-a-positive-antinuclear-antibody-mean/
Share
Buy me a coffee☕