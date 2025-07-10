DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

DoorlessCarp's Scientific Literature Reviews

The Underdog
8d

"The court found that under federal law, Merck could not have independently added these warnings without FDA approval."

This is the most disgusting immoral technicality I have ever seen in a while.

Merck does zero investigation into the harms.

FDA claims there's no evidence of the harms.

Merck claims because the FDA claims there's no evidence of the harms (because Merck didn't do any research into the harms) they can't add warnings that the harms (that obviously exist) exist on their label.

The victims got fucked over and the court said 'Merck can't warn you because we've made it so the FDA prohibits warnings'. A regulatory agency that prohibits warnings. Man, burn that nonsense to the ground.

Val
8d

Very informative. I recall when they released that toxic shot. Having already been traveling the road of revelation regarding the harmaceutics it was nonetheless concerning. When they then introduced the push to also give young boys this toxic mixture, the depth of being appalled only went deeper. My children were early/preteen at the time and had not gone through the schedule. I knew my son would not submit himself to it... but wasn't sure about my daughter. The clinics in the area we lived in would take in young people and subject them to all manner of harmaceuticals without parental notification or consent.

