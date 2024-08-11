Yorkshire Dales Walk: Whernside and Thornton Force
Contents
Walk overview
Start: Chapel-le-Dale
Ordnance Survey (OS) Map: Yorkshire Dales - Southern & Western Area
Whernside, Ingleborough & Pen-y-ghent. OL2. 1:25,000
Grid Reference: SD741775 (Philpin Lane); SD764791 (The Station Inn)
Public Bus Timetable
Distance: 8.0 miles / 13.0 km
Time: 3-4 hours.
Climb: 1608‘ / 490m
GPX Route Download
Google Earth Download
Android App: Locus Map
OpenAndroMaps Downloads for Android: Link
Guide to Adding Bing + OS Maps to Locus Maps Classic: Link (This is being deprecated by Microsoft and not ported over to Azure).
Website with OS Maps: Link
Garmin OpenTopo Downloads: These are near OS quality and include Basecamp files & DEM contours: Link
Further Reading: How to use OpenStreetMap and OS digital maps
Whernside circular route
This is the second of the summertime getaway specials, the first being the Malham field trip. I’ve paywalled this Substack as a thank you to the founding members and paid subscribers for your ongoing support.
