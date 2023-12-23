DoorlessCarp’s Scientific Literature Reviews
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Magnesium deficiency and associated pathologies: Part 3
"Magnesium is no trace element: it is an essential giant mineral"
Apr 13
35
Share this post
Magnesium deficiency and associated pathologies: Part 3
doorlesscarp953.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
28
Magnesium deficiency and associated pathologies: Part 2
"Magnesium is no trace element: it is an essential giant mineral"
Apr 6
•
DoorlessCarp🐭
52
Share this post
Magnesium deficiency and associated pathologies: Part 2
doorlesscarp953.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
March 2024
Vaccine-associated myocarditis with cardiac scarring
A walkthrough of a new preprint
Mar 30
•
DoorlessCarp🐭
38
Share this post
Vaccine-associated myocarditis with cardiac scarring
doorlesscarp953.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
Magnesium deficiency and associated pathologies: Part 1
"Magnesium is no trace element: it is an essential giant mineral"
Mar 14
•
DoorlessCarp🐭
71
Share this post
Magnesium deficiency and associated pathologies: Part 1
doorlesscarp953.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
41
February 2024
Gut microbiota and colorectal cancer
+ What your doctor doesn't tell you about antibiotics and how to correct it
Feb 24
•
DoorlessCarp🐭
33
Share this post
Gut microbiota and colorectal cancer
doorlesscarp953.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
Accelerated atherosclerosis: a warning from history
Including what your doctor won't tell you about your meds
Feb 3
•
DoorlessCarp🐭
46
Share this post
Accelerated atherosclerosis: a warning from history
doorlesscarp953.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
29
January 2024
Gene therapies, cancer risk and why Spike is more oncogenic than SV40
+ Points raised by the FDA Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) Meeting #70, September 2-3, 2021
Jan 13
•
DoorlessCarp🐭
50
Share this post
Gene therapies, cancer risk and why Spike is more oncogenic than SV40
doorlesscarp953.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
December 2023
SARS-CoV-2, spike protein, mitochondrial hijacking & associated diseases
Reading time: short story - novelette - novella - novel - PhD thesis - War and Peace - U.S. Tax Code TL;DR: However bad you may have thought it was, its…
Dec 23, 2023
•
DoorlessCarp🐭
48
Share this post
SARS-CoV-2, spike protein, mitochondrial hijacking & associated diseases
doorlesscarp953.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
November 2023
SARS-CoV-2 and LNP-mRNA platform induced neurological pathologies and associated autoimmune antibodies
Reading time: short story - novelette - novella - novel - PhD thesis - War and Peace - U.S. Tax Code TL;DR: Research into the most significant…
Nov 25, 2023
•
DoorlessCarp🐭
42
Share this post
SARS-CoV-2 and LNP-mRNA platform induced neurological pathologies and associated autoimmune antibodies
doorlesscarp953.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
October 2023
Review: "BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccination in children alters cytokine responses to heterologous pathogens and Toll-like receptor agonists…
Reading time: short story - novelette - novella - novel - PhD thesis - War and Peace - U.S. Tax Code TL;DR: Transfecting 5-11 year olds led to increased…
Oct 30, 2023
•
DoorlessCarp🐭
42
Share this post
Review: "BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccination in children alters cytokine responses to heterologous pathogens and Toll-like receptor agonists" (2023)
doorlesscarp953.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
Nuclear medicine: 18F-FDG PET/CT for the detection of vaccine-induced pathologies
Reading time: novelette TL;DR: PET scans have revealed that mRNA shot induced heart damage is in fact very common. Post shot or infection induced…
Oct 6, 2023
•
DoorlessCarp🐭
29
Share this post
Nuclear medicine: 18F-FDG PET/CT for the detection of vaccine-induced pathologies
doorlesscarp953.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
September 2023
Safe and effective? What you are not being told about influenza vaccination
Alternative therapeutics are available
Sep 16, 2023
•
DoorlessCarp🐭
56
Share this post
Safe and effective? What you are not being told about influenza vaccination
doorlesscarp953.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
© 2024 Doorlesscarp953
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts