Magnesium deficiency and associated pathologies: Part 3
"Magnesium is no trace element: it is an essential giant mineral"
28
Magnesium deficiency and associated pathologies: Part 2
"Magnesium is no trace element: it is an essential giant mineral"
  
DoorlessCarp🐭
18

March 2024

Vaccine-associated myocarditis with cardiac scarring
A walkthrough of a new preprint
  
DoorlessCarp🐭
21
Magnesium deficiency and associated pathologies: Part 1
"Magnesium is no trace element: it is an essential giant mineral"
  
DoorlessCarp🐭
41

February 2024

Gut microbiota and colorectal cancer
+ What your doctor doesn't tell you about antibiotics and how to correct it
  
DoorlessCarp🐭
16
Accelerated atherosclerosis: a warning from history
Including what your doctor won't tell you about your meds
  
DoorlessCarp🐭
29

January 2024

Gene therapies, cancer risk and why Spike is more oncogenic than SV40
+ Points raised by the FDA Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) Meeting #70, September 2-3, 2021
  
DoorlessCarp🐭
12

December 2023

SARS-CoV-2, spike protein, mitochondrial hijacking & associated diseases
Reading time: short story - novelette - novella - novel - PhD thesis - War and Peace - U.S. Tax Code TL;DR: However bad you may have thought it was, its…
  
DoorlessCarp🐭
21

November 2023

SARS-CoV-2 and LNP-mRNA platform induced neurological pathologies and associated autoimmune antibodies
Reading time: short story - novelette - novella - novel - PhD thesis - War and Peace - U.S. Tax Code TL;DR: Research into the most significant…
  
DoorlessCarp🐭
7

October 2023

Review: "BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccination in children alters cytokine responses to heterologous pathogens and Toll-like receptor agonists…
Reading time: short story - novelette - novella - novel - PhD thesis - War and Peace - U.S. Tax Code TL;DR: Transfecting 5-11 year olds led to increased…
  
DoorlessCarp🐭
12
Nuclear medicine: 18F-FDG PET/CT for the detection of vaccine-induced pathologies
Reading time: novelette TL;DR: PET scans have revealed that mRNA shot induced heart damage is in fact very common. Post shot or infection induced…
  
DoorlessCarp🐭
18

September 2023

Safe and effective? What you are not being told about influenza vaccination
Alternative therapeutics are available
  
DoorlessCarp🐭
21
