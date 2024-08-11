Reading time:

Contents

Walk overview

Thornton Force

Next time

Walk overview

Start: Chapel-le-Dale

Ordnance Survey (OS) Map: Yorkshire Dales - Southern & Western Area

Whernside, Ingleborough & Pen-y-ghent. OL2. 1:25,000

Grid Reference: SD741775 (Philpin Lane); SD764791 (The Station Inn)

Public Bus Timetable

Distance: 8.0 miles / 13.0 km

Time: 3-4 hours.

Climb: 1608‘ / 490m

GPX Route Download

Google Earth Download

Android App: Locus Map

OpenAndroMaps Downloads for Android: Link

Guide to Adding Bing + OS Maps to Locus Maps Classic: Link (This is being deprecated by Microsoft and not ported over to Azure).

Website with OS Maps: Link

Garmin OpenTopo Downloads: These are near OS quality and include Basecamp files & DEM contours: Link

Further Reading: How to use OpenStreetMap and OS digital maps

Whernside circular route

This is the second of the summertime getaway specials, the first being the Malham field trip. I’ve paywalled this Substack as a thank you to the founding members and paid subscribers for your ongoing support.