DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

The Underdog's avatar
The Underdog
Jun 23

"Every baby in England is to have a DNA screening to avoid fatal diseases and receive personalised healthcare as part of the government’s £650m investment in DNA technology, it has been reported."

Excuse me, but no. This is blatantly an attempt at datamining the genetics of every citizen in the UK by trying to adopt it retroactively. Fuck off with that bullshit about "fatal diseases"; the biggest fatal disease to human life is the UK government. No, you're not getting my family's genetics, bugger off!

mejbcart
Jun 24Edited

maybe to the list of supplementation one could add the SOD enzyme itself, lot of it?? That would help with the ROS formation.. Also when talking about Omega3's, the dose is essential.. In normal cases 1-2g/day should be enough, but in such a lethal case, doses of >>10x could be tried.. It is a pity that such fast annihilating disease is not known precisely for its missing physiological elements (minerals, like Mg, or maybe ATP, inhibition/binding/lack of specific neurotransmitters) or maybe some specific oral pathogenic bacteria, etc., etc.). Can never forget this guy, https://senate.universityofcalifornia.edu/in-memoriam/files/thomas-c-alber.html who knew so much, but not enough to safe his life!

