DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews

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DoorlessCarp🐭's avatar
DoorlessCarp🐭
Mar 22

Hi Charlotte (Disillusioned - I guessed!), thank you for your feedback and of course for your superb ongoing support of the channel.

Feel free to share whatever content with whomever. You and the other paid subscribers allow me to avoid using a paywall, which so many content creators are doing now.

I was genuinely surprised by the degree to which work on folinic has been surpressed, especially as it has therapeutic potential for so many conditions. It almost rivals DMSO and ivermectin for being stigmatized.

Please keep us all posted with your story, and if I find any more research I can always amend the Substack post in the usual way with these.

DC

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Charlotte
Mar 22Edited

A life changing article and I hope it’s okay if I bring parts of it to the pediatric neurologist of my daughter. I cannot tell you how much of my little free time I have spent trying to unlock the mysteries of “leucovorin”. I looked everywhere for studies with every search word you can imagine, it took months to find even that meta data study (which is actually only based on 2 studies) and the adult onset Cerebral Folate Deficiency study. I was baffled at how this stuff was memory holed. Then I watched in real time as my favorite recent study, which was double blind and randomized (the gold standard for the credentialist doctors) was retracted! I still don’t know what data was “falsified” (that is how Cremieux on X described it- outrageous) so that I could see whether the retraction was justified or not.

On a personal note, my other daughter with high functioning autism (mostly crippling anxiety) has been taking folinic acid (the over the counter version is only .8mg so I have to give many) and she has explained to me how it has been life changing with so much of her anxiety drifting away. She is SO much better. Also, my mother and maternal grandmother both died of ovarian cancer. So we quite obviously have an FRAA problem.

I am eternally grateful for you doing this deep dive, it’s mentally crippling to have this information and see how many people could be benefiting from folinic acid and know that you will never be heard. I hope many people read you article and try it, its water soluble so the excess should be easily excreted. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I’m not crazy.

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