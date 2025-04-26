DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Porcaro's avatar
Tony Porcaro
4d

While cautionary advice should be heeded in the use of any medication, it should be noted that pharmaceutical grade and uncontaminated DMSO for human use is widely available from legitimate sources and reputable companies; one needn't visit your local hardware store.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
4d

Wow! WonderFULL! Much appreciated your care for DMSO sent out to all of us.

Much to ponder and authenticate.

Keep up your good work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Doorlesscarp953
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture